The date this match was played was the scheduled date for the fourth round of the F.A. cup. But Liverpool did not meet Blackburn Rovers in the 4th round at Anfield until Tuesday 30th January. Having only met Southend United in the F.A. cup third round since playing a League match at Old Trafford on Boxing Day 1978, LFC was anxious to find a match to play in at a time when much of the country was covered by snow which severely disrupted football fixtures for most of January and a lot of February. Welsh non-League Bangor City kindly offered to host the Reds at very short notice and somehow managed to get their Farrar Road pitch playable in time.FriendlyFarrar Road | Saturday 27 January 1979Bangor City 1 - 4 LiverpoolLiverpoolClemence, Neal, A. Kennedy, Hansen, Hughes, McDermott (Johnson 46), Case (Heighway 46), R. Kennedy, Souness, Fairclough, Dalglish.Bangor CityCharlton, Mason, Lunn, Peris-Jones, Walker, Stubbs, Olney, Evans, Owen, Gay, Morrin.Substitute: Hipwell.Scorer: Olney 87'Liverpool GoalsKenny Dalglish 18'Terry McDermott 31' penDavid Fairclough 35'Kenny Dalglish 38'Attendance: 2,500Referee: Gwyn Pierce OwenHalf-time score: 0 - 4Even though the game was only arranged hours earlier there was a match programme ( just a 4 page one but great effort by Bangor )