Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories  (Read 955255 times)

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6320 on: Yesterday at 03:54:10 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 09:47:40 am
My last trip to Anfield was on this day. Must be the longest Ive gone without going. The 3-0 against Southampton in 2017 was the game. It was also the first time I took my son, and the two of us were sat with my Dad so a very special day. Good win, and we also got to see an early glimpse of Virgil at Anfield. :D

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6321 on: Yesterday at 03:55:09 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:02:34 am
Ironically my brother went, it was his first game since 1999, he has been back a good bit since.

Wife was heavily pregnant for this, got to watch the game but was definitely on the countdown, can hopefully contribute a bit to this thread today

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6322 on: Yesterday at 04:01:37 pm »
November 15th

From LFC History

It's not 'today we remember Ray Clemence'. We remember Ray every single day.
But it's 4th anniversary of him passing away and on this day we'd like to remind everyone he was one of the greatest English goalkeepers of all time, on par with likes of Gordon Banks or Peter Shilton.

Ron Yeats would be 87 today. Bill Shankly's 'colossus' was born in Aberdeen on 15 November 1937. An excellent defender, exemplary captain and fantastic man. He spent over 10 years at Liverpool FC.
After a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease, Ron passed away on 6 September 2024.

We're wishing a very happy 45th birthday to a 2005 Champions League winner Josemi Rey!

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6323 on: Yesterday at 04:03:28 pm »
November 16th
From LFC History

These two massive legends made their Reds bow on 16 November 1974. Phil Neal and Terry McDermott featured in a goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park. They went on to achieve loads of silverware with the Reds and impressed the crowds for years!

Billy Liddell played his 431st League game for Liverpool FC on this day in 1957, setting a club record. He went on to make a total of 492 League appearances, with the last one coming on 31 August 1960 when he was 38. To this day, only 3 men played more League games for LFC.

Liverpool FC captain Jack Balmer scored all 4 goals for Liverpool in a 4-1 win at Derby County on 16 November 1946, as the Reds were on course to win the title. A week earlier Balmer scored a hat-trick v Portsmouth, the following Saturday he scored a hat-trick v Arsenal!

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6324 on: Yesterday at 04:05:58 pm »
November 17th

From LFC History

Phil Taylor, a former Liverpool FC captain and England champion from 1947, stepped down from his managerial role on this day in 1959.

Does anyone know who was about to replace him and what was going to happen with the club in the following 15 years? Asking for a friend.

Harry Chambers was born on 17 November 1896 in Willington Quay. Liverpool FC signed him in 1915 and he played for the Reds until 1928. A forgotten hero won back to back titles in 1922 and 1923, scoring 151 goals for the club, which makes him our 10th best goalscorer of all time.

Happy 52nd birthday Titi Camara! Titi was born on 17 November 1972 in Conakry (Guinea). Although he spent just one season at Liverpool FC, the fans always seem to remember and like Titi, who netted 10 goals for the Reds in 1999-2000 campaign.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6325 on: Yesterday at 04:07:50 pm »
November 18th

From L F C History

Michael Owen scored all 3 Liverpool's goal when they beat Grimsby Town 3-0 in the League Cup on 18 November 1997 and it was Michael's first treble in the senior football. The 17-year-old scored two goals in the first half and added another one after the interval.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6326 on: Yesterday at 04:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 04:07:50 pm
November 18th

From L F C History

Michael Owen scored all 3 Liverpool's goal when they beat Grimsby Town 3-0 in the League Cup on 18 November 1997 and it was Michael's first treble in the senior football. The 17-year-old scored two goals in the first half and added another one after the interval.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDULldMBEd0
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6327 on: Today at 07:47:54 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on November 15, 2024, 11:17:14 am
Great read on clem

before my time but has to be still our greatest
He definitely was our greatest keeper .the best I ever seen .could never understand why england picked shilton ahead of him clem was better in every way.
That stat of only missing 6 games in 11 seasons is incredible considering the amount of games we were involved in those days ,some big high profile games too with keepers not getting the protection they do of the refs these days.

I think Allison misses about 10 games a season never mind 6 out of 11 seasons !!

RIP ray ,the best .
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6328 on: Today at 08:11:44 am »
Shilton was a good keeper who gets a hard time by people who probably never even saw him play

That said I would have had Clemence first

The injury record was great yeah, Alissons injury record is shocking
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6329 on: Today at 08:44:32 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:11:44 am
Shilton was a good keeper who gets a hard time by people who probably never even saw him play

That said I would have had Clemence first

The injury record was great yeah, Alissons injury record is shocking
Dont get me wrong ,shilton was a very good keeper and I saw him play many times but he wasnt as athletic as clem was ,his feet never left the ground so he never jumped and his penalty record was atrocious for a top class keeper.compare all that with clem and it was chalk and cheese .
If clem had been in goal for england when they played Argentina ,hand of god and all that crap ,maradonna would never have out jumped clem ,clem wouldve claimed it easily he dominated that 18 yard box it was his and taking liberties like Diego did would have been flattened .
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6330 on: Today at 08:47:39 am »
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6331 on: Today at 08:50:37 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 07:47:54 am
He definitely was our greatest keeper .the best I ever seen .could never understand why england picked shilton ahead of him clem was better in every way.
That stat of only missing 6 games in 11 seasons is incredible considering the amount of games we were involved in those days ,some big high profile games too with keepers not getting the protection they do of the refs these days.

I think Allison misses about 10 games a season never mind 6 out of 11 seasons !!

RIP ray ,the best .

Great Read We were very lucky to have Ray

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6332 on: Today at 08:51:25 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 08:44:32 am
Dont get me wrong ,shilton was a very good keeper and I saw him play many times but he wasnt as athletic as clem was ,his feet never left the ground so he never jumped and his penalty record was atrocious for a top class keeper.compare all that with clem and it was chalk and cheese .
If clem had been in goal for england when they played Argentina ,hand of god and all that crap ,maradonna would never have out jumped clem ,clem wouldve claimed it easily he dominated that 18 yard box it was his and taking liberties like Diego did would have been flattened .

Great Read
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6333 on: Today at 08:52:29 am »
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6334 on: Today at 09:47:23 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 08:44:32 am
Dont get me wrong ,shilton was a very good keeper and I saw him play many times but he wasnt as athletic as clem was ,his feet never left the ground so he never jumped and his penalty record was atrocious for a top class keeper.compare all that with clem and it was chalk and cheese .
If clem had been in goal for england when they played Argentina ,hand of god and all that crap ,maradonna would never have out jumped clem ,clem wouldve claimed it easily he dominated that 18 yard box it was his and taking liberties like Diego did would have been flattened .
Goalkeepers are never favorite to save penalties to be fair, and for a lot of Shilton's era if you moved before the spot kick was taken then you were penalised.

I know Maradona cheated and the goal never should have stood (state the bloody obvious) but yeah Shilton had a significant height advantage and it was as if he had lead in his boots
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6335 on: Today at 09:58:03 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:47:23 am
Goalkeepers are never favorite to save penalties to be fair, and for a lot of Shilton's era if you moved before the spot kick was taken then you were penalised.

I know Maradona cheated and the goal never should have stood (state the bloody obvious) but yeah Shilton had a significant height advantage and it was as if he had lead in his boots
Yes I think he was wearing diving boots .clem would not only have jumped and got the ball he would have taken maradonna out as well ,he was commanding.
Phil neal once said that if we were defending a corner and clem shouted  mine ! Him and Phil Tommo and the the rest would all run off away in different directions as clem would come out arms,elbows, knees and god help anyone who got in his way whether it was the opposition or his team mates ..lol
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6336 on: Today at 10:10:37 am »
On this day - Legendary fan Crosby Nick was born.

Dont remember there being loads of games on my birthday, in recent years its quite often clashed with the International break. Think we beat Portsmouth 3-0 in 2005Crouxh missed a penalty trying to score his first goal for us, think Zenden scored from the rebound.

Think I remember us losing 3-2 at QPR around 1990 too, Barnes scoring for us but ruined my birthday.

Maybe a 0-0 draw with Southampton too 2016 I think.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:12:33 am by Corrie Nick »
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6337 on: Today at 10:24:34 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 10:10:37 am
On this day - Legendary fan Crosby Nick was born.

Dont remember there being loads of games on my birthday, in recent years its quite often clashed with the International break. Think we beat Portsmouth 3-0 in 2005Crouxh missed a penalty trying to score his first goal for us, think Zenden scored from the rebound.

Think I remember us losing 3-2 at QPR around 1990 too, Barnes scoring for us but ruined my birthday.

Maybe a 0-0 draw with Southampton too 2016 I think.
Many happy returns nick .
Should have had a June birthday like myself ,absolutely no football memoriesbar one the premier league winners 2020 .admittedly not on the actual day but the same week and Im claiming it as its the only time theres been club football in the week of my birthday and what a way to celebrate.
Any way have a good day mate
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6338 on: Today at 10:31:24 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 09:58:03 am
Yes I think he was wearing diving boots .clem would not only have jumped and got the ball he would have taken maradonna out as well ,he was commanding.
Phil neal once said that if we were defending a corner and clem shouted  mine ! Him and Phil Tommo and the the rest would all run off away in different directions as clem would come out arms,elbows, knees and god help anyone who got in his way whether it was the opposition or his team mates ..lol
Brilliant all round keeper our clem

Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 10:10:37 am
On this day - Legendary fan Crosby Nick was born.

Dont remember there being loads of games on my birthday, in recent years its quite often clashed with the International break. Think we beat Portsmouth 3-0 in 2005Crouxh missed a penalty trying to score his first goal for us, think Zenden scored from the rebound.

Think I remember us losing 3-2 at QPR around 1990 too, Barnes scoring for us but ruined my birthday.

Maybe a 0-0 draw with Southampton too 2016 I think.
yeah the 3-2 game was in 1989, the crowd was dying for Crouch to score in that Portsmouth game, when Zenden scored the rebound the celebrations were a bit muted haha
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6339 on: Today at 11:34:23 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 08:52:29 am
On This Day In L F C History
November 19th
https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15577160#post15577160
Posts 1722 / 1723 & 1724


2005 Portsmouth (Premier League) Anfield 3-0

We defeat Pompey 3-0 and it is our 3rd straight win without conceding a goal, a further 7 will follow where we concede just once. With no goal to his name yet the crowd is excited when Peter Crouch steps up to take a penalty, its saved by Jamie Ashdown but Bolo Zenden heads home the rebound, though you can tell the crowd are bit deflated that Crouch didnt score.

Cisse and Morientes wrap up a straight forward win as our season starts to motor. The big news in england that weekend was on the friday it was announced that Roy Keane had been released by Man United. Long story short as I mentioned before about Keane he was said to have heavily criticized his team mates in an interview for the clubs in house station MUTV. After appealing a fine over this, Keane also had a huge row with his manager Alex Ferguson and as he was now in the final year of his contract, Ferguson decided it was best to release him from his deal. The interview has never been seen publicly.

Did you also know there was another Irishman who acrimoniously left his team that weekend? no ? It was me. well that was hardly public news, but after 18 months of juggling a long distance relationship with my future wife, two jobs, a 55 hour work week and living further away from my team than everyone else to the point where I was never home before 1030pm Monday to thursday I had enough.

Something had to give, the first 12 months was hard, but at least I was playing every week, the new season was a total waste of time, results werent great, we had no new players for my positions and I was frequently dropped behind hungover lads who werent at training that week as it was too cold, or wet or windy or the dog ate their homework.

2 games prior to this was the same day we lost to Fulham. In the run up to that game we had 7 training sessions, we hadnt had a match in three weeks, I had attended all 7 but for the game despite being told team selection would be based on attendance at training I was dropped behind two lads who had only attended 3 sessions between them (not even three each, three between them). It had fucked up my whole weekend so I was fuming. I did warn my best friend who was assistant (and who didnt select the team to be fair) "if that happens again I am off!"   a goalkeeper was also selected for his supposed "effort in training". Well to this day he is a fat c*nt, despite being in his late teens early 20s then he couldnt run. He showed up in training and sat out everything, especially running, for this game in question he showed up hungover, breakfast roll in one hand and coffee in the other. During the team talk he was smoking.

"use him as your example to win your place back"
"example my hole, he is fucking 5 stone overweight, he cant run and when he shows up he does nothing"
"he got picked for effort in training"
"Seem to recall while we all did laps the other night he sat down having a smoke, that is not training"


Next game there was a torrential downpour on the monday, at no point were we told training was off, I attended and was the only one there! I could have gone home from work several hours earlier but again wasted my time. The following wednesday the manager start banging on about people who needed to show up to training more.
me "I showed up on monday, I was the only one there"
manager "WELL I DONT KNOW WHAT THE FUCK YOU WERE DOING THERE, NO ONE ASKED YOU, I NEVER SAID IT WAS ON"
me "we train every monday dont we?"
another player "in fairness unless someone says its off, we assume its on"
manager "WELL I NEVER SAID IT WAS ON SO I DONT KNOW WHY YOU WERE THERE"

I didnt know what to say, I mean jesus I just got bollicked for GOING training. I was absolutely furious when I got in my car, Had I had my golf club I would have smashed up his car.

Following saturday I was again dropped, only player to attend training all week, dropped behind a guy who had an absolute stinker, we lost 5-1, was only brought on at 4-0 down. Next day with the Mrs
"Thats it, I am packing it in, enough is enough, this week is my last game, If I can even stick it out"

I was close to no showing, I was close to just deciding, fuck it, I will get pissed drunk and show up hungover on saturday, who gives a fuck anyway.

Yet again I am dropped behind two lads who no showed a session that week. The team is just a fucking farce at this point, our main striker is suspended but as his mate is manager he keeps playing him, under a false name, turns out to be the name of a fella who isnt even registered as a player, he has done this two games in a row. Our first choice centre halves arent even centre backs here, one is sick, the other is in midfield, I still dont start so I am 5th choice centre back. Great. At right back, well at least 5 other players have played there this season so I am 6th choice right back, for a micky mouse team who dont even have 18 players in total.

First game the guy scored, the newspaper was even there, talk about drawing attention to yourself, then this game he got sent off again. I was brought on at half time when we were 1-0 down,I played ok but when I saw that red I knew there was no way back. We lost 3-0, most dangerous play was me and our right winger destroying their left side all half, until the manager decided to bring himself on at right wing and switch things up for no reason.

At the end of the game, the right winger and manager were involved in a huge row, the winger was going mental saying that as he kept playing a suspended player we would probably get kicked out of the league, especially as he has now been sent off again. the row went on and on. I dont know how they didnt hit one another as their veins were popping out of their head. My Mrs had showed up and told me after
"I see why you want out now"

As the row went on I just walked off, I had enough, any guilt I had about leaving them was about to be gone when I heard another tidbit, A lad who was injured asked if I would pick him up so he could watch, I dropped him too and from every session and match, I never even took petrol money off him. With me leaving he would probably be stuck now, and that would mean the team would be two players down.

My Mrs told me when I got home
Her "Stephen just slagged you off all second half"
me "what did he say"
her "as soon as he went on he just kept laughing at you, saying your are slow, rubbish and laughing saying and he wonders why he is not in the team"
me "if I had known that I would have let him walk home"
her "I went over and told him (I notice you wouldnt say it to his face when he was here in the first half, and the minute he turns his back, you slag him, you knew you werent even playing today and you still asked for a lift off him putting him out of his way, then you just slag him off, not really very sound of you)"
me "what did he say"
her "kept laughing, I told him if he slagged you off one more time I would tell you, you wouldnt be happy and then he would be walking home"
me "well fuck him, only thing I felt bad about was him probably having to leave too but he can fuck off, he can make his own way in future"

He never showed up again, the following week they got in more shit, more then


That night I felt relief, I no longer would have to give up my monday, wednesday, friday and saturday for them. Could do what I wanted with my days and weekend now, As we had a few drinks that night a mate came over, he wasnt anything to do with the team. But we were down late, My leaving wouldnt bother him but something else happened that night that changed football forever

Him "barca won the classico 3-0 in the bernabeu"
me "I missed it, I heard ronaldinho was class"
him "yeah but there was this kid called messi who was even better"
me "Who?"
him "this 18 year old, Messi"
me "never heard of him"
him "you will soon, he was even better, he will be an even better player than Ronaldinho ever was"
« Last Edit: Today at 11:41:39 am by paulrazor »
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6340 on: Today at 05:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 10:10:37 am
On this day - Legendary fan Crosby Nick was born.

Dont remember there being loads of games on my birthday, in recent years its quite often clashed with the International break. Think we beat Portsmouth 3-0 in 2005Crouxh missed a penalty trying to score his first goal for us, think Zenden scored from the rebound.

Think I remember us losing 3-2 at QPR around 1990 too, Barnes scoring for us but ruined my birthday.

Maybe a 0-0 draw with Southampton too 2016 I think.


Happy Birthday Sir Nick

Hope you have a great day
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6341 on: Today at 05:34:37 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 10:24:34 am
Many happy returns nick .
Should have had a June birthday like myself ,absolutely no football memoriesbar one the premier league winners 2020 .admittedly not on the actual day but the same week and Im claiming it as its the only time theres been club football in the week of my birthday and what a way to celebrate.
Any way have a good day mate


Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6342 on: Today at 05:39:10 pm »
Cheers Paul
Love that Post
