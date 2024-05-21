May 23rd





1973 - We lost 2-0 at Borussia Mönchengladbach with Jupp Heynckes getting both goals inside ten first-half minutes. However, that was enough to secure the UEFA Cup for the first time, as we had won the first leg 3-0 at Anfield two weeks before. We therefore became the first English side to claim the League title and a European trophy in the same season.



1985 - John Wark missed a penalty as we lost at Everton. Paul Wilkinson bagged the only goal of the game.



1989 - Ray Houghton netted a brace, with John Aldridge, Ian Rush and John Barnes also on target as we beat West Ham United 5-1 at Anfield, our 24th consecutive game without defeat, just three days after our emotional FA Cup Final win, to keep us on course for our second double in four years. The FA Cup was on display on a table on the pitch before the game.



2007 - We lost 2-1 to AC Milan in the Champions League Final in Athens thanks to a Pippo Inzaghi brace, with Bolo Zenden playing his 47th and final reds game. Dirk Kuyt headed our late consolation, his first goal in Europe for us.



2021  Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum played his 237th and last reds game as we beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Anfield in front of just 10,000 fans due to COVID restrictions. Sadio Mané scored in his eighth consecutive League game against the Eagles, nabbing both our goals. We finished the season in third place, while ex-reds boss Roy Hodgson took charge of Palace for the final time.