"On This Day In L F C History"

July 11th

Events



Born on this Day



Fred Tomley (1931)



Signed On This Day



Stanley Kane ( 1934 )

Steve Harkness ( 1989 )

Diego Cavalieri (2008)



Sold On This Day



Joe Hewitt ( 1910 )

Tommy Lucas ( 1933 )

Dietmar Hamann (2006)

Peter Crouch (2008)

Neco Williams ( 2022 )



Passed Away On This Day



Harry Lewis ( 1976 )

Fred Parry ( 2016 )





1931 - Centre-half Fred Tomley was born in Liverpool. He signed from Litherland in September 1953 but only made two senior appearances before joining Chester in July 1955.



1933 – Full-back Tommy Lucas left the reds for Clapton Orient. He had signed from Alexandra Victoria in 1916 and played 366 reds games, netting three times, winning one League title and captaining England in his time at Anfield.



1934 – Keeper Stanley Kane signed on at Anfield. He only played six first-team games before leaving for Southend United in April 1936.



1966 - Roger Hunt played in England’s goalless draw with Uruguay at Wembley, the opening game of their victorious World Cup campaign.



1972 - Aboubakar ‘Titi’ Camara was born in Conakry, Guinea. He scored ten times in 37 reds games after signing from Olympique de Marseille for £2.6m in June 1999, most famously the only goal of the game at home to West Ham United on the day his father died in October of that year. He was sold to the Hammers for £2.2m in December 2000, although he only made fourteen appearances for them, before being loaned to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.



2000 - John Welsh made his debut for England Under-16’s as they beat Thailand 3-0 at York City’s Bootham Crescent in the opening fixture of a Nationwide-sponsored tournament that also featured Brazil.



2002 - John Arne Riise signed an extension to his Liverpool contract to keep him at Anfield until 2007. He signed from AS Monaco for £4m in June 2001 and netted 31 times in his 348 first-team appearances, at either left-back or on the left side of midfield, but left for Roma for the same fee he was signed for in June 2008. He helped us to claim the Champions League, FA Cup, two UEFA Super Cups, League Cup and two FA Charity Shields.



2006 - Dietmar Hamann officially joined Bolton Wanderers for £500,000. However, he moved on to Manchester City before the ink was dry on his contract. Meanwhile, Chris Kirkland joined Wigan Athletic on loan. He signed permanently in October 2006, playing 134 times for the Latics in total, again suffering from injuries before moving to Sheffield Wednesday in May 2012. Also that day, ex-reds winger Mark Kennedy joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He turned out 48 times for the Eagles, grabbing just one goal before being released in May 2008.



2007 - The launch of the club’s own TV channel, LFC TV was announced. This was the result of a three-year deal with Setanta. Rick Parry said, “The channel heralds a new era for Liverpool Football Club. We always welcome the opportunity to engage with our fantastic fan-base and LFC TV will bring them closer to the club and the team they love, at what is a very exciting time both on and off the pitch.”



2007 - Forward Michael Collins and keeper Martin Hansen both signed on as professionals. Meanwhile, striker David Amoo joined the reserves set-up from Millwall. Also, Angel Vales joined the club as reserve team coach and head of technical analysis.



2008 – Peter Crouch was sold to Portsmouth for a fee of up to £11m, after 42 goals in 134 outings since his £7m capture from Southampton in July 2005. He netted sixteen times in 49 games in his second spell with Pompey before moving back to Tottenham Hotspur for around £9m a year later.



2008 – Brazilian keeper Diego Cavalieri signed from Palmeiras for £3.5m. He only made ten senior appearances, keeping four clean sheets, but sat on the bench on a further 103 occasions. He moved to Cesena for £1.2m in August 2010.



2009 – Nabil El Zhar signed a new contract until 2012. The French-born Moroccan international struck once in 32 reds games, moving on to Spanish side Levante U.D. in August 2011.



2010 - Fernando Torres and ex-red Xabi Alonso helped Spain to a 1-0 defeat of the Netherlands in the World Cup Final in Johannesburg, with Dirk Kuyt on the losing side.



2012 – Luis Suárez scored a hat-trick as the Uruguay Olympic XI beat a Chile Under-25’s side 6-4 in Maldonado, with clubmate Sebastian Coates also in action.



2013 – Ex-reserves midfielder Tom Ince, Paul’s son, became a father for the first time when his partner, Charly Cottrell, gave birth to Halle Rae at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport, where Ince himself had been born 21 years earlier.



2014 - Luis Suárez was sold to Barcelona for a club record £75m, having struck 82 times in 133 reds games since his arrival from Ajax for a club record fee of £22.8m in January 2011, capturing the hearts of all reds. He helped us to claim the League Cup the following season, going on to help the Catalans to the UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles amongst many honours so far.



2015 – Midfielder Kevin Stewart signed a new contract with the club, joining Swindon Town on loan on the same day. He played seven times for the Robins before returning to Anfield, going on to play twenty senior reds games before being sold to Hull City for a reported £6m in July 2017.



2016 – Right-back Fred Perry died. He signed from Worthing in July 1954, but made just one senior appearance before joining Sittingbourne in January 1957.



2016 – Keeper Danny Ward signed a new contract with the reds and then joined Championship side Huddersfield Town on loan for the season. He made 46 senior outings for the Terriers, saving a spot-kick as they were promoted to the top flight via a penalty shoot-out in the Play-off Final at Wembley.



2017 – Forward Dominic Solanke signed from Chelsea, finally netting his first senior goal in his 27th and last outing as we thumped Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 at Anfield in May 2018, moving on to Bournemouth for £19m in January 2019.



2018 – Dejan Lovren reached the World Cup Final as Croatia beat England 2-1 after extra time in their Semi-final in Moscow, with Jordan Henderson and ex-red Raheem Sterling on the losing side.



2019 - Rhian Brewster scored his first two senior goals as we thumped Tranmere Rovers 6-0 at Prenton Park in our opening pre-season friendly, with Bobby Duncan netting while playing for the senior side for the first time. Nathaniel Clyne, Curtis Jones and Divock Origi also scored as forward Paul Glatzel, keeper Vitezslav Jaros and left-backs Yasser Larouci and Adam Lewis featured for the first-team for the first time. Also debuting at this level was keeper Daniel Atherton, who actually came on as a forward!



2020 – We were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley behind closed doors at Anfield, ending a record run of 24 consecutive home League victories. Andy Robertson put the reds in front before the break, but Jay Rodriguez equalised in the second half, the latest of his four goals past us to date.



2021 – England drew 1-1 with Italy in the European Championships Final at Wembley, but lost out on penalties. Jordan Henderson came on as a substitute and was later himself replaced, with ex-red Raheem Sterling also in action.



2022 – Welsh right-back Neco Williams was sold to Nottingham Forest for a reported £17m, having played 33 reds games, helping us to claim the Premier League title. On the same day, left-back Owen Beck joined Portuguese side Famalicão on loan, failing to make their first team. Meanwhile, keeper Andy Lonergan signed a new contract with Everton.