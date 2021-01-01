" On This Day In L F C History"
August 5th
Games
1972 Utrecht ( Friendly ) Utrecht Stadion 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Chris Lawler, Alec Lindsay, Larry Lloyd, Tommy Smith, Emlyn Hughes, Steve Heighway, Brian Hall, Ian Callaghan, John Toshack, Kevin Keegan.
UTRECHT LINE UP
Heenricksen, Oudenallen, Styn, Olsen, Veen, Bonsink, Cabo, Huishorst. + 3
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Steve Heighway ( 2nd Half )
Referee: Kyrer J
Attendance Approx 13,000
1975 Borussia Dortmund ( Friendly ) Westfalen Stadion 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Joey Jones, Phil Neal, Tommy Smith, Phil Thompson, Ray Kennedy, Jimmy Case, Ian Callaghan, Peter Cormack, Steve Heighway, Kevin Keegan.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Brian Hall.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Joey Jones 36' Peter Cormack 86'
BORUSSIA DORTMUND LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance Approx 30,000
1977 Ajax ( Amsterdam Tournament ) Olympic Stadium 1 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Joey Jones, Phil Neal, Emlyn Hughes, Phil Thompson, Terry McDermott, Ray Kennedy, Jimmy case , Ian Callaghan, David Johnson, David Fairclough (Alan Waddle 63).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Rene Notten ( OG ) 55'
AJAX LINE UP
Schrijvers, Van Dord, Suurbier, Everse, Krol, Erkens, Zuidema (Arnesen 53), Schoenaker, Geels, La Ling, Lerby (Notten '53)
AJAX GOALS
Lerby 35, Schoenaker 60
Referee: Wellinga S
Attendance Approx 60,000
1979 Benfica ( Schalke 04 Tournament )Parkstadion 1 - 1*
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy ,Phil Thompson, Alan Hansen, Terry McDermott, Graeme Souness, Ray Kennedy, Jimmy Case, David Johnson, Kenny Dalglish.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES
Avi Cohen (for Kenny Dalglish), Steve Heighway (for Terry McDermott) and Sammy Lee for Jimmy Case).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Alan Kennedy 73'
BENFICA LINE UP
Not Known ( If Known Please Post Thank You )
BENFICA GOAL
Alhinho 80'
( Lost 4-3 On Penalties )
LIVERPOOL PENALTIES
SCORED Phil Neal , David Johnson & Graeme Souness
MISSED Alan Kennedy & Ray Kennedy
BENFICA PENALTIES
SCORED Bento & Pietra & 2 Others
Anyone with missing info please post Thank You
Attendance Approx 15,000
1980 VFB Stuttgart ( Friendly ) Neckerstadion 2 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Phil Thompson, Alan Hansen, Terry McDermott, Graeme Souness, Jimmy Case, Ray Kennedy, David Johnson, Kenny Dalglish.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Fairclough (for Johnson 68' minutes).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Kenny Dalglish 36' David Fairclough 87'
VFB STUTTGART LINE UP
Roleder, Martin, R. Forster, K.H. Forster, Holcer (Schafer 46), Hattenberger, Low (Elser 14), Ohlicher, Klotz, Muller, Allgower (Schmeider 46)
VFB STUTTGART GOALS
Not Found - If Known Please Post Thank You
Referee: Dreher D
Attendance Approx 15,000
1983 Hamburg SV ( Rotterdam Tournament ) Stadion Feyenoord 0 - 0*
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Alan Hansen, Mark Lawrenson, Gary Gillespie(Steve Nicol 18')Craig Johnston, Sammy Lee, Graeme Souness, David Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish.
HAMBURG SV LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - thank you
*Liverpool lost 4-3 on pens
LIVERPOOL PENALTIES
Graeme Souness, Phil Neal & Steve Nicol scored
Kenny Dalglish & Alan Kennedy Missed
HAMBURG SV PENALTIES
Not Found If known please post Thank you
Attendance Approx 55,000
1985 Brighton & Hove Albion ( Friendly ) Goldstone Ground 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar; Mark Lawrenson, Jimmy Beglin, Gary Gillespie (Phil Neal 73), Ronnie Whelan, Alan Hansen, Kenny Dalglish (Craig Johnston 73), Steve Nicol, Ian Rush, Jan Mølby,
Kevin MacDonald.
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION LINE UP
Mossley,Keown,Hutchings,Wilson,young,O'Reilly,Jaco bs,Biley(Penney 80')Fashanu,Connor,Mortimer
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Dalglish , Nicol , Rush ( 2 )
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION GOAL
Jacobs
Attendance 9,381
1988 Sunnmore X1 ( Friendly ) Aksala Stadion 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Barry Venison, Steve Nicol, Gary Gillespie, Nigel Spackman, Ray Houghton, Steve McMahon, Jan Mølby, John Barnes, Peter Beardsley, John Aldridge.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Steve McMahon replaced by Ronnie Whelan on 46 min, Ray Houghton replaced by Steve Staunton on 60 min.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
John Aldridge 19' , John Barnes 21' , John Aldridge 47', John Aldridge 78'
SUNNMORE X1 LINE UP
Unknown - If Known Please Post - Thank You
SUNNMORE GOAL
Trond Fylling 7'
Attendance Approx 8,000
1989 Halmstands ( Friendly ) Halmstand Stadion 1 - 0
Info: Tour of Sweden
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Gary Ablett (David Burrows 46) , Steve Nicol (Barry Venison 46), Glenn Hysen, Alan Hansen, Ray Houghton, Steve McMahon, Ronnie Whelan, John Barnes, Ian Rush,
Peter Beardsley.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Peter Beardsley
HALMSTANDS LINE UP
Team Unknown - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance 8,676
1990 Lillestorm ( Friendly ) Arasen Stadion 3 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar; Gary Gillespie (Glenn Hysén 75), Jan Mølby, Gary Ablett, Steve Nicol (Barry Venison 65); Ray Houghton, Steve McMahon, John Barnes, David Burrows; Ian Rush
(Ronnie Whelan 80), Ronny Rosenthal (Peter Beardsley 65).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Steve McMahon 45' , David Burrows 69', John Barnes 88'
LILLESTORM LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank you
Attendance 9,323
1994 Hamburg ( Firestone Challenge Cup ) Hamburg Stadion 1 - 3
Info: Tour of Germany
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, Rob Jones, Steve Harkness, Neil Ruddock, Steve Nicol, Michael Thomas, Jamie Redknapp, John Barnes, Steve McManaman, Robbie Fowler, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Robbie Fowler 49' Pen
HAMBURG LINE UP
Golz, Hsubchev (Kostner 46'), Albertz, Schnoor, Kober (Kovacevir 62'), Hartmann, Letchkov (Zarate 46'), Sporl (Sassen 69'), Ivanauskas (Tofting 69'), Baich, Andersen
HAMBURG GOALS
Goals: Ivanauskas 2' & 41', Sporl 31'
Attendance 15,700
2000 Benfica ( Carlsberg Trophy Final ) Windsor Park 2 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Sandar Westerveld, Markus Babbel (Rigobert Song 62), Djimi Traore, Sami Hyypia, Stephane Henchoz, Vladimir Smicer (Nick Barmby 49), Dietmar Hamann, Gary McAllister (Erik Meijer 65),
Jamie Carragher, Titi Camara (Patrik Berger 78), Michael Owen.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Titi Camara 10' Michael Owen 48'
BENFICA LINE UP
Enkephalins, Escalona, Marchena, Paulo, Fernando, Sabry, Poborsky, Rojos, Van Hooijdonk, Nuno Ribeiro, Calado.
BENFICA GOALS
Poborsky 64 & 73 mins
Referee: Irvine L (Limavady)
Attendance Approx 11,000
2003 Aberdeen ( Friendly ) Pittordrie 5 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Chris Kirkland, Jamie Carragher (Steve Finnan 46), Stephane Henchoz (Markus Babbel 46), Sami Hyypia (Djimi Traore 46), Gregory Vignal (John Arne Riise 46), Anthony Le Tallec
(Steven Gerrard 46), Danny Murphy (Harry Kewell 46), Igor Biscan (Jon Welsh 46), El Hadji Diouf (Bruno Cheyrou 46), Florent Sinama Pongolle.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Danny Murphy 8' Emile Heskey 50' Harry Kewell 55' Neil Mellor 77' 86'
ABERDEEN LINE UP
Preece, McGuire (McNaughton 46), Deloumeaux (Muirhead 75), Anderson, McQuilken, Heikkinen (Bird 75), Tosh (Tiernan 84), Sheerin, Hart, Zdrilic (Mackie 62), Hinds (Clark 88)
ABERDEEN GOAL
Zdrilic 2'
Referee: Freeland A
Attendance 20,469
2007 Feyenoord ( Rotterdam Trophy ) De Kuip Stadium 1 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina, John Arne Riise, Alvaro Arbeloa, Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger, Harry Kewell (Ryan Babel 55), Xabi Alonso (Javier Mascherano 85), Steven Gerrard (Mohamed Sissoko 90),
Jermaine Pennant (Fernando Torres 65), Dirk Kuyt, Andriy Voronin (Yossi Benayoun 80).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Steven Gerrard 72'
FEYENOORD LINE UP
Ekramy; Lucius, Bahia, Vlaar, de Cler; Slory (D Buijs 46), Sahin (Bruins 46), van Bronckhorst, Drenthe; de Guzman (Hofs 79); Makaay.
FEYENOORD GOAL
Royston Drenthe
Attendance Approx 46,000
2008 Valerenga ( Friendly ) Ullevaal Stadion 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Diego Cavalieri (Pepe Reina 46), Alvaro Arbeloa (Stephen Darby 67), Andrea Dossena (Emiliano Insua 67), Jamie Carragher (Sami Hyypia 46), Daniel Agger, Dirk Kuyt (Nabil El Zhar 76),
Steven Gerrard (Jay Spearing 27), Xabi Alonso (Damien Plessis 53), Yossi Benayoun (Dani Pacheco), Robbie Keane (Krisztian Nemeth 67), Fernando Torres (David N'gog 67)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Xabi Alonso 20' Fernando Torres 49' Yossi Benayoun 60' David N'Gog 84'
VALERENGA LINE UP
Perkins , Storbaek , Reid , Muri , Jepsen , Berre , Haestad , Strand , Zajic , Holm , Shelton ,
VALERENGA SUBSTITUTIONS
Bolthof , Jailand , Fellah , Dos Santos , Singh , Nouri , Haidar ,
VALERENGA GOAL
Bojan Zajic (48)'
Attendance 25,377
2009 FC Lyn ( Friendly ) Bislett Stadion 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Diego Cavalieri (Peter Gulacsi 79)Glen Johnson (Phillip Degen 46), Martin Kelly, Mikel San Jose Dominguez (Ayala 62), Dossena (Insua 62); Kuyt (Benayoun 46), Spearing (Plessis 46),
Lucas Leiva(Javier Mascherano 46), Ryan Babel (Albert Riera 46 then Jamie Carragher for Albert Riera 86)); David N'gog (Steven Gerrard 62), Andriy Voronin (Fernando Torres 62)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Andriy Voronin 44' David N'Gog 59'
F.C . LYN LINE UP
Lacey, Simonsen, Gjermundstad, Dahm, Stefanutto, Knudsen, Obiefule, Ihugba (captain), Knudtzon, Berget, Angan.
F.C. LYN SUBSTITUTIONS
Dahm, van den Burgt, Holmen, Tamandi, Nilsson, Webb, Berntsen, Kjeldner, Petursson
Attendance Approx 14,800
2010 FK Rabotniki ( Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round 2nd Leg ) Anfield 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Diego Cavalieri , Glen Johnson, Jamie Carragher, Martin Kelly, Martin Skrtel, Steven Gerrard ( Captain ) Joe Cole, Dani Pacheco, Lucas Leiva, Milan Jovanovic, David N'Gog
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Steven Gerrard out for Alberto Aquilani 62' , Milan Jovanovic out for Maxi Rodriguez 67' , Lucas Leiva out for Jay Spearing 73'
Liverpool GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
David N'Gog 22' (Joe Cole) Steven Gerrard 40' pen ( won by David N"Gog ) Foul by Fernando Lopes
FK RABOTNIKI LINE UP
Martin Bogatinov , Egzon Belica, Goran Dimovski, Alkanatara , Ze Carlos, Goce Todorovski, Emir Adem, Fabio Silva, Nikola Gligorov, Vladimir Tunevski, Wandeir
FK RABOTNIKI SUBSTITUTIONS
Ze Carlos out for Djordje Mojsov 62' , Fabio Silva out for Marcio 81' , Goce Todorovski out for Filip Petkovski 88'
Liverpool Manager: Roy Hodgson
Rabotnicki manager: Zoran Stratev
Referee: Sippel P (Germany)
Attendance: 31,202
Half-time score: 2 - 0
Game number: 5208
Europe game number: 316
LFC played towards Kop: First half
2017 Atletico Bilbao ( Friendly ) Aviva Stadium 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
First Half XI:
Simon Mignolet, Trent Alexander Arnold, Alberto Moreno, Marko Grujic, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, James Milner, Emre Can, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Mohamed Salah.
Second Half X1:
Simon Mignolet, Jon Flanagan, Andy Robertson, Ovie Ejaria, Ragnar Klaven, Joe Gomez, Ben Woodburn, Georginio Wijnaldum, Dominic Solanke, Sadio Mane, Ryan Kent.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Roberto Firmino 21' Pen Ben Woodburn 59' Dominic Solanke 80'
ATLETICO BILBAO LINE UP
Arrizabalaga, Martinez ( Molina 69 ), Boveda, Nunez, San Jose, Saborit, Rico ( De Marcos 69 ), Zuloaga, Aketxe ( Sola 85 ), Cordoba ( Balenziaga 85 ), Williams ( Benat 69 )
ATLETICO BILBAO GOAL
Williams 30'
Attendance 51,333
2021 Bologna ( 1 ) 1 Hour Friendly { Evian France } 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Caoimhin Kelleher , Trent Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk ( Rhys Williams 53' )Andy Robertson, James Milner ( Captain ) Naby Keita , Harvey Elliott ( Ben Woodburn 50' )
Diogo Jota , Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah,
LiIVERPOOL GOALS
Diogo Jota 6' Sadio Mane 13'
BOLOGNA LINE UP
Lukasz Skorupski , Loranzo De Silvestri, Kevin Bonifazi, Adama Soumaoro, Ebenzer Annan, Mattias Svanberg, Jerdy Schouten, Emanuel Vignato, Riccardo Orsolini, Federico Santander
Nicola Sansone ,
Played Behind Closed Doors
2021 Bologna ( 2 ) 1 Hour Friendly { Evian France } 1-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alisson Becker ( Adrian 31') Neco Williams ( Ben Woodburn 44' ) Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez ( Nat Phillips 31' ) Kostas Tsimikas ( Owen Beck 44') Fabinho ( Leighton Clarkson 31' )
Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri ( Kaide Gordon 31' ) Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino ( Captain ) { Divock Origi 31' )
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Takumi Minamino 14' ( Assist Xherdan Shaqiri )
Divock Origi Missed a Pen on 46'
BOLOGNA LINE UP
Francesco Bardi ( Mouhamadoi Sarr 48' ) Ibrahima Mbaye, Omar Khailoti, Luis Binks, Stefano Denswil, Gary Medel ( Jacopo Casadei 50' ) Kingsley Michael, Nicolas Dominguez ( Kacper Urbanski 50' ), Gianmarco Cangianco, Sydney Van Hooijdonk, Mattia Pagliuca ( Antonio Raimondo 31' )
Played Behind Closed Doors