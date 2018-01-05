Jan 8th1991 Blackburn Rovers ( FA Cup 3rd Round Replay) Anfield 3-0Ray Houghton and Ian Rush take their goals well and Steve Staunton scores the last of his 6 goals of his first stint at the club, Staunton left the club that summer but returned in 1998 adding one more goal in a further two year spell, none of which had come in the league. (Arsenal in the Mercantile Credit cup, 3 vs Wigan in the league cup, Crewe in the league cup, Blackburn in the Fa cup and later hull in the league cup).Steve McMahon is sent off for two bookable offences, this was a replay after Liverpool scored a late equaliser in the first tie right at the death. Incidentally both captains on this evening (Kevin Moran and Glen Hysen) had both been sent off in the first game. Just 10 months later Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish would be managing Blackburn.1997 Middlesbrough ( League Cup 5th Round ) Riverside Stadium 1-2Jamie Carragher makes his debut, the first of 737 games he will play for the club, Carragher's total is only bettered by Ian Callaghan. We begin poorly but in a rare appearance Mark Kennedy came on as a sub and played well but the damage is done early as we lose 2-1 having conceded twice in the first half, the first comes from a mistake by David James, something we will see a lot more of this season.Carragher came on as sub late on for Rob Jones who made his first appearance of the season following a back injury. Sadly Jones never makes a full recovery. In 1999 he was released, by which time he hadnt featured in a match day squad or played in over a year, he retired at the age of 272003 Sheffield United (Worthington Cup Semi Final 1st leg) Bramall Lane 1-2Neil Mellor scored his first goal for the club, banging them in for the reserves for some time, Mellor stepped up but I was never convinced he would be a regular scorer for us.Late on two goals from Michael Tonge leave us with a difficult second leg. I read our fans got a rough time at this, something I believe was returned with interest in the home leg.We lead well but Tonge takes advantage when Smicer and Henchoz get in each others way and leave space, whilst for the winner, Henchoz is again poor2016 Exeter City ( FA Cup 3rd Round ) St James Park 2 - 2LIVERPOOL LINE UPAdam Bogdan , Jose Enrique , Tiago Ilori , Brad Smith , Connor Randall , Cameron Brannagan , Kevin Stewart , Ryan Kent , João Carlos Teixeira , Christian Benteke (Captain), Jerome SinclairLIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)Jerome Sinclair 12' (Christian Benteke), Brad Smith 73'You would do very well to name this 11 in a pub quiz. Both Sinclair and Smith score their only goals. 5 players made their debut, our injury ravaged squad was so depleted that Tiago Ilori was recalled from a loan spell at Aston villa where he hadnt even played. It was his first game for us more than 2 years after signing for 7m from Sporting Lisbon, he was so short of fitness that by the end of the match he could barely walk. Jose Enrique also played for the first time in over a year.the match was shown on bbc on a freezing friday nightOne of Exeter's goals comes direct from a corner.2017 Plymouth Argyle ( FA Cup 3rd Round ) Anfield 0 - 0Whilst it was not our first 11 it was a very disappointing result and the league two side hold the second placed team in the league to a draw and force a replay. When Firmino, sturridge and Lallana were sent on you knew things were getting desperate but we would have to go to a replay.Plymouth take a reputed 9000 to Anfield, the attendance of 52000+ is impressive considering it was seen as a game where we only had to turn up and it was on live tv.Joe gomez makes his first appearance for 15 months, it is his first game since Sion away in October 2015, the second last game of the Brendan Rodgers era, making it the first time he ever played under Jurgen Klopp. It is also only the 4th game in the career for Trent Alexander Arnold. Both Gomez and Alexander Arnold are still at the club2021 Aston Villa ( FA Cup 3rd Round ) Villa Park 4-1Ironically just over a year earlier Villa stuffed us 5-0 in the league cup when Liverpool's entire first team were over the other side of the world playing in a game the next day. Obviously unable to field a first team for games 24 hours apart on the other side of the world we had to send a bunch of kids to play against Villa as the game couldnt be rearranged.Here we didnt show any leniency when the shoe was on the other foot as Villa were missing 10 players due to positive covid tests. They are forced to field a very weakened team but creditably keep the score to 4-1, in almost Cobra Kai like style we show no mercy by fielding a very strong team.Villa's Louis Barry scored in what is to date his only ever game for the club, he is still on the clubs books and was recently recalled from a second loan spell at Stockport