Few changes in work for next week so its unlikely i will be contributing as much but will still be reading and posting when I can

Maybe just not as much detail

Hooray say all of you
Good Luck


Thanks for all the work you have put into this thread
The bastards restricting your internet usage?
haha. Work is just dead in my section.

A not so dead section asking for help

Just don't have time to look up stuff for an hour a day

thanks you too

We've had Crosby stills Nash and young

Thread should be Crosby, Boston, Botox and razors
 thanks you too

 ;D
100 years ago to the day:
On 18 October 1924 Dick Forshaw became an 8th Liverpool FC player to score at least 4 times in one game, netting Liverpool's every goal in a 4-1 win with Sheffield United at Anfield!
Forshaw scored a total of 124 goals spanned over 8 years at Liverpool.


On this day in 1958, 36-year-old Billy Liddell was dropped for the first time in his LFC career! Liverpool FC won 1-0 at Fulham as Louis Bimpson scored the late winner.

Despite playing just 19 games that season, Liddell finished the campaign as club's 2nd top goalscorer!




Ray Houghton became a Liverpool FC player on this day in 1987





On 18 October 1992 Ian Rush made another record his very own. He scored his 287th goal for Liverpool in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, his first ever goal at that stadium. Roger Hunt had to step down from his pedestal as Liverpools greatest goalscorer!
