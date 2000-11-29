2005 Manchester City (Premier League) City Of Manchester Stadium) 1-0This was our 4th straight league win, a further 6 would follow as the season began to ramp up. Benitez had switched Steven Gerrard to right winger and this allowed us to accomodate any 2 or sometimes all 3 of Momo Sissoko, Didi Hamaan and Xabi Alonso. The win moved us only to 7th but it was clear we were improving and a number of teams ahead of us had played one or two more games. We were only 4 points off 2nd, and it was difficult to see the likes Bolton and Wigan ahead of us staying there. John Arne Riise scored the only goal in the second half.As was well documented before by me I had just quit my football team, I had enough and of course as soon as I quit, suddenly I have gone from being Phil Babb to Paulo Maldini."please stay, you will get a game, you are good we need you"Well tough, I dont need you anymore. I had been unhappy for a long time and I couldnt even stick another week of it never mind til christmas.them "just give it another week, you are about to get a run now"me "but I havent had a look in all season, last season I played every game, you signed no one in my position and now even though I am training all the time I never play anymore, I am lucky if I get 20 minutes, it is nearly christmas, and I havent started a game. I am dropped all the time for lads who skip training all the time, they show up hungover and walk into the team. Its not like we are winning every week, the lads arent even playing well"that was the day I quit, received several begging messages that weekthem "I really think you should have given it another week"me "I gave it long enough, I dont want to play any more, I have had enough"them "you will probably play more now"me "I dont care anymore, the team is a fucking joke, I have given it 18 months, I have given up a lot and I just get treated like shit. If I had have been treated better id still be there"them "You would definitely have started this week, not sure we will even get 11"me "Isnt it funny how when I was there all season you wanted nothing to do with me, but now I get the hump and leave and suddenly you all begging me to stay because your stuck. You only want me back cos you are stuck. If yous had 15 players this week you wouldnt care, bet if I show up on saturday and there are 11 others there Ill be the one on the bench"them "I am not sure we will have enough players"me "It is not my problem, yous made your bed, now go and lie in it"I spent the day with my Mrs, xmas shopping, delighted Liverpool won, relieved I now longer had to spend most of my week playing for a team. As I walked around the shop, word came through we won 1-0 vs city, then I received another message from a mate, he was out with a bad knee and didnt seem to care a jot anymore about the team so he thought the whole thing was a joke too"hahahaha, the lads lost 7-0, only 9 players turned up"Turned out of the 9 players, two werent even registered to play. Between injuries, illness, lads being away, lads quitting and lads not showing up on time or at all because they were tired or some other bollox they could only rustle up 7 players. They were so desperate they were stopping lads on the street to play. so they ended up with 9, eventually some other lad showed up 20 minutes into the game. After an hour they were 7-0 down and the goalkeeper then went off injured saying he hurt his arm. Someone who was there said"is your arm hurt from just picking it out of the net all game?"Knowing the guy it wouldnt surpise me if he faked it. Remarkably they were now back down to 9 men and somehow kept it to 7-0 for another 15 minutes, with just 75 minutes on he clock the referee apparently had enough and blew up.Anyone who text me after got the response "I would probably still have been a sub"I felt bad for about 2 seconds when I heard what happened then thought "well, fuck them anyway, not my problem, they deserve it"here is the Riise goal