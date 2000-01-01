« previous next »
Hope you werent too bad, I had a bad night too with a 6 year old waking me up at 245am

anyway May 30

I was only 1, but what an epic display of balls.

Seria A champions Roma in their home ground against the mighty Liverpool.

Roma as mentioned had home advantage yet wore their white kit, whilst Liverpool have lost 3 finals to teams in white they have won 6 European cups against teams in white, spoiler I know.



A favorite image of mine is the teams emerging, the scoreboard displaying "Roma-Liverpool", the smoke billowing from the stands amid a sea of red and yellow and leading is out, Graeme Souness with a gladiator like walk, muscles clenched and a look that would kill you stone dead while behind him Bruce Grobbelaar smiles, nothing is phasing either of them two (it is not this exact photo but excuse the pun, you get the picture). One will chew you up and spit you out, the other will laugh in your face but you wont get in their heads, it may be one of the most intimidating atmospheres ever but I wouldnt have had any other two players leading us out.

We have had better keepers, maybe better players but they were made for this night.

As they lined up for a photo, Souness stares deathly into whoever faces him with an arm around little Sammy Lee as if he is his big brother.



Liverpool settled well and were ahead after just 13 minutes through Phil Neal, a survivor of the 1977 final in Rome in which he had scored, took advantage of a chaotic penalty area. Craig Johnston's deep cross was caught by Roma keeper Franco Tancredi but under pressure from Ronnie Whelan he dropped the cross, Michele Nappi's clearance struck Tancredi's face and Neal prodded home.

Neal by his own admission could have done better for Roma's equalizer, he didnt close down Bruno Conti and the Italian world cup winners cross was headed home by Roberto Pruzzo. In truth it didnt appear to be a great game, Liverpool held their own and almost won in normal time when Kenny Dalglish released Nicol who saw his shot saved well by Tancredi.

The game went all the way to penalties. Liverpool had practiced penalties but by all accounts without any real conviction.

Case in point as sub Steve Nicol lashed his penalty high over the bar, Roma took advantage and captain Agostino De Bartolemi put Roma in front.

Phil Neal responded for Liverpool with the ever reliable right back slotting home, then it was all about Grobbelaar, the Zimbabwean actually didnt save a penalty but his mind games in the shoot out were epic



Brucie began biting the net and messing and it seemed to throw Conti off as his penalty clipped the bar and went over. The sides were level, Greame Souness rifled his penalty into the top corner with typical authority while Righetti made it 2-2 for Roma.

Next Ian Rush rolled his penalty calmly home, with Liverpool 3-2 up, Roma sent another world cup winner up in Giuliano Graziani, feigning nerves, Grobbelaar staggered to the goal wobbly legged and began knocking his knees together purposely trying to throw off the Roma striker



Graziani blazed his penalty over and Grobbelaar ran off wildly celebrating, conveniently he suddenly remembered how to run properly, Liverpool were just one kick away now.

It was time for a man for the big occasion, Phil Neal once joked that he couldnt believe Alan Kennedy strolled forward. Kennedy apparently couldnt hit a cow's arse with a banjo in normal games but when it came to finals he was the main man. Kennedy had scored in two league cup finals and was the match winner in the 1981 European cup final against Real Madrid, here he was again. If Souness and Grobbelaar had mastered the atmosphere and occasion so far and ran with it, then Kennedy  was the one who took the baton and sprinted to the line for eternal glory.

He sent Tancredi the wrong way, the man no one fancied had again stood up where it counted.

I have this image, signed by Alan on my bedroom wall.

Liverpool were European champions for the 4th time.



There was another unsung hero that night who like many before him took the occasion in his stride and refused to be intimidated by the surroundings. David Hodgson was an unused sub that night, as the Roman Gladiators (including Brazilian world cup stars Cerezo and Falcao) lined the tunnels to head out on the pitch, Hodgson suddenly belted out the teams unofficial anthem
"I dont know what it is, but I love it" by Chris Rea.

The Roman team had the wind taken out of their sails and Liverpool were off to a flyer.

I will take over the role of Bostonbotox here, for this was Souness's last game as a Liverpool player, while David Hodgson himself stayed on for a while he had already played his last game for the club. Hodgson hadnt played at all since a scoreless draw at Luton a few months earlier, he left the club shortly into the following season for Sunderland, the competition for places was too much, Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush had the spots up front nailed on while a year after Hodgson joined the club, Liverpool also signed Michael Robinson.

With Paul Walsh and John Wark joining the club soon, Hodgson left the club although he had played his part in an epic triumph

Bob Paisley turned to me and said: Youre a good Geordie, son. Thats what you are."

"When I left Liverpool for Sunderland Roy Evans sent me a glass trophy and theyd inscribed on it: Good luck, you old bugger!"

Souness left for Sampdoria in Italy, sadly his fellow captain on the night Di Bartolomei suffered with depression in his later life, 10 years to the day of the match he shot himself and committed suicide

May he rest in peace.

you are very welcome

I was 1 when this happened

When my son was 1 we won in 2019

Hopefully many more to come
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5564 on: May 30, 2024, 07:41:13 pm »
Stevie g 44 today

One of our greatest
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5565 on: May 31, 2024, 07:46:58 am »
May 31st

Goals galore in the US
We have twice racked up hefty scores in US tour games on this day.

1953 - We trounced Toledo All Stars 10-3 with Kevin Baron, Jimmy Payne and Billy Liddell all bagging braces, and Alan ACourt, Bob Paisley and Jack Smith all also on target.

1946 - We thumped St. Louis All Stars 5-1 in the Walsh Stadium, with Willie Fagan netting twice this time around, and Bob Priday, Jack Balmer and Cyril Done also netting.

1985 - Kenny Dalglish was appointed Player/Manager, following Joe Fagans resignation after the Heysel tragedy the night before. That same day, the Belgian FA announced a ban on all British clubs appearing in the country, a precursor to the wider UEFA ban on all English clubs.


Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5566 on: May 31, 2024, 07:50:52 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 30, 2024, 07:41:13 pm
Stevie g 44 today

One of our greatest

I missed that one & I live in Whiston & get my hair cut at (I think it is is Cousin's  , Joan ) Gerrard's Barbers
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5567 on: May 31, 2024, 02:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on May 31, 2024, 07:46:58 am
May 31st



1985 - Kenny Dalglish was appointed Player/Manager, following Joe Fagans resignation after the Heysel tragedy the night before. That same day, the Belgian FA announced a ban on all British clubs appearing in the country, a precursor to the wider UEFA ban on all English clubs.

King Kenny leading us out of the storm like he always does

Very sad end to Fagan's career

I really dont think Uefa had a choice but to ban us but they should take a good luck at themselves down the years too.

Often wonder how it came about with Kenny getting the job, were people shocked?

I believe Phil Neal thought he was in line, he was club captain, I think his relationship with Kenny became frosty then, not helped by Neal being dropped, losing the captaincy and being sold the following season.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5569 on: June 1, 2024, 08:48:43 am »
June 1st
1971 G.I.F. Sundsvall(Idrottsparken-Sundsvall-Sweden 4-0
Tour: Tour of Denmark & Sweden
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Tommy Lawrence, Chris Lawler, Alec Lindsay, Ron Yeats, Ian Callaghan, Peter Thompson, John McLaughlin, Bobby Graham, Jack Whitham, Ian Ross, Kevin Keegan.
SUBSTITUTE : Boersma (for Whitham 76 minutes).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Bobby Graham 9' Kevin Keegan 30' Ian Callaghan 72' Peter Thompson 86'
G.I.F.SUNDSVALL LINE - UP
Not found If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance: Approx 6,000



2019 Tottenham Hotspur ( Champions League Final ) Estadio Wanda Metropolitana - Madrid ) 2 -0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Alisson Becker , Trent Alexander Arnold , Joel Matip , Virgil Van Dijk , Andy Robertson , Fabinho , Georginio Wijnaldum ( James Milner 62' ), Jordan Henderson ( Captain ), Roberto Firmino ( Divock Origi 58' ), Sadio Mane ( joe Gomez 90' ), Mohamed Salah
LIVERPOOL GOALS(ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Mohamed Salah 2' pen , Divock Origi 87' (Joël Matip)
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR LINE - UP
Hugo Lloris , Kieran Trippier , Toby Alderweireld , Jan Vertonghen , Danny Rose , Moussa Sissoko , Harry Winks , Christian Eriksen , Dele Alli, Heung-min Son , Harry Kane
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTIONS
Harry Winks out for Lucas Moura 66' , Moussa Sissoko out for Eric Dier 74' , Dele Alli out for Fernando Llorente 82'
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Tottenham manager: Mauricio Pochettino
Referee: Skomina D (Slovenia)
Attendance: 63,272
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 5685
Europe game number: 391


2004 - Rafael Benítez resigned from Valencia, having led them to a second La Liga title and the UEFA Cup in his last season in charge. It was fifteen days later when he was confirmed as our new boss.


2008 - Paul McCartney headlined the Liverpool Sound concert at Anfield, staged as part of the citys status as European Capital of Culture. The Zutons and Kaiser Chiefs also played.


2012 - Brendan Rodgers was appointed as Reds' boss. He had a mixed first season in charge, followed by a terrific second campaign as we came a close second in the League, before a disappointing third season. He led us to 85 victories in 166 games before leaving  in October 2015.

2019  We secured our sixth European Cup after defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League Final in Madrid. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring from the spot after just two minutes, with substitute Divock Origi making the game safe late on. This was the first time we had played a first-class match in June in our history.



Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5570 on: June 1, 2024, 08:51:07 am »


Some good articles here for Madrid 2019

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5708
« Reply #5571 on: June 2, 2024, 08:58:54 am »
1957 - Mark Lawrenson was born in Preston. He joined us for a then-record fee of £900,000 from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 1981, going on to make 356 appearances, netting eighteen times while helping us to win four League titles, one European Cup, one FA Cup, three League Cups, the FA Charity Shield and Screen Sport Super Cup in his time at Anfield, before taking over as Oxford United boss in March 1988.

1964 - Mark Everton Walters was born in Birmingham. The most famous of his 124 games in a red shirt came when he inspired a UEFA Cup comeback against Auxerre in 1991, as he remained on the bench for both the 1992 FA Cup Final and League Cup Final in 1995. He also scored the crucial second goal in our defeat of Manchester United that handed the title to Leeds United in April 1992, one of his nineteen reds strikes after signing from Rangers for £1.25m in August 1991. He left Anfield to join Southampton on a free transfer in January 1996.

2006 - Rafael Benítez signed a new four-year contract, after continued speculation linking him with a return to his native land to take over at Real Madrid. He led us to the European Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield during his six seasons as we won 194 of his 350 games as Manager.

2011  The club won the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year award at The Mersey Partnership Annual Tourism Awards 2011.

1946 Chicago Maroons (Friendly) Soldiers Field 9-3
Tour: Tour of America And Canada (1946)
LIVERPOOL LINE -UP
Cyril Sidlow, Jim Harley, Bernard Ramsden, Phil Taylor, Laurie Hughes, Eddie Spicer, Harry Eastham, Jack Balmer, Cyril Done, Willie Fagan, Bob Priday
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Jack Balmer (4) Willie Fagan (3) Bob Priday Phil Taylor
CHICAGO MAROONS LINE-UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
CHICAGO MAROONS GOALS
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
*Chicago Maroons was a University of Chicago team.
Attendance: Approx 7,000
Half-time score: 3 - 6
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5572 on: June 2, 2024, 11:57:51 am »
I'll do a longer post about June 1 some.other day

For mark Walters he is also our first every pre.ier league scorer (against Sheffield United aug 1992 in a 2-1 win) and also our first ever hat trick scorer in premier league history which he achieved at home to Coventry in April 1993 when we won 4-0.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5573 on: June 3, 2024, 08:18:03 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
June 3rd
Games


1948 Montreal All Stars(Friendly)Delorimier Stadium 4-2
Tour: Tour of America And Canada (1948)
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Cyril Sidlow, Jim Harley, Ray Lambert, Phil Taylor, Bill Jones, Bob Paisley (Eddie Spicer), Billy Liddell, Jack Balmer, Les Shannon, Willie Fagan, Ken Brierley.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Les Shannon 2' Jack Balmer 8' Ken Brierley 51' Billy Liddell 78'
MONTREAL ALL STARS LINE -UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
MONTREAL ALL STARS GOALS
Not Known If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance:Approx 12,000


1964 San Francisco All Stars (Friendly)Kezar Stadium 14-0
Tour: Tour of America And Canada (1964)
LIVERPOOL LINE -UP
Trevor Roberts, Chris Lawler, Gerry Byrne, Ronnie Moran, Tommy Smith, Willie Stevenson, Gordon Wallace, Ian Callaghan, Bobby Graham. Alf Arrowsmith, Ian St John.
Came on as subs: Alan A'Court, Phil Chisnall, Phil Ferns and Billy Molyneux.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Alan A'Court (1 )Alf Arrowsmith (4) Ian Callaghan (1)Phil Chisnall (1)Bobby Graham (1)Ronnie Moran (1)Ian St John (4) Gordon Wallace ( 1 )
SAN FRANCISCO ALL STARS LINE - UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance: Approx 10,500
Half-time score: 0 - 8



1984 Tottenham Hotspur(Royal Swazi Sun Challenge Final 1st leg)Somhlolo Stadium-Mbabane-Swaziland 5-2
LIVERPOOL LINE -UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Phil Neal, Gary Gillespie, Mark Lawrenson , Ronnie Whelan, Alan Hansen, Dalglish, David Hodgson, Ian Rush, Craig Johnston, Paul Walsh.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Craig Johnston (2) Ian Rush (2) Paul Walsh
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR LINE -UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR GOALS
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance: Approx 8,000


Highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXER_ziP_fc&t=48s


Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5574 on: June 3, 2024, 08:22:34 am »
Happy Birthday Liverpool F.C.
June 3rd
Happy Birthday Liverpool Football Club
Liverpool Football Club is formed
June 3
On March 15, 1892, John Houlding famously broke from the board of Everton to form a new club - Liverpool FC. The club was formally recognised by the Board of Trade on June 3, making it our official birthday
1892 - Club founder John Houlding signed the Certificate of Change of Name to alter the name of the club residing at Anfield from Everton Football Club and Athletic Grounds Company Limited to Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Company Limited. We started out in the Lancashire League that September, soon rising through the divisions and heading towards glory.
Liverpool Football Club officially celebrates its 132nd  birthday today
On June 3, 1892, founder John Houlding received the certificate from the Board of Trade, which ratified the formation of his brand new team to play at Anfield.
The chain of events that led to the creation of Liverpool FC had actually started three months earlier, when Houlding and his close associates split from Everton FC after an acrimonious dispute.
Left with a stadium but without a team, a new club was born.
A vision was quickly agreed upon, beginning with the mission statement: That the club be called Liverpool Football Club and shall play under the Rules of the Football Association.
But Houlding and his friends would have to wait until June 3 of that year for Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Company Limited to be officially recognised.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Honours
19 League Titles
1900-01, 1905-06, 1921-22, 1922-23, 1946-47, 1963-64, 1965-66, 1972-73, 1975-76, 1976-77, 1978-79, 1979-80, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86, 1987-88, 1989-90, 2019-20
Liverpool have won a phenomenal 19 top-flight league titles, with Jürgen Klopp leading the Reds to their most recent in the Premier League in 2019-20.
6 European Cups
1976-77, 1977-78, 1980-81, 1983-84, 2004-05, 2018-19
We have proudly won six European Cups - more than any other British team. The first came under Bob Paisley, who added two more to the trophy cabinet before his successor Joe Fagan also won the famous cup. Rafael Benitez oversaw the Miracle of Istanbul in 2005, and the most recent came under Jürgen Klopp in 2019.
1 FIFA Club World Cup
2019
Liverpool broke new ground in December 2019 by lifting the Club World Cup for the first time in Reds history. Jürgen Klopp's European Cup winners defeated Monterrey and Flamengo to become world champions in Qatar.
2 Women's Super League Titles
2013, 2014
Liverpool FC Women, playing as Liverpool FC Ladies, won their first WSL title in 2013 and would go on to repeat the feat in 2014 after a dramatic season finale saw them leapfrog from third to first.
8 FA Cups
1964-65, 1973-74, 1985-86, 1988-89, 1991-92, 2000-01, 2005-06, 2021-22
Liverpool have eight FA Cups to their name. The first triumph came under Bill Shankly in 1965 when Leeds United were defeated 2-1 at Wembley.
10  League Cups
1980-81, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1994-95, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2011-12, 2021-22 2023-24
Liverpool boast a record tally of ten  League Cups. The trophy was last brought home to Anfield in 2024 courtesy of a late Virgil Van Dijk winner V Chelsea .
3 UEFA Cups
1972-73, 1975-76, 2000-01
We have won the UEFA Cup on three occasions. Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Gerard Houllier all led their teams to the trophy, the latter thanks to a 5-4 win over Alaves in one of the most incredible European finals of all time.
4 UEFA Super Cups
1977, 2001, 2005, 2019
Three of Liverpool's European Cup victories and one UEFA Cup win have been followed up with success in the season-opening Super Cup.
16 Charity/Community Shields
1964*, 1965*, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977*, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986*, 1988, 1989, 1990*, 2001, 2006 ( * shared) 2022
The Reds have got their hands on 16 Charity/Community Shields over the years, either winning the trophy outright or, as used to be the case, sharing it with another team following a draw.
4 FA Youth Cups
1996, 2006, 2007, 2019
Our first FA Youth Cup triumph came in 1996 as a team containing future stars Michael Owen and Jamie Carragher defeated West Ham United. Back-to-back victories followed in 2006 and 2007, and the Reds lifted it again in 2019.
4 Division Two Titles
1 Lancashire League Title
18 Reserve Division One Titles
1 Football League Super Cup
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5575 on: June 3, 2024, 09:49:13 pm »
June 4th
Games

1922 Genoa(Friendly)Stadio Marassi 4-1
Tour: Tour of Italy (1922)
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Elisha Scott, Ephraim Longworth, Tommy Lucas, John Bamber, Walter Wadsworth, Tom Bromilow, Cyril Gilhespy, Dick Forshaw, Harry Chambers, Harry Beadles, Bill Lacey.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Harry Chambers 15' 42' 77'  Dick Forshaw 25'
Genoa Line-Up - De Pra, Moruzzi,De Vecchi, Borbier, Burlando, Costelia , Rebuffo, Sordi , Catto , Bergamino , Malan , (also played , Arbitro ,Gama, )
Genoa Goal - Bergamino
Attendance: Approx 15,000


EVENTS

Born On This Day

David Davidson ( 1905 )
Alex Manninger ( 1977 )

Signed On This Day

Neil Kerr ( 1894 )
Ben Dabbs ( 1932 )

Sold On This Day

James Garner ( 1926 )


1894  Scottish outside-right Neil Kerr signed from Rangers, netting three times in twelve games before moving to Nottingham Forest the following year.

1905 - Centre-half David Davidson was born in Aberdeen. He signed from Forfar Athletic in July 1928, going on to score twice in his 62 reds appearances. He moved on to Newcastle United in January 1930.

1964 - Roger Hunt netted in Englands 1-1 Copa de las Naciones draw with Portugal in São Paulo, Brazil. Peter Thompson was also in the side.

1977  Celtics Kenny Dalglish scored the winning goal past Ray Clemence as Scotland defeated England 2-1 at Wembley to clinch the British International Championships. Skipper Emlyn Hughes, Ray Kennedy and Phil Neal were also in the England side that day.

1977  Austrian keeper Alex Manninger was born in Salzburg. He signed from Augsburg on a free transfer in July 2016, featuring on the bench on just four occasions before retiring at the end of the season.

1989 - John Aldridge, Ray Houghton, Steve Staunton and ex-red Kevin Sheedy all appeared in the Republic of Irelands 250th full international match, as they beat Hungary 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier at Lansdowne Road, with István Kozma winning his only cap as a Girondins de Bordeaux player for the visitors.

2002 - Jerzy Dudek was on the losing side as Poland went down 2-0 to South Korea in their opening World Cup match in Busan.

2007 - Skipper Steven Gerrard and vice-captain Jamie Carragher both signed new four-year contracts. Each subsequently further extended these, although both have now left the club.

2008  Reds boss Rafael Benítez was presented with an Honorary Doctorate from the Miguel Hernandez University (Elche) in Spain.

2009  The club announced a three-year partnership deal with international tyre company Maxxis. On the same day, David NGog played for France Under-21s in the Toulon Tournament as they beat Qatar 1-0.

2014  Jon Flanagan won his first senior cap as Roy Hodgsons England drew 2-2 with Ecuador in Miami. Rickie Lambert struck while making his first appearance as a red, with Raheem Sterling dismissed and Jordan Henderson and future reds Adam Lallana, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also featuring.

2015 - James Milner agreed to sign from Manchester City on 1st July of that year, netting 26 times in 332 reds games before moving on at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield, as well as skippering the side on many occasions.
On the same day, centre-forward Adam Morgan signed for Accrington Stanley.

2019  The departures of left-back Alberto Moreno and forward Daniel Sturridge were announced. Moreno struck three times in 141 reds games after signing for £12m from his hometown club Sevilla in August 2014. Sturridge had signed from Chelsea for £12m in January 2013, netting an impressive 67 times in 160 reds games.

2021  The club announced that midfielder Liam Coyle, forward Joe Hardy, midfielder Abdi Sharif and right-back Jack Walls had all been released.

2021  Tom Clayton came off the bench to make his debut for Scotland Under-21s as they lost a friendly 2-1 to Northern Ireland in Dumbarton. Thiago Alcântara, Alisson Becker, Morgan Boyes, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and ex-red Péter Gulácsi all also played for their countries that day.

2022 - Sadio Mané became Senegals all-time top scorer as he bagged a treble that included two penalties in their 3-1 defeat of Benin in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Dakar. He had netted 32 times in ninety appearances at this stage. Future red Dominik Szoboszlai converted a penalty as Hungary beat England 1-0 in a UEFA Nations League group game in Budapest, his last goal for his country before moving to Anfield. Also in international action that day were Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhín Kelleher, future red Fábio Carvalho and ex-reds Conor Coady and Péter Gulácsi.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5576 on: June 5, 2024, 09:03:51 am »
June 5th

1922 Pro Vercelli(Friendly)Vercelli Ground 0-0
Tour: Tour of Italy (1922)
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Frank Mitchell, Ephraim Longworth, Tommy Lucas, John Bamber, Jock McNab, Tom Bromilow, Cyril Gilhespy, Bill Lacey, Harry Chambers, Harry Lewis, Donald MacKinlay.
PRO VERCELLI LINE-UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance: Not Found



1946 Ulster United(Friendly)Maple-Leaf Stadium-Toronto 11-1
Tour: Tour of America And Canada (1946)
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Cyril Sidlow, Jim Harley, Bill Jones, Phil Taylor, Laurie Hughes, Bob Paisley, Berry Nieuwenhuys, Jack Balmer, Cyril Done, Willie Fagan, Bob Priday.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Willie Fagan(3)Robert Priday(3)Jack Balmer (2) Phil Taylor Cyril Done Berry Nieuwenhuys
ULSTER UNITED LINE -UP
Not Found If Known If Known Please Post Thank You
ULSTER UNITED GOAL
Jim Harley (OG)
Attendance: 13,746
Half-time score: 1 - 6



1983 Bulova(Vita Cup)Government Stadium Hong Kong 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Phil Neal ,Alan Kennedy , Alan Hansen, Mark Lawrenson, Phil Thompson, Robert James Savage, Craig Johnston, Graeme Souness, Sammy Lee , David Hodgson.
On Bench: Steve Nicol, John McGregor, Steve Foley
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Robert James Savage 37' Mark Lawrenson 83'
BULOVA LINE - UP
Pat Jennings, Moon-cheung Choi, Dave Anderson, Alan Dugdale, Sammy Kwok-sum Yu, Fat-chi Chan, Barry Powell, Paul Foley, Tommy Hutchinson, Derek Parlane, Alan Sunderland.
Liverpool received 21,000 U.S. dollars in prize-money for their victory in this match.
Info: Pat Jennings & Alan Sunderland of Arsenal were two guest players for Bulova
Attendance: Approx 28,000
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5577 on: June 5, 2024, 09:05:12 am »
Events

Born On This Day

Chris Fagan ( 1950 )

Signed On This Day

Sean Dundee (1998)

Sold On This Day

Harry Griffiths ( 1908 )

Passed Away On This Day

Fred Buck ( 1952 )
Kevin Baron ( 1971 )
Joe Cadden ( 1981 )

1950  Joe Fagans son Kit was born in Manchester. He made two senior reds outings before moving to Tranmere Rovers in July 1971, for whom he played 84 League games.

1983 - We won the Vita Cup, beating now-defunct Hong Kong side Bulova 2-0. Mark Lawrenson and Robert Savage were on target. Arsenals Pat Jennings and Alan Sunderland both guested for the opposition.

2007 - Reds legend Tommy Smith suffered a heart attack. Fortunately, he recovered .

2018  Pep Lijnders re-joined the coaching staff after half a season away as Manager of N.E.C..
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5578 on: June 5, 2024, 04:30:23 pm »
June 1st 2019

Champions league final

Liverpool 2 Spurs 0

In contrast to the previous year I wasnt really nervous, just a little bit but not as bad as Madrid in 2018.
I was on a day off work the day before the final to play golf, my son was only about 18 months old at the time so was still doing the dreaded night feeds when off, the night before I had barely slept a wink (Thursday into Friday), hoping he would nod off again so I could.

The Mrs decides to come barrelling in at 8am, light on,
I need to let some air in here
Mammy WA WAAAAAAAAA I want my Mammy
Jesus f-ing christ thanks for fucking wakening me up
I was just letting some air in the room for you
you didnt sleep in here, no one fucking asked you to anyway..

Might as well get up so, I decided to head into Belfast to the club shop, see what was worth looking at, the place had a little buzz about it with anticipation. I hadnt much money but it stretched to a pennant that still hangs up on a bedroom door and a nice red flag with the crest on it.

I get home and dump the kid off with the grandparents and head for the course.
you look knackered mate
thats what happens when you get woke at 8am having had fuck all sleep

He has three kids he has been there. I dont remember much about the golf day, the next morning I had a 6 a side kick about on a nice sunny morning, think I managed a goal or two.
The Mrs you can cut the grass seen as you are away

Hmmm, last time I cut it the morning of a game we won 3-2 at Newcastle with Origi scoring so why not, then its time for lunch and a goodbye, I am off on the 100 mile trip to head out with Dad and the brother, we didnt watch it together the previous year but this year we are. I felt like a WWE pay per view ad, in my head they were going.
this year we have another member of the team, let me introduce you

I walk in and the crowd goes nuts, Jim Ross is telling Spurs to watch out, the scales tipped in our favour.  On the day of the game I arrive well in time to the folks house, I have a quick beer, it became tradition for me in the Klopp era that on a European night I had to drink one strong craft beer even if it was my only beer that night, Anchor Porter stout was the choice, a quick livener.  5.6% not enough to blow my head off but a decent tipple.

My Dad and I head off to the pub, no sign of big brother, jesus is he ever NOT late. Jim Ross in my head again saying on pay per view night we are outnumbered, we need him here for kick off. Sure enough with 5 mins to spare he strolls in. Its as it if in my head the glass has smashed and Stone Cold Steve Austin has walked in. Jim Ross
Hes here, Hes here, by god the sides are level.
The threesome is here, and Spurs we are ready!
Bloody hell did those three weeks before the game drag or what? Almost as long as that description above, bloody hell it felt like 3 months. But here we are down to the final seconds, there is something about the raw anticipation of a Champions league final with Liverpool. The seconds leading up, the cheering, its as if you are in the tunnel with them, the moment the skipper leads the team out.

The team is Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Matip, Robbo, Fabinho, Hendo, Gini, Salah, Firmino, Mane, as expected, I find it absolutely remarkable that this is the only time that 11 will start for us, they are all regulars, that is the exact team I would have gone for and all but there you go.

Kick off, YAY COME ON we cheer in unison. Henderson lobs one on for Mane with just 16 seconds gone, the reds are away, Mane checks and as he crosses, Moussa Sissoko of Spurs is pointing with his arm high at something, balls hits him, penalty!
Whatsapp fires up with a United fan
thats never a penalty
Lfc fans yes it fucking is, course its a fucking penno, I pipe in hes like a fucking windmill for christ sake The United fan realises there is no point and backs down fine then.
There is a VAR delay, its not deliberate but its a penno all day. We cheer, I dont
calm down we havent scored I never cheer when we get a penalty.
Salah strikes it BAM 1-0. Terrific start. Lovely net ripple noise.

In truth it is not a great game but I will accept it. Trent has a long ranger on 17 mins, just wide. Robbo blasts one following good play by Matip and its tipped over on 38 minutes. Spurs dont threaten, I will take that on this glorious June summers day.

53 minutes in Salah almost gets in, its recycled and Robbos cross is bravely caught by Lloris at the feet of Mane. 67 mins in Mane tears through midfield, its a great run, Henderson and Salah arrived in support and sub James Milner (on for Wijnaldum) fizzes one about 6 inches wide. That could have been it. The clock ticks down. 70 mins
just the 20 hours to go says my Dad. I smile, he does that. When he says hours instead of minutes on purpose it usually bring us luck. But he is right, this match is dragging. Come on, end will you!

Spurs have made changes, Moura, the hat trick hero of the semi is on for Winks, Sissoko is off for Eric Dier. Milner is on for us as mentioned, Origi too for the unfit and ineffective Firmino. Origis touch is all over the place. cmon Divock get it together
I have shaken hands with him weeks earlier and I have a soft spot for him. He might just be the man you know.

Spurs are finally coming at us. 72 minutes. Dele Allis lob looks dangerous but its easy for our Ali, not enough purchase on it. Robbo breaks for us on 74 but Salah is blocked, Moura counters for them, shit! Son hits the afterburners, but Van Dijk pokes it away. Brilliant, thats why Virg is the best centre back around. 79 minutes Son goes from distance and Alisson beats it away, its break for Moura and Ali is there again. This is getting edgy. 84 minutes Ali again denies Spurs, this time from an Eriksen free. With Fernando Llorente on for Dele Alli they have more height and from the resulting corner Mouras flick is some how put over by Son although he was offside. It wouldnt have counted but I could have done without it.    

87 Minutes its finally time. Milners corner isnt dealt with, there is a cry for handball, Matip cooly takes it down and Origi with his left foot smashes it in. 2-0 and thats it. You do what you always do, start hugging randomers, I am very overweight at the time. Yet the bloke next to me is picking all 19 stone of me up and throwing me up and down, I dont even hit the floor, he throws me about 6 times like I am a baby. how bloody strong are you mate is all I can say. We are there! Another beautiful net ripple.

There are 5 minutes injury time, I dont allow myself to think its over just yet, a spurs goal and its nervous time again. However with about 30 seconds of that to go I can allow myself to think its over, the ball is down their end for a throw, there is surely no time for them to even launch it, even if they somehow do and nick a goal, surely from tip off we can just balloon it somewhere and itll be over.

The things that go through your head. we are gonna do it
Well done captain obvious. 94:40 seconds in when only 95 get played.

Its so loud I dont hear the final whistle but when our bench runs on the pitch you just know. 7 years after we last win a trophy we finally have one, you worry if we didnt win would we ever win something else. Runners up in Fa cup, league twice, league cup, Europa League, Champions league but now finally winners again. I remember walking a few steps going to knees and just going YES.
A poor Spurs kid in the corner runs out crying, I feel for him but its my time to shine.

WEVE CONQUERED ALL OF EUROPE, WERE NEVER GONNA STOP

The pub joins in, its a nice feeling when you start the sing song and everyone joins in and they know every word. The pints flow. As I am at the bar I wait patiently for the trophy lift, in 2005 I looked away to get my pint and I missed it but not this time.
ooooh trophy shuffle, GO ON HENDO there it is

For those that paid attention remember last year when I said we would win it next year, I sit in that same seat with my brother at the end of the night.

Remember I said that
I do indeed

Its good to be right sometimes. It wasnt as dramatic or a good a game as 2005 but dont think I didnt enjoy just as much.

Still think of Origi when I go to cut the grass.
« Reply #5580 on: June 6, 2024, 04:04:59 am »
1964 - Alf Arrowsmith netted as we drew 1-1 in a friendly encounter with German side Meidericher Spielverein at the Empire Stadium in Vancouver on our North American tour. This game was played on the twentieth anniversary of D-Day, and Ian St. John was sent off, alongside a German player.

1986 - Ian Rush signed for Juventus for £3.2m, but was shortly loaned back to the reds, before finally joining the Old Lady the following summer. He started off brightly, netting six times in ten pre-season friendlies. He struck eight times in 29 Serie A matches in his one season there, as well as a further six goals for Juventus in other competitions. He was never on the losing side once he had scored, helping the Turin outfit to qualify for the UEFA Cup after a difficult season.

1998 - Future red Sami Hyypiä played for France, wearing Marcel Desaillys shirt, as they were a man short for their friendly encounter with HJK Helsinki, just prior to their victorious World Cup campaign.

2003 - Patrik Berger joined Portsmouth on a free transfer. He had netted 35 times in 196 reds games, helping us to claim the UEFA Cup, FA Cup and FA Charity Shield in 2001, setting up Michael Owen for his second goal in Cardiff.

2009  John McMahon, Steves brother, was appointed as our new Reserve Team Manager. He led them to third place in the League in his first campaign in charge, but he left the club in March 2011.

2015 - Forward Danny Ings agreed to sign from Burnley on 1st July for a fee eventually set at an initial £6.5m. He only struck four times in 25 games as he suffered two serious injuries, spending a season on loan at Southampton before making the move permanent for £18m in July 2020.

2021  Jordan Henderson had a penalty saved as England beat Romania 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium, captaining the side for part of the match. Andy Robertson captained Steve Clarkes Scotland in their 1-0 win in Luxembourg, with Kostas Tsimikas and Gini Wijnaldum also in international action.

2022  Takumi Minamino faced Alisson Becker and Fabinho as Brazil beat Japan 1-0 in a friendly in Tokyo.

2022  James Milner signed a new one-year contract. He struck 26 times in 332 reds games after signing for free in July 2015 from Manchester City. He moved on at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, having helped us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield, as well as skippering the side on many occasions.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5581 on: June 6, 2024, 08:37:39 am »
never knew that about Hyypia

Think Ian rush is seen as a bit of a flop in Juventus but it is a bit unfair, you go from scoring 30 a season a to scoring 14 but Italian football at the time was notoriously defensive. Only 5 players made it in to double figures that season in Seria A

worth noting too there was only 30 league games, Juventus managed only 35 goals in all games, no team averaged two goals a game, even bottom of the table empoli conceded 30 goals in 30 games, shows what it was like.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5582 on: June 6, 2024, 09:43:06 am »
Great Stats There Paul
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5583 on: June 6, 2024, 10:00:17 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on June  6, 2024, 09:43:06 am
Great Stats There Paul

thanks, also a common myth that he was quoted as saying
"it was like living in a foreign country"

he never actually said that
« Reply #5584 on: Yesterday at 08:49:34 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on June  6, 2024, 10:00:17 am
thanks, also a common myth that he was quoted as saying
"it was like living in a foreign country"

he never actually said that

 :)
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5585 on: Yesterday at 08:52:20 am »
June 7th
Events

Born On This Day

Ian St John ( 1938 )

Signed This Day

Tommy Younger ( 1956 )
Bernard Diomede (2000)

Sold On This Day

Gordon Gunson ( 1934 )
Peter Gulacsi ( 2013 )

1938 - Ian St. John was born in Motherwell. He joined from his hometown club in May 1961 for a then club record fee of £37,500. The Saint scored 118 goals in 425 games for the reds, including the winning goal in the 1965 FA Cup Final and also helped us to win two First Division titles, the Second Division and FA Charity Shield, before moving to South Africa in February 1971 to join Hellenic.

1941 - We were beaten 6-1 at Preston North End in a Wartime League game with Thomas Lyon bagging our consolation in his only ever guest appearance for the reds.

1947  We claimed the Lancashire Senior Cup for the seventh time by beating Bury 2-1 at Anfield in the Final. Albert Stubbins and Jack Balmer struck our goals.

1979 - Kenny Dalglish struck in Scotlands 4-0 thumping of Norway in a European Championships qualifier in Oslo. Future red John Wark was also in the side.

1953 - Billy Liddell netted a treble as we beat a Chicago All Stars side 4-2 at Hanson Stadium, with Kevin Baron also on target.

2006 - Djibril Cissé broke his leg while winning his thirtieth cap in Frances 3-1 friendly defeat of China in Saint-Étienne. Xabi Alonso, Luis García, Harry Kewell and Pepe Reina all also featured in friendlies that day, with future red Fernando Torres on target in Spains 2-1 defeat of Croatia in Geneva.

2007 - Xabi Alonso and Pepe Reina both signed new contracts until 2012. Reina was sold to Bayern München for £2m in August 2014 after 394 first-team outings, while Alonso moved to Real Madrid for £30m five years earlier after nineteen goals in 210 games.

2011 - Jamie Carragher was named Philanthropist of the Year at the Spirit of Merseyside Awards at the Philharmonic Hall, for his charity work with the 23 Foundation.

2013  Hungarian keeper Péter Gulácsi joined Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on a free transfer. He had sat on the reds bench on 51 occasions without making a senior appearance.

2018  Trent Alexander-Arnold made his senior England debut in their 2-0 friendly defeat of Costa Rica at Elland Road,

2018  Trent Alexander-Arnold made his senior England debut in their 2-0 friendly defeat of Costa Rica at Elland Road, with Jordan Henderson also in action. Liam Millar played for Canada Under-23s on the same day, with ex-red Carl Medjani winning his 62nd and last cap for Algeria in a 3-0 defeat by Portugal in Lisbon.

2022  Polish keeper Fabian Mrozek signed a new contract, having joined the Academy in August 2020, turning pro eleven months later.

2022 - Sadio Mané scored from the spot while winning his last cap as a reds player as Senegal beat Rwanda 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Dakar. Fábio Carvalho was on target while playing for Portugal Under-21s for the final time before moving to Anfield as they thrashed Liechtenstein 9-0 in a European Championships qualifier in Vaduz, while Sepp van den Berg netted for the Netherlands at the same level for the first time as they thumped Gibraltar 6-0 in a qualifier in Almere. Curtis Jones, future red Dominik Szoboszlai and ex-reds Ozan Kabak and Raheem Sterling also played for their countries that day.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5586 on: Yesterday at 10:21:24 am »
Funny thing mentioning Gulacsi, I look a lot like him

He has had a great career since leaving, looks like he will be number 1 for Hungary at euro 2024 too.

Ian St.John was a legend, mainly familiar with him from Saint and Greavsie, an important staple of a saturday morning, a real nice way to get the weekend of sport underway.

« Reply #5587 on: Today at 05:10:18 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:21:24 am
Funny thing mentioning Gulacsi, I look a lot like him

He has had a great career since leaving, looks like he will be number 1 for Hungary at euro 2024 too.

Ian St.John was a legend, mainly familiar with him from Saint and Greavsie, an important staple of a saturday morning, a real nice way to get the weekend of sport underway.

« Reply #5588 on: Today at 05:11:21 am »
Born On This Day

Sidney Ross (1870) Reds 1st goalkeeper)
Javier Mascherano ( 1984 )

Signed On This Day

Nigel Clough ( 1993 )
Alexis Mac Allister ( 2023 )

Sold On This Day

John Miller (1921)
Matthew Fitzsimmons ( 1939 )
Daniele Padelli (2007)


1869  Keeper Sydney Ross was born in Edinburgh. He signed from Cambuslang in June 1892, keeping eleven clean sheets in 21 outings as he helped us to claim the Lancashire League title before returning to his former club in 1893.

1984 - Javier Mascherano was born in San Lorenzo in Argentina. He signed for the reds on loan from West Ham United in January 2007, joining permanently thirteen months later. He turned out on 139 occasions, finding the back of the net just twice before moving to Barcelona for 22m in August 2010.

1921 - John Miller joined Aberdeen for their club record fee, after just eight reds games since signing from Hamilton Academical in 1918. He struck 27 times in 42 outings in his first season before breaking his leg.

1958  Keeper Tommy Younger captained Scotland as they drew 1-1 with Yugoslavia in a group game in Sweden.

1986 - Ex-red Graeme Souness won his 54th and final Scotland cap as skipper in their 2-1 defeat by West Germany in the Mexico World Cup Finals. Steve Nicol also featured,

1993 - Nigel Clough signed from Nottingham Forest for £2,275,000. He was far less successful than expected, scoring just nine times in his 44 reds appearances, despite a bright start of four goals in his first four games. His finest hour probably came when he struck twice to help us come from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Manchester United at Anfield in January 1994. He left Anfield for Manchester City in January 1996 for £1.5m.

2000 - World Cup winner Bernard Diomède signed from Auxerre for £3m. He only made five reds appearances, before moving to AC Ajaccio, firstly on loan in January 2003 then permanently that summer.

2009  The club launched the Ahbijit Kadam Football Development Centre in Pune, India in association with Kickworldwide.

2015 - Forward Danny Ings agreed to sign from Burnley on 1st July. He only struck four times in 25 games as he suffered two serious injuries, spending the next season on loan at Southampton before joining them permanently in July 2019.

2018 - Kenny Dalglish was awarded a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

2019  Andy Robertson struck for Scotland while skippering them in their 2-1 European Championships qualifying defeat of Cyprus at Hampden Park as they were managed for the first time by ex-reds coach Steve Clarke.

2021 - Caoimhín Kelleher debuted for the Republic of Ireland as they were held to a goalless friendly draw in Hungary, with ex-red Ádám Bogdán winning his first cap as a Ferencváros player. On the same day, Roberto Firmino played for Brazil for the fiftieth time in their 2-0 World Cup qualifying win in Paraguay. Sadio Mané scored from the spot as Senegal beat Cape Verde 2-0 in a friendly in Thiès.

2022  Andy Robertson skippered Steve Clarkes Scotland as they beat Armenia 2-0 in a UEFA Nations League group game at Hampden Park, with Caoimhín Kelleher featuring as the Republic of Ireland lost 1-0 to Ukraine in Dublin. Also in the action in the same competition were future red Cody Gakpo and ex-reds Simon Mignolet, Danny Ward and Harry Wilson.
