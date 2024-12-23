« previous next »
On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories

Boston Bosox

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 23, 2024, 05:16:16 am
Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 23, 2024, 09:28:41 am
Quote from: Boston Bosox on December 21, 2024, 04:15:33 pm


I knew Chris Woods Personally met him on quite a few Pre Season Tours in the 70s &  80s

He was a  very humble person
Is that Kriss's real name?

Quote from: Tedspace on December 21, 2024, 01:58:17 pm
In honour of Kriss, I figured I'd jump in here today with an "On This Day".


Sunday 21st December, 2008.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool.

The Keane half-volley exocet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xr4SS2aPKUY

And *that* grey shirt / red short combo  ::)


that combo was like something I would wear at 5 a side when you mish mash the kits

you can hear it in the clip, the Arsenal fans shouting HOOF and from a long ball we score, always think when I see it
"hoof that you fuckers"

Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 21, 2024, 11:31:24 pm
I was at that one. Think Saunders scored early, then David White scored twice for them. Steve Nicol equalised quite late on, think he was playing in midfield as we had so many injuries that season.
yeah I remember Mark walters came on and just seemed to be constantly limping

Was a bit weird that it was known McMahon was leaving and he was allowed play against City, you wouldnt see that now
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 23, 2024, 06:47:41 pm
December 23rd
From L F C History

Most of our games played on 23 December in the latest 30 years were against Arsenal. How well do you remember these games? Do you remember the goalscorers or any other details? Or maybe you were there, watching the Reds live?

LFC announcing 'we have signed new contracts with Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk' on Boxing Day would be my dream Christmas gift


Our last game before Christmas in 1995. Liverpool FC v Arsenal on 23 December. Ian Wright scores an early goal for them in front of the Kop.
Then Robbie Fowler steps in. Three goals. Stan Collymore, three assists. Liverpool FC, three points.
Merry Xmas everyone.


Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 23, 2024, 07:21:02 pm
Perfect hat trick too

The 2000 one was an early KO. Think I might have been shopping. All English scorers with Gerrard, Owen, barmby and Fowler scoring while Heskey and Murphy played well.

Last year was a good one. Salah scored a cracker. We e were robbed of a penalty. And Trent missing after we had a 5 on 2 break. 
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 12:58:30 am
Tedspace
Quote from: Boston Bosox on December 23, 2024, 06:47:41 pm
December 23rd
From L F C History

Most of our games played on 23 December in the latest 30 years were against Arsenal. How well do you remember these games? Do you remember the goalscorers or any other details? Or maybe you were there, watching the Reds live?

LFC announcing 'we have signed new contracts with Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk' on Boxing Day would be my dream Christmas gift


Our last game before Christmas in 1995. Liverpool FC v Arsenal on 23 December. Ian Wright scores an early goal for them in front of the Kop.
Then Robbie Fowler steps in. Three goals. Stan Collymore, three assists. Liverpool FC, three points.
Merry Xmas everyone.

2001 for some reason always been etched in my memory, watched it live. Arsenal played most of the game with 10 men and were 0-2 up, eventually holding out for 1-2. I'd never seen a team down to 10 away from home play as well as that. I guess until us in the past year or so ;D

It was something to behold. We did get a Litmanen goal though. Wish we'd had more of those!
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 07:50:44 am
Boston Bosox
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 02:45:12 pm
Boston Bosox
December 24th

From L F C History

Happy 26th birthday Alexis Mac Allister!
Alexis was born in Santa Rosa on 24 December 1998. Liverpool signed him from Brighton in the summer of 2023, paying £35m. Macca has scored 10 goals in 69 appearances for the Reds so far. Many happy returns, Alexis!


24 December 1966
Chelsea 1 - 2 Liverpool FC
Liverpool's last ever game played on the Christmas Eve was a successful trip to Chelsea. The Reds played 11 times on 24 December and won 6 of these games.


MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!
Spend some fantastic time with your beloved ones. Enjoy the talks, the food and the atmosphere.
Then see you back when Liverpool return to the Premier League action on Boxing Day!
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 06:28:17 pm
Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo
Happy Christmas all
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 07:10:06 am
Boston Bosox
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 07:12:13 am
Boston Bosox
A Very Happy Christmas To One And All
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 11:43:36 am
Speedy Molby
Merry Christmas nostalgia fans. Tomorrows post will be a long one!
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 08:05:35 pm
Boston Bosox
December 25th
From L F C History

Thomas Henry 'Harry' Bradshaw was just 26 when he died on 25 December 1899 due to a ruptured blood vessel in the brain. He was a great forward who scored 51 goals for Liverpool FC in 138 appearances between October 1893 and April 1898.
Rest in peace, Harry...

Happy 60th birthday Gary McAllister!
'Macca' was born in Motherwell on 25 December 1964 and he started his professional career there. Then he went through Leicester, Leeds and Coventry to finally sign for Liverpool in 2000. He spent two years at Anfield and left great memories.

Jack Balmer (on the right) died suddenly in his home in West Derby on 25 December 1984. He was one of the first players to reach 100 goals for Liverpool FC and was Liverpool best goalscorer (joint with Albert Stubbins) in the 1946-47 campaign when the Reds won the league.


RIP Eddie Spicer, a left-half from Garston who joined Liverpool FC in 1937 and spent his entire career at Anfield. He never played for any other club, even during the war. Eddie made 168 first-team appearances before retiring in 1954.
Eddie was 82 when he died 20 years ago today.


On this day in 1953 Liverpool FC paid Charlton Athletic £20,000 for two players: Frank Lock and John Evans.
Lock was a two-footed playe, either right or left-back. He made 42 appearances in 18 months at LFC. Evans was a prolific striker who scored 53 goals in 107 games for us.


Liverpool FC fixtures in Autumn 1954.
On 25 December 1954 the Reds played Ipswich Town at home and demolished them 6-2. Billy Liddell was in shocking form - in all but negative meaning. Liddell (nearly 33 at that time) scored four goals and set up another two.
