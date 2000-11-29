« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Down

Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories  (Read 961011 times)

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,171
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6360 on: November 22, 2024, 09:02:59 am »
That 2009 game v City was a close one. Wed had that awful run where we lost 4 in a row including going down to 9 men at Fulham. Felt like a game we couldnt afford to lose. Think it was 0-0 at half time and then Skrtel put us ahead. He ended up scoring plenty but that was his first goal for us.

City were up and coming back then. A bit like Chelsea now with tons of signings but no real plan. They turned it on for a bit and in a flash went from 1 down to 2-1 up. Yossi scrambled in a late equaliser which left you feeling relatively grateful and it could have been a lot worse.
Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6361 on: November 22, 2024, 09:56:43 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on November 22, 2024, 08:26:42 am
Wow Paul
Your Posts take a lot of catching up
Great Memories there
 :champ
Great memories of writing my car off? thanks ;)
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6362 on: November 22, 2024, 11:14:19 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on November 22, 2024, 08:30:56 am
On This Day In L F C History
November 22nd

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15578792#post15578792


Posts  1731 / 1732 & 1733



1980 Aston Villa (Division One) Anfield 2-1

Two goals from Kenny Dalglish including an 88th minute winner put us 3rd, 3 points behind Villa with a game in hand (although back then it was just two points from a win). Villas lead would have been 7 points over us if it were 3 for a win. We had lost just one game, they had lost 3 in the league but our away form had been poor, we had won one and drawn six of our away games.

LFChistory said cameras were not allowed in the ground as we were unhappy with the amount of televised games.

1983 Fulham (Milk Cup 3rd Round Replay) Anfield 1-1

Fulham in the second division hold us to a draw, a second replay will take place the following week. The Fulham line up included Ray Houghton, their sub on the night was Sean O'Driscoll who had a brief stint as Brendan Rodgers assistant shortly before Rodgers was sacked. there is footage of the two games at Fulham but not this one

1995 West Ham United (Premier League) Upton Park 0-0

Our form at this point cost us the title, we had lost three in a row prior to this and this stopped the rot briefly, we would then lose two of our next three and draw one. Stan Collymore is recalled to the starting line up following a very public row. Having not scored for over two months, Collymore lost his place to veteran striker Ian Rush and threw his toys out of the pram. I think he put in a transfer request and was quoted as saying "I am on 12000 a week, I would play for half that if I could be happy". Collymore would pretty much stay in the team for the rest of the season, forming a wonderful partnership with Robbie Fowler. Over the coming weeks he will get his form back.

1997 Barnsley (Premier League) Anfield 0-1

Ashley Ward scores a scruffy goal as bottom of the table Barnsley come away from Anfield with all three points. Abiding memory of this is Karl Heinz Riedle missing everything.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvjxIqEIcPY some chances here, the goal is here with some other highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7mi-Pm3cQM

The result leaves us 8th, 9 points off top with a game in hand. a win would have put us 4th .


2008 Fulham (Premier League) Anfield 0-0

Draws like this cost us the title, Robbie Keane missed an easy chance and it was a boring match. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzdN_m78fik full match here if you need sleep

We would lose two league games all season but missed out on the league by 4 points, draws with West ham, Hull, fulham and Stoke at home and Stoke away were a killer among other games.

2012 Young Boys Bern ( Europa League - Group Stage - Match 5 ) Anfield 2-2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Jamie Carragher (Captain), Martin Skrtel , Andre Wisdom , Nuri Sahin , Joe Cole , Oussama Assaidi , Jordan Henderson , Stewart Downing , Jonjo Shelvey , Suso

Including the 11 as it is very random. Joe Cole was recalled from a loan spell and took his goal well but it was clear he was past his best with us.

There are videos on youtube but the picture quality is dreadful

It was a bit of a mad group we were in. We drew at home and lost away to these, won away and lost at home to Udinese and won at home and lost away to Anzhi

Leicester would have gone top under Brendan rodgers had we beat them, but it was our win and we move joint top with Spurs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBEk4aB5hcI

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6363 on: November 22, 2024, 05:39:39 pm »
Great Posts again Paul

Still Catching Up on links

 :champ
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6364 on: November 22, 2024, 05:43:43 pm »
November 22nd
From L F C History

Brian Hall was born on 22 November 1946 in Glasgow.
A Bachelor of Science who won the First Division and UEFA Cup. His goal against Everton at Old Trafford sent Liverpool to the FA Cup final in 1971.
Unfortunately, Brian is no longer with us. He died on 16 July 2015.

Happy 80th birthday Bobby Graham!
Graham was a striker who came through the ranks and made his professional debut in 1964 against KR Reykjavik (he scored one of the goals in a 6-1 win). He scored 42 times in 137 games for LFC, including 21 goals in his best campaign 1969-70.


18-year-old Ronnie Moran played his first game for Liverpool FC senior team on this day in 1952!

'Mr Liverpool' joined LFC in 1949 and remained in the club's structures until 1998...


 The most expensive player in Britain. When Liverpool FC signed Peter Beardsley from Newcastle in 1987, they had to pay a British record fee of £1.9million for his services.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6365 on: November 23, 2024, 08:45:11 am »
Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6366 on: November 23, 2024, 09:23:08 am »
2005 Real Betis (Champions League Group Stage Match 5) Anfield 0-0

One I've looked forward too. As I said watch out for an eamon dunphy post. Now I said I left my football team that week so I was now able to watch more Liverpool. Some other Irish man left his club that week which created slightly more news. Roy Keane. Yes this again.

So this is a wednesday night. Keane was released from united the previous Friday. But Irish station rte get their first chance to discuss it tonight.

On the panel the late great bill o herlihy, former Irish captain's Liam Brady and John Giles and another former international Eamon dunphy. To say dunphy was controversial was an understatement but he was very ahead of his time in this field.

Dunphy was very much in Keanes corner here. When bill o herlihy throws in a hand grenade of a statement refering to a Sunday times article from rod riddle implying Keane to be a thug, dunphy explodes.

He appears to be about to walk off having removed some audio equipment. Dunphy had written Keanes autobiography a few years earlier and is firmly in camp Keane.

He shouts furiously "if you are going to quote gutter journalists calling roy Keane a thug you can it on your own"

He loses it saying to oherlihy
"I'm not gonna listen to him being called a thug by you"

O herlihy defends himself saying he is merely quoting an article. Dunphy demands to know who wrote the article. O herlihy admits he can't remember who.

Dunphy replies with one of the greatest lines in TV history. I still laugh today.

"I'll tell you who wrote it. I can remember his name. Rod liddle. He's the guy who ran away and left his wife for a young one. "

Liddle married earlier that year but had been having an affair for years, he even ditched the wife on honeymoon to go and be with the "young one"

Oh and yeah. This was prior to coverage for Liverpool Vs real betis, so it ties in here. The match was shite.

The rte footage is here.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Prep4trYNj4&t=567s&pp=ygUQUm9kIGxpZGRsZSBlYW1vbg%3D%3D

It is fantastic
« Last Edit: November 24, 2024, 09:31:57 am by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6367 on: November 23, 2024, 12:07:09 pm »
Great Read As Always

Still Catching Up   :)
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6368 on: November 23, 2024, 12:10:48 pm »
November 23rd
From L F C History

Happy birthday Caoimhin!
Our Irish keeper turns 26 today. He made his first-team debut in 2019 and has made 55 appearances so far, keeping 19 clean sheets. Best wishes!

David Johnson died on 23 November 2022. May he rest in peace...
David was an excellent striker who played for Liverpool FC (1976-1982), as well as Everton, Ipswich and Manchester City.
'Doc' bagged 78 goals in his  LFC career (213 appearances).

Rafael Benitez shakes hands with Didier Deschamps before AS Monaco - Liverpool FC game in the Champions League on 23 November 2004.
A 1-0 loss put Liverpool in a very difficult position, but it's not that everything was lost and buried for us in the CL group stage...

Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6369 on: November 24, 2024, 08:53:59 am »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6370 on: November 24, 2024, 10:49:05 am »
November 24th
From L F C History

John Wark was a big star in the Ipswich Town side in the early 80's.
40 years ago today, already as a Liverpool FC player, he bagged a brace and gave the Reds a 2-0 win over his former side.

Steve Heighway was born on 25 November 1947 in Dublin. Happy birthday!
He spent nearly 11 years playing for Liverpool, entertaining the crowds, scoring goals and winning loads of silverware.

Opposition Profile

Southampton

https://www.lfchistory.net/Opposition/Team/Profile/25
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6371 on: November 24, 2024, 12:30:21 pm »
23 nov 1986 Everton 0 - 0 Liverpool
The most boring derby I ever attended.nothing happened,cant remember anything about the game ,tedious and dull.
If ever 0-0 summed up a game this was it.
It was on live on bbc Sunday afternoon when the beeb shared the live games with ITV.
Most memorable thing about the day was sitting in the park pub opposite the kop before the game .as youd expect it was rammed and we got chatting to an old fella ,a blue who was with a load of red and blue family members.
The old lad heard our non scouse accents and asked where we were from ,when  we told him he said he was stationed near our home doing his training during the war ready to being sent over seas to North Africa as part of the desert rats.
He told us about the pubs him and his pals visited in our area and detailed them ,the locations etc so he wasnt just bullshtting .
Lovely old fella and a lovely experience meeting and chatting with him ,wished us well and a safe journey back but hoped the result wouldnt be to our liking.shook hands with us and we did with the rest of his family .
A great example of reds and blues mixing together enjoying the day whatever and a great example of scousers  welcoming outsiders to a very very scouse occasion.
« Last Edit: November 24, 2024, 05:13:21 pm by 9 kemlyn road »
Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6372 on: November 24, 2024, 05:16:39 pm »
Brilliant Kemlyn

Quote from: Boston Bosox on November 24, 2024, 10:49:05 am
November 24th
From L F C History

John Wark was a big star in the Ipswich Town side in the early 80's.
40 years ago today, already as a Liverpool FC player, he bagged a brace and gave the Reds a 2-0 win over his former side.

Steve Heighway was born on 25 November 1947 in Dublin. Happy birthday!
He spent nearly 11 years playing for Liverpool, entertaining the crowds, scoring goals and winning loads of silverware.

Opposition Profile

Southampton

https://www.lfchistory.net/Opposition/Team/Profile/25
Warkys medical was hilarious

he said he was a bit nervous but knew he would pass as he was fully fit

Said he expected a tough medical and high tech equipment etc

Said it was the most bog standard equipment you could imagine, Doctor walks in, Wark said the doc stank of booze

the doctor half heartedly looked at a piss sample
"it looks fine, now can you touch your toes"

Wark thought it was a wind up but did it anyway.

Wark lifts his head after touching his toes
"ok you passed"

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6373 on: November 25, 2024, 08:05:27 am »
Thanks Kemlyn & Paul

Great Memories There

 :champ
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6374 on: November 25, 2024, 08:06:36 am »
Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6375 on: November 25, 2024, 10:13:27 am »
1995 Middlesbrough (Premier League) Riverside Stadium 1-2

We are awful in the first half, Boro go ahead after 2 minutes through Neil Cox following good work by Juninho.

We are a lot better in the second half, Boro keeper Gary Walsh is lucky not to be sent off when he handles outside the box, eventually we level it thanks to a Neil Ruddock header but within a minute, Ruddock fluffs a clearance and future red Nick Barmby strikes the winner.

Late on Steve McManaman misses a sitter but its defeat for us.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOY40xDXBL0


2001 vs Sunderland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0oYOcFg_20

Emile Heskey gets his first goal for over two months but he doesnt score again for 3 months. Didi Hamann is sent off leading to Robbie Fowler being subbed, its his last game before he joins Leeds.

Heskey was awesome that day.

Its nuts what comes back into your head when you get these memories. I went down the pub for a pint with my Dad to watch this, a friend of ours came in and sat with us. He was a taxi driver, half time he told us of a story the night before. A mute guy got a lift off him, he didnt know where he was going, just kept pointing and mumbling. My mate heard nothing for a few minutes, he looked over to see if the guy had gone asleep, the guy was having a fucking wank next to him!!!  My mate stopped the car and dragged the guy out and left him the side of the road, the guy just kept on pulling himself the whole time and was still fixing his trousers as my mate drove off. I have to admit I laughed for about 5 minutes straight

2006 vs Man City 1-0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd2IOVQqZcA

Think Joey Barton had a good game but he made one mistake and Gerrard punishes him. Awful game from what I recall, friend of mine was there and I think she said her and her husband nearly fell asleep

2017 Chelsea ( Premier League ) Anfield 1 - 1

Was playing the waiting game, the Mrs was two days overdue, the day the kid was due I accidentally put my foot through the attic, the father in law thought it was hilarious, then as I was in the attic again for something else he knocked the ladder over and dented a newly painted wall. I phoned a plasterer who came out and looked at it on due day, within minutes the guy was going on like he was my best friend. It was a little odd, felt my phone bleep as he was leaving, when I looked he had already added me on both facebook and snapchat.

To be fair he was a great worker, on this day, he was due to do extensive work on someones house, he told me though for two weeks of hard work he hadnt been paid and was raging, he had turned down loads of other work and promised to come to mind if
1. no baby
2. if he hadnt been paid

He wasnt paid so he done the job for us, following monday he still hadnt been paid for his other job, he proceeded to get his men in and completely stripped the house bare, cant say he was wrong.

As for the game Adam Lallana made his first appearance of the season, sadly he was never the same player again, the early klopp years he was class, but since then he has just been a crock. Mo Salah gives us the lead against his former club but late on Willians cross cum shot loops over Simon Mignolet to seal a 1-1 draw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mikwf694T8I

2023 Manchester City ( Premier League ) Etihad Stadium 1-1

Haaland gave them the lead but we hung in there and got a late goal to make it 1-1 through Trent Alexander Arnold. It was the kids birthday, we had a great pizza party with all his friends then took him to a model railway expo, we still fitted the game in and then had more pizza that night, great times

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEvgCQcjZks
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6376 on: November 25, 2024, 06:15:52 pm »
Great Post Sir

Still Catching Up
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6377 on: November 25, 2024, 06:18:17 pm »
November 25th
From L F C History

Happy 43rd birthday Xabi Alonso!

Oh what a maestro he was whenever he got the ball in the middle of the pitch...


On this day in 2001:
Robbie Fowler played his final game for Liverpool FC before joining Leeds United. The Reds won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Emile Heskey.
Then we had to wait until 2006 to see Robbie in the Red shirt again.


Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6378 on: November 25, 2024, 08:27:50 pm »
I've seen more naturally talented players live but my favourite all time live player is xabi Alonso. Worth the entrance money alone. Joy to watch.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6379 on: November 26, 2024, 10:33:57 am »
Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6380 on: November 26, 2024, 11:18:47 am »
2005 Manchester City (Premier League) City Of Manchester Stadium) 1-0

This was our 4th straight league win, a further 6 would follow as the season began to ramp up. Benitez had switched Steven Gerrard to right winger and this allowed us to accomodate any 2 or sometimes all 3 of Momo Sissoko, Didi Hamaan and Xabi Alonso. The win moved us only to 7th but it was clear we were improving and a number of teams ahead of us had played one or two more games. We were only 4 points off 2nd, and it was difficult to see the likes Bolton and Wigan ahead of us staying there. John Arne Riise scored the only goal in the second half.

As was well documented before by me I had just quit my football team, I had enough and of course as soon as I quit, suddenly I have gone from being Phil Babb to Paulo Maldini.

"please stay, you will get a game, you are good we need you"

Well tough, I dont need you anymore. I had been unhappy for a long time and I couldnt even stick another week of it never mind til christmas.

them "just give it another week, you are about to get a run now"
me "but I havent had a look in all season, last season I played every game, you signed no one in my position and now even though I am training all the time I never play anymore, I am lucky if I get 20 minutes, it is nearly christmas, and I havent started a game. I am dropped all the time for lads who skip training all the time, they show up hungover and walk into the team. Its not like we are winning every week, the lads arent even playing well"

that was the day I quit, received several begging messages that week
them "I really think you should have given it another week"
me "I gave it long enough, I dont want to play any more, I have had enough"
them "you will probably play more now"
me "I dont care anymore, the team is a fucking joke, I have given it 18 months, I have given up a lot and I just get treated like shit. If I had have been treated better id still be there"
them "You would definitely have started this week, not sure we will even get 11"
me "Isnt it funny how when I was there all season you wanted nothing to do with me, but now I get the hump and leave and suddenly you all begging me to stay because your stuck. You only want me back cos you are stuck. If yous had 15 players this week you wouldnt care, bet if I show up on saturday and there are 11 others there Ill be the one on the bench"
them "I am not sure we will have enough players"
me "It is not my problem, yous made your bed, now go and lie in it"


I spent the day with my Mrs, xmas shopping, delighted Liverpool won, relieved I now longer had to spend most of my week playing for a team. As I walked around the shop, word came through we won 1-0 vs city, then I received another message from a mate, he was out with a bad knee and didnt seem to care a jot anymore about the team so he thought the whole thing was a joke too
"hahahaha, the lads lost 7-0, only 9 players turned up"

Turned out of the 9 players, two werent even registered to play. Between injuries, illness, lads being away, lads quitting and lads not showing up on time or at all because they were tired or some other bollox they could only rustle up 7 players. They were so desperate they were stopping lads on the street to play. so they ended up with 9, eventually some other lad showed up 20 minutes into the game. After an hour they were 7-0 down and the goalkeeper then went off injured saying he hurt his arm. Someone who was there said
"is your arm hurt from just picking it out of the net all game?"

Knowing the guy it wouldnt surpise me if he faked it. Remarkably they were now back down to 9 men and somehow kept it to 7-0 for another 15 minutes, with just 75 minutes on he clock the referee apparently had enough and blew up.

Anyone who text me after got the response "I would probably still have been a sub"

I felt bad for about 2 seconds when I heard what happened then thought "well, fuck them anyway, not my problem, they deserve it"



here is the Riise goal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccZgsgfU8hM
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6381 on: November 26, 2024, 07:47:57 pm »
November 26th

On this day in 1986 Jan Molby scored a hat-trick past Steve Ogrizovic in a 3-1 win against Coventry City at Anfield, getting each goal from the penalty spot! Unique achievement from the Dane.
3 days later he scored against Coventry at home once again. And yes, it was a penalty.


UEFA Cup 3rd round game in Wrocław (Poland) on 26 November 1975.
The Reds won 2-1 thanks to goals from Ray Kennedy and John Toshack.

#LFC would win 3-0 in the return leg at Anfield 2 weeks later.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6382 on: November 27, 2024, 10:54:18 am »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6383 on: November 27, 2024, 10:55:39 am »
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on November 26, 2024, 11:18:47 am
2005 Manchester City (Premier League) City Of Manchester Stadium) 1-0

This was our 4th straight league win, a further 6 would follow as the season began to ramp up. Benitez had switched Steven Gerrard to right winger and this allowed us to accomodate any 2 or sometimes all 3 of Momo Sissoko, Didi Hamaan and Xabi Alonso. The win moved us only to 7th but it was clear we were improving and a number of teams ahead of us had played one or two more games. We were only 4 points off 2nd, and it was difficult to see the likes Bolton and Wigan ahead of us staying there. John Arne Riise scored the only goal in the second half.

As was well documented before by me I had just quit my football team, I had enough and of course as soon as I quit, suddenly I have gone from being Phil Babb to Paulo Maldini.

"please stay, you will get a game, you are good we need you"

Well tough, I dont need you anymore. I had been unhappy for a long time and I couldnt even stick another week of it never mind til christmas.

them "just give it another week, you are about to get a run now"
me "but I havent had a look in all season, last season I played every game, you signed no one in my position and now even though I am training all the time I never play anymore, I am lucky if I get 20 minutes, it is nearly christmas, and I havent started a game. I am dropped all the time for lads who skip training all the time, they show up hungover and walk into the team. Its not like we are winning every week, the lads arent even playing well"

that was the day I quit, received several begging messages that week
them "I really think you should have given it another week"
me "I gave it long enough, I dont want to play any more, I have had enough"
them "you will probably play more now"
me "I dont care anymore, the team is a fucking joke, I have given it 18 months, I have given up a lot and I just get treated like shit. If I had have been treated better id still be there"
them "You would definitely have started this week, not sure we will even get 11"
me "Isnt it funny how when I was there all season you wanted nothing to do with me, but now I get the hump and leave and suddenly you all begging me to stay because your stuck. You only want me back cos you are stuck. If yous had 15 players this week you wouldnt care, bet if I show up on saturday and there are 11 others there Ill be the one on the bench"
them "I am not sure we will have enough players"
me "It is not my problem, yous made your bed, now go and lie in it"


I spent the day with my Mrs, xmas shopping, delighted Liverpool won, relieved I now longer had to spend most of my week playing for a team. As I walked around the shop, word came through we won 1-0 vs city, then I received another message from a mate, he was out with a bad knee and didnt seem to care a jot anymore about the team so he thought the whole thing was a joke too
"hahahaha, the lads lost 7-0, only 9 players turned up"

Turned out of the 9 players, two werent even registered to play. Between injuries, illness, lads being away, lads quitting and lads not showing up on time or at all because they were tired or some other bollox they could only rustle up 7 players. They were so desperate they were stopping lads on the street to play. so they ended up with 9, eventually some other lad showed up 20 minutes into the game. After an hour they were 7-0 down and the goalkeeper then went off injured saying he hurt his arm. Someone who was there said
"is your arm hurt from just picking it out of the net all game?"

Knowing the guy it wouldnt surpise me if he faked it. Remarkably they were now back down to 9 men and somehow kept it to 7-0 for another 15 minutes, with just 75 minutes on he clock the referee apparently had enough and blew up.

Anyone who text me after got the response "I would probably still have been a sub"

I felt bad for about 2 seconds when I heard what happened then thought "well, fuck them anyway, not my problem, they deserve it"



here is the Riise goal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccZgsgfU8hM



Cheers Paul

 :champ
Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6384 on: November 27, 2024, 02:48:31 pm »
2012 - Rodolfo Borrell was announced as Head of Academy Coaching, with Alex Inglethorpe being named as his replacement as Reserve Team Head Coach.

Borrell more recently worked a lot with Pep Guardiola, he left last season or the season before

always thought it was random to see him with Pep
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6385 on: November 27, 2024, 03:17:39 pm »
On This Day In L F C History
November 27th
From L F C History

Peter Thompson was born on 27 November 1942 in Carlisle.
Liverpool FC signed him from Preston North End in 1963 and he was one of the club's best players in the 60's. He played 416 games for the Reds in over 10 years.
Having Thompson and Callaghan on opposing flanks was a luxury!


3W-1D-7L
Liverpool and Real faced each others in 3 European Cup finals
10 players played for both Liverpool FC and Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso was the only £10m+ transfer between these two teams

What else do you need to know about our today's opponent?

https://www.lfchistory.net/Opposition/Team/Profile/122






Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6386 on: November 27, 2024, 03:36:35 pm »
ooooh I will have a go

Arbeloa, Antonio Nunez, Owen, Morientes, Alonso, Dudek, McManaman,


had to look up other three, one very unobvious
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6387 on: November 27, 2024, 04:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on November 27, 2024, 03:36:35 pm
ooooh I will have a go

Arbeloa, Antonio Nunez, Owen, Morientes, Alonso, Dudek, McManaman,


had to look up other three, one very unobvious


Sahin  & Fabinho the other two
Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6388 on: November 27, 2024, 04:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on November 27, 2024, 04:03:07 pm

Sahin  & Fabinho the other two
Anelka too

Fabinho was the less obvious
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,171
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6389 on: November 27, 2024, 05:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on November 27, 2024, 03:36:35 pm
ooooh I will have a go

Arbeloa, Antonio Nunez, Owen, Morientes, Alonso, Dudek, McManaman,


had to look up other three, one very unobvious

Nuri Sahin!

Gah - BB the big spoilsport coming in with the answers early!
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6390 on: November 27, 2024, 05:47:19 pm »
 
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 27, 2024, 05:44:15 pm
Nuri Sahin!

Gah - BB the big spoilsport coming in with the answers early!


 :-[
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6391 on: November 28, 2024, 08:08:27 am »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6392 on: November 28, 2024, 07:14:17 pm »
November 28th
From L F C History

RIP GERRY BYRNE
Born on 29 August 1938 in Liverpool, died on 28 November 2015.
He played nearly entire 120 minutes in the 1965 FA Cup final with a broken collar bone as LFC beat Leeds 2-1.
If Tommy Smith was so hard they called him 'Anfield Iron', how do you call Gerry Byrne?


On this day in 1992, John Barnes made his first start after a heavy injury as the Reds beat Crystal Palace 5-0 at Anfield. Although Digger didn't score any of the goals, he commanded the game and was as great as always. One of the Liverpool FC all time greats.


Caoimhin Kelleher has now saved as many penalties (3) as Alisson Becker for Liverpool FC first team (not including shootouts), while he conceded just one - from Alexander Scholz in a 1-1 draw with Midtjylland in December 2020, although Caoimhin dived in the right direction.


Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6393 on: Yesterday at 08:35:28 am »
Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6394 on: Yesterday at 10:58:29 am »
2017 Stoke City ( Premier League ) Bet 365 Stadium 3 - 0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNP9BtGmFWk

My son was born the day before this, 7 yesterday, little brat

Off to Lapland with him tomorrow

I will tell anyone that listens though Mane and Salah didnt do the damage that day. It was my kid scoring a hat trick

I wont hear otherwise

That orange kit holds some great memories. 7-0 Maribor, 3-3 Arsenal, 3-0 stoke, 4-1 vs west ham


That second goal is special
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6395 on: Today at 08:51:47 am »
Have A Great Time In Lapland Mate
Logged

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,171
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6396 on: Today at 08:53:09 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 08:51:47 am
Have A Great Time In Lapland Mate


More of a Spearmint Rhino man myself.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6397 on: Today at 08:53:31 am »
November 29th
From L F C History

This brilliant midfielder, an amazing leader and more than just a legend of the club, made his 1st appearance for Liverpool FC senior team 26 years ago today - on 29 November 1998!
Steven Gerrard substituted Veggard Heggem in the final minutes of a 2-0 win with Blackburn at home.

29 November 2000
Liverpool recorded their highest away victory of all time. Robbie Fowler scored a hat-trick past Stoke's Carl Muggleton and 5 other #LFC players also found the net, 3 of whom were defenders: Ziege, Smicer, Babbel,  Hyypia & Murphy.
Stoke City 0-8 Liverpool FC


Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6398 on: Today at 08:55:43 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 