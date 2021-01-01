"On This Day In L F C History"

August 5th

Events



Born On This Day



Ray Clemence ( 1948 )



Signed On This Day



Adrian ( 2019 )



Sold On This day



Peter Beardsley ( 1991 )

Xabi Alonso ( 2009 )

Milan Jovanovic ( 2011 )

Simon Mignolet ( 2019 )



L F C Debuts On This Day



Joe Cole ( 2010 )



Passed Away On This Day



Hugh Lester ( 1933 )







1872  Tom Wyllie was born in Maybole, South Ayrshire. He bagged fifteen goals in 25 senior games after signing from Everton in 1982, as well as scoring the only goal of the first ever derby meeting with his former club, in the Liverpool Senior Cup Final in 1893. He moved on to Bury later that year.



1933  American-born outside-left Hugh Lester died. He joined the reds in December 1911, becoming the first player born outside the British Isles to play for the reds, just twice. He moved on to Oldham Athletic in May 1913, being converted into a full-back.



1948 - Ray Clemence was born in Skegness. He arrived from Scunthorpe United for £18,000 in June 1967, usurping Tommy Lawrence as first choice number one after two years. He went on to make 665 reds appearances, winning five League titles, an FA Cup, three European Cups, two UEFA Cups, a League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and four FA Charity Shields, before moving on to Tottenham Hotspur in August 1981.



1972 - Steve Heighway bagged the only goal of our friendly at Utrecht.



1975 - Ian Callaghan was booked for the first time fifteen years into his reds career as we won 2-0 in a friendly at Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund, although it was not officially recorded as it was clearly an incorrect decision. In the same game, Joey Jones scored his first goal in only his second reds appearance. Peter Cormack grabbed the other goal.



1977 - We lost 2-1 to Ajax in the Amsterdam Tournament at the Olympisch Stadion, with our score coming from a René Notten own goal.



1979 - Alan Kennedy netted as we drew 1-1 with SL Benfica in Gelsenkirchen in the Final of a tournament held to celebrate the 75th anniversary of German side Schalke 04. Phil Neal, David Johnson and Graeme Souness all converted their spot-kicks, but Alan Hansen, Alan Kennedy and Ray Kennedy had their penalties saved, with Ray Clemence saving two of the six he faced.



1980 - Kenny Dalglish and David Fairclough netted as we lost 3-2 at VfB Stuttgart.



1983 - We lost a Penalty shoot-out after being held to a goalless draw by Hamburger SV in the Rotterdam AD Toernooi.



1985 - Steve Nicol and Kenny Dalglish added to an Ian Rush brace as we won 4-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion.



1988 - John Aldridge grabbed a hat-trick in our 4-1 friendly defeat of a Sunnmøre XI at the Aksla Stadion on our Norwegian tour. John Barnes struck the other.



1989 - Peter Beardsley struck the only goal of the game at Swedish side Halmstads Bollklubb.



1990 - We won in Norway as Steve McMahon, David Burrows and John Barnes netted in our 3-0 win at Lillestrøm SK.



1991 - Peter Beardsley was sold to Everton for £1m. He had arrived from Newcastle United for a British record £1.9m fee four years before. In his time at Anfield he had won two League titles, an FA Cup and two FA Charity Shields, scoring 59 times in 175 matches.



1994 - Robbie Fowler bagged our consolation from the spot as we lost 3-1 in a Firestone International Challenge Cup game at Hamburger SV.



2000 - We retained the Carlsberg Belfast Challenge on goal difference after Titi Camara and Michael Owen had netted in our 2-2 draw with SL Benfica at Windsor Park.



2001 - It was announced that Jamie Carragher, Dietmar Hamann and Steven Gerrard had all signed new contracts to keep them at Anfield until 2005, with all of them subsequently further extending their reds careers.



2003 - Harry Kewell scored his first reds goal as we beat Aberdeen 5-1 to claim the pre-season ESS Centenary Cup at Pittodrie. Florent Sinama-Pongolle missed a penalty, although Danny Murphy and Emile Heskey successfully got on the scoresheet, to add to a brace from Neil Mellor. The game was played to commemorate Aberdeen's centenary.



2004 - Grégory Vignal joined Rangers on loan. He appeared 42 times for the Ibrox side, netting three times and helping them to claim the League Cup and the title at the last gasp.



2007 - Pepe Reina saved a penalty as we were held to a 1-1 draw by Feyenoord in their Port of Rotterdam Tournament, meaning that Porto won the trophy. Steven Gerrard struck in our final pre-season fixture, while future red Gini Wijnaldum who was on the bench managed to swap shirts with Fernando Torres at the end of the game!



2008  We beat Vålerenga 4-1 at the Ullevål Stadion in Oslo, thanks to goals from Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres, Yossi Benayoun and David NGog.



2008  Winger Sebastián Leto joined Olympiacos on loan after his work permit application for the UK was turned down. He had a successful campaign in Greece, netting once in 24 League outings as they clinched a League and Cup double, and signed permanently for their major rivals Panathinaikos in July 2009.



2009  We won 2-0 at Lyn, with Andriy Voronin and David NGog on target in Oslo.



2009 - Xabi Alonso moved to Real Madrid for a club record £30m, after helping us to claim the European Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and FA Community Shield. He had arrived from Real Sociedad for £10.7m in August 2004, bagging nineteen goals in 210 reds games, including two strikes from inside his own half.



2010  Joe Cole made his senior reds debut as we beat Rabotnički Skopje 2-0 at Anfield in our UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round second leg. Meanwhile, keeper Diego Cavalieri played his tenth and last reds game and Alberto Aquilani made his 28th and final reds appearance, with our goals coming in the first half from a David NGog header and a Steven Gerrard penalty.



2011 - Milan Jovanović left Anfield to join Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht on a free transfer. He had struck just twice in eighteen appearances since signing for free from Standard de Liège in July 2010.



2016  Right-back Jon Flanagan joined Burnley for the season, managing just ten senior appearances. On the same day, reserves midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza joined Hertha BSC Berlin on loan, playing sixteen times.



2017  Roberto Firmino converted a penalty with Ben Woodburn and Dominic Solanke scored as we beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in Dublin.



2019  Simon Mignolet was sold to Club Brugge for an initial reported £6.4m, with ex-Hammers stopper Adrián signing as his replacement, so far making eighteen senior appearances, making a crucial stop in the shoot-out as we claimed the UEFA Super Cup as well as helping us to claim the Premier League title. Mignolet had signed from Sunderland for £9m in June 2013, keeping 65 clean sheets in 204 senior outings, making a string of top-class saves as we finished second in the League in his first campaign. However, his subsequent five seasons were more mixed.



2021  We played two sixty-minute matches against Italian side Bologna in Evian, France, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané both scoring in a 2-0 victory. Takumi Minamino bagged the only goal of the second encounter, with Divock Origi missing a penalty.







