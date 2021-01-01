« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Down

Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories  (Read 888157 times)

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5800 on: Yesterday at 07:16:52 am »
" On This Day In L F C History"
August 5th
Games

1972 Utrecht ( Friendly ) Utrecht Stadion 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Chris Lawler, Alec Lindsay, Larry Lloyd, Tommy Smith, Emlyn Hughes, Steve Heighway, Brian Hall, Ian Callaghan, John Toshack, Kevin Keegan.
UTRECHT LINE UP
Heenricksen, Oudenallen, Styn, Olsen, Veen, Bonsink, Cabo, Huishorst. + 3
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Steve Heighway ( 2nd Half )
Referee: Kyrer J
Attendance Approx 13,000




1975 Borussia Dortmund ( Friendly ) Westfalen Stadion 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Joey Jones, Phil Neal, Tommy Smith, Phil Thompson, Ray Kennedy, Jimmy Case, Ian Callaghan, Peter Cormack, Steve Heighway, Kevin Keegan.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Brian Hall.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Joey Jones 36' Peter Cormack 86'
BORUSSIA DORTMUND LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance Approx 30,000



1977 Ajax ( Amsterdam Tournament ) Olympic Stadium 1 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Joey Jones, Phil Neal, Emlyn Hughes, Phil Thompson, Terry McDermott, Ray Kennedy, Jimmy case , Ian Callaghan, David Johnson, David Fairclough (Alan Waddle 63).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Rene Notten ( OG ) 55'
AJAX LINE UP
Schrijvers, Van Dord, Suurbier, Everse, Krol, Erkens, Zuidema (Arnesen 53), Schoenaker, Geels, La Ling, Lerby (Notten '53)
AJAX GOALS
Lerby 35, Schoenaker 60
Referee: Wellinga S
Attendance Approx 60,000




1979 Benfica ( Schalke 04 Tournament )Parkstadion 1 - 1*
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy ,Phil Thompson, Alan Hansen, Terry McDermott, Graeme Souness, Ray Kennedy, Jimmy Case, David Johnson, Kenny Dalglish.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES
Avi Cohen (for Kenny Dalglish), Steve Heighway (for Terry McDermott) and Sammy Lee for Jimmy Case).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Alan Kennedy 73'
BENFICA LINE UP
Not Known ( If Known Please Post Thank You )
BENFICA GOAL
Alhinho 80'
( Lost 4-3 On Penalties )
LIVERPOOL PENALTIES
SCORED Phil Neal , David Johnson & Graeme Souness
MISSED Alan Kennedy & Ray Kennedy
BENFICA PENALTIES
SCORED Bento & Pietra & 2 Others
Anyone with missing info please post Thank You
Attendance Approx 15,000



1980 VFB Stuttgart ( Friendly ) Neckerstadion 2 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Phil Thompson, Alan Hansen, Terry McDermott, Graeme Souness, Jimmy Case, Ray Kennedy, David Johnson, Kenny Dalglish.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Fairclough (for Johnson 68' minutes).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Kenny Dalglish 36' David Fairclough 87'
VFB STUTTGART LINE UP
Roleder, Martin, R. Forster, K.H. Forster, Holcer (Schafer 46), Hattenberger, Low (Elser 14), Ohlicher, Klotz, Muller, Allgower (Schmeider 46)
VFB STUTTGART GOALS
Not Found - If Known Please Post Thank You
Referee: Dreher D
Attendance Approx 15,000





1983 Hamburg SV ( Rotterdam Tournament ) Stadion Feyenoord 0 - 0*
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Alan Hansen, Mark Lawrenson, Gary Gillespie(Steve Nicol 18')Craig Johnston, Sammy Lee, Graeme Souness, David Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish.
HAMBURG SV LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - thank you
*Liverpool lost 4-3 on pens
LIVERPOOL PENALTIES
Graeme Souness, Phil Neal & Steve Nicol scored
Kenny Dalglish & Alan Kennedy Missed
HAMBURG SV PENALTIES
Not Found If known please post Thank you
Attendance Approx 55,000




1985 Brighton & Hove Albion ( Friendly ) Goldstone Ground 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar; Mark Lawrenson, Jimmy Beglin, Gary Gillespie (Phil Neal 73), Ronnie Whelan, Alan Hansen, Kenny Dalglish (Craig Johnston 73), Steve Nicol, Ian Rush, Jan Mølby,
Kevin MacDonald.
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION LINE UP
Mossley,Keown,Hutchings,Wilson,young,O'Reilly,Jaco bs,Biley(Penney 80')Fashanu,Connor,Mortimer
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Dalglish , Nicol , Rush ( 2 )
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION GOAL
Jacobs
Attendance 9,381





1988 Sunnmore X1 ( Friendly ) Aksala Stadion 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Barry Venison, Steve Nicol, Gary Gillespie, Nigel Spackman, Ray Houghton, Steve McMahon, Jan Mølby, John Barnes, Peter Beardsley, John Aldridge.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Steve McMahon replaced by Ronnie Whelan on 46 min, Ray Houghton replaced by Steve Staunton on 60 min.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
John Aldridge 19' , John Barnes 21' , John Aldridge 47', John Aldridge 78'
SUNNMORE X1 LINE UP
Unknown - If Known Please Post - Thank You
SUNNMORE GOAL
Trond Fylling 7'
Attendance Approx 8,000




1989 Halmstands ( Friendly ) Halmstand Stadion 1 - 0
Info: Tour of Sweden
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Gary Ablett (David Burrows 46) , Steve Nicol (Barry Venison 46), Glenn Hysen, Alan Hansen, Ray Houghton, Steve McMahon, Ronnie Whelan, John Barnes, Ian Rush,
Peter Beardsley.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Peter Beardsley
HALMSTANDS LINE UP
Team Unknown - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance 8,676




1990 Lillestorm ( Friendly ) Arasen Stadion 3 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar; Gary Gillespie (Glenn Hysén 75), Jan Mølby, Gary Ablett, Steve Nicol (Barry Venison 65); Ray Houghton, Steve McMahon, John Barnes, David Burrows; Ian Rush
(Ronnie Whelan 80), Ronny Rosenthal (Peter Beardsley 65).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Steve McMahon 45' , David Burrows 69', John Barnes 88'
LILLESTORM LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank you
Attendance 9,323





1994 Hamburg ( Firestone Challenge Cup ) Hamburg Stadion 1 - 3
Info: Tour of Germany
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, Rob Jones, Steve Harkness, Neil Ruddock, Steve Nicol, Michael Thomas, Jamie Redknapp, John Barnes, Steve McManaman, Robbie Fowler, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Robbie Fowler 49' Pen
HAMBURG LINE UP
Golz, Hsubchev (Kostner 46'), Albertz, Schnoor, Kober (Kovacevir 62'), Hartmann, Letchkov (Zarate 46'), Sporl (Sassen 69'), Ivanauskas (Tofting 69'), Baich, Andersen
HAMBURG GOALS
Goals: Ivanauskas 2' & 41', Sporl 31'
Attendance 15,700





2000 Benfica ( Carlsberg Trophy Final ) Windsor Park 2 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Sandar Westerveld, Markus Babbel (Rigobert Song 62), Djimi Traore, Sami Hyypia, Stephane Henchoz, Vladimir Smicer (Nick Barmby 49), Dietmar Hamann, Gary McAllister (Erik Meijer 65),
Jamie Carragher, Titi Camara (Patrik Berger 78), Michael Owen.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Titi Camara 10' Michael Owen 48'
BENFICA LINE UP
Enkephalins, Escalona, Marchena, Paulo, Fernando, Sabry, Poborsky, Rojos, Van Hooijdonk, Nuno Ribeiro, Calado.
BENFICA GOALS
Poborsky 64 & 73 mins
Referee: Irvine L (Limavady)
Attendance Approx 11,000




2003 Aberdeen ( Friendly ) Pittordrie 5 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Chris Kirkland, Jamie Carragher (Steve Finnan 46), Stephane Henchoz (Markus Babbel 46), Sami Hyypia (Djimi Traore 46), Gregory Vignal (John Arne Riise 46), Anthony Le Tallec
(Steven Gerrard 46), Danny Murphy (Harry Kewell 46), Igor Biscan (Jon Welsh 46), El Hadji Diouf (Bruno Cheyrou 46), Florent Sinama Pongolle.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Danny Murphy 8' Emile Heskey 50' Harry Kewell 55' Neil Mellor 77' 86'
ABERDEEN LINE UP
Preece, McGuire (McNaughton 46), Deloumeaux (Muirhead 75), Anderson, McQuilken, Heikkinen (Bird 75), Tosh (Tiernan 84), Sheerin, Hart, Zdrilic (Mackie 62), Hinds (Clark 88)
ABERDEEN GOAL
Zdrilic 2'
Referee: Freeland A
Attendance 20,469




2007 Feyenoord ( Rotterdam Trophy ) De Kuip Stadium 1 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina, John Arne Riise, Alvaro Arbeloa, Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger, Harry Kewell (Ryan Babel 55), Xabi Alonso (Javier Mascherano 85), Steven Gerrard (Mohamed Sissoko 90),
Jermaine Pennant (Fernando Torres 65), Dirk Kuyt, Andriy Voronin (Yossi Benayoun 80).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Steven Gerrard 72'
FEYENOORD LINE UP
Ekramy; Lucius, Bahia, Vlaar, de Cler; Slory (D Buijs 46), Sahin (Bruins 46), van Bronckhorst, Drenthe; de Guzman (Hofs 79); Makaay.
FEYENOORD GOAL
Royston Drenthe
Attendance Approx 46,000




2008 Valerenga ( Friendly ) Ullevaal Stadion 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Diego Cavalieri (Pepe Reina 46), Alvaro Arbeloa (Stephen Darby 67), Andrea Dossena (Emiliano Insua 67), Jamie Carragher (Sami Hyypia 46), Daniel Agger, Dirk Kuyt (Nabil El Zhar 76),
Steven Gerrard (Jay Spearing 27), Xabi Alonso (Damien Plessis 53), Yossi Benayoun (Dani Pacheco), Robbie Keane (Krisztian Nemeth 67), Fernando Torres (David N'gog 67)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Xabi Alonso 20' Fernando Torres 49' Yossi Benayoun 60' David N'Gog 84'
VALERENGA LINE UP
Perkins , Storbaek , Reid , Muri , Jepsen , Berre , Haestad , Strand , Zajic , Holm , Shelton ,
VALERENGA SUBSTITUTIONS
Bolthof , Jailand , Fellah , Dos Santos , Singh , Nouri , Haidar ,
VALERENGA GOAL
Bojan Zajic (48)'
Attendance 25,377




2009 FC Lyn ( Friendly ) Bislett Stadion 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Diego Cavalieri (Peter Gulacsi 79)Glen Johnson (Phillip Degen 46), Martin Kelly, Mikel San Jose Dominguez (Ayala 62), Dossena (Insua 62); Kuyt (Benayoun 46), Spearing (Plessis 46),
Lucas Leiva(Javier Mascherano 46), Ryan Babel (Albert Riera 46 then Jamie Carragher for Albert Riera 86)); David N'gog (Steven Gerrard 62), Andriy Voronin (Fernando Torres 62)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Andriy Voronin 44' David N'Gog 59'
F.C . LYN LINE UP
Lacey, Simonsen, Gjermundstad, Dahm, Stefanutto, Knudsen, Obiefule, Ihugba (captain), Knudtzon, Berget, Angan.
F.C. LYN SUBSTITUTIONS
Dahm, van den Burgt, Holmen, Tamandi, Nilsson, Webb, Berntsen, Kjeldner, Petursson
Attendance Approx 14,800




2010 FK Rabotniki ( Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round 2nd Leg ) Anfield 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Diego Cavalieri , Glen Johnson, Jamie Carragher, Martin Kelly, Martin Skrtel, Steven Gerrard ( Captain ) Joe Cole, Dani Pacheco, Lucas Leiva, Milan Jovanovic, David N'Gog
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Steven Gerrard out for Alberto Aquilani 62' , Milan Jovanovic out for Maxi Rodriguez 67' , Lucas Leiva out for Jay Spearing 73'
Liverpool GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
David N'Gog 22' (Joe Cole) Steven Gerrard 40' pen ( won by David N"Gog ) Foul by Fernando Lopes
FK RABOTNIKI LINE UP
Martin Bogatinov , Egzon Belica, Goran Dimovski, Alkanatara , Ze Carlos, Goce Todorovski, Emir Adem, Fabio Silva, Nikola Gligorov, Vladimir Tunevski, Wandeir
FK RABOTNIKI SUBSTITUTIONS
Ze Carlos out for Djordje Mojsov 62' , Fabio Silva out for Marcio 81' , Goce Todorovski out for Filip Petkovski 88'
Liverpool Manager: Roy Hodgson
Rabotnicki manager: Zoran Stratev
Referee: Sippel P (Germany)
Attendance: 31,202
Half-time score: 2 - 0
Game number: 5208
Europe game number: 316
LFC played towards Kop: First half




2017 Atletico Bilbao ( Friendly ) Aviva Stadium 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
First Half XI:
Simon Mignolet, Trent Alexander Arnold, Alberto Moreno, Marko Grujic, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, James Milner, Emre Can, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Mohamed Salah.
Second Half X1:
Simon Mignolet, Jon Flanagan, Andy Robertson, Ovie Ejaria, Ragnar Klaven, Joe Gomez, Ben Woodburn, Georginio Wijnaldum, Dominic Solanke, Sadio Mane, Ryan Kent.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Roberto Firmino 21' Pen Ben Woodburn 59' Dominic Solanke 80'
ATLETICO BILBAO LINE UP
Arrizabalaga, Martinez ( Molina 69 ), Boveda, Nunez, San Jose, Saborit, Rico ( De Marcos 69 ), Zuloaga, Aketxe ( Sola 85 ), Cordoba ( Balenziaga 85 ), Williams ( Benat 69 )
ATLETICO BILBAO GOAL
Williams 30'
Attendance 51,333



2021 Bologna ( 1 ) 1 Hour Friendly { Evian France } 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Caoimhin Kelleher , Trent Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk ( Rhys Williams 53' )Andy Robertson, James Milner ( Captain ) Naby Keita , Harvey Elliott ( Ben Woodburn 50' )
Diogo Jota , Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah,
LiIVERPOOL GOALS
Diogo Jota 6' Sadio Mane 13'
BOLOGNA LINE UP
Lukasz Skorupski , Loranzo De Silvestri, Kevin Bonifazi, Adama Soumaoro, Ebenzer Annan, Mattias Svanberg, Jerdy Schouten, Emanuel Vignato, Riccardo Orsolini, Federico Santander
Nicola Sansone ,
Played Behind Closed Doors




2021 Bologna ( 2 ) 1 Hour Friendly { Evian France } 1-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alisson Becker ( Adrian 31') Neco Williams ( Ben Woodburn 44' ) Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez ( Nat Phillips 31' ) Kostas Tsimikas ( Owen Beck 44') Fabinho ( Leighton Clarkson 31' )
Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri ( Kaide Gordon 31' ) Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino ( Captain ) { Divock Origi 31' )
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Takumi Minamino 14' ( Assist Xherdan Shaqiri )
Divock Origi Missed a Pen on 46'
BOLOGNA LINE UP
Francesco Bardi ( Mouhamadoi Sarr 48' ) Ibrahima Mbaye, Omar Khailoti, Luis Binks, Stefano Denswil, Gary Medel ( Jacopo Casadei 50' ) Kingsley Michael, Nicolas Dominguez ( Kacper Urbanski 50' ), Gianmarco Cangianco, Sydney Van Hooijdonk, Mattia Pagliuca ( Antonio Raimondo 31' )
Played Behind Closed Doors

Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5801 on: Yesterday at 07:20:11 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
August 5th
Events

Born On This Day

Ray Clemence ( 1948 )

Signed On This Day

Adrian ( 2019 )

Sold On This day

Peter Beardsley ( 1991 )
Xabi Alonso ( 2009 )
Milan Jovanovic ( 2011 )
Simon Mignolet ( 2019 )

L F C Debuts On This Day

Joe Cole ( 2010 )

Passed Away On This Day

Hugh Lester ( 1933 )



1872  Tom Wyllie was born in Maybole, South Ayrshire. He bagged fifteen goals in 25 senior games after signing from Everton in 1982, as well as scoring the only goal of the first ever derby meeting with his former club, in the Liverpool Senior Cup Final in 1893. He moved on to Bury later that year.

1933  American-born outside-left Hugh Lester died. He joined the reds in December 1911, becoming the first player born outside the British Isles to play for the reds, just twice. He moved on to Oldham Athletic in May 1913, being converted into a full-back.

1948 - Ray Clemence was born in Skegness. He arrived from Scunthorpe United for £18,000 in June 1967, usurping Tommy Lawrence as first choice number one after two years. He went on to make 665 reds appearances, winning five League titles, an FA Cup, three European Cups, two UEFA Cups, a League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and four FA Charity Shields, before moving on to Tottenham Hotspur in August 1981.

1972 - Steve Heighway bagged the only goal of our friendly at Utrecht.

1975 - Ian Callaghan was booked for the first time fifteen years into his reds career as we won 2-0 in a friendly at Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund, although it was not officially recorded as it was clearly an incorrect decision. In the same game, Joey Jones scored his first goal in only his second reds appearance. Peter Cormack grabbed the other goal.

1977 - We lost 2-1 to Ajax in the Amsterdam Tournament at the Olympisch Stadion, with our score coming from a René Notten own goal.

1979 - Alan Kennedy netted as we drew 1-1 with SL Benfica in Gelsenkirchen in the Final of a tournament held to celebrate the 75th anniversary of German side Schalke 04. Phil Neal, David Johnson and Graeme Souness all converted their spot-kicks, but Alan Hansen, Alan Kennedy and Ray Kennedy had their penalties saved, with Ray Clemence saving two of the six he faced.

1980 - Kenny Dalglish and David Fairclough netted as we lost 3-2 at VfB Stuttgart.

1983 - We lost a Penalty shoot-out after being held to a goalless draw by Hamburger SV in the Rotterdam AD Toernooi.

1985 - Steve Nicol and Kenny Dalglish added to an Ian Rush brace as we won 4-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion.

1988 - John Aldridge grabbed a hat-trick in our 4-1 friendly defeat of a Sunnmøre XI at the Aksla Stadion on our Norwegian tour. John Barnes struck the other.

1989 - Peter Beardsley struck the only goal of the game at Swedish side Halmstads Bollklubb.

1990 - We won in Norway as Steve McMahon, David Burrows and John Barnes netted in our 3-0 win at Lillestrøm SK.

1991 - Peter Beardsley was sold to Everton for £1m. He had arrived from Newcastle United for a British record £1.9m fee four years before. In his time at Anfield he had won two League titles, an FA Cup and two FA Charity Shields, scoring 59 times in 175 matches.

1994 - Robbie Fowler bagged our consolation from the spot as we lost 3-1 in a Firestone International Challenge Cup game at Hamburger SV.

2000 - We retained the Carlsberg Belfast Challenge on goal difference after Titi Camara and Michael Owen had netted in our 2-2 draw with SL Benfica at Windsor Park.

2001 - It was announced that Jamie Carragher, Dietmar Hamann and Steven Gerrard had all signed new contracts to keep them at Anfield until 2005, with all of them subsequently further extending their reds careers.

2003 - Harry Kewell scored his first reds goal as we beat Aberdeen 5-1 to claim the pre-season ESS Centenary Cup at Pittodrie. Florent Sinama-Pongolle missed a penalty, although Danny Murphy and Emile Heskey successfully got on the scoresheet, to add to a brace from Neil Mellor. The game was played to commemorate Aberdeen's centenary.

2004 - Grégory Vignal joined Rangers on loan. He appeared 42 times for the Ibrox side, netting three times and helping them to claim the League Cup and the title at the last gasp.

2007 - Pepe Reina saved a penalty as we were held to a 1-1 draw by Feyenoord in their Port of Rotterdam Tournament, meaning that Porto won the trophy. Steven Gerrard struck in our final pre-season fixture, while future red Gini Wijnaldum who was on the bench managed to swap shirts with Fernando Torres at the end of the game!

2008  We beat Vålerenga 4-1 at the Ullevål Stadion in Oslo, thanks to goals from Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres, Yossi Benayoun and David NGog.

2008  Winger Sebastián Leto joined Olympiacos on loan after his work permit application for the UK was turned down. He had a successful campaign in Greece, netting once in 24 League outings as they clinched a League and Cup double, and signed permanently for their major rivals Panathinaikos in July 2009.

2009  We won 2-0 at Lyn, with Andriy Voronin and David NGog on target in Oslo.

2009 - Xabi Alonso moved to Real Madrid for a club record £30m, after helping us to claim the European Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and FA Community Shield. He had arrived from Real Sociedad for £10.7m in August 2004, bagging nineteen goals in 210 reds games, including two strikes from inside his own half.

2010  Joe Cole made his senior reds debut as we beat Rabotnički Skopje 2-0 at Anfield in our UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round second leg. Meanwhile, keeper Diego Cavalieri played his tenth and last reds game and Alberto Aquilani made his 28th and final reds appearance, with our goals coming in the first half from a David NGog header and a Steven Gerrard penalty.

2011 - Milan Jovanović left Anfield to join Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht on a free transfer. He had struck just twice in eighteen appearances since signing for free from Standard de Liège in July 2010.

2016  Right-back Jon Flanagan joined Burnley for the season, managing just ten senior appearances. On the same day, reserves midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza joined Hertha BSC Berlin on loan, playing sixteen times.

2017  Roberto Firmino converted a penalty with Ben Woodburn and Dominic Solanke scored as we beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in Dublin.

2019  Simon Mignolet was sold to Club Brugge for an initial reported £6.4m, with ex-Hammers stopper Adrián signing as his replacement, so far making eighteen senior appearances, making a crucial stop in the shoot-out as we claimed the UEFA Super Cup as well as helping us to claim the Premier League title. Mignolet had signed from Sunderland for £9m in June 2013, keeping 65 clean sheets in 204 senior outings, making a string of top-class saves as we finished second in the League in his first campaign. However, his subsequent five seasons were more mixed.

2021  We played two sixty-minute matches against Italian side Bologna in Evian, France, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané both scoring in a 2-0 victory. Takumi Minamino bagged the only goal of the second encounter, with Divock Origi missing a penalty.



Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5802 on: Today at 07:05:04 am »
" On This Day In L F C History"
August 6th
Games

1974 Kaiserslautern ( Friendly ) Betzanberg Stadion 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Alec Lindsay, Tommy Smith, Emlyn Hughes, Phil Thompson, Brian Hall, Peter Cormack, Steve Heighway, Ian Callaghan, Ray Kennedy, Kevin Keegan.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Phil Boersma
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Phil Boersma , Peter Cormack , Ray Kennedy
KAISERSLAUTERN LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - thank you
KAISERSLAUTERN GOAL
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank you
Attendance approx 20,000



1978 FC Basel ( Friendly ) Saint Jakob Stadium 6 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Phil Neal, Joey Jones, Phil Thompson, Ray Kennedy, Emlyn Hughes, Kenny Dalglish, Jimmy Case (David Johnson 61), Steve Heighway (David Fairclough 45), Terry McDermott, Graeme Souness.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Matthias Baldinger ( OG ) 7' Kenny Dalglish 20' Emlyn Hughes 33' Ray Kennedy 44' 69' Jimmy Case 60'
FC BASEL LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post Thank you
Attendance Approx 11,000




1984 Sporting Charleroi ( Friendly ) Stade Communal 6 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bob Bolder, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Gary Gillespie, Mark Lawrenson, Steve Nicol, Ronnie Whelan, John Wark, Michael Robinson, David Hodgson, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Ronnie Whelan 27' , Michael Robinson 30' , Ian Rush 42' pen , Gary Gillespie 57' , Steve Nicol 62' , John Wark 70'
SPORTING CHARLEROI LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance Approx 8,000




1986 Kolding ( Friendly ) Mosevej Sportsplads 1 - 1
Tour of Denmark
Bruce Grobbelaar, Barry Venison, Jim Beglin, Alan Hansen, Mark Lawrenson, Kevin MacDonald, Steve McMahon, Jan Mølby, Ronnie Whelan, John Durnin, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Craig Johnston (for Ronnie Whelan 60 minutes), Kenny Dalglish (for John Durnin 60 minutes).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Steve McMahon 3'
KOLDING LINE UP
Not Found If Known Please Post
KOLDING GOAL
Allan Hansen 28'
Attendance 5,400
*Info*
Danish internationals Allan Hansen, Allan Simonsen and Kent Nielsen guested for the Kolding team.



1987 Valerenga ( Friendly ) Bislett Stadion 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar; Barry Venison, Alan Hansen, Steve Nicol, Craig Johnston; John Wark, Peter Beardsley (Steve McMahon 67), Ronnie Whelan, John Barnes (Kenny Dalglish 62); Paul Walsh,
John Aldridge.,
LIVERPOOL GOALS
John Aldridge ( 3 ) 1 Pen Paul Walsh
VALERENGA LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank you
VALERENGA GOAL
Paal Fredheim
Attendance 7,275




1996 Millwall ( Friendly ) The New Den 0 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, Jason McAteer, Dominic Matteo, Mark Wright, Neil Ruddock (Jamie Carragher 68), Phil Babb, Michael Thomas, John Barnes, Steve McManaman, Stan Collymore
(Stig Inge Bjornebye 68), Robbie Fowler.
MILLWALL LINE UP
Carter ( Keller 46 ), Witter, Stevens, Newman, Savage ( Neill 50 ), Bowry ( Doyle 78 ), Hartley ( Robertson 78 ), Van Blerk, Malkin, Crawford
Referee: Taylor P
Attendance 14,436





2011 Valencia ( Friendly ) Anfield 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Glen Johnson ( Martin Kelly 7' ) Fábio Aurélio ( Jack Robinson 46' ) Jamie Carragher , Daniel Agger ( Sotirios Kyrgiakos 79' ) Jay Spearing ( Lucas Leiva 46' )
Alberto Aquilani ( Maxi Rodriguez 58' )Charlie Adam ( Jon Flanagan 74' )Jordan Henderson ( Joe Cole 58' )Stewart Downing ( Dirk Kuyt 58' )Andy Carroll ( David N'Gog 58' )
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Andy Carroll 7' Dirk Kuyt 90'
( According to some reports Sotiros Kyrgiakos is credited with the 2nd goal, but the Official Liverpool Site says Kuyt, so I'll go with that )
VALENCIA LINE UP
Alves, Parejo, Rami, Topal, Saltor, Piatti, Albelda, Mata, Jonas, Hernandez, Jordi Alba.
VALENCIA SUBSTITUTIONS
Maduro, Miguel, Mathieu, Costa ( 47' ) Roberto Soldado and Sofiane Feghouli ( 58' ) Juan Bernat ( 67' ) Banega, Costa and DeAlbert ( 76' )
Attendance 36,006




2016 FC Barcelona ( Guinness International Champions Cup ) Wembley Stadium 4 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Simon Mignolet, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan, James Milner (Alberto Moreno 42), Emre Can (Jordan Henderson 46), Georginio Wijnaldum (Marko Grujic 72), Sadio Mane
(Lazar Markovic 72), Adam Lallana (Divock Origi 46), Philippe Coutinho (Kevin Stewart 46), Roberto Firmino (Danny Ings 72)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Sadio Mane 15' Javier Mascherano ( OG ) ,47' Divock Origi 48' Marko Grujic 90'
FC BARCELONA LINE UP
Ter Stegen (Bravo 45) , Vidal (Roberto 45) , Camara (Digna 60), Mathieu, Mascherano (Pique 60), D.Suarez (Mujica 75), Turan (Iniesta 60), Busquets (Rakitic 60), L.Suarez (Samper 75), Messi (Ligero 75), Munir
Referee: Atkinson M
Attendance 89,845




2022 Fulham FC ( Premier League ) Craven Cottage 2-2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alisson Becker , Trent Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho ( James Milner 59' ) Jordan Henderson ( Captain ) Thiago Alcantara( Harvey Elliott 51' )
Luis Diaz ( Fabio Carvalho 78' ) Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino ( Darwin Nunez 51' )
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS )
Darwin Nunez ( Mohamed Salah ) 64' , Mohamed Salah ( Darwin Nunez ) 80'
FULHAM LINE UP
Marek Rodák , Kenny Tete, Tosin, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha, Bobby De Cordova-Reid ( Shane Duffy 90+4')Andreas Pereira (Tom Cairney 89' )
Neeskens Kebano ( Manor Solomon 66' ) Aleksander Mitrovic
FULHAM GOALS
Alexsander Mitrovic 32' , Alexsander Mitrovic 72' ( Pen )
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Fulham manager: Marco Silva
Referee: Madley A
Attendance: 22,207
Half-time score: 1 - 0
League position after match: 2
Game number: 5860
League game number: 4677
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5803 on: Today at 07:10:18 am »
" On This Day In L F C History"
August 6th
Events

Born On This Day

Ronald Orr ( 1876 )
John Tosswill ( 1890 )
David Hodgson ( 1960 )

Signed On This Day

Jimmy Stott ( 1893 )
Bob Wardle ( 1982 )
Salif Diao ( 2002 )
Javier Manquillo ( 2014 )

Sold On This day

Steve ogrizovic ( 1982 )
Oyvind Leonhardsen ( 1999 )
Conor Coady ( 2014 )

Passed Away On This Day

Harman Van Den Berg ( 2006 )
Steve Parr ( 2019 )



1876 - Forward Ronald Wee Orr was born in Bartonholm, Ayrshire. He netted 39 times in 112 reds games after signing from Newcastle United for £350 in April 1908. He returned to Scotland in January 1912, signing for Raith Rovers.

1890  Inside-right John Tosswill was born in Eastbourne. He signed from Queens Park Rangers in June 1912, scoring once in eleven outings before joining Southend United in August 1913.

1893  Forward Jimmy Stott signed from Middlesbrough. He netted fourteen times in seventeen games as we won the Second Division title in our first League season, moving on to Grimsby Town in June 1894.

1936  George Kay was appointed Manager. He led us to our first League title in 24 years in 1946, and the FA Cup Final four years later. He was forced to retire due to illness in January 1951, and sadly died just three years later. Amongst the players who joined the club during his tenure were the great Billy Liddell and Bob Paisley.

1960 - David Hodgson was born in Gateshead. He joined the reds from Middlesbrough for £450,000 in August 1982 but never fully established himself in his two years at Anfield, scoring ten times in 49 appearances, although he did claim a League championship medal and helped us to clinch the FA Charity Shield on his reds bow before he left for Sunderland for £125,000.

1974 - Legendary reds boss Bob Paisley took charge of the reds for the first time, in a friendly against 1. FC Kaiserslautern at their Betzenbergstadion. Kevin Keegan was sent off in what the club claimed was a case of mistaken identity although we were still able to win 3-1, with Ray Kennedy, Peter Cormack and Phil Boersma on the scoresheet. We led 2-0 after thirty minutes before new signing Kennedy was scythed down by Dietmar Schwager, who was then pushed by Keegan. However, the club claimed that the referee had mistaken him for Peter Cormack, although Keegan admitted years later it had actually been him who had thrown a punch.

1978 - We trounced Basel 6-0 at their St. Jakob-Park, with Kenny Dalglish, Jimmy Case and Emlyn Hughes all netting to add to a Robert Baldinger own goal and a brace from Ray Kennedy.

1982 - Reserves keeper Steve Ogrizovic joined Shrewsbury Town in a straight swap for Bob Wardle. Oggy had only made five first-team appearances for the reds, going on to play nearly a hundred times for the Shrews in his two years at Gay Meadow, before joining Coventry City. Wardle never made our first team and was forced to retire through injury inside a year.

1984 - We took part in a match to commemorate the eightieth anniversary of Belgian side Sporting de Charleroi. Unfortunately, we somewhat spoiled the party by thumping the home side 6-0, thanks to goals from Ian Rush, Michael Robinson, Gary Gillespie, John Wark, Steve Nicol and Ronnie Whelan.

1986 - We were in Scandinavia, drawing 1-1 with Danish side Kolding at the Mosevej Sportsplads, with Steve McMahon on target. Three Danish internationals, Allan Hansen, Allan Simonsen and Kent Nielsen, guested for the home side

1987 - John Aldridge netted a hat-trick, including a penalty, in our 4-1 friendly defeat of Norwegian side Vålerenga. Paul Walsh grabbed the other goal as we came from behind to win.

1996 - We were held to a goalless draw by Millwall at The Den.

1999 - Øyvind Leonhardsen left for Tottenham Hotspur for £3m, after seven goals in 49 reds games. He said, Things have been going pretty well in Liverpool, so it will be a bit sad to leave this club. He struck eleven times in 72 games for Spurs, before moving on again to Aston Villa in August 2002.

2000 - Reds defender Rigobert Song was named in a FIFA all-star squad to take on France in a charity match later in the month. The only other English-based player was Manchester Citys George Weah.

2001 - It was announced that Jerzy Dudek and Sami Hyypiä had both been nominated for UEFA awards, based on their performances in the previous seasons European competitions.

2002 - Salif Diao signed from Sedan for £4.7m. He made 61 reds appearances, scoring three times, and moved to Stoke City in January 2007 after a successful loan spell there.

2006  South African winger Harman van den Berg died. He signed from Peninsular in his homeland in October 1937, but only managed to score three times in nineteen games before injuries and the Second World War intervened.

2007 - Reserves centre-back Miki Roqué joined Xerez Club Deportivo SAD on loan. However, he only turned out once for them in the League and spent the following season with Cartagena, being released by the reds in June 2009. He sadly died in June 2012 aged just 23.

2011  We beat Valencia 2-0 at Anfield, thanks to goals from Andy Carroll and Sotirios Kyrgiakos. On the same day, Dani Pacheco featured as Spain thumped Australia 5-1 in a World Championship Finals group game in Colombia, with R.C.D. Espanyols Álvaro Vázquez scoring a hat-trick.

2014  Spanish right-back Javier Manquillo joined on a two-year loan from Club Atlético de Madrid, although he returned to his parent club in July 2015 after nineteen reds games.

2014  Midfielder Conor Coady was sold to Huddersfield Town for £375,000. He had only made two senior appearances, netting three times in 48 games for the Terriers before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported £2m in July 2015.

2015 - Spanish centre-half Rafael Páez signed for AD Alcorcón, having failed to break through at Anfield.

2016  Centre-half Lloyd Jones signed a new two-year contract with the reds and joined Swindon Town on loan on the same day. He struck twice in 29 outings in his one season with the Robins, leaving the reds in January 2018 to sign for Luton Town.

2016 - Sadio Mané scored his first reds goal as thumped Barcelona 4-0 in an International Champions Cup game at Wembley. We benefited from a Javier Mascherano own goal before Divock Origi and Marko Grujić completed the scoring.

2019  Full-back Steve Parr died. He made twenty appearances without notching after signing on a free transfer from Farrington Villa in May 1948. Seven years later, he joined Exeter City, and ended his playing career with Rochdale.

2022  Mohamed Salah scored in his sixth consecutive opening League game of the season, a Premier League first for any club, with substitute Darwin Núñez also on target as Aleksandar Mitrović struck twice, including one from the spot.

2022  Midfielder Leighton Clarkson joined Aberdeen on loan. He joined them permanently in June 2023 after six goals in 38 outings while there on a temporary basis.

Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,080
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5804 on: Today at 08:29:08 am »
2016- Markovic had a brilliant assist in that game

some lovely goals here

https://youtu.be/0SKo1N3ZC98?feature=shared
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Up
« previous next »
 