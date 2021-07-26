« previous next »
Author Topic: Wayne Rooney  (Read 248122 times)

Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 05:59:00 am »
Hadn't heard much about Rooney's private life in recent years, but whatever you think of this recent event (and it is quite distasteful releasing photos like that) I think its pretty clear to me why Rooney has aged so badly.
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 06:21:00 am »
Quote from: WhoHe on July 26, 2021, 09:28:35 am
His wife ?  It comes across as derogatory and as othering women.

 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Offline harleydanger

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 07:40:28 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 05:59:00 am
Hadn't heard much about Rooney's private life in recent years, but whatever you think of this recent event (and it is quite distasteful releasing photos like that) I think its pretty clear to me why Rooney has aged so badly.

To be fair he looked exactly like that at 16
Offline jillc

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 08:26:48 am »
It's about time Rooney sorted his life out, he is a manager and has growing children he's not exactly setting a great example. He's needs to get his drinking in order and perhaps he would avoid situations like this.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 09:15:43 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:28:20 am
Great week for him


Fucking hell, imagine Jurgen injuring one of our players in training ;D Surprised that didn't happen to us last season to be honest, the luck we had ;D

Is Rooney still listed as a player for them? He might have to start at this rate!
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 09:16:52 am »
I know a woman who used to work in the ASDA in Walton and when Rooney was a youth player he always used to come in and buy loads of meat pies.

That's all I have to offer this thread.
Online Fromola

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 09:21:41 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 05:59:00 am
Hadn't heard much about Rooney's private life in recent years, but whatever you think of this recent event (and it is quite distasteful releasing photos like that) I think its pretty clear to me why Rooney has aged so badly.

It's his body type. He looked like a prize fighter at 16,  he was never going to look like Ronaldo in his mid 30's even if he lived like a monk.

He wouldn't have had the career he did if he was boozing all the time and had a bad lifestyle. Ferguson mostly kept him in check. Now he's stopped playing though there isn't the incentive to keep fit and match sharp.

Online fucking appalled

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 09:24:31 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:16:52 am
I know a woman who used to work in the ASDA in Walton and when Rooney was a youth player he always used to come in and buy loads of meat pies.

That's all I have to offer this thread.

That's about as surprising as him going back to a room with a load of young girls, falling asleep drunk and then being videoed being farted on.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 09:26:09 am »
Can't wait for Darren Farley to add this into his work
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 12:16:34 pm »
Thick headed bastard has injured today one of his players in training, and he'll be out for three months with ankle injury :lmao
Online Tobelius

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 12:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 12:16:34 pm
Thick headed bastard has injured today one of his players in training, and he'll be out for three months with ankle injury :lmao

Don't understand how these ex mancs keep getting coaching jobs. Every recent one turned to coaching has been a disaster.

I guess there's always still punditry for them when they inevitably fail.
Online Fromola

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 01:17:43 pm »
Derby are that depleted Bobby Duncan could end up getting a game next season.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 01:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 12:16:34 pm
Thick headed bastard has injured today one of his players in training, and he'll be out for three months with ankle injury :lmao

Ever since I heard about this yesterday I've been perplexed as to why anyone goes into a 50/50 in preseason training. Even more so when there are only nine senior players (and two are keepers) at the club's disposal. And better still why is the team's fucking manager the one doing it?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 02:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:17:43 pm
Derby are that depleted Bobby Duncan could end up getting a game next season.
Rooney will be put him in the treatment room before he allows Redshite to take to the field.
Online Fromola

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 03:12:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:33:36 pm
Ever since I heard about this yesterday I've been perplexed as to why anyone goes into a 50/50 in preseason training. Even more so when there are only nine senior players (and two are keepers) at the club's disposal. And better still why is the team's fucking manager the one doing it?

He was just testing his resolve.
Online newterp

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 03:17:02 pm »
I think he had a nice DUI in Washington DC while playing with the DC united as well. He's a smart one.
Online Tobelius

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 03:22:30 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:17:02 pm
I think he had a nice DUI in Washington DC while playing with the DC united as well. He's a smart one.

This latest debacle must just feel like another fart on his face,poor guy.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 03:58:25 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on July 26, 2021, 12:47:11 pm
I wonder what she's whispering in his ear?

She's shouting not whispering, he's deaf as a post remember

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2778 on: Yesterday at 05:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:17:43 pm
Derby are that depleted Bobby Duncan could end up getting a game next season.
hes joining Vejle Boldklub

Who are they?

Exactly
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2779 on: Yesterday at 05:46:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:39:04 pm
hes joining Vejle Boldklub

Who are they?

Exactly

So Fiorentina didn't work out then?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2780 on: Yesterday at 05:48:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:39:04 pm
hes joining Vejle Boldklub

Who are they?

Exactly

Currently bottom of the Danish Superliga
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2781 on: Yesterday at 05:50:47 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:48:40 pm
Currently bottom of the Danish Superliga
In fairness he's still a league higher than Jon Flanagan.
Online newterp

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2782 on: Yesterday at 05:58:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:39:04 pm
hes joining Vejle Boldklub

Who are they?

Exactly

clearly a BOLD Klub
Online Fromola

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2783 on: Yesterday at 06:23:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:39:04 pm
hes joining Vejle Boldklub

Who are they?

Exactly

You'd think he'd stay where he was given Derby have few senior players left. If he still can't get a game then there's nothing down for him.

He'd have got games in our first team 19/20 had he stuck around.

Offline elsewhere

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2784 on: Yesterday at 06:50:37 pm »
Him and Giggs should be joint caretakers for Utd once Ole gets the sack.
Offline a little break

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 02:09:43 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:26:09 am
Can't wait for Darren Farley to add this into his work

I think this is the first time in human history this phrase has been uttered/typed.
Offline 19th Nervous Title

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 05:08:57 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:16:52 am
I know a woman who used to work in the ASDA in Walton and when Rooney was a youth player he always used to come in and buy loads of meat pies.

That's all I have to offer this thread.

You are what you eat
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 09:26:37 am »
No charges are to be brought.

Unless Colleen murders him
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 09:35:42 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:26:37 am
No charges are to be brought.

Unless Colleen murders him
Not even wasting police time. Pathetic attempt at arse-covering. Not talking about the girl either.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 11:50:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:23:37 pm
You'd think he'd stay where he was given Derby have few senior players left. If he still can't get a game then there's nothing down for him.

He'd have got games in our first team 19/20 had he stuck around.

What makes you think that?
Online Romford_Red

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 12:00:50 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:58:25 pm
She's shouting not whispering, he's deaf as a post remember



Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 02:37:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:26:37 am
No charges are to be brought.

Unless Colleen murders him

In the Rooney household this is probably about as normal as most husbands not taking the bins out.
