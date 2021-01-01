Nobody involved comes out of this Rooney thing well. People are always willing to lay traps for footballers and footballers are always happy to fall into them.
Regardless of the truth of this story though Im so glad Rooney isnt our
record scorer. The guys a moron. Imagine having him as your most legendary goal scorer.
Do you need this to believe it and withdraw the denial Tony?
We all know it happened. You could hear it on the broadcast. Fine if Ferdinand, Scholes etc thought it an appropriate way to celebrate, but a thick Bluenose scally from Crocky?
Ive never heard this. If its on the broadcast then it should be very easy to find.
In answer to your original question - though it wasnt aimed at me - yes I absolutely require proof. Thats a pretty normal request. It should be easy to find given it happened at the biggest game in club football.