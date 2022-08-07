« previous next »
Beyonce

Re: Beyonce
August 7, 2022, 08:36:27 am
Renaissance is superb, Cuff It is magnificent.
Re: Beyonce
August 7, 2022, 11:52:15 am
Break my soul is a great tune.
Re: Beyonce
August 7, 2022, 12:46:52 pm
Quote from: Snail on August  6, 2022, 11:40:56 pm
Some truly delightful posts in here.

Anyway, Renaissance is a masterpiece.

Quote from: John C on August  7, 2022, 08:36:27 am
Renaissance is superb, Cuff It is magnificent.

Will be arriving in my post box tomorrow.
Re: Beyonce
August 7, 2022, 02:28:09 pm
Banger of an album.
Re: Beyonce
August 12, 2022, 11:10:07 pm
Cuff It / Energy / BMS is one (fantastic) song, as far as I'm concerned.

(This album came out the day before our wedding and we were demanding the DJ played it ;D)
Re: Beyonce
August 12, 2022, 11:40:14 pm
Quote from: Snail on August 12, 2022, 11:10:07 pm
Cuff It / Energy / BMS is one (fantastic) song, as far as I'm concerned.

(This album came out the day before our wedding and we were demanding the DJ played it ;D)
I noticed you mentioned your husband in the news thread. Congrats, finally Sian. Sincerely good luck.

You missed Virgo's Grove in your picks.

The range in her voice is the delight in this album though.

Matured? I don't know but so sweet.
Re: Beyonce
August 13, 2022, 03:28:59 am
Don't like it as much as Lemonade(yet), but the drama when that came out helps
Re: Beyonce
August 15, 2022, 01:09:23 pm
As a parent, I cant listen to it with the kids in the car (only time i listen to music these days), cos of all the profanity. She is super pretty, has a powerful voice, on twitter her fans constantly talk about her being this generations Michael Jackson. But, does she have that range? There is a reason that K-Pop and Taylor Swift still have large market share in pop music...?

I dunno, im too old now man. Some of the beats on the new album are great, but the lyrical content really does put me off.
Re: Beyonce
August 15, 2022, 04:23:11 pm
Quote from: sattapaartridge on August 15, 2022, 01:09:23 pm
As a parent, I cant listen to it with the kids in the car (only time i listen to music these days), cos of all the profanity. She is super pretty, has a powerful voice, on twitter her fans constantly talk about her being this generations Michael Jackson. But, does she have that range? There is a reason that K-Pop and Taylor Swift still have large market share in pop music...?

I dunno, im too old now man. Some of the beats on the new album are great, but the lyrical content really does put me off.


You are not alone, seems brain dead to me (although I recognise it's not directed at me)


(How the fuck you figure I ain't a motherfucking pimp)(When all these niggas be jocking me?)I pull up in these clothes, look so good(Pimping till the end, make that cheese, Nitty Green)(Bitch please, motherfuckers ain't stopping me)'Cause I'm in that ho(Playing all these boys like toys, I ain't going)You know all these songs sound good(Never hoeing, see they niggas acting like they pimps)(Try to pimp me, niggas get broke for the end)(Now I gotta go cause I'm out this bitch)'Cause I'm on that ho(Ho nigga be so bad when I fall up in their place)Deadass(Be jealous ass ho with the fake on front)(Clash about weed, blast a bitch, 9-4 in)Deadass(With that funky ass in the trunk)I'm deadass(Coming on the scene with the Tommy Hilfiger)(Nigga self, what you got to make me rich?)(Never get the pussy 'cause it's off limits, ho)(Running game when you claiming that other bitch)
Re: Beyonce
August 15, 2022, 07:49:25 pm
^ Wait, this is a Beyonce song? What is she even on about??
Re: Beyonce
August 15, 2022, 07:52:43 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 15, 2022, 04:23:11 pm
(How the fuck you figure I ain't a motherfucking pimp)(When all these niggas be jocking me?)I pull up in these clothes, look so good(Pimping till the end, make that cheese, Nitty Green)(Bitch please, motherfuckers ain't stopping me)'Cause I'm in that ho(Playing all these boys like toys, I ain't going)You know all these songs sound good(Never hoeing, see they niggas acting like they pimps)(Try to pimp me, niggas get broke for the end)(Now I gotta go cause I'm out this bitch)'Cause I'm on that ho(Ho nigga be so bad when I fall up in their place)Deadass(Be jealous ass ho with the fake on front)(Clash about weed, blast a bitch, 9-4 in)Deadass(With that funky ass in the trunk)I'm deadass(Coming on the scene with the Tommy Hilfiger)(Nigga self, what you got to make me rich?)(Never get the pussy 'cause it's off limits, ho)(Running game when you claiming that other bitch)

Been waiting for the return of SabuPundit.
Re: Beyonce
August 15, 2022, 11:47:22 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 15, 2022, 07:49:25 pm
^ Wait, this is a Beyonce song? What is she even on about??


No research, just picked off the first track, I am getting old
Re: Beyonce
August 19, 2022, 04:07:45 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 15, 2022, 04:23:11 pm

You are not alone, seems brain dead to me (although I recognise it's not directed at me)


(How the fuck you figure I ain't a motherfucking pimp)(When all these niggas be jocking me?)I pull up in these clothes, look so good(Pimping till the end, make that cheese, Nitty Green)(Bitch please, motherfuckers ain't stopping me)'Cause I'm in that ho(Playing all these boys like toys, I ain't going)You know all these songs sound good(Never hoeing, see they niggas acting like they pimps)(Try to pimp me, niggas get broke for the end)(Now I gotta go cause I'm out this bitch)'Cause I'm on that ho(Ho nigga be so bad when I fall up in their place)Deadass(Be jealous ass ho with the fake on front)(Clash about weed, blast a bitch, 9-4 in)Deadass(With that funky ass in the trunk)I'm deadass(Coming on the scene with the Tommy Hilfiger)(Nigga self, what you got to make me rich?)(Never get the pussy 'cause it's off limits, ho)(Running game when you claiming that other bitch)

Yeah we are old. but i have seen an increase of newer generation fans listening to more classic pop/R&B music, and for some reason Aaliyah and Sade seem to have a cult following. I guess shaking ass can be boring for this generation too.
Re: Beyonce
August 21, 2022, 12:49:38 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 15, 2022, 04:23:11 pm

You are not alone, seems brain dead to me (although I recognise it's not directed at me)


(How the fuck you figure I ain't a motherfucking pimp)(When all these niggas be jocking me?)I pull up in these clothes, look so good(Pimping till the end, make that cheese, Nitty Green)(Bitch please, motherfuckers ain't stopping me)'Cause I'm in that ho(Playing all these boys like toys, I ain't going)You know all these songs sound good(Never hoeing, see they niggas acting like they pimps)(Try to pimp me, niggas get broke for the end)(Now I gotta go cause I'm out this bitch)'Cause I'm on that ho(Ho nigga be so bad when I fall up in their place)Deadass(Be jealous ass ho with the fake on front)(Clash about weed, blast a bitch, 9-4 in)Deadass(With that funky ass in the trunk)I'm deadass(Coming on the scene with the Tommy Hilfiger)(Nigga self, what you got to make me rich?)(Never get the pussy 'cause it's off limits, ho)(Running game when you claiming that other bitch)

And yet she's the one with the critically acclaimed albums and you're the one being yer da on a football forum.
Re: Beyonce
August 21, 2022, 12:52:39 am
Quote from: Snail on August 21, 2022, 12:49:38 am
And yet she's the one with the critically acclaimed albums and you're the one being yer da on a football forum.

 :lmao
Re: Beyonce
August 21, 2022, 09:37:08 am
Having skimmed the first three pages of this thread, I'm left feeling that RAWK has moved on a bit - I hope so  :o  :-\
Re: Beyonce
Today at 12:27:19 am
Quote from: Snail on August 21, 2022, 12:49:38 am
And yet she's the one with the critically acclaimed albums and you're the one being yer da on a football forum.


Yes, I know, When I was a young-un I always wanted to feel grown up, I've got there at last. I will never be critically acclaimed, just critical.

Dementia, take me now
