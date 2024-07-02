« previous next »
On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Quote from: paulrazor on July 2, 2024, 01:32:38 pm
Ah that's brilliant

From what I recall it didn't look like a sell out

Couldnt tell you. Just tenner being in the Annie Rd and standing on my seat for his hat trick penalty and kind of falling through the back of it and getting a bit stick and being in a panic about it. :D

Think a young David Seaman was the Birmingham keeper.
1986 Birmingham City(Division One)Anfield 5-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar , Gary Gillespie , Jim Beglin , Steve Nicol , Ronnie Whelan , Alan Hansen (c), Kenny Dalglish , Craig Johnston ,Ian Rush , Jan Mølby , Kevin MacDonald
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Ian Rush 25' (Ronnie Whelan), Gary Gillespie 46' (Craig Johnston), Jan Mølby 49' penalty, Gary Gillespie 58' (Ian Rush), Gary Gillespie 83' penalty
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Ronnie Whelan out for Mark Lawrenson 83'
BIRMINGHAM CITY LINE UP
David Seaman, Brian Roberts, Julian D icks , Mark Smalley, Jim Hagan, Ray Ranson, Stuart Storer, Wayne Clarke, Nicky Platnauer, Billy Wright, Robert Hopkins
BIRMINGHAM CITY GOAL
Brian Roberts out for Martin Kuhl 75'
Liverpool Manager: Kenny Dalglish
Birmingham City manager: John Bond
Referee: Tyson GM
Attendance: 42,021
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 3890
League game number: 3284
LFC played towards Kop: First half



- The penalty from which Gillespie scored the 5th goal was awarded after Ian Rush was felled by a rash challenge from Julian Dicks.



No wonder Birmingham were rubbish. Billy Wright must have been pushing 70 by this point.
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 3rd
Games

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY


EVENTS

Born on this day

Charlie Ashcroft (1926)

Signed On This Day

Harry McNaughton (1920)
Philipp Degen (2008)
Emre Can ( 2014 )
Kevin Stewart ( 2014 )

Sold On This Day

Bob Clark ( 1931 )
Eric Anderson ( 1957 )
Bert Slater ( 1962 )
David Raven (2006)
Luis Garcia ( 2007 )
Jonjo Shelvey ( 2013 )
Andre Wisdom ( 2017 )
Kamil Grabara ( 2021 )

Passed Away On This Day

Jimmy McDougall ( 1984 )
Billy Liddell ( 2001 )


1894  Scottish keeper Harry McNaughton signed from St. Bernards. He only made one senior appearance, keeping a clean sheet in the Anfield derby in the October of that year.

1926 - Keeper Charlie Ashcroft was born in Chorley. He signed for the reds in December 1943 and appeared 89 times before joining Ipswich Town in June 1955.

1931  Forward Bob Clark left the reds for Nottingham Forest after eleven goals in 42 outings. He had signed from Newcastle United for £3,000 in January 1928, having helped them to the League title the year before.

1962  Scottish keeper Bert Slater was sold to Dundee who were under the management of his brother Bob. He arrived from Falkirk in a swap deal for Tommy Younger in June 1959 and played 111 times, winning a Second Division title medal in 1962.

1967 - Tony Hateley completes his transfer from Chelsea for a then club record £96,000 fee. In his first season he grabbed 27 goals in 52 games,
but injuries took their toll, and he was sold to Coventry City in September 1968 after a total of 28 strikes in 56 outings.

1977 - Bruce Grobbelaar won his only senior international cap for Rhodesia before the countrys name change to Zimbabwe. They were held to a 1-1 draw by South Africa in a friendly in Salisbury.

1984  Scottish left-half Jimmy McDougall died in Allerton. He signed from Partick Thistle in April 1928 and went on to be nominated into the clubs official Hall of Fame for the 1930s.Having struck twelve times in 356 games for the reds. He moved on to South Liverpool in May 1938 and later set up a successful chandlery business in Liverpool.

2001 - Legendary forward Billy Liddell died in Liverpool of Alzheimers disease. He joined the reds in July 1938 while still only sixteen,
He left the club 23 years later, having struck 228 times in 534 games. His only club honour was the League title in 1947, although he also played in the FA Cup Final three years later.

2003 - Stephen Warnock joined Coventry City on loan. He struck three times in 49 games for the Sky Blues as they finished twelfth in the First Division, becoming their Player of the Year. He finally made the break-through at Anfield under Rafael Benítez, but only bagged one goal in 67 reds games before leaving for Blackburn Rovers in January 2007.

2004 - Bruno Cheyrou joined Olympique de Marseille on loan. He had struck five times in 48 games in his one year at Anfield and bagged one goal in nineteen League games for the Mediterranean outfit.

2005 - Mauricio Pellegrino signed for Deportivo Alavés, having been released by the reds two weeks earlier. The Argentine centre-back had rarely impressed in his thirteen reds games, after signing from Valencia on a free transfer in January. He had arrived at Anfield with an impressive reputation, having previously won the Spanish League three times and the UEFA Cup, as well as appearing in two Champions League Finals.

2007 - Luis García re-signed for Club Atlético de Madrid for around £4m after thirty strikes, including five in our glorious Champions League campaign in 2005, in 121 games.
He had also helped us to claim the UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield.
On the same day, keeper Nikolay Mihaylov signed from Levski Sofia. However, he was sold to Twente in the Netherlands for 1.8m in February 2010 after a loan spell, as work permit problems meant he was unable to feature for the reds.

2008  Right-back Philipp Degen signed on a free transfer from Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund on a four-year deal. Injuries restricted him to just thirteen largely unconvincing senior outings.

2009 - Kenny Dalglish was appointed to a role with the Academy and as a Club Ambassador.

2013  Jonjo Shelvey left for Swansea City for an initial £5m fee, after seven strikes in 69 reds outings since signing from Charlton Athletic for £1.7m in May 2010.

2014  Midfielder Emre Can signed from Bayer 04 Leverkusen for £9.75m. He struck fourteen times in 167 outings, moving on to Juventus in June 2018 after his contract expired.

2017  Defender Andre Wisdom signed for Derby County, having netted once in 22 senior outings.

2019  Irish centre-half Conor Masterson signed for Queens Park Rangers, notching once in twenty senior appearances in his first two seasons with the Rs. On the same day, winger Bobby Adekanye left the reds to sign for S.S. Lazio, netting once in eleven League outings in his first two campaigns.

2021  Polish reserves keeper Kamil Grabara left the club for Danish side F.C. København, playing 76 times in his first two seasons.

2021  Jordan Henderson struck his first goal for England in their 4-0 defeat of Ukraine in their European Championships Quarter-final in Rome, with ex-red Raheem Sterling also featuring. Meanwhile, ex-red Luis Suárez scored in the shoot-out as Uruguay beat Colombia 4-2 after their Copa América Quarter-final had ended goalless in Brasilia, with future red Luis Díaz on the losing side.

2023  Left-back Owen Beck joined Dundee on loan, netting twice in 28 outings before being recalled to Anfield the following January.

2001- Billy Liddell, long before most of our time but what a player. Liddellpool

2005- Pellegrino didnt play well for us at all but he was very old when he joined, however, behind the scenes I heard he was great at helping the players understand zonal marking. He also played in the league a bit to help Sami Hyypia rest for the champions league. Pellegrino himself couldnt play in that run as he was cup tied. I am pretty sure he returned for a while as a coach under Benitez?
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Quote from: paulrazor on July 3, 2024, 08:26:55 am
2001- Billy Liddell, long before most of our time but what a player. Liddellpool

2005- Pellegrino didnt play well for us at all but he was very old when he joined, however, behind the scenes I heard he was great at helping the players understand zonal marking. He also played in the league a bit to help Sami Hyypia rest for the champions league. Pellegrino himself couldnt play in that run as he was cup tied. I am pretty sure he returned for a while as a coach under Benitez?


Re 2005 Yes He Did Return
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 4th
Games

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY

EVENTS

Born on this day

Robert Crawford (1886)
Jan Molby (1963)
John Scales (1966)

Signed On This Day

Stan Collymore ( 1995 )
Antonio Barragan (2005)
Jose Reina (2005)
Boudewjin Zenden (2005)
Gabriel Paletta (2006)
Fernando Torres (2007)
Andrea Dossena ( 2008 )

Sold On This Day

David Fairclough (1983)
Leyton Maxwell (2001)


1886 - Scottish full-back Bob Crawford was born in Blythswood. He played 115 times for the reds after signing from Arthurlie in January 1909, netting once in a career badly interrupted by injury.

1912 - The UK won Olympic Gold as they beat Denmark 4-2 in the Final in Stockholm. Ex-reds winger Arthur Berry was on the scoresheet, while future reds left-half Joe Dines also played.

1949 - Former first team Coach Alex Miller was born in Glasgow. He became a scout under Gérard Houllier in 1999, before being given a first-team role by Rafael Benítez. He left the club in May 2008 to take over as Manager of JEF United Ichihara Chiba in Japan, leading them to safety from a perilous position in his first season in charge, although he was sacked in July 2009.

1963 - Jan Mølby was born in Kolding. The big Dane arrived at Anfield in August 1984, signed by Joe Fagan for £225,000 from Ajax. He netted 61 times in his 292 reds games, including a remarkable forty of his 42 attempted spot-kicks. He won three League titles, two FA Cups and Screen Sport Super Cup while at Anfield, before moving into management.

1964 - Tommy Smith married Susie.

1966 - John Scales was born in Harrogate. He was signed by Roy Evans for £3.5m in September 1994, bagging four goals in 94 appearances before being sold to Tottenham Hotspur for £2.6m two years later.

1970  Peter Cormack married Marion at St. Bernards Church in Edinburgh.

1983 - David Fairclough was sold to Swiss side Luzern after 55 goals in 154 reds games, two-fifths of which were from off the bench. The bionic carrot helped us to three League titles, European Cup, UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and two League Cups in his nine years at Anfield.

1990 - Peter Beardsley and future red Mark Wright suffered World Cup heartbreak as England were knocked out of the World Cup after a penalty shoot-out defeat to old enemies West Germany in their Semi-final encounter at the newly-opened Stadio delle Alpi in Turin. John Barnes was injured and so could not take part in this match. Future red Karl-Heinz Riedle came on from the bench to win his final cap as a SV Werder Bremen player for the victors, scoring in the penalty shoot-out, as did Beardsley.
1995 - Stan Collymore signed from Nottingham Forest for a British record fee of £8.5m. He went on to net 35 times in 81 games, before moving on to his boyhood heroes Aston Villa for £7m two years later.

1994 - Future reds Phil Babb and Jason McAteer and ex-reds Ray Houghton and Steve Staunton all featured as the Republic of Ireland lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in their Quarter-final match in Orlando. This was Phil Babbs last cap as a Coventry City player and Ray Houghtons last game for his country while with Aston Villa.

1998 - Yet another Quarter-final ended in misery as future red Dietmar Hamann was on the losing side as Croatia beat Germany 3-0 in Lyon. He was winning his twelfth cap, and last one as a Bayern München player.

2000 - Centre-back Phil Babb signed for Sporting Clube de Portugal on a free transfer after falling out of contract at Anfield, having struck once in 170 reds appearances. He spent two years in Lisbon, before returning to England to join Sunderland.

2001 - Young Welsh midfielder Layton Maxwell left for Cardiff City on a free transfer, after spending the previous season on loan at Stockport County. He made just 45 appearances in three seasons with the Bluebirds.

2002 - Gérard Houllier was presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Liverpool.

2005 - Three players arrived with one departing. Pepe Reina signed from Villarreal for £6m, keeping a remarkable 177 clean sheets in his 394 games and helping us to claim the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Charity Shield before moving to Bayern München for £2m in August 2014. Bolo Zenden arrived from Middlesbrough on a free transfer, netting twice in 47 games before being released two years later. Also incoming was young right-back Antonio Barragán, who joined from Sevilla for £240,000. He too has already been moved on, joining Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña for 1m in August 2006.
On the way out was second string defender Jon Otsemobor, who signed for Rotherham United on a free transfer, having made just six senior reds appearances. He only played fourteen times for the Merry Millers before moving to Crewe Alexandra in January 2006.

2006 - Gabriel Paletta officially signed from Club Atlético Banfield for £2m. The young Argentine centre-back made just eight senior appearances, notching on his debut against Reading in the League Cup in October 2006 before returning to his native land to join Boca Juniors in August 2007. On the same day, reserves forward Ramon Calliste joined Scunthorpe United, for whom he failed to play a first-team game, before being released.

2007 - Fernando Torres signed from Club Atlético de Madrid for £20.2m in a six-year deal, although this fee was greatly inflated in the media. He proved an instant hit, notching 81 goals in just 142 reds outings, becoming the top scoring new Premier League import in his first campaign. He moved to Chelsea for a British record transfer fee of £50m on deadline day in January 2011.

2008  Left-back Andrea Dossena signed from Udinese for £7m in a four-year deal. He made 31 appearances during his time at Anfield, saving his two goals to date for the same week, first at home to Real Madrid and then at Manchester United. He left in January 2010 for SSC Napoli. On the same day, Harry Kewell signed for Galatasaray, after his contract with the reds had expired. He notched 34 times in ninety games, helping them to claim the Turkish Super Cup in 2008.

2012  Reserves right-back Stephen Darby signed for Bradford City, after just six senior reds appearances. He eventually became the Bantams club captain, but was released in May 2017.

2015  Forward Roberto Firmino signed from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for an initial £21m. He netted 111 times in 362 outings, helping us to clinch the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and FA Community Shield, as well as scoring the only goal as we won the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2019.

2020  Midfielder Curtis Jones signed a new contract, having struck three times in thirteen senior outings at that time.

2022  Czech keeper Vítězslav Jaro joined Stockport County on loan, making thirteen appearances for the League Two side. On the same day, forward Ben Woodburn signed for Preston North End, having been released by the reds. He struck twice in 42 outings in his first campaign with the Lilywhites.

2023 - Roberto Firmino moved on to Al-Ahli Saudi, netting nine times in 34 outings in his first campaign in Saudi Arabia.

1994- Holland beat Ireland 2-0, bad mistake by Terry Phelan for the opener and another then by Packie Bonner for the second. Watched the end of the game choking back the tears, Paul McGrath scored late on and I hoped we still had a chance but when it was disallowed for a high foot I knew the game was up.

1998- I flew to America that day for two weeks, first time ever stateside in Orlando, jesus the humidity when I stepped off the plane, bloody hell. When I got home my brother said he had a bet on Croatia to win that game 3-1, so close. The same day was the famous Dennis Bergkamp goal as Holland beat Argentina 2-1

2007- What a signing he was. I was very bitter for years after when he joined Chelsea but I think that has gone now, majority of fans let time heal. He was incredible to watch

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

"On This Day In L F C History"
July 5th
Games

2020 Aston Villa ( Premier League ) Anfield 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE -UP
Alisson Becker , Trent Alexander Arnold , Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk ( Captain ), Andy Robertson ( Neco Williams 90+4' ),Fabinho ( Jordan Henderson 61' )
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain ( Georginio Wijnaldum 61' )Naby Keita ( Curtis Jones 85' )Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi ( Roberto Firmino 60' ) Sadio Mane
ASTON VILLA LINE -UP
Pepe Reina , Ezri Konsa Ngoyo, Kortney Hause, Tyrone Mings,Neil Taylor, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz,Jack Grealish,Anwar El Ghazi ( Jota 74' )
Keinan Davis ( Mbwana Samatta 74' ),Trézéguet ( Indiana Vassilev 85' )
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Sadio Mane 71' { Assist Naby Keita ) , Curtis Jones 89' { Assist Mohamed Salah }
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Aston Villa manager: Dean Smith
Referee: Tierney P
Attendance: Played Behind Closed Doors
Half-time score: 0 - 0
League position after match: 1
Game number: 5737
League game number: 4595
LFC played towards Kop: Second half
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 5th
Events

Born on this day

Gary Gillespie (1960)
Dejan Lovren ( 1989 )
Alberto Moreno ( 1992 )

Signed On This day

Ned Doig ( 1904 )
Fabio Aurelio (2006)

Sold On This Day

Russell Crossley ( 1954 )
Joseph Maloney ( 1954 )
Fernando Morrientes (2006)

Passed Away On this day

John Hughes ( 1950 )

1904 - Ned Doig signed from Sunderland for £220. He went on to make 53 reds appearances, helping us to the Second Division title in 1905, and playing on until 1908, finishing as our oldest ever player aged 41 years and 165 days.

1954  Centre-half Joe Maloney was sold to Shrewsbury Town, for whom he played 237 League games. He had signed on at Anfield as a professional in January 1951, but only made twelve senior reds games.

1960  Scottish centre-back Gary Gillespie was born in Bonnybridge. He was Joe Fagans first signing, arriving from Coventry City for £325,000 in July 1983. He won three League titles in his eight years at Anfield, scoring 16 times in his 214 appearances, before moving back north to his boyhood heroes Celtic for £925,000 in August 1991.

1966 - Roger Hunt grabbed the only goal of Englands friendly in Poland as they warmed up for the World Cup Finals later that month.

1967 - Tony Hateley signed from Chelsea for a then club record £96,000 fee. In his first season he grabbed 27 goals in 52 games, but injuries took their toll, and he was sold to Coventry City in September 1968 after a total of 28 strikes in 56 outings.

1989  Croatian centre-half Dejan Lovren was born in Zenica. He arrived from Southampton for £20m in July 2014, notching eight times in 185 outings and helping us to claim the Premier League title before moving on to Zenit St. Petersburg for £10.9m in July 2020.

1992  Spanish left-back Alberto Moreno was born in Seville. He signed on a month later than Lovren for £12m from his hometown club Sevilla, netting three times in 141 reds games before being released in June 2019.

2002 - Sami Hyypiä signed a new four-year deal, which was subsequently extended twice further until the summer of 2009 when he joined Bayer 04 Leverkusen. He made 464 appearances for the reds, netting 35 times.

2005 - Steven Gerrard announced his desire to leave Liverpool, after a second successive summer of transfer turmoil. Fortunately, he changed his mind the next day and bagged a total of 186 goals in 710 reds games before moving on to LA Galaxy in the summer of 2015, helping us to claim the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, three League Cups and the FA Community Shield.

2006 - Left-back Fábio Aurélio signed from Valencia on a free transfer. He made 134 appearances, notching four times and helping us to claim the FA Community Shield, but suffered from a succession of injuries before returning to his native Brazil to sign for Grêmio in May 2012.
On the same day, winger Mark González was granted a work permit and Fernando Morientes officially signed for Valencia. González struck three times in 36 games, but left the club in July 2007 to join Real Betis Balompié.

2011 - Dietmar Hamann was appointed Manager of Stockport County. He led them to just three wins in twenty games before resigning four months later following the failure of a proposed takeover.

2014  Ex-red Dirk Kuyt played as the Netherlands required a penalty shoot-out to see off Costa Rica in their Quarter-final in Salvador, with future red Gini Wijnaldum also in action. Meanwhile, Divock Origi won his last cap before joining the reds as Belgium lost 1-0 to ex-red Javier Mascheranos Argentina in Brasilia.

2019 - Sadio Mané had a penalty saved having already scored the only goal as Senegal beat Uganda in their Africa Cup of Nations Finals Round of 16 game in Cairo, having also had a spot-kick foiled in his previous game.

2020  We beat Aston Villa behind closed doors 2-0 at Anfield, our 24th consecutive League win, a new club record and also a record for any club in the top flight. Sadio Mané and Curtis Jones both struck past ex-reds custodian Pepe Reina.

2021  Left-back Luke Chambers signed pro terms with the reds, having joined the Academy at the age of six. He also sometimes plays at centre-back and is the regular penalty taker for the Under-18s. On the same day, midfielder Liam Coyle left Anfield to sign for Accrington Stanley on a free transfer, netting once in 22 appearances in his first season with Accy.

2022  Belgian forward Divock Origi signed for AC Milan after 41 goals in 175 reds games, including a crucial goal as we won the UEFA Champions League in Madrid in June 2019 and six derby strikes. He also helped us to claim the Premier League title, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and League Cup since arriving from Lille OSC Métropole for £9.8m in July 2014.

2023  Ex-red Liam Millar scored his first goal for Canada while winning his twentieth cap in their 4-2 defeat of Cuba in a CONCACAF Gold Cup group game in Texas. On the same day, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott both played for England Under-21s as they beat Israel 3-0 in a European Championships Finals group game in Georgia.

Forgot Didi Hamann went there as manager.

People will say he failed. Lazy answer. And like John Barnes and Jason McAteer at Tranmere they get an unfair rep.

Both instances the clubs had damn all money.

I read Hamanns book (which I got signed in person, and he is a lovely man). He said when he went there he was basically given no money at all, they barely even had any players on their books, was a struggle just to get some registered in time for the season.

He was basically doing the job with both hands tied behind his back, his legs shackled and he was blindfolded too

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Quote from: paulrazor on July 5, 2024, 11:37:48 am
Forgot Didi Hamann went there as manager.

People will say he failed. Lazy answer. And like John Barnes and Jason McAteer at Tranmere they get an unfair rep.

Both instances the clubs had damn all money.

I read Hamanns book (which I got signed in person, and he is a lovely man). He said when he went there he was basically given no money at all, they barely even had any players on their books, was a struggle just to get some registered in time for the season.

He was basically doing the job with both hands tied behind his back, his legs shackled and he was blindfolded too


Loved Didi

Dietmar Hamann's 11 goals for Liverpool FC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_FX-K473rc
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 6th
Games

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY

EVENTS

Born On This day

Lee Jonas ( 2004 )

Signed On This Day

D ick Allman ( 1908 )
David Davidson ( 1928 )
Andriy Voronin (2007)
Roberto Firmino ( 2015 )

Sold On This Day

Messina Allman ( 1908 )
Alf Hanson (1938)


1908  Forward D ick Allman signed from Stoke. However, he only made one senior appearance before moving to Wrexham in September 1909.

1992 - Phil Thompson was sacked as Reserve Team Manager after falling out with Graeme Souness.

1995 - Ronnie Whelan was appointed Manager of Southend United. He managed two years in the role before departing following their relegation from the First Division.

2001 - The funeral of Joe Fagan was held. He joined the coaching staff at Anfield in 1958, becoming Assistant Manager under Bob Paisley in 1974, before moving into the hot seat himself nine years later. In his first season as boss, he led the club to a unique treble of League title, European Cup and League Cup. He retired in the aftermath of the Heysel tragedy in May 1985.

2002 - Gérard Houllier was presented with his second honour of the week when he was awarded the Légion dHonneur, the French equivalent of a knighthood, at the French Embassy in London.

2004  Centre-half Lee Jonas was born in Liverpool. He joined the reds at Under-12s level, having previously been with Everton.

2005 - Steven Gerrard performed a dramatic uturn having announced his desire to quit Anfield a day earlier. He signed further new contracts and bagged a total of 186 goals in 710 reds games before moving on to LA Galaxy this summer, helping us to claim the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, three League Cups and the FA Community Shield.

2007 - Ukrainian forward Andriy Voronin signed from Bayer 04 Leverkusen on a free transfer, with Dutch midfielder Bolo Zenden departing L4 to join Olympique de Marseille. Voronin netted six times in forty outings in total, being loaned out to Hertha BSC Berlin for a season before returning to L4. He was sold to Dinamo Moskva for £1.8m in January 2010.

2009  Yossi Benayoun signed a new contract until 2013. He notched 29 times in 134 reds games since signing from West Ham United for £5m in July 2007, moving on to Chelsea for the same fee in July 2010. Meanwhile, it was announced that reserves right-back Stephen Darby and midfielder Jay Spearing had both agreed to sign on until 2012.

2010  Dirk Kuyt helped the Netherlands to reach the World Cup Final as they beat Uruguay 3-2 in their Semi-final encounter in Cape Town.

2011  Right-back Glen Johnson signed a new contract until 2015. He bagged nine goals in 200 reds games since his £17m capture from Portsmouth in June 2009, leaving the club in the summer of 2015.

2011  Ex-reserves midfielder Jim Magilton took over as Caretaker Assistant Manager of Shamrock Rovers, helping them as they retained their League title that year and reached the group stages of the UEFA Europa League.

2015  Sean ODriscoll was appointed Assistant Manager but left just three months later after the sacking of Brendan Rodgers. On the same day, young Spanish forward Luis Alberto returned to his native land, joining Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña on loan after failing to score in twelve games in his one season at Anfield.

2018  Alisson Becker won his last cap as a Roma player in Brazils 2-1 defeat to Belgium in their World Cup Quarter-final in Russia, with Roberto Firmino and ex-red Philippe Coutinho also in action. Meanwhile, ex-red Luis Suárez also crashed out at the same stage, as France beat Uruguay 2-0.

2019  Mohamed Salah was on the losing side as host nation Egypt lost 1-0 to South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations Finals Round of 16 in Cairo.

2020  Harvey Elliott signed as a professional. He had signed from Fulham for a fee eventually set at an initial £1.2m in July 2019, having become the youngest ever to play in both the Premier League and League Cup while with the Cottagers. He netted ten times in 119 reds games across his first five campaigns at Anfield.

2021  Keeper Harvey Davies turned pro with the reds, so far making it to the first-team bench on eleven occasions. On the same day, ex-reds reserves left-back Joe Maguire signed for Tranmere Rovers, only making six first-team appearances in his one campaign with Rovers.

2021  Future red Luis Díaz scored as Colombia drew 1-1 with Argentina in their Copa América Semi-final in Brasilia, before losing out on penalties. On the same day, Thiago Alcântara scored in the shoot-out as Spain lost out to Italy at the same stage of the European Championship Finals at Wembley after the match ended 1-1.

"On This Day In L F C History"
July 7th
Games

2007 Wrexham(Friendly)Racecourse Ground 3-2
LIVERPOOL LINE -UP
1st half team: David Martin, Steve Finnan, Gabriel Paletta, Jack Hobbs, Alvaro Arbeloa, Jarmaine Pennant, Lee Peltier, Mohamed Sissoko, Adam Hammill, Jordy Brouwer, Besian Idrizaj.
2nd half team: David Martin (Martin Hansen 61'), Stephen Darby, Miki Roque, Ronald Huth, Robbie Threlfall, Nabil El Zhar, Adam Hammill (András Simon 61'), Ryan Flynn, Jay Spearing,
Craig Lindfield, Besian Idrizaj (Krisztián Nemeth 61').
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Goals: Besian Idrizaj 4' 16' 26'
WREXHAM LINE -UP
Lineup 1st half: A . Williams, Spender, Pejic, S . Evans ( Hope 30 ), M. Williams, Mark Jones, Llewelyn, Murtagh, Done, Roberts, Carvill
Lineup 2nd half: Mike Jones, Valentine, G. Evans, Hope, Taylor, Makin, D. Williams, Fleming, E. Williams, Proctor, M. Williams
WREXHAM GOALS
E. Williams 67 & 89 mins
Attendance: 11,210
Referee: Jones M
Half-time score: 0 - 3

2018 Chester F C ( Friendly ) Swansway Stadium 7 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE -UP
First half: Loris Karius, Nathaniel Clyne, Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips, Alberto Moreno, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Ben Woodburn, Harry Wilson, Dominic Solanke, Divock Origi
2nd half: Danny Ward, Rafael Camacho, Ragnar Klavan, Pedro Chirivella, Alberto Moreno, Sheyi Ojo, James Milner, Naby Keita, Ryan Kent, Danny Ings, Daniel Sturridge.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Harry Wilson 37, 45, James Milner 47 pen, Daniel Sturridge 54, 87, Ryan Kent 56, Danny Ings 80.
CHESTER LINE -UP
First Half: Shenton, Smalley, Pritchard, Burton, Moran, Howsan, Roberts, Stopforth, Archer, Hughes, Mahon
2nd Half Subs: Thompson, Downes, Brown, Marsh-Hughes, Noble, Murray, Hallawell, Mooney,(A Trialist)
Half- Time 0-2
Attendance: 4,396
Referee: Jones. R
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 7th
Events

Born on this day

Alberto Aquilani (1984)

Signed On This day

Charlie Adam (2011)


1983 - Bruce Grobbelaar married Debbie in Zimbabwe. In typical Brucie fashion, both the happy couple wore tracksuits!

1983 - Ex-reds centre-half Larry Lloyd was appointed Manager of Notts County. He was only in charge for fifteen months before he was sacked. They were relegated after three years in the top flight in his only full season in charge.

1984  Midfielder Alberto Aquilani was born in Rome. He signed from Roma for a basic fee of 20m in August 2009, but injury restricted him to just 28 senior appearances, in which he notched only twice, although he did manage to register six assists in the League, only one less than Steven Gerrard. He was sold to Fiorentina in August 2012 after two seasons on loan back in his native land, with Juventus and AC Milan.

1990 - Peter Beardsley, Steve McMahon and future red Mark Wright all played as England lost 2-1 to Italy in the World Cup third place play-off in Bari.

1998 - Future red Bolo Zenden played as the Netherlands lost a penalty shoot-out 4-2 to Brazil in the World Cup Semi-final in Marseille after the match had ended 1-1.

1999 - It was announced that Paul Ince would be leaving the club. Gérard Houllier said, I have told him he is not in my plans for Liverpool. He should look elsewhere now. He joined Middlesbrough for £1m three weeks later. He had struck seventeen times in 81 reds games during his two years at Anfield.

2000 - Young midfielder Layton Maxwell joined Stockport County on loan. He scored twice in 23 appearances for them before joining Cardiff City on a free transfer a year later. His only reds appearance had come in a Worthington Cup tie against Hull City in September 1999, when he scored in front of the Kop.

2004 - Danny Murphy wed Joanna Taylor in Barbados, one month prior to his departure from Anfield

2005 - Dietmar Hamann signed a new contract for up to two years, depending on the number of appearances he made in the coming season. He moved on in July 2006 after 283 first-team appearances, in which he acted as a sturdy bulwark in front of the defence, scoring just eleven times. He helped us to claim the European Cup, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, two League Cups and the FA Charity Shield.

2006 - Former player, Coach and Manager Phil Taylors wife Maisey died.

2007 - Besian Idrizaj scored a hat-trick, his first reds goals, as we took a three-goal half-time lead in our opening pre-season friendly at Wrexham before eventually winning 3-2. Jordy Brouwer, Stephen Darby, Ryan Flynn, Martin Hansen, Ronald Huth, Krisztián Németh, András Simon and Jay Spearing all played their first reds games that day.

2010  Fernando Torres and ex-red Xabi Alonso both featured as Spain beat Germany 1-0 in Durban to reach the World Cup Final.

2011  Charlie Adam signed from Blackpool for an initial £6.75m. He notched twice in 35 outings, helping us to claim the Carling Cup before being sold to Stoke City for a reported £4m thirteen months later.

2011  Reserves centre-half Andre Wisdom signed a new contract until 2014, subsequently extended further. He scored once in 22 senior games after making his debut in September 2012, moving on to Derby County for an initial £2m in July 2017.

2011 - Robbie Fowler signed for SCG Muangthong United in Thailand, netting four times in twenty games while in Thailand, also taking over as coach for a while. Stephen Darby left Anfield on loan for Rochdale on the same day, playing forty times as they were relegated from League One.

2014 - Luis García signed for Indian Super League side Atlético de Kolkata, going on to win the Manyavar Most Exciting Player award as they claimed the title. On the same day, Tom Ince joined Hull City, netting once in thirteen outings before moving on to Derby County for £4.75m a year later.

2015  Spanish right-back Javier Manquillo had his loan from Club Atlético de Madrid terminated. He had made nineteen senior appearances.

2016  Emre Can played as Germany lost 2-0 to France in the European Championships Semi-final in Marseille.

2016  Keeper Brad Jones signed for Feyenoord, helping them to clinch the League title in his first campaign, their first in eighteen years.

2017  Right-back Stephen Darby joined Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer from Bradford City, after one goal in 239 games for the Bantams.

2018  Rafa Camacho, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Naby Keïta and Nathaniel Phillips all made their reds bows as we thumped Chester 7-0 at their Swansway Chester Stadium in our opening pre-season friendly. Winger Harry Wilson bagged his first two goals for the club as we led 2-0 at half time. James Milner converted a penalty before Daniel Sturridge bagged a brace, with Ryan Kent netting his first for the reds and Danny Ings also on target.

2018  Jordan Henderson and ex-red Raheem Sterling helped England to beat Sweden 2-0 in Samara, with Dejan Lovren on the winning side as Croatia set up a Semi-final meeting with England, seeing off host nation on penalties after their meeting in Sochi ended 2-2.

2019  Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, future red Arthur Melo and ex-red Philippe Coutinho all featured as Brazil beat Peru 3-1 in the Copa América Final in Rio de Janeiro to become South American champions for the ninth time.

2021  Jordan Henderson and ex-red Raheem Sterling played as England beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley to reach the European Championships Final after extra time, although they went on to lose the Final to Italy on penalties.

2021  Forward Oakley Cannonier signed as a professional, having joined from his hometown club Leeds United as an Under-12. He struck 41 times in all competitions in the 2021/22 season, signing a new contract in August 2022.

2022  Defender Joe Gomez signed a new contract, having failed to score in 142 senior games to that point. He signed from Charlton Athletic for £3.5m in June 2015, so far helping us to claim the League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and League Cup. On the same day, Jordan Henderson was presented with his MBE at Buckingham Palace by Prince William Duke of Cambridge.

"On This Day In L F C History"
July 8th
Games


2016 Tranmere Rovers ( Friendly ) Prenton Park 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE -UP
First half: Loris Karius, Jon Flanagan, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Brad Smith, Cameron Brannagan, Lucas Leiva , Ovie Ejaria, Ryan Kent, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.
Second half: Adam Bogdan, Connor Randall, Andre Wisdom, Tiago Ilori, Alberto Moreno, Pedro Chirivella, Kevin Stewart, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lazer Markovic, Danny Ings, Ben Woodburn.
TRANMERE ROVERS LINE - UP
First Half: Davies , Vaughn , McNulty , Ridehalgh , Ihiekwe , S.Jennings , Harris , Kirby , C.Jennings , Cook, Stephenson ,
Second Half: Turner , Gumbs , Sutton , Mekki , A.Trialist, Hughes , Askew , Ilesanmi , Duggan , Maynard , Norwood ,
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Danny Ings 79'
Attendance Approx 13,000

2020 Brighton & Hove Albion ( Premier League ) American Express Community Stadium 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Alisson Becker,Trent Alexander Arnold,Joe Gomez,Virgil Van Dijk,Neco Williams ( Andy Robertson 45')Georginio Wijnaldum
Jordan Henderson ( Captain ) { James Milner 80' )Naby Keita ( Fabinho 61' )Mohamed Salah,Roberto Firmino ( Takumi Minamino 87' )
Alex Oxklade Chamberlain ( Sadio Mane 61' )
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION LINE - UP
Mat Ryan,Tariq Lamptey,Adam Webster,Lewis Dunk,Dan Burn,Davy Pröpper ( Yves Bissouma 71')Dale Stephens,Pascal Groß ( Aaron Connolly 71' )
Alexis Mac Allister ( Aaron Mooy 71')Leandro TrossardNeal Maupay
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Mohamed Salah 6' (Naby Keita) , Jordan Henderson 8' (Mohamed Salah), Mohamed Salah 76' (Andy Robertson),
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION GOAL
Leandro Trossard 45'
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Brighton manager: Graham Potter
Referee: Pawson C
Attendance: Behind Closed Doors
Half-time score: 1 - 2
League position after match: 1
Game number: 5738
League game number: 4596
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 8th
Events

Born On This Day

Robbie Keane (1980)
Patrice Luzi (1980)
Miki Roque (1988)
Virgil Van Dijk ( 1991 )

Signed On This Day

Milan Jovanovic (2010)

Sold On This Day

Liam Miller ( 2021 )

Passed Away On This Day

Tom Saunders ( Club Scout Youth Develoment Officer and European Spy.) 2001
Dave Hickson (2013 )


1971 - John Achterberg was born in Utrecht, Netherlands. He was appointed reserves goalkeeping coach at Melwood in June 2009 after over a decade as player and coach with Tranmere Rovers, moving up to the first team two years later.

1980 - Robbie Keane was born in Dublin. He signed from Tottenham Hotspur for £19.3m in July 2008, but only netted seven times in 28 games before making the return journey for an initial £15m fee the following January.

1980 - Patrice Luzi was born in Ajaccio. He signed on a free transfer from Monaco in July 2002, but made just one first-team appearance, as a substitute for the injured Jerzy Dudek in our long overdue League win at Chelsea in January 2004, leaving the club after three years in the reserves.

1983 - Gary Gillespie signed from Coventry City for £325,000, becoming Joe Fagans first signing. His eight years at Anfield were blighted by injury, but he won three League title medals, and scored sixteen times in his 214 appearances, before moving back north to his boyhood heroes Celtic.

1988 - Catalan centre-back Miki Roqué was born in Tremp. He was part of the victorious FA Youth Cup winning side in 2005 and made his senior debut in our Champions League defeat at Galatasaray in December 2006. He was released in June 2009 after spending much of his time out on loan, sadly dying in June 2012, aged just 23.

1991  Dutch centre-half Virgil van Dijk was born in Breda. He arrived from Southampton for a club record £75m in January 2018, a world record fee for a defender at the time. He has netted 23 goals in 270 outings across his first seven seasons, helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, two League Cups and FA Community Shield.

1996 - Defender Stephen Wright joined the Academy. He went on to play 21 first-team games before signing for Sunderland for £3m in August 2002.

1999 - Six new signings were presented to the press as Gérard Houlliers revolution took shape - Titi Camara, Stéphane Henchoz, Sami Hyypiä, Erik Meijer, Vladimír micer, Stéphane Henchoz and Sander Westerveld. Le Boss said, Some have turned down the chance of playing in the Champions League, others the UEFA Cup. Some of them rejected higher profile clubs than we are at the moment. We are very happy they accepted the challenge.

2001 - Tom Saunders died. The former Youth Development Officer and long-standing Director also spent many years as a European spy for the club, checking out upcoming opponents. He also managed the England Schoolboys and Under-18s during his career and was well loved at Anfield.

2003 - Steve Finnan, Anthony Le Tallec and Florent Sinama-Pongolle all reported for the start of pre-season training for the first time. Another new arrival at Anfield was coach Christian Damiano, who joined from Fulham.

2004 - Two of the coaching staff left the club. Sammy Lee took up a position as a full-time National Coach at the FA, with goalkeeping coach Joe Corrigan also moving on, ending up at West Bromwich Albion.

2005 - Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard both signed new four-year contracts. Our captain moved on to LA Galaxy this summer, having played 710 senior games, but Carragher retired after 737 reds appearances in total.

2009  Gerrard renewed his contract again, this time until 2013, which was of course further renewed.

2009 - Fernando Torres became a father to Nora when his wife Olalla gave birth at the Hospital La Rosaleda Compostelan in Santiago de Compostela.

2011  Right-back Jon Flanagan signed a new contract until 2015, which was subsequently extended. He played 51 senior reds games, notching once, before being released in June 2018.

2013  Centre-forward Dave Hickson died. He made the controversial switch across Stanley Park to join the reds for £12,000 in November 1959, putting an extra 15,000 on the gate for his debut, with one fan running on to kiss him on the cheek! He scored 38 times in his 67 reds games before joining Aston Villa in July 1961.

2016 - Midfielder Ovie Ejaria, keeper Loris Karius, winger Sadio Mané, centre-back Joël Matip and forward Ben Woodburn all played their first reds games as Danny Ings notched the only goal of our friendly at Tranmere Rovers.

2016  Reds boss Jürgen Klopp and Assistant Managers Peter Krawietz and eljko Buvač all signed new contracts. Buvač left the club in April 2018, with Klopp and Krawietz remaining at Anfield.

2020  We won 3-1 behind closed doors at Brighton & Hove Albion, with Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson putting us two up inside the opening eight minutes. Leandro Trossard pulled a goal back before the break, but Salah headed in a second to secure our thirtieth League win of the season, from just 34 games.

2021  Forwards Joe Hardy and Liam Millar both left the reds, with both having made one senior appearance in the FA Cup. Hardy joined Accrington Stanley while Millar moved to Basel for a reported £1.3m, netting ten times in 44 games in his first season in Switzerland. On the same day, ex-reds centre-half Mikel San José signed for Sociedad Deportiva Amorebieta, scoring once in 27 outings in his first campaign back in Spain.

"On This Day In L F C History"
July 9th
Games

2005 Wrexham (Friendly) Racecourse Ground 4-3
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Pepe Reina (Jerzy Dudek 46); Steve Finnan (David Raven 60), Jamie Carragher (Josemi 46), Sami Hyypia (Zak Whitbread 46), Stephen Warnock; Darren Potter (Luis Garcia 46), Steven Gerrard (Jon Welsh 46) Dietmar Hamann (Xabi Alonso 46), Bolo Zenden (John Arne Riise 46); Djibril Cisse (Anthony Le Tallec 46), Fernando Morientes (Milan Baros 46).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Fernando Morientes 16' , Fernando Morientes 41',Milan Baros 51' , Milan Baros 71' ,
WREXHAM LINE - UP
Ingham (Michael Jones 78'), Pejic, Baylis, Holt, Roche, Mark Jones (Chris Jones 78'), D. Williams (Done 46'), Ferguson (Spender 70'), Smith (M. Williams 81'), Walters (Jack 70'), Bennett (McEvilly 59')
Goals: Mark Jones 8', McEvilly 72', Jack 80'
Attendance: 12,363
Referee: Jones M
Half-time score: 0 - 2
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 9th
Events

Born On This Day

Douglas D ick ( 1868 )
Conor Bradley ( 2003 )

Signed On This Day

Harry Kewell (2003)

Sold On This Day

Bill White ( 1902 )
Djibril Cisse (2007)

Passed Away On This Day

George Latham ( 1939 )


1902  Scottish inside-left Bill White left the reds to sign for Dundee. He had signed from West Calder in 1901, scoring his only reds goal after just two minutes of his debut in the Anfield derby in September of that year. He made just five more senior reds appearances.

1939  Welsh international half-back George Latham died. He joined the reds as an amateur in December 1902, signing on professionally the following year. He played nineteen reds games without scoring before joining Southport Central in 1909.

1992 - Gérard Houllier was appointed Manager of France. He was in charge for just fifteen months, winning seven of his twelve games in command, although the French narrowly missed out on qualifying for the World Cup in the USA.

2001 - The funeral of Billy Liddell was held. King Billy was a genuine reds legend, arriving at Anfield in July 1938 while still only sixteen. He left the club 23 years later, having struck 228 times in 534 games, and brightened the lean Second Division years for Kopites. His only club honour was the League title in 1947, although he also played in the FA Cup Final three years later.

2002 - Young French midfielder Alou Diarra signed for five years from Bayern München on a free transfer. He spent all his time as a red on loan away from Anfield, first at Le Havre, then Bastia, and finally with Racing Club de Lens whom he joined permanently for £2m in June 2005.
In 2006 He reached the pinnacle of his career, making a substitute appearance in the World Cup Final as France lost out to Italy on penalties in Berlin.

2002 - Reds Director Noel White was re-appointed as Chairman of the FA International Committee for an eighth consecutive year. The former Liverpool Chairman, who was on the Board of Directors at Anfield for 21 years until his resignation in October 2006, had first been elected to this post in 1994.

2003 - Harry Kewell signed from Leeds United for £5m on a five-year deal. It was also announced that he would be taking over the famous number seven shirt, with Vladimír micer switching to eleven. Harrys time at Anfield was disappointing as he suffered from a series of niggling injuries, bagging sixteen goals in 139 reds games before leaving as his contract expired. However, he did help us to claim the Champions League and FA Cup in his time as a red, although he limped out of both Finals.

2003 - Gérard Houllier was presented with his Honorary OBE in London by Foreign Secretary Jack Straw, alongside his good friend Arsène Wenger.

2003 - Future star Conor Bradley was born in Northern Ireland. The youngster's rise has been rapid through the ranks and the right-back has bags of talent that he will undoubtedly showcase at Liverpool.

2004 - Darren Potter signed a new three-year contract. He made the break-through to the first team in Rafael Benítezs first season, making a total of seventeen appearances before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2007.

2005 - Pepe Reina and Bolo Zenden both played their first reds games as we won our opening pre-season friendly 4-3 at Wrexham. Fernando Morientes and Milan Baro grabbed a brace each.

2007 - Two new members of staff at the Academy started their jobs. Technical Manager Piet Hamberg had arrived from Grasshoppers of Zurich and Recruitment Manager Paul Johnson came from Blackburn Rovers, though both have already left. Meanwhile, Djibril Cissé was sold to Olympique de Marseille for £6.3m, after a season there on loan. He had bagged 24 goals in 79 reds games since his club record £14m capture from Auxerre, scoring to help us to claim three trophies in his time at Anfield.

2009 - Jermaine Pennant signed for Real Zaragoza after a five-month loan spell with Portsmouth. He had arrived at Anfield in July 2006 for £6.7m after Birmingham City were relegated, hitting the target just three times in 81 reds games, helping us to reach the UEFA Champions League Final in his first season.

2012 - Jamie Carragher was awarded an Honorary Fellowship by Liverpool John Moores University at Liverpools Anglican Cathedral.

2014  Future red Gini Wijnaldum and ex-reds Dirk Kuyt, Javier Mascherano and Maxi Rodríguez faced off in the World Cup Semi-final in São Paulo. The game ended goalless, with Argentina eventually beating the Netherlands 4-2 on penalties. They went on to lose the Final to Germany.

2019  Alberto Moreno signed for Villarreal, having been released by the reds after netting three times in 141 reds games since signing for £12m from his hometown club Sevilla in August 2014. On the same day, ex-red Xabi Alonso started work as head coach for Real Sociedads B-team.

2020  Czech keeper Vítězslav Jaro signed a new contract. He arrived from SK Slavia Praha in 2017 and played as we won the FA Youth Cup in 2019. He has so far made it to the first-team bench on seven occasions.

2021  Harvey Elliott signed a new contract, having signed from Fulham for an initial £1.2m in July 2019.

2021  Future red Luis Díaz bagged a brace as Colombia beat Peru 3-2 in their Copa América third place play-off in Brasilia.

2022  Colombian defender Anderson Arroyo signed a new contract, joining Deportivo Alavés on loan on the same day.

