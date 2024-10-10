« previous next »
On This Day In L F C History
October 10th

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15552197#post15552197



Posts  1594 / 1595  &  1596

1981 Leeds United (Division One) Anfield 3-0

Around this time the Liverpool team went through a gradual rebuild, Ray Clemence, Jimmy Case, David Johnson, Terry McDermott, Ray Kennedy and even Captain Phil Thompson were either sold or phased out over the next two years.

In came the likes of Bruce Grobbelaar, Mark Lawrenson, Craig Johnston, Ronnie Whelan, Steve Nicol and Ian Rush.

Initially this was a difficult season but eventually things worked out and we would win the next three league titles, among other successes.

Leeds meanwhile were sinking like a stone, in 1974 Don Revie left to take over the England job and gradually things declined. Leeds were promoted 10 years prior to Revie's departure and in those ten years they never once finished outside the top 4, including 2 league championships and 5 second place finishes.

In the years since Revie's departure, Leeds managed two 5th place finishes and hovered around mid table but during this season they would be relegated under one of Revie's old boys Allan Clarke. Frankie Gray, Trevor Cherry and Eddie Gray were still knocking about but they were a faded grandeur.

Attendances fell from an average of over 35000 in Revie's hay day to under 22000. They would end the season relegated. 20 year old goalkeeper John Lukic would however be a part of a new Leeds team a decade later. They won promotion in 1990, resigned Lukic after he had a long stay at Arsenal and won win the league with Leeds in 1992.

I am sure I have seen some footage of Rush's goals in this game but I cant find it


1992 Everton (Bruce Grobbelaar Testimonial) Anfield 2-2

Bruce missed a penalty as Boston said, my brother has this programme somewhere at home among his 2000+collection.

Legend has it a spell was placed on the ground at this game which would insure we wouldnt be winning the title until it was broken. The story goes a witch doctor rubbed a goats tail and water on the posts at Anfield.

Allegedly the spell can be broken if someone urinates on all of the goal posts. Grobbelaar claimed he managed to get to two posts during the 2013-4 to try break the spell but was thrown out of the ground.

In the 2018/9 season Bruce would not be denied, participating in a corporate game at Anfield, the eccentric keeper filled his drinks bottle with his own urine, he splashed it against the posts in one half and completed the job in the second half.

Lets hope no one asked could they take a quick drink during the game.

I guess you could say in 2020 when we finely won the league, we absolutely pissed it.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/07/why-bruce-grobbelaar-peed-on-anfield-goalposts-to-aid-liverpool-title-run/

and here a post from rawk way back in the day of a Ljubjana player seemingly seeing something

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=22006.0

1993 Great Britain X1 (Steve Nicol Testimonial) Anfield 1-2

Strangely my brother took me down the pub to watch this which was very random when you think of it.

He was absolutely raging when Mo Johnston scored, he never forgave him for joining Rangers and then Everton. We were part time Celtic fans at the time.

Liverpool are awarded a penalty, Nicol takes but hits the post.

As Nicol goes off late on, his parade is rained on when as he goes around Anfield, Alan McInally scores the winner for the great Britiain 11

We have this Programme at home too

On This Day In L F C History
October 11th

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15552490#post15552490


Posts 1596  & 1597

1980 Ipswich Town (Division One) Anfield 1-1

In a top of the table clash, Dutch International Frans Thijssen gives Ipswich the lead. Liverpool are in charge most of the game and in my view are denied a blatant penalty when Kenny Dalglish is fouled. Dalglish is later awarded a penalty when Thijssen fouls him, and Terry McDermott scores from the spot.

John Motson mentioned that Ipswich keeper Paul Cooper saved 8 of his previous 11 penalties. He comes close to saving this, during the game Cooper brings off several fine saves.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKGYLaweEiQ  at 15:15 Motson tells the audience on tv of a print being sold. You will know the picture if you see it, a very famous one .

1986 Tottenham Hotspur (Division One) Anfield 0-1

For the second time in three years, Spurs will do the double over us with a brace of 1-0 wins. Clive Allen scores the winner. Allen had the season of his life with a staggering 49 goals. During this season Spurs will finish 3rd, lose the Fa cup final and reach the semi final of the league cup.

Unfortunately I cant find footage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKGYLaweEiQ
BB - I cant see the post numbers when I click through to the other forum. Where are they?
Logged

Quote from: Boston Bosox on October 12, 2024, 08:48:18 am
On This Day In L F C History
October 12th

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15552742#post15552742


Posts  1598 / 1599  & 1600

1966 Petrolul Ploiesti (European Cup 1st round 2nd leg) Ploiesti Stadium 1-3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7jsAJICKVU

After winning the first leg 2-0 we lose the second leg 3-1. A replay would take place in the Heysel stadium

1984 Tottenham Hotspur (Division One) White Hart Lane 0-1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JJZDHStj2U

According to the LFC history page, Kenny Dalglish is dropped, Joe Fagan later says its the daftest thing he ever did

1988 Walsall (Littlewoods Cup 2ed round 2nd leg) Fellows Park 3-1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT_l3ws4Pqc

We finish the tie off, Ian Rush gets his first goal since his return from Juventus

1996 Manchester United (Premier League) Old Trafford 0-1

We should have won but missed several chances. The result knocks us off the top of the table

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9_uCpRyGu4

2022 Rangers ( Champions League Match Day 4 ) Ibrox Stadium 7-1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjmFaW0KQVw

Mo Salah comes off the bench to score hat-trick
I went to that Old Trafford game in 96. We actually played well. Fowler was out injured though and we lacked our usual threat. Did Beckham score for them? Remember Ruddock was a sub for us and he was winding up the United fans - think hed quite badly injured Andy Cole in a reserve game not long before this game.
Quote from: Boston Bosox on October 13, 2024, 08:40:39 am
On This Day In L F C History
October 13th

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15552932#post15552932


Posts 1601 / 1602 & 1603

1965 Juventus (European Cup Winners Cup 1st round 2nd leg) Anfield 2-0

Chris Lawler levels the tie up after we lost the first leg 1-0. Geoff Strong scores a belter to win it for us

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXLJ1wX-kcw


1999 Southampton (Worthington Cup 3rd Round) The Dell 1-2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oh8pGc3nP5g 28:20 in

Michael Owen gave us the lead following a mistake from Dean Richards.

Richards then equalises with our defence asleep, and they are static again when Trond Egil Solvedt gets a last minute winner to eliminate us from the league cup. Michael Owen misses a sitter at 1-1.

2001 Leeds United (Premier League) Anfield 1-1*

I had a driving lesson that morning, I wasnt used to driving so used to be pretty tired after. I missed the first half where Harry Kewell gave them the lead, in the second half Danny Murphy levelled things up after Robbie Fowler's shot came back off the bar.

I started to fall asleep but was woken with shock when Martin Tyler in commentary told viewers Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier was no longer on the bench and was taken to hospital.

Houllier had suffered a torn aorta and after many hours of surgery his life was saved. Houllier missed several months but should have had a longer time off.

I dont think he was the same manager after this but its not hard to see why, Having made steady progress for a number of years and won trophies it appeared we were on the way to the next step of winning leagues again, maybe even a european cup.

Would we have won these under Houllier had this episode not happened? We will never know. Houllier passed away in 2020, just a few months after we won the league.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRgNL29F-ME

lovely tribute here

and the match https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioFIJwRvgfU

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:08:51 am
I went to that Old Trafford game in 96. We actually played well. Fowler was out injured though and we lacked our usual threat. Did Beckham score for them? Remember Ruddock was a sub for us and he was winding up the United fans - think hed quite badly injured Andy Cole in a reserve game not long before this game.
beckham yeah

I remember Ruddock warming up and getting abuse and he just laughed.

Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 07:59:20 am
On This Day In L F C History
October 14th

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15553293#post15553293


Posts 1604 / 1605 & 1606
1978 Derby County (Division One) Anfield 5-0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpjbvrz-gCs

Check out Ray Kennedys header for 2-0. A great performance

One of the goals you no doubt saw down the years from Dalglish "little chip"

1989 Wimbledon (Division One) Plough Lane 2-1

Peter Beardsley gave us the lead with Wimbledon keeper Hans Segers out of position.

Bruce Grobbelaar then commits an absolute howler to allow Dennis Wise to equalise but 5 minutes later Steve Staunton's shot is parried by Segers and Ronnie Whelan is there to slam home the rebound. It crowns off a fine week for Staunton and Whelan.

They were both in action earlier in the week as the Republic of Ireland beat Northern Ireland 3-0 with Staunton having a hand in Whelan's goal that day, Ray Houghton (although not in action today) was also on the scoresheet. The result effectively confirmed Ireland's passage to the 1990 World cup, a tournament they had never previously qualified for.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3OFL27W2uI

1995 Coventry City (Premier League) Anfield 0-0

Coventry had somewhat of a hex over us at this point, Ian Rush has a late goal disallowed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVYFQX-mwvo 21:50 in

Pretty sure it was that day, certainly around that time. My sister was moving house, the family went off to see the new showhouses, they came back that night and shocked me
"we are moving too"

I couldnt believe it, I thought i would be in this house for life, I begged them not to go through with it but there was no talking to them. I went upstairs and just cried

The move was dragged out and eventually went through at the end of April so it hung over me that whole time, I never wanted to move but no one gave a shit what I wanted. It took me many years to get over it

2006 Blackburn Rovers (Premier League) Anfield 1-1

Craig Bellamy scores only his second of the season having joined us from Blackburn that summer. Spent the day seeing my new born grand nephew, he is bloody 18 now, where does it go

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NjmIJXEU9U

2017 Manchester United(Premier league)Anfield 0-0

How should I put this

zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz


I went to that Blackburn game in 2006. Bellamy equalised for us, think at the back post from a corner that had been flicked on.

Same day Petr Cech got that terrible head injury at Reading. Remember that being on in the pub after the game.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:50:39 am
I went to that Blackburn game in 2006. Bellamy equalised for us, think at the back post from a corner that had been flicked on.

Same day Petr Cech got that terrible head injury at Reading. Remember that being on in the pub after the game.
was it that day yeah? That was awful

I actually fell out with someone over that injury believe it or not

The guy was being a total dick on facebook laughing at for him for wearing a helmet as if it was some kind of fashion statement

me "I dont think its right to be having a go at someone for wearing a helmet for peace of mind, the guy fractured his skull in a match"
him "BOLLOX, its just so the likes of Nike can get their product out there, its ridiculous, in the 70s and 80s people just gone with it"
(Cech at the time wasnt even sponsored by nike)

me "In fairness the guy had his head caved in a match by Stephen Hunt, all I am saying he wears it for peace of mind, nothing wrong with that. I dont recall ever hearing of a player in the 70s or 80s playing on with a fractured skull"
Him "you dont recall because in the 70s you werent born, and in the 80s you were still shitting in your nappies"

Given how obnoxious that reply was I decided if he wanted to go down that road fair enough

me "All I am saying is he wears it for peace of mind because the guy had his head caved in and fractured his skull in a game, I dont think its right to be mocking him over it. But yeah you are right, I know nothing about football because of my age, and yeah you are right, Petr Cech wears a helmet because Nike told him too, in the tunnel before every game someone is there with it and he isnt allowed on the pitch until he puts it on. It has nothing whatsoever to do with him once fracturing his skull"
him "Practice what you preach, and seen as you need a history lesson why dont you look up who Mario Andretti is (this was another argument the previous week where he totally picked it up wrong, and for the record I know very well who he is)

me "do you even know what you are talking about anymore? Mario Andretti? Another excellent point, keep digging!"

He blocked me, that was 2012, I have seen him a couple of times since and he still wont speak to me. Bear in mind he is now in his early 50s, he is seriously worse than a child
Haha sorry to rake up old feuds!

Still dont know if Hunt was a bit naughty or it was just an accident. Havent seen it in years.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:10:30 pm
Haha sorry to rake up old feuds!

Still dont know if Hunt was a bit naughty or it was just an accident. Havent seen it in years.
Haha I find it funny how someone can be immature like that

I think Ireland played Czech republic around then and he got a hard time off the crowd, ended up getting sent off

The incident itself I think he was very clumsy
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:38:45 am
BB - I cant see the post numbers when I click through to the other forum. Where are they?

Far Right on the Red Bar

Not to be confused with my post count below that  ;D

the link should take you to the 1st post though
Thanks For all the links once again took most of the day to watch  :)
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 08:34:12 am
On This Day In L F C History
October 15th

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15553640#post15553640


Posts 1607 / 1608  & 1609

1983 West Ham United (Division One) Upton Park 3-1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoo-ZfdNis4

about 9:24 is Johnston's red card, these days it probably was a red, but back then it was probably happening every game, the West ham players seem quite sympathetic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tamyqfkoXMY

The goals are here, Robinson gets the first with a brave header, Grobbelaar wasnt a long kicker of the ball so there must have been some breeze behind it as commentator Alan Parry alludes too, Robinson adds another in the first half before a lovely worked goal involving Dalglish and Souness, the right foot finish completes the perfect hat-trick
2010 Goodbye Pinky & Perky-Welcome N.E.S.V.
