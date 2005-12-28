December 25th

Thomas Henry 'Harry' Bradshaw was just 26 when he died on 25 December 1899 due to a ruptured blood vessel in the brain. He was a great forward who scored 51 goals for Liverpool FC in 138 appearances between October 1893 and April 1898.

Happy 60th birthday Gary McAllister!

'Macca' was born in Motherwell on 25 December 1964 and he started his professional career there. Then he went through Leicester, Leeds and Coventry to finally sign for Liverpool in 2000. He spent two years at Anfield and left great memories.



Jack Balmer (on the right) died suddenly in his home in West Derby on 25 December 1984. He was one of the first players to reach 100 goals for Liverpool FC and was Liverpool best goalscorer (joint with Albert Stubbins) in the 1946-47 campaign when the Reds won the league.





RIP Eddie Spicer, a left-half from Garston who joined Liverpool FC in 1937 and spent his entire career at Anfield. He never played for any other club, even during the war. Eddie made 168 first-team appearances before retiring in 1954.

Eddie was 82 when he died 20 years ago today.





On this day in 1953 Liverpool FC paid Charlton Athletic £20,000 for two players: Frank Lock and John Evans.

Lock was a two-footed playe, either right or left-back. He made 42 appearances in 18 months at LFC. Evans was a prolific striker who scored 53 goals in 107 games for us.





Liverpool FC fixtures in Autumn 1954.

On 25 December 1954 the Reds played Ipswich Town at home and demolished them 6-2. Billy Liddell was in shocking form - in all but negative meaning. Liddell (nearly 33 at that time) scored four goals and set up another two.