Jm55 is talking about technical application of the law. You could, technically, press charges for assault against anyone playing a prank on you if they physically touched you or you feared any physical harm/touching. But in reality, we don't usually go to the police if someone taps us on the shoulder or barges us or "farts on us" even though we could *technically*.



Thats true and theres a line to be drawn somewhere - Ive had my eyebrows shaved off before and just laughed it off as my own stupid fault for drinking too much, although they took about 6 months to grow back.As ever with this stuff its about context, if your mates do it to you then it can come under horseplay if youve got an ongoing relationship where you play relatively harmless pranks on one another, perhaps Rooney has that with this woman (unlikely,) but Im more referring to what could well be an intentional attempt to photograph someone asleep in an embarrassing situation and post it over the internet, that could well come under the grounds of malicious behaviour and, whilst Im no expert on this area of the law, Id be surprised if there isnt some kind of offence which shes at risk of committing there.For what its worth, if it is the latter and its been done maliciously with a view to make it viral I do think this kind of thing needs to be dealt with far more harshly. In this instance its Rooney and we can all have a laugh about it because hes a prick, but next time it could be someone with mental health issues and millions of people laughing at them sends them over the edge.Thats my point really.