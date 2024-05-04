Happy Revenge Of The 5th Day



1951  Tottenham Hotspur were presented with the championship trophy by Football League President Arthur Drewry, having secured the title in the previous game after being promoted as Second Division champions only the previous season. We lost 3-1 at White Hart Lane that day, with Albert Stubbins on target late on. Sonny Walters struck the first of his four goals against the reds, with Peter Murphy and Len Duquemin also scoring.





1966 - We played our first European final against Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund at Hampden Park in the European Cup Winners Cup. The game ended 1-1 after ninety minutes, with Roger Hunt bagging our equaliser after Siegfried Helds goal, but with eleven minutes of extra time remaining, Reinhard Stan Libudas shot hit the crossbar, and rebounded off Ron Yeats to hand the cup to Dortmund, who became the first German side to claim a European trophy.



1977 - Alan Hansen signed from Partick Thistle for £100,000. He went on to make 620 reds appearances, netting fourteen times as he helped us to three European Cups, eight League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and four FA Charity Shields.



1979  Phil Neal struck twice as we beat Southampton 2-0 at Anfield.



1981  Centre-half Colin Irwin bagged his third and last goal while playing his 44th and final game for the club, with defender Richard Money appearing for the seventeenth and final time. Ray Kennedy also scored as we won 2-1 at Middlesbrough. David Shearer netted one of his four goals past us as Terry McDermott played his 200th League game for the reds.



1984 - Muhammad Ali was in the crowd to watch us play out a goalless draw at Birmingham City.



1990 - John Barnes scored a hat-trick as we came from behind in our 6-1 win at Coventry City, taking him to 22 League goals that season, with Kevin Gallacher bagging the home sides opener. Ronnie Rosenthal netted a brace, with Ian Rush also on target in our final game of the season, in which we had clinched the title for the eighteenth and most recent time.



1993 - We lost a Premiership fixture 3-2 at Oldham Athletic, with Ian Rush on the scoresheet twice at Boundary Park. David James scored an own goal while Don Hutchinson was sent off, our sixth dismissal that season. Darren Beckford and Ian Olney also struck for the home side. This game had originally been postponed back on Boxing Day.



1996 - Ian Rush scored his 346th and final reds goal in a 2-2 draw at Manchester City, with our other strike being a Steve Lomas own goal, the hundredth time we had benefited to date in this way in the League, as City were relegated. We were actually two goals up before Uwe Rosler and Kit Symons struck for the home side.



1999 - We played Manchester United, with Jamie Redknapp and ex-United star Paul Ince netting as we came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Anfield, with Denis Irwin sent off for the Mancs, after converting a penalty. Dwight Yorke had opened the scoring with one of his eight goals against the reds. The Walton Breck Road reverberated to cries of you lost the League on Merseyside after the match, which sadly did not prove true.



2001 - Michael Owen scored a hat-trick as we beat Newcastle United 3-0 at Anfield in Gérard Houlliers hundredth League game in sole charge.



2007 - Papa Bouba Diop was sent off for Fulham as Craig Bellamy played the last game of his first spell at Anfield, with Mark González and Gabriel Paletta also making their final appearances for the reds in our 1-0 defeat that came just four days after we had seen off Chelsea to reach Athens. Harry Kewell played his first game since the previous seasons FA Cup Final, while young left-back Emiliano Insúa played just his second game. Clint Dempsey struck the only goal of the game.



2012  We lost the FA Cup Final 2-1 to Chelsea, falling behind to an early goal from Ramires. Didier Drogba struck his eleventh and final goal against us after the break. Substitute Andy Carroll pulled a goal back, his eleventh and last one for the reds, before his late header was deemed not to have crossed the line when pushed onto the bar by keeper Petr Čech.

Also On This Day



2013  We were held to a goalless draw by Everton at Anfield, with Sylvain Distin having a header ruled out for a Victor Anichebe foul on Pepe Reina



2014 - Joe Allen scored a club record 59th first-half goal in a season at Crystal Palace, with Damien Delaney putting through his own net after the break. Two minutes later, Luis Suárez scored his 82nd and final reds goal, a club record fourteenth away goal of the season and joint all-Premier League record 31st goal in a campaign as we took a three-goal lead, reaching a new club record of 48 away League goals. This was an all-Premier League record 21st time in a season that we had scored three or more goals in a game. However, Delaney pulled one back with just eleven minutes remaining before Dwight Gayle nabbed a brace as the game ended 3-3 to deliver our League title hopes a near-decisive blow, two of his four goals past us to date, although we went back to the top of the table with less than a week of the season to go. Victor Moses came off the bench for his 22nd and last reds game on loan from Chelsea.



2016  We beat Villarreal 3-0 at Anfield to reach the UEFA Europa League Final in Basel, 3-1 on aggregate. Bruno Soriano diverted a Daniel Sturridge strike into his own net early on, with Sturridge putting us ahead after an hour before Víctor Ruiz was sent off for the visitors. Adam Lallana completed the scoring.

