« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Beyonce  (Read 8793 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,691
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #120 on: August 7, 2022, 08:36:27 am »
Renaissance is superb, Cuff It is magnificent.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,531
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #121 on: August 7, 2022, 11:52:15 am »
Break my soul is a great tune.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,867
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #122 on: August 7, 2022, 12:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Snail on August  6, 2022, 11:40:56 pm
Some truly delightful posts in here.

Anyway, Renaissance is a masterpiece.

Quote from: John C on August  7, 2022, 08:36:27 am
Renaissance is superb, Cuff It is magnificent.

Will be arriving in my post box tomorrow.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,253
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #123 on: August 7, 2022, 02:28:09 pm »
Banger of an album.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,368
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #124 on: August 12, 2022, 11:10:07 pm »
Cuff It / Energy / BMS is one (fantastic) song, as far as I'm concerned.

(This album came out the day before our wedding and we were demanding the DJ played it ;D)
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,691
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #125 on: August 12, 2022, 11:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Snail on August 12, 2022, 11:10:07 pm
Cuff It / Energy / BMS is one (fantastic) song, as far as I'm concerned.

(This album came out the day before our wedding and we were demanding the DJ played it ;D)
I noticed you mentioned your husband in the news thread. Congrats, finally Sian. Sincerely good luck.

You missed Virgo's Grove in your picks.

The range in her voice is the delight in this album though.

Matured? I don't know but so sweet.
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,799
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #126 on: August 13, 2022, 03:28:59 am »
Don't like it as much as Lemonade(yet), but the drama when that came out helps
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,441
  • @sattapaal
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #127 on: August 15, 2022, 01:09:23 pm »
As a parent, I cant listen to it with the kids in the car (only time i listen to music these days), cos of all the profanity. She is super pretty, has a powerful voice, on twitter her fans constantly talk about her being this generations Michael Jackson. But, does she have that range? There is a reason that K-Pop and Taylor Swift still have large market share in pop music...?

I dunno, im too old now man. Some of the beats on the new album are great, but the lyrical content really does put me off.
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,252
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #128 on: August 15, 2022, 04:23:11 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on August 15, 2022, 01:09:23 pm
As a parent, I cant listen to it with the kids in the car (only time i listen to music these days), cos of all the profanity. She is super pretty, has a powerful voice, on twitter her fans constantly talk about her being this generations Michael Jackson. But, does she have that range? There is a reason that K-Pop and Taylor Swift still have large market share in pop music...?

I dunno, im too old now man. Some of the beats on the new album are great, but the lyrical content really does put me off.


You are not alone, seems brain dead to me (although I recognise it's not directed at me)


(How the fuck you figure I ain't a motherfucking pimp)(When all these niggas be jocking me?)I pull up in these clothes, look so good(Pimping till the end, make that cheese, Nitty Green)(Bitch please, motherfuckers ain't stopping me)'Cause I'm in that ho(Playing all these boys like toys, I ain't going)You know all these songs sound good(Never hoeing, see they niggas acting like they pimps)(Try to pimp me, niggas get broke for the end)(Now I gotta go cause I'm out this bitch)'Cause I'm on that ho(Ho nigga be so bad when I fall up in their place)Deadass(Be jealous ass ho with the fake on front)(Clash about weed, blast a bitch, 9-4 in)Deadass(With that funky ass in the trunk)I'm deadass(Coming on the scene with the Tommy Hilfiger)(Nigga self, what you got to make me rich?)(Never get the pussy 'cause it's off limits, ho)(Running game when you claiming that other bitch)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,044
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #129 on: August 15, 2022, 07:49:25 pm »
^ Wait, this is a Beyonce song? What is she even on about??
Logged

Offline tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,959
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #130 on: August 15, 2022, 07:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 15, 2022, 04:23:11 pm
(How the fuck you figure I ain't a motherfucking pimp)(When all these niggas be jocking me?)I pull up in these clothes, look so good(Pimping till the end, make that cheese, Nitty Green)(Bitch please, motherfuckers ain't stopping me)'Cause I'm in that ho(Playing all these boys like toys, I ain't going)You know all these songs sound good(Never hoeing, see they niggas acting like they pimps)(Try to pimp me, niggas get broke for the end)(Now I gotta go cause I'm out this bitch)'Cause I'm on that ho(Ho nigga be so bad when I fall up in their place)Deadass(Be jealous ass ho with the fake on front)(Clash about weed, blast a bitch, 9-4 in)Deadass(With that funky ass in the trunk)I'm deadass(Coming on the scene with the Tommy Hilfiger)(Nigga self, what you got to make me rich?)(Never get the pussy 'cause it's off limits, ho)(Running game when you claiming that other bitch)

Been waiting for the return of SabuPundit.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,252
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #131 on: August 15, 2022, 11:47:22 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 15, 2022, 07:49:25 pm
^ Wait, this is a Beyonce song? What is she even on about??


No research, just picked off the first track, I am getting old
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,441
  • @sattapaal
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #132 on: August 19, 2022, 04:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 15, 2022, 04:23:11 pm

You are not alone, seems brain dead to me (although I recognise it's not directed at me)


(How the fuck you figure I ain't a motherfucking pimp)(When all these niggas be jocking me?)I pull up in these clothes, look so good(Pimping till the end, make that cheese, Nitty Green)(Bitch please, motherfuckers ain't stopping me)'Cause I'm in that ho(Playing all these boys like toys, I ain't going)You know all these songs sound good(Never hoeing, see they niggas acting like they pimps)(Try to pimp me, niggas get broke for the end)(Now I gotta go cause I'm out this bitch)'Cause I'm on that ho(Ho nigga be so bad when I fall up in their place)Deadass(Be jealous ass ho with the fake on front)(Clash about weed, blast a bitch, 9-4 in)Deadass(With that funky ass in the trunk)I'm deadass(Coming on the scene with the Tommy Hilfiger)(Nigga self, what you got to make me rich?)(Never get the pussy 'cause it's off limits, ho)(Running game when you claiming that other bitch)

Yeah we are old. but i have seen an increase of newer generation fans listening to more classic pop/R&B music, and for some reason Aaliyah and Sade seem to have a cult following. I guess shaking ass can be boring for this generation too.
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,368
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #133 on: August 21, 2022, 12:49:38 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 15, 2022, 04:23:11 pm

You are not alone, seems brain dead to me (although I recognise it's not directed at me)


(How the fuck you figure I ain't a motherfucking pimp)(When all these niggas be jocking me?)I pull up in these clothes, look so good(Pimping till the end, make that cheese, Nitty Green)(Bitch please, motherfuckers ain't stopping me)'Cause I'm in that ho(Playing all these boys like toys, I ain't going)You know all these songs sound good(Never hoeing, see they niggas acting like they pimps)(Try to pimp me, niggas get broke for the end)(Now I gotta go cause I'm out this bitch)'Cause I'm on that ho(Ho nigga be so bad when I fall up in their place)Deadass(Be jealous ass ho with the fake on front)(Clash about weed, blast a bitch, 9-4 in)Deadass(With that funky ass in the trunk)I'm deadass(Coming on the scene with the Tommy Hilfiger)(Nigga self, what you got to make me rich?)(Never get the pussy 'cause it's off limits, ho)(Running game when you claiming that other bitch)

And yet she's the one with the critically acclaimed albums and you're the one being yer da on a football forum.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,621
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #134 on: August 21, 2022, 12:52:39 am »
Quote from: Snail on August 21, 2022, 12:49:38 am
And yet she's the one with the critically acclaimed albums and you're the one being yer da on a football forum.

 :lmao
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,238
    • @hartejack
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #135 on: August 21, 2022, 09:37:08 am »
Having skimmed the first three pages of this thread, I'm left feeling that RAWK has moved on a bit - I hope so  :o  :-\
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,252
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #136 on: August 24, 2022, 12:27:19 am »
Quote from: Snail on August 21, 2022, 12:49:38 am
And yet she's the one with the critically acclaimed albums and you're the one being yer da on a football forum.


Yes, I know, When I was a young-un I always wanted to feel grown up, I've got there at last. I will never be critically acclaimed, just critical.

Dementia, take me now
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,621
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #137 on: August 24, 2022, 01:37:39 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 24, 2022, 12:27:19 am

Yes, I know, When I was a young-un I always wanted to feel grown up, I've got there at last. I will never be critically acclaimed, just critical.

Dementia, take me now

 ;D

This thread is great...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,214
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #138 on: August 24, 2022, 06:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 15, 2022, 04:23:11 pm
(How the fuck you figure I ain't a motherfucking pimp)(When all these niggas be jocking me?)I pull up in these clothes, look so good(Pimping till the end, make that cheese, Nitty Green)(Bitch please, motherfuckers ain't stopping me)'Cause I'm in that ho(Playing all these boys like toys, I ain't going)You know all these songs sound good(Never hoeing, see they niggas acting like they pimps)(Try to pimp me, niggas get broke for the end)(Now I gotta go cause I'm out this bitch)'Cause I'm on that ho(Ho nigga be so bad when I fall up in their place)Deadass(Be jealous ass ho with the fake on front)(Clash about weed, blast a bitch, 9-4 in)Deadass(With that funky ass in the trunk)I'm deadass(Coming on the scene with the Tommy Hilfiger)(Nigga self, what you got to make me rich?)(Never get the pussy 'cause it's off limits, ho)(Running game when you claiming that other bitch)
If they release a video of this one I guarantee it'll be Queen Bey in her pants.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,252
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #139 on: August 25, 2022, 12:15:03 pm »
Quote from: S on August 24, 2022, 06:02:53 pm
If they release a video of this one I guarantee it'll be Queen Bey in her pants.


That's the start of the first thing on the album, I'd love to see the reaction of granny and grandpa when they buy that as a Christmas Present for their 10 year old granddaughter (having presumably got over the naked Beyonce on the front cover) and they stick it on the Car CD whilst they take their granddaughter to the playground.


Well, really..................
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,252
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #140 on: August 25, 2022, 12:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 15, 2022, 04:23:11 pm

You are not alone, seems brain dead to me (although I recognise it's not directed at me)


(How the fuck you figure I ain't a motherfucking pimp)(When all these niggas be jocking me?)I pull up in these clothes, look so good(Pimping till the end, make that cheese, Nitty Green)(Bitch please, motherfuckers ain't stopping me)'Cause I'm in that ho(Playing all these boys like toys, I ain't going)You know all these songs sound good(Never hoeing, see they niggas acting like they pimps)(Try to pimp me, niggas get broke for the end)(Now I gotta go cause I'm out this bitch)'Cause I'm on that ho(Ho nigga be so bad when I fall up in their place)Deadass(Be jealous ass ho with the fake on front)(Clash about weed, blast a bitch, 9-4 in)Deadass(With that funky ass in the trunk)I'm deadass(Coming on the scene with the Tommy Hilfiger)(Nigga self, what you got to make me rich?)(Never get the pussy 'cause it's off limits, ho)(Running game when you claiming that other bitch)


I'd be really interested to see if someone younger than me and 'closer to the current streets scene' or whatever you may call it, could fully translate that into 19th century english, I've got a feeling it would make great reading. I'd have a go but for some of it I have not got a fucking clue what she's on about.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,674
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #141 on: August 25, 2022, 12:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 25, 2022, 12:28:17 pm

I'd be really interested to see if someone younger than me and 'closer to the current streets scene' or whatever you may call it, could fully translate that into 19th century english, I've got a feeling it would make great reading. I'd have a go but for some of it I have not got a fucking clue what she's on about.

I dont know very much of her music at all but had a look in thread recently to see if her new album was worth a listen. Havent listened to it yet but did chuckle at your post above and thought Id check out the song in question.

Think its important to say that the parts in parentheses sits behind her singing/speaking - not sure if its her or someone else. Perhaps another song being sampled? So I can see why it looks unfathomable on paper.

I think shes really just being confident and stanning herself - she looks good and her songs are good. Thats really it I think there.

I think people who are more aware of her or know her history could probably being more context!
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,252
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #142 on: August 25, 2022, 01:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August 25, 2022, 12:50:00 pm
I dont know very much of her music at all but had a look in thread recently to see if her new album was worth a listen. Havent listened to it yet but did chuckle at your post above and thought Id check out the song in question.

Think its important to say that the parts in parentheses sits behind her singing/speaking - not sure if its her or someone else. Perhaps another song being sampled? So I can see why it looks unfathomable on paper.

I think shes really just being confident and stanning herself - she looks good and her songs are good. Thats really it I think there.

I think people who are more aware of her or know her history could probably being more context!


I've had a go (I have to say I referred to the urban dictionary a couple of times) and it could probably be refined a lot better

(How the fuck you figure I ain't a motherfucking pimp)(When all these niggas be jocking me?)I pull up in these clothes, look so good(Pimping till the end, make that cheese, Nitty Green)(Bitch please, motherfuckers ain't stopping me)'Cause I'm in that ho(Playing all these boys like toys, I ain't going)You know all these songs sound good(Never hoeing, see they niggas acting like they pimps)(Try to pimp me, niggas get broke for the end)(Now I gotta go cause I'm out this bitch)'Cause I'm on that ho(Ho nigga be so bad when I fall up in their place)Deadass(Be jealous ass ho with the fake on front)(Clash about weed, blast a bitch, 9-4 in)Deadass(With that funky ass in the trunk)I'm deadass(Coming on the scene with the Tommy Hilfiger)(Nigga self, what you got to make me rich?)(Never get the pussy 'cause it's off limits, ho)(Running game when you claiming that other bitch)



Why do you think I am not a male procurer of prostitutes (when all these associates are placing me on a pedestal).

I come rather smarty dressed, looking very attractive (maintaining a smart collection of accessories, earning a decent living, my fellow performer)

Young lady, please, you will not prevent me because I quite like that charming young lady (lightly teasing those young men).

You are aware that my music is of high quality (and does not involve prostitution despite many associates acting as procurers of prostitutes).

Try to make me look good (but I am leaving now because Im am getting tired of this young lady)

Because I am rather taken with another lady of the street (Good man, just watch when I appear in place of who they were
expecting)

I am serious now when I say (jealous young lady with false chest)(have a heated discussion on substance misuse, get angry with another young lady)

I'm serious as well (I say this appearing in rather expensive and fashionable clothes)(Young man can you provide for my expensive tastes)(You will never have sexual relations with me because I am very careful who I choose)(Trying seducing me when I am too aware you are involved with another young lady)
« Last Edit: August 25, 2022, 01:16:47 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,674
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #143 on: August 25, 2022, 01:14:10 pm »
I think you may have found yourself a niche role as an Alan Partridge-style interpreter/translator of modern songs.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,252
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #144 on: August 25, 2022, 01:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August 25, 2022, 01:14:10 pm
I think you may have found yourself a niche role as an Alan Partridge-style interpreter/translator of modern songs.


I was brought up on Gil Scott-Heron and Grandmaster Flash, so it's not all that far for me, anyway, Gil in 1994 (the Messengers)
(and this is very little to do with Beyonce who I am sure is an admirable lady)


But I think you young folks need to know things don't go both ways.
You can't talk respect of every other song or just every other day
What I'm speakin' on now is the raps about the women folks
On one song she's your African Queen, on the next one she's a joke
And you ain't said no words that I haven't heard
But that ain't no compliment
It only insults 8 people out of 10 and questions your intelligence
Four-letter words or four-syllable words won't make you a poet
It will only magnify how shallow you are and let everybody know
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,621
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #145 on: August 25, 2022, 01:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August 25, 2022, 01:14:10 pm
I think you may have found yourself a niche role as an Alan Partridge-style interpreter/translator of modern songs.

The Black Bull Nova podcast is in pre-production...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,044
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #146 on: August 25, 2022, 01:28:03 pm »
Even drill songs make more sense than whatever Beyonce was saying there. A load of gibberish.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,320
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #147 on: August 25, 2022, 02:28:33 pm »
Not really a Beyonce fan - what the fuck are you doing on here then liverbloke? - but there's a couple of her songs that I really like but I couldn't name an album by her

anyhoo, recently her Glastonbury set was repeated and I thought I'd give it a watch after all the 'legendary' status it had garnered over the years

...and she fucking blew me away (get your dirty minds out of the gutter) I thought she was fantastic (and that's from someone who loves Floyd, Bowie, Pistols, Velvet Underground, Verve, Clash, Jam, REM etc etc)

putting the music and performance to one side - now, whether she is 'empowering' women by wearing next to nothing is for women to debate, but she looked damned good and I must admit I rather enjoyed it dear boy :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,441
  • @sattapaal
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #148 on: September 1, 2022, 06:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 25, 2022, 01:04:59 pm

I've had a go (I have to say I referred to the urban dictionary a couple of times) and it could probably be refined a lot better

(How the fuck you figure I ain't a motherfucking pimp)(When all these niggas be jocking me?)I pull up in these clothes, look so good(Pimping till the end, make that cheese, Nitty Green)(Bitch please, motherfuckers ain't stopping me)'Cause I'm in that ho(Playing all these boys like toys, I ain't going)You know all these songs sound good(Never hoeing, see they niggas acting like they pimps)(Try to pimp me, niggas get broke for the end)(Now I gotta go cause I'm out this bitch)'Cause I'm on that ho(Ho nigga be so bad when I fall up in their place)Deadass(Be jealous ass ho with the fake on front)(Clash about weed, blast a bitch, 9-4 in)Deadass(With that funky ass in the trunk)I'm deadass(Coming on the scene with the Tommy Hilfiger)(Nigga self, what you got to make me rich?)(Never get the pussy 'cause it's off limits, ho)(Running game when you claiming that other bitch)



Why do you think I am not a male procurer of prostitutes (when all these associates are placing me on a pedestal).

I come rather smarty dressed, looking very attractive (maintaining a smart collection of accessories, earning a decent living, my fellow performer)

Young lady, please, you will not prevent me because I quite like that charming young lady (lightly teasing those young men).

You are aware that my music is of high quality (and does not involve prostitution despite many associates acting as procurers of prostitutes).

Try to make me look good (but I am leaving now because Im am getting tired of this young lady)

Because I am rather taken with another lady of the street (Good man, just watch when I appear in place of who they were
expecting)

I am serious now when I say (jealous young lady with false chest)(have a heated discussion on substance misuse, get angry with another young lady)

I'm serious as well (I say this appearing in rather expensive and fashionable clothes)(Young man can you provide for my expensive tastes)(You will never have sexual relations with me because I am very careful who I choose)(Trying seducing me when I am too aware you are involved with another young lady)

hahahah! fantastic! you should "50 pence" it and just do a voice over the song, release it, make some moolah, shake ya BBL.
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,795
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #149 on: Today at 03:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August 25, 2022, 12:50:00 pm
I dont know very much of her music at all but had a look in thread recently to see if her new album was worth a listen. Havent listened to it yet but did chuckle at your post above and thought Id check out the song in question.

Think its important to say that the parts in parentheses sits behind her singing/speaking - not sure if its her or someone else. Perhaps another song being sampled? So I can see why it looks unfathomable on paper.

I think shes really just being confident and stanning herself - she looks good and her songs are good. Thats really it I think there.

I think people who are more aware of her or know her history could probably being more context!

Well she always bangs on about been a strong independent women, feminism etc, refuses to put up with the stuff men do, puts all their stuff in a box to the left etc etc then gets cheated on by her husband and sticks by him and forgives him! So yeah that's Beyonce  ;D 
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,867
Re: Beyonce
« Reply #150 on: Today at 06:11:54 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on August 25, 2022, 02:28:33 pm

anyhoo, recently her Glastonbury set was repeated and I thought I'd give it a watch after all the 'legendary' status it had garnered over the years


I was there, was absolutely brilliant
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 