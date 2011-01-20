« previous next »
Fernando Torres

Offline disgraced cake

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7600 on: November 3, 2021, 11:52:39 pm »
I'm well over him leaving as it was years ago but I'll never forgive or admire him. Thanks for turning up when it suited you in those last 18 months as well mate, great that  :wanker

Was absolutely dreading they'd bring him out onto the pitch at half time or something
Offline CraigDS

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7601 on: November 3, 2021, 11:55:08 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November  3, 2021, 11:52:39 pm
I'm well over him leaving as it was years ago but I'll never forgive or admire him. Thanks for turning up when it suited you in those last 18 months as well mate, great that  :wanker

Was absolutely dreading they'd bring him out onto the pitch at half time or something

to be honest hed absolutely gone in those last 18 months. His injuries hit him more than they did Sturridge and thats sting something.
Offline Samie

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7602 on: November 4, 2021, 12:05:34 am »
Yeah his son is a scouser confirmed. wasn't sure about a couple of weeks ago.  :D

Im really looking forward to going to Anfield, I know the atmosphere there and Im really looking forward to going. Ill bring my son with me, he was born here in Liverpool and is a Scouser."
Offline Sangria

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7603 on: November 4, 2021, 12:29:56 am »
Quote from: Samie on November  4, 2021, 12:05:34 am
Yeah his son is a scouser confirmed. wasn't sure about a couple of weeks ago.  :D

Someone posted a photo of Torres hugging his Liverpool-supporting son.

Edit: Hang on, that was Harvey Elliott.
Offline Nogg3000

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7604 on: November 4, 2021, 01:22:31 pm »
Any truth in the rumour Nando stood in for Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy?

https://giphy.com/gifs/20thCenturyStudios-movie-new-free-guy-t7cStksK1OPP9Aq4a8
Offline naka

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7605 on: November 4, 2021, 04:31:11 pm »
Torres for me was the first ever superstar we had in the premiership era
My kids cried when he left as did their dad
Still love watching him as a Liverpool player on YouTube
Offline royhendo

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7606 on: November 4, 2021, 05:08:34 pm »
His shoulders angle into his neck like a cluedo character these days.
Online Desert Red Fox

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7607 on: November 4, 2021, 06:11:57 pm »
from the club's official twitter account:

""Its amazing. From outside you can see all the hard work the club is doing and Jürgen also."

We caught up with @Torres last night "

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1456321596658884618
Offline Samie

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7608 on: November 4, 2021, 11:05:13 pm »
Offline Studgotelli

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7609 on: November 5, 2021, 02:27:03 am »
Strange how hes received well but Suarez is not.

Torres left us in the shitter in the same way if not worse & I say that as someone who loved Torres.
Offline CalgarianRed

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7610 on: November 5, 2021, 03:27:38 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on November  5, 2021, 02:27:03 am
Strange how hes received well but Suarez is not.

Torres left us in the shitter in the same way if not worse & I say that as someone who loved Torres.

Maybe Suarez is still playing a high level and mostly excelled at Barca, meaning he left in his prime. Ofcourse he is one of those players who are hated when playing for opposition due to their antics. He was unbearable in the CL semi. But TBF to him he did not leave to a direct rival.

Torres spent his prime at LFC and was on way down when he left. Except the initial interview about Chelsea being a big club, he has been mostly respectful which has grown since he retired. He probably fondly remembers his time here.

IMO both are well liked for what they did at the club. Even though didn't win anything significant, both are LFC legends of the modern era. Definitely top 10 and in Suarez's case top 5 since PL started.
Offline lamonti

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7611 on: November 5, 2021, 06:04:36 am »
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7612 on: November 5, 2021, 06:05:07 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WwTmYHFcvPU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WwTmYHFcvPU</a>
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7613 on: Yesterday at 08:43:54 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNfqH_JDjWU

The truth is finally out. From the horses mouth.

Wonder why it took so long to make this film.

Love Stevie's cameo where he does his best Joey Barton impression (but English in a Spanish accent hehe).
Online Hazell

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7614 on: Yesterday at 08:57:56 pm »
Torres always seems like he genuinely regrets leaving when and how he did and it's fair if he thought the club wanted to sell him and at the same time he wanted to win big titles which seemed like a couple of years away at least. I was gutted at the time but prefer all the good memories we had when he was with us.

The bigger thing annoying me now is that did they need to have that pillock Henry Winter in that video? The guy more interested in advocating Rafa getting sacked and having his mate Hodgson installed as manager rather than doing any real journalism about the state of the club around that time.
Online MBL?

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7615 on: Today at 02:12:44 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 08:43:54 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNfqH_JDjWU

The truth is finally out. From the horses mouth.

Wonder why it took so long to make this film.

Love Stevie's cameo where he does his best Joey Barton impression (but English in a Spanish accent hehe).
That doc has been out a few years now I think. Its a good watch.

