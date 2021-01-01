For me its simply a case of why does he get himself into these situations in the first place? Simple really he should avoid it at all costs. Whether he likes it or not hes a celebrity and regardless of how much he likes his drink or going out or whatever, he should realise that whenever he does, hes going to have people try it on.



Whether he was set up or not is neither here or there, he should know better than to put himself in that position.



Personally he should knock the drink on the head.