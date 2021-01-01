May 4th



May The 4th Be With You



1974 - We beat Newcastle United 3-0 at Wembley to win our second FA Cup, thanks to a brace from Kevin Keegan and a Steve Heighway goal. Future reds Alan Kennedy and Terry McDermott both played for Newcastle.



1976 - We clinched our ninth League title, Bob Paisleys first as Manager, as we won 3-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers. We only needed a point, while Wolves had to win to stay up. Kevin Keegan, John Toshack and Ray Kennedy all scored in the last quarter of an hour after Steve Kindon had put Wolves ahead.



1978  We were held to a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest at Anfield, ending the season seven points behind the visiting champions in second place, despite securing the same number of points as in the previous campaign when we won the League.



1985 - We faced Chelsea in the First Division, this time winning at Anfield by the odd goal in seven. Steve Nicol nabbed a brace while Ronnie Whelan and Ian Rush also struck. Future red Nigel Spackman scored from the spot for the visitors, with Kerry Dixon and Gordon Davies also on target.



1987 - Ian Rush captained the reds in his last home game before he moved to Juventus. He struck the only goal of the game against Watford.



1988  The PFA announced that the reds were the winners of the inaugural Fair Play trophy.



1991 - We came from two goals down to level but eventually lost 4-2 at Chelsea. Young winger Jimmy Carter came off the bench and was later himself substituted by Ronnie Rosenthal. David Speedie and Rosenthal got on the scoresheet, while Gary Gillespie played his 214th and last reds game. Kerry Dixon netted two of his seven strikes past us, with Dennis Wise converting a penalty, one of his four goals against the reds, and Gordon Durie also on target with the last of his five. Ex-red Bobby Campbell resigned as Blues boss three days later.



1992  Ahead of the FA Cup Final, Candy was announced as the clubs first ever permanent match sponsor, for the 1992/93 season.



1997 - A Super League match between St. Helens and Castleford Tigers was staged at Anfield, with Saints winning 42-16 in front of 12,329.



2008 - Fernando Torres scored in his eighth consecutive home League game, equalling Roger Hunts club record as we beat Manchester City 1-0. This was his 32nd goal of the season.



2009  Centre-back Sami Hyypiä agreed to sign for Bayer 04 Leverkusen when his contract expired at the end of the season. The mighty Finn played 464 reds games, netting 35 times and helping us to claim the European Cup, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups, two League Cups and two UEFA Super Cups following his £2.5m bargain capture from Dutch side Willem II in May 1999. He later took over as Team Manager at the BayArena for two years



2019  We won 3-2 at Rafael Benítezs Newcastle United with Divock Origis late header ensuring the title race with Manchester City went down to the last day of the campaign. Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring, with Christian Atsu equalising before Mohamed Salah put us back in front before half an hour had elapsed. Salomón Rondón drew the home side level again after the break, with Salah having to be taken off with an injury that ensured he missed the upcoming critical UEFA Champions League Semi-final second leg meeting with Barcelona.



