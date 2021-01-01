Jm55 is talking about technical application of the law. You could, technically, press charges for assault against anyone playing a prank on you if they physically touched you or you feared any physical harm/touching. But in reality, we don't usually go to the police if someone taps us on the shoulder or barges us or "farts on us" even though we could *technically*.
Thats true and theres a line to be drawn somewhere - Ive had my eyebrows shaved off before and just laughed it off as my own stupid fault for drinking too much, although they took about 6 months to grow back.
As ever with this stuff its about context, if your mates do it to you then it can come under horseplay if youve got an ongoing relationship where you play relatively harmless pranks on one another, perhaps Rooney has that with this woman (unlikely,) but Im more referring to what could well be an intentional attempt to photograph someone asleep in an embarrassing situation and post it over the internet, that could well come under the grounds of malicious behaviour and, whilst Im no expert on this area of the law, Id be surprised if there isnt some kind of offence which shes at risk of committing there.
For what its worth, if it is the latter and its been done maliciously with a view to make it viral I do think this kind of thing needs to be dealt with far more harshly. In this instance its Rooney and we can all have a laugh about it because hes a prick, but next time it could be someone with mental health issues and millions of people laughing at them sends them over the edge.
Thats my point really.