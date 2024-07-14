« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Down

Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories  (Read 882462 times)

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,035
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5720 on: July 14, 2024, 07:12:25 pm »
Thanks so much
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5721 on: July 14, 2024, 08:00:23 pm »
Quote from: JP! on July 14, 2024, 03:56:21 pm
I really like this thread, great contributions from Paulrazor and Boston.

Thank You

Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5722 on: July 15, 2024, 07:28:40 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 15th
Games

2006 Wrexham(Friendly)Racecourse Ground 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
1st Half
Jerzy Dudek , Steve Finnan, John Arne Riise, Gabriel Paletta , Miki Roque, Jack Hobbs,Boudewijn Zenden , Paul Anderson, Danny Guthrie, Craig Bellamy, Besian Idrizaj,
2nd Half
Jerzy Dudek(David Martin 72')James Smith, Godwin Antwi , Sami Hyypia, Danny O'Donnell, Salif Diao, Lee Peltier, Florent Sinama-Pongolle, Danny Guthrie (Robbie Threlfall 68')
Craig Bellamy (Adam Hamill 55')Robbie Fowler,
WREXHAM LINE - UP
.Michael Jones , Simon Spender , Shaun Pejic, Steve Evans, Ryan Valentine, Mark Jones, Danny Williams, Darren Ferguson, Matty Done, Chris Llewellyn, Neil Roberts
WREXHAM SUBSTITUTIONS
Michael Ingham for Michael Jones (46)Mike Williams for Ryan Valentine (46)Josh Johnson for Mark Jones (46)Matt Crowell for Danny Williams (46)Dennis Lawrence for Shaun Pejic (57)
Levi Mackin for Matty Done (63)Marc Williams for Darren Ferguson (72)Jamie Reed for Neil Roberts (72)Gareth Evans for Steve Evans (73)
Mike Jones (Referee)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Paul Anderson 5' Craig Bellamy 52'
Attendance 11,335


2009 St Gallen (Friendly) AFG Arena 0-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
First Half :
Diego Cavalieri; Phillip Degen, Mikel San José Domínguez, Jamie Carragher, Emiliano Insua; Jay Spearing, Steven Gerrard, Nabil El Zhar, Ryan Babel; Andriy Voronin, Krisztian Nemeth,
Second Half :
David Martin (Peter Gulacsi 80); Stephen Darby, Martin Kelly (Daniel Ayala 79), Martin Skrtel, Glen Johnson; Dirk Kuyt, Lucas Leiva , Damien Plessis, Yossi Benayoun; David N'gog, Dani Pacheco
ST GALLEN LINE - UP
Bolli, Oehri, Lang, Jagne, Frick, Graf, Ciccone, Hammerli, Abegglen, Martic, Frroka
Attendance Approx 20,000


2020 Arsenal ( Premier League ) Emirates Stadium 1 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Alisson Becker , Trent Alexander Arnold, Joe Gomez , Virgil van Dijk , Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain , ( Naby Keita 61' )Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum ( Xherdan Shaqiri 83' )
Mohamed Salah ( Divock Origi 83' )Roberto Firmino ( Takumi Minamino 61' )Sadio Mane
ARSENAL LINE - UP
Emiliano Martínez , Rob Holding, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney , Cédric Soares (Ainsley Maitland Niles 76' )Lucas Torreira ( Dani Ceballos 57' )Granit Xhaka , Bukayo Saka ( Sead Kolasinac 85' )
Nicolas Pépé, Alexandre Lacazette ( Joseph Willock 58' ), Reiss Nelson ( Pierre Emerick Aubameyang 58' )
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Sadio Mane 20'
ARSENAL GOALS
Alexandre Lacazette 32' , Reiss Nelson 44'
Behind closed Doors
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Arsenal manager: Mikel Arteta
Referee: Tierney P
Attendance: Played Behind Closed Doors
Half-time score: 2 - 1
League position after match: 1
Game number: 5740
League game number: 4598



2022 Crystal Palace ( Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy )Singapore National Stadium 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Adrian, James Milner, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson(Captain )Curtis Jones,Harvey Elliott, Alec Oxlade-Chamberlain, ( Leighton Clarkson 44' ), Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino. ,
2ND HALF
Harvey Davies , Trent Alexander Arnold, Sepp Van Den Berg, Virgil Van Dijk ( Captain )Andy Robertson, Fabinho, , Thiago Alcantara , Naby Keita, Fabio Carvalho, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez
AFTER 78 MINUTES
Fabian Mrozek , Isaac Mabaya, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams , Luke Chambers, Stefan Bajcetic, Tyler Morton, James Norris , Fabio Carvalho, Mohamed Salah ( Captain )Bobby Clark
CRYSTAL PALACE LINE - UP
Vicente Guaita, Nathaniel Clyne, ( David Ozoh 74' )Joel Ward, ( Jake O'Brien 64' )Joachim Andersen, ( Malcom Ebiowei, 64' , Tyrick Mitchell, ( Scott Banks 74 )Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, (Cardo Siddik 74' )Luka Milivojevic, ( Malachi .Boateng 64' )Killian Phillips, ( Jadan Raymond, 64' )Jordan Ayew, ( Tayo Adaramola, 64' )Jean - Philippe Mateta ( Rob Street 74' ) Odsonne Edouard ( Kaden Rodney 74 )
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Jordan Henderson 12' , Mohamed Salah 46'
Attendance 50,217

Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5723 on: July 15, 2024, 07:32:46 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 15th
Events

Born on this day

Ray Minshull (1920)

Signed On This Day

Mark Wright (1991)
Danny Murphy (1997)
Alexander Doni (2011)
Stewart Downing (2011)
Lazar Markovic ( 2014 )

Sold On This Day

John Ogston ( 1969 )

Passed Away On This Day

Dave Wright ( 1953 )



1920 - Keeper Ray Minshull was born in Bolton. He spent most of his five years at Anfield as deputy to Cyril Sidlow, making just 31 first-team appearances after joining the reds in September 1946. He left for Southport in June 1951, playing more than 200 times for them, and later became Player/Manager at Wigan Athletic.

1969  Keeper John Ogston moved on to Doncaster Rovers, after a successful loan spell. He signed from his hometown club Aberdeen for £10,000 in September 1965 having played over 200 games for the Dons, but only appeared once for the reds.

1981 - French midfielder Alou Diarra was born in Villepinte. After his free transfer from Bayern München in July 2002, he spent three seasons on loan in France, first at Le Havre AC, and then at Bastia and Racing Club de Lens, who he signed permanently for in June 2005. His only appearance in a red shirt came in a friendly win in Le Havre, when he enjoyed the rare distinction of returning to the pitch after having been substituted, as a replacement for Vegard Heggem.

1991 - Mark Wright arrived from Derby County for £2.2m. With Alan Hansen retired, Glenn Hysén soon to go and Gary Gillespie moving on to Celtic, we were in dire need of a quality centre-back, and Wright was drafted in after his impressive displays for England at the 1990 World Cup. He notched nine times in 210 reds appearances and lifted the FA Cup at Wembley in 1992 before retiring from playing in August 1998.

1997 - Danny Murphy arrived from Crewe Alexandra for an overall £3m fee. Spud was nearly on his way out early into his Anfield career, but later established himself as a vital squad member. He made 249 first-team appearances, scoring a useful 44 times, before moving to Charlton Athletic for £2.5m in August 2004. He had helped us to claim the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, League Cup and FA Charity Shield in his time at the club.

1999 - It was confirmed that Jamie Redknapp would take over from the departed Paul Ince as reds captain. Robbie Fowler was appointed as his deputy. Unfortunately, much of his time as skipper was blighted by injury.

2005 - Igor Bican signed for Panathinaikos after 118 reds games. The big Croat netted three times as he helped us to the Worthington Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Charity Shield in 2001, the Worthington Cup again two years later, as well as playing a key role on the road to Istanbul. He had arrived from Dinamo Zagreb for £5.5m in December 2000.

2006 - Paul Anderson and Craig Bellamy both scored in their first reds games as we won a friendly 2-0 at Wrexham. Also making their first senior appearances that day were Godwin Antwi, Danny Guthrie, Adam Hammill, Jack Hobbs, Besian Idrizaj, David Martin, Danny O'Donnell, Gabriel Paletta, Lee Peltier, Miki Roqué, James Smith and Robbie Threlfall.

2007 - Javier Mascherano was on the losing side in the Copa América Final, as Argentina were beaten 3-0 by future red Alexander Donis Brazil in Venezuela. Meanwhile, Emiliano Insúa featured as Argentina Under-20s beat Mexico 1-0 in the Quarter-final of the World Championships in Ottawa.

2009 - Keeper Péter Gulácsi, right-back Glen Johnson and centre-backs Daniel Ayala and Mikel San José all made their reds bows as we were held to a goalless draw in our friendly with St. Gallen 1879 in their AFG Arena in Switzerland.

2011  Winger Stewart Downing signed from Aston Villa for £18.5m, while keeper Alexander Doni joined on a free transfer from Roma. Downing netted seven times in 91 outings before moving to West Ham United for £6m in August 2013, as well as scoring in the shoot-out as we claimed the Carling Cup at Wembley in 2012. Doni featured four times before joining Botafogo in his native Brazil in January 2013 having apparently suffered a heart attack during a routine medical in the summer of 2012.

2012  Suso featured as Spain Under-19s beat Greece 1-0 in the European Championships Final in Estonia.

2013  Steven Gerrard signed a new contract to tie him to the club until 2015. He struck 186 times in 710 reds games, moving on to LA Galaxy in July 2015, before returning to the reds on the Academy staff.

2014 - Serbian winger Lazar Marković signed from SL Benfica for £19.8m. He struck three times in 34 games before spending much of his time out on loan, moving on to Fulham for free in February 2019.

2018  Dejan Lovren played in the World Cup Final in Moscow, with France beating Croatia 4-2.

2019  Left-back Joe Maguire signed for Accrington Stanley, playing seventeen times before being released in May 2021.

2020  Arsenal came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium, as we fell to only our third League defeat of the season. Sadio Mané opened the scoring, but Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson both capitalised on reds errors to give the Gunners a half-time lead, which they held on to despite a second-half siege by the visitors.

2022  Custodians Harvey Davies and Fabian Mrozek both played their first reds games as we beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to secure the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022, thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

Also On This Day
Hillsborough Victim
Martin Kenneth Wild was born in 1959

Martin's Story

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-27151259


Always Remembered
Never Forgotten
YNWA
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,035
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5724 on: July 15, 2024, 12:22:23 pm »
July 14th

As you mentioned Dean Saunders arrived for a club and british transfer record fee of £2.9m

An unpopular opinion but I actually liked him and thought he was good, it was a strange summer for Liverpool as several established players like Peter Beardsley, Steve Staunton and Gary Gillespie left. Steve McMahon and Gary Ablett didnt last much longer and two players signed towards the end of the Kenny Dalglish era would leave soon too, David Speedie and Jimmy Carter.

It was unusual at the time for the club to have such a high turnover. Saunders was the biggest and most notable capture, as I said the other day he seemed to be joining Everton but we stole in to sign him. It took a little while for him to settle, after failing to score on his debut against Oldham he then missed a penalty in the next game at Man City which lead to a 2-1 defeat. Saunders ironically missed a penalty there for Derby the previous season, remarkably that day his spot kick was saved by City Striker Niall Quinn. That day Derby lost 2-1 and their relegation was confirmed, Quinn had scored earlier in the match too, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4tLgqzvQHA

Saunders penalty miss for Liverpool came in a 2-1 defeat, it would get worse as both Mark Wright and John Barnes limped off and both missed the next 3 and 4 months respectively. The next game wasnt much better as Liverpool drew 0-0 at Luton, Ronnie Whelan limped off, apart from a brief appearance against Everton he wouldnt be seen again until March. Steve McMahon was also sent off and Saunders missed an open goal. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReJ5V4y-Nv0 the footage is at 3:30 and its bad.

Inevitably the what a waste of money chants started and there were doubts, however with new signings and half the team injured it wouldnt have been easy for anyone. Ian Rush had yet to play either, Rush and Saunders had teamed together for Wales, but Rush's stop start injury ravaged season didnt allow the partnership to develop at club level.

Saunders 4th game was at home to QPR, it was here he struck his first goal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVtnubFTt0I and it was worth the wait, an absolute belter at the kop end to seal a 1-0 win. A few days later Saunders was on the mark again as Liverpool beat Everton 3-1. The result left us second in the table but although we would win at Notts County a short while later things never really got going in the league. We would win two of our next 11 games.

In mid september Liverpool returned to Europe in the Uefa cup, following the Heysel disaster this was our first game in Europe for 6 years following a lengthy ban. Our first opponents were the little known Finnish team Kuusyi Lahti, ironically their sponsor was a bank named KOP. Saunders opened the scoring with a neat finish but after Ray Houghton's fine header made it 2-0, Lahti pulled a goal back and it was a very tense atmosphere, a 2-1 lead is never game over but then Saunders just exploded. After 76 minutes Liverpool lead 2-1, they would win 6-1. Saunders scored a further three goals in just 9 minutes, a close range header, a near post flicked header and a thumping right footed finish.

I guess he won me over that night, it was just bang bang bang.

However much like the clubs form, in the league Saunders just couldnt find the net. The cups seemed to work out ok as Saunders was also on the scoresheet in the league cup against both Stoke City and Port Vale but in the league it seemed he just couldnt do it.

There were even rumours he would already be sold, now although there was a ruling in european games that only 4 non English players could be on the field at once it was still some surprised when Saunders was left out of both games with french side Auxerre. It was perhaps all the more remarkable he didnt play the home game when Liverpool went into the second leg 2-0 down, despite Saunders absence we won 3-0 on the night.

Saunders was also an unused sub at West Ham in a 0-0 draw which left Liverpool 11th. There were rumours Nottingham Forest were trying to sign him, Forest did try to sign him in the summer and the rumour mill had us linked in a possible swop deal with central defender Des Walker and midfielder Roy Keane rumoured to be heading to Anfield.

At the start of december Liverpool faced a tricky away trip to Austrian side Swarovski Tirol, Mark Wright made his return and helped a leaky defence while up front Saunders answered his critics in fine style with two superb goals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gr6UjKKVePY

Following the match Saunders dismissed the transfer rumours and it was put to bed. Two goals in Tirol are above as are the home leg goals were Saunders went one better and scored his second european hat trick of the season. It seemed to give him much more confidence as he now remarkably had scored 9 goals in just 3 european games.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GncLSv7BYxw In the league Saunders finally managed to notch another goal and what a goal it was, a week before Christmas, Liverpool travelled to Spurs, Liverpool old boy Paul Walsh gave Spurs the lead but Saunders rifled in a superb equaliser. The game can be seen in the link there, around the 46.00 mark. Ray Houghton's late deflected goal gave Liverpool a 2-1 win. Liverpool were now in the top 4 and following another goal in a 2-2 draw with Man City, Saunders was now on 15 goals for the season.

In January it did appear we would mount a title challenge. With Mark Wright fit again and John Barnes returning Liverpool won 5 straight games, league and cup, Saunders was on the scoresheet in 3 of the league wins including late winners against both Sheffield United and Luton as well as a brilliant goal against Oldham.

In the FA Cup Saunders tally rose to 20 when he scored in both games against Bristol Rovers. From then on though the goals dried up, our results became inconsistent and try as he might Saunders couldnt find the net. He would net only 3 more times that season, including two at home to Spurs.

Despite the goal tally, plenty seemed disappointed, I didnt get it myself, he was our top scorer by a mile, the opposition in the games he scored in werent exactly world class but you cant cherry pick who you score against, if it was that easy why wasnt someone else doing it?

Saunders never stopped trying, every game he ran his heart out, he never hid and he did have his moments, he had the guts to take a spot kick in a vital shoot out win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup. In the final itself, Saunders driving run lead to Liverpool's second goal which was scored by Ian Rush. Saunders himself was unlucky not to score that day, hitting the crossbar just before the Rush goal and a curling shot late on that whistled past the post.

With 23 goals and an FA cup medal, maybe he wasnt so bad after all

The following season I couldnt wait for him to score more, although Liverpool lost the charity Shield 4-3 to Leeds, Saunders was again on the score sheet. That summer the rumours again had me worried, I was 9, on holiday in June/July in Tenerife, there were 5 lads from Birmingham there, two Villa fans and three West brom fans, honestly 5 absolute gentlemen, I really wish we had have stayed in touch. There was a bar nearby called "Linekers bar". One of them claimed
"I was in there last night, Ron Atkinson showed up and said he is buying Dean Saunders"

Now the bar advertised certain players but I reckon it was just impersonations but I still to this day wonder if it was true.

Well one things Brummie John got right was that rumour, shortly into the season it was announced Saunders was moving to Villa. I was devastated,  I never understood the move, even when the deal wasnt totally done you knew it was happening even when Saunders scored against Chelsea, it felt like a goodbye goal and it was.

Aston Villa spent 2.5m to lure Saunders to Villa park and that was the end of my love affair with him, it hurt seeing him in a villa shirt, even worse was in one of his first games he played against us AND scored twice. Villa beat us 4-2 with Saunders in their line up along with old boys Ray Houghton and Steve Staunton. It was horrible to watch another team cheer his goals, even more so against us with our old boys pitching in.

Villa would go onto to challenge for the title while we could only watch, we stumbled to a 6th place finish and we were lucky to get that.

To rub more salt in the wounds, Saunders would score again at Anfield for villa later in the season. I still remember how shit I felt when he scored twice in that 4-2 win for villa against us.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUA5MCSWojw highlights of it are here, it was like being dumped by a beautiful woman and then going to a bar and seeing her with another man, seeing Saunders with villa against us you felt betrayed. I was the bloke at the bar crying into his pint almost as I watched my ex play tonsil hockey all night with her new man. With Houghton and Staunton there too and me being Irish it was like as if your mates drank with them too and you felt like you had been stabbed in the back.

When he scored at Anfield for them it was like walking in on them having sex.

Saunders was only 28 when he left us, Ian Rush was almost 31, it made no sense to me especially as we didnt sign anyone to replace him. He continued to plunder goals for Villa, I remember I think he managed 13 in the league? I am not sure, it certainly felt like a lot more as it felt like he scored every week for them, goals he should have been scoring for us.

He was villa's top scorer in the near 3 years he was there, scoring at least 15 each time, maybe he would have baulked Robbie Fowler's progression but I feel we should have had another three years out of him.

So to conclude he wasnt a disappointment at Anfield, certainly nowhere near as what he was made out to be.



Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5725 on: July 15, 2024, 03:34:12 pm »
Wow What A Post
That must have took ages
I Agree About Saunders I really liked him and would have liked him to stay longer , as I said in an earlier post he was a workhorse and worked his socks off
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,035
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5726 on: July 15, 2024, 03:43:20 pm »
It did actually, well over an hour

It was a bad summer of outgoings, Ray Houghton and Barry Venison left, they still had a few years left in them
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,267
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5727 on: July 15, 2024, 05:26:54 pm »
Quote from: JP! on July 14, 2024, 03:56:21 pm
I really like this thread, great contributions from Paulrazor and Boston.

Fuck you.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,012
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5728 on: July 15, 2024, 06:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 15, 2024, 05:26:54 pm
Fuck you.

And you, you lovely person :D
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5729 on: July 16, 2024, 04:29:16 am »
" On This Day In L F C History"
July 16th
Games


1999 German X1(Friendly)Riedle's Sport Complex-Obersthaufen 8-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - Up
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Robbie Fowler(3) Patrik Berger (2) Titi Camara Danny Murphy Vegard Heggem
Sorry No Line Up For this game ( If anyone has any Info please post )
German XI - A team of locals from Obersthaufen in Germany
Attendance Unknown



2001 Singapore League Select X1(Friendly)National Stadium Singapore 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
First half:
Pegguy Arphexad, Jamie Carragher, Mark Wright, Djimi Traore, Stephane Henchoz, Nick Barmby, Bernard Diomede, Dietmar Hamann, Jamie Redknapp, Robbie Fowler, Emile Heskey.
Second half:
Sander Westerveld, John Arne Riise, Sami Hyypia, Marcus Babbel, Vladimir Smicer, Gary McAllister, Igor Biscan, Danny Murphy, Patrick Berger, Michael Owen, Jorgen Nielsen.
SINGAPORE LEAGUE SELECT X1 LINE - UP
Unknown ( If anyone has any Info Please post )
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Emile Heskey 41' Michael Owen 87'
Attendance 43,880



2003 Cologne(Friendly)Rhein Energie Stadion 3-1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Jerzy Dudek (Chris Kirkland 46), Marcus Babbel (Jamie Carragher 46), Igor Biscan, Sami Hyypia (Stephane Henchoz 46), Gregory Vignal (John Arne Riise 46), El Hadji Diouf (Danny Murphy 46), Salif Diao (Bruno Cheyrou 46), Dietmar Hamann (Steven Gerrard 46), Vladimir Smicer (Harry Kewell 46), Emile Heskey (Michael Owen 46), Milan Baros (Neil Mellor 46).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Emile Heskey 6' Michael Owen 59' 88'
COLOGNE LINE - UP
Alexander Bade, Carsten Cullmann, Mustafa Dogan, Marius Ebbers, Dirk Lottner (c), Matthias Scherz, Serbastian Shchindzielorz Oliver Shroder, Moses Sichone, Christian Springer, Andriy Voronin,
COLOGNE SUBSTITUTES
Markus Dworrak, Giovanni Federico, Sebastian Helbig, Florian Kringe, Ewangelos Nessou, Alexander Voigt, Stefan Wessels
COLOGNE GOAL
Ebbers 13'
Attendance 27,000


2005 Bayer Leverkusen(Friendly)Reichshofstadion-Lustenau-Austria 3-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - Up
Jerzy Dudek, Steve Finnan, (Carl Medjani 46), Jamie Carragher (Josemi 46), Zak Whitbread (Sami Hyypia 62), Stephen Warnock (Djimi Traore 12) (Bolo Zenden 46); Darren Potter (Luis Garcia 46), Dietmar Hamann, (Steven Gerrard 46), Xabi Alonso (Mohamed Sissoko 46), John Arne Riise; Anthony Le Tallec (Fernando Morientes 62), Djibril Cisse (Milan Baros 46).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Djibril Cisse 25' 26' Milan Baros 56'
BAYER LEVERKUSEN LiNE - UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance Approx 9,400



2008 F.C Lucerne(Friendly)Bruehl Stadion-Grenchen-Switzerland 2-1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Diego Cavalieri; Phillip Degen (Stephen Darby 46), Jamie Carragher (Martin Skrtel 46), Daniel Agger (Sami Hyypia 46), Emiliano Insua, Yossi Benayoun (Ryan Babel 46), Lucas Leiva
Damien Plessis (Jay Spearing 63), Sebastian Leto (Fabio Aurelio 55); Dani Pacheco (Javier Mascherano 78), Andriy Voronin (Dirk Kuyt 81)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Lucas Leiva 10' Andriy Voronin 36'
F.C. LUCERNE LINE - UP
Zibung (Konig 46); Zverotic (Lambert 23), Schwegler, Seoane, Lustenberger (Karanovic 55); Ferreira (Gajic 45), Renggli, Hasic, Mesbah (Paquito 46); Chiumento (Ravasi 45); Gavranovic (Schirinzi 55).
F.C. LUCERNE GOAL
Gavranovic 13'
Referee Claudio Circhetta.
Attendance Approx 9,500



2011 Malaysia X1 (Friendly) Bukit Jalil National Stadium 6-3
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
First Half
Brad Jones, Jon Flanagan, Jack Robinson, Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger, Conor Coady, Charlie Adam, Raul Meireles, Jay Spearing, Joe Cole, Andy Carroll
Second Half
Peter Gulacsi (Martin Hansen 70), Emiliano Insua, Martin Kelly, Danny Wilson, Sotiros Kyrgiakos, Maxi Rodriguez, Jonjo Shelvey, Christian Poulsen, Alberto Aquilani, Dirk Kuyt, David N'gog
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Charlie Adam 27' (Pen) David Ngog 68' 69' Maxi Rodriguez 76' 90' Dirk Kuyt 90'
MALAYSIA X1 LINE - UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
MALAYSIA X1 GOALS
Rahim , Sali ( 2 )
Attendance Approx 85,000



2014 Brondby FC ( Friendly ) Brondby Stadion 1 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Brad Jones (Danny Ward 82), Martin Kelly (Andre Wisdom 46), Tiago Ilori (Kevin Stewart 22 {Lloyd Jones 46}), Daniel Agger (Martin Skrtel 46), Brad Smith (Jon Flanagan 46), Lucas Leiva
(Joe Allen 46), Jordan Rossiter (Conor Coady 46), Suso (Jordon Ibe 46), Joao Carlos Teixeira (Nat Phillips 46), Philippe Coutinho (Kristian Adorjan 46), Fabio Borini (Krisoffer Peterson 46).
LIVERPOOL
Kristoffer Peterson 48'
BRONDBY LINE - UP
Lukas Hradecky , Fredrik Semb , Martin Albrechtsen , Martin Ornskov , Thomas Kahlenberg , A Szymanowski , Simon Makienok , Johan Elmander , Frederik Holst ,Riza Durmisi Christian Norgaard ,
BRONDBY SUBSTITUTIONS
Michael Falkesgaard , Micheal Almeback , Jose Nunez , Mikkel Thygesen , Lebogang Phiri , Dario Dumic , Ferhan Hasani , Patrick Da Silva , Svenn Crone
BRONDBY GOALS
Christian Norgaard 24' , Ferhan Hasani 90'
Attendance 25,858

Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5730 on: July 16, 2024, 04:39:21 am »
" On This Day In L F C History"
July 16th
Events

Born On This Day

Ben Winterbottom ( 2001 )

Signed On This Day

Frank Grayer ( 1912 )
Paul Ince (1997 )

Sold On This Day

Abraham Hartley 1899 )
Sam Gilligan ( 1913 )
Willie Fagan ( 1952 )
Markus Babbel ( 2004 )
Luis Suarez ( 2014 )

Passed Away On This Day

Brian Hall ( 2015 )



1966 - Roger Hunt was on target at Wembley as England beat Mexico 2-0 in their second group game at the World Cup Finals.

1997 - Paul Ince was signed from Internazionale for £4.2m. His Anfield career started well, but then faded, and he was moved on by Gérard Houllier as he had become a disruptive influence in the dressing room. He struck seventeen times in 81 reds games during his two years at Anfield.

1998 - The reds tried a bold move as Gérard Houllier was appointed joint Manager alongside Roy Evans. The partnership only lasted four months before Uncle Roy stepped aside. Ged remained in charge until May 2004, leading us to the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, two League Cups, UEFA Super Cup and FA Charity Shield.

1999 - It was announced that Newcastle United midfielder Dietmar Hamann had agreed to join the reds, after a possible move to Arsenal had broken down. He signed a week later, and made 283 first-team appearances, acting as a sturdy bulwark in front of the defence, and scoring just eleven times. He moved on to Manchester City in July 2006, having helped us to claim the Champions League, UEFA Cup, two UEFA Super Cups, two FA Cups, two League Cups and the FA Charity Shield.

1999 - Robbie Fowler netted a hat-trick as we thumped a German XI 8-0 in St. Gallen, at the end of our Swiss training camp. Titi Camara scored in his first appearance for the reds, while Sander Westerveld also made his Liverpool bow. Patrik Berger added a brace, with Vegard Heggem and Danny Murphy also on the scoresheet.

2000 - Forward Haukur Ingi Gudnason joined Knattspyrnufélag Reykjavíkur on loan. He had not managed to break into the reds first-team since his arrival in December 1997, rejoining them three years later.

2001 - The reds played their first ever match in Singapore, beating a Singapore League Select XI 2-0 thanks to goals from strike partners Emile Heskey and Michael Owen.

2003 - Harry Kewell played his first reds game as we won a friendly 3-1 at 1. FC Köln. Michael Owen nabbed a brace, with Emile Heskey also on target. The game was played to commemorate their redeveloped RheinEnergie Stadion.

2004 - Markus Babbel signed for VfB Stuttgart on a free transfer. He helped them to finish fifth in the Bundesliga in his first season and played a total of 46 League games for them before stepping down as a player in May 2007 to become assistant coach.

2005 - Momo Sissoko had his first reds outing as we beat Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-0 in Lustenau, Austria. Djibril Cissé struck twice, with Milan Baro also on target.

2005 - Chris Kirkland joined West Bromwich Albion on loan after just 45 first-team games for the reds since his £6m signing from Coventry City in August 2001. He could only play twelve times for the Baggies as they were relegated, as he was once again cursed by injuries.

2007 - Winger Paul Anderson joined Swansea City on loan, going on to bag nine goals in 41 outings and be named their Young Player of the Year.

2008  We played a friendly in Switzerland, beating Luzern 2-1 in Grenchen, thanks to goals from Lucas and Andriy Voronin.

2008 - Ex-red Tony Warner signed for Hull City. He played just twice for the Tigers before being released in February 2010.

2011  Charlie Adam bagged his first goal for the reds, converting a twice-taken penalty as we beat a Malaysia XI 6-3 in front of 84,000 fans in the Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur. David NGog and Maxi Rodríguez bagged a brace each, with Dirk Kuyt also on target.

2011 - Luis Suárez scored in a penalty shoot-out as Uruguay beat Argentina 5-4 after their Copa América Quarter-final ended 1-1 in Santa Fe. Ex-red Mascherano was sent off for the home side.

2014  Winger Kristoffer Peterson struck for the club for the first time as we lost 2-1 at Brøndby IF, with centre-halves Tiago Ilori and Lloyd Jones, midfielders Adam Phillips and Jordan Rossiter, and defender Kevin Stewart all playing their first games for the reds.

2014 - Luis Suárez was sold to Barcelona for a club record £75m, having struck 82 times in 133 reds games since his arrival from Ajax for a club record fee of £22.8m in January 2011, capturing the hearts of all reds. He helped us to claim the League Cup the following season, helping the Catalans to the UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles amongst many honours before joining Club Atlético de Madrid in September 2020.

2015  Midfielder Brian Hall died. He signed for the reds in July 1968 fresh from graduating university, and scored 21 goals in 224 games, helping us to claim a League title, UEFA Cup, FA Cup and FA Charity Shield. His most memorable moment came when he bagged his first reds goal, the FA Cup Semi-final winner against Everton at Old Trafford in March 1971, also scoring at the same stage against Leicester City three years later. He moved on to Plymouth Argyle in July 1976, later finishing his playing career with Burnley, but he returned to Anfield in 1991 to take up the post of Public Relations Manager, a position he held until retiring in 2012.

2021  Polish left-winger Mateusz Musiałowski signed pro terms with the reds, having joined the Academy the previous August. He made his only senior appearance in our 6-1 thrashing of Sparta Praha in the second leg of our UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie at Anfield in March 2024, being released at the end of that season.


Also On This Day
Hillsborough Victim
Stephen Francis O"Neill was born on this day 1971

Stephen's Story

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-27222272



Always Remembered
Never Forgotten
Y N W A
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,035
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5731 on: July 16, 2024, 10:03:27 am »
Stephen sounded a lovely lad, lord rest him

1998- I was in America for that on my last morning of a two week holiday in Orlando, I saw that news on the back of a paper and I couldnt believe it.

I am not sure anyone ever saw it working, I think the club either needed to bring Houllier in as a coach or assistant or just sack Roy. They sat between both as I said recently and in the end just made a rod for their own back, Roy ended up resigning so they club ended up in the awkward situation they tried to avoid in the first place.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5732 on: July 17, 2024, 05:56:20 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on July 16, 2024, 10:03:27 am
Stephen sounded a lovely lad, lord rest him

1998- I was in America for that on my last morning of a two week holiday in Orlando, I saw that news on the back of a paper and I couldnt believe it.

I am not sure anyone ever saw it working, I think the club either needed to bring Houllier in as a coach or assistant or just sack Roy. They sat between both as I said recently and in the end just made a rod for their own back, Roy ended up resigning so they club ended up in the awkward situation they tried to avoid in the first place.


As much as I Loved Roy Evans I don't think he was tough enough on some players  and you're right having two Managers was never going to work

Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5733 on: July 17, 2024, 05:56:49 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 17th
Games


1997 IFK Goteborg(Friendly)Nya Ullevi 0-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Mark Wright, Neil Ruddock (Phil Babb), Rob Jones, Michael Thomas (John Barnes), Jason McAteer, Oyvind Leonhardsen, Stig Inge Bjørnebye (Steve Harkness), Steve McManaman (Patrick Berger), Robbie Fowler (Mark Kennedy)
IFK GOTEBORG LINE - UP
Ravelli, Landberg ( Johansson 80 ), Erlingmark, Nilsson, Henriksson, Eriksson, Lindqvest, Alexandersson ( Svensson 58 ), Karlsson, Tetteh ( Martinsson 46 ), Petterson ( Lundstrom 78 )
IFK GOTEBORG GOAL
Martinsson 77
Referee: Norman M (Sweden)
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Attendance 36,158



2007 Werder Bremen(Friendly)Stadion Bruehl-Grenchen-Switzerland 3-2
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
1st half team:
Scott Carson, John Arne Riise, Sami Hyypia, Gabriel Paletta, Steve Finnan, Nabil El Zhar, Steven Gerrard , Jack Hobbs, Jermaine Pennant, Peter Crouch, Andriy Voronin.
2nd half team:
Scott Carson, Alvaro Arbeloa, Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger, Stephen Darby, Nabil El Zhar (Ryan Babel 73'), Mohamed Sissoko, Xabi Alonso, Yossi Benayoun, Dirk Kuyt, Andriy Voronin
(Fernando Torres 63').
WERDER BREMEN LINE - Up
Wiese, Baumann, Fritz, Rosenberg, Andreason, Alberto, Frings (captain), Borowski, Niemeyer, Schulz, Schindler. Subs  Bischoff, Vranjes, Loning, Pellatz, Almelda, Jensen, Wome
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Andriy Voronin 3' 60' John Arne Riise 13'
WERDER BREMEN GOALS
Schindler 6' Loning 84'
Referee: Daniel Wermelinger
Attendance 10,180



2015 Brisbane Roar ( Friendly ) Suncrop Stadium 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Simon Mignolet, Nathaniel Clyne, Martin Skrtel, Mamadou Sakho (Kolo Touré 62),Joe Gomez (Joe Maguire 62), Jordan Henderson, Lucas Leiva (Jordan Rossiter 69), James Milner, Danny Ings
(Rickie Lambert 76), Adam Lallana (Ryan Kent 62), Divock Origi (Jordon Ibe 62).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Adam Lallana 28' James Milner 75'
BRISBANE ROAR LINE - UP
Jamie Young , Jack Hingert ( Daniel Bowles 72' )James Donachie , Jade North, Shane Stefanutto ( Jerome Polenz 46' ),Steven Lustica , Luke Brattan ( Devante Clut 57' )Thomas Broich ( Shannon Brady 72' )Dimitrii Petratos ( Mitchell Hore 90+2 ), Jamie Madaren ( Nicholas D"Agostino 61' ) Brandon Borello ( Abraham Yango 72' )
BRISBANE ROAR GOAL
Dimitri Petratos 17'
Attendance Approx 50,000


2016 Wigan Athletic ( Friendly ) DW Stadium 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Loris Karius, Connor Randall, Dejan Lovren (Thiago Ilori 45), Joel Matip, Jon Flanagan (Andre Wisdom 45), Kevin Stewart (Trent Alexander-Arnold 45), Cameron Brannagan (Lucas Leiva 45),
Ovie Ejaria (Ryan Kent 45), Philippe Coutinho (Ben Woodburn 45), Roberto Firmino (Danny Ings 45), Sadio Mane (Lazar Markovic 45).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Danny Ings 71' Ben Woodburn 73'
WIGAN ATHLETIC LINE - UP
Lee Nicholls , Andrew Taylor , Jason Pearce, Jack Hendry, Tim Chow , Jordan Flores, Alex Gilbey, Sam Morsy, Yanic Wildschut , Ryan Colclough, Sanmi Odelusi
WIGAN ATHLETIC SUBSTTUTIONS USED
Callum Young , Luke Burke , Joshua Gregory , James Barrigan , Craig Davies
Attendance 18,426
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5734 on: July 17, 2024, 06:00:24 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 17th
Events

Born on this day

Peter Kippax (1922)
Peter Cormack (1946)

Sold On This Day

Mark (Speedy) Gondaleaz 2007
Christian Ziege 2001



1920 - Reds right-half John Bamber scored as an England side trounced South Africa 9-1 in an FA Tour game in Cape Town. Clubmate Ephraim Longworth also played.

1922 - Left-winger Peter Kippax was born in Burnley. He left his hometown club to join the reds as an amateur in 1948, having helped Great Britain to fourth place in the Olympics football competition that summer. He made one League outing, against Birmingham City in March 1949, having already netted in a Wartime League fixture for the reds against Bolton Wanderers in August 1945, before moving on to Preston North End in 1950.

1928 - Post-war red Joe Shepherd was born. He never played a senior game for us. His two brothers, centre-forward Arthur and full-back Bill, were also Liverpool players at around the same time.

1946 - Midfielder Peter Cormack was born in Edinburgh. He signed from Nottingham Forest for a club record £110,000 in July 1972 and won League title and UEFA Cup winners medals in his first season. He scored 26 times in his 178 reds appearances before moving on to Bristol City in November 1976 for £50,000.

1946  Bob Paisley married Jessie Chandler at All Souls Church in Springwood. They remained happily married until his death in February 1996, having two sons and a daughter.

1994 - Thiago Alcântara's father Mazinho played for Brazil in the World Cup Final in California. The game ended goalless after extra time, with the Brazilians beating Italy 3-2 on penalties.

1997 - We lost 1-0 to IFK Göteborg in our first pre-season friendly, with Øyvind Leonhardsen making his debut appearance in a red shirt.

1999 - Rob Jones signed for West Ham United on a non-contract basis. He had famously failed to score in his 243 reds appearances, but persistent back problems led to his departure from Anfield. He was unable to achieve full fitness while with the Hammers and subsequently retired from the game.
On the very same day, second string keeper Tony Warner joined Millwall on a free transfer, after nearly a decade at Anfield without making a first team appearance. He joined Cardiff City from the Lions in July 2004 after 225 games for Millwall.

2002 - Gérard Houllier was awarded an honorary fellowship from Liverpool John Moores University in a ceremony at the citys Anglican Cathedral.

2002 - Hughie McAuley was confirmed as our new reserve team manager, leaving his position as the clubs Under-19s boss. Academy Director Steve Heighway said, Hughie is going down to Melwood to coach, but he will have a wide range of responsibilities and provide continuity between the Academy and Melwood. We are delighted for Hughie as he has been with us for a long time.

2007 - Andriy Voronin scored his first two reds goals as we beat SV Werder Bremen 3-2 in a friendly in Switzerland. Ryan Babel, Yossi Benayoun and Fernando Torres all played their first games for the club. John Arne Riise was also on target with a 25-yard strike.

2007 - Mark González was sold to Real Betis Balompié for £4.2m. The Chilean international winger was actually born in Durban, South Africa. He struck three times in 36 games after signing from Albacete Balompié for £1.5m in October 2005, although work permit problems delayed his arrival until the following summer.

2007 - Ian Ayre was appointed as our new Commercial Director, although he would not actually take up the role for another month. He had previously been Chief Executive of Total Sports Asia, a brand solutions company advising international companies on rolling out Asian sports and entertainment campaigns, having also been Chief Executive and Chairman of Huddersfield Town. He said, Being Liverpool born and bred, this is a dream job for me. Ayre became the clubs CEO in May 2014, moving on from the reds when his contract expired three years later.

2011  Lucas Leiva was sent off in extra time as Brazil were held to a goalless draw by Paraguay in La Plata, with the underdogs eventually triumphing 2-0 on penalties.

2015  James Milner struck his first goal for the club as we beat Brisbane Roar 2-1 at their Suncorp Stadium, with winger Ryan Kent making his first senior appearance. Adam Lallana scored our other goal.

2016  Danny Ings and Ben Woodburn netted as we won 2-0 at Wigan Athletics DW Stadium in a pre-season friendly.

2017 - Keeper Ryan Fulton signed for Hamilton Academical, playing seven senior games in his first campaign with the Accies.

2018  Winger Harry Wilson joined Derby County on loan, netting eighteen times in 49 outings as the Rams just missed out on promotion. On the same day, young forwards Taiwo Awoniyi and Rhian Brewster both signed new contracts, while ex-reds full-back Ryan McLaughlin joined Blackpool from Oldham Athletic after three goals in 62 games for the Latics.

2020  Midfielder Jake Cain signed a new contract with the reds. He had made his senior debut the preceding February in our FA Cup Fourth Round replay win over Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.

2021  Polish keeper Fabian Mrozek signed pro terms, having joined the Academy the previous August.

2023  Left-back Yasser Larouci joined Sheffield United on loan from Troyes, making thirteen senior outings as the Blades finished bottom of the Premier League.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5735 on: July 18, 2024, 06:00:03 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 18th

GAMES
NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY

EVENTS

Born On This Day
James Garner (1895)
Billy Hartill (1905)
Ray Lambert (1922)
Signed On This Day
Nick Barmby (2000)

Sold On This Day

Alistair Henderson ( 1933 )
Barry Venison ( 1992 )
Scott Carson (2008)
Ryan Fulton ( 2017 )
Lucas Leiva ( 2017 )


1895 - Mid-1920s reserves full-back James Garner was born in Manchester. He only played five times for the reds and went on to make 26 League appearances for Southport.

1905 - Outside-right Billy Hartill was born. He only made four senior appearances in early 1936, after signing from Everton that January, moving on to Bristol Rovers just two months later. He had previously been a prolific marksman with hometown club Wolverhampton Wanderers, bagging 164 goals in 221 League games.

1922 - Welsh international full-back Ray Lambert was born in Bagillt, Flintshire. He joined the reds when he was just thirteen and went on to make 341 first-team appearances, netting just twice, including being part of the 1947 title-winning side.

1992 - Barry Venison was sold to Newcastle United for £250,000. He had struck three times in 158 appearances for the reds since arriving from Sunderland for £200,000 in August 1986, winning two League titles and an FA Cup in his time at Anfield.

1993 - Robbie Fowler netted for England Under-18s as they beat France 2-0 in a European Championship Finals group game in Stoke.

2000 - Nick Barmby signed from Everton for £6m, prompting an unprecedented tide of bitterness from across Stanley Park. He became the first player to switch directly from Everton to Liverpool since Dave Hickson in November 1959. Barmby netted eight times in 58 reds games, moving on to Leeds United for £2.75m in August 2002.

2002 - It was announced that a new weekly magazine called LFC would be launched the following month, the first official weekly magazine dedicated to a single Premiership club. Rick Parry said, We feel our fans are ready for the new weekly LFC magazine which will give them a real insight into life at Anfield and Melwood. It was eventually replaced by a monthly publication after 513 issues.

2006 - Right-back Stephen Darby, central midfielder Ryan Flynn, striker Craig Lindfield, goalkeeper David Roberts and left-back Robbie Threlfall all moved from the Academy to Melwood. All have since left the club, with Darby the only one to make the first team, on just six occasions.

2006 - French centre-back Carl Medjani signed for Lorient permanently, having previously spent a season on loan there. He made only nine League appearances to add to the 25 from his first spell at Stade Le Moustoir, before joining AJ Ajaccio.

2008  Keeper Scott Carson was sold to West Bromwich Albion for £3.25m, after seasons on loan at first Charlton Athletic and then Aston Villa. He turned out on 118 occasions for the Midlands outfit before joining Turkish side Bursaspor in July 2011. He had made just nine senior reds appearances following his arrival from Leeds United for £750,000 in January 2005, only keeping two clean sheets.

2008  Reserves winger Adam Hammill signed a new contract until 2011, also joining Blackpool on loan on the same day. He struck once in 23 outings for the Seasiders, and later spent time with fellow Championship side Barnsley that season, moving permanently to Oakwell in August 2009.

2011  Argentine midfielder Gerardo Bruna was sold to Blackpool, having helped the reserves to claim the League at the end of his first season in 2008. He made just four substitute appearances for the Tangerines before moving to S.D. Huesca in September 2013.

2017  Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva was sold to S.S. Lazio for £5m. He made 346 senior appearances after signing from Grêmio for a reported £5m in May 2007, notching just seven times.

Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,035
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5736 on: July 18, 2024, 01:06:17 pm »
Think Alisson was signed or pretty much done this day in 2018.

Remember as it's my wedding anniversary. I would cheat on her with Alisson truth be told

Away on holidays for a week so I'll catch up next week
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5737 on: July 19, 2024, 05:50:03 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on July 18, 2024, 01:06:17 pm
Think Alisson was signed or pretty much done this day in 2018.

Remember as it's my wedding anniversary. I would cheat on her with Alisson truth be told

Away on holidays for a week so I'll catch up next week


Happy Anniversary Sir
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5738 on: July 19, 2024, 05:50:34 am »
On This Day In L F C History
July 19th
Games


2001 Thailand X1(Coca Cola Super Cup Final)Rajamangala National Stadium 3-1
LIVERPOOL TEAM
First half:
Sander Westerveld, John Arne Riise, Marcus Babbel, Stephen Henchoz, Sami Hyypia, Vladimir Smicer, Patrik Berger, Igor Biscan, Danny Murphy, Emile Heskey, Michael Owen.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Pegguy Arphexad, Jamie Carragher, Djimi Traore, Frode Kippe, Bernard Diomede, Nick Barmby, Dietmar Hamann, Jamie Redknapp, Robbie Fowler, Jari Litmanen.
THAILAND X1 LINE - UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
THAILAND GOAL
Thanaichai Boriban
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Michael Owen 8' 45' Nick Barmby 71'
Attendance Approx 55,000



2002 Le Harve (Friendly)Stade Jules Deschaseaux 1-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Jerzy Dudek (Pegguy Arphexad 46), Ryan Babbel (Stephane Henchoz 46), Djimi Traore (Abel Xavier 65), Gregory Vignal (John Arne Riise 46), Mark Wright (Vegard Heggem 46) (Alou Diarra 73), *Alou Diarra* (Igor Biscan 46), Bernard Diomede (Bruno Cheyrou 46), Nick Barmby (Vladimir Smicer 46), Steven Gerrard (Danny Murphy 46), Jari Litmanen (El Hadji Diouf 59), Milan Baros
(Emile Heskey 59). ** Info: Diarra came back on for Heggem after being subbed**
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Milan Baros 26'
LE HARVE LINE - UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance 11,001



2003 Crewe Alexandra(Friendly)Alexandra Stadium 1-1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Jerzy Dudek (Chris Kirkland 46), Jamie Carragher (Djimi Traore 45) Sami Hyypia (Stephane Henchoz 46), Ryan Babbel (Salif Diao 46), John Arne Riise (Gregory Vignal 46), Vladimir Smicer
(Salif Diouf 46), Dietmar Hamann (Steven Gerrard 46), Danny Murphy (Bruno Cheyrou 46), Harry Kewell (Anthony Le Tallec 44), Milan Baros (Emile Heskey 46), Michael Owen
(Florent Sinams Pongolle 46,)(Neil Mellor 71).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Michael Owen 44'
CREWE ALEXANDER LINE - Up
Unknown ( If Known Please post , Thank You )
CREWE ALEXANDER GOAL
David Vaughan 19
Attendance Approx 10,500



2005 Total Network Solutions(Champions League 1st Qualifying Round 2nd leg) Racecourse Ground-Wrexham 3-0
Liverpool LINE - UP
Jose Reina , John Arne Riise , Sami Hyypia , Jamie Carragher(Zak Whitbread 54)Steve Finnan, Xabi Alonso(Steven Gerrard 68'), Dietmar Hamann, Anthony Le Tallec(Luis Garcia 58')Darren Potter, Boudeijn Zenden, Djibril Cisse ,
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Djibril Cisse 26' Steven Gerrard 85' 86'
TOTAL NETWORK SOLUTIONS LINE - UP
Gerard Doherty, Martin Taylor, Christopher King, Phil Baker, Steven Evans, Thomas Holmes, Scott Ruscoe, Stephen Beck, John Toner, Barry Hogan, Jamie Wood,
TOTAL NETWORK SOLUTIONS SUBSTITUTIONS
Jamie Wood out for Robert Williams 58', Stephen Beck out for Nick Ward 68' , Steven Evans out for Michael Jackson 78'
*Dietmar Hamann missed a pen on 50'*
Attendance 8,009



2008 Wisla Krakow (Friendly)St Leonard Stadion-Fribourg-Switzerland 1-1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
First Half
Diego Cavalieri , Andrea Dossena , Jamie Carragher , Daniel Agger, Stephen Darby, Sebastian Leto , Damien Plessis, Lucas Leiva, Yossi Benayoun , Andriy Voronin , Ryan Babel
2nd Half
Diego Cavalieri (David Martin 70') Andrea Dossena (Emiliano Insua 63') Sami Hyypia, Martin Skrtel, Stephen Darby (Jack Hobbs 70'), Alvaro Aurelio , Jay Spearing , Javier Mascherano, Yossi Benayoun (Daniel Pacheco 63') Andriy Voronin (Dirk Kuyt 70') Jermaine Pennant ,
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Andriy Voronin 6'
WISLA KRAKOW LINE - UP
Unknown ( If Known please post Thank You )
Wisla Krakow Goal
Tomas Jirsak 12'
Attendance Approx 5,000



2009 Rapid Vienna (Friendly) Ernst Happel Stadium 0-1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
First Half
Diego Cavalieri; Philip Degen, Jamie Carragher, Daniel Ayala, Emiliano Insua; Nabil El Zhar, Steven Gerrard, Damien Plessis, Ryan Babel; Krisztian Nemeth, Andriy Voronin
Second Half :
Peter Gulacsi (David Martin 78); Phillip Degen (Javier Mascherano 65), Martin Skrtel, Mikel San Jose Dominguez , Emiliano Insua (Martin Kelly 65); Dirk Kuyt, Lucas Leiva , Jay Spearing,
Yossi Benayoun; David N'gog, Dani Pacheco
RAPID VIENNA LINE - UP
Unknown ( If known please Post , Thank You )
RAPID VIENNA GOAL
Steffen Hofmann 58'
Attendance Approx 50,000



2014 Preston North End ( Friendly ) Deepdale 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Brad Jones; Martin Kelly (Jack Robinson 46 {Jose Enrique 70}), Martin Skrtel (Sebastian Coates 64), Andre Wisdom (Kevin Stewart 64), Jon Flanagan (Lloyd Jones 64), Lucas Leiva
(Conor Coady 64),Joe Allen (Jordan Rossiter 64), Emre Can (Jordon Ibe 21), Philippe Coutinho (Krisoffer Peterson 64 {Adam Phillips 83}), Fabio Borini (Kristian Adorjan 64 {Adam Phillips 83}), Rickie Lambert (Suso 46).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Suso 74' , Kristoffer Peterson 77'
PRESTON NORTH END LINE - UP
First Half
Jones, Wood, Clarke, Wright, Buchanan, Kilkenny, Brownhill, Browne, Hayhurst, Gallagher, Garner ,
Second half:
Stuckmann, Wiseman, King, Huntington, Davies, Humphrey, Welsh, Keane, Laird, Davies, Little
PRESTON NORTH END GOAL
Brownhill 45'
Referee: Simpson J
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Attendance 17,488



2017 Crystal Palace ( Premier League Asia Trophy ) Hong Kong Stadium 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Simon Mignolet, Trent Alexander-Arnold (Jon Flanagan 45), Joel Matip (Dejan Lovren 45), Joe Gomez (Ragnar Klavan 45), Alberto Moreno (James Milner 45), Jordan Henderson
(Dominic Solanke 50'), Adam Lallana (Divock Origi 48), Ben Woodburn (Marco Grujic 48), Mohamed Salah (Ryan Kent 50'), Roberto Firmino (Philippe Coutinho 48), Daniel Sturridge
(Georginio Wijnaldum 48).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Dominic Solanke (61), Divock Origi (79).
CRYSTAL PALACE LINE - UP
Lineup: Hennessy, Delaney, Dann (Kelly 77 ), Ward, Schlupp (Wan Bissaka 59), Milivojevic (Loftus-Cheek 76), Puncheon (Kirby 77), Townsend (Van Aanholt 59), Benteke (Ladapo 72), Anderson (Sako 65), Zaha (Phillips 77)
Attendance: 39,273
Referee: Madley R




2018 Blackburn Rovers ( Friendly ) Ewood Park 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
1st half
Loris Karius; Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno; James Milner, Adam Lallana, Ben Woodburn; Sheyi Ojo, Divock Origi, Dominic Solanke.
2nd Half
Loris Karius(Caoimhim Kelleher 59') Rafa Camacho , Joe Gomez , Andy Robertson , Nat Phillips , Virgil Van Dijk , Fabinho , Naby Kieta , Curtis Jones , Lazar Markovic , Daniel Sturridge ,
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Lazar Markovic 63', Daniel Sturridge 73',
BLACKBURN ROVERS LINE - UP
1st Half
Raya, Nyambe, Lenihan, Mulgrew, Williams, Evans, Smallwood, Bennett, Dack, Rothwell, Samuel.
2ND HALF SUBSTITUTIONS
Leutwiler, Nuttall, Downing, Bell, Wharton, Travis, Conway, Whittingham, Tomlinson, Davenport)
Attendance: 14,620
Referee: Moss J
Half-time score: 0 - 0



2019 Borussia Dortmund ( Friendly ) Notre Dame Stadium 2 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Simon Mignolet; Nathaniel Clyne (Trent Alexander-Arnold 60'), Joel Matip (Virgil Van Dijk 60'), Joe Gomez (Dejan Lovren 60'), Yassar Larouci (Andy Robertson 60'); Fabinho
(Georginio Wijnaldum 60'), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Jordan Henderson 60'), James Milner (Adam Lewis 60'); Harry Wilson (Curtis Jones 60'), Ryan Kent (Ben Woodburn 60'),
Divock Origi (Rhian Brewster 60').
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Harry Wilson 34', Rhian Brewster (pen) 74'
BORUSSIA DORTMUND LINE - UP
Hitz, Guerreiro, Toprak, Hummels, Piszczek, Weigl, Sancho, Brandt, Alcacer, Gotze, Reyna
BORUSSIA DORTMUND SUBSTITUTIONS
Schulz, Balerdi, Morey, Witsel, Brunn-Larsen, Hazarrd, Delaney, Reus, Wolf (All 45'), Pherri 82'
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GOALS
: Alcacer 3', Delaney 53', Brunn-Larsen 58'
Attendance: 40,361
Referee: Nima Saghafi (USA)
Half Time Score 1-1



2023 Karlsruher (Friendly ) BBBank Wildlife Park 4-2
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
1st Half
Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bobby Clark, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez.
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
2nd Half
Vitezsslav Jaros , Joe Gomez , Joel Matip , Jarell Quansah , Kostas Tsimikas , James McConnell , Alexis Mac Allister , Calum Scanlon( Lewis Koumas 79' )Cody Gakpo , Ben doak , Diogo Jota ,
Liverpool Goals
Darwin Nunez 3' ( assist Mohamed Salah )Cody Gakpo 68' ( Assist Diogo Jota )Diogo Jota 90+2'(Assist Cody Gakpo )Diogo Jota 90+3')Assist Alexis Mac Allister )
KARLSRUHER LINE - UP
Patrick Drewes , Sebastian Jung ( Budu Zivzivadze 74' )Robin Bormuth , Marcel Franke ( Marco Thiede 74' )Philip Heise( Stefan Marino 74' )Jerome Gondorf ( Dzenis burnic 83' )
Lars Stindl ( David Harold 74' )Marvin Wanitzek ( Eren Ozturk 83' )Paul Nebel ( Marcel Beifus 74')Fabian Schleusener( Daniel Brosinski 74' )Tim Rossmann(Kelvin Arase 74')
KARLSRUHER GOALS
Lars Stindl 39' ( Assist Marvin Wanitzek ) Sebastian Jung 48' (Assist Lars Stindl )
Yellow cards: Gondorf ( Karlsruher )
Referee: Lars Erbst
Attendance Approx 34,000

Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5739 on: July 19, 2024, 06:00:04 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 19th
Events

Born on this day

Keith Peters (1915)
Kevin Baron (1926)
Gregory Vignal (1981)

Signed On This Day

Frank Christie ( 1945 )
Fred Perry ( 1954 )
Alisson Becker ( 2018 )

Sold On This Day

Les Brunton ( 1933 )
Dave Underwoood ( 1956 )
Don Campbell ( 1958 )
Ben Davies(2022)



1915  Left-back Keith Peters was born in Port Sunlight. He joined the club in July 1936, but only made one senior appearance for the reds.

1926 - Inside-forward Kevin Baron was born in Preston. The Anfield favourite arrived from his hometown side as an amateur in September 1944, signing pro terms in August 1945. He made 153 reds appearances, including the 1950 FA Cup Final, nabbing 32 goals. He moved on to Southend United in May 1954.

1928 - Forward Tom Devlin was sold to Swindon Town for £250, having failed to make our first team. His brother, centre-forward Willie, was at Anfield at the same time as him.

1954  Right-back Fred Perry signed from Worthing but made just one senior appearance before joining Sittingbourne in January 1957.

1956  Keeper Dave Underwood left for Watford after playing fifty reds games since arriving from Vicarage Road for £7,000 in December 1953.

1981 - Grégory Vignal was born in Montpellier. The young French left-back failed to establish himself at Anfield, spending much of his time out on loan at Bastia, Stade Rennais and R.C.D. Espanyol. He signed for Portsmouth in July 2005 after being released from Anfield following just fourteen starts and six substitute appearances.

1999 - Richie Partridge starred for the Republic of Ireland Under-18s in their 1-0 defeat of Spain in a European Championship Finals group game in Sweden, winning the penalty from which the Irish scored.

2000 - Grégory Vignal was sent off as France Under-18s beat a Czech Republic side that included future red Milan Baro 1-0 in a European Championship Finals group game in Bavaria.

2001 - We beat the Thailand national side 3-1 in Bangkok to claim the Coca-Cola Super Cup in the Rajamangala National Stadium. Michael Owen struck twice, with Nick Barmby netting the other.

2002 - We won 1-0 at Le Havre AC as we kicked off our pre-season schedule. Debutant Alou Diarra, who was soon to join the home side on loan, enjoyed the rare distinction of returning to the pitch after having been substituted, as a replacement for Vegard Heggem, so making his only reds appearance. New signings Bruno Cheyrou and El-Hadji Diouf both appeared in a red shirt for the first time, while future reds Anthony Le Tallec and Florent Sinama-Pongolle both featured for the French side.

2003 - Anthony Le Tallec and Florent Sinama-Pongolle both played their first reds games as we drew 1-1 with Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road, with Michael Owen on target. The game was a testimonial match for Crewes Steve Macauley and Shaun Smith, held over from the season before.

2005 - We beat Total Network Solutions 3-0 at Wrexhams Racecourse Ground in the second leg of our Champions League qualifier, to reach the second qualifying round 6-0 on aggregate. Dietmar Hamann had a penalty saved, with Steven Gerrard coming off the bench to add a late brace to Djibril Cissés first-half goal. Anthony Le Tallec made his 32nd and final reds appearance in this game.

2006 - Reserves full-back Calum Woods signed for Dunfermline Athletic, having failed to make the break-through at Anfield. He struck eleven goals in 153 games for the Pars, often at centre-back, before joining Huddersfield Town in June 2011.

2007 - Emiliano Insúa played for Argentina Under-20s in Toronto as they beat Chile 3-0 to reach the Final of the World Championships.

2008  Andrea Dossena played his first reds game as we drew 1-1 with Wisla Kraków in Fribourg in Switzerland. Andriy Voronin bagged our goal.

2009  We lost a friendly 1-0 to SK Rapid Wien in the Ernst-Happel Stadion in Vienna.

2011  Two reserves left the club. Left-back Chris Mavinga was sold to Stade Rennais for £1m, while keeper Péter Gulácsi joined Hull City on loan. Mavinga signed from Paris St. Germain in July 2009, joining Belgian side Koninklijke Racing Club Genk on loan in January 2011. Gulácsi played fifteen times for the Tigers before returning to our second string.

2011  Luis Suárez struck a brace as Uruguay beat Peru 2-0 in their Copa América Semi-final in Argentina, with future red Sebastian Coates also in action.

2013  Reserves forward Henoc Mukendi joined Partick Thistle on loan, making just one first-team appearance in six months at Firhill.

2014  Emre Can and Rickie Lambert both made their reds bows as we beat Preston North End 2-1 at Deepdale to claim the Shankly Shield. Suso and Kristoffer Peterson scored our goals.

2014  Forward Steven Gillespie signed for newly promoted Conference Premier side Altrincham. He netted once in 22 outings before moving on to Warrington Town.

2017  Forward Dominic Solanke bagged his first reds goal as we beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Semi-final of the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong. Divock Origi was also on target.

2018  Keeper Caoimhín Kelleher played his first reds game as we won 2-0 at Blackburn Rovers. James Milner had an early penalty saved, but Lazar Marković and Daniel Sturridge were on target after the break.

2018  Brazilian keeper Alisson Becker signed for an initial £56m from Roma, a fee that was the world record for a goalkeeper until Chelsea paid almost £72m for Kepa Arrizabalaga just three weeks later. He has won the Premier League Golden Glove award twice, as well as helping us to claim the UEFA Champions League, Premier League title, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Cup so far. He has kept 112 clean sheets in 263 outings across his first six seasons, as well as heading in a crucial winner at West Bromwich Albion in May 2021.

2019 - Sadio Mané was on the losing side as Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations Final in Cairo. On the same day, the reds lost a friendly 3-2 to Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund in the USA, with Harry Wilson scoring and Rhian Brewster converting a penalty.

2022  Ben Davies was sold to Rangers for a reported initial £3m, having failed to make a senior appearance since signing from Preston North End for an initial £500,000 in February 2021. On the same day, fellow centre-half Rhys Williams joined Blackpool on loan, playing seventeen times for the Tangerines.

2023  Forward Lewis Koumas, left-back Calum Scanlon and midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, James McConnell and Dominik Szoboszlai all played their first reds games as we won our opening pre-season friendly 4-2 at Karlsruher SC. Darwin Núñez scored before the break, with Cody Gakpo on target in the second half before Diogo Jota bagged a late brace.

Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5740 on: July 19, 2024, 06:33:12 pm »
2024 Preston North End ( Friendly ) AXA Training Centre 0-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Liverpool first half:
Vitezslav Jaros, Conor Bradley, Sepp Van den Berg, Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Dominik Szoboszlai (Wataru Endo, 33), Ben Doak, Mohamed Salah,
Fabio Carvalho.
Liverpool second half:
Harvey Davies, Luca Stephenson, Amara Nallo, Nathaniel Phillips, Luke Chambers (Owen Beck, 75), Wataru Endo (Trey Nyoni, 75), Stefan Bajcetic, Tyler Morton, James McConnell,
Lewis Koumas (Harvey Blair, 75), Kaide Gordon.
PRESTON NORTH END STARTING LINE UP
Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Whiteman, Thórdarson, Brady; Greenwood, Frøkjær; Riis.
Lost 1-0
PRESTON GOAL
Robbie Brady 27'
Played Behind Closed Doors
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5741 on: July 20, 2024, 02:04:48 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 20th
Games

1997 Brondby(Friendly)Parken Stadion 1-1
Liverpool Team
Jorgen Nielsen, Jason McAteer, Mark Wright( Sent Off 88' ), Phil Babb, Neil Ruddock, Steve Harkness, Steve McManaman, John Barnes, Jamie Carragher, Patrik Berger (Rob Jones 78),
Mark Kennedy (Robbie Fowler 69).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
John Barnes 6'
DRONDBY LINE - UP
Andersen , Risager , Bjerregaard , Nielsen , Colding , Bagger ( S Krogh 64' )Hansen ( Sand 75' )Daugaard ( Jensen 58' )Thogersen , Bjur , Moller
BRONDBY GOAL
John Jensen 80'
Attendance 27,540



1999 Wolverhampton Wanderers(Friendly)Molineux 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Sandar Westerveld, Dominic Matteo (Steve Staunton 46), Rigobert Song (Vegard Heggem 46), Sami Hyypia, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp (Danny Murphy 65), Patrik Berger,
Oyvind Leonhardsen, Steven Gerrard (David Thompson 46), Titi Camara (Karl Heinz Riedle 65), Robbie Fowler.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Robbie Fowler 27' , Karl-Heinz Riedle 79'
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS LINE _ UP
Stowell, Muscat, Naylor, Robinson, Curle (Jones 62), Bazeley, (Niestroj 72), Corica (Green 52), Osborn, Flo (Keabe 62), Ekelund (Lescot 62), Simpson.
Attendance: 24,630
Referee: Leach K
Half-time score: 0 - 1



2007 Auxerre(Friendly)St Leonard Stadion-Fribourg-Switzerland 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE _ UP
1st half team:
Nikolay Mihaylov, Alvaro Arbeloa, Steve Finnan, Gabriel Paletta, Jamie Carragher, Yossi Benayoun, Steven Gerrard, Jack Hobbs, Ryan Babel, Andriy Voronin, Dirk Kuyt.
2nd half team:
Nikolay Mihaylov, Alvaro Arbeloa (Stephen Darby 68'), John Arne Riise, Gabriel Paletta, Daniel Agger, Yossi Benayoun (Nabil El Zhar 60'), Xabi Alonso, Jack Hobbs, Jermaine Pennant,
Peter Crouch, Fernando Torres.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Steven Gerrard 44' Daniel Agger 69'
AUXERRE LINE - UP
Sorin, Jaures, Marcos (captain), Mignot, Martin, Legage, Pedretti, Thomas, Kahlenberg, Maoulida, Jelen. Subs  Lejeune, Traore, Riou, Jasse, Genest, Niculae, Tamas
Referee: Hanni Nikolaj
Attendance 5,833




2013 Indonesia X1 ( Friendly ) Gelora Bung Karno National Stadium 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Simon Mignolet; Glen Johnson (Martin Kelly 65), Kolo Touré (Martin Skrtel 65), Daniel Agger (Andre Wisdom 65), Jose Enrique (Jack Robinson 46); Lucas Leiva (Jordan Henderson 65),
Steven Gerrard (Joe Allen 46), Luis Alberto (Raheem Sterling 65), Stewart Downing (Oussama Assaidi 65); Philippe Coutinho (Jordon Ibe 65), Iago Aspas (Fabio Borini 65 )
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Philippe Coutinho 10' Raheem Sterling 87'
INDONESIA X1 LINE - UP
Kurina Meiga , Ruban Sanadi , Victor Igbonefo, Raphael Maitimo , Sergio Van Dijk ( Boaz Solossa 46' )Taufik( Rizky Pellu 65' )Hasim Kipow, M.Roby ( Ferdinand Sinaga 70' )
Vendri Mofu, Ahmad Bustomi ( Ahmad Juppiyanto 81' )Titus Bonoy
Attendance: 82,143
Referee: Wahab MA





2015 Adelaide United ( Friendly ) Adelaide Stadium 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Simon Mignolet, Nathaniel Clyne, Martin Skrtel, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez (Alberto Moreno 46), Jordan Henderson, Joe Allen (Lazar Markovic 85), James Milner (Lucas Leiva ), Adam Lallana,
Jordon Ibe, Divock Origi (Danny Ings 68)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
James Milner 67' Danny Ings 88'
ADELAIDE UNITED LINE - UP
Eugene Galekovic , Michael Marrone, Dylan McGowen, Osama Malik, Tarek Elrich, Isais , Marcelo Carrusca (Dylan smith 89' )
Jimmy Jeggo ( George Mills 82' )Craig Goodwin ( La Rocca 70' )Sergio Cirio , Bruce Djite ( Pablo Sanchez 62' )
Attendance 53,008





2016 Huddersfield Town ( Bill Shankly Trophy ) John Smith Stadium 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Loris Karius, Connor Randall (Trent Alexander-Arnold 46), Dejan Lovren, Lucas Leiva (Shamal George 67), Alberto Moreno, Ovie Ejaria (Andre Wisdom 46), Kevin Stewart, Marco Grujic
(Ben Woodburn 46), Sadio Mane (Ryan Kent 46), Philippe Coutinho (Lazar Markovic 46), Roberto Firmino (Danny Ings 46)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Marko Grujic 31' Alberto Moreno 89' Pen
Coutinho missed a penalty on 35'.
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN LINE - UP
1st Half
Joe Coleman ,Chris Lowe, Christopher Schindler, Mark Hudson, Tommy Smith, Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Mooy
Rajiv Van La Parra, Jack Payne, Joe Lolley, Elias Kachunga
2nd half
Luke Coddington, Jason Davidson, Michael Hafele, Jon Goren Stankovic, Martin Cranie, Philip Billing ( Regan Booty 86' )
Dean Whitehead, Harry Bunn , Kyle Dempsey, Stan Scannel, Elias Kachunga ( Rekeil Pyke 73' )
Attendance 21,266




2021 F.C Wacker Innsbruck(30 Minute Friendly)Saalfelden Arena,Burgerau,Austria 1 - 1
*** 30 Minute Friendly Match ***
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Loris Karius , Trent Alexander Arnold ( Captain ) Joel Matip , Ben Davies, Owen Beck, Leighton Clarkson , Tyler Morton, Jake Cain, Kaide Gordon, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino,
Liverpool Goal
Divock Origi 5' (Pen )
F.C.WACKER LINE - UP
Lukas Wedl ,Darijo Grujcic, Robert Martic, Florian Jamnig, Ronivaldo Bernardo Sales, Okan Aydin , Alexander Jopplch, Fabio Viteritti, Florian Kopp, Merchas Doski, Lukas Fridrikas
F.C. WACKER GOAL
Ronivaldo Bernardo Sales 17'
Behind Closed Doors




2021 VFB Stuttgart( 30 Minute Friendly) Saalfelden Arena,Bergerau ,Austria 1 - 1
*** 30 Minute Friendly Match ***
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Adrian , Connor Bradley, Ibrahima Konte, Rhys Williams, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner ( Captain ), Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain,
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Sadio Mane 20' ( assist Kostas Tsimikas )
V.F.B. STUTTGART LINE - UP
Waldemar Anton, Marc - Oliver Kempf, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Sasa Kalajdzic ( Mohamed Sanko 21' ) , Daniel Didavi, Atakan Karazor, Philipp Forster, Philipp Klement, Borra Sosa, Roberto Massimo, Fabian Bredlow,
V.F.B. STUTTGART GOAL
Philipp Forster 6'
Behind Closed Doors
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5742 on: July 20, 2024, 02:10:11 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 20th
Events

Born on this day

Roger Hunt (1938)
Frank Lane (1948) (

Signed On This Day

Neil Ruddock ( 1993 )
Peter Crouch (2005)
Ragnar Klavan ( 2016 )

Sold On This Day

David Wilson ( 1900 )
Danny Ward ( 2018 )
Marko Grujic ( 2021 )



1900 - Inside-right David Wilson left the reds after just two senior appearances since arriving from East Bontas in May 1899.

1938 - Legendary centre-forward Sir Roger Hunt was born in Golborne, Lancashire. He netted 285 times in 492 reds games. His 245 League goals remain a club record, and he has the distinction of being the first red to win the World Cup while at Anfield. His club medal haul includes two League championships, FA Cup, Second Division title and FA Charity Shield.

1946  Billy Liddell married Phyllis at Island Road Methodist Church in Garston, just three days after Bob Paisley had got wed.

1948 - Reserves keeper Frank Lane was born in Wallasey. He signed from Tranmere Rovers for £15,000 in September 1971, but only made two first-team appearances, deputising for Ray Clemence. Unfortunately, he distinguished himself for all the wrong reasons on his debut in September 1972 by safely catching a deep cross from Derby Countys Alan Hinton and then stepping backwards over his own goal-line, to help us on our way to a 2-1 defeat

1992 - Future red Nick Barmby was on the scoresheet as England thumped Poland 6-1 in Germany in the Quarter-final of the European Championship Finals .

1993 - Robbie Fowler struck as England Under-18s beat the Netherlands 4-1 in a European Championship Finals group game in Walsall

1994 - Neil Ruddock signed from Tottenham Hotspur for £2.5m after just one season back at White Hart Lane. The burly centre-half made an inauspicious reds debut, breaking former red Peter Beardsleys cheekbone in Ronnie Whelans testimonial match. He struck twelve times in 152 first-team appearances while at Anfield, before moving on to West Ham United in July 1998 for £100,000.

1997 - John Barnes was on the scoresheet as we drew 1-1 with Danish side Brøndby IF, with new goalkeeping signing Jørgen Nielsen playing his first reds game.

1999 - We beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Molineux, thanks to goals from Robbie Fowler and Karl-Heinz Riedle.

2001 - We were drawn to play either Haka of Finland or Israeli side Maccabi Haifa in a two-legged Champions League qualifier, which would be our first ever games in the new format of the European Cup.

2001 - Christian Ziege was sold to Tottenham Hotspur for £4m, only a year after his acrimonious transfer from Middlesbrough. He had notched twice in 32 appearances whilst at Anfield, including coming off the bench in Cardiff for the first leg of the treble.

2005 - Peter Crouch signed from Southampton for £7m on a four-year contract. He failed to score in his first nineteen reds games, but went on to bag thirteen goals in his final thirty games of his first season, helping us to claim the FA Cup in May. He went on to score 42 times in 134 outings in total before being sold to Portsmouth for a fee of up to £11m in July 2008.

2007 - Jerzy Dudek signed for Real Madrid after 186 reds appearances, helping us to glory in Istanbul, as well as the Worthington Cup in 2003. He turned out just twelve times for the Spanish giants before retiring in May 2011.

2007 - Bulgarian keeper Nikolay Mihaylov made his first reds appearance in our 2-0 defeat of Auxerre in Switzerland. Our goals came from Steven Gerrard and Daniel Agger.

2013  We beat an Indonesia XI 2-0 in Jakarta to claim the Standard Chartered Trophy, with Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling on target.

2015  Danny Ings bagged his first reds goal as we beat Adelaide United 2-0 at the Adelaide Oval, with James Milner also on target.

2016  Estonian centre-half Ragnar Klavan signed from Augsburg for £4.2m. He struck twice in 53 outings before moving on to Cagliari for £2m in August 2018. On the same day, keeper Ádám Bogdán joined Wigan Athletic on loan, playing seventeen times as the Latics were relegated to League One.

2016  Keeper Shamal George made his first senior appearance, coming off the bench as an outfield player in our 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town. Philippe Coutinho had a penalty saved, with Marko Grujić on target and Alberto Moreno converting a second late spot-kick.

2018 - Danny Ward was sold to Leicester City for £12.5m after just three senior reds games. He has so far played nine times in cup competitions for the Foxes.

2020  Forward Layton Stewart signed a new contract with the reds. The Liverpool-born lad had been at the Academy since the age of seven, making it onto the first-team bench for the first time in our League Cup Quarter-final at Aston Villa in December 2019.

2021  We played two thirty-minute pre-season games in Salzburg, first drawing 1-1 with Wacker Innsbruck as left-back Owen Beck, centre-half Ben Davies and midfielders Kaide Gordon and Tyler Morton all appeared in the first team for the first time as Divock Origi scored from the spot. We then drew 1-1 with VfB Stuttgart as right-back Conor Bradley and centre-half Ibrahima Konaté played their first reds games, with Sadio Mané on target.

2021  Serbian midfielder Marko Grujić was sold to Porto for £10.5m after a successful loan spell. He had signed from Crvena Zvezda for £5.1m in January 2016, immediately being loaned back for the rest of the season. He struck once in sixteen senior reds appearances. On the same day, Nigerian forward moved on to Union Berlin for £6.5m. He had arrived from Imperial Academy for £400,000 in August 2015, spending most of his time out on loan.

2023  Midfielder Dominic Corness joined Swiss Super League side Yverdon Sport on loan, making 21 senior appearances.



Also On This Day
Hillsborough Victim
Victoria Jane Hicks was born in 1973

Victoria's Story

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-27027808



Never Forgotten
Always Remembered
Y N W A


Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,276
  • Seis Veces
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5743 on: July 20, 2024, 11:30:58 am »
Really liked Klavan. Think he and Lovren got the nod at Arsenal in that 4-3 game which signalled the start of a new team with the likes of Mane and Gini. That winner at Burnley on New Year's day was fucking sensational, I love it when you can remember a player by moments like that. Decent defender though.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5744 on: July 21, 2024, 03:16:40 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 21st
Games


2004 Wrexham (Friendly) Racecourse Ground 2-1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Chris Kirkland (Jerzy Dudek 46), Steve Finnan (David Raven 46), Sami Hyypia (Zak Whitbread 46), Carl Medjani (Stephen Warnock 46), Djimi Traore (Jon Otsemobor 46), Jon Welsh
(Darren Potter 46), Igor Biscan (Salif Diao 46), Danny Murphy (John Arne Riise 46), Harry Kewell (Robbie Foy 46), Anthony Le Tallec, Djibril Cissé (Florent Sinama Pongolle 46).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Anthony Le Tallec 24' & 78'
WREXHAM LINE - UP
Unknown ( If you have a line up please post Thank You )
WREXHAM GOAL
Hector Sam 19
Referee: Mr M Warren
Attendance 14,978




2010 F C Grasshopper Club Zurich (Friendly) Herti Allmend Stadion,Zug,Switzerland 0-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Diego Cavalieri (Peter Gulacsi 48), Phillip Degen (Colin Irwin 71), Martin Kelly (Victor Palsson 71), Daniel Ayala, Stephen Darby, David Amoo (Jack Robinson 81), Lucas Leiva (Paul Ince 61),
Jay Spearing, Nathan Eccleston, Alberto Aquilani (Jonjo Shelvey 62), David N'gog (Lauri Dalla Valle 62)
GRASSHOPPERS ZURICH LINE - UP
Unknown ( If Known Please Post Thank You )
Attendance 5,786
*Lucas was named captain for this match but passed the captain's armband to Jay Spearing when he was substituted a quarter of an hour into the second half.



2012 Toronto F C (Friendly) Rogers Centre - Toronto 1-1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
First half team :
Brad Jones; Andre Wisdom, Stephen Sama, Jamie Carragher, Jose Enrique; Jordon Ibe, Charlie Adam, Jay Spearing, Alberto Aquilani; Nathan Eccleston, Dani Pacheco
Second half team :
Peter Gulacsi; Jon Flanagan, Martin Skrtel, Danny Wilson, Jack Robinson; Kristian Adorjan (Lucas Leiva 74), Jonjo Shelvey, Suso, Joe Cole; Raheem Sterling, Adam Morgan
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Adam Morgan 69'
TORONTO F.C. LINE UP
1st half:
Hall, Henry, Emery, Eckersley, Lambe, Morgan ( Pasher 28 ), Dunfield, Frings, Avila, Silva, Johnson
2nd half:
Roberts, Galle, Lindsay, Eckersley, Stinson, Pasher, Harden, Wiedeman, Camargo, Amarikwa, Janniere
TORONTO F.C. GOAL
Amarikwa 58'
Attendance 33,087




2019 Sevilla ( Friendly ) Fenway Park,Boston,U S A 1 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
1st Half Line Up:
Andy Lonergan, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Nat Phillips, Virgil Van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson,Divock Origi, Ben Woodburn, Harry Wilson.
2nd Half Line Up:
Simon Mignolet, Ki Jana Hoever, Yassar Larouci (Bobby Duncan 80'), Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Fabinho, James Milner, Adam Lewis, Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones, Ryan Kent
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Divock Origi 44'
SEVILLA LINE UP
Sergio Rico ( T Vaclic 46' ) Navas ( S Carchia 46' )Daniel Carrico ( S Kjaer 46' ) { M Wober 74' ) Diego Carlos ( J Kounde 46' ) Reguilon ( Escudero 46' ),E Banega ( F Vazquez 46' ) Fernando
( S Corchia 46' ) L Ocampos ( W Ben Yedder 60' ) Joan Jordon ( J Gnagnon 60') {Sent Off 76' )Nolito ( Munir 46' ),Luuk de Jong ( M Dabour 46' ) { Alejandro Pozo 82' )
SEVILLA GOALS
Nolito 39', Pozo 89'
Red Card. Gnagnon 76'
Referee: Foris Bazakos (USA)
Attendance 35,654




2022 Red Bull Leipzig(Friendly)Red Bull Arena 5-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Adrian ( Harvey Davies 60' ) Trent Alexander Arnold ( James Milner 60' ) Ibrhima Konate ( Joel Matip 45') Virgil Van Dijk ( Captain ) { Joe Gomez 60' ) Andy Robertson ( Kostas Tsimikas 45' ) Fabinho ( Stefan Bajcetic 60' ) Thiago Alcantara ( Curtis Jones 60' ) Naby Keita ( Jordan Henderson 45' ) Luis Diaz ( Fabio Carvalho 60' ) Mohamed Salah ( Harvey Elliott 60' ) Roberto Firmino
( Darwin Nunez 46' )
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Mohamed Salah 8' Darwin Nunez 48'(Pen) 51', 68', 90'
RED BULL LEIPZIG LINE UP
Peter Gulacsi ( Janis Blaswich 45' ) Mohamed Simakan ( Lukas Klostermann 45' )Angelino Tasende, Willi Orban , Dani Olmo (Emil Forsberg 59' ), Dominik Zoboszlai ( Konrad Laimer 59' ) Christopher Nkunku ( Xaver Schlager 59' )Marcel Halstenberg ( Sanoussy Ba 78' )Alexander Sorloth ( Andrea Silva 33' ),Benjamin Henrichs ( Hugo Novoa 59' ) Kevin Kampl ( Amadou Haidara 59' )
Referee: Zwayer F
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Attendance 47,069
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 21st
Events

Born on this day

Mick Halsall ( 1961 )
Andriy Voronin (1979)
Mike Marsh (1969)
Boston-Bosox (1954)

Signed On This Day

Vegard Heggem (1998)
Joe Cole (2010)
Danny Wilson (2010)
Andy Robertson ( 2017 )

Sold On This Day

Kevin Stewart ( 2017 )

Passed Away On This Day

Rab Howell ( 1937 )
Bert Slater ( 2006 )
Tommy Leishman ( 2021 )



1961  Former reserves midfielder Mick Halsall was born in Bootle. He left Anfield in 1983 after six years as a professional to forge a successful career with Birmingham City, Carlisle United and Peterborough United and head of Academy coaching for West Bromwich Albion.

1969 - Mike Marsh was born in Kirkby. He bagged six goals in 101 reds games before being part of the deal that brought Julian D icks to Anfield from West Ham United in September 1993. He left Melwood in June 2015, having risen to First Team Coach after progressing rapidly through the Academy coaching ranks.

1979 - Andriy Voronin was born in Odessa. The Ukrainian forward arrived from Bayer 04 Leverkusen on a free transfer in July 2007 and bagged six goals in 28 outings in his first season, before being loaned out to Hertha BSC Berlin, whom he helped to a fourth-placed finish in the Bundesliga, netting eleven times in 26 games. He then returned to Anfield where he failed to score in another twelve games before being sold to Dinamo Moskva in January 2010 for £1.8m.

1998 - Vegard Heggem arrived from Rosenborg BK for £3.5m, the only signing made by the joint management team of Roy Evans and Gérard Houllier. His five years at Anfield were ravaged by hamstring injuries, and he could only make 65 appearances, scoring three times.

2000 - Former South Yorkshire Police Superintendent Bernard Murray was cleared of manslaughter at Leeds Crown Court over his part in the Hillsborough disaster. The jury took longer to come to a conclusion on former Chief Superintendent David Duckenfield, although he was also eventually not convicted.

2002 - Liverpool pulled out of the controversial deal to bring Lee Bowyer to Anfield. A club spokesman said, Liverpool Football Club have decided not to go ahead with the proposed transfer of Lee Bowyer for a variety of reasons. Manager Gérard Houllier was not convinced the player had either the hunger or desire to play for the club, qualities which are essential for any Liverpool player.

2004 - Rafael Benítez led the reds for the first time. Djibril Cissé, Carl Medjani, Darren Potter, David Raven and Stephen Warnock all made their first outings for the club as we beat Wrexham 2-1 at the Racecourse Ground. Anthony Le Tallec grabbed both our goals.

2006 - Former keeper Bert Slater died in Brechin. He arrived from Falkirk in swap deal for Tommy Younger in June 1959 and played 111 times, winning a Second Division title medal in 1962, before returning to Scotland to join Dundee that July.

2007 - Robbie Fowler signed for Cardiff City, after twelve strikes in 39 games in his second reds spell. He netted six times in just sixteen outings in a season that was once again hampered by injury.

2007 - A Liverpool XI played in a testimonial match for Peterborough Uniteds long-serving keeper Mark Tyler at London Road. Martin Hansen saved a penalty as the game ended goalless.

2010  Roy Hodgson took charge of the reds for the first time as we were held to a goalless draw at Grasshopper-Club Zürich. Forwards David Amoo and Lauri Dalla Valle, midfielders Tom Ince, Victor Pálsson and Jonjo Shelvey and centre-back Steven Irwin all made their first senior appearances for the club.

2010  Joe Cole signed on a free transfer from Chelsea. He notched just five times in 42 reds outings, spending a season on loan at Lille OSC Métropole before returning to West Ham United for free in January 2013.

2010 - Young centre-back Danny Wilson signed from Rangers for an initial £2m fee. He made nine first-team reds appearances, as well as breaking into the senior Scotland side in his first season. However, he moved on to Heart Of Midlothian in May 2013 after a series of loan spells away from Anfield.

2012  Brendan Rodgers took charge of his first game in the appropriately-named Rogers Centre in Toronto. We drew 1-1 with Toronto with young centre-forward Adam Morgan scoring in his first senior outing while, Krisztián Adorján and Jordon Ibe both played their first reds games.

2014  Iago Aspas joined Sevilla on loan after netting just once in fifteen reds games since arriving from Real Club Celta de Vigo for £7.7m in June 2013. He returned to his former club two years later for 5m.

2016  Sheyi Ojo, Jordan Rossiter and future red Dominic Solanke all played for England Under-19s as they lost 2-1 to Italy in their European Championships Semi-final in Germany. These were Ojo and Rossiters final caps at this level, while Rossiter was captaining the side.

2017  Left-back Andy Robertson signed from Hull City for an initial £8m, scoring eleven goals in 297 outings across his first seven seasons as he has so far helped us to claim the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, two League Cups and FA Community Shield. On the same day, midfielder Kevin Stewart made the reverse journey for a reported £6m, having made twenty senior appearances for the reds since arriving in July 2014 after his contract with Tottenham Hotspur expired.


2019  Keeper Andy Lonergan made his only first-team appearance, playing the first half of our 2-1 defeat by Sevilla in Boston, with the Spaniards having Joris Gnagnon dismissed for a horror tackle on Yasser Larouci. Nolito opened the scoring with Divock Origi equalising before the break. However, Alejandro Pozo struck a late winner.

2021  Ethiopian-born, German international midfielder Melkamu Frauendorf signed as a professional with the reds, making his senior bow from the bench in an FA Cup defeat of Shrewsbury Town in January 2022, making two first-team appearances before being released in June 2024.

2021  Scottish left-half Tommy Leishman died. He had won the Scottish Cup with St. Mirren, signing for £10,000 in November 1949. He helped us back to the First Division in 1962, although he then only made eleven top-flight appearances before returning north of the border, to Hibernian, in January 1963 after a total of seven goals in 118 reds games, including our first ever League Cup strike.

2022 - Darwin Núñez scored his first reds goals, bagging four, with his first coming from the spot, as we thumped RasenBallsport Leipzig e.V. 5-0 in their Red Bull Arena in a pre-season friendly after Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring.

"On This Day In L F C History"
July 22nd
Games


1999 Linfield(Carlsberg Trophy Semi Final)Windsor Park-Belfast 4-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Sandar Westerveld, Stig Inge Bjørnebye, Rigobert Song, Steve Staunton, Vegard Heggem, Oyvind Leonhardsen (Dominic Matteo 67), Patrik Berger (Titi Camara 63), Danny Murphy
(Jamie Carragher 55), Jamie Redknapp (David Thompson 55), Karl Heinz Riedle, Erik Meijer (Robbie Fowler 53)
LINFIELD LINE UP
Henry (Robinson 63), McDonald (Semple 80), Easton (McShane 63), Kelly (Gorman 56), W Murphy (McLaughlin 70), Beattie, Marks, Porter (McGrath 80), Morgan (Rogan 70), Larmour, Baillie
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Gary Porter (OG) 14' Danny Murphy 47' Jamie Redknapp 52'(pen) Patrik Berger 63'
Referee: Snoody A
Attendance 7,216



2006 Crewe Alexandra (Friendly) Alexandra Stadium 1-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Jerzy Dudek (David Martin 78), Danny O'Donnell (Jack Hobbs 68), Steve Finnan (Godwin Antwi 46), Sami Hyypia (Gabriel Paletta 46), Djimi Traore (John Arne Riise 46), Salif Diao
(Mohamed Sissoko 46), Bolo Zenden (Lee Peltier 46), Paul Anderson (Darren Potter 46), Fabio Aurelio (Mark Gonzalez 46), Robbie Fowler (Craig Bellamy 46), Craig Lindfield
(Florent Sinama Pongolle 46)
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Craig Linfield 18'
CREWE ALEXANDER LINE UP
Crewe: Williams, Jones, Cox, Baudet, Otsemobor, Rodgers, Grant, Lowe, Roberts, Higdon, Vaughan. Subs - Moss, Williams, Maynard, Kemson, Rix, Flynn, Suhaj, Varney
Ref: T Bates
Attendance 10,101



2008 Hertha Berlin (Friendly) Olympiastadion - Berlin 0-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Diego Cavalieri (David Martin 65); Stephen Darby (Philipp Degen 46), Jamie Carragher (Martin Skrtel 46), Daniel Agger (Sami Hyypia 46), Emiliano Insua (Andrea Dossena 46);
Jermaine Pennant (Yossi Benayoun 65), Javier Mascherano, Damien Plessis (Jack Hobbs 65), Sebastian Leto (Jay Spearing 76); Andriy Voronin, Dani Pacheco (Dirk Kuyt 75)
HERTHA BERLIN LINE UP
No Info If you know please post Thank You
Attendance 51,641
* Christian Fiedler saved Andryi Voronin's penalty in the 50th minute*




2009 Thailand X1 (Friendly) Rajamangala National Stadium - Bangkok 1-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
First Half :
Diego Cavalieri; Philip Degen, Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger, Emiliano Insua; Dirk Kuyt, Lucas Leiva , Damien Plessis, Ryan Babel; David N'gog, Krisztian Nemeth
Second Half:
Peter Gulacsi (Pepe Reina 78); Martin Kelly, Mikel San Jose Dominguez , Martin Skrtel (Andrea Dossena 55), Glen Johnson; Nabil El Zhar (Alvaro Arbeloa 58), Jay Spearing, Javier Mascherano,
Ryan Babel ( Alberto Riera 80); Dani Pacheco (Fernando Torres 80), Andriy Voronin ,
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Ryan Babel 6'
THAILAND X1 LINE UP
Hathairattanakool, Saiwaeo, Phanrit, Samana, Sukha, Vachiraban, Nuchnum, Sukha, Viwatchaichok, Thonglao (captain), Dangda.
THAILAND SUBSTITUTES USED
Rawangpa, Rangsiyo, Boonmatoon, Lang, Kawin, Sutee, Winothai, Lahso, Choeichiu, Sunthornpit
THAILAND GOAL
Sutee Suksomkij 72
Attendance 55,000



2017 Leicester City ( Premier League Asia Trophy Final ) Hong Kong National Stadium 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Loris Karius; Trent Alexander-Arnold (Joe Gomez 55), Joel Matip (Ragnar Klavan 46), Dejan Lovren (Jon Flanagan 84), James Milner (Alberto Moreno 41), Georginio Wijnaldum (Ryan Kent 65), Adam Lallana (Jordan Henderson 46), Philippe Coutinho (Ben Woodburn 55), Mohamed Salah (Dominic Solanke 65), Roberto Firmino (Marco Grujic 46), Divock Origi (Daniel Sturridge (46)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Salah (20), Coutinho (44)
LEICESTER CITY LINE UP
Schmeichel, Amartey, James, Albrighton, Maguire, Morgan, Mahrez, Fuchs, Vardy, Drinkwater, Slimani
LEICESTER CITY GOAL
Slimani 12'
Attendance: 39,498
Referee: Madley R
Half-time score: 1 - 2



2018 Borussia Dortmund ( International Champions Cup ) Bank Of America Stadium 1 - 3
Loris Karius , Nathaniel Clyne ( Nat Phillips 62' ) Joel Matip ( Joe Gomez 17' ) Virgil Van Dijk ( Ragnar Klavan 46' ) Andy Robertson ( Alberto Moreno 46' )Fabinho ( James Milner 46' )
Adam Lallana ( Ben Woodburn 46' ) Curtis Jones ( Naby Keita 46' ) Rafael Camacho ( Sheyi Ojo 46' )Divock origi ( Dominic Solanke 46' )Lazar Markovic ( Daniel sturridge 46' )
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Van Dijk 25'.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND LINE UP
Hitz , Zagadoo, Diallo ( Pieper 46' )Sancho ( Larsen 46' )Sahin ( Burnic 46' )Toljan ( Bockhorn 46' )Wolf ( Pulisic 46' )Dahoud ( Gotez 46' )
Philipp ( Isak 46' ) Boado ( Gomez 46' )Dieckmann ( Schmelzer 46' )
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GOALS
Pulisic 66', 89' pen, Bruun-Larsen 90'
Attendance: 55,447
Referee: Chapman A




2020 Chelsea ( Premier League ) Anfield 5 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alisson Becker , Trent Alexander Arnold , Joe Gomez , Virgil Van Dijk ( Captain )Andy Robertson, Naby Keita ( Curtis Jones 66' ) Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum ( James Milner 66' )
Mohamed Salah ( Alex Oxlade Chamberlain 79' )Roberto Firmino ( Divock Origi 87' )Sadio Mane ( Takumi Minamino 87' )
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Naby Keita 23'{ Robs ball off Willian ) Trent Alexander-Arnold 38'{ Free Kick Won By Mane }Georginio Wijnaldum 43' (Mohamed Salah)Roberto Firmino 55' (Trent Alexander-Arnold)
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 84' (Andy Robertson)
CHELSEA LINE UP
Kepa Arrizabalaga , Ceasar Azpilicueta , Kurt Zouma , Antonio Rüdiger, Reece James, Jorginho , Mateo Kovacic
Marcos Alonso ( Emerson 88' )Willian ( Christian Pulisic 59' )Mason Mount ( Callum Hudson Odoi 59' )Olivier Giroud ( Tammy Aberham 59' )
CHELSEA GOALS
Olivier Giroud 45+3' , Tammy Aberham 61' , Christian Pulisic 73'
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Chelsea manager: Frank Lampard
Referee: Marriner AM
Attendance: Played Behind Closed Doors
Half-time score: 3 - 1
League position after match: 1
Game number: 5741
League game number: 4599
LFC played towards Kop: Second half
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 22nd
Events


Born on this day

Bob Ireland (1900)
Dirk Kuyt (1980)
Stewart Downing (1984)

Signed On this Day

Ron Yeats (1961)
Dietmar Hamann (1999)
Christian Benteke ( 2015 )
Alex Manninger ( 2016 )
Georginio Wijnaldum ( 2016 )

Sold On This Day

Jamie Cassidy (1999)
Layton Stewart ( 2023 )


1900  Scottish wing-half Robert Ireland was born in Darvel in Ayrshire. He signed from Rangers in November 1929, but only made one senior appearance before joining St. Johnstone in July 1931.

1961 - Bill Shankly signed Ron Yeats from Dundee United for £22,000. He was the rock at the centre of our defence for 454 games across a decade, netting sixteen times as he helped us to our first ever FA Cup, two League titles, a Second Division championship and the FA Charity Shield. He then moved into management with Tranmere Rovers, but returned to Anfield in 1986, spending the next sixteen years as Chief Scout.

1980 - Dirk Kuyt was born in Katwijk aan Zee in the Netherlands. He signed from Feyenoord for £9m in August 2006, striking 71 times in 285 reds outings, including a goal in the Champions League Final in Athens in 2007, and a treble against Manchester United in March 2011. He moved on to Fenerbahçe SK for 1m in June 2012.

1984  Stewart Downing was born in Middlesbrough. The England international winger moved to Anfield in July 2011 from Aston Villa for £18.5m, netting seven times in 91 outings before moving to West Ham United for £6m in August 2013, as well as scoring in the shoot-out as we claimed the Carling Cup at Wembley in February 2012.

1993 - Robbie Fowler bagged a hat-trick as England Under-18s thumped Spain 5-1 in a European Championship Finals group game in Walsall.

1994 - Neil Ruddock signed from Tottenham Hotspur for £2.5m after just one season back at White Hart Lane. The burly centre-half made an inauspicious reds debut, breaking former red Peter Beardsleys cheekbone in Ronnie Whelans testimonial match. He struck twelve times in 152 first-team appearances while at Anfield, before moving on to West Ham United in July 1998 for £100,000.

1998 - Dietmar Hamann signed from Newcastle United for £8m, becoming the second most expensive German to be transferred to that point, behind Oliver Bierhoffs £13.5m move from Udinese to AC Milan. He made 283 first-team appearances, in which he acted as a sturdy bulwark in front of the defence, scoring just eleven times. He helped us to claim the European Cup, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, two League Cups and the FA Charity Shield. However, he joined Manchester City in July 2006, after an aborted move to Bolton Wanderers.

1999 - Dutch striker Erik Meijer made his first appearance for the reds as we beat Linfield 4-0 in the Carlsberg Belfast Challenge at Windsor Park. Danny Murphy and Patrik Berger both netted, while the scoring was completed by a Gary Porter own goal and a Jamie Redknapp penalty.

1999  Another local midfielder Jamie Cassidy left Anfield for Cambridge United on a free transfer. He had been unable to break into the first team on L4, although he had featured in our victorious FA Youth Cup campaign in 1996 and did not do much better at the Abbey Stadium, only making ten first-team appearances before moving on to Northwich Victoria.

2000 - We were beaten 1-0 by Second Division Stoke City at their Britannia Stadium. This was the first time that Pegguy Arphexad, Gary McAllister and Bernard Diomède had appeared for the reds.

2002  Jon Otsemobor, John Welsh and future reds Glen Johnson, Gary ONeil and Jermaine Pennant all played for England Under-19s in their 3-3 draw with Germany in the same competition in Norway. Meanwhile, Michael Foley-Sheridan appeared for the Republic of Ireland as they defeated Belgium 2-1.

2005 - Mark González officially joined on loan from Albacete Balompié, subject to international clearance. He actually signed permanently three months later, but his work permit was not granted until the following summer. He struck three times in 36 games, before moving to Real Betis Balompié for £4.2m in July 2007.

2006 - Mark Gonzalez made his first-team bow, with fellow debutant Craig Lindfield bagging the only goal of the game at Crewe Alexandra. Fábio Aurélio also played for the first time.

2007 - Emiliano Insúa helped Argentina Under-20s to win the World Championships as they beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in the Final in Toronto.

2008  Andriy Voronin missed a penalty for the reds against his future employers as we were held to a goalless draw by Hertha BSC Berlin at the Olympiastadion.

2009  Álvaro Arbeloa played his final reds game before moving on to Real Madrid as we were held to a 1-1 draw by the Thailand national side in the Rajamangala National Stadium. Ryan Babel bagged our goal.

2009 - Cameroon-born centre-back Stephen Sama signed from Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund. He moved on to VfB Stuttgart in September 2014 having failed to make a senior appearance.

2009  Ex-reds reserves midfielder David Mannix was banned for ten months and fined £4,000 for breaching the FAs betting rules. He was convicted of having bet approximately £4,000 on Accrington Stanley losing against Bury in May 2008.

2013  Conor Coady joined Sheffield United on loan, netting six times in fifty outings as the Blades just missed out on the play-offs.

2014  Defender Andre Wisdom moved to West Bromwich Albion for the season, playing 26 times for the Baggies.

2015  Centre-forward Christian Benteke signed from Aston Villa for £32.5m, bagging ten goals in 42 outings and featuring in the UEFA Europa League Final in Basel. He moved on to Crystal Palace for £27m in August 2016.

2016  Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum signed from Newcastle United for an initial £23m, bagging 22 goals in 237 outings, helping us to claim the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup before joining Paris Saint-Germain in June 2020. On the same day, veteran keeper Alex Manninger arrived from Augsburg on a free transfer, only making it to the bench on four occasions and failing to make a first-team appearance before retiring in May 2017.

2017  Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho netted as we beat Leicester City 2-1 in the Final of the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong.

2018  We lost 3-1 to Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund in an International Champions Cup game in the USA, with Virgil van Dijk heading us into the lead. On the same day, young winger Ryan Kent joined Rangers on loan, scoring six times in 43 games and winning the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

2020  The team was presented with the Premier League trophy after our Anfield encounter with Chelsea ended 5-3 behind closed doors. We went three goals ahead through Naby Keïta, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gini Wijnaldum, with Olivier Giroud scoring the latest of his eight goals past us in first-half stoppage time. Roberto Firmino then struck before Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic both netted for the visitors. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed the scoring as we completed three unbeaten League seasons at Anfield.

2022  Former Chairman David Moores died. He had held the role from 1991 until 2007, when he took on the title of Honorary Life President.

"On This Day In L F C History"
July 23rd
Games


1987 Bayern Munich (Dieter Hoeness Testimonial ) Olympia Stadion 2-3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Barry Venison, Steve Nicol, Gary Gillespie, Alan Hansen, Ronnie Whelan, Craig Johnston, Steve McMahon, John Barnes, Peter Beardsley, John Aldridge.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
John Aldridge 71' John Barnes 83'
BAYERN MUNICH LINE UP
No Info If You have info please post
BAYERN MUNICH GOALS
Lothar Matthaus , Dieter Hoeness , Jurgen Wegmann
Attendance Approx 25,000




1991 Dundalk (Friendly) Oriel Park 0-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Mark Wright, Steve Staunton (David Burrows), Steve Nicol, Gary Ablett, Ronnie Whelan, Mike Marsh, Ray Houghton, John Barnes, Peter Beardsley (Steve McManaman 46),
Dean Saunders.
DUNDALK LINE UP
Unknown ( If you have info please post )
Attendance 15,000
*This match was arranged as part of the deal that took Tony Cousins to Liverpool.
Unusual Fact : The referee ended the match about six minutes early to allow spectators time to catch the last train from Dundalk back to Dublin.




1993 Kevin Keegan X1 (Memorial Match) Don Valley Stadium-Sheffield 5-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Mike Hooper, Rob Jones, Stig Inge Bjørnebye, Neil Ruddock, Steve Nicol, Jan Mølby, Jamie Redknapp, Mark Walters, Steve McManaman, Nigel Clough, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Ian Rush 2' , Ian Rush 4' , Nigel Clough 30' , Steve McManaman 78' , Mark Walters 81'
KEVIN KEEGAN X! LINE UP
Unknown ( If you have Info please Post Thank You )
Attendance 5,000
*Played in memory of a young Liverpool fan, John Andrew Young who was killed in a road accident.



1997 Bristol City (Friendly ) Ashton Gate 1-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, Mark Wright, Neil Ruddock (Jamie Carragher 57), Phil Babb, Rob Jones (Jason McAteer 63), Michael Thomas, Oyvind Leonhardsen (Patrik Berger 58), John Barnes,
Stig Inge Bjørnebye, Steve McManaman (Danny Murphy 76), Robbie Fowler (Michael Owen 58).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Michael Owen 76'
BRISTOL CITY LINE UP
Welsh , Paterson , Edwards , Taylor , Owers , Tisdale ( Tinnion 57' ) Plummer ( Langan 82' ) Bernard ( Brennon 82' ) Bell ( Hewlett 57' ) Goater ( Barclay 57' ) Cramb ( Goodbridge 71' )
BRISTOL CITY GOAL
Mikey Bell 57'
Attendance 16,106



2000 Stoke City ( Friendly ) Britannia Stadium 0-1
Liverpool Team
Peggut Arphexad (Jorgen Nielsen 46), Rigobert Song (Mark Wright 65), Stephane Henchoz (Djimi Traore 46), Frode Kippe (Sami Hyypia 46), Dominic Matteo (Steve Staunton 46),
Jamie Carragher, Gary McAllister (Jon Newby 65), Danny Murphy (Alan Navarro 73), Bernard Diomede (Richie Partridge 65), Titi Camara, Erik Meijer (John Miles 74).
STOKE CITY LINE UP
Unknown ( If Known Please Post Thank You )
STOKE CITY GOAL
Stefan Thordarson
Attendance 16,101




2005 Olympiacos (Friendly) Rheinpark Stadium-Vaduz-Liechtenstein 4-3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Scott Carson; Carl Medjani, Josemi (Jamie Carragher 54), Sami Hyypia (Zak Whitbread 46), John Arne Riise (Steve Warnock 46); Darren Potter (Anthony Le Tallec 68), Dietmar Hamann
(Xabi Alonso 46), Steven Gerrard (Mohamed Sissoko 46), Luis Garcia (Bolo Zenden 46); Peter Crouch (Milan Baros 46), Djibril Cisse (Fernando Morientes 46)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Luis Garcia 31' Fernando Morientes 49' Milan Baros 53' 59'
OLYMPIACOS LINE UP
Unknown
Olympicos Goals
Unknown
( If anyone has any Missing Info Please Post Thank You )
Attendance Approx 2,500




2011 Hull City (Friendly) K.C. Stadium 0-3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Starting team :
Alexander Doni; Martin Kelly, Jamie Carragher, Daniel Ayala, Jack Robinson; Christian Poulsen, Conor Coady, Alberto Aquilani, Joe Cole, Maxi Rodriguez; David N'gog.
2nd Half :
Brad Jones, Jon Flanagan, Sotirios Kyrgiakos, Danny Wilson, Emiliano Insua; Dirk Kuyt, Jordan Henderson, Jay Spearing, Stewart Downing; Charlie Adam, Andy Carroll.
HULL CITY LINE UP
Hull City Gulacsi (Basso 45), Rosenior (East 45), Dugeon (Barmby 61), Chester, McShane, Koren (Devitt 45), Brady (McKenna 45), Evans (Harper 45), Cairney (Kilbane 45), McLean (Adebola 45), Fryatt (Simpson 45)
HULL CITY GOALS
Brady (21), Koren (34), Simpson (58)
Attendance 20,924





2015 Match: Friendly, at the National Stadium (Kualar Lumpur), Kick-off: 11:30 (UK time).
Felda United  Liverpool 0-7 (0-3) (Match played over 2 x 30 min).
Attendance: 5,000.
FELDA UNITED LINE UP
Unknown ( If known Please Post - Thank you -
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ryan Fulton, Andre Wisdom, Kolo Toure, Mamdou Sakho, Joe Maguire, Sheyo Ojo, Jordan Rossiter, Pedro Chirivella, Lazar Markovic, Joao Carlos Teixeira, Danny Ings.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTION
Harry Wilson
LIVERPOOL GOALS:
0-1 Chirivella (4 min.), 0-2 Markovic (25 min.), 0-3 Ojo (40 min.), 0-4 Ings (50 min.), 0-5 Ings (52 min.), 0-6 Teixeira (55 min.), 0-7 Ings (60 min.).






2021 FSV Mainz 05(Friendly)Greisbergers Betten-Arena, Grodig,Austria 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
1st half:
Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah
2nd half:
Adrian, Neco Williams, Owen Beck, Leighton Clarkson, Nat Phillips, Billy Koumetio, Tyler Morton (Jake Cain 78 mins), Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Kaide Gordon
FSV MAINZ LINE UP
1st half :
Zentner, Nemeth, Hack, Niakhate, Kohr, Brosinski, Caricol, Papela, Boetius, Nobel, Bobzien
2nd half:
Dahmen, Juste, Barriero, Kilian, Bell, Meier, Stoger, Lucoqui, Tauer, Rupil, Wanner.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Luca Killian ( OG ) 86'
Attendance Approx 3,500
" On This Day In L F C History"
July 23rd
Events

Born On This Day

Sotirios Kyrgiakos (1979
Paul Anderson (1988)
Danny Ings ( 1992 )
Tony Gallacher ( 1999 )
Vitezslav Jaros ( 2001 )


Sold On This Day

Albert Riera (2010)



1966 - Roger Hunt appeared for England as they beat Argentina 1-0 in a bad-tempered World Cup Quarter-final at Wembley. Visiting skipper Antonio Rattin was dismissed after persistent Argentine fouling shortly before half-time, allegedly for the look on his face, but initially refused to leave the pitch. Afterwards, Sir Alf Ramsey infamously described the South American side as animals.

1979  Greek centre-half Sotirios Kyrgiakos was born in Trikala. He signed from A.E.K Athens for £2m in August 2009. He netted three times in 49 outings, becoming something of a cult favourite with fans before joining VfL Wolfsburg on a free transfer two years later.

1987 - We fell 3-0 behind before finally losing 3-2 at Bayern München in a testimonial match for Dieter Hoeneß, with John Barnes scoring in his first appearance in a red shirt late on. Peter Beardsley also made his reds bow, while John Aldridge netted our other goal.

1988  Winger Paul Anderson was born in Leicester. He signed from Hull City in a swap deal for John Welsh in January 2006, making it onto the first-team bench just twice, both in UEFA Champions League matches. He was sold to League One Nottingham Forest for £250,000 in June 2009, having spent the previous season on loan at the City Ground.

1991 - We were held to a goalless draw at Dundalk, with Dean Saunders and Mark Wright both running out for the reds for the first time.

1992  Forward Danny Ings was born in Winchester. He arrived from Burnley in June 2015, with the fee eventually set by a tribunal at an initial £6.5m. He only struck four times in 25 games as he suffered two serious injuries, spending a season on loan at Southampton whom he joined permanently in July 2019 for an initial £18m.

1993 - We kicked off our pre-season programme with a benefit match at the Don Valley Stadium against a Kevin Keegan All Star XI, in memory of a Liverpool fan killed in a road accident. We won the match 5-0, with Nigel Clough netting in his first reds match. Ian Rush bagged a brace, with Mark Walters and Steve McManaman also on target, as Neil Ruddock also made his club debut.

1997 - We played at Ashton Gate to help commemorate Bristol Citys centenary year. The game ended 1-1, with Michael Owen netting for the reds. Danny Murphy made his inaugural reds appearance in this game.

1999  Left-back Tony Gallacher was born in Glasgow. He signed from Falkirk in January 2018 for £200,000, making his senior debut in our 5-0 League Cup defeat at Aston Villa in December 2019.

2001  Czech keeper Vítězslav Jaro was born in Příbram. He signed from SK Slavia Praha in August 2017, making his first appearance for the club in our 6-0 friendly win at Tranmere Rovers in July 2019, so far making it onto the first-team bench on four occasions.

2005 - Emlyn Hughes was posthumously awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Barrow. An office block on the site of a former cinema was also named in his honour, as Emlyn Hughes House!

2005 - Peter Crouch played his first reds game as we beat Olympiacos 4-3 in a friendly in Vaduz in Liechtenstein. Luis García and Fernando Morientes struck before Milan Baro nabbed a brace.

2008  Right-back Emmanuel Mendy signed from Real Murcia on a three-year deal. The Senegal-born youngster can also play at left-back, but was released in the summer of 2012 having failed to break through to the first team.

2010  Left-winger Albert Riera was sold to Olympiacos for an initial £3.3m after five strikes in 56 reds outings. He bagged six goals in 28 games for the Greek side, before moving on to Galatasaray in September 2011.

2011  Keeper Alexander Doni, winger Stewart Downing and midfielder Jordan Henderson all made their reds bows as we lost 3-0 a Pre Season Friendly at Hull City, with ex-red Nick Barmby featuring for the home side.

2012  Reserves right-winger Toni Silva joined Barnsley on a free transfer, although he only made one senior appearance before being released in June 2013.

2014  We lost 1-0 to Roma at Fenway Park in Boston, as the Italian side claimed the Buick Trophy.

2018  Young forward Taiwo Awoniyi joined KAA Gent on loan, scoring three times in 21 appearances.

2021  Luca Kilian put through his own net for the only goal of our meeting with 1. FSV Mainz 05 in Austria, our opening full-length pre-season friendly.

"On This Day In L F C History"
July 24th
Games

1996 Crewe Alexandra (Friendly) Gresty Road 1-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, Jason McAteer, Stig Inge Bjørnebye, Mark , Phil Babb, Neil Ruddock, Michael Thomas, John Barnes, Phil Charnock, Stan Collymore, Lee Jones.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Phil Charnock 37'
CREWE ALEXANDER ALEXANDER LINE UP
Cuttler , Unsworth , MacAuley , Westwood , Smith , Adebola , Collins , Murphy , Whalley , Rivers , Ellison ,
Attendance 5,185



1998 Crewe Alexandra (Friendly) Gresty Road 3-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, Bjorn Tore Kvarme (Vegard Heggem 74'), Phil Babb, Dominic Matteo, Steve Harkness, Jason McAteer (David Thompson 65'), Steve Staunton (Garath Roberts), Patrik Berger,
Jamie Carragher, Karl Heinz Riedle (Sean Dundee 45'), Danny Murphy (Ingi Gudnason 76')
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Danny Murphy 64' Dominic Matteo 65' Bjorn Tore Kvarme 67'
CREWE ALEXANDER LINE UP
Keaton, Bignett, Smith, Lightfoot (Wicks 45'), Walton, Collins (Whitaker 74'), Rivers, Lunt (Critchley 81'), Little, Anthrobus, Wright
CREWE ALEXANDER GOAL
Rivers 17'
Attendance 5,759



1999 Feyenoord (Carlsberg Trophy-Final)Windsor Park-Belfast 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Sandar Westerveld, Vegard Heggem, Sami Hyypia, Dominic Matteo, Jamie Carragher, Danny Murphy (Vladimir Smicer 50) (Erik Meijer 75), Jamie Redknapp, David Thompson (Dietmar Hamman 62), Patrik Berger (Oyvind Leonhardsen 70), Titi Camara (Stig Inge Bjornebye 83), Robbie Fowler.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Vladimir Smicer 53' Titi Camara 62'
FEYENOORD LINE UP
Dudek, Gyan, Konterman, Paauwe, Rzasa, Cairo (Tomasson 46), De Visser, Bosvelt (Allach 83), Van Vossen (Vos 62), Korneev (Somalia 62), Kalou. Unused substitutes: Buffel, Van Gobbel, De Hann, Tininho, Zoetebier.
Referee: Ferry J
Attendance 10,173



2003 Thailand X1 (Friendly) Rajamangala National Stadium-Bangkok 3-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Chris Kirkland (Patrice Luzi 46), Jamie Carragher (Ryan Babbel 46), Stephane Henchoz (Sami Hyypia 46), Djimi Traore (Igor Biscan 46), Gregory Vignal (John Arne Riise 46), El Hadji Diouf
(Danny Murphy 46), Dietmar Hamann (Steven Gerrard 46), Anthony Le Tallec (Florent Sinama Pongolle 46), Bruno Cheyrou (Milan Baros 46), Emile Heskey (Vladimir Smicer 46), Michael Owen (Neil Mellor 46) (Zak Whitbread 70).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Emile Heskey 31' Vladimir Smicer 46' 65'
THAILAND X1 LINE UP
Rawangpa, Jidsawad, Boriban, Nusarung,Punpee, , Sattabout, Dumrong-ongtrakul, Singthong, Chalermsan, Chaikumdee, Thongmaen
THAILAND X1 GOAL
Sattabout 45'
Attendance Approx 50,000




2007 South China (Barclay Asia Trophy)Hong Kong National Stadium 3-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Scott Carson (David Martin 83'), Alvaro Arbeloa, John Arne Riise, Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger, Xabi Alonso (Robbie Threlfall 78'), Mohamed Sissoko (Sami Hyypia 72'), Harry Kewell
(Jermaine Pennant 55'), Yossi Benayoun (Steve Finnan 65'), Peter Crouch (Dirk Kuyt 55'), Andriy Voronin.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
John Arne Riise 10' Xabi Alonso 27'(pen) Daniel Agger 74'
SOUTH CHINA LINE UP
Zhang Chunhui, Lee Chi Ho, Wong Chin Hung (Deng Jinghuang 77), Bai He, Ribeiro, Li Haiqiang (Yeung Ching Kwong 67), Chan Chi Hong (Flavio 53), Chan Wai Ho, Fan Weijun (Man Pei Tak 80), Dos Santos Jr (Liang Zi Cheng 30), Detinho
SOUTH CHINA GOAL
Goal Li Haiqiang (34)
Attendance 36,801




2010 FC Kaiserslautern (Friendly) Fritz Walter Stadion 0-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Diego Cavalieri, Martin Kelly (Paul Ince 68), Daniel Ayala, Sotirios Kyrgiakos (Colin Irwin 77), Stephen Darby, Milan Jovanovic (Philipp Degen 46), Jay Spearing (Victor Palsson 76), Lucas Leiva (Jonjo Shelvey 74), David Amoo, David N'gog (Lauri Dalla Valle 73), Nathan Eccleston (Jack Robinson 82).
KAISERSLAUTERN LINE UP
Sippel, Bugera (Stulin 83), Amedick, Francisco, D ick (Hornig 88), Amri (Fuchs 75), Bilek (Kirch 57), Tiffer (Rivic 56), Ilicevic, Micanski, Nemec.
KAISERSLAUTERN GOAL
Ilian Micanski 32'
Attendance Approx 22,000




2013 Melbourne Victory ( Friendly ) Melbourne Cricket Ground 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Brad Jones (Simon Mignolet 72),; Glen Johnson (Martin Kelly 72), Martin Skrtel (Sebastian Coates 72), Andre Wisdom (Daniel Agger 72), Jose Enrique (Jon Flanagan 72); Steven Gerrard
(Lucas Leiva 63), Joe Allen (Jay Spearing 72), Jordan Henderson Luis Alberto 72); Jordon Ibe (Stewart Downing 72), Raheem Sterling (Iago Aspas 72), Fabio Borini (Luis Suarez 72)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Steven Gerrard 31' Iago Aspas 90'
MELBOURNE VICTORY LINE UP
Nathan Cole , Jason Geria , Adrian Leijer, Mick Ansell , Scott Galloway, Billy Celeski , Leigh Broxham, Andrew Nabbout ( Francesco stella 81' )James Jeggp , Jesse Makarrohus ( Chris Cristaldo 84' )
Condor Pain
Attendance 95,446




2014 AS Roma ( Friendly )Fenway Park,Boston,USA. 0 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Brad Jones; Martin Kelly (Conor Coady 67), Martin Skrtel, Sebastian Coates (Daniel Agger 61), Jose Enrique (Jack Robinson 46); Lucas Leiva , Joe Allen (Jordan Henderson 77), Philippe Coutinho (Nat Phillips 85); Fabio Borini (Emre Can 12), Rickie Lambert (Krisoffer Peterson 61), Jordon Ibe (Suso 77).
AS ROMA LINE UP
L Skorupski ( B Lobant 62' )M Somma ( S Ucan 62' )M Benatia ( A Romagnoli 46' )L Castan ( M Balasa 62' )A Cole ( A Calabresi 62' )A Florenzi ( S Pettinari 62' )S Keita ( L Paredes 62' )
R Nainggoran ( U Emanuelson 62' )J Iturbe ( M Destro 46' )F Totti ( A sanabria 60' )A Ljajic ( M Borriello 62' )
AS ROMA GOAL
M Boriello 90'
Attendance Approx 38,000



2015 Malaysia ( Friendly ) Bukit Jalil Nat Stadium 1 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Adam Bogdan, Nathaniel Clyne (Dan Cleary 79), Alberto Moreno (Joe Maguire 80), Dejan Lovren, Martin Skrtel, James Milner (Pedro Chirivella 90), Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Lucas Leiva (Jordan Rossiter 72), Jordon Ibe, Divock Origi (Sheyi Ojo 72)
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Jordon Ibe 28'
MALAYSIA X1 LINE UP
Khairulazon Khalid , Thiago Junio , Razman Roslan ( Yong Kuong 83' )Zubir Mohd Azmi ( Nazirul Naim Che Hashim 78' )V Bikana, Z Krangar ( Afif Amirvoldin 78' )Joseph Kalang ( Ahmed Syamim Yahya 80' ) Azammuddin Akil ( Norshahcul Idlan Talaha 44' )Nasir Basharudin ( Baddrol Bakhtiar 72' )Charles ( S Kumaabran 83' )P Wleh ( D Christie Jayaselan 69' )
MALAYSIA GOAL
P Wleh 13'
Attendance Approx 45,000



2019 Sporting Lisbon ( Western Union Cup ) Yankee Stadium,New York.USA 2 - 2*
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Simon Mignolet, Trent Alexander Arnold (Joe Gomez 61'), Andy Robertson (Harry Wilson 61'), Joel Matip (Sepp Van Den Berg 89'), Virgil Van Dijk (Dejan Lovren 77'), Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson (Adam Lallana 77'), Divock Origi (Rahian Brewster 77'), Georginio Wijnaldum (Curtis Jones 77'), Oxlade Chamberlain (Ryan Kent 61').
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Divock Origi 20', Georginio Wijnaldum 44'.
SPORTING LISBON LINE UP
Renan, Borja, Mathieu, Neto, IIori, Wendel, Doumbia, Vietto, Raphinha, Luiz, Fernandes.
SPORTING LISBON SECOND HALF SUBSTITUTES
Henrique, Correia, Quaresma, Mendes, Braganca, Cabral, Dost, Plata, Luis, Coates.
SPORTING LISBON GOALS
Fernandes 5', Wendel 53'.
*( Cup Shared ) *
Attendance 31,112




2023 Greuther Furth ( Friendly ) M.S. Technologie Arena .... Villingen - Schwennigen 4-4
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
1st Half
Alisson Becker , Conor Bradley , Ibrahima Konate , Virgil Van Dijk(Captain) , Andy Robertson , Trent Alexander Arnold , Alexis Mac Allister , Cody Gakpo , Ben Doak , Luis Diaz , Diogo Jota ,
LIVERPOOL 2nd Half
Adrian ( Marcelo Pitaluga 75' ) Joe Gomez ( Captain) Joel Matip , Jarell Quansah , Kostas Tsimikas , Harvey Elliott ( Bobby Clark 75' ) James McConnell , Curtis Jones ( Callum Scanlon 75' )Lewis Koumas ( Melkamu Frauendorf 75' )Darwin Nunez , Mohamed Salah ,
SPVGG GREUTHER FURTH LINE UP
Jonas Urbig , Gideon Jung( Damian Michalski 46' - Oussama Haddadi 64' ) Maxmilian Dietz , Gian - Luca Itter , Simon Asta ( Jomaine Consbruch 75' ) Marco Meyerhofer ( Lukas Petkov 64')
Robert Wagner ( Dickson Ablama 75')Branimir Hrgota ( Devlin Angleberger 87' ) Julian Green ( Sidney Raebiger 87' )Tim Lemperel ( Karim Calhanoglu 64' ) Dennis Srbeny ( Armindo Sieb 64' )
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Luis Diaz 22' Darwin Nunez 50' 56' Mohamed Salah 89'
SPVGG GREUTHER FURTH GOALS
Julian Green 47' Lukas Petkov 67' Armindo Sieb 74' 77'
Attendance - Played Behind Closed Doors .
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 24th
Events

Born on this day

Harry Storer (1870)

Signed On This Day

Sam English ( 1933 )
David N'Gog (2008)

Sold On This Day

Harry Wilson ( 2021 )


1870 - Keeper Harry Storer was born in Butterley, Derbyshire. He signed from Woolwich Arsenal for £75 in December 1895, taking over from the versatile Matt McQueen between our sticks. He made a total of 121 reds appearances before retiring in 1901. Unfortunately, he died in April 1908 aged just 37.

1996 - Midfielder Phil Charnock scored the only goal of the game as we beat Crewe Alexandra in a pre-season friendly at Gresty Road. He was to join the Alex on a free transfer just five months later.

1998 - The reds kicked off another pre-season campaign at Crewe, with both Sean Dundee and Vegard Heggem making their reds bows. We won 3-0, with goals from Danny Murphy, Dominic Matteo and Bjørn Tore Kvarme coming in a three-minute flurry.

1999 - Dietmar Hamann, Sami Hyypiä and goalscorer Vladimír micer all played their first reds games as we beat Feyenoord 2-0 to claim the Carlsberg Belfast Challenge trophy. The other goal came from Titi Camara, with his second reds strike.

2000 - The jury in the Hillsborough disaster trial was discharged after failing to reach a verdict on manslaughter charges against retired Chief Superintendent David Duckenfield, the police officer in charge on the day. The jury spent 25 hours deliberating the charges, but were unable to come to an agreement. The judge eventually ruled against a retrial.

2001 - It was confirmed that the reds were about to secure the signature of young Czech striking sensation Milan Baro from Baník Ostrava. The deal was finally completed in December of that year.

2002  The reds announced that Vladimír micer had agreed an extension to his contract that would keep him at Anfield until 2005. He then left the club to join Girondins de Bordeaux, although he returned to his homeland with SK Slavia Praha in July 2007.

2003 - Patrice Luzi and Zak Whitbread both made their senior reds debuts as we beat the Thailand national side 3-1 in the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok. Emile Heskey added to a Vladimír micer brace in a game billed as a GSM Advance Nokia Exclusive Match.

2007 - We beat South China Athletic Association 3-1 in Hong Kong in the Semi-final of the Barclays Asia Trophy. John Arne Riise and Daniel Agger were on target, with Xabi Alonso converting a penalty.

2007 - Future reds Mikel San José and Damien Plessis faced each other in the Semi-final of the Under-19 European Championships in Austria. The game ended goalless even after extra time, with Spain eventually beating France 4-2 on penalties, with both of our boys converting their spot-kicks.

2008  Forward David NGog signed from Paris Saint-Germain for £1.5m. He struck nineteen times in 94 reds outings, although he only started on 41 of those occasions. He was sold to Bolton Wanderers for £4m in August 2011.

2008 - It was announced that Emlyn Hughes was to be inducted into the National Football Museums Hall of Fame later in the year, joining the other former reds players John Barnes, Peter Beardsley, Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen, Roger Hunt, Kevin Keegan, Ian Rush and Graeme Souness who had already been included.

2010 - Milan Jovanović played his first reds game as we lost a Pre Season Friendly 1-0 at 1. FC Kaiserslautern in the Fritz-Walter-Stadion.

2011  Luis Suárez was on target as Uruguay beat Paraguay 3-0 in the Copa América Final in Buenos Aires, with future red Sebastián Coates winning his fifth and last cap as a Nacional player.

2012  Centre-half Zak Whitbread signed for Leicester City, having been released by Norwich City at the end of the previous season. He netted once in 21 outings for the Foxes before joining Derby County in June 2014 after a successful loan spell with the Rams.

2013  We played our first ever game in Australia with more than 95,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to see Steven Gerrard and Iago Aspas net in a 2-0 defeat of Melbourne Victory.

2015  Midfielder Pedro Chirivella, centre-back Daniel Cleary and winger Sheyi Ojo all made their first senior appearances as we were held to a 1-1 draw by a Malaysia XI in Kuala Lumpur. Jordon Ibe was on target for the reds.

2015  The funeral of Brian Hall took place at St Lawrences Church in Longridge, Lancashire. He signed for the reds in July 1968 fresh from graduating university, and scored 21 goals in 224 games, helping us to claim a League title, UEFA Cup, FA Cup and FA Charity Shield. His most memorable moment came when he bagged his first reds goal, the FA Cup Semi-final winner against Everton at Old Trafford in March 1971, also scoring at the same stage against Leicester City three years later. He moved on to Plymouth Argyle in July 1976, later finishing his playing career with Burnley, but he returned to Anfield in 1991 to take up the post of Public Relations Manager, a position he held until retiring in 2012.

2016 - Centre-half Kolo Touré signed for Celtic, being reunited with his former boss Brendan Rodgers. He made seventeen appearances before joining the coaching staff in September 2017.

2018  Keeper Shamal George joined Tranmere Rovers on loan, only making three senior appearances during the season.

2018 - Jarell Quansah debuted for England Under-18s in their goalless friendly draw in Croatia.

2019  Dutch centre-half Sepp van den Berg featured for the first team for the first time as we drew 2-2 with Sporting Clube de Portugal to share the Western Union Cup in the Yankee Stadium in New York. Future Red Devil Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring, but Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum both netted to hand us a half-time lead, but Wendel levelled matters after the break.

2020  Club captain Jordan Henderson was named Football Writers Association Footballer of the Year, having just lifted the reds first League title since 1990, as well as leading the Premier League captains response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the same day, midfielder Leighton Clarkson signed a new contract, having already featured for the first-team twice.

2021  Harry Wilson was sold to Fulham for a reported £12m after a successful loan spell. He made his reds bow in January 2017 in our FA Cup Third Round replay win at Plymouth Argyle, but only made one further first-team appearance.

2023  Brazilian keeper Marcelo Pitaluga played his first reds game as we drew 4-4 at SpVgg Greuther Fürth behind closed doors. Luis Díaz scored in the first half, with Darwin Núñez adding a second-half brace before Mohamed Salah also struck.

Just spotted Robbie Brady scored against us in pre season for Hull on 2011 and then scored the winner for Preston last week. Tormenting us in summers for 13 years. :D
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 25th
Games
1968 Linfield (Friendly) Windsor Park - Belfast 3-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Lawrence (Ray Clemence 46), Chris Lawler (Geoff Strong 46), Peter Wall, Tommy Smith, Ron Yeats, Emlyn Hughes, Ian Callaghan, Peter Thompson, Tony Hateley, Ian St John, Roger Hunt.
LINFIELD LINE UP
McGonigal, Gilliland, White, Andrews, Hatton, Gregg, Dunlop, Hamilton, Magill, Scott, Cathcart.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Roger Hunt 34' 72' Tony Hateley 48'
LINFIELD GOAL
Bryan Hamilton 3'
Referee: Wright M
Attendance Approx 16,000




1972 Chester City (Friendly ) Sealand Road 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Chris Lawler, Alec Lindsay, Tommy Smith, Larry Lloyd, Emlyn Hughes, Kevin Keegan, Brian Hall, Steve Heighway, Peter Cormack, Ian Callaghan. -
CHESTER CITY LINE UP
Taylor, Relish (Pountney), Griffiths, Wallace, Turner, Edwards, Owen, Puride (Carter), Drapher, Clapham, Hollis
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Brian Hall , Steve Heighway
*Info Played behind closed doors - Shankly didn't explain why to the press *





2012 AS Roma (Friendly) Fenway Park - Boston 1 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Peter Gulacsi (Brad Jones 46); Ryan McLaughlin (Jon Flanagan 46), Martin Skrtel (Stephen Sama 60), Jamie Carragher (Daniel Agger 46), Jose Enrique (Danny Wilson 60); Jay Spearing
(Kristian Adorjan 60), Jonjo Shelvey (Lucas Leiva 60), Alberto Aquilani (Charlie Adam 46); Joe Cole (Suso 46); Nathan Eccleston (Adam Morgan 46), Raheem Sterling (Dani Pacheco 46).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Charlie Adam 80'
AS ROMA LINE UP
Lobont; Rosi, Burdisso, Castan (46' Romagnoli), Taddei (46' Heinze); Bradley, Tachtsidis (71' Verre), Pjanic (46' Florenzi); Lopez (46' Bojan), Osvaldo (71' Osvaldo), Totti (46' Lamela).
AS ROMA GOAL
Bradley 63' Florenzi 70'
Attendance 37,169




"On This Day In L F C History"
July 25th
Events

Born on this day

Donald Mackinlay (1891)

Signed On This Day

Billy McOwen (1892)
Barry Venison ( 1986 )

Sold On This Day

Dave Wright ( 1934 )
Nicky Rizzo (1998)
Joe Allen ( 2016 )

Passed Away On This day

James Kelso ( 1900 )
Willie Michael ( 1938 )



1891 - Legendary left-back Donald Mackinlay was born in Newton, Cambuslang, near Glasgow. He signed from Newton Villa in January 1910, making 434 appearances before joining Prescot Cables in July 1929. He scored 34 times, including one struck spectacularly from ten yards inside his own half at West Ham United in January 1926! He skippered us to two League titles, and also played in our first FA Cup Final in 1914.

1892  Keeper Billy McOwen arrived from Darwen. He kept eleven clean sheets in 27 appearances, helping us to claim the Second Division title. He left the reds to sign as an amateur for Blackpool in July 1894, as well as returning to his dentistry career.

1896 - Tom Watson was appointed as reds boss, doubling his salary to £300 a year from his time at Sunderland, whom he had led to three League titles and three FA Cup Semi-finals in four seasons. He went beyond the remit of Club Secretary at Anfield, involving himself in team selection, tactics and player recruitment, so becoming a Manager in all but name. He led the reds to two League titles and the Second Division championship and our first ever FA Cup Final, remaining in charge until his death in May 1915.

1900 - James Kelso committed suicide back in his native Scotland, aged just 29. He only played one senior reds game, in a 4-0 Lancashire League defeat of Bury at Anfield in September 1892.

1938  Inside-forward Willie Michael died. He joined the reds from Heart Of Midlothian in January 1895, scoring five times in 23 reds games before returning to Tynecastle in May 1897.

1958 - Outside-right Brian Jackson was sold to Port Vale for £1,700. He had struck eleven times in 133 reds games since his arrival in November 1951 from Leyton Orient for £6,500 plus forward Don Woan.

1972 - Peter Cormack made his first appearance as we won 2-0 at Chester in a game played behind closed doors. Brian Hall and Steve Heighway struck the goals.

1986 - Barry Venison signed from Sunderland for £200,000. He netted three goals in 158 appearances for the reds, winning two League titles, an FA Cup and two FA Charity Shields in his time at Anfield.

1993 - Robbie Fowler helped England Under-18s to claim the European Championships for the ninth time . Tottenham Hotspurs Darren Caskey struck the only goal of the game against Turkey at Nottingham Forests City Ground, with the England side also including future stars such as Sol Campbell, Julian Joachim, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes.

1998 - Reserves winger Nicky Rizzo left Anfield for Crystal Palace on a free transfer. He netted four times in 41 games for the Eagles, before joining Italian side Ternana two years later.

1999 - Richie Partridge featured as the Republic of Ireland Under-18s beat Greece 1-0 in Sweden to claim third place in the European Championship Finals.

2000 - It was announced that Granada Media and Liverpool FC had agreed to form a new joint venture company, Liverpool FC Broadband, to exploit our new-media and commercial rights, including delayed online coverage of Premiership matches.

2002 - Fernando Torres bagged a brace as Spain Under-19s reached the Final of the European Championships in Norway, courtesy of their 3-2 defeat of Slovakia in Drammen.

2003  Daniel Agger converted a penalty for Denmark Under-20s as they lost a shoot-out 5-4 to the USA in the NI Milk Cup third place play-off in Northern Ireland, after the match had ended 1-1.

2004 - Future red Javier Mascherano played as Argentina lost the Copa América Final. The game in Lima ended 2-2, but Brazil won the penalty shoot-out 4-2.

2007 - New designs for the new stadium in Stanley Park were unveiled, coinciding with the submission of the official planning application to Liverpool City Council. This was to be a 60,000-seater stadium, with 18,000 in the Kop. However, this project has since been firmly shelved.

2008 - Steven Gerrard was awarded an Honorary Fellowship from Liverpool John Moores University.

2008  Two young centre-backs left the club to go out on loan. Jack Hobbs joined Leicester City, turning out 49 times as they claimed the League One title before signing on permanently in April 2009. Meanwhile, Godwin Antwi only played seven games for Tranmere Rovers, later joining Hereford United for another loan spell before leaving the reds for good for Vejle Boldklub in Denmark in December 2009.

2012  Full-back Ryan McLaughlin played his first reds game as we lost 2-1 to Roma in a friendly at the Fenway Park baseball stadium in Boston on our North American tour, with Charlie Adam on target.

2016  Welsh midfielder Joe Allen was sold to Stoke City for £13m after seven goals in 132 reds games since his £15m arrival from Swansea City in August 2012.



Dedicated to my Mum & Dad, It would have been my parents 71st wedding anniversary today
" On This Day In L F C History "
July 26th
Games


1969 Linfield (Friendly) Windsor Park - Belfast 2-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Lawrence, Chris Lawler, Geoff Strong, Ron Yeats, Tommy Smith, Emlyn Hughes, Ian Callaghan, Peter Thompson, Alun Evans, Ian St John, Roger Hunt.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Emlyn Hughes 3' Ron Yeats 36'
LINFIELD LINE UP
McGonigal, Gilliland, Patterson, Andrews, Hatton, Bowyer, Coulter, Hamilton, Scott, McGraw (Brown), Pavis.
LINFIELD GOAL
McGraw 2'
Attendance Approx 10,000


1987 Aalborg Chang (Friendly) Aalborg Stadion - Aalborg - Denmark 4-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Gary Ablett, Barry Venison (Steve Nicol 56'), Gary Gillespie, Alan Hansen, Craig Johnston, Ronnie Whelan (Jim Magilton 56' ), John Barnes, Peter Beardsley, Paul Walsh,
John Aldridge (John Wark 70' )
LIVERPOOL GOALS
John Aldridge 8' John Aldridge 37' pen Ronnie Whelan 45' John Barnes ??'
AALBORG CHANG LINE UP
Unknown ( If you have Info on Aalborg Line Up Please Post Thank You )
Attendance Approx 4,100


1991 Bayer Leverkusen (Friendly) Bay Arena 0-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Gary Ablett, Brian , Steve Nicol (Gary Gillespie 46), Ronnie Whelan, Mark Wright, Dean Saunders, Ray Houghton (Nicky Tanner 85), Peter Beardsley (David Speedie 46),
Steve McManaman, Mike Marsh (Jan Mølby 63).
BAYER LEVERKUSEN LINE UP
Volborn , Worns , Foda , Kree , Fischer ( Feinbier 77' ) Jorginho , Thom , Lupescu , Stammann , Lesniak ( Schroder 80' ) Herrich
Attendance Approx 26,800
***Extra Info
Spectators were allowed in free of charge, an arrangement made to mark the 100th anniversary of the Bayer company moving to the city of Leverkusen. ***



1992 Monaco (PSG Tournament) Parc des Princes - Paris 1-2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Rob Jones(Nicky Tanner 57' )David Burrows, Mark Wright, Steve Nicol, Mike Marsh( Don Hutchinson 80 ')Michael Thomas, Ronnie Whelan ( Ronny Rosenthal 57' )Istvan Kozma, Ian Rush, Dean Saunders.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Dean Saunders 70' (Pen)
MONACO LINE UP
Etton , Valery , Thuram , Petit , Sonor , Djorkaeff ( Dib 58' ) Gnako , Puel , Perez ( Passi 58' ) Fofana , Revelles ( Barros 46' )
MONACO GOALS
Gnako 49' Barros 90'
Attendance Approx 18,000



1994 Bolton Wanderers (Friendly) Burnden Park 1-4
Liverpool
David James, Rob Jones, Julian D icks , Mark Wright, Neil Ruddock, Michael Thomas, Jamie Redknapp, John Barnes, Steve McManaman, Robbie Fowler, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Ian Rush 75'
BOLTON WANDERERS LINE UP
Branagan ( Davison 46' ) Spooner , Lydiate , Stubbs ( Green 54' ) Phillips , Lee , McDonald , Patterson , Thompson , Coyle ( Martindale 82') McGinley ,
BOLTON GOALS
Lee 26' Thomas ( OG ) 29' Coyle 63' 77'
Attendance 7,818



1995 Birmingham City (TNT Inter City Challenge Cup Final) St Andrews 1-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, Michael Thomas, Steve Harkness, Mark Wright, Neil Ruddock, Dominic Matteo, Steve McManaman (Mark Walters 79), Jamie Redknapp, Nigel Clough, Ian Rush (Lee Jones 88),
Robbie Fowler (Stan Collymore 55).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Ian Rush 73'
BIRMINGHAM CITY LINE UP
1st half:
Bennett, Poole, Edwards, Daish, Cooper, Bowen, Tait, Ward, Claridge, Charley, Castle
2nd half:
Bennett, Hiley, Whyte, Daish (Bass 82'), Frain, Hunt, Lowe, Ward (Forsyth 65'), Otto, Martin (Harding 67'), Muir
Attendance 13,178




1997 Linfield (Friendly) Windsor Park - Belfast 2-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tony Warner, Steve Harkness, Phil Babb, Neil Ruddock, Jason McAteer, Jamie Carragher, Michael Thomas, Patrik Berger, John Barnes, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Michael Owen 76' & 84'
LINFIELD LINE UP
Geddes (Robinson 85), McDonald (Coulier 46), Ballie, McLean (Gorman 56), Easton, Hill (McLaughlin 56), McCoosh, Beatty, McBride, Barker (Johnston 69), Miller
LINFIELD GOAL
Paul Millar 60'
Attendance Approx 15,000




2001 Valencia (Amsterdam Tournament) Amsterdam Arena 1-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pegguy Arphexad, Jamie Carragher, Marcus Babbel (Bernard Diomede 64), Djimi Traore, Sami Hyypia, Danny Murphy (Nick Barmby 64), Gary McAllister (Dietmar Hamann 64), Igor Biscan,
John Arne Riise, Emile Heskey (Jari Litmanen 16), Michael Owen (Patrik Berger 75).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Jari Litmanen 84'
VALENCIA LINE UP
Valencia Canizares, Pellegrino, Ayala (Bjorklund 75), Albelda, Angulo, Carboni (Aurelio 64), Rufete (Gonzalez 45), Torres, Aimar, Marchena, Carew (Sanchez 70)
Attendance Unknown




2002 Swiss X1 (Friendly )Swiss Training Camp 5-1
Private Unoffical Game No Line Up (If known please post Thank You )
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Milan Baros El Hadji Diouf Gregory Vignal Neil Mellor (2)
Played Behind Closed Doors




2005 FBK Kaunas (Champions League 2ed Qualifying Round 1st Leg) S Darius & S Girenas Stadium) 3-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Jose Reina , Josemi Rey , John Arne Riise , Jamie Carragher , Sami Hyypia , Darren Potter (Luis Garcia 63')Xabi Alonso , Steven Gerrard (Mohamed Sissoko 59'), Boudewijn Zenden , Peter Crouch (Fernando Morientes 74') Djibril Cisse
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Djibril Cisse 26' Jamie Carragher 29' Steven Gerrard 54'
FBK KAUNAS LINE UP
Eduardas Kurskis, Irmantas Zelmikas, Mindaugas Pacevicius, Tomas Kancelskis, Nukri Manchkhava, Giedrius Barevicius, Arturas Rimkevicius, Arkadiusz Klimek, Mindaugas Baguzis, Eimantas Poderis, Tomas Tamosauska
FBK KAUNAS SUBSTITUTIONS
Mindaugas Pacevicius out for Vadimas Petrenka 55' , Giedrius Barevicius out for Tadas Papeckys 72' , Tomas Tamosauskas out for Nerijus Maciulis 88'
FBK KAUNAS GOAL
Giedrius Barevicius 21'
FBK KAUNAS SUBSTITUTIONS
Attendance Approx 8,300
Liverpool Manager: Rafa Benítez
Kaunas manager: Aleksandr Piskarev
Referee: Fisker KE (Denmark)
Attendance: 8,300
Half-time score: 1 - 2
Game number: 4919
Europe game number: 247


2009 Singapore (Friendly) National Stadium - Singapore 5-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Diego Cavalieri (Peter Gulacsi 46' then Pepe Reina for Peter Gulacsi 78); Philipp Degen (Jay Spearing 61), Mikel San Jose Dominguez (Emiliano Insua 46), Jamie Carragher (Martin Kelly 61),
Daniel Agger (Xabi Alonso 78); Yossi Benayoun (Dirk Kuyt 61), Javier Mascherano (Dani Pacheco 61), Lucas Leiva (Damien Plessis 61), Ryan Babel (Albert Riera 46 then Andrea Dossena for Albert Riera 78); Andriy Voronin (Fernando Torres 61), David N'gog (Krisztian Nemeth 61)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Andriy Voronin 45' Albert Riera 54' Krisztian Nemeth 73' 83' Fernando Torres 80'
SINGAPORE NATIONAL TEAM LINE UP
Sunny (Lewis 74), Khaizan, Jantan (Esah 67), Rahman, Bennett, Fahrudin, Ishak (Li 56), Jiayi (Muhamed 65), Harun, Duric (Casmir 45), Noh Alam Shah (Daud 51)
Attendance Approx 50,000





2018 Manchester City ( International Champions Cup ) Met-Life Stadium 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Loris Karius (Caoimhim Kelleher 46' ) Nathaniel Clyne ( Rafael Camacho 61' ) Joe Gomez ( Ragnar Klavan 46' )Virgil Van Dijk ( ( Nat Phillips 61' ) Andy Robertson ( Alberto Moreno 61' )
Fabinho ( Pedro Chirivella 61' ) James Milner ( Marko Grujic 61' ) Georginio Wijnaldum ( Ben Woodburn 46' ) Adam Lallana ( Dominic Solanke 46' ) Curtis Jones ( Mohamed Salah 61' )
Daniel Sturridge ( Sadio Mane 46' )
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Mohamed Salah 63' Sadio Mane 90+3' Pen
MANCHESTER CITY LINE UP
Bravo ( Hart 46' ) Zinchenko ( Adarabioyo 62' ) Denayer ( Gomes 46' ) Humphreys , Garcia , Harrison ( Roberts 62' ) Foden , Mahrez ( Dele-Bashiru 74' ) Nmecha ( Sane 46' )
Diaz ( B Silva 46' ) Bolton ( Garre 74' )
MANCHESTER CITY GOAL
Sane 57'
Referee: Stoica S
Attendance 52,365



2020 Newcastle United ( Premier League ) St James Park 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alisson Becker , Neco Williams ( Trent Alexander Arnold 85' ) Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, James Milner ( Captain ) Georginio Wijnaldum , Naby keita ( Curtis Jones 85' )
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain ( Roberto Firmino 64' ) Divock Origi ( Mohamed Salah 64' ) Takumi Minamino ( Sadio Mane 64' )
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS )
Virgil Van Dijk 38' (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) Divock Origi 59' (Andy Robertson) Sadio Mané 89' (Roberto Firmino)
NEWCASTLE UNITED LINE UP
Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Febrico Fernández, Danny Rose ( Kelland Watts 74' ) Valentino Lazaro, Jonjo Shelvey, Nabil Bentaleb ( Sean Longstaff 49' ) Miguel Almirón ( Issac Hayden 70' )
Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin ( Joelinton 45' ) Dwight Gayle ( Andy Carroll 70' )
NEWCASTLE UNITED GOAL
Dwight Gayle 25 Seconds
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Newcastle manager: Steve Bruce
Referee: Taylor A
Attendance: Played Behind Closed Doors
Half-time score: 1 - 1
League position after match: 1
Game number: 5742
League game number: 4600
" On This Day In L F C History "
July 26th
Events

Born on this day

Johnny Wheeler (1928)

Signed On This Day

Milan Baros (2001)
Josemi Rey (2004)
Jermaine Pennant (2006)

Debuts on this day

Peter Crouch (2005)
Mohamed Sissoko (2005)

Passed Away on This Day

Danny McRorie ( 1963 )


1928 - Half-back and reds skipper Johnny Wheeler was born in Crosby. He joined his cousin Ronnie Moran at Anfield when he signed from Bolton Wanderers for £9,000 in September 1956 and made 177 appearances, bagging 23 goals. One of his greatest games came in November 1956, when he netted a four-minute hat-trick against Port Vale. He was appointed player-manager of New Brighton in May 1963, but did not take up the post, becoming Assistant Trainer at Bury instead, where he stayed until 1969.

1963  Scottish outside-right Danny McRorie died. He had bagged six goals in 35 reds games after signing from Morton for £1,500 in November 1930, moving on to Rochdale in October 1933.

1966 - Roger Hunt played in Englands 2-1 World Cup Semi-final defeat of Portugal at Wembley. He would shortly become the first red to claim footballs top honour while with the club.

1968 - Roger Hunt grabbed a brace as we kicked off our pre-season campaign with a 3-1 win over Linfield in Belfast. Tony Hateley bagged the other, while Ray Clemence made an early appearance as a substitute.

1969 - Emlyn Hughes and Ron Yeats netted as we won 2-1.at Windsor Park in a pre season Friendly against Linfield

1974 - Bob Paisley was appointed Manager, a fortnight after Bill Shanklys resignation. He became Britains most successful boss, leading us to six League titles, three European Cups, UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, three League Cups and five Charity Shields in just nine years in charge.

1987 - The reds beat Danish side Aalborg Chang 4-0 in a friendly to celebrate their 75th anniversary. John Aldridge grabbed a brace, including one from the spot, while John Barnes netted for the second consecutive game. The scoring was completed by Ronnie Whelan.

1991 - We encountered Bayer 04 Leverkusen for the first time, holding them to a goalless draw in their Ulrich-Haberland-Stadion in a pre-season friendly. Spectators were allowed in for free to commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the Bayer company moving to Leverkusen.

1992 - Dean Saunders was on target from the spot as we lost 2-1 to AS Monaco in the Tournoi de Paris at the Parc des Princes.

1994 - We kicked off our pre-season campaign by going down 4-1 at First Division Bolton Wanderers, with Ian Rush grabbing our late consolation.

1997 - We won 2-1 at Windsor Park in a Pre season Friendly against Linfield with Michael Owen grabbing a brace.

1995 - Stan Collymore made his reds bow as we beat Birmingham City in the pre-season T.N.T. Inter-City Challenge Cup 1-0 at St. Andrews, thanks to an Ian Rush strike.

2000 - The judge in the trial of retired Chief Superintendent David Duckenfield, the police officer in charge at Hillsborough, ruled that he should not have to face a retrial, after the jury could not agree on a verdict.

2001 - Milan Baro signed from Baník Ostrava for £3.2m, although he was not granted a work permit and allowed to come to Anfield for another five months. He bagged 27 goals in 108 reds games, before moving to Aston Villa for £6.5m in August 2005, having helped us to claim the Champions League and Worthington Cup.

2001 - Ex-Ajax star Jari Litmanen struck the only goal of the game for us against Rafael Benítezs Valencia to send the Amsterdam ArenA crowd wild. It was a brilliant volley after a fifty-yard run and superb cross from Bernard Diomède.

2002 - The reds thumped a Swiss XI 5-1 at their pre-season training camp. El-Hadji Diouf and Grégory Vignal both scored their first reds goals, while Neil Mellor netted a brace in his first senior appearance. Milan Baro added the other.

2004 - Josemi signed from Málaga for £2m, becoming new boss Rafael Benítezs first signing. He made just 35 reds appearances at right-back before joining Villarreal in exchange for Jan Kromkamp in January 2006.

2004 - Alou Diarra joined Racing Club de Lens on loan, having spent the previous two seasons with Le Havre AC and Bastia. He joined Lens permanently in June 2005 after netting twice in 34 League games during his loan spell.

2005 - Peter Crouch and Momo Sissoko both made their reds debuts as we won 3-1 at FBK Kaunas in the first leg of our Champions League Second Round qualifier, with Jamie Carragher nabbing his first goal for more than six years! Djibril Cissé also scored with Steven Gerrard converting a penalty. Carra said, If I'd have known I was going to score against Kaunas I would have worn a t-shirt under my Liverpool shirt with Michaels name on it. I want to dedicate that goal to Michael Shields and all his family who are suffering so badly right now.

2005 - Stéphane Henchoz signed for Wigan Athletic. He had made a total of 205 reds appearances, forming a rock-solid partnership with Sami Hyypiä, helping us to claim five trophies in 2001 and another League Cup two years later. He played 32 times for the Latics before rejoining Blackburn Rovers in September 2006.

2006 - Jermaine Pennant signed from Birmingham City for £6.7m. He made 81 appearances, bagging three goals before joining Real Zaragoza in July 2009 after a five-month loan spell with Portsmouth. On the same day, it was announced that Paul Anderson and Scott Carson had signed new four- and five-year contracts respectively.

2009 - Krisztián Németh bagged a brace, his first reds goals, as we thumped a Singapore League Select XI 5-0 in their National Stadium. The other goals came from Andriy Voronin, Albert Riera and Fernando Torres.

2017 - Young Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella joined Willem II on loan, failing to score in 35 outings for the Dutch side.

2018  We beat Manchester City 2-1 in the International Champions Cup in New Jersey. Mohamed Salah equalised a minute after Leroy Sané had given City the lead, with Sadio Mané converting an injury time penalty to hand us victory.

2020  We came from a goal down to win 3-1 behind closed doors at Newcastle United to finish the season on a club record 99 points, eighteen points ahead of runners up Manchester City. Dwight Gayle scored after just 25 seconds, the most recent of his five goals past us, but Virgil van Dijk headed up level, with Divock Origi and Sadio Mané both on target after the break.

2021  Right-back Conor Bradley signed a new contract. He has so far made five senior reds appearances. On the same day, left-back Yasser Larouci joined French side Troyes, after being released by the reds after just two senior outings.

2022  Left-back Luke Chambers renewed his deal with the reds, making it onto the first-team bench twice in the following campaign.


" On This Day In L F C History "
July 27th
Games

1985 Burnley (Friendly) Turf Moor 5-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Jim Beglin, Phil Neal, Alan Hansen, Jan Mølby, Steve Nicol, Kevin MacDonald, Ken De Mange, Craig Johnston, Ronnie Whelan, Ian Rush.
CAME ON AS SUBS
Mark Kennedy, Mark Seagraves.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Ian Rush 16' 49' 87' Ken De Mange 75' Ronnie Whelan 79'
BURNLEY LINE UP
Unknown ( If known please post Thank you )
BURNLEY GOAL
Alan Taylor
Attendance 5,347



1992 Broussia Dortmund (PSG Tournament 3rd /4th place play off) Park des Princes 2-3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James , Steve Nicol , Mark Wright , Nick Tanner , Rob Jones ( Don Hutchison 70' )Michael Thomas , Ronnie Whelan , Mike Marsh , Istvan Kozma ( Steve Harkness 55' ) Dean Saunders
( Ronny Rosenthal 55' ) Ian Rush ,
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Mark Wright 62' Don Huchison 89'
BORUSSIA DORTMUND LINE UP
Klos , Sippel , Grauer , Reuter , Kutowski ( Schultz 46' ) Zorc , Rummenigge , Poschner ( Franck 65' ) Reinhardt , Chapuisat , Povlsen ( Mill 46' )
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GOALS
Poschner , Rummenigge , Chapuisat ,
Attendance Approx 15,000



1996 F.C Porto (John Moors Centenary Trophy)Anfield 0-2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP (5-3-2):
David James, Jason McAteer, Stig Inge Bjørnebye, Mark Wright, Phil Babb, Neil Ruddock, Michael Thomas, John Barnes, Dominic Matteo, Stan Collymore, Lee Jones.
F.C PORTO LINE UP
Unknown ( If Known Please Post Thank you )
F.C PORTO GOALS
Domingos ( 2 )
Attendance 12,604




1998 Randers Freja (Friendly)Randers Stadium 1-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Brad Friedel, Vegard Heggem, Stig Inge Bjornebye, Phil Babb, Steve Staunton, Steve Harkness, Danny Murphy (Jason McAteer 69' ), David Thompson (Oyvind Leonhardsen 69' ), Patrik Berger, Sean Dundee, Karl Heinz Riedle.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Karl Heinz Riedle 79'
RANDERS FREJA LINE UP
Krogh( Jensen ) Wrangel , Neilsen , Pedersen S.Krough , Rasmussen , Petersen ( Blom 46' ) P. Sorensen , Thygesen ( C . Sorensen 58' ) Sand ( B. Hansen 46' )Gadzo (T.M. Hansen 46' )
RANDERS FREJA GOAL
Thygesen 53'
Attendance 8,230




2002 Wolfsburg (Friendly) Horgen Stadion 1-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Jerzy Dudek (Chris Kirkland 46),Djimi Traore, Stephane Henchoz (Abel Xavier 46), Marcus Babbel (Vegard Heggem 46) (Mark Wright 75), John Arne Riise (Gregory Vignal 46), Bernarde Diomede (Richie Partridge 75), Patrik Berger (Bruno Cheyrou 46), Nick Barmby (Danny Murphy 46), Igor Biscan (Dietmar Hamann 46), El Hadji Diouf (Emile Heskey 46) (Neil Mellor 69), Michel Owen
(Milan Baros 46).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
El Hadji Diouf 38'
WOLFSBURG LINE UP
Unknown ( If Known Pleas Post Thank You )
WOLFSBURG GOAL
Unknown ( If Known Please Post Thank You )
Attendance Approx 3,600



2003 Hong Kong X1 (Friendly) National Stadium Hong Kong 6-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Jerzy Dudek (Patrice Luzi), Marcus Babbel (Jamie Carragher 46), Sami Hyypia (Stephane Henchoz 46), Igor Biscan (Djimi Traore 46), Gregory Vignal (Neil Mellor), El Hadji Diouf (John Arne Riise 46), Steven Gerrard (Dietmar Hamann 46), Danny Murphy (Bruno Cheyrou 46), Vladimir Smicer (Milan Baros 46), Michael Owen (Anthony Le Tallec 61), Florent Sinama Pongolle (Emile Heskey 46).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Vladimir Smicer 14' Emile Heskey 57' 90' Anthony Le Tallec 75 Milan Baros 77' 89'
HONG KONG X1 LINE UP
Unknown ( If known Please Post Thank you )
Attendance Approx 40,000



2004 Celtic (Championship Series)Rentschler Field-Hertford East Connecticut-USA 5-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Chris Kirkland, Steve Finnan, Sami Hyypia (Stephane Henchoz 46), Jamie Carragher, John Arne Riise, Vladimir Smicer (Danny Murphy 46), Dietmar Hamann (Salif Diao 46), Igor Biscan
(Steven Gerrard 46), Harry Kewell (Stephen Warnock 69), Michael Owen (Djibril Cissé 46), Milan Baros (Florent Sinama Pongolle 46).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
John Arne Riise 5' Michael Owen 17' Djibril Cisse 62' 76' Stephane Henchoz 69'
CELTIC LINE UP
Marshall, McNamara, Varga, Valgaeren, Thompson (O'Dea 78), Agathe, Petrov, Lennon, Pearson (Wallace 61), Hartson (Sylla 61), Beattie.
CELTIC GOAL
Beattie 72 pen.
Referee: Prus A (USA)
Attendance 24,271




2007 Portsmouth (Asia Trophy Final)Hong Kong National Stadium 0-0*
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina, Steve Finnan, John Arne Riise (Alvaro Arbeloa 75), Sami Hyypia, Daniel Agger (Jamie Caragher 77), Harry Kewell (Fernando Torres 51), Xabi nAlonso, Mohamed Sissoko
(Lucas Leiva 82), Jermaine Pennant (Steven Gerrard 85), Ryan Babel (Yossi Benayoun 65), Dirk Kuyt.
PORTSMOUTH LINE UP
Portsmouth James, Traore, Campbell (Hreidarsson 79), Distin, Cranie (Lauren 45), Taylor, Mendes (Pamarot 45), O'Neill (Kranjcar 90), Muntari, Benjani (Utaka 45), Nugent (Lua Lua 45)
*Liverpool lost 2-4 on penalties:
LIVERPOOL PENALTIES
Gerrard and Kuyt scored, but Torres and Benayoun missed from the spot.
PORTSMOUTH PENALTIES
Utaka (Missed) Taylor,Lua Lua,Hreidarsson,Kranjcar (Scored)
Attendance 39,535




2014 Olympiacos ( Guinness International Champions Cup ) Soldier Field Chicago ) 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Brad Jones , Glen Johnson ( Martin Kelly 62' )Martin Skrtel, Kolo Toure ( Sebastian Coates 62' ) Jose Enrique ( Jack Robinson 46' ) Steven Gerrard ( Lucas Leiva 62' ) Jordan Henderson
Emre Can ( Joe Allen 46' )Raheem Sterling ( Jordon ibe 74' ) Lazar Markovic ( Philippe Coutinho 46' ) Daniel Sturridge ( Rickie Lambert 74' )
OLYMPIACOS LINE UP
B Megyeri , D Siovas ( A Avotonitis 82' ) A Papadopoulos ( K Manolas 73' ) E Abidal , L Salino, D N"dinge ( D Kolovos 73' ) G Maniates, J Saviola , G Ghazaryan ( P Kasami 73' )
M Dossevi ( A Papazoglou 82' ) D Diamantakos ( A Bouchalakis 82' )
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Raheem Sterling 5'
Attebdance 36,170




2016 Chelsea ( Guinness Internationa Champions Cup )Rose Bowl Pasadena 0 -1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Loris Karius , Connor Randall ( James Milner 64' ) Dejan Lovren ( Andre Wisdom 64' ) Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno ( Trent Alexander Arnold 82' ) Kevin Stewart ( Cameron Brannagan 82 )
Ovie Ejaria ( Jordan Henderson 64' ) Marko Grujic ( Adam Lallana 64' ) Sadio Mane ( Lazar Markovic 64' ) Philippe Coutinho ( Sheyi ojo 64' )Roberto Firmino ( Danny Ings 64' )
CHELSEA LINE UP
Asmir Begovic , John Terry , Gary Cahill, Ola Aina , Cesar Azpilicueta, Nemanja Matic, Bertrand Traore ( Michy Batshuayi ( 67' ) Cesc Fabregas { SENT OFF 70' )Willian ( Joan Cuadrado 67' )
Victor Moses ( Pedro 67' ) Ruben Loftus Cheek ( Nathaniel Chalobah 72' )
CHELSEA GOAL
Gary Cahill 10'
Attendance 53,117




2022 Red Bull Salzburg( Friendly ) Red Bull Arena 0-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Adrian , Isaac Mabaya( Trent Alexander Arnold 60') Ibrahima Konate( Joel Matip 60') Joe Gomez ( Virgil Van Dijk 60') James Milner , Andy Robertson 46' },Stefan Bajcetic ( Fabinho 60')Naby Keita
( Tyler Morton 46' , Jordan Henderson 60' ) ,Curtis Jones(Thiago Alcantara 60' )Harvey Elliott ( Mohamed Salah 60') Fabio Carvalho( Luis Diaz 60' )Darwin Nunez( Roberto Firmino 46' )
RED BULL SALZBURG LINE UP
Nico Manti , Ignace Van Der Brempt ( Amar Dedic 46' )Oumar Solet (Samson Baidoo 46' )Bernardo Fernandes ( Strahinja Pavlovic 46' )Andreas Ulmer ( Albert Vallci 46' )
Luka Sucic ( Youba Diarra 46' )Nicolas Seiwald ( Mamady Diambou 46' )Maurits Kjaergaard ( Sekou Koita 46' )Fernando (Roko Simic 46' )( Dijon Kameri 75' )
Noah Okafor ( Antoine Bernede 46' )Benjamin Sesko ( Junior Adamu 46' )
RED BULL SALZBURG GOAL
Benjamin Sesko 31'
Attendance 29,520





2024 Real Betis ( Friendly ) Acrisure Stadium , Pittsburgh , USA 1-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Caoimhin Kelleher (Vitezslav Jaros, 46), Wataru Endo (Tyler Morton, 46), Dominik Szoboszlai (Stefan Bajcetic, 63), Mohamed Salah (Harvey Blair, 63),
Curtis Jones (Trey Nyoni, 30 )(Lewis Koumas, 73)Harvey Elliott (Ben Doak, 63), KostasTsimikas (Owen Beck, 63), Fabio Carvalho (Kaide Gordon, 63),
Sepp Van den Berg (Luke Chambers, 63), Jarell Quansah (Nat Phillips, 63), Conor Bradley (Luca Stephenson, 63).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Dominik Szoboszlai 34'
REAL BETIS LINE UP
Adrian ( Fran Vieites )Youssouf Sabaly ( Hector Bellerin 64') Diego Llorente , N Mendy , Romain Perraud ( Lucas Alcazar 74') Pablo Fornnals ( Iker Losada 64')
Sergi Altimira (Mateo Flores Lozano 86')William Carvalho ( Aitor Ruibal 74') Juanmi ( Pablo Garcia Fernandez 46') Nabil Fekir (Rodri 64') Marcos Fernandez ( Ezequiel Avila 46')
Attendance 42,679

" On This Day In L F C History"
July 27th
Events

Signed On This Day

Harold Taylor ( 1932 )
Billy Liddell (1938)
Dejan Lovren ( 2014 )

Sold On this Day

Bob Ireland ( 1931 )
Sam Shields ( 1951 )
Ray Houghton ( 1992 )
Brad Smith ( 2016 )
Dejan Lovren ( 2020 )
Adam Lallana ( 2020 )
Andy Lonergan ( 2020 )
Jordan Henderson ( 2023)



1896  Director John McKenna resigned as Secretary, having been in charge for 36 games as we claimed the Second Division title. He then confined himself to board duties until July 1921, having two lengthy spells as the clubs Chairman. He was later Chairman of the Football League for two decades.

1931 - Scottish wing-half Robert Ireland left Anfield to sign for St. Johnstone. He had signed from Rangers in November 1929, but only made one senior appearance.

1932 - Forward Harold Taylor joined the reds from Stoke City. He only made 72 appearances in his four years at Anfield, netting just six times.

1934  Ex-reds outside-right Danny McRorie signed for Runcorn, having returned to the area from Scotland to work in insurance.

1938 - Billy Liddell signed as an amateur from Lochgelly Violet for £200, turning professional nine months later. He left the club in 1961, having struck 228 times in 534 games. His only club honour was the League title in 1947, although he also played in the FA Cup Final three years later.

1951  Scottish centre-forward Sam Shields was sold to Airdrieonians, having played just one reds game since arriving from Cowdenbeath in May 1949.

1985 - Ian Rush bagged a treble as we thumped Burnley 5-1 at Turf Moor to open our pre-season campaign with a bang. Ken DeMange, who never made a senior appearance for the reds, netted in his first run-out for the first team, while centre-back Mark Seagraves also made his reds bow. Ronnie Whelan nabbed our other goal.

1992 - Ray Houghton was sold to Aston Villa for £900,000 as Graeme Souness tried to reduce the number of non-Englishmen in the squad, to comply with UEFA regulations for European competition. He had netted 38 times in 202 reds games, helping us to claim two League titles, two FA Cups and the FA Charity Shield.

1992 - David James featured in his first reds game as Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund beat us 3-2 in the Tournoi de Paris third place play-off at the Parc des Princes. Mark Wright and Don Hutchison netted our goals.

1996 - We were beaten 2-0 at Anfield by Porto in the opening match of a friendly tournament to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Sir John Moores CBE. The contest also featured Everton and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

1996 - Young reds midfielder David Thompson bagged the only goal of the game as England Under-18s beat the Republic of Ireland in a European Championship Finals group encounter in France, with Michael Owen also playing. Meanwhile, Gérard Houllier took charge of France, with Christian Damiano, as France were held to a 1-1 draw by Belgium in the same competition.

1998 - Karl-Heinz Riedle was on target as we drew 1-1 at Danish side Randers Freja in a pre-season friendly.

2000 - Young defender Neil Murphy joined Blackpool on a free transfer. He also failed to make the break-through at Bloomfield Road, only making nine first-team appearances before moving on to Altrincham two years later.

2002 - German side Wolfsburg held us to a 1-1 draw in Austria. New signing El-Hadji Diouf scored for the second successive match, on consecutive days.

2003 - Anthony Le Tallec scored his first reds goal as we thumped a Hong Kong Select XI 6-0 to claim the pre-season Invest Hong Kong Football Challenge Cup. Milan Baro and Emile Heskey both netted braces, while Vladimír micer also got on the scoresheet.

2004 - Stéphane Henchoz grabbed his one and only reds goal as we thumped Celtic 5-1 in a Champions World Series game in Connecticut. Djibril Cissé also netted his first two reds strikes, with John Arne Riise and Michael Owen also on target.

2007 - Young Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva played his first reds game as we lost the Final of the Barclays Asia Trophy to Portsmouth 4-2 on penalties, after the game in Hong Kong had ended goalless. Yossi Benayoun and Fernando Torres both had spot-kicks saved by ex-red David James.

2011 - Martin Hansen joined Bradford City on loan. He played just four times for the Bantams and left Anfield to join Danish side Viborg on a free transfer in January 2012.

2014  Croatian centre-half Dejan Lovren signed from Southampton for £20m. He has so far struck eight times in 185 appearances, helping us to claim the Premier League title, as well as remaining on the bench as we won the UEFA Champions League in Madrid in June 2019

2014  Lazar Marković made his first appearance for the club as an early Raheem Sterling goal was enough to defeat Olympiacos 1-0 in an International Champions Cup group game in Chicago.

2016  Centre-half Ragnar Klavan played his first reds game as we lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the International Champions Cup in California, with Cesc Fabregas sent off for the Blues.

2016  Aussie left-back Brad Smith was sold to Bournemouth for £6m after one goal in eleven senior outings. On the same day, reserves centre-half Dan Cleary joined Birmingham City.

2020 Dejan Lovren was sold to Zenit St. Petersburg for £10.9m. On the same day, keeper Andy Lonergan was released, having failed to make a senior appearance, while Adam Lallana left the reds to sign for Brighton & Hove Albion. He signed from Southampton in July 2014 for £23m, notching 22 times in 178 outings for the reds, helping us to claim the Premier League title and FIFA Club World Cup.

2020 - Jürgen Klopp was named LMA Manager of the Year having led the reds to a resounding League title win that season.

2022  We lost 1-0 at Red Bull Salzburg, with Benjamin eko netting the goal.

2024 Liverpool Beat Real Betis in Pittsburgh 1-0 . Dominik Szobszlai scores the goal
