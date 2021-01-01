« previous next »
Just like Jordan Pickford. They'd be stacking shelves at Aldi if they hadn't made it.
Bit of a shithouse comment that fella, I know lots of people that work in shops/supermarkets etc, and they're some of the finest people I know, so fuck off with that elitist attitude eh?, if you go out and work and make a living it doesn't matter what you do.
Wish people would stop comparing him to Gazza, he had a disease which was encouraged by journalists from the rags leaving bottles of vodka on his doorstep so they could get a picture of him pissed.
Wish people would stop comparing him to Gazza, he had a disease which was encouraged by journalists from the rags leaving bottles of vodka on his doorstep so they could get a picture of him pissed.
Gazza is essentially a decent fella, Rooney is a twat
Wish people would stop comparing him to Gazza, he had a disease which was encouraged by journalists from the rags leaving bottles of vodka on his doorstep so they could get a picture of him pissed.
Are you sure the same tactics arent employed by the gutter press with Rooney? He seems to get himself in lots of these entirely avoidable situations.
Are you sure the same tactics arent employed by the gutter press with Rooney? He seems to get himself in lots of these entirely avoidable situations.
Don't remember Gazza being caught shagging grannies mate
Dont remember Rooney punching his wife in the face either to be fair.
Dont remember Rooney punching his wife in the face either to be fair.
Well, that fair enough I suppose
Are you sure the same tactics arent employed by the gutter press with Rooney? He seems to get himself in lots of these entirely avoidable situations.
He was caught on someones camera phone, not long zoom lens camera.
Gazza is essentially a decent fella, Rooney is a twat
You sure you haven't got that the wrong way around?
Don't remember Gazza being caught shagging grannies mate
Or singing UVF songs.
Or singing UVF songs.

or beating his wife
Or singing UVF songs.
What I think about Gazza, is that he was a decent fella, easily swayed by outside influences, has a drink problem, and played for a largely racist right wing club, so that's my view.
