As a parent, I cant listen to it with the kids in the car (only time i listen to music these days), cos of all the profanity. She is super pretty, has a powerful voice, on twitter her fans constantly talk about her being this generations Michael Jackson. But, does she have that range? There is a reason that K-Pop and Taylor Swift still have large market share in pop music...?
I dunno, im too old now man. Some of the beats on the new album are great, but the lyrical content really does put me off.