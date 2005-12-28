December 28th
Albert Stubbins, the legendary LFC centre-forward who spent 7 years at Anfield (1946-1953), passed away on 28 December 2002...
Albert joined Liverpool FC from Newcastle in 1946 and won the league with the Reds in his first season.
Steven Gerrard celebrates as he scored Liverpool's second goal of the night at Goodison. Eventually the Reds won 3-1 (with Peter Crouch and Djibril Cisse also on target) and Everton were down to 9 men at the end, with Phil Neville and Mikel Arteta sent off.
Michael Owen, Patrik Berger and Robbie Fowler all scored for LFC when the Reds beat Wimbledon 3-1 at Anfield on 28 December 1999. As it turned out, it was Wimbledon's final trip to our stadium and the two teams never clashed at Anfield again.
Liverpool FC showed Newcastle a piece of their intensive and skillful football when the two teams met at Anfield on 28 December 1987. Steve McMahon found the net after four minutes and the Reds added 3 more goals in the second half.
Liverpool top of the league 🙂
The duo that destroyed Newcastle United on 28 December 1998: Karl-Heinz Riedle scored 2, Michael Owen added another 2 and Liverpool FC came back from 0-2 to 4-2 in front of the cheering Anfield crowd!
Newcastle's Didi Hamann was sent off for two yellow cards in the first half...
Following a serious motorcycle crash, Avi Cohen died on this day in 2010. May he rest in peace...
Avi was born on 14 November 1956 in Cairo and signed for Liverpool FC in 1979. He made 24 first-team appearances for the Reds.