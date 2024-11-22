« previous next »
Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories  (Read 957961 times)

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6360 on: November 22, 2024, 09:02:59 am »
That 2009 game v City was a close one. Wed had that awful run where we lost 4 in a row including going down to 9 men at Fulham. Felt like a game we couldnt afford to lose. Think it was 0-0 at half time and then Skrtel put us ahead. He ended up scoring plenty but that was his first goal for us.

City were up and coming back then. A bit like Chelsea now with tons of signings but no real plan. They turned it on for a bit and in a flash went from 1 down to 2-1 up. Yossi scrambled in a late equaliser which left you feeling relatively grateful and it could have been a lot worse.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6361 on: November 22, 2024, 09:56:43 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on November 22, 2024, 08:26:42 am
Wow Paul
Your Posts take a lot of catching up
Great Memories there
 :champ
Great memories of writing my car off? thanks ;)
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6362 on: November 22, 2024, 11:14:19 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on November 22, 2024, 08:30:56 am
On This Day In L F C History
November 22nd

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15578792#post15578792


Posts  1731 / 1732 & 1733



1980 Aston Villa (Division One) Anfield 2-1

Two goals from Kenny Dalglish including an 88th minute winner put us 3rd, 3 points behind Villa with a game in hand (although back then it was just two points from a win). Villas lead would have been 7 points over us if it were 3 for a win. We had lost just one game, they had lost 3 in the league but our away form had been poor, we had won one and drawn six of our away games.

LFChistory said cameras were not allowed in the ground as we were unhappy with the amount of televised games.

1983 Fulham (Milk Cup 3rd Round Replay) Anfield 1-1

Fulham in the second division hold us to a draw, a second replay will take place the following week. The Fulham line up included Ray Houghton, their sub on the night was Sean O'Driscoll who had a brief stint as Brendan Rodgers assistant shortly before Rodgers was sacked. there is footage of the two games at Fulham but not this one

1995 West Ham United (Premier League) Upton Park 0-0

Our form at this point cost us the title, we had lost three in a row prior to this and this stopped the rot briefly, we would then lose two of our next three and draw one. Stan Collymore is recalled to the starting line up following a very public row. Having not scored for over two months, Collymore lost his place to veteran striker Ian Rush and threw his toys out of the pram. I think he put in a transfer request and was quoted as saying "I am on 12000 a week, I would play for half that if I could be happy". Collymore would pretty much stay in the team for the rest of the season, forming a wonderful partnership with Robbie Fowler. Over the coming weeks he will get his form back.

1997 Barnsley (Premier League) Anfield 0-1

Ashley Ward scores a scruffy goal as bottom of the table Barnsley come away from Anfield with all three points. Abiding memory of this is Karl Heinz Riedle missing everything.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvjxIqEIcPY some chances here, the goal is here with some other highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7mi-Pm3cQM

The result leaves us 8th, 9 points off top with a game in hand. a win would have put us 4th .


2008 Fulham (Premier League) Anfield 0-0

Draws like this cost us the title, Robbie Keane missed an easy chance and it was a boring match. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzdN_m78fik full match here if you need sleep

We would lose two league games all season but missed out on the league by 4 points, draws with West ham, Hull, fulham and Stoke at home and Stoke away were a killer among other games.

2012 Young Boys Bern ( Europa League - Group Stage - Match 5 ) Anfield 2-2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Jamie Carragher (Captain), Martin Skrtel , Andre Wisdom , Nuri Sahin , Joe Cole , Oussama Assaidi , Jordan Henderson , Stewart Downing , Jonjo Shelvey , Suso

Including the 11 as it is very random. Joe Cole was recalled from a loan spell and took his goal well but it was clear he was past his best with us.

There are videos on youtube but the picture quality is dreadful

It was a bit of a mad group we were in. We drew at home and lost away to these, won away and lost at home to Udinese and won at home and lost away to Anzhi

Leicester would have gone top under Brendan rodgers had we beat them, but it was our win and we move joint top with Spurs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBEk4aB5hcI

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6363 on: November 22, 2024, 05:39:39 pm »
Great Posts again Paul

Still Catching Up on links

 :champ
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6364 on: November 22, 2024, 05:43:43 pm »
November 22nd
From L F C History

Brian Hall was born on 22 November 1946 in Glasgow.
A Bachelor of Science who won the First Division and UEFA Cup. His goal against Everton at Old Trafford sent Liverpool to the FA Cup final in 1971.
Unfortunately, Brian is no longer with us. He died on 16 July 2015.

Happy 80th birthday Bobby Graham!
Graham was a striker who came through the ranks and made his professional debut in 1964 against KR Reykjavik (he scored one of the goals in a 6-1 win). He scored 42 times in 137 games for LFC, including 21 goals in his best campaign 1969-70.


18-year-old Ronnie Moran played his first game for Liverpool FC senior team on this day in 1952!

'Mr Liverpool' joined LFC in 1949 and remained in the club's structures until 1998...


 The most expensive player in Britain. When Liverpool FC signed Peter Beardsley from Newcastle in 1987, they had to pay a British record fee of £1.9million for his services.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6365 on: November 23, 2024, 08:45:11 am »
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6366 on: November 23, 2024, 09:23:08 am »
2005 Real Betis (Champions League Group Stage Match 5) Anfield 0-0

One I've looked forward too. As I said watch out for an eamon dunphy post. Now I said I left my football team that week so I was now able to watch more Liverpool. Some other Irish man left his club that week which created slightly more news. Roy Keane. Yes this again.

So this is a wednesday night. Keane was released from united the previous Friday. But Irish station rte get their first chance to discuss it tonight.

On the panel the late great bill o herlihy, former Irish captain's Liam Brady and John Giles and another former international Eamon dunphy. To say dunphy was controversial was an understatement but he was very ahead of his time in this field.

Dunphy was very much in Keanes corner here. When bill o herlihy throws in a hand grenade of a statement refering to a Sunday times article from rod riddle implying Keane to be a thug, dunphy explodes.

He appears to be about to walk off having removed some audio equipment. Dunphy had written Keanes autobiography a few years earlier and is firmly in camp Keane.

He shouts furiously "if you are going to quote gutter journalists calling roy Keane a thug you can it on your own"

He loses it saying to oherlihy
"I'm not gonna listen to him being called a thug by you"

O herlihy defends himself saying he is merely quoting an article. Dunphy demands to know who wrote the article. O herlihy admits he can't remember who.

Dunphy replies with one of the greatest lines in TV history. I still laugh today.

"I'll tell you who wrote it. I can remember his name. Rod liddle. He's the guy who ran away and left his wife for a young one. "

Liddle married earlier that year but had been having an affair for years, he even ditched the wife on honeymoon to go and be with the "young one"

Oh and yeah. This was prior to coverage for Liverpool Vs real betis, so it ties in here. The match was shite.

The rte footage is here.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Prep4trYNj4&t=567s&pp=ygUQUm9kIGxpZGRsZSBlYW1vbg%3D%3D

It is fantastic
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6367 on: November 23, 2024, 12:07:09 pm »
Great Read As Always

Still Catching Up   :)
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6368 on: November 23, 2024, 12:10:48 pm »
November 23rd
From L F C History

Happy birthday Caoimhin!
Our Irish keeper turns 26 today. He made his first-team debut in 2019 and has made 55 appearances so far, keeping 19 clean sheets. Best wishes!

David Johnson died on 23 November 2022. May he rest in peace...
David was an excellent striker who played for Liverpool FC (1976-1982), as well as Everton, Ipswich and Manchester City.
'Doc' bagged 78 goals in his  LFC career (213 appearances).

Rafael Benitez shakes hands with Didier Deschamps before AS Monaco - Liverpool FC game in the Champions League on 23 November 2004.
A 1-0 loss put Liverpool in a very difficult position, but it's not that everything was lost and buried for us in the CL group stage...

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6369 on: Yesterday at 08:53:59 am »
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6370 on: Yesterday at 10:49:05 am »
November 24th
From L F C History

John Wark was a big star in the Ipswich Town side in the early 80's.
40 years ago today, already as a Liverpool FC player, he bagged a brace and gave the Reds a 2-0 win over his former side.

Steve Heighway was born on 25 November 1947 in Dublin. Happy birthday!
He spent nearly 11 years playing for Liverpool, entertaining the crowds, scoring goals and winning loads of silverware.

Opposition Profile

Southampton

https://www.lfchistory.net/Opposition/Team/Profile/25
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6371 on: Yesterday at 12:30:21 pm »
23 nov 1986 Everton 0 - 0 Liverpool
The most boring derby I ever attended.nothing happened,cant remember anything about the game ,tedious and dull.
If ever 0-0 summed up a game this was it.
It was on live on bbc Sunday afternoon when the beeb shared the live games with ITV.
Most memorable thing about the day was sitting in the park pub opposite the kop before the game .as youd expect it was rammed and we got chatting to an old fella ,a blue who was with a load of red and blue family members.
The old lad heard our non scouse accents and asked where we were from ,when  we told him he said he was stationed near our home doing his training during the war ready to being sent over seas to North Africa as part of the desert rats.
He told us about the pubs him and his pals visited in our area and detailed them ,the locations etc so he wasnt just bullshtting .
Lovely old fella and a lovely experience meeting and chatting with him ,wished us well and a safe journey back but hoped the result wouldnt be to our liking.shook hands with us and we did with the rest of his family .
A great example of reds and blues mixing together enjoying the day whatever and a great example of scousers  welcoming outsiders to a very very scouse occasion.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6372 on: Yesterday at 05:16:39 pm »
Brilliant Kemlyn

Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 10:49:05 am
November 24th
From L F C History

John Wark was a big star in the Ipswich Town side in the early 80's.
40 years ago today, already as a Liverpool FC player, he bagged a brace and gave the Reds a 2-0 win over his former side.

Steve Heighway was born on 25 November 1947 in Dublin. Happy birthday!
He spent nearly 11 years playing for Liverpool, entertaining the crowds, scoring goals and winning loads of silverware.

Opposition Profile

Southampton

https://www.lfchistory.net/Opposition/Team/Profile/25
Warkys medical was hilarious

he said he was a bit nervous but knew he would pass as he was fully fit

Said he expected a tough medical and high tech equipment etc

Said it was the most bog standard equipment you could imagine, Doctor walks in, Wark said the doc stank of booze

the doctor half heartedly looked at a piss sample
"it looks fine, now can you touch your toes"

Wark thought it was a wind up but did it anyway.

Wark lifts his head after touching his toes
"ok you passed"

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6373 on: Today at 08:05:27 am »
Thanks Kemlyn & Paul

Great Memories There

 :champ
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6374 on: Today at 08:06:36 am »
