« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Down

Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories  (Read 948645 times)

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,455
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6240 on: October 30, 2024, 11:15:21 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on October 29, 2024, 03:11:46 pm
41 years ago today Ian Rush scored astonishing FIVE goals when Liverpool FC played Luton at Anfield! The Reds won 6-0 (Kenny Dalglish scored one). Rushie was playing the best season of his life: he scored 47 goals and won the treble of First Division, European Cup and League Cup.


LEAGUE CUP HAT-TRICKS!
Paul Walsh scored 3 goals in a 4-0 win with Brighton in the League Cup 3rd round on this day in 1985. A year later Steve McMahon bagged a hat-trick as Liverpool won 4-1 with Leicester City. Kenny Dalglish was the other goalscorer in both games.
McMahon had some run in the league cup that year

4 against Fulham and 3 against Leicester

think he had about 10 in the league cup altogether
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6241 on: October 30, 2024, 11:38:41 am »
October 30th

Two weeks after scoring his first Premier League goal, Robbie Fowler scored his first Premier League hat-trick! He beat Southampton's Tim Flowers 3 times in a 4-2 win at Anfield. Ian Rush also scored for Liverpool, while the visitoirs responded with 2 goals from Matt Le Tissier.

 best wishes to an ex LFC centre-back Glenn Hysen who turns 65 today! Glenn was born in Gothenburg on 30 October 1959. He won the First Division title with Liverpool in the 1989-90 season after signing from Fiorentina in the summer of 1989.

Vladimir Smicer and Stephen Wright scored for the Reds as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in a Champions League game at Anfield on 30 October 2001. Wright netted his only goal for the  LFC first team.
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6242 on: October 30, 2024, 11:45:31 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on October 30, 2024, 11:15:21 am
McMahon had some run in the league cup that year

4 against Fulham and 3 against Leicester

think he had about 10 in the league cup altogether


Goalscorers for the 1986-1987 season


Name   League   League Cup   Other   Total
Ian Rush   30   4   6   40
Steve McMahon   5   8   1   14

According To L F C History
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,455
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6243 on: October 30, 2024, 12:07:06 pm »
always had ten in my head for some reason
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6244 on: October 30, 2024, 12:16:13 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October 30, 2024, 12:07:06 pm
always had ten in my head for some reason

They Could Be Wrong
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,599
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6245 on: October 30, 2024, 12:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on October 30, 2024, 11:38:41 am
October 30th

Two weeks after scoring his first Premier League goal, Robbie Fowler scored his first Premier League hat-trick! He beat Southampton's Tim Flowers 3 times in a 4-2 win at Anfield. Ian Rush also scored for Liverpool, while the visitoirs responded with 2 goals from Matt Le Tissier.

 best wishes to an ex LFC centre-back Glenn Hysen who turns 65 today! Glenn was born in Gothenburg on 30 October 1959. He won the First Division title with Liverpool in the 1989-90 season after signing from Fiorentina in the summer of 1989.

Vladimir Smicer and Stephen Wright scored for the Reds as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in a Champions League game at Anfield on 30 October 2001. Wright netted his only goal for the  LFC first team.

That win over Dortmund wrapped up the first group stage - thats early! That was when we had the second group stage too, we went on to play Barca and Roma before Christmas. Decent win for us that, Dortmund werent great back then but still had some decent players I think.

I remember that Fowler hat trick. Think the lady was a free kick he aimed for rush and it just drifted in. Me Tissoer, the big crank, scored a couple of classy goals for them. Think he made a bit of a mug if Mark Wright for one of them.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,455
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6246 on: October 30, 2024, 02:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on October 30, 2024, 12:16:13 pm
They Could Be Wrong
looked it up

8 in the league cup is right

4 seperate players with 5 hat-tricks that season

McMahon with two

rush against Leicester

Walsh against Norwich and Molby had one in the league cup vs Coventry
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6247 on: October 31, 2024, 06:36:35 am »
 
Quote from: paulrazor on October 30, 2024, 02:08:23 pm
looked it up

8 in the league cup is right

4 seperate players with 5 hat-tricks that season

McMahon with two

rush against Leicester

Walsh against Norwich and Molby had one in the league cup vs Coventry


 :thumbup
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6248 on: October 31, 2024, 06:38:20 am »
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6249 on: October 31, 2024, 10:09:33 am »
 A crazy Cup Winners' Cup game at Anfield on 31 October 1996. Liverpool FC spectacularly came from behind and overturned a 2-0 deficit into a 6-3 win with FC Sion! Robbie Fowler found the net twice inside 60 seconds and 4 other LFC players got on the scoresheet too.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,455
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6250 on: October 31, 2024, 11:24:00 am »
I havent gone away lol

1984 Tottenham Hotspur (Milk Cup 3rd round) White Hart Lane 0-1

The defeat against Spurs meant we lost our 4 year strangehold on the league cup. A feat Man City managed in later years too. Bad mistake by Grobbelaar

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbLUVVYprsU


1990 Manchester United (Rumbelows Cup 3rd round) Old Trafford 1-3

First year following us and my first ever taste of defeat, was out trick or treating and came home with an absolute mountain of stuff that would have fed half of africa

We were checking teletext, one minute it was 0-0 then suddenly the screen changed and we were 2 down.

I was sent to bed and was long asleep before Lee Sharpe added a third for them and then we pulled one back through Ray Houghton.

Obviously very disappointed when I woke up.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6k8-kPmrHg


1992 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) White Hart Lane 0-2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNUVNZpuJu0

the Nayim goal was fantastic, a bad defence that year but sometimes you gotta say the goal was just good!

Neil Ruddock does well to head home a second too, one of about 145 goals we let in that season from corners. Ruddock signed for us the following summer



1994 Queens Park Rangers (Premier League) Loftus Road 1-2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zouUu9IAwcE


Lovely goals from Sinclair and John Barnes, but its defeat for us, a short time after their manager Gerry Francis would leave for Spurs



1995 Brøndby (UEFA Cup 2nd round 2nd leg) Anfield 0-1

Our whole road was in shock as we had a for sale sign appear in our front garden, some kids kncoked it down

Wish it stayed down

Was very excited for this game, Ian Rush scored early on but it was disallowed.

Late on Dan Eggen headed home to give them a surprise win.

6 years later Eggen was part of the Alaves team that lost 5-4 to us in the uefa cup final. he was so bad that night he was taken off after about 25 minutes. Couldnt help but think revenge haha

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HDP0vffZu0


1996 F.C Sion (European Cup-Winners Cup 2nd round 2nd leg) Anfield 6-3

spent the night letting off bangers and fireworks and rifling through whatever sweets I could. It backfired to the point where I had a banging headache all night.

I recall us lighting a bonfire, we sat on this mattress someone left out, the old woman who left it out kept shouting
"get off that, that mattress is full of piss and youll get aids. Its full off piss and the aids"

To this day we still laugh at the phrase "piss and the aids"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDs4nGCfUNw

Oh and yeah we had this game. it was good. Check out the barnes back heel

1998 Leicester City (Premier League )Filbert Street 0-1

there was a rumour after that Roy Evans offered his resignation. The joint manager thing clearly wasnt working.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5f6kV2Cu540 Jason Mcateer is sent off for being a bird brain

2006 Bordeaux (Champions League Group Stage Match 4) Anfield 3-0

The red card was either for a headbutt on Riise or Momo sissoko being racially abused

I cant remember which.

Cant find highlights

2010 Bolton Wanderers (Premier League) Reebok Stadium 1-0

the only away  league win of the Roy hodgson era

Maxi Rodriguez gets a late goal, match was so boring I fell asleep

2015 Chelsea(Premier league)Stamford Bridge 3-1

Whilst it was early days under Jurgen Klopp the promise was there, Chelsea were league champions but it was clearly falling apart for Jose mourinho

I have just found this

Absolute state of him
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QS3iAa3aA_o

game here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=604-kaO4ot4

2020 West Ham United ( Premier League ) Anfield 2 - 1

a late win, died a death, stupidly drank three bottles of wine the night before

Thought a couple of beers would bring me round here, but no

ended up going off the booze for a month.

3 bottles is not good, really not good

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRQzHELlG1A

Christ how bad was it with empty grounds. Lovely assist by Shaqiri
« Last Edit: October 31, 2024, 11:27:14 am by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,599
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6251 on: October 31, 2024, 11:52:08 am »
I was at the Brondby game. We really struggled in Europe around that time.

Quite a few bad defeats in this day! I remember listening to that United League Cup one on the radio in bed. Think Russell Beardsmore scored or might be getting mixed up with a League defeat there too.

Spurs game I do tenner that Nayim goal, was it a volley from a headed clearance?
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6252 on: October 31, 2024, 03:00:29 pm »
Cheers Paul Your A Champ

 :champ
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6253 on: October 31, 2024, 03:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 31, 2024, 11:52:08 am
I was at the Brondby game. We really struggled in Europe around that time.

Quite a few bad defeats in this day! I remember listening to that United League Cup one on the radio in bed. Think Russell Beardsmore scored or might be getting mixed up with a League defeat there too.

Spurs game I do tenner that Nayim goal, was it a volley from a headed clearance?


I was at that Brondby game as well also went the away game too
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6254 on: November 1, 2024, 06:24:03 am »
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6255 on: November 1, 2024, 04:51:05 pm »
Football Echo were excited by Paul Walsh who scored a hat-trick on 1 November 1986, as Liverpool beat Norwich 6-2. Steve Nicol and Ian Rush (twice) also found the net for the Reds, while our good old friend David Hodgson scored one of the goals for the Canaries.

best wishes to a club legend Jimmy Melia who was born on 1 November 1937 in Liverpool! Jimmy made his first-team debut in 1955 and helped the Reds rise from dark times in the 2nd Division to winning the title.
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6256 on: Yesterday at 08:38:49 am »
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,455
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6257 on: Today at 12:32:42 am »
Sorry about your Dad mate
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,455
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6258 on: Today at 12:35:38 am »
Nov 1 1987

Iove that McMahon goal. Everyone just goes mental when it goes in. I'd love to know what McMahon and Aldo thought for that celebration

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XeXtp2v9MTE&t=19s&pp=ygUWTGl2ZXJwb29sIGV2ZXJ0b24gMTk4Nw%3D%3D
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 