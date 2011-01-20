Cyberpunk made a bit more sense because CDPR had investors breathing down their necks. Rockstar had no constraints, they have more money and resources than god. They had everything they needed to create a wonderful, staggeringly beautiful remaster, and they still would have made massive profits. It's such a wasted opportunity, these games deserved better. And it's not even that the remaster is lacklustre, it's that it looks like a single QA tester didn't even glance at it before they stuck their name and a £50 price tag on it, removing the original trilogy (it was available for under a tenner until recently) in the process as a final "fuck you" to its fans.