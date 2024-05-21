Liverpool Daily Post report

ALAN KENNEDY confounded Real Madrid and the whole of Paris last night by striking the goal that won the European Cup for Liverpool.



The man the Kop have christened Barney Rubble, a left-back with the knack of producing the unpredictable, became Liverpool's ace in the pack in a tense and taut chess game of a final.



With just eight minutes remaining, Kennedy went bursting into the Real penalty area when his namesake Ray took a quick throw-in from the left. In a blur he was past the floundering Garcia Cortes and a thundering left-foot shot seared high into the top corner of the net.



The Parc des Princes Stadium exploded into red and white, and Kennedy, whose League Cup final goal was so cruelly cancelled out in the dying minutes at Wembley in March, this time was the hero for keeps.



Yet Kennedy had been inactive for six weeks during Liverpool's preparations for this game because of a broken wrist, and his chances of playing had looked remote.



The plaster was removed only last week as Paisley was anxious to play him as a counter to the dangerous forward thrusts of Juanito.



Now Kennedy has a golden chance of a place in football history as the man who won the European Cup for Liverpool for the third time, a record for a British club.



And ultimately Liverpool deserved their triumph, if only just.



They produced a performance of typical professionalism, reducing the threat of the highly talented Real front-line by expert and disciplined defence.



Liverpool were not rated as favourites. The feeling of many critics in Paris was that their time had passed. But the message Bob Paisley's men spoke rather than roared to the rest of Europe is one that is becoming haunt-ingly familiar: Write Liverpool off only at your cost.



Liverpool's early dominance was a product of their great experience of the heady occasions.



They gave themselves a little more time than Real and for 20 minutes were in firm control, creating that critical extra yard of space by intelligent first-time passing.



Alan Kennedy's 11th-minute left-footed 30-yarder had Agustin sprawling. McDermott's first-time effort following a neat link between Dalglish and Lee went over, and Dalglish drove an effort on the turn straight at the keeper.



Once Real had surfaced from their early attack of nerves, however, Liverpool found they were much more of a match, coping with the tight and tricky ball skills of Juanito and Laurie Cunningham and the phenomenal ability in the air of Santillana.



Camacho, a dangerous raiding full-back, gave Liverpool their first big scare when he wriggled free from Alan Hansen on the edge of the box and lobbed a shot just beyond Ray Clemence's far post.



If the game was not a classic, if was nothing less than an absorbing contest between highly accomplished teams of contrasting styles.



Real, typically Latin, played in high speed bursts, from a general pattern of keeping the pace slow. Their close skills were undeniably present: demanding every ounce of Liverpool's concentration and organisation to contain them. The Spaniards also employed a man-to-man marking system as opposed to Liverpool's preference for the nearest defender to pick up the man on the ball.



Cortes stayed as tight as he could on Dalglish, and found it a desperately difficult task; Sabido followed Johnson and Camacho was given the responsibility of restricting Graeme Souness's midfield influence, in which he found a certain degree of success.



The pattern that emerged was that Liverpool, without ever regaining their early authority, created the more clear-cut chances; a tribute as much to the back four's work as the forward play.



A typical Liverpool move deserved a reward of a 37th-minute goal. Dalglish, pressured by two defenders on the edge of the box, held the ball up cleverly before releasing it in front of the onrushing Souness whose shot the gangling Agustin was fortunate to grab at the second attempt.



There was never a question of Real running the so-called old men of Anfield off their feet as their Yugoslavian coach Boskov had predicted; nor on the other hand of Liverpool dissecting the Spaniards by science.



Just when extra-time seemed inevitable the tactical stalemate was broken by Alan Kennedy's intervention. Three minutes from time, three substitutions were made, but they were too late to matter. Real brought on San Jose and Pineda for Juanita and Cortes, and Jimmy Case replaced a limping Dalglish.



LIVERPOOL: Clemence; Neal, Thompson, Hansen, A Kennedy; Lee, McDermott, Souness, R Kennedy, Dalglish (Case 87), Johnson.



REAL MADRID: Agustin; Garcia Cortes (Pineda 87), Garcia Navajas, Sabido, Camacho; Del Bosque, Angel, Stielike; Juanito, Santillana, Cunningham.



REFEREE: Mr Karoly Palotai (Hungary)



ATT: 48,360



MAN OF THE MATCH: Alan Kennedy - Returned from injury to put in a match-winning performance.