I dont know very much of her music at all but had a look in thread recently to see if her new album was worth a listen. Havent listened to it yet but did chuckle at your post above and thought Id check out the song in question.



Think its important to say that the parts in parentheses sits behind her singing/speaking - not sure if its her or someone else. Perhaps another song being sampled? So I can see why it looks unfathomable on paper.



I think shes really just being confident and stanning herself - she looks good and her songs are good. Thats really it I think there.



I think people who are more aware of her or know her history could probably being more context!



(How the fuck you figure I ain't a motherfucking pimp)(When all these niggas be jocking me?)I pull up in these clothes, look so good(Pimping till the end, make that cheese, Nitty Green)(Bitch please, motherfuckers ain't stopping me)'Cause I'm in that ho(Playing all these boys like toys, I ain't going)You know all these songs sound good(Never hoeing, see they niggas acting like they pimps)(Try to pimp me, niggas get broke for the end)(Now I gotta go cause I'm out this bitch)'Cause I'm on that ho(Ho nigga be so bad when I fall up in their place)Deadass(Be jealous ass ho with the fake on front)(Clash about weed, blast a bitch, 9-4 in)Deadass(With that funky ass in the trunk)I'm deadass(Coming on the scene with the Tommy Hilfiger)(Nigga self, what you got to make me rich?)(Never get the pussy 'cause it's off limits, ho)(Running game when you claiming that other bitch)

Why do you think I am not a male procurer of prostitutes (when all these associates are placing me on a pedestal).

I come rather smarty dressed, looking very attractive (maintaining a smart collection of accessories, earning a decent living, my fellow performer)

Young lady, please, you will not prevent me because I quite like that charming young lady (lightly teasing those young men).

You are aware that my music is of high quality (and does not involve prostitution despite many associates acting as procurers of prostitutes).

Try to make me look good (but I am leaving now because Im am getting tired of this young lady)

Because I am rather taken with another lady of the street (Good man, just watch when I appear in place of who they were

expecting)

I am serious now when I say (jealous young lady with false chest)(have a heated discussion on substance misuse, get angry with another young lady)

I'm serious as well (I say this appearing in rather expensive and fashionable clothes)(Young man can you provide for my expensive tastes)(You will never have sexual relations with me because I am very careful who I choose)(Trying seducing me when I am too aware you are involved with another young lady)

I've had a go (I have to say I referred to the urban dictionary a couple of times) and it could probably be refined a lot better