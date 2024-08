"On This Day In L F C History"

July 29th

Events



Born on this day



Jim Beglin (1963)



Signed On This Day



Roger Hunt (1958)

Peter McDonell ( 1974 )

Patrice Luzi (2002)

Divock Origi ( 2014 )



Sold On This Day



Jimmy Stott ( 1894 )

Antonio Nunez (2005)



L F C Debuts On This Day



David Amoo (2010)

Lauri Dalla Valle (2010)

Milan Jovanovic (2010)





1894 – Forward Jimmy Stott was sold to Grimsby Town. He arrived from Middlesbrough in August 1893, netting fourteen times in seventeen games as we won the Second Division title in our first League season.



1930 – Scottish forward John McFarlane left the reds to sign for Halifax Town. He had signed from Aberdeen in November 1928 and became our then-youngest ever player when he debuted as we lost 2-1 at home to Everton in the League three months later, aged just seventeen years and 47 days. However, he only played one more senior game.



1945 - Don Welsh netted a hat-trick as we drew 3-3 with a BIA 21st Army side in Hannover in the immediate aftermath of the war. He never made a senior reds appearance, but went on to take charge of the reds in 1951. In 1954 he became the first manager to lead us down a division for over fifty years, becoming the first ever reds boss to be sacked, in 1956.



1958 - ‘Sir’ Roger Hunt signed for the reds from Stockton Heath. He netted 285 times in 492 reds games, and his 244 League goals remain a club record. He has the honour of being the first red to win the World Cup while at Anfield, while his club medal haul includes two League championships, an FA Cup, FA Charity Shield and a Second Division title.



1963 - Left-back Jim Beglin was born in Waterford in the Republic of Ireland. He was Bob Paisley’s last signing, from Shamrock Rovers for £20,000 in May 1983, and went on to score three times in 98 reds appearances. He helped us to four trophies in 1986, the League and FA Cup double, a shared FA Charity Shield and the Screen Sport Super Cup. After breaking his leg against Everton in January 1987, he moved on to Leeds United, and is now a regular TV commentator.



1969 - We were held to a goalless draw at Blackpool.



1974 – Keeper Peter McDonnell signed from Bury for £20,000 to become Bob Paisley’s first signing as boss. He never made the first team, but sat on the bench at the European Cup Final in Rome in 1977, and on another 27 occasions, including both legs of the 1976 UEFA Cup Final, three FA Charity Shields and both legs of the UEFA Super Cup Final in 1977. He left Anfield to join Oldham Athletic in August 1978.



1989 - We beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 at Wembley in the first round of the Makita International Tournament that also featured Arsenal. John Barnes netted from the spot, with John Aldridge also on target.



1994 - We won 1-0 at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Firestone International Challenge Cup, thanks to a Neil Ruddock goal.



1995 - We returned to Germany, being trounced 5-0 by Ajax in the first round of the Mönchengladbach Trophy.



1998 - We lost 2-0 to Rosenborg BK. in a Pre season Friendly in Vålerenga



1999 - Karl-Heinz Riedle, Dietmar Hamann and Erik Meijer all netted in our 4-1 win over Vålerenga themselves to claim the Norway Cup, with the scoring completed by a Fredrik Kjølner own goal.



2000 - Both Markus Babbel and Nick Barmby made their first reds appearances in a 4-1 win at SC Freiburg, with Barmby opening the scoring. Emile Heskey, Michael Owen and Steve Staunton also got on the scoresheet. We made a total of thirteen substitutions in the game, our second of that pre-season.



2002 - Young French keeper Patrice Luzi signed from AS Monaco on a free transfer. He made just one first-team appearance for the club, as substitute for the injured Jerzy Dudek in our long overdue League win at Chelsea in January 2004.



2005 - Antonio Núñez was sold to Real Club Celta de Vigo, netting twice in 32 games as they finished sixth in La Liga in his first season, after notching just once in 27 reds outings. Meanwhile, reserves winger Richie Partridge signed for Sheffield Wednesday. He struck once in twenty games for the Owls as they survived in the Championship, moving on to Rotherham United in June 2006.



2006 - We lost 3-2 to 1. FC Kaiserslautern in Liechtenstein. Jermaine Pennant played his first reds game, while Robbie Fowler came on as a substitute for the injured Luis García, who had previously replaced him! Pepe Reina played some of the game in midfield, while our goals were scored by Luis García and Craig Bellamy.



2006 - Reds right-back Antonio Barragán was on the winning side as Spain Under-19’s claimed the European Championships by beating Scotland 2-1 in the Final in Poznan. This was his final cap at any level prior to moving to Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña.



2006 - Reserves striker Michael Nardiello signed for West Bromwich Albion. Just like at Anfield, he failed to make a senior appearance for the Baggies before being released.



2009 - Álvaro Arbeloa was sold to Real Madrid for £3.5m. He had struck twice in 98 reds games after signing from Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña for £2.64m in January 2007.



2010 – Roy Hodgson took charge of the reds in a first-class game for the first time as we won 2-0 at Rabotnički Skopje in the Third Qualifying Round of the UEFA Europa League, thanks to a David N’Gog brace. Forwards David Amoo, Lauri Dalla Valle and Milan Jovanović all played their first reds games as Lucas made his debut as skipper. Stephen Darby played his sixth and last reds game.



2013 – Pepe Reina joined Rafael Benítez’s SSC Napoli on loan, playing 41 times in his season in Italy. He helped them to claim the Coppa Italia and to finish third in Serie A.



2014 – Belgian forward Divock Origi signed from Lille OSC Métropole for £9.8m, immediately re-signing on loan for the following season. He netted sixteen times in total in 89 games for Les Dogues and struck 41 times in 175 reds games, including a crucial strike as we claimed the UEFA Champions League Final in Madrid in June 2019, as well as helping us to claim the Premier League title, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and League Cup before joining AC Milan in July 2022.



2014 – Trent Alexander-Arnold and Herbie Kane both played as England Under-17’s drew 1-1 with Finland in a Nordic Tournament group game in Denmark, with the English winning a penalty shoot-out 5-3.



2015 – Defender Andre Wisdom joined Norwich City on loan, playing fourteen games for the Canaries in the following campaign. On the same day, future reds loanee centre-half Steven Caulker moved to Southampton from Queens Park Rangers on a temporary basis, but only played eight times before moving to Anfield the following January.



2016 – Ex-reds reserves defender Jakub Sokolík re-joined Southend United after two loan spells at Roots Hall. He played nine times this time around before moving on to Plymouth Argyle the following January.



2017 – Left-back Andy Robertson played his first reds game as we won 3-0 at Hertha BSC Berlin in a game staged to celebrate both clubs’ 125th anniversaries. Dominic Solanke, Gini Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah were all on target.



2021 – We lost 4-3 to Hertha BSC Berlin in Innsbruck, with Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target.



2021 – Polish keeper Jakub Ojrzyński joined Caernarfon Town on loan, making 28 League appearances for the Welsh side.