Strange how hes received well but Suarez is not.



Torres left us in the shitter in the same way if not worse & I say that as someone who loved Torres.



Maybe Suarez is still playing a high level and mostly excelled at Barca, meaning he left in his prime. Ofcourse he is one of those players who are hated when playing for opposition due to their antics. He was unbearable in the CL semi. But TBF to him he did not leave to a direct rival.Torres spent his prime at LFC and was on way down when he left. Except the initial interview about Chelsea being a big club, he has been mostly respectful which has grown since he retired. He probably fondly remembers his time here.IMO both are well liked for what they did at the club. Even though didn't win anything significant, both are LFC legends of the modern era. Definitely top 10 and in Suarez's case top 5 since PL started.