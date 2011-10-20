« previous next »
Westlife to split up

StevenLFC

Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 01:31:19 am
Reply #40
Quote from: Fiasco on October 20, 2011, 01:26:02 am
I'm with you AriGold, we'll go the the farewell tour together! Had one or two of their songs in my iPod. Don't ask why.

Don't feel embarrassed mate, we all had secret love for Westlife. This is a place to share that love, and to console each other now they're splitting up.

If there has ever been a better song written and performed than Seasons in the Sun, then I for one have never heard it.
Yabazza

Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 01:49:17 am
Reply #41
They've been wank since Gately died.  It was only a matter of time.
anfieldpurch

Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 02:38:18 am
Reply #42
Quote from: Yabazza on October 20, 2011, 01:49:17 am
They've been wank since Gately died.  It was only a matter of time.
Boyzone was Gately. Think you got the 2 Boy Bands confused
Yabazza

Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 02:58:13 am
Reply #43
Quote from: anfieldpurch on October 20, 2011, 02:38:18 am
Boyzone was Gately. Think you got the 2 Boy Bands confused

KERRYKOP

  • KerryKop - Fiendish Bunny Slayer, Enemy Of The Lapine Race and founder of the Benitez band. Mugs old ladies for their kindles. Grindr fiend.
Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 03:26:05 am
Reply #44
The Roses back together and now we have to wait for the Westlife reunion
Anywhichwayicant

  • Clique member #2,367, #FakeNews. Banned Closet Bluenose. "Captain, I am sensing the bleeding obvious!"
Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 04:43:26 am
Reply #45
Quote from: StevenLFC on October 20, 2011, 01:31:19 am
Don't feel embarrassed mate, we all had secret love for Westlife. This is a place to share that love, and to console each other now they're splitting up.

If there has ever been a better song written and performed than Seasons in the Sun, then I for one have never heard it.

I Sir, shall see thy 'Seasons in the Sun' and raise thyself 'Queen of my Heart'.
jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 05:39:05 am
Reply #46
Quote from: AriGold on October 19, 2011, 10:11:51 pm
Yep :)

Not arsed :)

Really ? ... Although I have been told that apparently it doesn't hurt much after a while.  The arse that is.
AriGold

  • David James's stunt double
Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 05:57:00 am
Reply #47
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on October 20, 2011, 05:39:05 am
Really ? ... Although I have been told that apparently it doesn't hurt much after a while.  The arse that is.
You get used to it ;)
jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 05:59:27 am
Reply #48
Quote from: AriGold on October 20, 2011, 05:57:00 am
You get used to it ;)

I see you live your life a little left of centre ! ;)
Wish Matrix

Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 06:02:03 am
Reply #49
They'll get back together again soon for greatest hits compilation or something like that.
rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 06:35:27 am
Reply #50
Quote from: AriGold on October 19, 2011, 09:42:49 pm
Love some of their songs like but in recent years they haven't produced anything near as good as what they did in the late 90's/early 00's.

wicko rears his ugly head :P
Sorted!!

Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 06:56:01 am
Reply #51
Went to see them at Knebworth in '94. They were fucking superb, better than anything I've ever laid my eyes on, and that includes you Magalie, you French minx!!!
007.lankyguy

  • Subject of a restraining order by a regular member of the HIGNFY crew. Hasn't got a clue when Liverpool play next. Fully stopped.
Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 06:44:04 pm
Reply #52
Oh what a shame ;D
freedom

Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 06:48:02 pm
Reply #53
That's a relief! ;D
Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 07:16:33 pm
Reply #54
Good luck and good riddance

Seriously, how punchable is this fucking face?

doc_antonio

Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 07:31:16 pm
Reply #55
good riddance to the song stealing fuckers!  :wave



....now excuse me im going to cry into my pillow unconditionally about something completely unrelated.
hixxstar

Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 07:50:39 pm
Reply #56
But on the upside..... 'Steps' have reformed ....  :boxhead

Breitner

  • Charles 'Charlie' Charles says: "No more tactics God damn you. This is Association Football!"
Re: Westlife to split up
October 20, 2011, 09:53:17 pm
Reply #57
Quote from: AriGold on October 19, 2011, 09:42:49 pm
Love some of their songs like but in recent years they haven't produced anything near as good as what they did in the late 90's/early 00's.

What the fucking great fuck. They haven't produced anything, the stupid, talentless, manafactured bellends
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: Westlife to split up
Today at 07:02:59 am
Reply #58
They are back together again and touring, any good live? I've got tickets but heard Brian has left?
ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
Re: Westlife to split up
Today at 11:03:52 am
Reply #59
NNNNNNOOOOOOOOOOOOOÓOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
duvva

Re: Westlife to split up
Today at 11:43:20 am
Reply #60
Quote from: kavah on Today at 07:02:59 am
They are back together again and touring, any good live? I've got tickets but heard Brian has left?
If Mcfaddens not back its a deal breaker for me
