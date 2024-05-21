May 29th
1975 Benidorm(Friendly)Estadio Municipal Foietes 2-1
LIVERPOOL GOALS
John Toshack ( 2 )
Attendance Unknown
1980 - David Fairclough bagged a treble as we thumped Al Nasr Club 8-0 in a friendly in the Three Fives Gulf Football Tour in the United Arab Emirates. Terry McDermott grabbed a brace, with Ray Kennedy, Sammy Lee and Graeme Souness also on the scoresheet.
1980 Al Nasr(Friendly)Al Wasl-Dubai 8-0
Tour: Gulf Football Tour
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Phil Neal, Brian Kettle, Richard Money, Phil Thompson, Sammy Lee, Graeme Souness, Steve Heighway, Ray Kennedy, Terry McDermott, David Fairclough.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
David Fairclough ( 3 ) , Ray Kennedy , Sammy Lee , Terry McDermott ( 2 ) , Graeme Souness
Attendance: Unknown
Half-time score: 0 - 4
1985 - If April 15th is the saddest day in the clubs history, May 29th is surely the lowest. 39 football fans died at the Heysel stadium in Brussels before our European Cup Final against Juventus. Although many factors contributed to the tragedy, it is inescapable that violence by reds fans played a major role in the deaths of 32 Italians, four Belgians, two Frenchmen and one man from Northern Ireland.
The match eventually kicked off late, and was played in a surreal atmosphere, with the reds losing Mark Lawrenson to injury after just two minutes, and then Paul Walsh before half-time. A Michel Platini penalty was the only score, converted after Zbigniew Boniek was brought down by Gary Gillespie outside the box. This was Joe Fagans final game in charge and remains our only first-class game on this day in history.
R.I.P. Rocco Acerra (aged 29), Bruno Balli (50), Alfons Bos, Giancarlo Bruschera (21), Andrea Casula (11), Giovanni Casula (44), Nino Cerullo (24), Willy Chielens, Giuseppina Conto (17), Dirk Daenecky, Dionisio Fabbro (51), Jacques François, Eugenio Gagliano (35), Francesco Galli (25), Giancarlo Gonnelli (20), Alberto Guarini (21), Giovacchino Landini (50), Roberto Lorentini (31), Barbara Lusci (58), Franco Martelli (22), Loris Messore (28), Gianni Mastroiaco (20), Sergio Bastino Mazzino (38), Luciano Rocco Papaluca (38), Luigi Pidone (31), Benito Pistolato (50), Patrick Radcliffe, Domenico Ragazzi (44), Antonio Ragnanese (49), Claude Robert, Mario Ronchi (43), Domenico Russo (28), Tarcisio Salvi (49), Gianfranco Sarto (47), Amedeo Giuseppe Spolaore (55), Mario Spanu (41), Tarcisio Venturin (23), Jean Michel Walla, Claudio Zavaroni (28).
1994 We held Iwisa Kaizer Chiefs to a goalless draw at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. Phil Neals son Ashley suffered knee ligament damage in the game and had to be replaced by the South African-born Andy Harris, while Iain Brunskill made a rare first-team appearance.
1994 Iwisa Kaizer Chiefs(United Bank Soccer Festival)Ellis Park-Johannesburg 0-0
IWISA KAIZER CHIEFS LINE UP
S.Crowley , J.Tahleevhe , R.Seele , S.Khompela , N.Tovey , D.Khuse , D.Amakola , N.Shaw , J.Madida , S. Moshole , M.Maringa (Forgive Spelling )
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, Rob Jones, Phil Charnock, Ashley Neal, Neil Ruddock, Steve Nicol, Michael Thomas, Don Hutchison, John Barnes, Nigel Clough, Lee Jones.
SUBSTITUTIONS
Ian Brunskill (for Lee Jones 88 minutes), Andrew Harris (for Ashley Neal 70 minutes).
Attendance: Approx 40,000