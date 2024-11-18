On This Day In L F C History

November 19th

2005 Portsmouth (Premier League) Anfield 3-0We defeat Pompey 3-0 and it is our 3rd straight win without conceding a goal, a further 7 will follow where we concede just once. With no goal to his name yet the crowd is excited when Peter Crouch steps up to take a penalty, its saved by Jamie Ashdown but Bolo Zenden heads home the rebound, though you can tell the crowd are bit deflated that Crouch didnt score.Cisse and Morientes wrap up a straight forward win as our season starts to motor. The big news in england that weekend was on the friday it was announced that Roy Keane had been released by Man United. Long story short as I mentioned before about Keane he was said to have heavily criticized his team mates in an interview for the clubs in house station MUTV. After appealing a fine over this, Keane also had a huge row with his manager Alex Ferguson and as he was now in the final year of his contract, Ferguson decided it was best to release him from his deal. The interview has never been seen publicly.Did you also know there was another Irishman who acrimoniously left his team that weekend? no ? It was me. well that was hardly public news, but after 18 months of juggling a long distance relationship with my future wife, two jobs, a 55 hour work week and living further away from my team than everyone else to the point where I was never home before 1030pm Monday to thursday I had enough.Something had to give, the first 12 months was hard, but at least I was playing every week, the new season was a total waste of time, results werent great, we had no new players for my positions and I was frequently dropped behind hungover lads who werent at training that week as it was too cold, or wet or windy or the dog ate their homework.2 games prior to this was the same day we lost to Fulham. In the run up to that game we had 7 training sessions, we hadnt had a match in three weeks, I had attended all 7 but for the game despite being told team selection would be based on attendance at training I was dropped behind two lads who had only attended 3 sessions between them (not even three each, three between them). It had fucked up my whole weekend so I was fuming. I did warn my best friend who was assistant (and who didnt select the team to be fair) "if that happens again I am off!" a goalkeeper was also selected for his supposed "effort in training". Well to this day he is a fat c*nt, despite being in his late teens early 20s then he couldnt run. He showed up in training and sat out everything, especially running, for this game in question he showed up hungover, breakfast roll in one hand and coffee in the other. During the team talk he was smoking."use him as your example to win your place back""example my hole, he is fucking 5 stone overweight, he cant run and when he shows up he does nothing""he got picked for effort in training""Seem to recall while we all did laps the other night he sat down having a smoke, that is not training"Next game there was a torrential downpour on the monday, at no point were we told training was off, I attended and was the only one there! I could have gone home from work several hours earlier but again wasted my time. The following wednesday the manager start banging on about people who needed to show up to training more.me "I showed up on monday, I was the only one there"manager "WELL I DONT KNOW WHAT THE FUCK YOU WERE DOING THERE, NO ONE ASKED YOU, I NEVER SAID IT WAS ON"me "we train every monday dont we?"another player "in fairness unless someone says its off, we assume its on"manager "WELL I NEVER SAID IT WAS ON SO I DONT KNOW WHY YOU WERE THERE"I didnt know what to say, I mean jesus I just got bollicked for GOING training. I was absolutely furious when I got in my car, Had I had my golf club I would have smashed up his car.Following saturday I was again dropped, only player to attend training all week, dropped behind a guy who had an absolute stinker, we lost 5-1, was only brought on at 4-0 down. Next day with the Mrs"Thats it, I am packing it in, enough is enough, this week is my last game, If I can even stick it out"I was close to no showing, I was close to just deciding, fuck it, I will get pissed drunk and show up hungover on saturday, who gives a fuck anyway.Yet again I am dropped behind two lads who no showed a session that week. The team is just a fucking farce at this point, our main striker is suspended but as his mate is manager he keeps playing him, under a false name, turns out to be the name of a fella who isnt even registered as a player, he has done this two games in a row. Our first choice centre halves arent even centre backs here, one is sick, the other is in midfield, I still dont start so I am 5th choice centre back. Great. At right back, well at least 5 other players have played there this season so I am 6th choice right back, for a micky mouse team who dont even have 18 players in total.First game the guy scored, the newspaper was even there, talk about drawing attention to yourself, then this game he got sent off again. I was brought on at half time when we were 1-0 down,I played ok but when I saw that red I knew there was no way back. We lost 3-0, most dangerous play was me and our right winger destroying their left side all half, until the manager decided to bring himself on at right wing and switch things up for no reason.At the end of the game, the right winger and manager were involved in a huge row, the winger was going mental saying that as he kept playing a suspended player we would probably get kicked out of the league, especially as he has now been sent off again. the row went on and on. I dont know how they didnt hit one another as their veins were popping out of their head. My Mrs had showed up and told me after"I see why you want out now"As the row went on I just walked off, I had enough, any guilt I had about leaving them was about to be gone when I heard another tidbit, A lad who was injured asked if I would pick him up so he could watch, I dropped him too and from every session and match, I never even took petrol money off him. With me leaving he would probably be stuck now, and that would mean the team would be two players down.My Mrs told me when I got homeHer "Stephen just slagged you off all second half"me "what did he say"her "as soon as he went on he just kept laughing at you, saying your are slow, rubbish and laughing saying and he wonders why he is not in the team"me "if I had known that I would have let him walk home"her "I went over and told him (I notice you wouldnt say it to his face when he was here in the first half, and the minute he turns his back, you slag him, you knew you werent even playing today and you still asked for a lift off him putting him out of his way, then you just slag him off, not really very sound of you)"me "what did he say"her "kept laughing, I told him if he slagged you off one more time I would tell you, you wouldnt be happy and then he would be walking home"me "well fuck him, only thing I felt bad about was him probably having to leave too but he can fuck off, he can make his own way in future"He never showed up again, the following week they got in more shit, more thenThat night I felt relief, I no longer would have to give up my monday, wednesday, friday and saturday for them. Could do what I wanted with my days and weekend now, As we had a few drinks that night a mate came over, he wasnt anything to do with the team. But we were down late, My leaving wouldnt bother him but something else happened that night that changed football foreverHim "barca won the classico 3-0 in the bernabeu"me "I missed it, I heard ronaldinho was class"him "yeah but there was this kid called messi who was even better"me "Who?"him "this 18 year old, Messi"me "never heard of him"him "you will soon, he was even better, he will be an even better player than Ronaldinho ever was"