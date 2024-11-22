2005 Real Betis (Champions League Group Stage Match 5) Anfield 0-0One I've looked forward too. As I said watch out for an eamon dunphy post. Now I said I left my football team that week so I was now able to watch more Liverpool. Some other Irish man left his club that week which created slightly more news. Roy Keane. Yes this again.So this is a wednesday night. Keane was released from united the previous Friday. But Irish station rte get their first chance to discuss it tonight.On the panel the late great bill o herlihy, former Irish captain's Liam Brady and John Giles and another former international Eamon dunphy. To say dunphy was controversial was an understatement but he was very ahead of his time in this field.Dunphy was very much in Keanes corner here. When bill o herlihy throws in a hand grenade of a statement refering to a Sunday times article from rod riddle implying Keane to be a thug, dunphy explodes.He appears to be about to walk off having removed some audio equipment. Dunphy had written Keanes autobiography a few years earlier and is firmly in camp Keane.He shouts furiously "if you are going to quote gutter journalists calling roy Keane a thug you can it on your own"He loses it saying to oherlihy"I'm not gonna listen to him being called a thug by you"O herlihy defends himself saying he is merely quoting an article. Dunphy demands to know who wrote the article. O herlihy admits he can't remember who.Dunphy replies with one of the greatest lines in TV history. I still laugh today."I'll tell you who wrote it. I can remember his name. Rod liddle. He's the guy who ran away and left his wife for a young one. "Liddle married earlier that year but had been having an affair for years, he even ditched the wife on honeymoon to go and be with the "young one"Oh and yeah. This was prior to coverage for Liverpool Vs real betis, so it ties in here. The match was shite.The rte footage is here.It is fantastic