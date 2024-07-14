" On This Day In L F C History"July 16thEventsBorn On This DayBen Winterbottom ( 2001 )Signed On This DayFrank Grayer ( 1912 )Paul Ince (1997 )Sold On This DayAbraham Hartley 1899 )Sam Gilligan ( 1913 )Willie Fagan ( 1952 )Markus Babbel ( 2004 )Luis Suarez ( 2014 )Passed Away On This DayBrian Hall ( 2015 )1966 - Roger Hunt was on target at Wembley as England beat Mexico 2-0 in their second group game at the World Cup Finals.1997 - Paul Ince was signed from Internazionale for £4.2m. His Anfield career started well, but then faded, and he was moved on by Gérard Houllier as he had become a disruptive influence in the dressing room. He struck seventeen times in 81 reds games during his two years at Anfield.1998 - The reds tried a bold move as Gérard Houllier was appointed joint Manager alongside Roy Evans. The partnership only lasted four months before Uncle Roy stepped aside. Ged remained in charge until May 2004, leading us to the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, two League Cups, UEFA Super Cup and FA Charity Shield.1999 - It was announced that Newcastle United midfielder Dietmar Hamann had agreed to join the reds, after a possible move to Arsenal had broken down. He signed a week later, and made 283 first-team appearances, acting as a sturdy bulwark in front of the defence, and scoring just eleven times. He moved on to Manchester City in July 2006, having helped us to claim the Champions League, UEFA Cup, two UEFA Super Cups, two FA Cups, two League Cups and the FA Charity Shield.1999 - Robbie Fowler netted a hat-trick as we thumped a German XI 8-0 in St. Gallen, at the end of our Swiss training camp. Titi Camara scored in his first appearance for the reds, while Sander Westerveld also made his Liverpool bow. Patrik Berger added a brace, with Vegard Heggem and Danny Murphy also on the scoresheet.2000 - Forward Haukur Ingi Gudnason joined Knattspyrnufélag Reykjavíkur on loan. He had not managed to break into the reds first-team since his arrival in December 1997, rejoining them three years later.2001 - The reds played their first ever match in Singapore, beating a Singapore League Select XI 2-0 thanks to goals from strike partners Emile Heskey and Michael Owen.2003 - Harry Kewell played his first reds game as we won a friendly 3-1 at 1. FC Köln. Michael Owen nabbed a brace, with Emile Heskey also on target. The game was played to commemorate their redeveloped RheinEnergie Stadion.2004 - Markus Babbel signed for VfB Stuttgart on a free transfer. He helped them to finish fifth in the Bundesliga in his first season and played a total of 46 League games for them before stepping down as a player in May 2007 to become assistant coach.2005 - Momo Sissoko had his first reds outing as we beat Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-0 in Lustenau, Austria. Djibril Cissé struck twice, with Milan Baro also on target.2005 - Chris Kirkland joined West Bromwich Albion on loan after just 45 first-team games for the reds since his £6m signing from Coventry City in August 2001. He could only play twelve times for the Baggies as they were relegated, as he was once again cursed by injuries.2007 - Winger Paul Anderson joined Swansea City on loan, going on to bag nine goals in 41 outings and be named their Young Player of the Year.2008  We played a friendly in Switzerland, beating Luzern 2-1 in Grenchen, thanks to goals from Lucas and Andriy Voronin.2008 - Ex-red Tony Warner signed for Hull City. He played just twice for the Tigers before being released in February 2010.2011  Charlie Adam bagged his first goal for the reds, converting a twice-taken penalty as we beat a Malaysia XI 6-3 in front of 84,000 fans in the Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur. David NGog and Maxi Rodríguez bagged a brace each, with Dirk Kuyt also on target.2011 - Luis Suárez scored in a penalty shoot-out as Uruguay beat Argentina 5-4 after their Copa América Quarter-final ended 1-1 in Santa Fe. Ex-red Mascherano was sent off for the home side.2014  Winger Kristoffer Peterson struck for the club for the first time as we lost 2-1 at Brøndby IF, with centre-halves Tiago Ilori and Lloyd Jones, midfielders Adam Phillips and Jordan Rossiter, and defender Kevin Stewart all playing their first games for the reds.2014 - Luis Suárez was sold to Barcelona for a club record £75m, having struck 82 times in 133 reds games since his arrival from Ajax for a club record fee of £22.8m in January 2011, capturing the hearts of all reds. He helped us to claim the League Cup the following season, helping the Catalans to the UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles amongst many honours before joining Club Atlético de Madrid in September 2020.2015  Midfielder Brian Hall died. He signed for the reds in July 1968 fresh from graduating university, and scored 21 goals in 224 games, helping us to claim a League title, UEFA Cup, FA Cup and FA Charity Shield. His most memorable moment came when he bagged his first reds goal, the FA Cup Semi-final winner against Everton at Old Trafford in March 1971, also scoring at the same stage against Leicester City three years later. He moved on to Plymouth Argyle in July 1976, later finishing his playing career with Burnley, but he returned to Anfield in 1991 to take up the post of Public Relations Manager, a position he held until retiring in 2012.2021  Polish left-winger Mateusz Musiałowski signed pro terms with the reds, having joined the Academy the previous August. He made his only senior appearance in our 6-1 thrashing of Sparta Praha in the second leg of our UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie at Anfield in March 2024, being released at the end of that season.Also On This DayHillsborough VictimStephen Francis O"Neill was born on this day 1971Stephen's StoryAlways RememberedNever ForgottenY N W A