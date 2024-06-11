June 14th

Games



1947 Everton (Liverpool Senior Cup Final) Anfield 2-1

LIVERPOOL LINE-UP

Cyril Sidlow; Bill Jones, Ray Lambert, Willie Fagan (Captain ), Laurie Hughes, Eddie Spicer, Bill Watkinson, Jack Balmer, Albert Stubbins, Stan Palk, Billy Liddell.

LIVERPOOL GOALS

Jack Balmer 10' Bill Watkinson 15'

EVERTON LINE-UP

Sagar, Henley, Greenhalgh, Bentham, Humphreys, Watson, McLlhatton, Stevenson, Dodds, Fielding, Eglington

EVERTON GOAL

Stevenson 14'

Attendance: Approx 40,000

Referee: Evans WHE

Half-time score: 2 - 1

*Liverpool won the league title while this game was in progress as title contenders Stoke lost their postponed game vs. Sheffield United









1953 Young Boys of Berne (Friendly) Yankee Stadium-New York 1-1

Tour: Tour of America And Canada (1953)

LIVERPOOL LINE - UP

Charlie Ashcroft, Ray Lambert, Eddie Spicer, Phil Taylor, Laurie Hughes, Bob Paisley, Jimmy Payne, Kevin Baron, Billy Liddell, Sammy Smyth, Alan A`Court.

LIVERPOOL GOAL

Billy Liddell 58'

YOUNG BOYS OF BERNE LINE - UP

Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You

YOUNG BOYS OF BERNE GOAL

Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You

Attendance: 11,085







Events



Born on this day



William Edward Barclay ( Manager ) 1857

Edgar Chadwick (1869)

Arthur Goddard (1878)



Signed On This Day



Darwin Nunez( 2022)



Sold On This Day



Jock McNab (1928 )

Jimmy walsh ( 1928 )



Passed Away On This day



Gordon Hodgson ( 1951 )



1857  The clubs first Manager, William Barclay, was born in the Kilmainham Auxiliary of the South Dublin Workhouse. He worked as a Secretary-cum -Manager for the first four years of the clubs existence, having previously been Vice Chairman of Everton.



1869 - Inside-forward Edgar Chadwick was born in Blackburn. He had won the League with Everton in 1891, and joined Burnley aged thirty. He top-scored with ten goals as they were relegated to the Second Division, before moving on to Southampton in the Southern League. As Burnley still held his Football League registration, the reds had to pay the Clarets £35 in May 1902. However, he only managed 45 reds appearances, netting seven times, and later had a successful career as a coach in Germany and the Netherlands, including guiding the Dutch national side to bronze medals in the 1908 and 1912 Olympics.



1878  Outside-right Arthur Goddard was born in Heaton Norris, Stockport. He signed from Glossop for £460 in February 1902 and grabbed 77 goals in 414 reds games, helping us to Second Division and League championships. He was nominated into the clubs official Hall Of Fame, for the 1910-20 era.



1928  Scottish right-half Jock McNab left the reds to join Queens Park Rangers. He had signed from Bellshill Athletic in November 1919 and helped us to two League titles in the 1920s, netting six times in 222 reds games. On the same day, forward Jimmy Walsh moved on to Hull City. He had signed from his hometown club Stockport County in May 1922 and netted a brace on his reds bow, bagging a total of 27 goals in his 77 reds games.



1947 - We clinched our fifth League title when Stoke City lost 2-1 at Sheffield United. We therefore finished one point ahead of Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and two ahead of the Potters. The news came through on the day that we clinched the Liverpool Senior Cup by beating Everton 2-1, thanks to goals from Jack Balmer and William Watkinson. The match was actually halted five minutes from time so that director George Richards could address the crowd by loudspeaker with the news.



1951 - Legendary forward Gordon Hodgson died of cancer in Burslem. He had bagged a club record seventeen hat-tricks amongst his 241 goals in 377 games after signing from Transvaal in November 1925, but could not claim a club medal in his time at Anfield, moving on to Aston Villa in January 1936 for £3,000.



1953 - Billy Liddell was on the scoresheet as we drew 1-1 with Swiss side BSC Young Boys at the Yankee Stadium in New York City. Our cause was probably not helped by having played in Toronto the day before.



1989  Glenn Hysén skippered Sweden while winning his first cap as a reds player in their 6-0 thumping by Denmark in the Dansk Boldspil Union 100th Anniversary Tournament in Copenhagen.



1996 - The Czech Republic beat Italy 2-1 in a Euro 96 group match at Anfield, with Pavel Nedvěd bagging his first senior international goal. Patrik Berger started the game, later being replaced by Vladimír micer. It was the first time either of them had played in L4. Berger arrived at Anfield only two months later, while his compatriot joined him in another three years.



2006 - Xabi Alonso grabbed his first senior international goal while winning his 27th cap in Spains 4-0 thumping of the Ukraine in a World Cup Finals group game in Leipzig, with future red Fernando Torres also on the scoresheet. Luis García and future red Andriy Voronin also featured.



2007 - Scott Carson equalled the record number of England Under-21s caps by claiming his 27th, to move level with both Jamie Carragher and Gareth Barry. England were held to a 2-2 draw by Italy in a European Championships Finals group game in the Netherlands, with future red Alberto Aquilani on target and Newcastle Uniteds James Milner also in action. Carson went on to win 29 caps at this level in total, although the record is now Milners on 46.



2008  Harry Kewell struck while captaining Australia to a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win in Qatar. Nabil El Zhar, future reds Luis Suárez and Kolo Touré, and ex-red Rigobert Song all also featured in qualifiers that day.



2009  Fernando Torres bagged a hat-trick as Spain beat New Zealand 5-0 in a Confederations Cup group game in South Africa. Xabi Alonso, Álvaro Arbeloa and Albert Riera all also played.



2010  Dirk Kuyt struck as the Netherlands beat Denmark 2-0 in a group game in Johannesburg, with Daniel Agger putting through his own net. Future red Christian Poulsen played his 75th senior international in this game



2014  Daniel Sturridge and future red Mario Balotelli both scored as Roy Hodgsons England lost 2-1 to Italy in a group game in Manaus, with the latter bagging his last strike while with AC Milan. Steven Gerrard skippered a team that also included Jordan Henderson, Glen Johnson, Raheem Sterling and future red Adam Lallana, while ex-red Gabriel Paletta was on the winning side.



2016  It was confirmed that Portuguese midfielder João Teixeira would sign for SL Benfica on 1st July, with the reds getting a compensation fee of £240,000. He had netted once in eight games since arriving from Sporting Clube de Portugal for £830,000 in January 2012.



2018  Midfielder Jordan Williams signed for Rochdale, after a successful loan spell. He had only played one senior reds game.



2019  Ex-red Philippe Coutinho struck twice, including once from the spot as Brazil beat Bolivia 3-0 in a Copa América group game in São Paulo, with Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino both also featuring.



2021 - Spanish keeper Adrián signed a new contract, although he only played one senior game in his third campaign, to add to the 24 appearances he had already made.



2021  Andy Robertson captained Steve Clarkes Scotland as they lost 2-0 to the Czech Republic in a European Championship Finals group game at Hampden Park, with Thiago Alcântara playing in Spains goalless draw with Sweden in Seville.



2022 - Darwin Núñez signed from SL Benfica for an initial £64.2m. He was on target as he came off the bench to help us claim the FA Community Shield on his debut, bagging a total of fifteen goals in 42 outings in his first campaign.



James Milner agreed to sign for Brighton & Hove Albion on 1st July. He failed to score in twenty appearances in his debut season with the Seagulls, then signing on for another year. On the same day, young keeper Harvey Davies joined Crewe Alexandra on loan, playing 32 senior games.



