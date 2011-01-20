« previous next »
2 hour single player game using 3% of the map then the rest is all "gta online 2"
Quote from: LOKKO on July 27, 2022, 07:28:36 pm
Few more details here...

https://twitter.com/GTANet/status/1552320389585551360

Previously: Rockstar criticised for pushing employees to their limits.
Now: Employees quit Rockstar because of lack of progress, criticise managers put in place to manage their workload.
According to Bloomberg the next GTA will be set in Vice City, scheduled for 2024 and features a female protagonist.

Hopefully it's like some bonnie and clyde type thing, would be good fun.
Yeah that sounds like a good twist that they've not done before....it'll take them a good couple of years just working out how to tell the story without offending someone
The worrying thing for me is how much they put into the story compared to how much they will be putting into live updates/GTA Online 2.0.
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 28, 2022, 12:38:10 pm
The worrying thing for me is how much they put into the story compared to how much they will be putting into live updates/GTA Online 2.0.

Depends how much the writers put into the story. Before Red Dead 2 came out, the worry was that the single player campaign was just a storefront for the online component, which was the main focus of the game. As it turned out, the RDR2 story was Dan Houser's precious. A bit too much story for many.
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on July 28, 2022, 12:22:36 pm
According to Bloomberg the next GTA will be set in Vice City, scheduled for 2024 and features a female protagonist.

Hopefully it's like some bonnie and clyde type thing, would be good fun.

she will be black as well

but it's sort of sad we act like even that would be notable in 2022. Sigh.

Ah well. If the world is great - the real draw of their games - I'll buckle in. Want something a bit dirtier, heavier, less gloss. Not LA. Emergent gameplay too - stop scripting everything in missions

Missions out in the open world is a next step but Rockstar wanna be directors so much they won't do it. Though Hausers going....  shrug

Looking for GTA to be your "satirical" comedy god is also, let's be honest, naff - I enjoy it playing but it's not a comedy hallmark
They need to completely overhaul the gameplay mechanics and the awful loop of drive to this place, collect the thing, drive it back to where you started. It's old, it's tired and it's been done to death in both gta v and rdr2. The fact that they're saying this will be very different from previous games does give me a bit of confidence that this might be what they're doing but I guess we'll see.
Female protagonist is long overdue. Looking forward to it!
Vice City is a promising start. Hope this will be a massive single player game
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on July 28, 2022, 11:31:50 pm
They need to completely overhaul the gameplay mechanics and the awful loop of drive to this place, collect the thing, drive it back to where you started. It's old, it's tired and it's been done to death in both gta v and rdr2. The fact that they're saying this will be very different from previous games does give me a bit of confidence that this might be what they're doing but I guess we'll see.

I hope we get to go bowling with our cousin
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on February  8, 2022, 12:15:22 pm
Yeah something really different would be fun. It's not just about location, it's also about time period.

Something in London, or UK based (Manchester and Liverpool for example!) would be very cool but it'll never happen. They've been pretty clear about that.

If you assume the US is mandatory, then Florida would be a fun setting. Miami, Orlando, New Orleans. Loads to play with.

GTA 6 - United Arab Emirates
Quote from: stevieG786 on September  6, 2022, 12:35:45 pm
GTA 6 - United Arab Emirates

GTA6 - The Wirral Years.
Lots of early build GTAVI videos floating around:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GfPx1yAxQ0
Yeah that's definitely GTA6.

Yep...think that's real.
Yeah I am looking at this discussion and have looked through the videos. The sky matches RDR2's cloud system. Looks real enough.

A shame, seems a malicious targeted attack, with source code leaked.

But I remember seeing GTAV leaked on Vine back in the day.

Pretty sure the leaks are legit, it aligns with the talk a few months back about a Bonnie and Clyde like story and having a female protagonist.


From what I'm reading the videos are from 2019, so 3 years ago. That could be a good thing to indicate the release isn't that far away, maybe some time next year.
