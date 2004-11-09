« previous next »
November 7th

He was born on 7 November 1963 in Kingston (Jamaica). Happy birthday John Barnes!

Barnes spent a decade at Liverpool F.C and he showed us a lot of magic whenever he wore the famous Red shirt with a Liverbird on the chest. Have a fantastic day, John!

Geoff Strong became a new Liverpool F.C player on 7 November 1964, signing from Arsenal on a Saturday morning. Later the same day he played in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage and played an important role in Reds' equaliser 12 minutes from the final whistle!

Following a comfortable 3-0 at home, Liverpool FC beat AEK Athens 3-1 in Greece on this day in 1972, with Emlyn Hughes scoring 2 goals and Phil Boersma adding one more at the end of the game. LFC advanced to the UEFA Cup 3rd round.

7 November 1981
Kenny Dalglish gets booked in a Merseyside derby. It doesn't matter in the end of the day though - the Scotsman scored two goals past Jim Arnold and Liverpool beat their noisy neighbours 3-1.
It was Kenny's first League goal at Anfield for nearly a year!

November 8th

Tommy Lawrence's extraordinary #LFC career came to an end on this day in 1971. Having had lost his spot between the sticks to the great Ray Clemence, he opted to continue his career at Tranmere.
He was one of the players who laid the foundations for a team who bossed the game!

Liverpool FC v Spurs on this day in 1997.
After a goalless first half, the Reds accelerated their game and McManaman, Leonhardsen, Redknapp and Owen all scored for us! Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-0.

On This Day In L F C History
November 9th

2024 Aston Villa ( Premier League ) Anfield  2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk (C) Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenverch, Alexis Mac Allister;
Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez.
LIVERPOOL GOALS (Assists in brackets)
Darwin Nunez 20' (Mohamed Salah), Mohamed Salah 84'
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Trent Alexander-Arnold out for Conor Bradley 25', Darwin Nunez out for Cody Gakpo 65', Curtis Jones out for Dominik Szoboszlai 65',
Alexis Mac Allister out for Wataru Endo 87',
ASTON VILLA LINE UP
Emiliano Martínez, Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres , Lucas Digne, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans, Leon Bailey, Morgan Rogers,
Jacob Ramsey, Ollie Watkins,
ASTON VILLA SUBSTITUTIONS
Jacob Ramsey out for John McGinn 45', Ollie Watkins out for Jhon Durán 65', Leon Bailey out for Jaden Philogene 65',
Lucas Digne out for Ian Maatsen 74', Amadou Onana out for Boubacar Kamara 74',
Liverpool Manager: Arne Slot
Aston Villa manager: Unai Emery
Referee: Coote D
Attendance: 60,292
Half-time score: 1 - 0
League position after match: 1
Game number: 5985
League game number: 4763
LFC played towards Kop: First half
9 November 2004:
One of the greatest captains Liverpool FC have ever had, Emlyn Hughes died aged 57. Shanks signed Hughes from Blackpool in February 1967 and with time passing 'Crazy Horse' became a hero. He captained the side over 300 times and remained at LFC until August 1979.

Phil Neal's era coming to an end: 'Zico' played his 650th and final game for Liverpool FC on this day in 1985, as the Reds beat Coventry 3-0 at Highfield Road. Neal joined LFC in 1974 from Northampton and was one of the crucial players for years. He won too many trophies to list!

'Liverpool's  Kevin Keegan was in fine form when Liverpool FC beat Leicester City 5-1 at Anfield on 9 November 1976. Kevin Keegan scored one, won a penalty and had a goal disallowed that afternoon. Heighway, Toshack, Neal and Jones also scored.

Robbie Fowler is Liverpool's top goalscorer in their games against Aston Villa. Robbie found the net 14 times in 16 appearances against our today's opponent. Steven Gerrard scored 13 in 27 games, sir Roger Hunt 10 in 11 and Ian Rush 10 in 23.

Mo Salah has 10 goals and 10 assists in 17 appearances for Liverpool this season.

That's by far the quickest any player has reached double figures for both goals and assists for LFC in the last 40 seasons.

The previous fastest was Luis Suárez in 23 apps in 2013-14.
best wishes to Paddy Berger on his 51st birthday!

196 appearances/35 goals
Gerard Houllier & Roy Evans  took charge of Liverpool FC together for the last one time on this day in 1998. After a 3-1 defeat to Spurs in the League Cup, Roy Evans decided it was time to go. He resigned from the job and Gerard Houllier became a sole manager.

On This Day In L F C History
November 11th

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15572607#post15572607

Posts  1696 / 1697 & 1698


Least We Forget
We Will Remember Them
"On This Day In L F C History"
November 11th
In Remembrance

Liverpool FC PLayers Killed In WW1

Wilfred Bartrop

Charles Henry Wilfred Bartrop (1887-1918) was born on 22 November 1887 in Worksop, Nottinghamshire and died in Belgium on 7 November 1918. A gifted footballer, Bartrop spent five seasons at Barnsley Football Club, winning the FA Cup, before moving to Liverpool in 1914. He initially worked as a collier during the First World War, before joining the Royal Field Artillery.
Born in the Nottinghamshire town of Worksop on 22 November 1887, Wilfred Bartrop was the first of 13 children raised by timber yard worker Benjamin Bartrop and his wife Annie.

Gunner 252418 Bartrop joined the British Army in January 1918 and was posted to 40th Divisions X.40 Medium Trench Mortar Battery of the Royal Field Artillery (RFA). After undergoing training in the United Kingdom, Gnr Bartrop arrived in France on 13 June 1918 and went into action soon after near the French town of Cambrai.

Following further action at Bourlon Wood, X.40 TM battery rejoined 40th Division in October and moved to an area close to the Belgian villages of Warcoing and Pecq, where plans were being made for an assault on German lines across the River Escaut. Tasked with providing trench mortar support for the attacking infantry, Bartrop and his battery were in positions at Warcoing on 7 November when they came under heavy fire from enemy artillery. Unable to find adequate cover, Bartrop was severely wounded in the legs and chest during the bombardment and died soon after. He was 30-years-old.

The attack of 7 November proved to be 40th Divisions last day of offensive action as German forces withdrew from their positions across the River Escault the following day. Three days later, on 11 November 1918, the First World War ended. Bartrop was subsequently buried in Warcoing Churchyard and left a widow, Ruby, who he had married on 6 August 1912  just 10 weeks after helping Barnsley to FA Cup glory.


Wilfred Watson ( Reserve Player )

Died of Wounds ( Shell )
Theatre of War Western European Theatre
Date of Death 24/07/1917
Place of Death France and Flanders

William Henry Aldcroft ( Reserve Player )

Type of Casualty Killed In Action
Theatre of War Balkan Theatre
Date of Death 17/05/1918
Place of Death Gallipoli

Joseph Barker ( Barkley )( Reserve Player )

Type of Casualty Killed in Action
Theatre of War Western European Theatre
Date of Death 13/01/1916
Place of Death France and Flanders

George Bradley ( Reserve Player )

Type of Casualty Killed in Action
Theatre of War Western European Theatre
Date of Death 25/09/1915
Place of Death France and Flanders

James Francis Brennan ( Reserve Player )

Type of Casualty Killed in Action
Theatre of War Western European Theatre
Date of Death 06/09/1917
Place of Death France and Flanders

Arnold Dargie ( Reserve Player )

Type of Casualty Killed in Action
Theatre of War Western European Theatre
Date of Death 18/09/1917
Place of Death France and Flanders

Joseph Oscar Dines

Type of Casualty Killed in Action
Theatre of War ( Western European Theatre
Date of Death 27/09/1918
Place of Death France and Flanders

Robert Walter Fairgrieve ( Reserve Player )

Type of Casualty Died
Theatre of War Home
Date of Death 02/06/1915
Place of Death Home

Thomas Gracie

Type of Casualty Died
Theatre of War Home
Date of Death 23/10/1915
Place of Death Scotland

Alfred Honess

Type of Casualty Died of Wounds
Theatre of War Western European Theatre
Date of Death 22/10/1917
Place of Death France and Flanders

William Morris ( Reserve Player )

Type of Casualty Killed in Action
Theatre of War Western European Theatre
Date of Death 21/09/1918
Place of Death At Sea

David Bruce Murray

Type of Casualty Killed in Action
Theatre of War Western European Theatre
Date of Death 10/12/1915
Place of Death France and Flanders

Donald Sloan

Type of Casualty Killed in Action
Theatre of War Western European Theatre
Date of Death 01/01/1917
Place of Death France and Flanders

John Speare Tosswill

Type of Casualty Died
Theatre of War Home
Date of Death 28/09/1915
Place of Death Home

Robert Randles ( Reserve Player )

Type of Casualty Killed in Action
Theatre of War Western European Theatre
Date of Death Between 08/10/1916 and 09/10/1916
Place of Death France and Flanders

Harold Uren ( Killed ) No Info


"On This Day In L F C History"
November 11th
In Remembrance

A few players who had been on Liverpool FC's books didn't survive the war. The most famous one as far as football enthusiasts were concerned was the excellent right-back and England international Tom Cooper. The Sergeant died in a motorcycle accident when serving with the military police in Aldeburgh on 25 June 1940. Cooper collided with a double deck motor bus and an enquiry took place into his death with the outcome being an order that stated despatch riders were no longer allowed to ride their motorcycles without wearing a crash helmet.

Forward Harry Race played 43 games for Liverpool from 1928 to 1930 and scored 18 goals. Race was killed in the battle of El Alamein in Egypt on 24 October 1942 while serving as a Corporal for Queen's Own Cameron Highlanders.

Goalkeeper, Pilot Officer Albert Yoxon died on 7 December 1944, only 22 years of age, after an on-board explosion in his aircraft during a training flight in Lancaster. Yoxon had played one game for Liverpool in a 6-4 win over New Brighton on 14 December 1940. A dozen amateurs and club reserves associated with Liverpool perished in World War II while others survived having been in great danger as reserve

forward John Roberts who served with the Irish Guards. Roberts had a daring escape after he was captured in Tunisia. He attracted widespread attention when he escaped from a prisoner-of-war camp in Italy and walked 400 miles to freedom despite a broken neck.



Other Liverpool FC Players That Served In WW1

Billy Banks
Philip Bartley
Kenny Campbell
Bob Crawford
Harry Lowe
Bob McDougall
Arthur Metcalfe
Tom Miller
Fred Pagnam
Robert Pursell
Jackie Sheldon
D ick Allman
Agustus Beeby
Fred Buck
Tom Chorlton
Sam Hardy
Ralph Holden
George Livingstone
Jock McDonald
Maurice Parry
Sam Raybould
Charles Satterthwaite
Alf West



Least We Forget
We Will Remember Them
Quote from: Boston Bosox on November 10, 2024, 07:46:08 pm
Gerard Houllier & Roy Evans  took charge of Liverpool FC together for the last one time on this day in 1998. After a 3-1 defeat to Spurs in the League Cup, Roy Evans decided it was time to go. He resigned from the job and Gerard Houllier became a sole manager.



Another grim game I was at! Came in between home league defeats to Derby and Leeds in the space of a week. After a decent start to the season things really unravelled quickly. To add injury to insult, Owen picked up another hamstring issue in this game, possibly in the act of scoring our goal.
November 11th

Georginio Wijnaldum was born on 11 November 1990 in Rotterdam. Happy birthday Gini!
Gini spent 5 years at Liverpool FC, winning the Premier League and Champions League with the Reds. He netted 22 times in 237 appearances for LFC.
Many happy returns, Gini!


John Toshack joined the mighty Reds on this day in 1970 from Cardiff City in a £110,000 deal. 'Tosh' scored 96 goals in 7 years. So close to joining the '100' club... Him and Keegan together created an unstoppable attacking force upfront!



November 12th

Gary McAllister scored his first goal for Liverpool FC on this day in 2000 and it came against his former side Coventry City! The Reds won 4-1 and he got an opener. Steven Gerrard and Emile Heskey found the net in the second half, while an ex-Red David Thompson pulled one back.


Thompsons goal for them was a real screamer, followed by an angry celebration in front of our bench. Always quite liked him, hard working with plenty of talent. Houllier shipped him out quite quickly, did he not like his attitude? Went on to have a decent career, remember him being good at Blackburn but had some persistent injuries that forced quite an early retirement.

Heskey scored a lovely goal in this game, lobbing the keeper. Was it Kirkland? He definitely played (and impressed) in the away game later in the season.
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 13, 2024, 09:10:40 am
Thompsons goal for them was a real screamer, followed by an angry celebration in front of our bench. Always quite liked him, hard working with plenty of talent. Houllier shipped him out quite quickly, did he not like his attitude? Went on to have a decent career, remember him being good at Blackburn but had some persistent injuries that forced quite an early retirement.

Heskey scored a lovely goal in this game, lobbing the keeper. Was it Kirkland? He definitely played (and impressed) in the away game later in the season.
Houllier I dont think liked him alright

Heskey was on absolute fire for us at that point

Quote from: Boston Bosox on November 10, 2024, 07:46:08 pm
Gerard Houllier & Roy Evans  took charge of Liverpool FC together for the last one time on this day in 1998. After a 3-1 defeat to Spurs in the League Cup, Roy Evans decided it was time to go. He resigned from the job and Gerard Houllier became a sole manager.


It was obvious it wouldnt work and Roy unfortunately was the fall guy

I did the preview for the Wolves game last season and as it was Klopps last game I did a feature on managers who found it too much in the end for us, a long long line

I said and maintain when we approached Houllier I doubt he would have played second fiddle but whether the idea was ever broached or not I dont know. I think once we approached him, it pushed roy out the door, I dont think the club wanted to be seen as sacking him after his life at Liverpool so the joint manager issue was kind of a solution they backed themselves into.

Asking Roy to become a number 2 wasnt going to work. How would the players ever respect him again?

Making Houllier and Evans joint managers was the club avoiding the inevitable, they kicked the can down the road and made a rod for their own back.

We tried to do the right thing by Roy but it was never going to be end nicely, we needed to be more ruthless and honest and just made the situation worse

"Liverpool's master marksman" Ian Rush put the ball into the net 3 times on this day in 1982, as the Reds beat Coventry 4-0 at Anfield. Their 17-year-old goalkeeper Perry Suckling had a difficult afternoon trying to prevent them from Rush making even more damage.

Terry McDermott joined Liverpool FC from Newcastle 50 years ago today!
Terry Mac had everything a successful player needed in midfield in the 70's and 80's. His great vision, powerful shot and tactical awareness made him one of the best midfielders in the game.


Thank You Nick & Paul

 :champ
Perry was also the goalkeeper when we beat palace 9-0
Mad theres no game on this day since 1998

Yet another disappointing day at the office though losing 3-1 to Leeds

Can remember Eamon dunphy watching us that night on RTE
"it will get worse before it gets better"

Would take a while alright

More on Mr Dunphy next week, and its a corker believe me
We went one up didnt we? Thought maybe a corner had been turned, then found out the full time score and wed lost again. Alan Smith scored for them, think it was his debut or first goal. Was only 17 or 18 I think. They had a very talented crop of youngsters coming through together around then, and Hasselbaink was a very good striker.
Yeah we were 1up with 11 to go and folded

Hasselbaink was a nightmare for us

Alan Smith was decent yeah

Hasselbaink left the following summer. Michael Bridges came in and initially did great but then had a very bad injury. Mark Viduka and Robbie Keane I think was the year after that, then Fowler the year after that.

Harry Kewell was around that whole time too. unfortunately they went in over their head financially
Quote from: paulrazor on November 14, 2024, 10:28:44 am
Mad theres no game on this day since 1998

Yet another disappointing day at the office though losing 3-1 to Leeds

Can remember Eamon dunphy watching us that night on RTE
"it will get worse before it gets better"

Would take a while alright

More on Mr Dunphy next week, and its a corker believe me

 :)
Sir Roger Hunt and Ronnie Moran scored for Liverpool when they faced Arsenal on 14 November 1962 at Anfield. The visitors pulled one back late in the game and guess who scored it... Our good friend Geoff Strong! The Reds managed to defend their lead and won 2-1

A goalless draw with Coventry City on this day in 1970 was John Toshack's first game at Liverpool FC. A fantastic LFC career began and was about to last until February 1978 when he became a player-manager at Swansea.

Toshack scored 96 goals in 247 appearances for the Reds.

Quote from: Boston Bosox on November 13, 2024, 07:37:59 am
On This Day In L F C History
November 13th

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15574895#post15574895

Posts 1705 / 1706 & 1707
I was at the palace game

It was a good weekend on the rip, Milan Baros got a hat trick

It was very early in the Rafa reign

I needed a good break as I was double jobbing working 55 hours a week and trying to juggle in a long distance relationship and a football team where I was the only one that could drive and lived further away from the team than the whole team put together

I enjoyed the weekend but unfortunately it would all wear me down again from almost the minute I got home.
2020  Legendary keeper Ray Clemence died. He arrived from Sc*nthorpe United for £18,000 in June 1967, usurping Tommy Lawrence as first choice number one after two years. He went on to make 665 reds appearances, winning five League titles, an FA Cup, three European Cups, two UEFA Cups, a League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and four FA Charity Shields, before moving on to Tottenham Hotspur in August 1981.

Birthdate: 5 August 1948
Birthplace: Skegness, England
Date of death: 15 November 2020
Other clubs: Sc*nthorpe United (1965-67), St George (loan 1978), Tottenham Hotspur (1981-88)
Bought from: Sc*nthorpe United
Signed for LFC: £18,000, 12.06.1967
International debut: 15.11.1972 vs. Wales
International caps: 61/0 (56/0 at LFC) - 16.11.1983
Liverpool debut: 25.09.1968
Last appearance: 27.05.1981
Contract expiry: 15.08.1981
Win ratio: 54.89% W:365 D:177 L:123
Honours: League Championship 1972/73, 1975/76, 1976/77, 1978/79, 1979/80; FA Cup 1974; League Cup 1981; European Cup 1977, 1978, 1981; UEFA Cup 1973, 1976; European Super Cup 1977
Total games/goals opposite LFC: 16 / 0
League games / goals: 470 / 0
Total games / goals: 665 / 0
League clean sheets: 226
Total clean sheets: 323

Player Profile
Clemence was a fresh-faced 18-year-old at Sc*nthorpe United when Bill Shankly brought him to Anfield in June 1967. Despite his young age he had still made 46 appearances for the third division club. Shankly even told him Lawrence was over the hill and he would be in the team inside six months to convince him to join. Clemence had to serve a two and half years' frustrating apprenticeship in the reserves apart from being selected for a League Cup tie against Swansea in September 1968. Clemence's second and third game came one year after his debut but he could hardly showcase his talent as Liverpool conquered Dundalk 10-0 and 4-0 in the European Fairs Cup. As the 60s moved into the 70s, Shankly was starting to break up the team which had brought him so much success and Clemence was given his full League debut at Nottingham Forest on the last day of January 1970. Tommy Lawrence's last appearance for the club was in an awful FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Watford the next month and seven days later Clemence was one of a number of changes made for the visit of Derby County and he had established himself firmly as first-choice 'keeper by the end of that season. Clemence only missed six League matches in the next 11 years!

In the 1970/71 season, Clemence only conceded 22 goals in 41 First Division matches, a record which was surpassed in 1978/79 when just 16 goals were conceded, with Clemence an ever-present for the sixth time. It was no coincidence Liverpool were the best team, they had the best defence: Clemence, Neal, Kennedy, Thompson and Hansen. Clemence kept 28 clean sheets and only conceded four goals at Anfield in 21 games! His positional sense and quick reactions led to England caps galore and his tally would have been even higher had Peter Shilton not been around at the same time. One of very few players over the whole continent to have won three European cup winners' medals, Clemence's crucial save from Stielike when the Rome final in 1977 was tensely balanced at 1-1 helped Liverpool achieve perhaps the most memorable result in the club's long and illustrious history. Just as important saves in the Anfield quarter-final with Saint-Etienne in the same season had paved the way for that first success in Europe's premier club competition and his penalty save from Jupp Heynckes prevented Liverpool from losing the 1973 UEFA Cup final on the away goals rule. Another brilliant save from a spot-kick at Dresden in the UEFA tournament three years later also prevented a quarter-final exit and the Reds went on to win the cup that year as well. What is not remembered so well but what was just as vital to all the success the club enjoyed during the 1970s was Clemence's remarkable consistency and athleticism which turned many a draw into a victory and many potential defeats into draws and wins.

Clemence's final game for Liverpool was appropriately on the sort of grand stage to which he had become accustomed and he kept a clean sheet as Real Madrid were beaten by Alan Kennedy's late strike in Paris as Liverpool and Clemence lifted their third European Cup. It was a shock for Liverpool's management as well as fans when Clemence, who was approaching his thirty-third birthday, declared he wanted to leave the club as newcomer Bruce Grobbelaar staked a claim to the number one jersey. Some claimed Clemence was running scared as he felt threatened by Grobbelaar, but Clemence says nothing could be further from the truth. "At the start of my career, I had Tommy Lawrence underneath me once I got into the side so I had the pressure of him. Frankie Lane came from Tranmere, McDonnell came from Oldham, Ogrizovic came from Chesterfield so I always had somebody putting pressure on me and that was part of Liverpool's way getting you to play well was always having somebody to threaten your position. Therefore you always had to play well. Bruce was no different to any other goalkeeper I had underneath me before."

Clemence moved to Tottenham and his first competitive match against his former teammates was at Wembley where, despite his heroics, Liverpool retained the League Cup by three goals to one. Clemence enjoyed a new lease of life at Tottenham, playing almost until he was 40 and eventually making over 1000 appearances in total in his fantastic career. Clemence played 336 games without missing a single match from 9 September 1972 until 4 March 1978. Only two players have made more first-team appearances for the club; Ian Callaghan and Jamie Carragher. In Clemence's distinguished career at Liverpool, he kept 323 clean sheets in 665 appearances. A few weeks after joining Tottenham, he travelled to Anfield with Liverpool needing a win to secure their thirteenth League Championship. As Clemence ran towards the Kop goal at the start of the second half he received a fantastic ovation from the crowd. "The first half I was playing at the Anfield Road end and they were still chanting: 'England's number one to me' so that was nice. I could never have envisaged when I came out at half-time and ran down to the Kop, the reception I would get. The whole stadium stood up and every single one in the Kop. It's probably the most emotional I have ever been at a football ground. It definitely brought a lump to my throat because I could not believe the reception from them. It was just one of the best moments you could possibly have."

Since retiring from playing in 1988 Clemence has had coaching roles at Spurs, managed Barnet from 1994 to 1996 and been part of the England set-up, overseeing youth development. He retired from his FA role in 2013 but continued to do occasional media work. On 15th November 2020 it was announced that Clemence had passed away. A statement from his family said "He passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family. After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he's now at peace and in no more pain."

Related Quotes
"Its never easy as a goalkeeper at 19, but theres an old adage that it doesnt matter about your age if youre good enough. I was younger than Scott is now when I came to Liverpool from Sc*nthorpe. I think I was 18 when I had my first game in the first team. Then I had to wait a year or two before I became a regular."

Clemence commenting on Carson and his own career

"He was a wonderful man and we got on very well. He was the best one-on-one keeper around, how he dealt with those situations was an education ad he was the first sweeper-keeper. It was frustrating, but I was playing in an excellent reserve side that had won the Central League six out of seven years."

Clemence on waiting for a place in the first team because of Tommy Lawrence

"Trabzonspor in 1977 was the worst European trip. The pitch had rocks all over it. The hotel was awful, we were woken by the noise of farm animals at 5am, the food was terrible and we lost 1-0."

Ray Clemence on his worst European experience

"The final in Rome was was one of the best ever European Cup finals. We met our wives back at the hotel after the match and there was one heck of a party, especially when they let the fans in. After the first few beers I dont remember much about the celebrations. Some of us didnt go to bed that night. I kept going until the breakfast bar opened the next day."

Clemence on the 1977 European Cup final

"Hes a nicely-built lad, with one or two mannerisms, and maybe a wee bit cocky. But were getting him in plenty of time to work on him."

Shankly on Clemence

"The Spurs fans were already toasting their victory when Ronnie Whelan popped up and whipped his goal in to equalize in the dying seconds. It took a good player to do that because Ray Clemence was still a great goalkeeper, hed kept Spurs in the game.

Paisley would not let us sit down before extra time started. He was bellowing: Get up off your feet, dont them let them see you are tired. It stemmed from Shankly, who would never let an opponent see that you were weak. After that, we felt we had it in the bag."

Phil Neal on the 1982 Milk Cup final vs. Tottenham

"Sometimes I feel I'm hardly wanted in this Liverpool team. If I get two or three saves to make I've had a busy day."

Ray Clemence

"Ray was one of the best goalkeepers I have ever seen. He is in England's top three alongside Gordon Banks and Peter Shilton. No one dominated the box as well as Clem. He made things look easy which is the sign of a top keeper. Ray was one of those people who was really enthusiastic in training. He always wanted people to take shots at him. He defied you to try and put the ball in the net. That's the sign of someone who was always on top of the job and confident in his own ability."

Ian Callaghan on Ray Clemence
must give that a read later

The Aldridge goal in 87 against United was lovely, I must dig out highlights later

2008, early kick off, when Torres came on he was different class

Sorry to say as he is my favorite Irish player ever but he was streets ahead of Robbie Keane
Great read on clem

before my time but has to be still our greatest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRCBFQPp7-k

The 1987 match, 1987 Manchester United (Division One) Old Trafford 1-1

United hit the post early on, Liverpool respond with a wonderfully taken goal from Aldridge. Early in the second half Normal Whiteside levels for them but there is more than a hint of a handball. Late on Gary Walsh brings off a fine save from Craig Johnston who latches on to a loose back pass.

Having won 8 straight league games we are now in the second game of a three game drawing run. The result means we are two points off Arsenal, we would have gone top on goal difference but crucially we have two games in hand. But over the next two months we would pulverise everyone and build an unassailable lead.


2008 Bolton Wanderers (Premier League) Reebok Stadium 2-0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuII2mFfHlc

After rattling the bar early on, Dirk Kuyt opens the scoring with a fine header. Then some wonderful play by Torres sets up Gerrard for a close range header.

Here is a 7 min clip of Torres that day, Robbie Keane did start but torres came on and was far better. I think Keane did miss an absolute sitter from three yards at one stage, then everytime he and Gerrard would break he would just run in front of Gerrard cluelessly, almost getting in the way. Torres came on and just did everything right, his runs were more intelligent and he pulled their defence all over the place.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7Em1UN3jBU Gerrard and Torres video ill watch later which will hopefully confirm my memory

Spent the evening having a nice piss up with the lads and wags, a weekly ritual before babies and mortgages got in the way

The result left us 2nd on goal difference behind Chelsea while we were 8 clear of eventual league champions Man United who had a game in hand

Chelsea had won 3-0 at West Brom that day ,Jose Bosingwa scored a cracker, ill fetch later
Thanks for the posts Paul

Will catch up on the links later

 :champ :champ
