1969 - RCD Mallorca used ten substitutes at the start of the second half as we won a friendly there 2-1. Ian Callaghan and Bobby Graham netted our goals. Bizarrely, Bob Paisley was escorted to the dressing room by civil guards after trying to make a second substitution for the reds!
1984 - We defeated the Israeli national team 4-1, with Ronnie Whelan scoring twice and Michael Robinson and Graeme Souness also grabbing goals.
2022 - Sadio Mané bagged his 120th and last goal for the reds as we beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Anfield. We fell behind to a Pedro Neto goal, but Mané levelled before the break. Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson scored late on to secure victory, but we just missed out on another League title by a single point as Manchester City came from behind to win on this final day of the League campaign.
1969- that Paisley story is mad
1984- Footage of the game vs the Israeli team here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTqctxFrPPk
this trip was a warm up for the game against Roma in the European cup final which was still a week away
2022- Liverpool play Wolves on the final day, they need to win and hope Manchester City drop points at home to Aston Villa.
The story started for me a few months earlier, I was due to go on a stag to Bristol but when I booked the flights and hotel it never dawned on me that it clashed with the final weekend of the league season.
In February I began to wonder if we had a chance to win the league that weekend when Man City lost 3-2 at home to Spurs. I cant find the league table from that day but we were closing in, as I put my son to bed that night I looked up. The flight home would mean I would miss the game on the final day BUT there was an earlier flight landing around 2:30pm. With only a £2 charge it was a no brainer, boom done!
Fast forward from a belting weekend I am munching breakfast when I see I can get an earlier bus to the airport.
I go for it, I hope for a Villa favour, they are managed by Steven Gerrard and former reds Danny Ings and Phillippe Coutinho are on the books. On the way to the airport I notice a pub, I cant remember the name but the sign was broke, a letter was missing, so the only letters working said INGS. I saw it as a sign excuse the pun.
Soon I am in the airport frantic to get home, despite brief concerns over security I sail through and the flight is on time. I pick up the car, and the 40 minute trip home begins after I scan the teams around 3pm. GO GO GO
I hammer it home, I have been absent from home for three nights but screw it I am home to watch this. It starts bad, my IPTV acts up and Wolves go ahead through Pedro Neto in the third minute. I am desperate to try and get the game on, Villa are holding City so its not all bad. 24 minutes in and Sadio Mane equalises, then 10 minutes later Matty Cashs rams in a bullet header at the Emptihad, Villa are 1-0 up, we are potentially one goal from winning the league.
I am pacing the place going mad. The second half starts but somehow Wolves are stopping everything, we lay siege but nothing will go in. flashscore then confirms Man city 0 Aston Villa 2 goalscorer Phillippe Coutinho.
Jesus we have to do this now. For 7 minutes I go nuts, we have to score, I can just about live with losing the title if they win but not if they open the door and we bottle it, cmon just fucking score please. I am beating the ground with my fists.
76 minutes, city get one back, here comes the cavalry I think, surely they will get at least one more.
2 minutes later Rodri levels after Gundogans earlier goal, ah fuck they wont not win now and 3 minutes later its Gundogan again, 3-2. DAMMIT DAMMIT DAMMIT.
We have to do our bit and hope they slip up, Salah comes on and scores, he runs for the Kenny Dalglish stand and asks what the score is, the players get the ghist, that said Andy Robertson makes sure of things. 3-1 us, all we can do is hope. Our fans briefly start cheering, but there has been nothing on flashscore, dammit, they have been stitched up.
City win 3-2, we win 3-1 but we could score 100 and it wouldnt matter.
At least we won our game, though we didnt bottle it by failing to win after City blew up. I can live with it but it isnt an ideal scenario, the league is gone but we cant do much more.
Would have been nice had Emi Martinez showed up and not ditched the game for a friendly about a year away and been replaced by a fucking Subbuteo keeper.