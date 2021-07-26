« previous next »
Back home at Atleti as a Youth Team Coach. Not sure I saw him moving into coaching if Im honest, but will offer huge inspiration for the youngsters over there youd think.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/26/fernando-torres-to-take-over-as-atletico-madrids-youth-team-coach
He loves football, and he loves Atletico. Could always see him staying in football.

Shame that 07-10 team didn't win any silverware, glad that we got to see Kuyt, Johnson, Maxi, Agger and Skrtel lift the League Cup in 12'.
A Torres/Suarez partnership would have been absolutely terrifying. What a shame it never happened for us.
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on July 27, 2021, 04:44:08 pm
A Torres/Suarez partnership would have been absolutely terrifying. What a shame it never happened for us.

So many close things

Owen/Torres never happened
Torres/Suarez never happened
Suarez/Salah never happened
Suarez/Mane never happened

All of those could easily happened
 :o
Whats up with former Spanish Atlético players hitting the weights so hard after they retire?

For reference:

Quote from: Lastrador on September  2, 2021, 05:57:26 pm
Whats up with former Spanish Atlético players hitting the weights so hard after they retire?

For reference:


This is the Fernando Torres thread, not the Milan Baros thread.
Please re-post elsewhere.
Quote from: Lastrador on September  2, 2021, 05:57:26 pm
Whats up with former Spanish Atlético players hitting the weights so hard after they retire?

For reference:



Better than him turning into a fat fuck like the English ex players always do.
A lot of footballers get beefy after they retire, no competitive sport anymore so they just work out instead.
Quote from: Jon2lfc on September  2, 2021, 06:00:29 pm
This is the Fernando Torres thread, not the Milan Baros thread.
Please re-post elsewhere.

Quote from: Lastrador on September  2, 2021, 05:57:26 pm
Whats up with former Spanish Atlético players hitting the weights so hard after they retire?

For reference:

Who's that?  I showed my wife and she wants to look him up for some reason.  She must be keen to see his football stats or something. 
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on September  3, 2021, 03:19:06 am
Who's that?  I showed my wife and she wants to look him up for some reason.  She must be keen to see his football stats or something.
Milan Baros
That and getting full arm tats.  What's up with that?  You'd think they'd be more mature after retiring.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on September  3, 2021, 03:19:06 am
Who's that?  I showed my wife and she wants to look him up for some reason.  She must be keen to see his football stats or something. 

Jose Mari
