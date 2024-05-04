« previous next »
Thank You All For your Memories & Links

Very Enjoyable
May 4th

May The 4th Be With You

1974 - We beat Newcastle United 3-0 at Wembley to win our second FA Cup, thanks to a brace from Kevin Keegan and a Steve Heighway goal. Future reds Alan Kennedy and Terry McDermott both played for Newcastle.

1976 - We clinched our ninth League title, Bob Paisleys first as Manager, as we won 3-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers. We only needed a point, while Wolves had to win to stay up. Kevin Keegan, John Toshack and Ray Kennedy all scored in the last quarter of an hour after Steve Kindon had put Wolves ahead.

1978  We were held to a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest at Anfield, ending the season seven points behind the visiting champions in second place, despite securing the same number of points as in the previous campaign when we won the League.

1985 - We faced Chelsea in the First Division, this time winning at Anfield by the odd goal in seven. Steve Nicol nabbed a brace while Ronnie Whelan and Ian Rush also struck. Future red Nigel Spackman scored from the spot for the visitors, with Kerry Dixon and Gordon Davies also on target.

1987 - Ian Rush captained the reds in his last home game before he moved to Juventus. He struck the only goal of the game against Watford.

1988  The PFA announced that the reds were the winners of the inaugural Fair Play trophy.

1991 - We came from two goals down to level but eventually lost 4-2 at Chelsea. Young winger Jimmy Carter came off the bench and was later himself substituted by Ronnie Rosenthal. David Speedie and Rosenthal got on the scoresheet, while Gary Gillespie played his 214th and last reds game. Kerry Dixon netted two of his seven strikes past us, with Dennis Wise converting a penalty, one of his four goals against the reds, and Gordon Durie also on target with the last of his five. Ex-red Bobby Campbell resigned as Blues boss three days later.

1992  Ahead of the FA Cup Final, Candy was announced as the clubs first ever permanent match sponsor, for the 1992/93 season.

1997 - A Super League match between St. Helens and Castleford Tigers was staged at Anfield, with Saints winning 42-16 in front of 12,329.

2008 - Fernando Torres scored in his eighth consecutive home League game, equalling Roger Hunts club record as we beat Manchester City 1-0. This was his 32nd goal of the season.

2009  Centre-back Sami Hyypiä agreed to sign for Bayer 04 Leverkusen when his contract expired at the end of the season. The mighty Finn played 464 reds games, netting 35 times and helping us to claim the European Cup, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups, two League Cups and two UEFA Super Cups following his £2.5m bargain capture from Dutch side Willem II in May 1999. He later took over as Team Manager at the BayArena for two years

2019  We won 3-2 at Rafael Benítezs Newcastle United with Divock Origis late header ensuring the title race with Manchester City went down to the last day of the campaign. Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring, with Christian Atsu equalising before Mohamed Salah put us back in front before half an hour had elapsed. Salomón Rondón drew the home side level again after the break, with Salah having to be taken off with an injury that ensured he missed the upcoming critical UEFA Champions League Semi-final second leg meeting with Barcelona.

Happy Revenge Of The 5th Day

1951  Tottenham Hotspur were presented with the championship trophy by Football League President Arthur Drewry, having secured the title in the previous game after being promoted as Second Division champions only the previous season. We lost 3-1 at White Hart Lane that day, with Albert Stubbins on target late on. Sonny Walters struck the first of his four goals against the reds, with Peter Murphy and Len Duquemin also scoring.


1966 - We played our first European final against Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund at Hampden Park in the European Cup Winners Cup. The game ended 1-1 after ninety minutes, with Roger Hunt bagging our equaliser after Siegfried Helds goal, but with eleven minutes of extra time remaining, Reinhard Stan Libudas shot hit the crossbar, and rebounded off Ron Yeats to hand the cup to Dortmund, who became the first German side to claim a European trophy.

1977 - Alan Hansen signed from Partick Thistle for £100,000. He went on to make 620 reds appearances, netting fourteen times as he helped us to three European Cups, eight League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and four FA Charity Shields.

1979  Phil Neal struck twice as we beat Southampton 2-0 at Anfield.

1981  Centre-half Colin Irwin bagged his third and last goal while playing his 44th and final game for the club, with defender Richard Money appearing for the seventeenth and final time. Ray Kennedy also scored as we won 2-1 at Middlesbrough. David Shearer netted one of his four goals past us as Terry McDermott played his 200th League game for the reds.

1984 - Muhammad Ali was in the crowd to watch us play out a goalless draw at Birmingham City.

1990 - John Barnes scored a hat-trick as we came from behind in our 6-1 win at Coventry City, taking him to 22 League goals that season, with Kevin Gallacher bagging the home sides opener. Ronnie Rosenthal netted a brace, with Ian Rush also on target in our final game of the season, in which we had clinched the title for the eighteenth and most recent time.

1993 - We lost a Premiership fixture 3-2 at Oldham Athletic, with Ian Rush on the scoresheet twice at Boundary Park. David James scored an own goal while Don Hutchinson was sent off, our sixth dismissal that season. Darren Beckford and Ian Olney also struck for the home side. This game had originally been postponed back on Boxing Day.

1996 - Ian Rush scored his 346th and final reds goal in a 2-2 draw at Manchester City, with our other strike being a Steve Lomas own goal, the hundredth time we had benefited to date in this way in the League, as City were relegated. We were actually two goals up before Uwe Rosler and Kit Symons struck for the home side.

1999 - We played Manchester United, with Jamie Redknapp and ex-United star Paul Ince netting as we came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Anfield, with Denis Irwin sent off for the Mancs, after converting a penalty. Dwight Yorke had opened the scoring with one of his eight goals against the reds. The Walton Breck Road reverberated to cries of you lost the League on Merseyside after the match, which sadly did not prove true.

2001 - Michael Owen scored a hat-trick as we beat Newcastle United 3-0 at Anfield in Gérard Houlliers hundredth League game in sole charge.

2007 - Papa Bouba Diop was sent off for Fulham as Craig Bellamy played the last game of his first spell at Anfield, with Mark González and Gabriel Paletta also making their final appearances for the reds in our 1-0 defeat that came just four days after we had seen off Chelsea to reach Athens. Harry Kewell played his first game since the previous seasons FA Cup Final, while young left-back Emiliano Insúa played just his second game. Clint Dempsey struck the only goal of the game.

2012  We lost the FA Cup Final 2-1 to Chelsea, falling behind to an early goal from Ramires. Didier Drogba struck his eleventh and final goal against us after the break. Substitute Andy Carroll pulled a goal back, his eleventh and last one for the reds, before his late header was deemed not to have crossed the line when pushed onto the bar by keeper Petr Čech.
Also On This Day

2013  We were held to a goalless draw by Everton at Anfield, with Sylvain Distin having a header ruled out for a Victor Anichebe foul on Pepe Reina

2014 - Joe Allen scored a club record 59th first-half goal in a season at Crystal Palace, with Damien Delaney putting through his own net after the break. Two minutes later, Luis Suárez scored his 82nd and final reds goal, a club record fourteenth away goal of the season and joint all-Premier League record 31st goal in a campaign as we took a three-goal lead, reaching a new club record of 48 away League goals. This was an all-Premier League record 21st time in a season that we had scored three or more goals in a game. However, Delaney pulled one back with just eleven minutes remaining before Dwight Gayle nabbed a brace as the game ended 3-3 to deliver our League title hopes a near-decisive blow, two of his four goals past us to date, although we went back to the top of the table with less than a week of the season to go. Victor Moses came off the bench for his 22nd and last reds game on loan from Chelsea.

2016  We beat Villarreal 3-0 at Anfield to reach the UEFA Europa League Final in Basel, 3-1 on aggregate. Bruno Soriano diverted a Daniel Sturridge strike into his own net early on, with Sturridge putting us ahead after an hour before Víctor Ruiz was sent off for the visitors. Adam Lallana completed the scoring.
May 6th

1980  Middlesbrough beat the reds 1-0 at Ayresome Park in our season closer. David Shearer struck the first of his four goals against us at the death.

1985  We won 2-0 at Coventry City, with Paul Walsh scoring twice past former reds reserve keeper Steve Ogrizovic.

1986 - Kevin MacDonald netted his fifth and last reds goal with Craig Johnston also scoring as we came from behind to beat Norwich City 3-1 at Anfield in the Semi-final second leg of the Screen Sport Super Cup, with Gary Brooke on target for the visitors. Jan Mølby added a penalty as we went through 4-2 on aggregate, with Sammy Lee playing his 295th and last reds game. The reds were presented with the League title prior to this game. The Final against Everton was held over until the following season - which we won, of course.

1991 - Our 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest handed the League title to Arsenal, their second in three seasons. Nigel Clough scored the opener with Jan Mølby netting our equaliser from the spot, while David Burrows was playing his hundredth game for the reds. Ian Woan bagged the winner. This game was postponed from the previous December.

1995  Keeper David James reached a century of reds games in our 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa, with Dwight Yorke netting two of his eight strikes against us.

1997 - Michael Owen netted on his reds debut, becoming our youngest ever scorer aged seventeen years and 144 days. He had come on as a substitute for Patrik Berger less than twenty minutes previously in our 2-1 defeat by Wimbledon at Selhurst Park, nabbing our consolation after a Jason Euell goal and one of Dean Holdsworths four strikes past the reds.

1998 - We hosted the Gunners at Anfield after they had already clinched the League title, their first since that 1991 triumph. We thumped them 4-0, with Paul Ince bagging a brace, and Michael Owen and Øyvind Leonhardsen also on the scoresheet. Owen also had a penalty saved by Arsenal keeper Alex Manninger after Matthew Upson had fouled Steve McManaman.

2018  We lost at Chelsea as Olivier Giroud headed in the only goal, one of his seven past us to date, as we stuttered towards a top-four finish in the League.

2023  Mohamed Salah reached a century of Anfield goals, the only strike of Brentfords League visit, as he netted for a club record ninth consecutive home game. Meanwhile, Alisson Becker kept his hundredth clean sheet for the club.
Cheers BB - been a bit slack in this thread!

Quick one for now, that 1999 United game was probably the closest Ive come to experiencing what its like to be an Evertonian. We were shite and outclassed and then got thrown a lifeline, Irwin got sent off. The crowd got up, we got a penalty and then Ince popped up with that late equaliser having been given shite all night from the United fans. At that point it put Arsenal back on top with two games to go and it really did look like wed scuppered their title challenge. They had a lot of luck in all competitions that year, as well as their obvious ability!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:56:56 am
Cheers BB - been a bit slack in this thread!

Quick one for now, that 1999 United game was probably the closest Ive come to experiencing what its like to be an Evertonian. We were shite and outclassed and then got thrown a lifeline, Irwin got sent off. The crowd got up, we got a penalty and then Ince popped up with that late equaliser having been given shite all night from the United fans. At that point it put Arsenal back on top with two games to go and it really did look like wed scuppered their title challenge. They had a lot of luck in all competitions that year, as well as their obvious ability!


One of our worse performances , I was in the Kemlyn for that game
May 7th

1977  We drew 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road. Don Givens opened the scoring early on, with Jimmy Case bagging the equaliser.

1981 - We lost 7-6 in a testimonial match for Swans defender Wyndham Evans at Swansea City.

1983 - We were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield by Aston Villa, with Craig Johnston on the scoresheet after Nigel Spink had saved a penalty from Phil Neal. The referee ordered it to be re-taken, but he then saved his second kick as well! Gary Shaw was on target from the spot for the visitors.

1984 - Ian Rush bagged four goals, including a penalty, in our 5-0 demolition of Coventry City at Anfield. Alan Hansen netted the other goal.

1988 - We thumped Sheffield Wednesday 5-1, making this the twelfth game of the season that we had netted at least four goals. Craig Johnston and Peter Beardsley both struck twice with John Barnes also on target, with Beardsley and Ronnie Whelan both hitting the post. The Aussies last-minute strike was his fortieth and final reds goal. Jan Mølby moved to centre-half at half time as Alan Hansen was taken off as a precaution after straining a thigh. David Hirst netted the first of his four strikes against the reds, with four of the six goals in the game coming in the final three minutes. This remains our joint record victory over the Owls, although it was matched the following April.

1989 - We played our rearranged FA Cup Semi-final with Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. The 3-1 victory was our first FA Cup Semi-final win without the need for a replay, setting up an emotional all-Merseyside final in the immediate aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster. John Aldridge netted a brace, either side of the last of Neil Webbs five goals past us, with our other score coming from a Brian Laws own goal.

1994 - Robbie Fowler netted as we lost a top-flight encounter 2-1 at Villa Park, the last match in front of the standing Holte End and our final game of the season as we finished in eighth, with Ronnie Whelan appearing for the 493rd and last time, Julian Dicks  playing his 28th and final reds game and Don Hutchison turning out for the sixtieth and last time. Dwight Yorke bagged the first two of his eight goals past us. Meanwhile, travelling fans were glued to their radios as Everton somehow stayed up following their relegation decider with Wimbledon.

2000 - David Thompson played his 56th and final reds game, coming on as a substitute as Southampton held us to a goalless draw at Anfield in the Premiership.

2006 - Our final League game of the season resulted in a 3-1 victory at Portsmouth as we won our eleventh consecutive match. Robbie Fowler was on target before Peter Crouch grabbed our hundredth goal of the campaign, and a club record 21st from a substitute, and Djibril Cissé struck his sixth goal in nine outings. The only downside was an injury to Xabi Alonso that affected his involvement in the FA Cup Final a week later. This win took us to 82 points, our then highest tally in a 38-game season.

2008  The reserves beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the play-off final at Anfield to become Barclays Premier Reserve League champions, thanks to goals from Krisztián Németh, Jordy Brouwer and Lucas Leiva.

2017  James Milner had a penalty saved as Southampton held us to a  goalless draw at Anfield.

2019  We entertained Barcelona in the second leg of our UEFA Champions League Semi-final, having lost the first meeting 3-0 and being without Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah due to injury. Divock Origi gave us an early lead, but we suffered another setback when left-back Andy Robertson had to be withdrawn at half time. However, substitute Gini Wijnaldum bagged a brace in a two-minute flurry before Origi completed a 4-0 rout from Trent Alexander-Arnolds quickly taken corner. Forward Daniel Sturridge came on to make his 160th and last appearance for the club.

2022 - Son Heung-min opened the scoring after the break for Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, one of his five goals past us to  that date. Luis Díaz levelled with a deflected strike as the 1-1 draw sent us top of the table with three games remaining.

1989 - strange occasion obviously. Think I most remember Aldo patting Brian Laws on the head after his own goal! That wasnt our first semi final win without a replay though, we beat Forest the year before.

1994 - I remember the Everton game, but not really our one! Final day of the season then? Did Fowler score very early?

2000. - I liked David Thompson. He had some talent. Maybe Houllier was t a fan of his attitude because he shipped him out st a young age.

2006 - we won a lot of games back to back at the end of that season. We were starting to look like a well oiled machine.

2017- think we could have secured top 4 with a win. Ended up needing a few bites of the cherry.

2019 - dont remember this one. ;) What a night. Just incredible. You always have that faint hope of a famous Anfield night but they do t always happen. The early goal obviously gave us hope. Then things calmed down but I was ok with that. Remember saying to my son, 2-0 by 60 is fine. Those two in two minutesnever known anything like it. From that point it felt inevitable another goal would come. All that time I tried not to think about a Barca away goal, it was only when we went 4 up I started to stress about that!

2022 - felt like a hammer blow. City drew the next day to keep hopes alive. Had we won, Im sure they would have too.
2019 vs Barcelona...

2019 vs Barcelona...

RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' - the match post:

RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' - pre-match & post-match posts:

:thumbup
Quote from: Boston Bosox on May  4, 2024, 08:13:29 am
May 4th

May The 4th Be With You

1974 - We beat Newcastle United 3-0 at Wembley to win our second FA Cup, thanks to a brace from Kevin Keegan and a Steve Heighway goal. Future reds Alan Kennedy and Terry McDermott both played for Newcastle.

1976 - We clinched our ninth League title, Bob Paisleys first as Manager, as we won 3-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers. We only needed a point, while Wolves had to win to stay up. Kevin Keegan, John Toshack and Ray Kennedy all scored in the last quarter of an hour after Steve Kindon had put Wolves ahead.


1987 - Ian Rush captained the reds in his last home game before he moved to Juventus. He struck the only goal of the game against Watford.

1991 - We came from two goals down to level but eventually lost 4-2 at Chelsea. Young winger Jimmy Carter came off the bench and was later himself substituted by Ronnie Rosenthal. David Speedie and Rosenthal got on the scoresheet, while Gary Gillespie played his 214th and last reds game. Kerry Dixon netted two of his seven strikes past us, with Dennis Wise converting a penalty, one of his four goals against the reds, and Gordon Durie also on target with the last of his five. Ex-red Bobby Campbell resigned as Blues boss three days later.

2008 - Fernando Torres scored in his eighth consecutive home League game, equalling Roger Hunts club record as we beat Manchester City 1-0. This was his 32nd goal of the season.



1974- Bill Shankly's last game in charge,

1976- Crowd at this looked incredible, a well known rawkite once told me a story of a friend of his going to this. He was approached by someone going to the ground, "if you need a ticket follow me". he did with some trepidation, next minute the guy pulls out a fucking sledgehammer. He proceeds to smash a hole in the wall, "in you go mate, in here for free". I dont care whether its true or not its gold!

1987- A fitting end in many ways, The Watford side featured a certain John Barnes, meanwhile on this day Everton won the title

1991- I remember only getting the second half, we were already 2 down. However we felt something special was happening when David Speedie pulled one back and then with a typical mazy bulldozing run Ronnie Rosenthal made it 2-2. However rather than motor on and win we conceded 2 late goals.
"thats the league over" muttered my brother as Chelsea added a 4th, we wouldnt win on this ground again until 2004.

Later on that day relegation threatened Sunderland held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw meaning we still had a mathematical chance to win the title.

2008- I was at this game, dull as hell, I think I nearly nodded off at one point. Fernando Torres got away from Richard Dunne just once all game and BOOM goal

Crowd really gave Lucas and Andriy Voronin an awful time, I do recall the city fans singing Sven Goran Eriksens name all game.

Quote from: Boston Bosox on May  5, 2024, 08:00:04 am
Happy Revenge Of The 5th Day


1990 - John Barnes scored a hat-trick as we came from behind in our 6-1 win at Coventry City, taking him to 22 League goals that season, with Kevin Gallacher bagging the home sides opener. Ronnie Rosenthal netted a brace, with Ian Rush also on target in our final game of the season, in which we had clinched the title for the eighteenth and most recent time.

1996 - Ian Rush scored his 346th and final reds goal in a 2-2 draw at Manchester City, with our other strike being a Steve Lomas own goal, the hundredth time we had benefited to date in this way in the League, as City were relegated. We were actually two goals up before Uwe Rosler and Kit Symons struck for the home side.

1999 - We played Manchester United, with Jamie Redknapp and ex-United star Paul Ince netting as we came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Anfield, with Denis Irwin sent off for the Mancs, after converting a penalty. Dwight Yorke had opened the scoring with one of his eight goals against the reds. The Walton Breck Road reverberated to cries of you lost the League on Merseyside after the match, which sadly did not prove true.


2012  We lost the FA Cup Final 2-1 to Chelsea, falling behind to an early goal from Ramires. Didier Drogba struck his eleventh and final goal against us after the break. Substitute Andy Carroll pulled a goal back, his eleventh and last one for the reds, before his late header was deemed not to have crossed the line when pushed onto the bar by keeper Petr Čech.
Also On This Day

2014 - Joe Allen scored a club record 59th first-half goal in a season at Crystal Palace, with Damien Delaney putting through his own net after the break. Two minutes later, Luis Suárez scored his 82nd and final reds goal, a club record fourteenth away goal of the season and joint all-Premier League record 31st goal in a campaign as we took a three-goal lead, reaching a new club record of 48 away League goals. This was an all-Premier League record 21st time in a season that we had scored three or more goals in a game. However, Delaney pulled one back with just eleven minutes remaining before Dwight Gayle nabbed a brace as the game ended 3-3 to deliver our League title hopes a near-decisive blow, two of his four goals past us to date, although we went back to the top of the table with less than a week of the season to go. Victor Moses came off the bench for his 22nd and last reds game on loan from Chelsea.

2016  We beat Villarreal 3-0 at Anfield to reach the UEFA Europa League Final in Basel, 3-1 on aggregate. Bruno Soriano diverted a Daniel Sturridge strike into his own net early on, with Sturridge putting us ahead after an hour before Víctor Ruiz was sent off for the visitors. Adam Lallana completed the scoring.

1990- Game started badly but then we just ran riot.

1996- Man city got relegated, mistakenly believing a draw would do they start wasting time and bringing it to the corner flag, to rub further salt in their wounds, the same day Manchester United won the title with a convincing 3-0 win at Middlesbrough

1999- Role reversal, we were shit yet managed to pull ourselves together to derail a title bid or at least try, similar to United this season.

2012- Andy Carroll was immense that day ,took us an hour to start playing. So nearly pulled it back, afterwards me and my brother decided to get absolutely shit faced. We only said last week that to this day we dont know how we got home. The next morning I woke up, still fully clothed and the blinds not even pulled. I knew that wasnt a good sign, as I turned over I saw I had thrown my guts up during the night and it was all over the sheets. Puked again before breakfast.

My brother meanwhile came in panicking, his ear was cut and there was blood on the bedroom door, not gushing but we still cant explain it. I then had to drive 2 hours to belfast and the following day was to do 5 miles of the belfast marathon. Given I had nothing to eat on this day and was hungover to fuck I dont know how I did it.

2014- urghhhhhhhhhhhhhh telly nearly went out the window
NEXT

2016- I remember the villareal manager saying that morning, "we will not be fazed by Anfield"

I read that and thought "somehow mate, you are wrong, you really shouldnt have said that"

We may have been 1 down from the first leg but we breezed past Villareal on this day, Emre Can had a stormer
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:16:12 am
1989 - strange occasion obviously. Think I most remember Aldo patting Brian Laws on the head after his own goal! That wasnt our first semi final win without a replay though, we beat Forest the year before.

1994 - I remember the Everton game, but not really our one! Final day of the season then? Did Fowler score very early?

2000. - I liked David Thompson. He had some talent. Maybe Houllier was t a fan of his attitude because he shipped him out st a young age.

2006 - we won a lot of games back to back at the end of that season. We were starting to look like a well oiled machine.

2017- think we could have secured top 4 with a win. Ended up needing a few bites of the cherry.

2019 - dont remember this one. ;) What a night. Just incredible. You always have that faint hope of a famous Anfield night but they do t always happen. The early goal obviously gave us hope. Then things calmed down but I was ok with that. Remember saying to my son, 2-0 by 60 is fine. Those two in two minutesnever known anything like it. From that point it felt inevitable another goal would come. All that time I tried not to think about a Barca away goal, it was only when we went 4 up I started to stress about that!

2022 - felt like a hammer blow. City drew the next day to keep hopes alive. Had we won, Im sure they would have too.



1994 Fowler Scored In The 17th Minute
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:30:44 am


1974- Bill Shankly's last game in charge,

1976- Crowd at this looked incredible, a well known rawkite once told me a story of a friend of his going to this. He was approached by someone going to the ground, "if you need a ticket follow me". he did with some trepidation, next minute the guy pulls out a fucking sledgehammer. He proceeds to smash a hole in the wall, "in you go mate, in here for free". I dont care whether its true or not its gold!

1987- A fitting end in many ways, The Watford side featured a certain John Barnes, meanwhile on this day Everton won the title

1991- I remember only getting the second half, we were already 2 down. However we felt something special was happening when David Speedie pulled one back and then with a typical mazy bulldozing run Ronnie Rosenthal made it 2-2. However rather than motor on and win we conceded 2 late goals.
"thats the league over" muttered my brother as Chelsea added a 4th, we wouldnt win on this ground again until 2004.

Later on that day relegation threatened Sunderland held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw meaning we still had a mathematical chance to win the title.

2008- I was at this game, dull as hell, I think I nearly nodded off at one point. Fernando Torres got away from Richard Dunne just once all game and BOOM goal

Crowd really gave Lucas and Andriy Voronin an awful time, I do recall the city fans singing Sven Goran Eriksens name all game.



1976   :lmao
Some Wonderful Reading there guys
Enjoyed every word  :champ
I will catch up on the rest later
