On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 21, 2024, 02:40:10 pm
Speedy Molby:
Yes, I was in the middle of the crush in pen three. Ive posted an account of my experience on page 14 of the survivors thread on the memorial board.

Thank you to Boston for this thread. I really enjoy these daily trips down memory lane.
aww mate I am sorry for what you had to go through

I will read that post today

take care
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 21, 2024, 02:46:18 pm
Speedy Molby:
Yes, I was in the middle of the crush in pen three. Ive posted an account of my experience on page 14 of the survivors thread on the memorial board.

Thank you to Boston for this thread. I really enjoy these daily trips down memory lane.

You're Welcome Speedy

I too was at Hillsborough but I still can't talk about my experience , I was more mentally Injured then physically , Luckily I knew someone connected to the club and he swoped my Kop Season Ticket for a Kemlyn Road Season Ticket as i could not stand in crowds anymore ., but I found I was leaving earlier and earlier . I eventually had to give up going altogether, I was never asked by the club or anyone for my account though but I would not be able too anyway . I still have nightmares and flashbacks most nights even now .
I can't even listen to "You'll Never Walk Alone as I break down .
It got so bad I had to finish working as i started with panic attacks .
That's all I can say as it is getting too much
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 21, 2024, 03:12:12 pm
Lads im sorry
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 21, 2024, 03:40:03 pm
I could put all games / News of each date but would have to go back to 1892 some days

My thread on the main forum starts from the 1st June

The Posts are very long though


https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3

PS

The forums are very slow so may take over 10 seconds to load
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 08:35:28 am
1968 - Ray Clemence played his first reds game as we lost a friendly 1-0 to Porto in their Estádio das Antas.

1969 - RCD Mallorca used ten substitutes at the start of the second half as we won a friendly there 2-1. Ian Callaghan and Bobby Graham netted our goals. Bizarrely, Bob Paisley was escorted to the dressing room by civil guards after trying to make a second substitution for the reds!

1984 - We defeated the Israeli national team 4-1, with Ronnie Whelan scoring twice and Michael Robinson and Graeme Souness also grabbing goals.

2010 - A memorial cairn in the Billy Liddell Sports Complex in Townhill, Dunfermline was unveiled in honour of the reds legend.

2011 - We lost in our final game of the season at Aston Villa, with future red Stewart Downing netting the only goal. David NGog played his 94th and last reds game.

2022 - Sadio Mané bagged his 120th and last goal for the reds as we beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Anfield. We fell behind to a Pedro Neto goal, but Mané levelled before the break. Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson scored late on to secure victory, but we just missed out on another League title by a single point as Manchester City came from behind to win on this final day of the League campaign.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 09:05:59 am
Just looked at those Staunton testimonial line ups from the last page. The lesser spotted Frode Kippe! Also its a bit mad reading it back. England about to go to the Euros and Fowler, Owen and Heskey all betting minutes in a friendly. Feels like that wouldnt happen these days (although I see Spurs are off to play a couple of games in Australia).

That 2022 game with Wolves - still dont think I view football the same since. Just such a gut wrenching day of emotions. Probably started the game with low expectations. We go a goal down and me and my son had a wry chuckle. Back to 1-1 relatively quickly and thought wed go on and win.

When it came through City were 1 down I tried not to get carried away. Seen it all before etc etc. At 2 down I thought there was a chance for us. But the longer it stayed 2-0 and we werent winning a worst case scenario was unfolding. Didnt really have time to react to them making it 2-1 or 2-2, all happened so fast.

By the time we did score, there was a vague hope Villa might get once back, but afterwards just felt so flat. The whole Martinez situation with Villa just added to my mood.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 11:35:10 am
Re 1969
On This Day In 1969

Testimonial for: Real Mallorca used 10 substitutes during the match
Clemence, Lawler, Lindsay, Smith, Yeats, Strong, Callaghan, Thompson, Hall, Graham, Hunt.
Came on as a sub: Ross (for Yeats).

- Bob Paisley was escorted to the dressing-rooms by civil guards after trying to make a second substitution (Ian Ross had already come on for Ron Yeats and the second substitution was going to be Phil Boersma for Brian Hall). This was a really bizarre incident considering that the home team had made TEN substitutions at the start of the second half. Bobby Graham's goal (Liverpool's second) came after this incident.

More detailed Report

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/8038


Scroll Down Click on image to enlarge


Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 08:14:39 am
May 23rd


1973 - We lost 2-0 at Borussia Mönchengladbach with Jupp Heynckes getting both goals inside ten first-half minutes. However, that was enough to secure the UEFA Cup for the first time, as we had won the first leg 3-0 at Anfield two weeks before. We therefore became the first English side to claim the League title and a European trophy in the same season.

1985 - John Wark missed a penalty as we lost at Everton. Paul Wilkinson bagged the only goal of the game.

1989 - Ray Houghton netted a brace, with John Aldridge, Ian Rush and John Barnes also on target as we beat West Ham United 5-1 at Anfield, our 24th consecutive game without defeat, just three days after our emotional FA Cup Final win, to keep us on course for our second double in four years. The FA Cup was on display on a table on the pitch before the game.

2007 - We lost 2-1 to AC Milan in the Champions League Final in Athens thanks to a Pippo Inzaghi brace, with Bolo Zenden playing his 47th and final reds game. Dirk Kuyt headed our late consolation, his first goal in Europe for us.

2021  Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum played his 237th and last reds game as we beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Anfield in front of just 10,000 fans due to COVID restrictions. Sadio Mané scored in his eighth consecutive League game against the Eagles, nabbing both our goals. We finished the season in third place, while ex-reds boss Roy Hodgson took charge of Palace for the final time.
