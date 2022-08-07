I think you may have found yourself a niche role as an Alan Partridge-style interpreter/translator of modern songs.
I was brought up on Gil Scott-Heron and Grandmaster Flash, so it's not all that far for me, anyway, Gil in 1994 (the Messengers)
(and this is very little to do with Beyonce who I am sure is an admirable lady)
But I think you young folks need to know things don't go both ways.
You can't talk respect of every other song or just every other day
What I'm speakin' on now is the raps about the women folks
On one song she's your African Queen, on the next one she's a joke
And you ain't said no words that I haven't heard
But that ain't no compliment
It only insults 8 people out of 10 and questions your intelligence
Four-letter words or four-syllable words won't make you a poet
It will only magnify how shallow you are and let everybody know