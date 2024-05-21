« previous next »
Offline paulrazor

  RAWK Scribe
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,820
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 21, 2024, 02:40:10 pm
Quote from: Speedy Molby on May 21, 2024, 02:31:11 pm
Yes, I was in the middle of the crush in pen three. Ive posted an account of my experience on page 14 of the survivors thread on the memorial board.

Thank you to Boston for this thread. I really enjoy these daily trips down memory lane.
aww mate I am sorry for what you had to go through

I will read that post today

take care
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 21, 2024, 02:46:18 pm
Quote from: Speedy Molby on May 21, 2024, 02:31:11 pm
Yes, I was in the middle of the crush in pen three. Ive posted an account of my experience on page 14 of the survivors thread on the memorial board.

Thank you to Boston for this thread. I really enjoy these daily trips down memory lane.

You're Welcome Speedy

I too was at Hillsborough but I still can't talk about my experience , I was more mentally Injured then physically , Luckily I knew someone connected to the club and he swoped my Kop Season Ticket for a Kemlyn Road Season Ticket as i could not stand in crowds anymore ., but I found I was leaving earlier and earlier . I eventually had to give up going altogether, I was never asked by the club or anyone for my account though but I would not be able too anyway . I still have nightmares and flashbacks most nights even now .
I can't even listen to "You'll Never Walk Alone as I break down .
It got so bad I had to finish working as i started with panic attacks .
That's all I can say as it is getting too much
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,820
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 21, 2024, 03:12:12 pm
Lads im sorry
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 21, 2024, 03:40:03 pm
I could put all games / News of each date but would have to go back to 1892 some days

My thread on the main forum starts from the 1st June

The Posts are very long though


https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3

PS

The forums are very slow so may take over 10 seconds to load
Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 22, 2024, 08:35:28 am
1968 - Ray Clemence played his first reds game as we lost a friendly 1-0 to Porto in their Estádio das Antas.

1969 - RCD Mallorca used ten substitutes at the start of the second half as we won a friendly there 2-1. Ian Callaghan and Bobby Graham netted our goals. Bizarrely, Bob Paisley was escorted to the dressing room by civil guards after trying to make a second substitution for the reds!

1984 - We defeated the Israeli national team 4-1, with Ronnie Whelan scoring twice and Michael Robinson and Graeme Souness also grabbing goals.

2010 - A memorial cairn in the Billy Liddell Sports Complex in Townhill, Dunfermline was unveiled in honour of the reds legend.

2011 - We lost in our final game of the season at Aston Villa, with future red Stewart Downing netting the only goal. David NGog played his 94th and last reds game.

2022 - Sadio Mané bagged his 120th and last goal for the reds as we beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Anfield. We fell behind to a Pedro Neto goal, but Mané levelled before the break. Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson scored late on to secure victory, but we just missed out on another League title by a single point as Manchester City came from behind to win on this final day of the League campaign.

Offline Crosby Nick

  RAWK Scribe
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,605
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 22, 2024, 09:05:59 am
Just looked at those Staunton testimonial line ups from the last page. The lesser spotted Frode Kippe! Also its a bit mad reading it back. England about to go to the Euros and Fowler, Owen and Heskey all betting minutes in a friendly. Feels like that wouldnt happen these days (although I see Spurs are off to play a couple of games in Australia).

That 2022 game with Wolves - still dont think I view football the same since. Just such a gut wrenching day of emotions. Probably started the game with low expectations. We go a goal down and me and my son had a wry chuckle. Back to 1-1 relatively quickly and thought wed go on and win.

When it came through City were 1 down I tried not to get carried away. Seen it all before etc etc. At 2 down I thought there was a chance for us. But the longer it stayed 2-0 and we werent winning a worst case scenario was unfolding. Didnt really have time to react to them making it 2-1 or 2-2, all happened so fast.

By the time we did score, there was a vague hope Villa might get once back, but afterwards just felt so flat. The whole Martinez situation with Villa just added to my mood.
Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 22, 2024, 11:35:10 am
Re 1969
On This Day In 1969

Testimonial for: Real Mallorca used 10 substitutes during the match
Clemence, Lawler, Lindsay, Smith, Yeats, Strong, Callaghan, Thompson, Hall, Graham, Hunt.
Came on as a sub: Ross (for Yeats).

- Bob Paisley was escorted to the dressing-rooms by civil guards after trying to make a second substitution (Ian Ross had already come on for Ron Yeats and the second substitution was going to be Phil Boersma for Brian Hall). This was a really bizarre incident considering that the home team had made TEN substitutions at the start of the second half. Bobby Graham's goal (Liverpool's second) came after this incident.

More detailed Report

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/8038


Scroll Down Click on image to enlarge


Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 23, 2024, 08:14:39 am
May 23rd


1973 - We lost 2-0 at Borussia Mönchengladbach with Jupp Heynckes getting both goals inside ten first-half minutes. However, that was enough to secure the UEFA Cup for the first time, as we had won the first leg 3-0 at Anfield two weeks before. We therefore became the first English side to claim the League title and a European trophy in the same season.

1985 - John Wark missed a penalty as we lost at Everton. Paul Wilkinson bagged the only goal of the game.

1989 - Ray Houghton netted a brace, with John Aldridge, Ian Rush and John Barnes also on target as we beat West Ham United 5-1 at Anfield, our 24th consecutive game without defeat, just three days after our emotional FA Cup Final win, to keep us on course for our second double in four years. The FA Cup was on display on a table on the pitch before the game.

2007 - We lost 2-1 to AC Milan in the Champions League Final in Athens thanks to a Pippo Inzaghi brace, with Bolo Zenden playing his 47th and final reds game. Dirk Kuyt headed our late consolation, his first goal in Europe for us.

2021  Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum played his 237th and last reds game as we beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Anfield in front of just 10,000 fans due to COVID restrictions. Sadio Mané scored in his eighth consecutive League game against the Eagles, nabbing both our goals. We finished the season in third place, while ex-reds boss Roy Hodgson took charge of Palace for the final time.
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,820
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 23, 2024, 04:11:28 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on May 22, 2024, 08:35:28 am

1969 - RCD Mallorca used ten substitutes at the start of the second half as we won a friendly there 2-1. Ian Callaghan and Bobby Graham netted our goals. Bizarrely, Bob Paisley was escorted to the dressing room by civil guards after trying to make a second substitution for the reds!

1984 - We defeated the Israeli national team 4-1, with Ronnie Whelan scoring twice and Michael Robinson and Graeme Souness also grabbing goals.


2022 - Sadio Mané bagged his 120th and last goal for the reds as we beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Anfield. We fell behind to a Pedro Neto goal, but Mané levelled before the break. Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson scored late on to secure victory, but we just missed out on another League title by a single point as Manchester City came from behind to win on this final day of the League campaign.



1969- that Paisley story is mad

1984- Footage of the game vs the Israeli team here,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTqctxFrPPk   this trip was a warm up for the game against Roma in the European cup final which was still a week away

2022- Liverpool play Wolves on the final day, they need to win and hope Manchester City drop points at home to Aston Villa.

The story started for me a few months earlier, I was due to go on a stag to Bristol but when I booked the flights and hotel it never dawned on me that it clashed with the final weekend of the league season.

In February I began to wonder if we had a chance to win the league that weekend when Man City lost 3-2 at home to Spurs. I cant find the league table from that day but we were closing in, as I put my son to bed that night I looked up. The flight home would mean I would miss the game on the final day BUT there was an earlier flight landing around 2:30pm. With only a £2 charge it was a no brainer, boom done!

Fast forward from a belting weekend I am munching breakfast when I see I can get an earlier bus to the airport.

I go for it, I hope for a Villa favour, they are managed by Steven Gerrard and former reds Danny Ings and Phillippe Coutinho are on the books. On the way to the airport I notice a pub, I cant remember the name but the sign was broke, a letter was missing, so the only letters working said INGS. I saw it as a sign excuse the pun.

Soon I am in the airport frantic to get home, despite brief concerns over security I sail through and the flight is on time. I pick up the car, and the 40 minute trip home begins after I scan the teams around 3pm. GO GO GO

I hammer it home, I have been absent from home for three nights but screw it I am home to watch this. It starts bad, my IPTV acts up and Wolves go ahead through Pedro Neto in the third minute. I am desperate to try and get the game on, Villa are holding City so its not all bad. 24 minutes in and Sadio Mane equalises, then 10 minutes later Matty Cashs rams in a bullet header at the Emptihad, Villa are 1-0 up, we are potentially one goal from winning the league.

I am pacing the place going mad. The second half starts but somehow Wolves are stopping everything, we lay siege but nothing will go in. flashscore then confirms Man city 0  Aston Villa 2 goalscorer Phillippe Coutinho.

Jesus we have to do this now. For 7 minutes I go nuts, we have to score, I can just about live with losing the title if they win but not if they open the door and we bottle it, cmon just fucking score please. I am beating the ground with my fists.

76 minutes, city get one back, here comes the cavalry I think, surely they will get at least one more.
2 minutes later Rodri levels after Gundogans earlier goal, ah fuck they wont not win now and 3 minutes later its Gundogan again, 3-2. DAMMIT DAMMIT DAMMIT.

We have to do our bit and hope they slip up, Salah comes on and scores, he runs for the Kenny Dalglish stand and asks what the score is, the players get the ghist, that said Andy Robertson makes sure of things. 3-1 us, all we can do is hope. Our fans briefly start cheering, but there has been nothing on flashscore, dammit, they have been stitched up.

City win 3-2, we win 3-1 but we could score 100 and it wouldnt matter.

At least we won our game, though we didnt bottle it by failing to win after City blew up. I can live with it but it isnt an ideal scenario, the league is gone but we cant do much more.

Would have been nice had Emi Martinez showed up and not ditched the game for a friendly about a year away and been replaced by a fucking Subbuteo keeper.


Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,820
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 23, 2024, 04:17:23 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on May 23, 2024, 08:14:39 am
May 23rd


1973 - We lost 2-0 at Borussia Mönchengladbach with Jupp Heynckes getting both goals inside ten first-half minutes. However, that was enough to secure the UEFA Cup for the first time, as we had won the first leg 3-0 at Anfield two weeks before. We therefore became the first English side to claim the League title and a European trophy in the same season.

1985 - John Wark missed a penalty as we lost at Everton. Paul Wilkinson bagged the only goal of the game.

1989 - Ray Houghton netted a brace, with John Aldridge, Ian Rush and John Barnes also on target as we beat West Ham United 5-1 at Anfield, our 24th consecutive game without defeat, just three days after our emotional FA Cup Final win, to keep us on course for our second double in four years. The FA Cup was on display on a table on the pitch before the game.

2007 - We lost 2-1 to AC Milan in the Champions League Final in Athens thanks to a Pippo Inzaghi brace, with Bolo Zenden playing his 47th and final reds game. Dirk Kuyt headed our late consolation, his first goal in Europe for us.

2021  Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum played his 237th and last reds game as we beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Anfield in front of just 10,000 fans due to COVID restrictions. Sadio Mané scored in his eighth consecutive League game against the Eagles, nabbing both our goals. We finished the season in third place, while ex-reds boss Roy Hodgson took charge of Palace for the final time.

1973- An historic win, our first ever European win

1989- The win relegates West Ham and gives us one hand on the league title trophy, ARGH

2021- A fine end to an inconsistent season, a 10 match unbeaten run of which we won 8, good momentum for next season


2007- couple of posts down the years around this game

Quote from: paulrazor on May 28, 2012, 12:34:29 pm






Quote from: paulrazor on March 10, 2016, 11:18:10 am

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 23, 2024, 05:51:51 pm
Thank You Paul

That Footage was good , have seen it before though

Re 1989

Yes that was heartbreaking night
Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 24, 2024, 08:47:13 am
2009 - We beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at Anfield in our final game of the season, with Xabi Alonso playing his 210th and final reds game and Sami Hyypiä making an emotional farewell after his 464th and last appearance for the club. Fernando Torres headed in the opener with his fiftieth reds goal, in just his 84th game. We extended our lead after Alan Hutton deflected in a Dirk Kuyt effort to register our 150th own goal, before ex-red Robbie Keane reduced the deficit with the most recent of his five goals past us. Yossi Benayoun rounded off the scoring before Sami made his entrance.

2015 - We were humbled 6-1 in the final game of the season at Stoke City. Mame Biram Diouf bagged a brace before Jon Walters grabbed one of his seven goals past us. Ex-red Charlie Adam and Steven NZonzi then put the home side five up at the break. Steven Gerrard netted his 186th and last goal in his 710th and final reds game, but ex-red Peter Crouch then added his fourth and last goal against the reds. This was our biggest defeat since April 1963.

2017  Forward Rhian Brewster played his first reds game as we beat Sydney 3-0 in a post-season friendly down under, with ex-reds Daniel Agger, Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard and Steve McManaman all also in action. Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno and Roberto Firmino were all on target in the first half.

2021 Liverpool Under 18's Lose 2-1 In The FA Youth Cup final at Villa Park against Aston Villa

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 24, 2024, 08:50:41 am
SYDNEY FC   0   -   3   LIVERPOOL
FRIENDLY
ANZ STADIUM | WEDNESDAY 24 MAY 2017
Liverpool: Karius (Mignolet 75), Alexander-Arnold, Moreno (Randall 58), Carragher (Agger 46), Lovren (Matip 45), Lucas (Stewart 45), Wilson (Lallana 45), Gerrard (McManaman 46), Sturridge (Brewster 45), Woodburn, Firmino (Klaven 45).

SYDNEY F.C.
 Vukovic, Wilkinson ( Flottmann 86 ), Brillante ( Green 70 ), Zullo ( Gonzalez 70 ), Bobo ( Simon 46 ), ONeill ( Kuleski 81 ), Brosque ( Zuvela 59 ), Carney ( Lokolingoy 59 ), Blackwood ( Mutch 75 ), Ryall, Grant
Unused subs: Heward-Belle, Timotheou, Antoniou.
GOALS
Daniel Sturridge 8'
Alberto Moreno 18'
Roberto Firmino 39'
Attendance: 72,892
Referee: Green P (Australia)
Half-time score: 0 - 3
Offline Yorkykopite

  RAWK Writer
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,662
  • The first five yards........
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 24, 2024, 09:23:54 am
Quote from: Boston Bosox on May 22, 2024, 11:35:10 am
Re 1969
On This Day In 1969

Testimonial for: Real Mallorca used 10 substitutes during the match
Clemence, Lawler, Lindsay, Smith, Yeats, Strong, Callaghan, Thompson, Hall, Graham, Hunt.
Came on as a sub: Ross (for Yeats).

- Bob Paisley was escorted to the dressing-rooms by civil guards after trying to make a second substitution (Ian Ross had already come on for Ron Yeats and the second substitution was going to be Phil Boersma for Brian Hall). This was a really bizarre incident considering that the home team had made TEN substitutions at the start of the second half. Bobby Graham's goal (Liverpool's second) came after this incident.

More detailed Report

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/8038


Scroll Down Click on image to enlarge




I'd never heard of this incident before. Franco's police of course. Treating even honoured guests summarily and with contempt.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 24, 2024, 09:30:51 am
On This Day In

1936 Beogradski SK(Friendly)Belgrade 2-3
Tour: Tour of Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia And Romania (1936)
BEOGRADSKI SK LINE UP & SCORERS
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alf Hobson, Ben Dabbs, Ernie Blenkinsop, Matt Busby, Tom Tiny Bradshaw, Norman Low, Berry Nieuwenhuys, Phil Taylor, Fred Howe, Syd Roberts, Alf Hanson.
### Due to a kit colour clash Liverpool's players did not wear shirts for this game.  :D
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Alf Hanson 3' , Berry Nieuwenhuys 76'
Attendance: Unknown
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,820
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 24, 2024, 10:32:29 pm
2009. Sami was an absolute legend. Him.and xabi were awesome players. Robbie Keane scores against us having played for us earlier that season

2015. I was out shopping. Previous day me and my bridal.party including my dad and brother got measured for suits for my wedding. As they got the bus home my brother asked for updates

When I text him the goal updates he thought i had to be taken the piss. A horrible way for Gerrard's career to end
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 25, 2024, 08:21:57 am
May 25th

1971 - Kevin Keegan played his first reds game as we lost 3-2 at Danish side AGF Århus, with Bobby Graham and Jack Whitham netting our goals.

1977  One of  the most glorious day in our history, as we claimed the European Cup for the first time. Our opponents were Borussia Mönchengladbach, who we had beaten in the UEFA Cup Final four years earlier. Rainer Bonhof hit the post for the Germans before Terry McDermott opened the scoring after half an hour, although Alan Simonsen equalised shortly after half-time, capitalising on a loose Jimmy Case back-pass.
After sustaining heavy German pressure, we regained the lead when Tommy Smith rose to head in magnificently from a corner, in his 600th reds game, which was then assumed to be his final outing. Seven minutes from time, Kevin Keegan, playing in his 323rd and last reds match, was felled by Berti Vogts in the area, and Phil Neal stepped up to convert from the spot. Then the party could really start.

2005 - We claimed the European Cup for the fifth time as we came from 3-0 down against the mighty AC Milan in Istanbul to triumph after a penalty shoot-out. Paolo Maldini scored before Hernan Crespo bagged a brace, with the reds having a strong penalty claim for handball turned down as well as losing Harry Kewell to injury half-way through the first period. The fans and team inspired each other in the second half as we began our comeback through skipper Steven Gerrard, whose goal was the only header of that seasons victorious European campaign. Vladimír micer then struck his nineteenth reds goal in his 184th and final game for the club, before Xabi Alonso saw his penalty saved but tucked away the rebound, just six minutes after Gerrards goal.
We hung on to the 3-3 scoreline through the rest of normal and extra time, with Jerzy Dudek making an incredible double save from Andriy Shevchenko. An amazing night was completed as we won the penalty shoot-out 3-2, with Dietmar Hamann, Djibril Cissé and micer converting their spot-kicks and Dudek dancing on the goal-line.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,820
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 25, 2024, 11:45:30 am
Quote from: Giono on May 26, 2014, 11:22:10 am

ok this isn't my post. Mine is one post down from this link. It is long.

What a night. What a bloody night
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,820
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 25, 2024, 11:48:54 am
So Kevin Keegan played his first and last game 6 years apart.

1977. Glorious day. Pretty sure Clem pulled off a fine save at 1-1.

I've seen footage after. And honestly it looks like emlyn Hughes and Tommy smith are about to shake hands and the camera cuts away

I wonder what happened there.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=u4LZ3KSav9U&list=PLC3KiSUH0tweQwmvUnL8Z_3iMmBcCsJ8e&index=1&t=3741s&pp=iAQB
52.02

I love that buffet story

I heard a nice one too that someone hear said at one point he saw shankly and paisley in a corner taking it all in. It's lovely to picture that
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 25, 2024, 04:27:46 am
Cheers Paul

Thank's again for the memories and that link

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 26, 2024, 04:31:47 am
May 26th
1978 - We played a game to commemorate the opening of the new Al Nasr Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, beating Al Nasr Club 5-0. Our scorers were fairly unusual, with substitute Colin Irwin and Ray Kennedy both bagging braces, and Alan Hansen also on target.

1980 - We returned to the Middle East to beat a Bahrain XI 2-1 on the Three Fives Gulf Football Tour. This time, Howard Gayle and Graeme Souness got on the scoresheet.

1989 - Having already claimed the FA Cup in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster, we only had to avoid defeat at home to Arsenal by two clear goals or more to clinch our second double in four seasons. The Gunners took the lead in the second half when Alan Smith was judged to have headed in from an indirect free-kick, one of his nine goals against the reds. We held on until stoppage time, when Michael Thomas burst through to grab the decisive, heart-breaking second and take the title back to Highbury for the first time since 1971. Bruce Grobbelaar was playing his 300th League game for the club.

1994 - Reserves midfielder Phil Charnock scored his first senior reds goal in our 3-0 defeat of Cape Town Spurs in the United Bank International Soccer Festival in South Africa, with Bruce Grobbelaar appearing for the reds for the final time. Robbie Fowler netted the other two. The players were introduced to South African President Nelson Mandela prior to the game.

2018  We lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Final in Kiev, as keeper Loris Karius had a personal nightmare, with Mohamed Salah being forced off with injury after just half an hour. Karim Benzema scored past us shortly after half time, but Sadio Mané levelled just four minutes later. However, Gareth Bale then struck twice to secure the trophy for the Spanish side for a record thirteenth time. Emre Can came off the bench to make his 167th and last appearance for the reds.

