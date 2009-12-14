December 14th

Gerard Houllier was 73 when he died on 14 December 2020. Houllier spent 6 years as a Liverpool FC manager, working for the Reds from 1998 to 2004.



He brought the trophies back to Anfield...





We remember Alan A'Court, a Liverpool winger who played 381 games for the Reds mainly in the club's 2nd Division days. However, Alan was good enough to be picked to the England's 1958 World Cup team, despite not playing in the 1st Division!



Alan died on 14 December 2009.





4 goals from one player in a Premier League game?

Robbie Fowler did that when Liverpool played Middlesbrough on 14 December 1996 and Reds won 5-1. Robbie started scoring after 29 seconds and his fourth and final goal of the day came in the 85th minute.







An away trip to Middlesbrough on this day in 2016 has to be Adam Lallana's best game for Liverpool. Lallana scored two goals and had an assist to Divock Origi in a 3-0 win at Riverside.

Antonio Barragan and Stewart Downing featured for Boro that Wednesday night.







Liverpool v Ajax, Hunt v Cruyff

Two legendary players had a brilliant game and scored two goals each in a 2-2 draw, but the evening was marred by terrible events just after the kick off. A sudden outburst of panic was caused by the poor visibility and people pressing forward.





