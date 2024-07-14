« previous next »
Thanks so much
Quote from: JP! on July 14, 2024, 03:56:21 pm
I really like this thread, great contributions from Paulrazor and Boston.

Thank You

"On This Day In L F C History"
July 15th
Games

2006 Wrexham(Friendly)Racecourse Ground 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
1st Half
Jerzy Dudek , Steve Finnan, John Arne Riise, Gabriel Paletta , Miki Roque, Jack Hobbs,Boudewijn Zenden , Paul Anderson, Danny Guthrie, Craig Bellamy, Besian Idrizaj,
2nd Half
Jerzy Dudek(David Martin 72')James Smith, Godwin Antwi , Sami Hyypia, Danny O'Donnell, Salif Diao, Lee Peltier, Florent Sinama-Pongolle, Danny Guthrie (Robbie Threlfall 68')
Craig Bellamy (Adam Hamill 55')Robbie Fowler,
WREXHAM LINE - UP
.Michael Jones , Simon Spender , Shaun Pejic, Steve Evans, Ryan Valentine, Mark Jones, Danny Williams, Darren Ferguson, Matty Done, Chris Llewellyn, Neil Roberts
WREXHAM SUBSTITUTIONS
Michael Ingham for Michael Jones (46)Mike Williams for Ryan Valentine (46)Josh Johnson for Mark Jones (46)Matt Crowell for Danny Williams (46)Dennis Lawrence for Shaun Pejic (57)
Levi Mackin for Matty Done (63)Marc Williams for Darren Ferguson (72)Jamie Reed for Neil Roberts (72)Gareth Evans for Steve Evans (73)
Mike Jones (Referee)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Paul Anderson 5' Craig Bellamy 52'
Attendance 11,335


2009 St Gallen (Friendly) AFG Arena 0-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
First Half :
Diego Cavalieri; Phillip Degen, Mikel San José Domínguez, Jamie Carragher, Emiliano Insua; Jay Spearing, Steven Gerrard, Nabil El Zhar, Ryan Babel; Andriy Voronin, Krisztian Nemeth,
Second Half :
David Martin (Peter Gulacsi 80); Stephen Darby, Martin Kelly (Daniel Ayala 79), Martin Skrtel, Glen Johnson; Dirk Kuyt, Lucas Leiva , Damien Plessis, Yossi Benayoun; David N'gog, Dani Pacheco
ST GALLEN LINE - UP
Bolli, Oehri, Lang, Jagne, Frick, Graf, Ciccone, Hammerli, Abegglen, Martic, Frroka
Attendance Approx 20,000


2020 Arsenal ( Premier League ) Emirates Stadium 1 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Alisson Becker , Trent Alexander Arnold, Joe Gomez , Virgil van Dijk , Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain , ( Naby Keita 61' )Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum ( Xherdan Shaqiri 83' )
Mohamed Salah ( Divock Origi 83' )Roberto Firmino ( Takumi Minamino 61' )Sadio Mane
ARSENAL LINE - UP
Emiliano Martínez , Rob Holding, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney , Cédric Soares (Ainsley Maitland Niles 76' )Lucas Torreira ( Dani Ceballos 57' )Granit Xhaka , Bukayo Saka ( Sead Kolasinac 85' )
Nicolas Pépé, Alexandre Lacazette ( Joseph Willock 58' ), Reiss Nelson ( Pierre Emerick Aubameyang 58' )
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Sadio Mane 20'
ARSENAL GOALS
Alexandre Lacazette 32' , Reiss Nelson 44'
Behind closed Doors
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Arsenal manager: Mikel Arteta
Referee: Tierney P
Attendance: Played Behind Closed Doors
Half-time score: 2 - 1
League position after match: 1
Game number: 5740
League game number: 4598



2022 Crystal Palace ( Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy )Singapore National Stadium 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Adrian, James Milner, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson(Captain )Curtis Jones,Harvey Elliott, Alec Oxlade-Chamberlain, ( Leighton Clarkson 44' ), Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino. ,
2ND HALF
Harvey Davies , Trent Alexander Arnold, Sepp Van Den Berg, Virgil Van Dijk ( Captain )Andy Robertson, Fabinho, , Thiago Alcantara , Naby Keita, Fabio Carvalho, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez
AFTER 78 MINUTES
Fabian Mrozek , Isaac Mabaya, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams , Luke Chambers, Stefan Bajcetic, Tyler Morton, James Norris , Fabio Carvalho, Mohamed Salah ( Captain )Bobby Clark
CRYSTAL PALACE LINE - UP
Vicente Guaita, Nathaniel Clyne, ( David Ozoh 74' )Joel Ward, ( Jake O'Brien 64' )Joachim Andersen, ( Malcom Ebiowei, 64' , Tyrick Mitchell, ( Scott Banks 74 )Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, (Cardo Siddik 74' )Luka Milivojevic, ( Malachi .Boateng 64' )Killian Phillips, ( Jadan Raymond, 64' )Jordan Ayew, ( Tayo Adaramola, 64' )Jean - Philippe Mateta ( Rob Street 74' ) Odsonne Edouard ( Kaden Rodney 74 )
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Jordan Henderson 12' , Mohamed Salah 46'
Attendance 50,217

"On This Day In L F C History"
July 15th
Events

Born on this day

Ray Minshull (1920)

Signed On This Day

Mark Wright (1991)
Danny Murphy (1997)
Alexander Doni (2011)
Stewart Downing (2011)
Lazar Markovic ( 2014 )

Sold On This Day

John Ogston ( 1969 )

Passed Away On This Day

Dave Wright ( 1953 )



1920 - Keeper Ray Minshull was born in Bolton. He spent most of his five years at Anfield as deputy to Cyril Sidlow, making just 31 first-team appearances after joining the reds in September 1946. He left for Southport in June 1951, playing more than 200 times for them, and later became Player/Manager at Wigan Athletic.

1969  Keeper John Ogston moved on to Doncaster Rovers, after a successful loan spell. He signed from his hometown club Aberdeen for £10,000 in September 1965 having played over 200 games for the Dons, but only appeared once for the reds.

1981 - French midfielder Alou Diarra was born in Villepinte. After his free transfer from Bayern München in July 2002, he spent three seasons on loan in France, first at Le Havre AC, and then at Bastia and Racing Club de Lens, who he signed permanently for in June 2005. His only appearance in a red shirt came in a friendly win in Le Havre, when he enjoyed the rare distinction of returning to the pitch after having been substituted, as a replacement for Vegard Heggem.

1991 - Mark Wright arrived from Derby County for £2.2m. With Alan Hansen retired, Glenn Hysén soon to go and Gary Gillespie moving on to Celtic, we were in dire need of a quality centre-back, and Wright was drafted in after his impressive displays for England at the 1990 World Cup. He notched nine times in 210 reds appearances and lifted the FA Cup at Wembley in 1992 before retiring from playing in August 1998.

1997 - Danny Murphy arrived from Crewe Alexandra for an overall £3m fee. Spud was nearly on his way out early into his Anfield career, but later established himself as a vital squad member. He made 249 first-team appearances, scoring a useful 44 times, before moving to Charlton Athletic for £2.5m in August 2004. He had helped us to claim the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, League Cup and FA Charity Shield in his time at the club.

1999 - It was confirmed that Jamie Redknapp would take over from the departed Paul Ince as reds captain. Robbie Fowler was appointed as his deputy. Unfortunately, much of his time as skipper was blighted by injury.

2005 - Igor Bican signed for Panathinaikos after 118 reds games. The big Croat netted three times as he helped us to the Worthington Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Charity Shield in 2001, the Worthington Cup again two years later, as well as playing a key role on the road to Istanbul. He had arrived from Dinamo Zagreb for £5.5m in December 2000.

2006 - Paul Anderson and Craig Bellamy both scored in their first reds games as we won a friendly 2-0 at Wrexham. Also making their first senior appearances that day were Godwin Antwi, Danny Guthrie, Adam Hammill, Jack Hobbs, Besian Idrizaj, David Martin, Danny O'Donnell, Gabriel Paletta, Lee Peltier, Miki Roqué, James Smith and Robbie Threlfall.

2007 - Javier Mascherano was on the losing side in the Copa América Final, as Argentina were beaten 3-0 by future red Alexander Donis Brazil in Venezuela. Meanwhile, Emiliano Insúa featured as Argentina Under-20s beat Mexico 1-0 in the Quarter-final of the World Championships in Ottawa.

2009 - Keeper Péter Gulácsi, right-back Glen Johnson and centre-backs Daniel Ayala and Mikel San José all made their reds bows as we were held to a goalless draw in our friendly with St. Gallen 1879 in their AFG Arena in Switzerland.

2011  Winger Stewart Downing signed from Aston Villa for £18.5m, while keeper Alexander Doni joined on a free transfer from Roma. Downing netted seven times in 91 outings before moving to West Ham United for £6m in August 2013, as well as scoring in the shoot-out as we claimed the Carling Cup at Wembley in 2012. Doni featured four times before joining Botafogo in his native Brazil in January 2013 having apparently suffered a heart attack during a routine medical in the summer of 2012.

2012  Suso featured as Spain Under-19s beat Greece 1-0 in the European Championships Final in Estonia.

2013  Steven Gerrard signed a new contract to tie him to the club until 2015. He struck 186 times in 710 reds games, moving on to LA Galaxy in July 2015, before returning to the reds on the Academy staff.

2014 - Serbian winger Lazar Marković signed from SL Benfica for £19.8m. He struck three times in 34 games before spending much of his time out on loan, moving on to Fulham for free in February 2019.

2018  Dejan Lovren played in the World Cup Final in Moscow, with France beating Croatia 4-2.

2019  Left-back Joe Maguire signed for Accrington Stanley, playing seventeen times before being released in May 2021.

2020  Arsenal came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium, as we fell to only our third League defeat of the season. Sadio Mané opened the scoring, but Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson both capitalised on reds errors to give the Gunners a half-time lead, which they held on to despite a second-half siege by the visitors.

2022  Custodians Harvey Davies and Fabian Mrozek both played their first reds games as we beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to secure the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022, thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

Also On This Day
Hillsborough Victim
Martin Kenneth Wild was born in 1959

Martin's Story

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-27151259


Always Remembered
Never Forgotten
YNWA
July 14th

As you mentioned Dean Saunders arrived for a club and british transfer record fee of £2.9m

An unpopular opinion but I actually liked him and thought he was good, it was a strange summer for Liverpool as several established players like Peter Beardsley, Steve Staunton and Gary Gillespie left. Steve McMahon and Gary Ablett didnt last much longer and two players signed towards the end of the Kenny Dalglish era would leave soon too, David Speedie and Jimmy Carter.

It was unusual at the time for the club to have such a high turnover. Saunders was the biggest and most notable capture, as I said the other day he seemed to be joining Everton but we stole in to sign him. It took a little while for him to settle, after failing to score on his debut against Oldham he then missed a penalty in the next game at Man City which lead to a 2-1 defeat. Saunders ironically missed a penalty there for Derby the previous season, remarkably that day his spot kick was saved by City Striker Niall Quinn. That day Derby lost 2-1 and their relegation was confirmed, Quinn had scored earlier in the match too, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4tLgqzvQHA

Saunders penalty miss for Liverpool came in a 2-1 defeat, it would get worse as both Mark Wright and John Barnes limped off and both missed the next 3 and 4 months respectively. The next game wasnt much better as Liverpool drew 0-0 at Luton, Ronnie Whelan limped off, apart from a brief appearance against Everton he wouldnt be seen again until March. Steve McMahon was also sent off and Saunders missed an open goal. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReJ5V4y-Nv0 the footage is at 3:30 and its bad.

Inevitably the what a waste of money chants started and there were doubts, however with new signings and half the team injured it wouldnt have been easy for anyone. Ian Rush had yet to play either, Rush and Saunders had teamed together for Wales, but Rush's stop start injury ravaged season didnt allow the partnership to develop at club level.

Saunders 4th game was at home to QPR, it was here he struck his first goal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVtnubFTt0I and it was worth the wait, an absolute belter at the kop end to seal a 1-0 win. A few days later Saunders was on the mark again as Liverpool beat Everton 3-1. The result left us second in the table but although we would win at Notts County a short while later things never really got going in the league. We would win two of our next 11 games.

In mid september Liverpool returned to Europe in the Uefa cup, following the Heysel disaster this was our first game in Europe for 6 years following a lengthy ban. Our first opponents were the little known Finnish team Kuusyi Lahti, ironically their sponsor was a bank named KOP. Saunders opened the scoring with a neat finish but after Ray Houghton's fine header made it 2-0, Lahti pulled a goal back and it was a very tense atmosphere, a 2-1 lead is never game over but then Saunders just exploded. After 76 minutes Liverpool lead 2-1, they would win 6-1. Saunders scored a further three goals in just 9 minutes, a close range header, a near post flicked header and a thumping right footed finish.

I guess he won me over that night, it was just bang bang bang.

However much like the clubs form, in the league Saunders just couldnt find the net. The cups seemed to work out ok as Saunders was also on the scoresheet in the league cup against both Stoke City and Port Vale but in the league it seemed he just couldnt do it.

There were even rumours he would already be sold, now although there was a ruling in european games that only 4 non English players could be on the field at once it was still some surprised when Saunders was left out of both games with french side Auxerre. It was perhaps all the more remarkable he didnt play the home game when Liverpool went into the second leg 2-0 down, despite Saunders absence we won 3-0 on the night.

Saunders was also an unused sub at West Ham in a 0-0 draw which left Liverpool 11th. There were rumours Nottingham Forest were trying to sign him, Forest did try to sign him in the summer and the rumour mill had us linked in a possible swop deal with central defender Des Walker and midfielder Roy Keane rumoured to be heading to Anfield.

At the start of december Liverpool faced a tricky away trip to Austrian side Swarovski Tirol, Mark Wright made his return and helped a leaky defence while up front Saunders answered his critics in fine style with two superb goals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gr6UjKKVePY

Following the match Saunders dismissed the transfer rumours and it was put to bed. Two goals in Tirol are above as are the home leg goals were Saunders went one better and scored his second european hat trick of the season. It seemed to give him much more confidence as he now remarkably had scored 9 goals in just 3 european games.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GncLSv7BYxw In the league Saunders finally managed to notch another goal and what a goal it was, a week before Christmas, Liverpool travelled to Spurs, Liverpool old boy Paul Walsh gave Spurs the lead but Saunders rifled in a superb equaliser. The game can be seen in the link there, around the 46.00 mark. Ray Houghton's late deflected goal gave Liverpool a 2-1 win. Liverpool were now in the top 4 and following another goal in a 2-2 draw with Man City, Saunders was now on 15 goals for the season.

In January it did appear we would mount a title challenge. With Mark Wright fit again and John Barnes returning Liverpool won 5 straight games, league and cup, Saunders was on the scoresheet in 3 of the league wins including late winners against both Sheffield United and Luton as well as a brilliant goal against Oldham.

In the FA Cup Saunders tally rose to 20 when he scored in both games against Bristol Rovers. From then on though the goals dried up, our results became inconsistent and try as he might Saunders couldnt find the net. He would net only 3 more times that season, including two at home to Spurs.

Despite the goal tally, plenty seemed disappointed, I didnt get it myself, he was our top scorer by a mile, the opposition in the games he scored in werent exactly world class but you cant cherry pick who you score against, if it was that easy why wasnt someone else doing it?

Saunders never stopped trying, every game he ran his heart out, he never hid and he did have his moments, he had the guts to take a spot kick in a vital shoot out win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup. In the final itself, Saunders driving run lead to Liverpool's second goal which was scored by Ian Rush. Saunders himself was unlucky not to score that day, hitting the crossbar just before the Rush goal and a curling shot late on that whistled past the post.

With 23 goals and an FA cup medal, maybe he wasnt so bad after all

The following season I couldnt wait for him to score more, although Liverpool lost the charity Shield 4-3 to Leeds, Saunders was again on the score sheet. That summer the rumours again had me worried, I was 9, on holiday in June/July in Tenerife, there were 5 lads from Birmingham there, two Villa fans and three West brom fans, honestly 5 absolute gentlemen, I really wish we had have stayed in touch. There was a bar nearby called "Linekers bar". One of them claimed
"I was in there last night, Ron Atkinson showed up and said he is buying Dean Saunders"

Now the bar advertised certain players but I reckon it was just impersonations but I still to this day wonder if it was true.

Well one things Brummie John got right was that rumour, shortly into the season it was announced Saunders was moving to Villa. I was devastated,  I never understood the move, even when the deal wasnt totally done you knew it was happening even when Saunders scored against Chelsea, it felt like a goodbye goal and it was.

Aston Villa spent 2.5m to lure Saunders to Villa park and that was the end of my love affair with him, it hurt seeing him in a villa shirt, even worse was in one of his first games he played against us AND scored twice. Villa beat us 4-2 with Saunders in their line up along with old boys Ray Houghton and Steve Staunton. It was horrible to watch another team cheer his goals, even more so against us with our old boys pitching in.

Villa would go onto to challenge for the title while we could only watch, we stumbled to a 6th place finish and we were lucky to get that.

To rub more salt in the wounds, Saunders would score again at Anfield for villa later in the season. I still remember how shit I felt when he scored twice in that 4-2 win for villa against us.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUA5MCSWojw highlights of it are here, it was like being dumped by a beautiful woman and then going to a bar and seeing her with another man, seeing Saunders with villa against us you felt betrayed. I was the bloke at the bar crying into his pint almost as I watched my ex play tonsil hockey all night with her new man. With Houghton and Staunton there too and me being Irish it was like as if your mates drank with them too and you felt like you had been stabbed in the back.

When he scored at Anfield for them it was like walking in on them having sex.

Saunders was only 28 when he left us, Ian Rush was almost 31, it made no sense to me especially as we didnt sign anyone to replace him. He continued to plunder goals for Villa, I remember I think he managed 13 in the league? I am not sure, it certainly felt like a lot more as it felt like he scored every week for them, goals he should have been scoring for us.

He was villa's top scorer in the near 3 years he was there, scoring at least 15 each time, maybe he would have baulked Robbie Fowler's progression but I feel we should have had another three years out of him.

So to conclude he wasnt a disappointment at Anfield, certainly nowhere near as what he was made out to be.



Wow What A Post
That must have took ages
I Agree About Saunders I really liked him and would have liked him to stay longer , as I said in an earlier post he was a workhorse and worked his socks off
It did actually, well over an hour

It was a bad summer of outgoings, Ray Houghton and Barry Venison left, they still had a few years left in them
" On This Day In L F C History"
July 16th
Games


1999 German X1(Friendly)Riedle's Sport Complex-Obersthaufen 8-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - Up
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Robbie Fowler(3) Patrik Berger (2) Titi Camara Danny Murphy Vegard Heggem
Sorry No Line Up For this game ( If anyone has any Info please post )
German XI - A team of locals from Obersthaufen in Germany
Attendance Unknown



2001 Singapore League Select X1(Friendly)National Stadium Singapore 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
First half:
Pegguy Arphexad, Jamie Carragher, Mark Wright, Djimi Traore, Stephane Henchoz, Nick Barmby, Bernard Diomede, Dietmar Hamann, Jamie Redknapp, Robbie Fowler, Emile Heskey.
Second half:
Sander Westerveld, John Arne Riise, Sami Hyypia, Marcus Babbel, Vladimir Smicer, Gary McAllister, Igor Biscan, Danny Murphy, Patrick Berger, Michael Owen, Jorgen Nielsen.
SINGAPORE LEAGUE SELECT X1 LINE - UP
Unknown ( If anyone has any Info Please post )
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Emile Heskey 41' Michael Owen 87'
Attendance 43,880



2003 Cologne(Friendly)Rhein Energie Stadion 3-1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Jerzy Dudek (Chris Kirkland 46), Marcus Babbel (Jamie Carragher 46), Igor Biscan, Sami Hyypia (Stephane Henchoz 46), Gregory Vignal (John Arne Riise 46), El Hadji Diouf (Danny Murphy 46), Salif Diao (Bruno Cheyrou 46), Dietmar Hamann (Steven Gerrard 46), Vladimir Smicer (Harry Kewell 46), Emile Heskey (Michael Owen 46), Milan Baros (Neil Mellor 46).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Emile Heskey 6' Michael Owen 59' 88'
COLOGNE LINE - UP
Alexander Bade, Carsten Cullmann, Mustafa Dogan, Marius Ebbers, Dirk Lottner (c), Matthias Scherz, Serbastian Shchindzielorz Oliver Shroder, Moses Sichone, Christian Springer, Andriy Voronin,
COLOGNE SUBSTITUTES
Markus Dworrak, Giovanni Federico, Sebastian Helbig, Florian Kringe, Ewangelos Nessou, Alexander Voigt, Stefan Wessels
COLOGNE GOAL
Ebbers 13'
Attendance 27,000


2005 Bayer Leverkusen(Friendly)Reichshofstadion-Lustenau-Austria 3-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - Up
Jerzy Dudek, Steve Finnan, (Carl Medjani 46), Jamie Carragher (Josemi 46), Zak Whitbread (Sami Hyypia 62), Stephen Warnock (Djimi Traore 12) (Bolo Zenden 46); Darren Potter (Luis Garcia 46), Dietmar Hamann, (Steven Gerrard 46), Xabi Alonso (Mohamed Sissoko 46), John Arne Riise; Anthony Le Tallec (Fernando Morientes 62), Djibril Cisse (Milan Baros 46).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Djibril Cisse 25' 26' Milan Baros 56'
BAYER LEVERKUSEN LiNE - UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance Approx 9,400



2008 F.C Lucerne(Friendly)Bruehl Stadion-Grenchen-Switzerland 2-1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Diego Cavalieri; Phillip Degen (Stephen Darby 46), Jamie Carragher (Martin Skrtel 46), Daniel Agger (Sami Hyypia 46), Emiliano Insua, Yossi Benayoun (Ryan Babel 46), Lucas Leiva
Damien Plessis (Jay Spearing 63), Sebastian Leto (Fabio Aurelio 55); Dani Pacheco (Javier Mascherano 78), Andriy Voronin (Dirk Kuyt 81)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Lucas Leiva 10' Andriy Voronin 36'
F.C. LUCERNE LINE - UP
Zibung (Konig 46); Zverotic (Lambert 23), Schwegler, Seoane, Lustenberger (Karanovic 55); Ferreira (Gajic 45), Renggli, Hasic, Mesbah (Paquito 46); Chiumento (Ravasi 45); Gavranovic (Schirinzi 55).
F.C. LUCERNE GOAL
Gavranovic 13'
Referee Claudio Circhetta.
Attendance Approx 9,500



2011 Malaysia X1 (Friendly) Bukit Jalil National Stadium 6-3
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
First Half
Brad Jones, Jon Flanagan, Jack Robinson, Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger, Conor Coady, Charlie Adam, Raul Meireles, Jay Spearing, Joe Cole, Andy Carroll
Second Half
Peter Gulacsi (Martin Hansen 70), Emiliano Insua, Martin Kelly, Danny Wilson, Sotiros Kyrgiakos, Maxi Rodriguez, Jonjo Shelvey, Christian Poulsen, Alberto Aquilani, Dirk Kuyt, David N'gog
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Charlie Adam 27' (Pen) David Ngog 68' 69' Maxi Rodriguez 76' 90' Dirk Kuyt 90'
MALAYSIA X1 LINE - UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
MALAYSIA X1 GOALS
Rahim , Sali ( 2 )
Attendance Approx 85,000



2014 Brondby FC ( Friendly ) Brondby Stadion 1 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Brad Jones (Danny Ward 82), Martin Kelly (Andre Wisdom 46), Tiago Ilori (Kevin Stewart 22 {Lloyd Jones 46}), Daniel Agger (Martin Skrtel 46), Brad Smith (Jon Flanagan 46), Lucas Leiva
(Joe Allen 46), Jordan Rossiter (Conor Coady 46), Suso (Jordon Ibe 46), Joao Carlos Teixeira (Nat Phillips 46), Philippe Coutinho (Kristian Adorjan 46), Fabio Borini (Krisoffer Peterson 46).
LIVERPOOL
Kristoffer Peterson 48'
BRONDBY LINE - UP
Lukas Hradecky , Fredrik Semb , Martin Albrechtsen , Martin Ornskov , Thomas Kahlenberg , A Szymanowski , Simon Makienok , Johan Elmander , Frederik Holst ,Riza Durmisi Christian Norgaard ,
BRONDBY SUBSTITUTIONS
Michael Falkesgaard , Micheal Almeback , Jose Nunez , Mikkel Thygesen , Lebogang Phiri , Dario Dumic , Ferhan Hasani , Patrick Da Silva , Svenn Crone
BRONDBY GOALS
Christian Norgaard 24' , Ferhan Hasani 90'
Attendance 25,858

" On This Day In L F C History"
July 16th
Events

Born On This Day

Ben Winterbottom ( 2001 )

Signed On This Day

Frank Grayer ( 1912 )
Paul Ince (1997 )

Sold On This Day

Abraham Hartley 1899 )
Sam Gilligan ( 1913 )
Willie Fagan ( 1952 )
Markus Babbel ( 2004 )
Luis Suarez ( 2014 )

Passed Away On This Day

Brian Hall ( 2015 )



1966 - Roger Hunt was on target at Wembley as England beat Mexico 2-0 in their second group game at the World Cup Finals.

1997 - Paul Ince was signed from Internazionale for £4.2m. His Anfield career started well, but then faded, and he was moved on by Gérard Houllier as he had become a disruptive influence in the dressing room. He struck seventeen times in 81 reds games during his two years at Anfield.

1998 - The reds tried a bold move as Gérard Houllier was appointed joint Manager alongside Roy Evans. The partnership only lasted four months before Uncle Roy stepped aside. Ged remained in charge until May 2004, leading us to the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, two League Cups, UEFA Super Cup and FA Charity Shield.

1999 - It was announced that Newcastle United midfielder Dietmar Hamann had agreed to join the reds, after a possible move to Arsenal had broken down. He signed a week later, and made 283 first-team appearances, acting as a sturdy bulwark in front of the defence, and scoring just eleven times. He moved on to Manchester City in July 2006, having helped us to claim the Champions League, UEFA Cup, two UEFA Super Cups, two FA Cups, two League Cups and the FA Charity Shield.

1999 - Robbie Fowler netted a hat-trick as we thumped a German XI 8-0 in St. Gallen, at the end of our Swiss training camp. Titi Camara scored in his first appearance for the reds, while Sander Westerveld also made his Liverpool bow. Patrik Berger added a brace, with Vegard Heggem and Danny Murphy also on the scoresheet.

2000 - Forward Haukur Ingi Gudnason joined Knattspyrnufélag Reykjavíkur on loan. He had not managed to break into the reds first-team since his arrival in December 1997, rejoining them three years later.

2001 - The reds played their first ever match in Singapore, beating a Singapore League Select XI 2-0 thanks to goals from strike partners Emile Heskey and Michael Owen.

2003 - Harry Kewell played his first reds game as we won a friendly 3-1 at 1. FC Köln. Michael Owen nabbed a brace, with Emile Heskey also on target. The game was played to commemorate their redeveloped RheinEnergie Stadion.

2004 - Markus Babbel signed for VfB Stuttgart on a free transfer. He helped them to finish fifth in the Bundesliga in his first season and played a total of 46 League games for them before stepping down as a player in May 2007 to become assistant coach.

2005 - Momo Sissoko had his first reds outing as we beat Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-0 in Lustenau, Austria. Djibril Cissé struck twice, with Milan Baro also on target.

2005 - Chris Kirkland joined West Bromwich Albion on loan after just 45 first-team games for the reds since his £6m signing from Coventry City in August 2001. He could only play twelve times for the Baggies as they were relegated, as he was once again cursed by injuries.

2007 - Winger Paul Anderson joined Swansea City on loan, going on to bag nine goals in 41 outings and be named their Young Player of the Year.

2008  We played a friendly in Switzerland, beating Luzern 2-1 in Grenchen, thanks to goals from Lucas and Andriy Voronin.

2008 - Ex-red Tony Warner signed for Hull City. He played just twice for the Tigers before being released in February 2010.

2011  Charlie Adam bagged his first goal for the reds, converting a twice-taken penalty as we beat a Malaysia XI 6-3 in front of 84,000 fans in the Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur. David NGog and Maxi Rodríguez bagged a brace each, with Dirk Kuyt also on target.

2011 - Luis Suárez scored in a penalty shoot-out as Uruguay beat Argentina 5-4 after their Copa América Quarter-final ended 1-1 in Santa Fe. Ex-red Mascherano was sent off for the home side.

2014  Winger Kristoffer Peterson struck for the club for the first time as we lost 2-1 at Brøndby IF, with centre-halves Tiago Ilori and Lloyd Jones, midfielders Adam Phillips and Jordan Rossiter, and defender Kevin Stewart all playing their first games for the reds.

2014 - Luis Suárez was sold to Barcelona for a club record £75m, having struck 82 times in 133 reds games since his arrival from Ajax for a club record fee of £22.8m in January 2011, capturing the hearts of all reds. He helped us to claim the League Cup the following season, helping the Catalans to the UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles amongst many honours before joining Club Atlético de Madrid in September 2020.

2015  Midfielder Brian Hall died. He signed for the reds in July 1968 fresh from graduating university, and scored 21 goals in 224 games, helping us to claim a League title, UEFA Cup, FA Cup and FA Charity Shield. His most memorable moment came when he bagged his first reds goal, the FA Cup Semi-final winner against Everton at Old Trafford in March 1971, also scoring at the same stage against Leicester City three years later. He moved on to Plymouth Argyle in July 1976, later finishing his playing career with Burnley, but he returned to Anfield in 1991 to take up the post of Public Relations Manager, a position he held until retiring in 2012.

2021  Polish left-winger Mateusz Musiałowski signed pro terms with the reds, having joined the Academy the previous August. He made his only senior appearance in our 6-1 thrashing of Sparta Praha in the second leg of our UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie at Anfield in March 2024, being released at the end of that season.


Also On This Day
Hillsborough Victim
Stephen Francis O"Neill was born on this day 1971

Stephen's Story

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-27222272



Always Remembered
Never Forgotten
Y N W A
