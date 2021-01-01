« previous next »
Wayne Rooney

Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2680 on: Yesterday at 10:02:29 pm
Seen a screenshot of a Dm messaging him saying 'Morning Wayne 10 grand please mate or Colleen sees this'  God knows if its real or not. For all we know he could have went back to some afters, fell akip and they've posed next to him. Or he's been a dirty dog again.

Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2681 on: Yesterday at 10:03:56 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 09:48:33 pm
He's reported the situation to the police now but so long as you got your chuckles it's all ok. 

I'd love to see if you'd be throwing around laughing emojis if the same thing had happened to someone like Alex Scott, but with some dude taking pictures of her asleep with his cock out next to her face.

If the same thing happened with a famous woman there would be a lot of angry men calling her a horrible mother setting horrible example to all the young girls. Also probably shouts of how cheating women cause mental health problems/suicide among men.

Weirdly enough these would be the same people looking to blame the women

They're young girls and he's a very famous guy. High chance that encounter is going on social media. It's inappropriate and stupid but they are young girls. I've seen much worse on Snapchat/Instagram in my teens/early 20s from people my age.
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2682 on: Yesterday at 10:04:13 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 09:57:48 pm
If a female member of your family was out partying, got a bit tipsy and fell asleep, then some fella got his arse out next to her face, took pictures of it and spread it around social media, would you think Scotland Yard's finest should get involved or would you just have a chuckle about it?
Yeah thats really not comparable is it. Firstly, its not a female member of my family. Its a famous ex-footballer with a social media profile and long history of morally questionable behaviour that the tabloids, predictably take advantage of. But lets say it was, yes I dont think its a police matter myself. What alleged offence do you think hes reported? Sexual harassment? Invasion of privacy?

Oh and Im not chuckling, think the whole situation with Rooney is actually quite sad and pathetic to be honest. Just like Gascoigne in that respect.
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2683 on: Yesterday at 10:07:21 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:04:13 pm
Yeah thats really not comparable is it. Firstly, its not a female member of my family. Its a famous ex-footballer with a social media profile and long history of morally questionable behaviour that the tabloids, predictably take advantage of. But lets say it was, yes I dont think its a police matter myself. What alleged offence do you think hes reported? Sexual harassment? Invasion of privacy?

Oh and Im not chuckling, think the whole situation with Rooney is actually quite sad and pathetic to be honest. Just like Gascoigne in that respect.

Who knows, maybe it's an offence that's not visible. It's a bit uncomfortable for me for people to be laughing at him or admonishing him really when they don't even know what's happened to him or what he may or may not have done. Feels like a lynching because he's not the sharpest tool in the box generally.
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2684 on: Yesterday at 10:07:38 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 10:02:29 pm
Seen a screenshot of a Dm messaging him saying 'Morning Wayne 10 grand please mate or Colleen sees this'  God knows if its real or not. For all we know he could have went back to some afters, fell akip and they've posed next to him. Or he's been a dirty dog again.


See, thats not cool at all

But how does he get himself in that situation?  How does he end up in a hotel room with two young women. Again after all hes done inthe past.

Are we to believe his intentions were innocent?

Its actually a bit sad how pathetic hes become.
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2685 on: Yesterday at 10:09:39 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:07:21 pm
Who knows, maybe it's an offence that's not visible. It's a bit uncomfortable for me for people to be laughing at him or admonishing him really when they don't even know what's happened to him or what he may or may not have done. Feels like a lynching because he's not the sharpest tool in the box generally.

What's not funny about a chic videoing herself farting in the general direction of that potato headed fucker ?
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2686 on: Yesterday at 10:10:55 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:07:21 pm
Who knows, maybe it's an offence that's not visible. It's a bit uncomfortable for me for people to be laughing at him or admonishing him really when they don't even know what's happened to him or what he may or may not have done. Feels like a lynching because he's not the sharpest tool in the box generally.
As I said above, Im not laughing or admonishing him (Im not his employer). I just think its a bit pathetic he keeps getting himself into these situations. His oldest kid is 11 years old FFS and will be starting secondary school in Sept. How embarrassing.
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2687 on: Yesterday at 10:25:12 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xhFrWixvw9Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xhFrWixvw9Y</a>
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2688 on: Yesterday at 10:25:52 pm
Wayne needs to quit drinking.

He's in the public eye, he knows that.

He's had previous and should know better.

He's currently a manager of a team who are in preseason, what example does this set for his players? ( And I just mean the drinking part, never mind the shenanigans)
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2689 on: Yesterday at 10:28:04 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:25:52 pm
Wayne needs to quit drinking.

He's in the public eye, he knows that.

He's had previous and should know better.

He's currently a manager of a team who are in preseason, what example does this set for his players? ( And I just mean the drinking part, never mind the shenanigans)
Quite right.  And thats why hes a laughing stock.

I feel sorry fir his wife.
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2690 on: Yesterday at 10:28:13 pm
Kinda feel for him a bit here. He may or may not have got up to no good, but these pics dont show anything either way as they are just some girls attempts to make a quick buck!
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2691 on: Yesterday at 10:28:24 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:25:52 pm
Wayne needs to quit drinking.

He's in the public eye, he knows that.

He's had previous and should know better.

He's currently a manager of a team who are in preseason, what example does this set for his players? ( And I just mean the drinking part, never mind the shenanigans)

When did Derby get some?
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2692 on: Yesterday at 10:59:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:07:38 pm
See, thats not cool at all

But how does he get himself in that situation?  How does he end up in a hotel room with two young women. Again after all hes done inthe past.

Are we to believe his intentions were innocent?

Its actually a bit sad how pathetic hes become.

When has he ever been different? He got caught shagging granny prozzies as a teenager when he had a girlfriend (his now wife).

If he wasn't rich and famous he'd be on Sheil Road looking for a bit of business all the time. Money can't buy class.
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2693 on: Yesterday at 10:59:22 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:28:13 pm
Kinda feel for him a bit here. He may or may not have got up to no good, but these pics dont show anything either way as they are just some girls attempts to make a quick buck!

They are screenshots off Snapchat from what I've seen so not sure about the quick buck angle

Might not have even been the girls involved who spread them
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2694 on: Yesterday at 10:59:59 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 10:59:22 pm
They are screenshots off Snapchat from what I've seen so not sure about the quick buck angle

Might not have even been the girls involved who spread them
Oooh
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2695 on: Yesterday at 11:03:47 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:59:02 pm
When has he ever been different? He got caught shagging granny prozzies as a teenager when he had a girlfriend (his now wife).

If he wasn't rich and famous he'd be on Sheil Road looking for a bit of business all the time. Money can't buy class.


I wouldn't know what road to go down  ;D ;D
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2696 on: Yesterday at 11:16:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:59:59 pm
Oooh
There are even people saying they are a few years old and you can tell from how Rooney looks but not sure about that

Some people preaching the don't judge Rooney without the facts angle awful quick to pass judgement on the girls involved. If it's a screenshot from Snapchat in fact, it almost certainly wouldn't be the girls whove posted it about because they wouldn't be screenshotting their own story. Unless Craig knows something I don't with the quick buck thing
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2697 on: Yesterday at 11:19:47 pm
Lads, for fuck sake, we're allowed a difference of opinion, there's really no need to get bitchy about it.
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2698 on: Yesterday at 11:24:06 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 09:48:33 pm
He's reported the situation to the police now but so long as you got your chuckles it's all ok. 

I'd love to see if you'd be throwing around laughing emojis if the same thing had happened to someone like Alex Scott, but with some dude taking pictures of her asleep with his cock out next to her face.

You  cant be serious
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2699 on: Yesterday at 11:24:20 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 10:59:22 pm
They are screenshots off Snapchat from what I've seen so not sure about the quick buck angle

Might not have even been the girls involved who spread them

First place Ive seen is a girls twitter account. Maybe she wasnt the one like. Still it screams of releasing them to public then making a buck.
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2700 on: Yesterday at 11:27:38 pm
Nobody involved comes out of this Rooney thing well. People are always willing to lay traps for footballers and footballers are always happy to fall into them.

Regardless of the truth of this story though Im so glad Rooney isnt our record scorer. The guys a moron. Imagine having him as your most legendary goal scorer.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:39:31 pm
Do you need this to believe it and withdraw the denial Tony?

We all know it happened. You could hear it on the broadcast. Fine if Ferdinand, Scholes etc thought it an appropriate way to celebrate, but a thick Bluenose scally from Crocky?
Ive never heard this. If its on the broadcast then it should be very easy to find.

In answer to your original question - though it wasnt aimed at me - yes I absolutely require proof. Thats a pretty normal request.  It should be easy to find given it happened at the biggest game in club football.
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2701 on: Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:09:39 pm
What's not funny about a chic

Did she freak out?
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2702 on: Yesterday at 11:42:36 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:07:21 pm
Who knows, maybe it's an offence that's not visible. It's a bit uncomfortable for me for people to be laughing at him or admonishing him really when they don't even know what's happened to him or what he may or may not have done. Feels like a lynching because he's not the sharpest tool in the box generally.
Are you talking about her fart?

Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm
Did she freak out?
Maybe she had heard about the new dance craze.
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2703 on: Yesterday at 11:43:49 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 11:42:36 pm
Are you talking about her fart?
Maybe she had heard about the new dance craze.


 :D

Big fun to be had by everyone...
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2704 on: Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:43:49 pm
:D

Big fun to be had by everyone...
It's up to you, it surely can be done
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2705 on: Today at 12:31:48 am
There should be a law put in place off the back of this.

'No farting on drunken, passed out celebs allowed.'

Call it the Rooney Rule.
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2706 on: Today at 12:33:02 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 11:42:36 pm

Maybe she had heard about the new dance craze.

Young and old are doing it, I'm told
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2707 on: Today at 12:36:12 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:33:02 am
Young and old are doing it, I'm told

Thats Rooney alright.
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2708 on: Today at 07:13:57 am
Rooney gets caught so often that you wonder just how many times he has done it and not been caught.
Re: Wayne Rooney
Reply #2709 on: Today at 07:33:15 am
For me its simply a case of why does he get himself into these situations in the first place? Simple really he should avoid it at all costs. Whether he likes it or not hes a celebrity and regardless of how much he likes his drink or going out or whatever, he should realise that whenever he does, hes going to have people try it on.

Whether he was set up or not is neither here or there, he should know better than to put himself in that position.

Personally he should knock the drink on the head.
