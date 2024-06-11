« previous next »
Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 11, 2024, 01:06:56 pm
sound
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 12, 2024, 07:15:44 am
June 12th
Games

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY

EVENTS

Born on this day

Tom Gracie (1889)
Antonio Barragan ( 1987 )
Philippe Coutinho ( 1992 )

Signed On This Day

George Allan ( 1895 )
Joe Cadden (1948)
Bert Slater (1959)
Ray Clemence ( 1967 )

Sold On This Day

Tommy Younger (1959)
Steve Arnold (1973)
Graeme Souness (1984)
Iago Aspas ( 2015 )

Passed Away On This Day

Jimmy Ross ( 1902 )
Berry Nieuwenhuys ( 1984 )


1889 - Centre-forward Tommy Gracie was born in Glasgow. He signed from Everton along with Billy Lacey for £300 and winger Harold Uren in February 1912, but only managed to score five times in 34 appearances for the reds, including one on his debut at Bury. He returned north of the border to join Heart Of Midlothian for £400 in May 1914.

1902 - Inside-right Jimmy Ross died. The little demon signed from Preston North End for a record £75 in August 1894 and led us to the Second Division title two years later, grabbing a total of 39 goals in 85 reds games before joining Burnley in March 1897. He was a key player in the formation of the Association Footballers Union in February 1898, founded in protest at wage restrictions imposed by the FA.

1934 - The boxing World Heavyweight Championship fight between Freddie Miller and Nelson Tarleton took place at anfield .

1937 - Fred Perry beat the American Ellsworth Vines in an International Lawn Tennis Contest at Anfield, with the pair also featuring in a doubles match in front of an 11,000 crowd.

1948 - Scottish centre-half Joe Cadden signed for the reds from Brooklyn Wanderers, becoming our first ever signing from an American club, after impressing on a club tour. He only played five times before moving on to Grimsby Town in June 1952.

1967 - Ray Clemence signed from Scunthorpe United for £18,000. He usurped Tommy Lawrence as first choice number one after two years, and went on to make 665 reds appearances, winning five League titles, an FA Cup, three European Cups, two UEFA Cups, a League Cup and a UEFA Super Cup in his time at Anfield, before moving on to Tottenham Hotspur for £300,000 in August 1981.

1984 - Graeme Souness left for Sampdoria in Italy for a £650,000 fee. He had been a dominant presence in our midfield on 359 occasions, netting 55 times as we won five League titles, three European Cups, four League Cups and three FA Charity Shields in his time at Anfield.

1984  South African outside-right Berry Nieuwenhuys died. He signed from Germiston Calies in September 1933 and struck 79 times in 257 reds games, helping us to the League title in 1947 before joining Arsenal later that year.

1988 - Ray Houghton scored the only goal of the game as the Republic of Ireland beat an England side including John Barnes, Peter Beardsley and future red Mark Wright, in a Euro 88 game in Stuttgart. It was his first ever goal for his country. John Aldridge, Ronnie Whelan and ex-red Kevin Sheedy all also featured for the Irish.

1992  Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho was born in Rio de Janeiro. He signed from Internazionale in January 2013 for £8.5m. He bagged 54 goals in 201 appearances before moving on to Barcelona for an initial £105m in January 2018.

2007 - Ex-red Jason McAteer announced his retirement from playing after five strikes in ninety outings for Tranmere Rovers. After playing against the reds in the 1995 Coca Cola Cup Final, he moved to Anfield from Bolton Wanderers for £4.5m that September. He was a regular under Roy Evans, but was soon shown the door by Gérard Houllier, who sold him to Blackburn Rovers for £4m in January 1999 after six goals in 139 reds games.

2010  Steven Gerrard skippered England, scoring their goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the USA in Rustenburg. Jamie Carragher, Glen Johnson, future red James Milner and ex-reds Peter Crouch and Emile Heskey all also featured, while Javier Mascherano skippered an Argentina side that included his clubmate Maxi Rodríguez to a 1-0 victory over Nigeria in Johannesburg.

2015  Keeper Ádám Bogdán agreed to sign from Bolton Wanderers on 1st July, going on to make six first-team appearances to date. On the same day, forward Iago Aspas was sold to his first club Real Club Celta de Vigo for 5m after a loan spell at Sevilla. He had struck just once in fifteen reds outings.

2019  Keeper Caoimhín Kelleher played as the Republic of Ireland Under-21s lost 2-0 to Brazil Under-23s in a friendly in France.

2020  Winger Luis Longstaff signed a new contract. He had arrived from Newcastle United in 2015, making his senior debut in our League Cup Quarter-final at Aston Villa in December 2019. On the same day, it was announced that midfielder Pedro Chirivella would join Nantes on the following 1st July. He played 31 times in his opening season in France.

2022  Diogo Jota faced ex-red Xherdan Shaqiri as Switzerland beat Portugal 1-0 in a UEFA Nations League group game in Geneva. Conor Bradley, Kostas Tsimikas and ex-red Nikolay Mihaylov all also featured in the competition that day.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 13, 2024, 06:14:04 am
June 13th
Games

1953 Irish All Stars (Friendly)Varsity Stadium-Toronto 3-1
Kevin Baron (2) Sammy Smyth
Tour: Tour of America And Canada (1953)
LIVERPOOL LINE -UP
Charlie Ashcroft, Ray Lambert, Eddie Spicer, Phil Taylor, Laurie Hughes, Bob Paisley, Jimmy Payne, Kevin Baron, Billy Liddell, Sammy Smyth, Alan A'Court.
LIVERPOOL GOALs
Kevin Baron (2) Sammy Smyth
IRISH ALL STARS LINE -UP
Not Found If Known Please Post
IRISH ALL STARS GOAL
McMorran
*The opponents were the same team that Liverpool had faced a month earlier, a team made up of players from Northern Ireland. The Liverpool Echo had reported on the 12th of May that Liverpool would be facing this team twice, once in New York and once in Toronto.
Attendance: APPROX 18,000

Born On This Day

Tony Hateley ( 1941 )
Gordon Wallace ( 1944 )
Alan Hansen ( 1955 )

Sold On This Day

James Bradley ( 1911 )
Sam Hardy ( 1912 )
Bill Dabbs ( 1938 )
Trevor Storton ( 1974 )
Vladimir Smicer (2005)
Zak Whitbread (2006)


1895  Centre-forward George Allan signed from Leith Athletic for £100. He went on to score 56 goals in 96 reds games across two spells, but had to endure an eight-match suspension from the Scottish FA later that year as he had also signed for St. Bernards at the same time as moving to Anfield! He also has the distinction of being the first reds player to represent Scotland.

1910 - John McKenna was named President of the Football League, after the first ever elections to fill this post. He was the reds first ever Manager, leading us to the Lancashire League and two Second Division titles, as well as holding the post of Director for the clubs first thirty years.

1911  Left-half Jim Bradley re-joined Stoke having struck eight times in 186 reds games since arriving from the Potters in September 1905.

1941 - Tony Hateley was born in Derby. He became our record signing when he joined from Chelsea in July 1967 for £96,000 and got off to a flyer at Anfield, grabbing 27 goals in 52 appearances in his first season. Unfortunately, injuries took their toll, and he was sold to Coventry City only fourteen months after arriving at the club, after 28 goals in 56 outings in total. He was a fine header of the ball in his prime, as was his son, England international striker Mark.

1944 - Inside-left Gordon Wallace was born in Lanark. He signed professional terms in July 1961 but only made 22 first-team appearances, netting six times, with his most famous game being the first to be screened on the BBCs Match Of The Day programme, when he grabbed a brace as we beat Arsenal 3-2 at Anfield in August 1964. He had also netted twice on our European debut against Icelandic champions Knattspyrnufélag Reykjavíkur earlier that week. He left in October 1967 to join Crewe Alexandra.

1953 - Kevin Baron bagged a brace with Sammy Smyth also on target as we beat an Irish All Stars side 3-1 at the Varsity Stadium in Toronto

1955 - Alan Hansen was born in Sauchie, Clackmannan, Stirlingshire. He signed from Partick Thistle for £100,000 in May 1977 and was a classy figure in the centre of our defence on 620 occasions, notching fourteen times and helping us to an amazing trophy haul including eight League titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups, three League Cups and four FA Charity Shields.

1974  Midfielder Trevor Storton was sold to Chester. He had struck eight times in 118 League games for Tranmere Rovers before switching to Anfield for £25,000 in July 1972. He only played twelve times in two years before joining the Seals, for whom he turned out more than 400 times.

1976 - Kevin Keegan bagged a brace in Englands 4-1 World Cup qualifying win in Finland. Ray Clemence and Phil Thompson both also played.

1979 - Ex-red Keegan skippered England as they lost 4-3 in a friendly in Austria, netting one of the goals. Ray Clemence, Phil Neal and Phil Thompson all also featured.

2005 - Vladimír micer signed for Girondins de Bordeaux on a free transfer. He had made 184 reds appearances following his £3.75m transfer from Racing Club de Lens in May 1999, scoring nineteen times, including a crucial strike in Istanbul. As well as the Champions League, he helped us to claim the UEFA Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

2006 - Young American centre-back Zak Whitbread joined Millwall for £200,000 after a successful loan spell as they were relegated to League One. He had made seven senior reds appearances, all in cup competitions, including our League Cup win at The New Den in October 2004.

2011  Jack Dunn struck with fellow red Adam Morgan converting a penalty as England Under-17s beat the Ivory Coast by the odd goal in nine in a friendly in Mexico City.

2016  Ex-reds left-back John Arne Riise announced his retirement from football. He made 348 reds appearances, scoring 31 times, following his £4m arrival from AS Monaco in June 2001, but left for Roma for the same fee in June 2008. He helped us to win the European Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and two FA Charity Shields in his time at Anfield. He also became his countrys most capped player, winning 110 in total.

2021  Gini Wijnaldum was on target while captaining the Netherlands to a 3-2 win over Ukraine in a European Championship Finals group game in Amsterdam. Alisson Becker, Fabinho and ex-red Raheem Sterling also played for their countries that day.

2023  Right-back Calvin Ramsay joined Preston North End on loan, but only made two senior appearances for the Lilywhites.



Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 13, 2024, 08:23:53 am
1988 June 12, very historic match for Ireland, Packie bonner was superb in goal that day

Today is Alan Hansen's birthday, hopefully good news today, as you know he is not a well man
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 14, 2024, 07:18:20 am
June 14th
Games

1947 Everton (Liverpool Senior Cup Final) Anfield 2-1
LIVERPOOL LINE-UP
Cyril Sidlow; Bill Jones, Ray Lambert, Willie Fagan (Captain ), Laurie Hughes, Eddie Spicer, Bill Watkinson, Jack Balmer, Albert Stubbins, Stan Palk, Billy Liddell.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Jack Balmer 10' Bill Watkinson 15'
EVERTON LINE-UP
Sagar, Henley, Greenhalgh, Bentham, Humphreys, Watson, McLlhatton, Stevenson, Dodds, Fielding, Eglington
EVERTON GOAL
Stevenson 14'
Attendance: Approx 40,000
Referee: Evans WHE
Half-time score: 2 - 1
*Liverpool won the league title while this game was in progress as title contenders Stoke lost their postponed game vs. Sheffield United




1953 Young Boys of Berne (Friendly) Yankee Stadium-New York 1-1
Tour: Tour of America And Canada (1953)
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Charlie Ashcroft, Ray Lambert, Eddie Spicer, Phil Taylor, Laurie Hughes, Bob Paisley, Jimmy Payne, Kevin Baron, Billy Liddell, Sammy Smyth, Alan A`Court.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Billy Liddell 58'
YOUNG BOYS OF BERNE LINE - UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
YOUNG BOYS OF BERNE GOAL
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance: 11,085



Events

Born on this day

William Edward Barclay ( Manager ) 1857
Edgar Chadwick (1869)
Arthur Goddard (1878)

Signed On This Day

Darwin Nunez( 2022)

Sold On This Day

Jock McNab (1928 )
Jimmy walsh ( 1928 )

Passed Away On This day

Gordon Hodgson ( 1951 )

1857  The clubs first Manager, William Barclay, was born in the Kilmainham Auxiliary of the South Dublin Workhouse. He worked as a Secretary-cum -Manager for the first four years of the clubs existence, having previously been Vice Chairman of Everton.

1869 - Inside-forward Edgar Chadwick was born in Blackburn. He had won the League with Everton in 1891, and joined Burnley aged thirty. He top-scored with ten goals as they were relegated to the Second Division, before moving on to Southampton in the Southern League. As Burnley still held his Football League registration, the reds had to pay the Clarets £35 in May 1902. However, he only managed 45 reds appearances, netting seven times, and later had a successful career as a coach in Germany and the Netherlands, including guiding the Dutch national side to bronze medals in the 1908 and 1912 Olympics.

1878  Outside-right Arthur Goddard was born in Heaton Norris, Stockport. He signed from Glossop for £460 in February 1902 and grabbed 77 goals in 414 reds games, helping us to Second Division and League championships. He was nominated into the clubs official Hall Of Fame, for the 1910-20 era.

1928  Scottish right-half Jock McNab left the reds to join Queens Park Rangers. He had signed from Bellshill Athletic in November 1919 and helped us to two League titles in the 1920s, netting six times in 222 reds games. On the same day, forward Jimmy Walsh moved on to Hull City. He had signed from his hometown club Stockport County in May 1922 and netted a brace on his reds bow, bagging a total of 27 goals in his 77 reds games.

1947 - We clinched our fifth League title when Stoke City lost 2-1 at Sheffield United. We therefore finished one point ahead of Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and two ahead of the Potters. The news came through on the day that we clinched the Liverpool Senior Cup by beating Everton 2-1, thanks to goals from Jack Balmer and William Watkinson. The match was actually halted five minutes from time so that director George Richards could address the crowd by loudspeaker with the news.

1951 - Legendary forward Gordon Hodgson died of cancer in Burslem. He had bagged a club record seventeen hat-tricks amongst his 241 goals in 377 games after signing from Transvaal in November 1925, but could not claim a club medal in his time at Anfield, moving on to Aston Villa in January 1936 for £3,000.

1953 - Billy Liddell was on the scoresheet as we drew 1-1 with Swiss side BSC Young Boys at the Yankee Stadium in New York City. Our cause was probably not helped by having played in Toronto the day before.

1989  Glenn Hysén skippered Sweden while winning his first cap as a reds player in their 6-0 thumping by Denmark in the Dansk Boldspil Union 100th Anniversary Tournament in Copenhagen.

1996 - The Czech Republic beat Italy 2-1 in a Euro 96 group match at Anfield, with Pavel Nedvěd bagging his first senior international goal. Patrik Berger started the game, later being replaced by Vladimír micer. It was the first time either of them had played in L4. Berger arrived at Anfield only two months later, while his compatriot joined him in another three years.

2006 - Xabi Alonso grabbed his first senior international goal while winning his 27th cap in Spains 4-0 thumping of the Ukraine in a World Cup Finals group game in Leipzig, with future red Fernando Torres also on the scoresheet. Luis García and future red Andriy Voronin also featured.

2007 - Scott Carson equalled the record number of England Under-21s caps by claiming his 27th, to move level with both Jamie Carragher and Gareth Barry. England were held to a 2-2 draw by Italy in a European Championships Finals group game in the Netherlands, with future red Alberto Aquilani on target and Newcastle Uniteds James Milner also in action. Carson went on to win 29 caps at this level in total, although the record is now Milners on 46.

2008  Harry Kewell struck while captaining Australia to a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win in Qatar. Nabil El Zhar, future reds Luis Suárez and Kolo Touré, and ex-red Rigobert Song all also featured in qualifiers that day.

2009  Fernando Torres bagged a hat-trick as Spain beat New Zealand 5-0 in a Confederations Cup group game in South Africa. Xabi Alonso, Álvaro Arbeloa and Albert Riera all also played.

2010  Dirk Kuyt struck as the Netherlands beat Denmark 2-0 in a group game in Johannesburg, with Daniel Agger putting through his own net. Future red Christian Poulsen played his 75th senior international in this game

2014  Daniel Sturridge and future red Mario Balotelli both scored as Roy Hodgsons England lost 2-1 to Italy in a group game in Manaus, with the latter bagging his last strike while with AC Milan. Steven Gerrard skippered a team that also included Jordan Henderson, Glen Johnson, Raheem Sterling and future red Adam Lallana, while ex-red Gabriel Paletta was on the winning side.

2016  It was confirmed that Portuguese midfielder João Teixeira would sign for SL Benfica on 1st July, with the reds getting a compensation fee of £240,000. He had netted once in eight games since arriving from Sporting Clube de Portugal for £830,000 in January 2012.

2018  Midfielder Jordan Williams signed for Rochdale, after a successful loan spell. He had only played one senior reds game.

2019  Ex-red Philippe Coutinho struck twice, including once from the spot as Brazil beat Bolivia 3-0 in a Copa América group game in São Paulo, with Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino both also featuring.

2021 - Spanish keeper Adrián signed a new contract, although he only played one senior game in his third campaign, to add to the 24 appearances he had already made.

2021  Andy Robertson captained Steve Clarkes Scotland as they lost 2-0 to the Czech Republic in a European Championship Finals group game at Hampden Park, with Thiago Alcântara playing in Spains goalless draw with Sweden in Seville.

2022 - Darwin Núñez signed from SL Benfica for an initial £64.2m. He was on target as he came off the bench to help us claim the FA Community Shield on his debut, bagging a total of fifteen goals in 42 outings in his first campaign.

James Milner agreed to sign for Brighton & Hove Albion on 1st July. He failed to score in twenty appearances in his debut season with the Seagulls, then signing on for another year. On the same day, young keeper Harvey Davies joined Crewe Alexandra on loan, playing 32 senior games.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 14, 2024, 12:44:47 pm
euro 96- that was a shocking result at the time

2006- I remember Spain were awesome in that game, loved watching them for the next few years and I still wear their shirt from that tournament

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 15, 2024, 07:50:44 am
June 15th
Games

1948 Ulster United (Friendly)Maple Leaf Stadium-Toronto 5-1
Tour: Tour of America And Canada (1948)
LIVERPOOL LINE -UP
Cyril Sidlow, Jim Harley, Ray Lambert, Phil Tayor, Bill Jones, Bob Paisley, Billy Liddell, Jack Balmer, Albert Stubbins (Les Shannon),Willie Fagan, Ken Brierley.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Billy Liddell , Jack Balmer( 2 ) Albert Stubbins , Willie Fagan ,
ULSTER UNITED LINE -UP
Gage, Davidson, Davies (Kennedy), Hric, McDowell, Rowley, Varley, Axe, Rowe, Rudland, Gifford,
ULSTER UNITED GOAL
Paul Hric (Pen)
Attendance: Approx 17,000


Events

Born on this day

Fred Morris (1929)
Martin Hansen ( 1990)
Mohamed Salah ( 1992 )

Signed On This Day

Sander Westerveld (1999)

Sold On this day

Alan Scott ( 1932 )
Fred Morris ( 1960 )
Harold Barton ( 1934 )
El Hadji Diouf (2005)

Passed Away On This day

 Dick White ( 2002 )


1929 - Outside-right Fred Morris was born in Pant, near Oswestry. He bagged fourteen goals in 48 reds games after joining from Mansfield Town for £7,000 in May 1958, before moving to Crewe Alexandra for £4,000 on his 31st birthday.

1932  Forward Alan Scott was sold to Swindon Town. He had scored twice in four outings since signing from Liverpool Pembians in April 1929.

1948 - Jack Balmer scored a brace as we beat an Ulster Select side 5-1 at the Maple Leaf Stadium in Toronto, with Billy Liddell , Albert Stubbins & Willie Fagan also on target.

1977 - Future red Kenny Dalglish scored the opener in Scotlands 4-2 friendly defeat of Chile in Santiago. Meanwhile, ex-red Kevin Keegan was the captain in Englands goalless friendly in Uruguay, with Ray Clemence, Emlyn Hughes and Phil Neal all also playing.

1980 - Ray Kennedy won his seventeenth and final cap as England lost 1-0 to host nation Italy in the European Championships in Turin. Ex-red Kevin Keegan skippered a side that also included Phil Neal and Phil Thompson.

1982 - Kenny Dalglish scored as Scotland beat New Zealand 5-2 in a World Cup match in Málaga. Alan Hansen and Graeme Souness also featured in this game, while future red John Wark grabbed a brace.

1988 - Ronnie Whelan struck a glorious goal as the Republic of Ireland drew 1-1 with the USSR in a European Championship Finals group game in Hannover. John Aldridge, Ray Houghton and ex-red Kevin Sheedy all also featured. On the same day, John Barnes, Peter Beardsley and future red Mark Wright were on the losing side as the Netherlands beat England 3-1 in the same group in Dusseldorf.

1990 - Danish reserves keeper Martin Hansen was born in Glostrup. He moved up to Melwood in the summer of 2007 after featuring in our successful FA Youth Cup campaign earlier that year. However, he failed to break through to the first-team squad, moving back to his native land to join Viborg on a free transfer in January 2012.

1992  Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah was born in Basyoun. He joined Basel from El Mokawloon El Arab on his twentieth birthday, netting twenty times in 79 games and helping them to claim the League title in 2013 before moving on to Chelsea for a reported £11m in January 2014. He arrived at Anfield from Roma for an initial 42m in July 2017, scoring a stunning 156 goals in 254 games across his first five campaigns, helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.and FA Community Shield..

1996 - Scotland lost 2-0 to England at Wembley in their group fixture. Scots skipper Gary McAllister had a penalty saved by David Seaman, while Steve McManaman, Jamie Redknapp and future red Paul Ince also featured. Redders had come on from the bench, but only lasted 38 minutes before he was carried off injured. Mark Kennedy played for the Republic of Ireland in a 3-0 US Nike Cup win over Bolivia in New Jersey on the same day.

1998 - Paul Ince, Michael Owen and future reds Markus Babbel, Dietmar Hamann and Christian Ziege all featured on the winning side in their countries opening group games in the France Finals, with England beating Tunisia 2-0 and Germany seeing off the USA by the same score.

1999 - Sander Westerveld signed from Vitesse Arnhem for £4m, a then British record fee for a goalkeeper. He made 103 appearances between our sticks, helping us to claim five trophies in 2001, before moving on to Real Sociedad in December 2001 after the arrival of Jerzy Dudek and Chris Kirkland

2002 - Centre-half Dick White died in Nottingham. He signed from Scunthorpe United in November 1955 and won a Second Division championship medal in 1962, having switched to right-back and lost the captaincy with the arrival or Ron Yeats. He struck once in a total of 217 reds appearances, moving on to Doncaster Rovers in May 1962.

2002 - Michael Owen and Emile Heskey both scored in Englands 3-0 defeat of Denmark in Niigata, to take them through to the Quarter-finals. Ex-red Robbie Fowler won his 26th and final cap in this game

2006 - Peter Crouch and Steven Gerrard were both on target as England beat Trinidad & Tobago 2-0 in Nuremberg. Jamie Carragher, future reds Joe Cole and Stewart Downing and ex-red Michael Owen all also featured.

2012  Ex-red Andriy Voronin played his last game for the Ukraine as they lost 2-0 to ex-red Alou Diarras France in Donetsk to crash out of the European Championships Finals at the group stage. Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson managed England to first place as they beat Sweden 3-2 in Kyiv. Andy Carroll scored, with Steven Gerrard captaining a side that also included Glen Johnson and future reds James Milner and Alex-Oxlade-Chamberlain. Mohamed Salah won his first cap as a Basel player as Egypt beat the Central African Republic 2-1 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier behind closed doors in Alexandria, with ex-red Carl Medjani playing for Algeria in their 4-1 qualifying defeat of Gambia in Blida.

2019  Keeper Caoimhín Kelleher played as the Republic of Ireland Under-21s held Mexico Under-22s to a goalless friendly draw in France, before losing a penalty shoot-out.

2021  Diogo Jota faced ex-red Péter Gulácsi as Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 in a European Championship Finals group game in Budapest, with ex-red Emre Can featuring in Germanys 1-0 defeat by France in Munich.

2023  Midfielder Leighton Clarkson was sold to Aberdeen after three senior reds appearances and a successful loan spell at Pittodrie. He has struck nine times in 86 games for the Dons across his first two campaigns.

2023  Alexis Mac Allister won his first cap since signing for the reds as Argentina beat Australia 2-0 in a friendly in Beijing.
 
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 15, 2024, 09:28:25 am
Salah. Our greatest ever

1988. Ireland played USSR off the pitch that night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 16, 2024, 07:07:51 am

June 16th
Games

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY


EVENTS

Born on this day

Barry Wilkinson (1935)
Jurgen Klopp ( 1967 )

Signed On This Day

Kevin Lewis ( 1960 )
David James ( 1992 )

Sold On This Day

Bill Molyneux (1967)


1960  Winger Kevin Lewis signed from Sheffield United for a club record £13,000 to become Bill Shanklys second capture.

1967 - Jürgen Klopp was born in Stuttgart, West Germany. He took over as reds boss in October 2015, leading us to three unsuccessful cup finals before finally landing the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and our first League title in thirty years in quick succession, following these up with an FA Cup, two League Cups and FA Community Shield before leaving at the end of the 2023/24 season.

1982 - Phil Neal and Phil Thompson played in Englands 3-1 defeat of France in Bilbao.

1983 - Captain Graeme Souness scored one of his four international goals as Scotland won 3-0 in Edmonton, in their third and final game against Canada on their tour there.

1992 - Keeper David James signed from Watford for a fee that was later decided at a tribunal at £1m. He went on to make 277 appearances in his seven years at Anfield, before being sold to Aston Villa for £1.7m.

1993 - Ex-red Steve Staunton netted the only goal of the Republic of Irelands World Cup qualifier in Lithuania. Ronnie Whelan and ex-reds John Aldridge and Ray Houghton all also featured. Future reds Patrik Berger and Jari Litmanen also appeared in qualifiers that day.

2004 - Rafael Benítez was appointed Manager. His first season in charge saw him lead us to glorious victory in the Champions League Final in Istanbul, to claim the European Cup for the fifth time in our history. He then added the UEFA Super Cup and FA Cup to the Anfield trophy collection to become the first reds boss to claim major trophies in his first two seasons in charge. He went on to claim the FA Community Shield and take us to a second European Cup Final in three seasons, as well as our best-ever points tally in a Premiership season before a disappointing last campaign led to his departure in June 2010.

2005 - El-Hadji Diouf was sold to Bolton Wanderers for £4.5m, having spent the previous season on loan with the Trotters. He grabbed 24 goals in 136 games for Wanderers, having only netted six times in eighty reds games following his £10m capture from Racing Club de Lens in June 2002.

2013  Luis Suárez netted for Uruguay as they lost 2-1 to Spain in a Confederations Cup group game in Brazil, with future red Mario Balotelli scoring in Italys 2-1 win over Mexico. Ex-reds Alberto Aquilani and Álvaro Arbeloa both also featured in the competition that day, while future red Sadio Mané and Joël Matip, and ex-reds Charles Itandje and Carl Medjani were both in World Cup qualifying action in Africa as future red Mohamed Salah scored the only goal of Egypts qualifier in Mozambique.

2016  Daniel Sturridge came off the bench to score an injury-time winner as Roy Hodgsons England beat Wales 2-1 in a group game in France. Joe Allen, Adam Lallana and ex-red Raheem Sterling also featured.

2021  Xherdan Shaqiri played for Switzerland as they lost 3-0 to Italy in a European Championship Finals group game in Rome. Meanwhile, Neco Williams, Harry Wilson and ex-red Joe Allen and Danny Ward all played as Wales beat Turkey 2-0 in Azerbaijan.

2023  Trent Alexander-Arnold scored as England won a European Championships qualifier 4-0 in Malta. Ex-red Harry Wilson netted for Wales as they lost 4-2 to Armenia in another qualifier in Cardiff. Also in action that day were Conor Bradley, Luis Díaz, Jordan Henderson, Ibrahima Konaté, Kostas Tsimikas and ex-reds Emre Can, Marko Grujić, Ozan Kabak, Yasser Larouci, Xherdan Shaqiri, Danny Ward and Neco Williams.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 17, 2024, 08:26:18 am
June 17th
Games

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY


EVENTS

Born On This Day

Bjorn Tore Kvarme ( 1972 )
Jordan Henderson ( 1990 )

Sold On This Day

Fred Howe (1938)
David James (1999)
Mauricio Pellegrino (2005)

Passed Away On This Day

Sam Gilligan ( 1965 )
Geoff Strong ( 2013 )



1972 - Bjørn Tore Kvarme was born in Trondheim, Norway. He joined the reds in January 1997 on a Bosman free transfer from Rosenborg BK as a replacement for John Scales, and quickly showed his worth. However, high profile errors against Everton and Manchester United dented his confidence. After just 54 first-team appearances, he was sold to Saint-Étienne in August 1999.

1975 - Bruce Grobbelaar joined the Rhodesian army. He went on to operate as a scout, tracking the movements and dodging the bullets of Robert Mugabes guerrilla fighters.

1981  Julian Ward was born in Liverpool. He had held various backroom roles from 2015, rising to Sporting Director from 2022 to 2023. He returned to the club in the summer of 2024 as FSG Technical Director.

1990  Midfielder Jordan Henderson was born in Sunderland. He signed from his hometown club for £16m in June 2011 after netting five times in 79 outings while on Wearside. He notched 33 times in 492 reds games, becoming club captain and then helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, two League Cups and FA Community Shield, moving on to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia for a reported £12m in July 2023.

1999 - David James was sold to Aston Villa for £1.7m. He had played 277 times for us, helping us to win the Coca Cola Cup in 1995. He only stayed at Villa Park for just under two years, before moving on to West Ham United in July 2001.

2000 - Michael Owen faced Dietmar Hamann as Kevin Keegans England beat Germany 1-0 in their Euro 2000 fixture in Charleroi. Steven Gerrard won his second cap, coming on as a substitute for his clubmate on the hour mark. Future red Markus Babbel won his 51st and final cap in this game, while Christian Ziege made his final appearance for his country before his switch to Anfield, bringing him to 52 caps in total at this time. Future red Nick Barmby and ex-red Paul Ince both also featured.

2002 - Ex-red Steve Staunton confirmed his retirement from international football, after winning his 102nd cap in the Republic of Irelands World Cup exit to Spain the night before. He said, I dont think my knee could handle a few more years of this to be honest.

2004 - Steven Gerrard was on target as an England side that also included Michael Owen and ex-red David James beat Switzerland 3-0 in a group game in Portugal.

2005 - Argentine centre-half Mauricio Pellegrino was released after rarely impressing in his thirteen reds games, having signed from Valencia on a free transfer, five months previously. He had arrived at Anfield with an impressive reputation, having previously won the Spanish League three times and the UEFA Cup, as well as appearing in two Champions League Finals. He then returned to Spain to join Deportivo Alavés, but subsequently returned to join the reds backroom staff before following Rafael Benítez to Internazionale.

2007 - Scott Carson set a new record for number of England Under-21s caps, previously held by Jamie Carragher and Gareth Barry. He turned out for the 28th time in a 2-0 defeat of Serbia in a European Championships Finals group game in Nijmegen. He went on to claim 29 caps at this level in total, but this record has since been superseded by future red James Milner with 46 appearances at this level, who also featured in this game.

2013 - Utility player Geoff Strong died in Southport after suffering with Alzheimers disease. He made 201 reds appearances after moving from Arsenal in November 1964 for a club record £40,000, netting 33 times and winning a League title medal and the FA Charity Shield the year after helping us to our first ever FA Cup triumph. He left the reds to join Coventry City for £29,500 in August 1970.

2021  Fabinho and Roberto Firmino featured as host nation Brazil beat Peru 4-0 in a Copa América group game in Rio de Janeiro, with Fabinho also featuring. Gini Wijnaldum captained the Netherlands in their 2-0 defeat of Austria in a European Championship Finals group game in Amsterdam, while future red Luis Díaz was sent off as Venezuela held Colombia to a goalless draw in the same group as Brazil.

2023  Andy Robertson, future red Dominik Szoboszlai and ex-reds Naby Keïta and Sadio Mané all captained their countries, with Diogo Jota also in international action and Steve Clarke taking charge of Scotland.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 17, 2024, 10:17:54 am
June 16th

1993- ah the days in school when parents let their kids go home early to see the match, Stauntons goal was pretty much an own goal, wicked deflection, recall a bit of trouble on sidelines, could be wrong but Jack Charlton used all his subs and got Ronnie Whelan ready to come on after then told him no. He was furious too because Ray Houghton was booked for taking a free kick too quickly and wouldnt speak to RTE after for a while

2002- Ireland go out of the world cup following a 1-1 draw with Spain, future red Fernando Morientes put Spain ahead, Ireland missed a penalty though Ian Harte but future Red Robbie Keane levelled in the 92nd minute from another penalty, Ireland dominated extra time but the game went to penalties, future reds Keane and Steve Finnan were Ireland's only scorers as in between Kevin Kilbane, David Connolly and Matt Holland all missed. Ireland lost 3-2 on penalties

2004- Hero legend and gentleman

2005- scumbag

2021- I loved watching Italy in that tournament, they were so amazing that night I pictured one of their goals whilst doing something with the Mrs, ill let you work that out :D


June 17th

1990- Remember wearing a Liverpool shirt on holiday, bloke from Sunderland came up to me (2011) and went "thanks for stealing him". I asked what he thought of Hendo "he has the potential, he can be absolutely brilliant but at times you will pull your hair out and he will do your head in". Have to say he was right, obviously very hypocritical of Hendo to go to Saudi Arabia but lets instead remember what he did as captain for us, because it was an epic era

2000- Remember that game, I left school the day before, done by final exams, remember it fondly because the weight that lifted off me was incredible between the pressure of homework, study and everything else, a very happy time, I havent missed school for one second since

2013- Geoff strongs most famous goal was against Celtic, limping heavily he headed home a vital goal, alzeimhers is a shocking disease and I worry I will end up with it, I am 41 but my Dads side of the family are riddled with it and my Dad also has dementia.

Alzeimhers and dementia are two horrible horrible diseases, if they were people I would happily do 5 years in jail for murder, utter c*nts of diseases, rant over






Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 17, 2024, 12:02:07 pm
Thanks For The Memories

Sorry to Here about you family's Dementia/Alzeimhers diseases
It is the most horrible disease imaginable
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 17, 2024, 12:44:24 pm
Yes its horrible, there was 10 in My Dads family, 6 women and 4 men

4 sisters and all the men had/have it

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 17, 2024, 01:14:53 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on June 16, 2024, 07:07:51 am
2004 - Rafael Benítez was appointed Manager. His first season in charge saw him lead us to glorious victory in the Champions League Final in Istanbul, to claim the European Cup for the fifth time in our history. He then added the UEFA Super Cup and FA Cup to the Anfield trophy collection to become the first reds boss to claim major trophies in his first two seasons in charge. He went on to claim the FA Community Shield and take us to a second European Cup Final in three seasons, as well as our best-ever points tally in a Premiership season before a disappointing last campaign led to his departure in June 2010.

The passage of time is a scary thing.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 18, 2024, 04:29:58 am
June 18th
Games

1948 Djurgarden(Friendly)Ebbets Field-Brooklyn-New York 3-2
Match: Tour of America, at Ebbets Field, kick-off: 20:30.
Liverpool  Djurgårdens IF 3-2 (0-1).
Attendance: 18,400.
Referee: Mr. John Donahue; linesmen: Messrs. C. Ferro and C. Olsen.
LIVERPOOL (2-3-5): Cyril Sidlow, Jim Harley, Ray Lambert, Phil Taylor, Bill Jones, Bob Paisley, Billy Liddell, Jack Balmer, Willie Fagan, Stan Palk, Ken Brierley.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES Laurie Hughes for Harley; Bob Priday for Brierley.
DJURGARDEN (2-3-5): Kjell Cronqvist, Arne Blomkvist, Bjarne Redestad, Birger Stenman, Carl Andersson, Stig Carlsson, Åke Petterson, Nils Cederborg, Hans Jeppson, Ivar Eidefjäll, Stig Nystrøm.
THE GOALS : 0-1 Jeppson (21 min.), 1-1 Liddell (46 min.), 2-1 Brierley (68 min.), 3-1 Balmer (81 min.), 3-2 Jeppson (88 min.).



Events

Born On This Day

Ron Jones ( 1914 )
Jason McAteer ( 1971 )

Signed On This Day

Arthur Berry ( 1912 )
Ted Harston ( 1937 )

Sold On This Day

Jimmy Smith ( 1932 )

1914  Forward Ron Jones was born in Mold. He signed from Wrexham in March 1938, scoring once in five outings before the war intervened. He returned to Wrexham in peacetime.

1932  Centre-forward Jimmy Smith left the reds to move into amateur football with Tunbridge Wells Rangers. He still holds the British seasonal scoring record, netting 66 for Ayr United in 1927/28. He signed for the reds from Ayr for £5,500 in September 1929, going on to bag 38 goals in 62 reds games including two on his debut against Manchester United.

1937  Forward Ted Harston signed from Mansfield Town for £300,000 after an amazing 81 goals in seventy Third Division North outings. He struck on his reds bow as we were thumped 6-1 at Chelsea that August, as well as bagging a brace in his second game. However, he only played a further three games, and returned to amateur football with Shorts in the Kent League in August 1939 after suffering a broken leg that ended his professional career.

1948 - We beat Swedish side Djurgårdens IF 3-2 in a friendly in Brooklyn, New York City. Billy Liddell, Ken Brierley and Jack Balmer netted for the reds.

1971 - Jason McAteer was born in Birkenhead. After playing against the reds in the 1995 Coca Cola Cup Final, he moved to Anfield from Bolton Wanderers for £4.5m that September. He was a regular under Roy Evans, but was soon shown the door by Gérard Houllier, who sold him to Blackburn Rovers for £4m in January 1999 after six goals in 139 reds games.

1974 - Kenny Dalglish played against Brazil in the World Cup when their meeting in Frankfurt ended goalless, with Lucas Leivas uncle Leivinha also in action.

1977 - Kenny Dalglish played for Scotland  when they held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in a friendly in Buenos Aires.

1978 - Alan Kennedy scored in his last B international as a Newcastle United player as England B thrashed Singapore 8-0 in the National Stadium. Future reds goalkeeping coach Joe Corrigan also played.

1980 - Ray Clemence, Terry McDermott and Phil Thompson all played in Englands 2-1 defeat of Spain in Naples, with ex-red Kevin Keegan captaining the side. Avi Cohen played in a World Cup qualifier on the same day, as Israel drew 1-1 in Sweden.

1982 - Three reds featured in Scotlands 4-1 defeat by Brazil in their World Cup encounter in Seville. Graeme Souness skippered a side that also included Alan Hansen and substitute Kenny Dalglish, as well as future red John Wark.

1988 - John Barnes and Steve McMahon both featured as England lost 3-1 to the USSR in Frankfurt, to crash out of Euro 88 without a point. On the same day, John Aldridge, Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan and ex-red Kevin Sheedy all played as the Republic of Ireland lost 1-0 to the Netherlands in Gelsenkirchen to join England on the plane home.

1994 - Ex-red Ray Houghton bagged the only goal of the game at the Giants Stadium in New York as the Republic of Ireland upset the odds to beat Italy in their opening World Cup game. Fellow ex-reds John Aldridge and Steve Staunton also played, as did future reds Phil Babb and Jason McAteer. This was the first time the Irish had beaten Italy in eight attempts. Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson took charge of Switzerland in their 1-1 draw with the USA in Detroit.

1997 - Michael Owen was on target in a World Championship Finals group game as he made his debut for England Under-20s in their 2-1 defeat of Ivory Coast in Malaysia.

2004 - Phil Thompson stepped down as Assistant Manager. He had been in this role for five years after Gérard Houllier hired him early on in his reign. Thommo stepped into the breach for much of the 2001/02 season while Houllier was recovering from heart surgery, helping us to reach the Quarter-finals of the Champions League and finish second in the League.

2008 - John Arne Riise was sold to Roma for £4m after 348 reds appearances and 31 goals since his arrival for the same fee from AS Monaco in June 2001. He helped us to win the European Cup, FA Cup League Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and two FA Charity Shields in his time at Anfield.

2009 - Jamie Carragher was named the Celebrity Champion at the Community Foundation For Merseysides Spirit of Merseyside Awards at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

2009  Former Chairman and current Honorary Life President David Moores resigned from the Board of Directors, following the fall-out of his sale of the club to George Gillett and Tom Hicks.

2014  Future red Dejan Lovren faced future red Joël Matip and ex-red Charles Itandje as Croatia thumped Cameroon 4-0 in a group game in Manaus. Meanwhile, future red Gini Wijnaldum and ex-reds Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres also featured in the tournament.

2021  Andy Robertson captained Steve Clarkes Scotland as they held England to a goalless draw in their European Championship Finals group game at Wembley, with ex-red Raheem Sterling wearing the armband for the home side for a spell. Meanwhile, ex-red Dejan Lovren played as Croatia drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic in the same group at Hampden Park and ex-red Luis Suárez featured in Uruguays 1-0 defeat by Argentina in a Copa América group game in Brasilia.

2023  Lewis Koumas bagged his first goal for Wales Under-19s as they were held to a 2-2 friendly draw by Sweden in Cardiff. On the same day, ex-red Gini Wijnaldum netted for the Netherlands as they lost their UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Play-off 3-2 to Italy in Enschede, while winning his last cap as a Paris Saint-Germain player, with Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk both also featuring.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 18, 2024, 04:31:14 am
Quote from: paulrazor on June 17, 2024, 12:44:24 pm
Yes its horrible, there was 10 in My Dads family, 6 women and 4 men

4 sisters and all the men had/have it


So Sorry To Hear That

In My Thoughts
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 18, 2024, 08:27:39 am
Thanks. I'll get the mood back up today when. I review
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 18, 2024, 11:24:22 am
1988. Ireland were just 9 mins away from a draw which would have knocked out the eventual winners Holland. Ireland sensationally were on the verge of a semi final berth. However wim keifts header in the 81st minute won it with the strangest bounce you've ever seen. Ball was going at least 5 yards wide when int bounced and spun In the net.


Also on this day was a famous concerts in the rose bowl Pasadena in California. Depeche modes most famous concert. I am actually wearing the shirt from it today (remake)

1994. The Switzerland USA game was actually the first time a world cup match took place indoors. The venue was the Pontiac silverdome in Detroit which is sadly now. Demolished.

Also Ireland famously beat Italy 1-0 that day in new York. A fantastic performance and they earned it. No fluke with Ireland coming close to at least two more goals (john Sheridan hitting the bar for one) while the man said to be the best player in the world at the time (Roberto baggio) was marked out of the game by Paul McGrath.

Despite nagging knee and shoulder injuries McGrath kept baggio quiet and Ireland had a famous win
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 18, 2024, 11:46:52 am
Quote from: paulrazor on June 18, 2024, 11:24:22 am
1988. Ireland were just 9 mins away from a draw which would have knocked out the eventual winners Holland. Ireland sensationally were on the verge of a semi final berth. However wim keifts header in the 81st minute won it with the strangest bounce you've ever seen. Ball was going at least 5 yards wide when int bounced and spun In the net.


Also on this day was a famous concerts in the rose bowl Pasadena in California. Depeche modes most famous concert. I am actually wearing the shirt from it today (remake)

1994. The Switzerland USA game was actually the first time a world cup match took place indoors. The venue was the Pontiac silverdome in Detroit which is sadly now. Demolished.




Also Ireland famously beat Italy 1-0 that day in new York. A fantastic performance and they earned it. No fluke with Ireland coming close to at least two more goals (john Sheridan hitting the bar for one) while the man said to be the best player in the world at the time (Roberto baggio) was marked out of the game by Paul McGrath.

Despite nagging knee and shoulder injuries McGrath kept baggio quiet and Ireland had a famous win


You Never Let Me Down ,It's no Good , Everything Counts , I just can't get enough  :D
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 18, 2024, 02:26:20 pm
Massive fan. Seen them 6 times
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 08:31:44 am
June 19th

"On This Day In L F C History"
June 19th
Games

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY

EVENTS

Born On This Day

Sheyi Ojo ( 1997 )

Signed On This Day

Calvin Ramsay ( 2022 )

Sold On This day

Andy Carroll ( 2013 )

Passed Away On This Day

Francis Checkland ( 1960 )
Jimmy Walsh ( 1971 )


1971  Forward Jimmy Walsh died. He signed from his hometown club Stockport County in May 1922 and netted a brace on his reds bow, bagging a total of 27 goals in his 77 reds games before moving on to Hull City in June 1928.

1983 - Phil Neal scored an own goal for England as they drew 1-1 with Australia in Melbourne, in the third game of their summer tour down under. Sammy Lee and future reds John Barnes and Paul Walsh all also featured.

1994 - Stig Inge Bjørnebye and future red Øyvind Leonhardsen played in Norways 1-0 win over Mexico in Washington DC, their opening game of this tournament. Meanwhile, future red Rigobert Song featured as Cameroon drew 2-2 with Sweden in their opening game in Pasadena. This was the only point they gained in that tournament.

1996 - The Czech Republic drew 3-3 with Russia in their Euro 96 match at Anfield. Patrik Berger and Vladimír micer both played at their future club ground for the second time in the tournament, with Vlad grabbing his first full international goal right at the death to ensure his countrys passage to the Quarter-finals after they had previously led 2-0. On the same day, future red Christian Ziege featured as Germany and Italy played out a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

1997  Midfielder Sheyi Ojo was born in Hemel Hempstead. He signed from MK Dons in November 2011 for a reported £2m. He struck once in thirteen senior reds games since making his debut in January 2016, spending most of his time out on loan before moving permanently to Cardiff City in July 2022.

2004 - Milan Baro scored in his fourth consecutive international game as the Czech Republic beat the Netherlands 3-2 in a Euro 2004 game in Aveiro. Vladimír micer grabbed the late winner. Meanwhile, Dietmar Hamann featured as Germany were held to a goalless draw by Latvia in Porto, and future red Momo Sissoko played as Mali drew 1-1 with Zambia in a World Cup qualifier in Bamako.

2006 - Future red Fernando Torres bagged a brace as Spain beat Tunisia 3-1 in a group game in Stuttgart, with Xabi Alonso and Luis García also playing. Future red Andriy Voronin featured in the Ukraines 4-0 defeat of Saudi Arabia in Hamburg, with another future red, Philipp Degen, playing for Switzerland as they beat Togo 2-0 in Dortmund.

2009  Balotelli also struck as Italy Under-21s beat Sweden 2-1 in a European Championships Finals group game in Helsingborg, as well as being dismissed.

2010  Ex-red Harry Kewell was sent off as Australia drew 1-1 with Ghana in Rustenburg. Daniel Agger and future red Christian Poulsen played in Denmarks 2-1 defeat of Cameroon in Pretoria, while Dirk Kuyt featured as the Netherlands beat Japan 1-0 in Durban.

2013  Centre-forward Andy Carroll was sold to West Ham United for £15.5m, their record fee paid. He had spent the previous season on loan at Upton Park after netting eleven goals in 58 games since arriving at Anfield from Newcastle United for a club record £35m in January 2011. He notched 34 times in 142 outings for the Irons before being released at the end of last season.

2014  Luis Suárez scored his last two goals as a reds player as Uruguay beat England 2-1 in a World Cup group game in São Paulo. Roy Hodgsons side included skipper Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Glen Johnson, Rickie Lambert, Raheem Sterling, Daniel Sturridge and future red Adam Lallana, with Sebastián Coates also featuring for the South Americans.

2018  Mohamed Salah converted a spot-kick as Egypt lost 3-1 to Russia in Saint Petersburg, with Sadio Mané captaining Senegal in their 2-1 defeat of Poland in Moscow.

2019  Keeper Kamil Grabara played as Poland Under-21s beat host nation Italy 1-0 in a European Championships Finals group game, with future red Luis Díaz featuring as Colombia beat Qatar 1-0 in a Copa América group game in São Paulo.

2021  Diogo Jota netted as Portugal lost 4-2 to Germany in a European Championship Finals group game in Munich, with ex-red Emre Can on the winning side. Ex-red Péter Gulácsi played as Hungary drew 1-1 with France in another group game in Budapest.

2022  Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay signed from Aberdeen for an initial £4.2m, only making two senior appearances in a first campaign dogged by injury.

2022 - Jarell Quansah featured as England Under-19s beat Austria 1-0 in a European Championships Finals group game in Slovakia.

2023  Jordan Henderson appeared for the final time while a reds player as England thrashed North Macedonia 7-0 in a European Championships qualifier at Old Trafford, with Trent Alexander-Arnold also playing. Ibrahima Konaté faced Kostas Tsimikas as France beat Greece 1-0 at the Stade de France in another qualifier, with ex-reds Xherdan Shaqiri, Danny Ward, Neco Williams and Harry Wilson all also featuring in qualifiers.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 08:42:16 am
Lots of international fixtures from days gone by. That Czech v Netherlands game in 2004 was a belter. Czechs came from 2 down to win 3-2 I think.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 10:03:31 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:42:16 am
Lots of international fixtures from days gone by. That Czech v Netherlands game in 2004 was a belter. Czechs came from 2 down to win 3-2 I think.
Yes they did, strangely this game is one reason why Euro 2004 is my least favorite tournament.

I'll explain, I barely saw fucking any of it, was working 55 hours a week and had just joined a football team and just start dating my future wife who lived 110 miles away so every other weekend one of us had to make that trip

Every match I was either in work or training or driving.

In the run up to the tournament I was absolutely sure this was the game of the tournament, it was going to be with the players on show. I fancied Czech republic to win it and I think I backed them at 14/1, I also had Baros backed at 50/1 for top scorer.

Monday that week- missed every game with work and training
Tuesday - worked from 8am til midnight, missed every game
Wednesday- see Monday
Thursday- see Tuesday
Friday- Work then had to go to a wedding

Saturday, meal organised for her mates birthday, was praying the place would have a telly. Walked in
"are you showing the match later?"
bar "no, we dont even have a telly"

Went in to a seperate room for the meal, we all took our time, no point rushing with the match not being on anyway.

LEave the restaurant bit, and the game is on!

Missed all bar 15 mins,

so much for "not even having a telly", the game is on the biggest fuck off screen I have ever seen! And I have missed most of it

So maybe now you can see why I hate that tournament, plus any time I asked for a day off I got given out too in work, case in point where I booked two days off later in the tournament to go away and was even asked to change my flights and hotel

Was given out to saying "you just suit yourself", given all of the above thats the last thing I was doing, mind you this from a manager who had  pissed off to portugal for a fortnight 3 times in about 3 months, fucking hate that shit when you suit everyone else and the minute you do something for yourself "you are selfish".

Not a great time
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:05:43 am by paulrazor »
Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 07:29:07 am
Thanks For The Post

Sorry You Had Rough Time
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 07:30:36 am
June 20th
Games

1948 Kearny Celtic Scots(Friendly)Bugle Field-Baltimore 8-0
Match: Tour of America, at City Stadium (Newark).
Liverpool  Kearny Celtics 8-0 (2-0).
Attendance: Approx 6,000.
Referee: Mr. James Stephenson; linesmen: Messrs.: M. McCartney and John Kurswicz.
LIVERPOOL (2-3-5): Cyril Sidlow, Bill Jones, Ray Lambert, Phil Taylor, Laurie Hughes, Eddie Spicer, Billy Liddell, Jack Balmer, Les Shannon, Stan Palk, Ken Brierley.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES : Bob Priday for Brierley after 30 minutes.
KEARNY CELTIC SCOTS (2-3-5): Johnny Bryndza, Joe Orban, John Brown, McFarland, Joe Martinelli, Bibi Osowski, Campbell, Artie Sheppell, Al Sasso, Owne, Charlie Sheppell.
THE GOALS : 1-0 Balmer (5 min.), 2-0 Liddell (32 min.), 3-0 Shannon (52 min.), 4-0 Balmer, 5-0 Priday, 6-0 Shannon, 7-0 Balmer, 8-0 Liddell.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 07:35:32 am
June 20th
Events

Born On This Day

Alec Chamberlain ( 1964 )

Signed On This Day

Don McCallum ( 1901 )
John Arne Riise ( 2001 )
Joe Gomez ( 2015 )

Sold On This Day

Frank Lock ( 1955 )

Passed Away On This Day

Charlie Jowett ( 1941 )

1901  Right-back Don McCallum signed from Queens Park, but only made two senior appearances before moving on to Morton in May 1903.

1948 - We beat Kearny Celtic Scots 8-0 in a friendly in New York. Jack Balmer netted a hat-trick, with Billy Liddell and Les Shannon grabbing a brace each and Bob Priday also on target.

1955- Full-back Frank Lock was sold to Watford. He had signed from Charlton Athletic for £7,500 on Christmas Day 1953, playing 42 times without scoring.

1972 - Alun Evans was sold to Aston Villa for £72,000. He had become the first £100,000 teenager four years earlier when arriving at Anfield from Wolverhampton Wanderers, our new record signing. He netted 33 times in his 111 first team appearances for the reds before moving to Villa Park.

1982 - Phil Thompson played in Englands 2-0 win over Czechoslovakia in Bilbao, their second game of the group stage.

1983 - Graeme Souness captained his country as they beat Canada 2-0 in a friendly in Toronto.

1985 - UEFA banned Liverpool from European competition for three years, on top of the overall English ban, following the shameful events at Heysel three weeks earlier. However, this was later reduced to just one year.

1990 - Glenn Hysén skippered Sweden to a 2-1 defeat by Costa Rica in Genoa as they finished bottom of their group without a point.

2000 - German and English reds crashed out of Euro 2000. Dietmar Hamann won his 27th cap as Germany lost 3-0 to Portugal in Rotterdam. On the same day, Michael Owens goal could not prevent Kevin Keegans England from succumbing 3-2 to Romania after Phil Neville conceded a last-minute penalty in Charleroi. Emile Heskey and future red Nick Barmby also featured, with ex-red Paul Ince winning his 53rd and final cap in this game.

2001 - John Arne Riise signed from AS Monaco for £4m. He netted 31 times in his 348 first-team appearances, at either left-back or on the left side of midfield, but left for Roma for the same fee he was signed for in June 2008. He helped us to claim the Champions League, FA Cup, two UEFA Super Cups, League Cup and two FA Charity Shields.

2006 - Steven Gerrard and future red Joe Cole were on target as England were held to a 2-2 draw by Sweden in Cologne, with Jamie Carragher, Peter Crouch and ex-red Michael Owen all also featuring. Owen damaged his knee ligaments in the opening minute, an injury that kept him out for almost all of the following season.

2009  The Hillsborough March4Justice to 10 Downing Street took place, taking a petition of more than 40,000 signatures to the Prime Minister.

2009  Fernando Torres featured alongside clubmates Álvaro Arbeloa, Pepe Reina and Albert Riera as Spain set a world record of fifteen consecutive international wins, equalling Brazils all-time record of 35 matches unbeaten. The game was a 2-0 defeat of host nation South Africa in the Confederations Cup. On the same day, Touré won his last cap as an Arsenal player in Ivory Coasts 3-2 win in a World Cup qualifier in Burkina Faso.

2015  Centre-half Joe Gomez signed from Charlton Athletic for £3.5m. He has made 142 senior appearances up to the end of the 2021/22 season, helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

2021 - Xherdan Shaqiri scored his last two goals as a reds player as Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1 in a European Championship Finals group game in Baku, with Neco Williams, Harry Wilson and ex-reds Joe Allen and Danny Ward all featuring as Wales lost 1-0 to Italy in the same group in Rome.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 08:48:05 am
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 07:29:07 am
Thanks For The Post

Sorry You Had Rough Time
I will give you one I always tell about that boss. 5 of us in the office. She was whinging that if I went away there would be only 2 people.
"what if someone is sick"
"well then lets never book anything in case someone is sick"

of the 5, me who was never off, boss who was in portugal loads that year, another woman who was off all summer and another one who went away all the time when it suited her.

"there might be one person on their own if someone is sick
"well I was left on my own loads and no one gave a shite"

A woman was asked
"do you need any time off"
"well I might, I have some news, I am pregnant"

boss turns around to me
"now see, and just book your time off, go on off and suit yourself"
me "I didnt fucking know she was pregnant, not like its mine"
her "well you didnt ask did you, you just booked your time off"

I then just ended her
"oh so I am supposed to ask everyone are they pregnant before I book time off, are you pregnant yourself?"
her
"no but..........~"  2 lads walk in
me "lads I just want to confirm before I go away are either of you pregnant? Apparently we have to check that now before asking for time off"

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 08:51:16 am
quote author=Boston Bosox link=topic=280869.msg19493456#msg19493456 date=1718865332]
June 20th

Alec Chamberlain ( 1964 )


Sold On This Day



1972 - Alun Evans was sold to Aston Villa for £72,000. He had become the first £100,000 teenager four years earlier when arriving at Anfield from Wolverhampton Wanderers, our new record signing. He netted 33 times in his 111 first team appearances for the reds before moving to Villa Park.

1982 - Phil Thompson played in Englands 2-0 win over Czechoslovakia in Bilbao, their second game of the group stage.

2015  Centre-half Joe Gomez signed from Charlton Athletic for £3.5m. He has made 142 senior appearances up to the end of the 2021/22 season, helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

[/quote]

1972- Think he scored a hat-trick against Bayern Munich once?

1982- I think Thommo said he was a bit pissed he wasnt captain for that tournament, Mick Mills of Ipswich I think was instead.

2015- Joe is now our longest serving player, shame he has struggled so bad with injury.
Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 09:23:23 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:48:05 am
I will give you one I always tell about that boss. 5 of us in the office. She was whinging that if I went away there would be only 2 people.
"what if someone is sick"
"well then lets never book anything in case someone is sick"

of the 5, me who was never off, boss who was in portugal loads that year, another woman who was off all summer and another one who went away all the time when it suited her.

"there might be one person on their own if someone is sick
"well I was left on my own loads and no one gave a shite"

A woman was asked
"do you need any time off"
"well I might, I have some news, I am pregnant"

boss turns around to me
"now see, and just book your time off, go on off and suit yourself"
me "I didnt fucking know she was pregnant, not like its mine"
her "well you didnt ask did you, you just booked your time off"

I then just ended her
"oh so I am supposed to ask everyone are they pregnant before I book time off, are you pregnant yourself?"
her
"no but..........~"  2 lads walk in
me "lads I just want to confirm before I go away are either of you pregnant? Apparently we have to check that now before asking for time off"


How Do some people get the top jobs ?
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 09:25:32 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:51:16 am
quote author=Boston Bosox link=topic=280869.msg19493456#msg19493456 date=1718865332]
June 20th

Alec Chamberlain ( 1964 )


Sold On This Day



1972 - Alun Evans was sold to Aston Villa for £72,000. He had become the first £100,000 teenager four years earlier when arriving at Anfield from Wolverhampton Wanderers, our new record signing. He netted 33 times in his 111 first team appearances for the reds before moving to Villa Park.

1982 - Phil Thompson played in Englands 2-0 win over Czechoslovakia in Bilbao, their second game of the group stage.

2015  Centre-half Joe Gomez signed from Charlton Athletic for £3.5m. He has made 142 senior appearances up to the end of the 2021/22 season, helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.



1972- Think he scored a hat-trick against Bayern Munich once?

1982- I think Thommo said he was a bit pissed he wasnt captain for that tournament, Mick Mills of Ipswich I think was instead.

2015- Joe is now our longest serving player, shame he has struggled so bad with injury.




Re 1972 Yes He Did


https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/608
