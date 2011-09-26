There's a great quote from Mike Watt in that doc above about The Stooges and Captain Beefheart which is bang on the nail. 'They were already punk before punk was' ... I mean I can't remember the full quote but you get the gist. AND THAT"S JUST FUCKING IT! Right there! The essence of punk IS The Minutemen.



So Rob, where would you start with the Minutemen? Well I first heard their debut EP and I liked it. Then I heard First Way Tie For Last and I thought... oh... OK, so that's quite hippy isn't it in a punk way. And then I heard Double Nickels On The Dime, and I thought... Is this the best album that's ever been made? Been asking myself that question ever since. It's very very good.





Maybe we're veering off.



Anyone remember TAD?



<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/vfEPrJuamEE?version=3&amp;hl=en_US" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/vfEPrJuamEE?version=3&amp;hl=en_US</a>



That was such a good album...



But have you seen the big man lately?... Awesome:





<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/pkFuBKgaokI?version=3&amp;hl=en_US" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/pkFuBKgaokI?version=3&amp;hl=en_US</a>