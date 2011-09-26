Just really getting into Nirvana, absolutely fantastic, wasnt even born when Nevermind came out. Gutted i missed the whole music scene of the early 90's, seems like my kind of thing. Have to say, even though Nevermind is an absolute classic and great album, i prefer In Utero myself. Still can't believe Kurt killed himself, seems so surreal when you think about it, biggest star in the world, had a baby daughter, a great band, could have done anything he wanted and he chooses the ultimate act of choice, suicide. Gutted becasue the music they made whilst he was alive was some of the best there has ever been and it would have been great to hear more.