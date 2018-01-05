« previous next »
Quote from: paulrazor on January  3, 2025, 10:27:59 am
when you said in honour of Kriss I thought you meant just giving a nod to his posts on here

I see this morning he actually passed away. Dreadful news

So sad. Absolute titan of LFC knowledge having lived through so many generations of club history.

I'm a real sucker for LFC nostalgia remembering random and innocuous details from fixtures / players / teams -  it can be such a powerful way to find connection with others. Kriss really embodied this.

Will be missed. 

[Edit:]

Just seen we signed Jari Litmanen in 2001 on this day. Oh how I wish we could have seen more than his nine goals in 43 reds games. Remember he drilled an absolute beauty into the bottom corner from about 30 yards against Spurs to win 1-0 at Anfield.
Quote from: Tedspace on January  4, 2025, 11:11:19 am
So sad. Absolute titan of LFC knowledge having lived through so many generations of club history.

I'm a real sucker for LFC nostalgia remembering random and innocuous details from fixtures / players / teams -  it can be such a powerful way to find connection with others. Kriss really embodied this.

Will be missed. 

[Edit:]

Just seen we signed Jari Litmanen in 2001 on this day. Oh how I wish we could have seen more than his nine goals in 43 reds games. Remember he drilled an absolute beauty into the bottom corner from about 30 yards against Spurs to win 1-0 at Anfield.


Met him on many pre season tours
January 4th
From L F C History

Happy birthday James Milner!
James was born on 4 January 1986. He started his professional career in his hometown Leeds and also played for Swindon, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City before joining Liverpool FC in 2015.
After 8 years with us, he joined Brighton in 2023.

Sam Raybould became a Red on this day in 1900, signing from New Brighton Tower.
He's a bit of a forgotten man nowadays although people should recognise striker who netted 130 goals in 226 official games for Liverpool FC! He won the First Division with Liverpool in 1901 and 1906.


The Reds defeated Derby County 5-0 at Anfield on 4 January 1964. Alf Arrowsmith scored 4 goals that afternoon, playing probably the best football game of his life!



 The most famous moment of Nigel Clough's stint at LFC? He scored 2 goals in a 3-3 draw with Manchester United on 4 January 1994. The Reds were 3-0 down after 23 minutes and fought back. Clough made it 3-2 before the interval and Ruddock got an equaliser later in the game.




January 5th
From L F C History
 
Our best wishes to David Fairclough!
David was born on 5 January 1957 in Liverpool.
He had a massive influence on the Reds' great finish of the 1975-76 season when the Reds fought until the final game of the season to clinch the title.
And a year later, that goal v St Etienne...


5 January 2018
Virgil van Dijk said 'hello' in style: he scored a winner in a Merseyside derby which was his first game for Liverpool FC! The Reds beat Everton 2-1 in the FA Cup and advanced to the 4th round.


Bob Paisley and Billy Liddell were among the 8 players who made their official debut for Liverpool FC on 5 January 1946, as the Reds returned to the FA Cup action and won 2-0 at Chester!


Cody Gakpo became a Red two years ago today!
Manchester United were interested too, but he definitely chose the right club... Cody has scored 34 goals for us so far. I believe it will be 35 on Sunday.

January 6th
From L F C History

It took Liverpool 20 minutes to find an opener (scored by Robbie Fowler) when Rochdale travelled to Anfield to face the Reds in the FA 3rd round game at Anfield on 6 January 1996.
When Collymore made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute, LFC accelerated their play and eventually won 7-0!
Quote from: Boston Bosox on January  6, 2025, 12:19:13 am
January 5th
From L F C History


5 January 2018
Virgil van Dijk said 'hello' in style: he scored a winner in a Merseyside derby which was his first game for Liverpool FC! The Reds beat Everton 2-1 in the FA Cup and advanced to the 4th round.


Bob Paisley and Billy Liddell were among the 8 players who made their official debut for Liverpool FC on 5 January 1946, as the Reds returned to the FA Cup action and won 2-0 at Chester!


Cody Gakpo became a Red two years ago today!
Manchester United were interested too, but he definitely chose the right club... Cody has scored 34 goals for us so far. I believe it will be 35 on Sunday.


you Called that one right on cody

Van Dijks debut was so impressive, remember watching that on a friday, last day of the tree, first january as a daddy, still have a pic of my then baby son watching the game.

Van Dijk was just strolling around telling everyone what to do, honestly minutes into the match it was as if he had been there years


Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 12:19:08 am
January 6th
From L F C History

It took Liverpool 20 minutes to find an opener (scored by Robbie Fowler) when Rochdale travelled to Anfield to face the Reds in the FA 3rd round game at Anfield on 6 January 1996.
When Collymore made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute, LFC accelerated their play and eventually won 7-0!
Collymore bagged a hat trick, Fowler got the opener, Ian rush came on and scored to make him the highest scorer in Fa cup history

Jason Mcateer scored a lovely goal to make it 7-0, his first goal for us, and also the first of three Fa cup goals he got that season. A defender named Valentine put through his own net.
Quote from: Tedspace on January  4, 2025, 11:11:19 am
So sad. Absolute titan of LFC knowledge having lived through so many generations of club history.

I'm a real sucker for LFC nostalgia remembering random and innocuous details from fixtures / players / teams -  it can be such a powerful way to find connection with others. Kriss really embodied this.

Will be missed. 

[Edit:]

Just seen we signed Jari Litmanen in 2001 on this day. Oh how I wish we could have seen more than his nine goals in 43 reds games. Remember he drilled an absolute beauty into the bottom corner from about 30 yards against Spurs to win 1-0 at Anfield.

Lovely words about Kriss
I think Macateers goals were the 7th in a 7-0, the 4th in a 4-0 at Shrewsbury and the 3rd in a 3-0 against Villa. He went apeshit after all three (and rightly so!).
correct

Yeah why not
RIP Ephraim Longworth
2 October 1887 - 7 January 1968
He was Liverpool's first-ever England captain who played for the Reds well into his 40's. He's famous for making 370 appearances without scoring a single goal, but he was always great in defence, which was his actual job!


Feature

On this day: When Liverpool wore yellow at Anfield against Accrington Stanley

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/day-when-liverpool-wore-yellow-anfield-against-accrington-stanley

Thanks for all the comments still catching up after my holidays
I had a 7 & half hour delay on my flight home Monday
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 08:16:10 am
Thanks for all the comments still catching up after my holidays
I had a 7 & half hour delay on my flight home Monday

nasty, i would look into compensation but with weather they will probably duck out

My brother was at the united game, flying home he had the same issue as you
Jan 8th

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMJ6GjIcMeM

1991 Blackburn Rovers ( FA Cup 3rd Round Replay) Anfield 3-0

Ray Houghton and Ian Rush take their goals well and Steve Staunton scores the last of his 6 goals of his first stint at the club, Staunton left the club that summer but returned in 1998 adding one more goal in a further two year spell, none of which had come in the league. (Arsenal in the Mercantile Credit cup, 3 vs Wigan in the league cup, Crewe in the league cup, Blackburn in the Fa cup and later hull in the league cup).

Steve McMahon is sent off for two bookable offences, this was a replay after Liverpool scored a late equaliser in the first tie right at the death. Incidentally both captains on this evening (Kevin Moran and Glen Hysen) had both been sent off in the first game.  Just 10 months later Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish would be managing Blackburn.

1997 Middlesbrough ( League Cup 5th Round ) Riverside Stadium 1-2

Jamie Carragher makes his debut, the first of 737 games he will play for the club, Carragher's total is only bettered by Ian Callaghan. We begin poorly but in a rare appearance Mark Kennedy came on as a sub and played well but the damage is done early as we lose 2-1 having conceded twice in the first half, the first comes from a mistake by David James, something we will see a lot more of this season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u172ItjXvGw

Carragher came on as sub late on for Rob Jones who made his first appearance of the season following a back injury. Sadly Jones never makes a full recovery. In 1999 he was released, by which time he hadnt featured in a match day squad or played in over a year, he retired at the age of 27

2003 Sheffield United (Worthington Cup Semi Final 1st leg) Bramall Lane 1-2

Neil Mellor scored his first goal for the club, banging them in for the reserves for some time, Mellor stepped up but I was never convinced he would be a regular scorer for us.

Late on two goals from Michael Tonge leave us with a difficult second leg. I read our fans got a rough time at this, something I believe was returned with interest in the home leg.

We lead well but Tonge takes advantage when Smicer and Henchoz get in each others way and leave space, whilst for the winner, Henchoz is again poor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPPc3p_SbDI

2016 Exeter City ( FA Cup 3rd Round ) St James Park 2 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Adam Bogdan , Jose Enrique , Tiago Ilori , Brad Smith , Connor Randall , Cameron Brannagan , Kevin Stewart , Ryan Kent , João Carlos Teixeira , Christian Benteke (Captain), Jerome Sinclair
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Jerome Sinclair 12' (Christian Benteke), Brad Smith 73'

You would do very well to name this 11 in a pub quiz. Both Sinclair and Smith score their only goals. 5 players made their debut, our injury ravaged squad was so depleted that Tiago Ilori was recalled from a loan spell at Aston villa where he hadnt even played. It was his first game for us more than 2 years after signing for 7m from Sporting Lisbon, he was so short of fitness that by the end of the match he could barely walk. Jose Enrique also played for the first time in over a year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2C7Lg6zDng

the match was shown on bbc on a freezing friday night

One of Exeter's goals comes direct from a corner.

2017 Plymouth Argyle ( FA Cup 3rd Round ) Anfield 0 - 0

Whilst it was not our first 11 it was a very disappointing result and the league two side hold the second placed team in the league to a draw and force a replay. When Firmino, sturridge and Lallana were sent on you knew things were getting desperate but we would have to go to a replay.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JsntctlVibg

Plymouth take a reputed 9000 to Anfield, the attendance of 52000+ is impressive considering it was seen as a game where we only had to turn up and it was on live tv.

Joe gomez makes his first appearance for 15 months, it is his first game since Sion away in October 2015, the second last game of the Brendan Rodgers era, making it the first time he ever played under Jurgen Klopp. It is also only the 4th game in the career for Trent Alexander Arnold. Both Gomez and Alexander Arnold are still at the club

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JsntctlVibg



2021 Aston Villa ( FA Cup 3rd Round ) Villa Park 4-1

Ironically just over a year earlier Villa stuffed us 5-0 in the league cup when Liverpool's entire first team were over the other side of the world playing in a game the next day. Obviously unable to field a first team for games 24 hours apart on the other side of the world we had to send a bunch of kids to play against Villa as the game couldnt be rearranged.

Here we didnt show any leniency when the shoe was on the other foot as Villa were missing 10 players due to positive covid tests. They are forced to field a very weakened team but creditably keep the score to 4-1, in almost Cobra Kai like style we show no mercy by fielding a very strong team.

Villa's Louis Barry scored in what is to date his only ever game for the club, he is still on the clubs books and was recently recalled from a second loan spell at Stockport

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IgfmP8m4L4

Some slightly strange results over the years there! That Blackburn replay came after wed scored the last minute equaliser (an own goal too) at Ewood Park.

The Sheff Utd semi felt a low point but we turned it around (just) in the second leg before going on to lift the trophy.

I remember watching the Boro game in 97. We used to have some terrible results at that stadium. Used to hate playing them. Not long before Christmas wed battered them 5-1 in the League at Anfield.

The Exeter game was a mad one. Very youthful side, had t realised Benteke played which is kind of funny and told us where he sat in the pecking order.


2017 v Plymouth was funny in a way but started a big downturn in form that saw us lose to Wolves in the next round and drop of our Premoer Leavue contention having been too at the turn of the year I think.

2021 think Villa were riddled with Covid so had to play a youth team. We were in a bad run but had too much. Didnt have much sympathy for their plight given the youth team wed had to take their in tje League Cup tje season before.
Fucking hell, Michael Tonge!

We were linked with him weren't we? Who was the other young lad at Sheff United at the time who was quite highly rated?
Logged

Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 01:00:32 pm
Fucking hell, Michael Tonge!

We were linked with him weren't we? Who was the other young lad at Sheff United at the time who was quite highly rated?

Was it not Michael Brown who went there after being at City as a youngster?  And then hit himself a move to Spurs I think. Alright played but a bit of a dirty bastard.
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 01:00:32 pm
Fucking hell, Michael Tonge!

We were linked with him weren't we? Who was the other young lad at Sheff United at the time who was quite highly rated?
Jagielka? recognised him in that clip

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:59:45 pm
Some slightly strange results over the years there! That Blackburn replay came after wed scored the last minute equaliser (an own goal too) at Ewood Park.

The Sheff Utd semi felt a low point but we turned it around (just) in the second leg before going on to lift the trophy.

I remember watching the Boro game in 97. We used to have some terrible results at that stadium. Used to hate playing them. Not long before Christmas wed battered them 5-1 in the League at Anfield.



1991- yeah they showed it on RTE on saturday in Ireland, it was 0-0 early on and as I used to say when a baby "daddy the telly gone bonk"

Even though i was almost 8 I was still reminded of it for years after. Every time it went off "the tellies gone bonk" would be said

So for some reason it went through the second half and my brother got the game on the radio. Mark Atkins scored a late late own goal, ironically for one reason being the ball boy got the ball back to us in double quick time to get play going again. Was annoyed with my brother as it was my first season and i used to keep notes of who scored and when. everytime the commentator was about to read out who scored the own goal he shouted YES so for the rest of the day I was going mad trying to find out who it was.

Boro yes. We drew 3-3 there on day one of that season and we had been ahead three times. They were relegated that season despite having players like Ravenelli, Emerson, Juninho and Nick Barmby. One reason they went down was them pulling out of a fixture too late due to several players being injured and sick. Bryan robson filled in one game they were that stuck and he was about 56 at that stage. They got docked three points for that.  (Not fulfilling a fixture rather than playing Bryan robson)

They also knocked us out there the following season. Beat us there in 99/00, 00/01 just after we had beaten United and Arsenal (when Westerveld claimed there was ice on the ball) and in 02/03, a game that many felt marked the beginning of the end for Houllier in charge as he played very negatively for no reason

