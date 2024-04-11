April 16th



1960 - Ian Callaghan played the first of his 857 reds games in our Second Division win over Bristol Rovers, replacing the legendary Billy Liddell. Wing-half Bobby Campbell bagged his second and final reds goal, with Jimmy Melia, Alan ACourt and Roger Hunt also netting. The People named Cally as man of the match, saying he put up a fantastic show that even old favourite Billy Liddell couldnt have bettered.



1960  Former reds boss Rafael Benítez was born in Madrid. He arrived from Valencia in June 2004 and took charge of the reds on 350 occasions, winning 194 times and leading us to the European Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield as well as three other finals. He left the club by mutual consent in June 2010.



1965  We lost 4-0 at Chelsea on Good Friday. Bobby Tambling bagged one of his eight goals against the reds, with Marvin Hinton also on target before the break. Bert Murray netted twice in the second half.



1966  Geoff Strong and Ian St. John struck as we beat Stoke City 2-0 at Anfield, leaving us needing just one more point to clinch the League title. Calvin Palmer was sent off for the visitors as right-half Gordon Milne played his 200th League game for the reds.



1974 We had a 4-0 victory on this day came when Manchester City were beaten at Anfield. Brian Hall struck twice, with Phil Boersma and Kevin Keegan also on target.



1977 - We faced Arsenal , when Phil Neal and Kevin Keegan netted as we won a top-flight fixture 2-0 at Anfield. Ray Clemence was making his 300th League appearance for the reds.



1979 - We faced Aston Villa , losing 3-1 at Villa Park, with David Johnson nabbing our consolation and Phil Thompson putting through his own net, and John Deehan bagging two of his five strikes past us. We only conceded sixteen goals in the whole of that League campaign.



1980 - David Fairclough netted as we drew our FA Cup Semi-final replay with Arsenal 1-1 after extra time at Villa Park, with Alan Sunderland equalising with a goal that TV replays proved was offside, one of his six goals past us. We eventually succumbed in a fourth game nearly three weeks later at Highfield Road



1983 - David Fairclough played his 154th and final reds game as we lost 3-2 at Southampton, with Kenny Dalglish and Craig Johnston on the scoresheet. Nick Holmes struck a brace, with Steve Moran converting a penalty for the home side.



1986 - We played our first ever game on Luton Towns controversial new plastic pitch, with Craig Johnston bagging the only goal of the game. This was our third of seven straight League victories as we ended the season with eleven wins and one draw in our final twelve League outings to clinch our sixteenth title.



1988 - We took part in the Mercantile Credit Football League Centenary Festival, but only survived one 40-minute morning match at Wembley Stadium that ended in a goalless draw with Newcastle United before the Geordies won a sudden-death penalty shoot-out 1-0 after Gary Kelly saved Steve McMahons spot-kick. Unfortunately, John Barnes suffered an injury in this game that ruled him out of our next League fixture.



1991 - Graeme Souness took over as Liverpool Manager. He led us to the FA Cup in his first full season, his only trophy in three years in charge. He won 65 of his 157 games as boss.



1994 - We lost against Newcastle United 2-0 at Anfield. Rob Lee opened the scoring before Andy Cole equalled the Geordies club record of 29 strikes in a season, one of his eleven strikes past us.



1996 - Wayne Rooney was the Everton mascot before a game that ended 1-1, with Robbie Fowler netting late on after Andrei Kanchelskis had opened the scoring with one of his five goals against the reds.



1997 - Fowler and Evertons David Unsworth were sent off towards the end of another 1-1 draw, after Duncan Ferguson had equalised Jamie Redknapps opener.



2000 - Emile Heskey grabbed a brace as we reached a hundred League goals under Gérard Houllier's sole charge, beating Wimbledon 2-1 at Selhurst Park, with Martin Andresen on target for the Dons.



2001 - An amazing Easter Monday game ended in a 3-2 win, our first at Goodison for eleven years. Emile Heskey opened the scoring straight after an unsuccessful Blues penalty appeal. Duncan Ferguson then pounced on a defensive mix-up to equalise with his fifth and last goal past the reds before Markus Babbel netted a classic breakaway goal. Robbie Fowler missed a penalty that would have made it 3-1, before referee Jeff Winter changed the odds by first giving Igor Bican a second booking, and then awarding a dubious penalty, which David Unsworth converted, the hundredth League goal we had conceded under Gérard Houlliers sole charge. Finally, Gary McAllister won the game with a supremely dramatic 44-yard free-kick late into stoppage time. This was Gary Macs hundredth career League goal.



2005 - Steven Gerrard missed a penalty as we were held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield by Tottenham Hotspur. It was game of stunning strikes, with Erik Edman giving the visitors the lead with a 35-yard effort before Luis García equalised. Spurs went in front again through a deflected Robbie Keane header, one of his five past us, but Sami Hyypiä lashed in from eighteen yards to secure a point.



2006 - Pepe Reina kept his thirtieth clean sheet in his fiftieth game for the club, as Robbie Fowler grabbed the only goal of the game at Blackburn Rovers with Djibril Cissé controversially ruled inactive while in an offside position.



2010  The club announced that Martin Broughton had been appointed as Chairman. He was brought in to find a buyer for the club from George Gillett and Tom Hicks, which he succeeded in finding in New England Sports Ventures six months later, following a series of legal battles. He left his role in November 2010 and was knighted for his services to business the following month.



2017  Roberto Firmino headed in the only goal of the game at West Bromwich Albion on the stroke of half time



2022 - Centre-half Ibrahima Konaté scored in his third consecutive game, nodding in the opener as we raced into a three-goal lead over Manchester City in our FA Cup Semi-final at Wembley with Sadio Mané netting a brace before the break. Jack Grealish scored straight after time, with Bernardo Silva scoring in stoppage time.



