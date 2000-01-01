June 1st 2019



Champions league final



Liverpool 2 Spurs 0



In contrast to the previous year I wasnt really nervous, just a little bit but not as bad as Madrid in 2018.

I was on a day off work the day before the final to play golf, my son was only about 18 months old at the time so was still doing the dreaded night feeds when off, the night before I had barely slept a wink (Thursday into Friday), hoping he would nod off again so I could.



The Mrs decides to come barrelling in at 8am, light on,

I need to let some air in here

Mammy WA WAAAAAAAAA I want my Mammy

Jesus f-ing christ thanks for fucking wakening me up

I was just letting some air in the room for you

you didnt sleep in here, no one fucking asked you to anyway..



Might as well get up so, I decided to head into Belfast to the club shop, see what was worth looking at, the place had a little buzz about it with anticipation. I hadnt much money but it stretched to a pennant that still hangs up on a bedroom door and a nice red flag with the crest on it.



I get home and dump the kid off with the grandparents and head for the course.

you look knackered mate

thats what happens when you get woke at 8am having had fuck all sleep



He has three kids he has been there. I dont remember much about the golf day, the next morning I had a 6 a side kick about on a nice sunny morning, think I managed a goal or two.

The Mrs you can cut the grass seen as you are away



Hmmm, last time I cut it the morning of a game we won 3-2 at Newcastle with Origi scoring so why not, then its time for lunch and a goodbye, I am off on the 100 mile trip to head out with Dad and the brother, we didnt watch it together the previous year but this year we are. I felt like a WWE pay per view ad, in my head they were going.

this year we have another member of the team, let me introduce you



I walk in and the crowd goes nuts, Jim Ross is telling Spurs to watch out, the scales tipped in our favour. On the day of the game I arrive well in time to the folks house, I have a quick beer, it became tradition for me in the Klopp era that on a European night I had to drink one strong craft beer even if it was my only beer that night, Anchor Porter stout was the choice, a quick livener. 5.6% not enough to blow my head off but a decent tipple.



My Dad and I head off to the pub, no sign of big brother, jesus is he ever NOT late. Jim Ross in my head again saying on pay per view night we are outnumbered, we need him here for kick off. Sure enough with 5 mins to spare he strolls in. Its as it if in my head the glass has smashed and Stone Cold Steve Austin has walked in. Jim Ross

Hes here, Hes here, by god the sides are level.

The threesome is here, and Spurs we are ready!

Bloody hell did those three weeks before the game drag or what? Almost as long as that description above, bloody hell it felt like 3 months. But here we are down to the final seconds, there is something about the raw anticipation of a Champions league final with Liverpool. The seconds leading up, the cheering, its as if you are in the tunnel with them, the moment the skipper leads the team out.



The team is Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Matip, Robbo, Fabinho, Hendo, Gini, Salah, Firmino, Mane, as expected, I find it absolutely remarkable that this is the only time that 11 will start for us, they are all regulars, that is the exact team I would have gone for and all but there you go.



Kick off, YAY COME ON we cheer in unison. Henderson lobs one on for Mane with just 16 seconds gone, the reds are away, Mane checks and as he crosses, Moussa Sissoko of Spurs is pointing with his arm high at something, balls hits him, penalty!

Whatsapp fires up with a United fan

thats never a penalty

Lfc fans yes it fucking is, course its a fucking penno, I pipe in hes like a fucking windmill for christ sake The United fan realises there is no point and backs down fine then.

There is a VAR delay, its not deliberate but its a penno all day. We cheer, I dont

calm down we havent scored I never cheer when we get a penalty.

Salah strikes it BAM 1-0. Terrific start. Lovely net ripple noise.



In truth it is not a great game but I will accept it. Trent has a long ranger on 17 mins, just wide. Robbo blasts one following good play by Matip and its tipped over on 38 minutes. Spurs dont threaten, I will take that on this glorious June summers day.



53 minutes in Salah almost gets in, its recycled and Robbos cross is bravely caught by Lloris at the feet of Mane. 67 mins in Mane tears through midfield, its a great run, Henderson and Salah arrived in support and sub James Milner (on for Wijnaldum) fizzes one about 6 inches wide. That could have been it. The clock ticks down. 70 mins

just the 20 hours to go says my Dad. I smile, he does that. When he says hours instead of minutes on purpose it usually bring us luck. But he is right, this match is dragging. Come on, end will you!



Spurs have made changes, Moura, the hat trick hero of the semi is on for Winks, Sissoko is off for Eric Dier. Milner is on for us as mentioned, Origi too for the unfit and ineffective Firmino. Origis touch is all over the place. cmon Divock get it together

I have shaken hands with him weeks earlier and I have a soft spot for him. He might just be the man you know.



Spurs are finally coming at us. 72 minutes. Dele Allis lob looks dangerous but its easy for our Ali, not enough purchase on it. Robbo breaks for us on 74 but Salah is blocked, Moura counters for them, shit! Son hits the afterburners, but Van Dijk pokes it away. Brilliant, thats why Virg is the best centre back around. 79 minutes Son goes from distance and Alisson beats it away, its break for Moura and Ali is there again. This is getting edgy. 84 minutes Ali again denies Spurs, this time from an Eriksen free. With Fernando Llorente on for Dele Alli they have more height and from the resulting corner Mouras flick is some how put over by Son although he was offside. It wouldnt have counted but I could have done without it.



87 Minutes its finally time. Milners corner isnt dealt with, there is a cry for handball, Matip cooly takes it down and Origi with his left foot smashes it in. 2-0 and thats it. You do what you always do, start hugging randomers, I am very overweight at the time. Yet the bloke next to me is picking all 19 stone of me up and throwing me up and down, I dont even hit the floor, he throws me about 6 times like I am a baby. how bloody strong are you mate is all I can say. We are there! Another beautiful net ripple.



There are 5 minutes injury time, I dont allow myself to think its over just yet, a spurs goal and its nervous time again. However with about 30 seconds of that to go I can allow myself to think its over, the ball is down their end for a throw, there is surely no time for them to even launch it, even if they somehow do and nick a goal, surely from tip off we can just balloon it somewhere and itll be over.



The things that go through your head. we are gonna do it

Well done captain obvious. 94:40 seconds in when only 95 get played.



Its so loud I dont hear the final whistle but when our bench runs on the pitch you just know. 7 years after we last win a trophy we finally have one, you worry if we didnt win would we ever win something else. Runners up in Fa cup, league twice, league cup, Europa League, Champions league but now finally winners again. I remember walking a few steps going to knees and just going YES.

A poor Spurs kid in the corner runs out crying, I feel for him but its my time to shine.



WEVE CONQUERED ALL OF EUROPE, WERE NEVER GONNA STOP



The pub joins in, its a nice feeling when you start the sing song and everyone joins in and they know every word. The pints flow. As I am at the bar I wait patiently for the trophy lift, in 2005 I looked away to get my pint and I missed it but not this time.

ooooh trophy shuffle, GO ON HENDO there it is



For those that paid attention remember last year when I said we would win it next year, I sit in that same seat with my brother at the end of the night.



Remember I said that

I do indeed



Its good to be right sometimes. It wasnt as dramatic or a good a game as 2005 but dont think I didnt enjoy just as much.



Still think of Origi when I go to cut the grass.

