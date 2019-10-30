« previous next »
Author Topic: Fernando Torres  (Read 473766 times)

Offline deFacto

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7480 on: October 30, 2019, 01:38:00 PM »
I wish he had stayed until the end of that season, it's not like he wouldn't have offers in the summer.
Offline PIPA23

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7481 on: October 31, 2019, 09:46:18 AM »
Offline Medellin

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7482 on: October 31, 2019, 09:14:30 PM »
Torres is forgiven for me.
Offline unknownuser

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7483 on: November 1, 2019, 02:02:37 AM »
The first player I fell in love with that broke my heart. All is forgiven now though. Can't wait to hear the kop bounce to his song again.
Offline mallin9

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7484 on: November 2, 2019, 03:17:55 PM »
Quote from: unknownuser on November  1, 2019, 02:02:37 AM
The first player I fell in love with that broke my heart. All is forgiven now though. Can't wait to hear the kop bounce to his song again.

Yes
Offline Ocean Red

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7485 on: November 10, 2019, 01:00:17 PM »
Has anyone seen the tweet he has sent out about Chelsea. Torres can fuck off. Great player when he was here but left us for the Chelsea scum, he is just another Michael Owen. Both will never be seen as Liverpool FC legends.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7486 on: November 10, 2019, 01:49:00 PM »
Quote from: Ocean Red on November 10, 2019, 01:00:17 PM
Has anyone seen the tweet he has sent out about Chelsea. Torres can fuck off. Great player when he was here but left us for the Chelsea scum, he is just another Michael Owen. Both will never be seen as Liverpool FC legends.

Link?
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7487 on: November 10, 2019, 01:55:17 PM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on November 10, 2019, 01:49:00 PM
Link?

It was fucking disgusting mate, trust me you dont want to see it. Frankly for this sort of thing we should denounce his time here. Strike him from the records.

He tweeted come on you blues yesterday when Chelsea were playing.
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7488 on: November 10, 2019, 03:04:26 PM »
Offline Zlen

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7489 on: November 10, 2019, 03:08:39 PM »
He won trophies with them. I have no problem with that. Im sure he also supports us but he is in no way a Luis Garcia type of player that is always just about Liverpool and is a proper Reds fan. Torres was all about Torres and thats how it is.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7490 on: November 10, 2019, 03:15:01 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on November 10, 2019, 03:08:39 PM
He won trophies with them. I have no problem with that. Im sure he also supports us but he is in no way a Luis Garcia type of player that is always just about Liverpool and is a proper Reds fan. Torres was all about Torres and thats how it is.

I wasn't too arsed when he left, i think we sold him at the right time. His comments after he left however, left a bit of bitter taste.
Offline Zlen

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7491 on: November 10, 2019, 03:19:30 PM »
I think for most people, selling Torres was especially painful because it came as a cherry on a huge cake of shit weve enjoyed during those years. There was no stability, hope was in short supply and now our talisman striker is leaving for Chelsea. It was definitely the right time but it did hurt - a lot.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7492 on: November 10, 2019, 03:48:26 PM »
I saw on LFC Reddit today that Torres posted a goal he scored against City an Anfield.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7493 on: November 10, 2019, 09:36:06 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on November 10, 2019, 03:19:30 PM
I think for most people, selling Torres was especially painful because it came as a cherry on a huge cake of shit weve enjoyed during those years. There was no stability, hope was in short supply and now our talisman striker is leaving for Chelsea. It was definitely the right time but it did hurt - a lot.
nicely put and sums it up well

good move for his family n money situation

but like a dagger in the heart for us fans
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7494 on: February 14, 2020, 07:42:37 AM »
Online RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Fernando Torres
« Reply #7495 on: Today at 04:15:01 AM »
I think our Torres experience was a probably a timely (but painful) lesson about never (emotionally) over-investing any one player and always needing to remain aware of the competitive and mercenary nature of the game as a whole. No matter what kind of name or reputation a club's carved out for itself over the years......if and when it falls into a weakened, uncertain position, then assets can be lost and other clubs who appear to have their shit together can begin to look extremely attractive to players who (understandably) are keen to establish their own worth and ship out for what appears to be "greener" pastures.

If you've got more or less just "one" exciting, world-class player with a lot of hope and expectation invested in them, then the sense of pain, loss and anger is going to be greatly exacerbated if they decide to leave.

The nature of football is always going to present occasions when the playing environment (behind the scenes) is uncertain and less than ideal in terms of player retention. It can take time to build an environment which both attracts and helps retain a unified player/manager collective and there's nothing quite like an ambitious, (well paid) "happy camp" when it comes to helping players feel that they are definitely where they ought to be.

Can we really reflect back in all honesty, and believe that Torres was trying to leave a "happy camp" or would it be fairer on the lad to concede that he was simply trying find one for himself, and that we didn't really have one to offer him at the time....such were the owner/managerial upheavals and general shenanigans occurring within the club back then?

I mean, we can see this more clearly now because the club has evolved and stabilized tremendously since that time, to the extent that we're now a "magnet" for ambitious players.....but back when Torres left, we had slipped into being a "repellent" and that's what made Chelsea's approach to Torres (and his acceptance) all the more unpalatable....because I think many of us knew what it really signified, and it was a very bitter pill to swallow.   
