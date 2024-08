" On This Day In L F C History "August 15thEventsBorn On This DayTom Reid ( 1905 )Bolo Zenden ( 1976 )Oussama Assaidi ( 1988 )Alex Oxlade Chamberlain ( 1993 )Signed On This DayBrian Mooney ( 1983 )Patrik Berger ( 1996 )Miki Roque ( 2005 )Sold On This DayWilliam Hood ( 1938 )Larry Lloyd ( 1974 )Ray Clemence ( 1981)Gary Gillespie ( 1991 )David Speedie ( 1981 )Stephen Wright ( 2002 )L F C Debuts On This DayPhil Chisnall ( 1964 )John Barnes ( 1987 )Peter Beardsley ( 1987 )Yossi Benayoun ( 2007 )Dominic Solanke ( 2017 )Scored 1st L F C Goal On This DayAndriy Voronin ( 2007 )Trent Alexander Arnold ( 2017 )1905 - Centre-forward Tommy Reid was born in Motherwell. He signed from Clydebank for £1,000 in April 1926 and bagged an impressive thirty goals in 55 games before moving to Manchester United in February 1929.1964 - We played in our first FA Charity Shield, only drawing 2-2 with West Ham United at Anfield. Gordon Wallace and Gerry Byrne twice gave us the lead, with John Byrne and Geoff Hurst both netting equalisers, with the latter being one of his nine strikes against the reds. The trophy was shared between the two clubs, as this was in the days before extra-time and penalty shoot-outs. Phil Chisnall made his reds bow in this game when he became the first ever substitute in senior English football, replacing Alf Arrowsmith after just a quarter of an hour, who had suffered a serious knee injury.1970 - We won 2-1 at Burnley, with Alun Evans and Emlyn Hughes on target.1972 - We beat Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield, thanks to strikes from John Toshack and Steve Heighway.1974- Centre-half Larry Lloyd was sold to Coventry City for £240,000. He is one of a rare breed to leave Anfield in his prime, and go on to better things – helping Nottingham Forest to two European Cups, one League title, League Cup and FA Charity Shield. He had won League and UEFA Cup medals after joining the reds from Bristol Rovers for £50,000 in April 1969, appearing 218 times and notching five times.1976 – Kevin Keegan confirmed that the upcoming season would be his final one at Anfield. He struck twenty times in 57 outings in this campaign, helping us to claim the European Cup and League title, and reach the FA Cup Final.1976 - Bolo Zenden was born in Maastricht in the Netherlands. He signed on a free transfer in July 2005 after his one-year contract with Middlesbrough had expired. He notched twice in 47 senior reds games, as injury hampered his career at Anfield. He helped us to claim the UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield, as well as reach the Champions League Final in his brief time with the reds. Bolo left the club in July 2007 to join Olympique de Marseille.1981 – Ray Clemence was sold to Tottenham Hotspur for £300,000. He had arrived from Scunthorpe United for £18,000 in June 1967, usurping Tommy Lawrence as first choice number one after two years. He went on to make 665 reds appearances, winning five League titles, an FA Cup, three European Cups, two UEFA Cups, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and four FA Charity Shields in his fourteen years at Anfield.1982 - We lost the Final of the Málaga Tournament to the home side. We drew 1-1 after extra time, with our goal coming from Alan Kennedy, but lost the penalty shoot-out 4-2. The game started so late that the action did not come to an end until around 1:15am. Terry McDermott and Phil Neal converted their spot-kicks, with David Hodgson’s being saved and Howard Gayle sending his over the crossbar1983 – Winger Brian Mooney signed from Home Farm for £20,000. He only ever played one senior reds game, as a substitute for Jim Beglin in a League Cup win at Fulham in October 1986, moving on to Preston North End in November 1987.1987 - John Barnes and new record signing Peter Beardsley both made their official reds debuts as we beat Arsenal 2-1 at Highbury, thanks to goals from John Aldridge and Steve Nicol, who scored an extraordinary header from the edge of the penalty box. This was Kenny Dalglish’s fiftieth League win as reds boss, coming in his 85th game - still the best record of any reds boss. Ronnie Whelan played his 200th League game for the reds that day.1988 – Moroccan winger Oussama Assaidi was born in Beni-Boughafar. He signed from Dutch side SC Heerenveen for £2.4m in August 2012, failing to score in twelve appearances before spending a season and a half on loan at Stoke City. He was sold to UAE Arabian Gulf League side Al Ahli for a reported £4.7m in January 2015.1991 - Gary Gillespie was sold to his boyhood heroes Celtic for £925,000. He had been Joe Fagan’s first signing, helping us to three League titles in his eight injury-ravaged years at Anfield, scoring sixteen times in 214 appearances.1991 – David Speedie left the reds to join Blackburn Rovers. He had struck six times in fourteen outings since signing from Coventry City for £675,000 seven months earlier.1993 – Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was born in Portsmouth. He signed from Arsenal for £35m in August 2017, netting eighteen times in 146 appearances before being released earlier this summer. He made it back from serious injury to sit on the bench as we claimed the UEFA Champions League in Madrid in June 2019 and helping us to claim the Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.1994 - We beat Dundalk 2-1 in a friendly at Oriel Park, with Robbie Fowler and Michael Thomas on the scoresheet.1996 Six weeks from the conclusion of the 1996 European Championships in England, where the Czech Republic were runners-up to Germany, Roy Evans signed Berger who was selected Player of the Month at the very beginning of his Liverpool career! The new darling of the Kop suffered with injuries but on his day he was a frightening prospect for any keeper as his left foot was a rocket launcher.1996 - Patrik Berger signed from Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund for £3.25m, following an impressive Euro ’96. He scored 35 times in 196 reds games, before joining Portsmouth in June 2003.2002 - Young full-back Stephen Wright joined Sunderland for £3m, after just 21 reds games. He netted twice in 105 games for them, with injuries blighting his time there, and was released in May 2008.2005 - Liverpool confirmed the signings of young centre-backs Godwin Antwi from Real Zaragoza and Miki Roqué from U.E. Lleida. Both featured in our victorious FA Youth Cup winning campaign in 2006, but only made one senior appearance between them, when Roque made a late cameo at Galatasaray in December 2006.2007 - Yossi Benayoun made his reds debut as Andriy Voronin’s first reds strike proved to be the only goal of the first leg of our Champions League qualifier in Toulouse, who became our hundredth different opponents in European competition.2010 – Joe Cole was sent off for a challenge on Laurent Koscielny just before half-time in our Anfield meeting with Arsenal. David N’Gog put us in front immediately after the break, with the lead lasting until the last minute when Marouane Chamakh diverted a cross against the post and Pepe Reina spilled the rebound into his own net. Koscielny was then sent off for a second bookable offence in injury-time. This turned out to be Javier Mascherano’s 139th and final reds game.2017 – Trent Alexander-Arnold scored his first senior goal as we won 2-1 at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the first leg of our UEFA Champions League qualifier. Simon Mignolet saved a penalty, with forward Dominic Solanke making his reds bow as we benefited when Havard Nordtveit inadvertently diverted a James Milner cross into his own net.2020 - Jürgen Klopp was named Premier League Manager of the Season for 2019-20, having led us as we romped to the Premier League title.2021 – Former Director Terry Smith died at Arrowe Park Hospital in Birkenhead. He was on the board from 1992 until 2007.2022 - Darwin Núñez was dismissed in our 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Anfield. Wilfred Zaha put the Eagles in front before the break, but the Uruguayan was sent off for headbutting Joachim Andersen. Luis Díaz bagged the equaliser,Also On This DayHillsborough VictimSimon Bell was born in 1971Simon's StoryAlways RememberedNever ForgottenY N W A