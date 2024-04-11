« previous next »
On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 11, 2024, 11:48:46 am
Crosby Nick:
I was at that Southampton game. Think he came off the bench with us 2-1 down and we win 3-2. Proper bulldozer! And Jimmy Casr scored for them I think.
Yeah quite a nice goal from Jimmy Case. When he hit it, it stayed hit!

Rosenthal was a bulldozer alright, he just got his head down and ran.

Was a shame that he never really kept that momentum up.

7 goals in 8 games at the end of that season, he never really got near that again.

He was a very good player on his day
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 11, 2024, 12:00:34 pm
paulrazor:
He played against southampton just before that, Was definitely his first start vs Charlton though

Thanks. I'm thinking of the Southampton game. He just kept bulldozing his way into the box (as Nick says). I don't remember Jimmy Carr scoring for them though. Or ever playing professional football. But memory can play strange tricks.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 11, 2024, 12:16:06 pm
Yorkykopite:
Thanks. I'm thinking of the Southampton game. He just kept bulldozing his way into the box (as Nick says). I don't remember Jimmy Carr scoring for them though. Or ever playing professional football. But memory can play strange tricks.

*Annoying Jimmy Carr laugh*

Good old typo yet again. :D
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 11, 2024, 12:29:55 pm
I'm convinced Nick types out his posts in a dark room with a threatening dildo pointed in his direction. 
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 11, 2024, 12:32:55 pm
amir87:
I'm convinced Nick types out his posts in a dark room with a threatening dildo pointed in his direction. 

Is there an unthreatening dildo?
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 11, 2024, 01:39:22 pm
Crosby Nick:
Is there an unthreatening dildo?

I'm now trying to work out what this typo is meant to say.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 11, 2024, 01:40:46 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 11, 2024, 01:39:22 pm
I'm now trying to work out what this typo is meant to say.

That one is typo free.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 11, 2024, 01:54:37 pm
Crosby Nick:
That one is typo free.

In that case Nick I don't understand the pun.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 11, 2024, 02:18:35 pm
Crosby Nick:
Is there an unthreatening dildo?

Based on your typos, the unthreatening one is the one who sang in Eminem's 'Stan.'
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 11, 2024, 02:24:19 pm
Yorkykopite:
In that case Nick I don't understand the pun.

Was more a philosophical question based on Amirs post above mine. Dont worry, I wont do it again!
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 12, 2024, 08:55:41 am
April 12th

1974 - Peter Cormack nabbed our goal at Manchester City  in a 1-1 draw with Franny Lee on target for the Sky Blues, one of his six past us.

1975  We beat Carlisle United 2-0 at Anfield thanks to goals from John Toshack and Kevin Keegan.

1978 - We won through to the European Cup Final for the second successive season, beating Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0 at Anfield, to progress 4-2 on aggregate. Ray Kennedy, Kenny Dalglish and Jimmy Case netted on the night.

1980 - We held Arsenal to a goalless draw at Hillsborough in the first of our four FA Cup Semi-final ties, before eventually succumbing three weeks later at Highfield Road. Ray Kennedy played his 300th red game that day.

1983 - We played out a goalless draw at Coventry City , with Phil Neal playing his 500th reds game.

1986 - Ronnie Whelan helped keep us on course for our sixteenth League title by netting a hat-trick in our 5-0 mauling of Coventry City at Anfield, with Jan Mølby and Ian Rush also on the scoresheet.

1993 - Ian Rush netted our equaliser at Manchester City after Garry Flitcroft had put the home side ahead.

1995 - We faced the Gunners when Robbie Fowler bagged the only goal of our Premiership meeting at Highbury in the final minute.

1999 - Michael Owen ruptured his hamstring in our goalless draw at Leeds United, the start of several years problems with that muscle. Patrik Berger played his hundredth reds game that day.

2003 - Michael Owen scored in his hundredth different reds game as we beat Fulham 2-0 at Anfield. It was his 134th reds goal in a total of 254 games. Emile Heskey nabbed our other goal in Jean Tiganas final game in charge of Fulham.

2004  Shaun Bartlett struck the only goal of Charlton Athletics visit, the Addicks first win at Anfield since February 1954.

2019  Legendary red Tommy Smith died in Waterloo. He had signed on as a professional on his seventeenth birthday in April 1962, going on to win four League titles, two FA Cups, two UEFA Cups, European Cup, UEFA Super Cup and two FA Charity Shields in his time with Liverpool, netting 48 times in 638 games.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 12, 2024, 09:05:30 am
Urgh I went to that 2004 Charlton game. Think it was Easter Monday. We were terrible. Wed played them the previous Easter too and were losing with a couple of minutes to go before turning it round. No such luck this time, although we did scrape 4th (rather importantly as it turned out).

Have a feeling that Rush equaliser at City was also Easter Monday. He had a spell of scoring very late winners and equalisers against them around that time.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 12, 2024, 09:51:16 am
Crosby Nick:
Urgh I went to that 2004 Charlton game. Think it was Easter Monday. We were terrible. Wed played them the previous Easter too and were losing with a couple of minutes to go before turning it round. No such luck this time, although we did scrape 4th (rather importantly as it turned out).

Have a feeling that Rush equaliser at City was also Easter Monday. He had a spell of scoring very late winners and equalisers against them around that time.


Yes Both Easter Monday's
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 12, 2024, 10:11:51 am
The 1993 game I can strangely remember what I was doing that weekend but no recollection of the game at all. We were away in Clare for my Mam's 50th. That was the Monday but as I said I dont remember much about the game at all, 2 days earlier was Man United's famous win over sheffield wednesday, I watched that in my hotel room shaking my head.

Strange thing though, for 1000s of matches for years, I could tell you about a game by remembering what I was doing, yet no real memory of this, afaik the following season Rush equalised late on for another 1-1 draw in the same fixture, like wise I dont think I have any memory of it either.

1999, an injury I dont think he ever got over, believe he was rushed back, quite possibly lead to a row between Houllier and physio Mark Leather who left the club as a result.

2004- Awful easter monday game, had a bet with a united mate, he bet 100 quid against me we Wouldnt finish top 4. Still waiting to be paid.

2019- Was at a wedding when I heard this, not good news, I read his book over lockdown, very very bitter and obsessed with Emlyn Hughes, in fairness Hughes I think rubbed a lot of people up the wrong way but Smith came across as a very bitter man.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 12, 2024, 10:17:18 am
Re The 1993 Game

Rush pops up to spoil Reid's view of Europe
PETER REID thinks Manchester City can still win a place in Europe. It is technically
possible but would require a set of circumstances so unlikely as to make the very
notion far-fetched.
So the raison d'etre for this match was bank holiday entertainment, and good
value it was despite City losing their front-runners Sheron and White towards the
end of the first half.
By then City were ahead through a tremendous header from Flitcroft whose
pudding-basin haircut was visible above a crowd of defenders as he met Holden's
11th-minute corner from the left. His powerful header left James rooted and a
large question over the visitors' marking.
Liverpool found no such latitude in the City defence, and Curle, Vonk and Phelan
used their exceptional pace to keep Rush, Barnes and Thomas under wraps for
most of the first half.
Rosenthal was preferred to McManaman as Rush's striking partner but his good
early cross, which found Whelan unmarked, ended with a miscued volley. Barnes
was no more successful with a free-kick from 22 yards. His magic is in short supply
these days and his attempt to swerve the ball into a top corner turned into an
easy save for Coton.
City had twice the possession and four times the chances but the loss of Sheron
and White, coupled with a back problem afflicting a hobbling Quinn, who was
hurt in the opening minutes and was later taken to a nursing home for
observation, restricted City's chances of increasing their lead.
A jaded-looking Liverpool seemed to have little to offer when suddenly Burrows
broke down the left from the half-way line. He beat the City substitute Quigley
and raced on to send in a low cross which gave Rush, at the far post, the simplest
tap-in for the equaliser in the 66th minute.
The goal lifted Liverpool and put the City supporters in the crowd of 28,098 in a
state of some anxiety. But the revival was brief and by the end it was City who
were looking more keenly for a winner but hardly on their way to Europe.
Manchester City: Coton; Ranson, Phelan, Reid, Curle, Vonk, White (Quigley,
38min), Sheron (Ingebrigtsen, 29), Quinn, Flitcroft, Holden.
Liverpool: James; Jones, Burrows, Nicol, Wright, Whelan, Rosenthal (Marsh, 56),
Hutchison, Rush, Barnes, Walters.
Referee: M Reed (Birmingham).
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 12, 2024, 12:30:05 pm
One of about 78 goals we let in from corners that season

thanks for sending
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 13, 2024, 02:08:05 am
April 13th

1974  Emlyn Hughes played his 400th reds game, netting as we drew 1-1 at Ipswich Town. Trevor Whymark struck the first of his six goals past us.

1982 - Alan Kennedy and Craig Johnston bagged first-half goals as we beat Stoke City 2-0.

1985 - Manchester United held us to a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park after extra time, before beating us in the replay, and then subsequently winning the FA Cup Final itself. Ronnie Whelan and substitute Paul Walsh grabbed our late equalisers at the end of normal and extra time, respectively after Bryan Robson, with one of his seven goals past us, and Frank Stapleton had twice put the Red Devils ahead.

1988 - We trounced Nottingham Forest 5-0, just four days after we had beaten them 2-1 in the FA Cup Semi-final. It was a stunning display that the legendary Tom Finney described as the greatest performance ever. John Aldridge bagged a brace, to add to goals from Ray Houghton, Gary Gillespie and Peter Beardsley. Bruce Grobbelaar was playing his 400th reds game.

1991 - Lee Chapman scored three of his six goals against the reds as we won 5-4 under Ronnie Moran at Leeds United, having led 4-0 after half an hour. John Barnes netted a brace to add to goals from Ray Houghton, David Speedie and a Jan Mølby penalty, with Carl Shutt also on target for the home side.

1992 - We won the first ever FA Cup Semi-final to be decided on penalties. After a goalless two hours of the replay at Villa Park, we beat Portsmouth 3-1 in the penalty shoot-out, with John Barnes and Ian Rush converting before Dean Saunders netted the decisive kick, with Pompey missing the target with three of their spot-kicks. Ronnie Moran took charge of the reds following Graeme Sounesss recent triple heart bypass surgery.

1997 - Robbie Fowler headed in his thirtieth goal of the season against Sunderland before Steve McManaman extended our lead, with ex-red Paul Stewart then heading the home sides consolation on our last ever visit to Roker Park.

1998 - David Thompson scored his first senior reds goal, a late winner as we beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Anfield in the Premiership. This was our hundredth goal from a substitute, while Øyvind Leonhardsen had opened the scoring before Marcus Bent equalised for the Eagles.

2001 - Our Champions League hopes were dented on Good Friday by a 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United. However, Steven Gerrard did score our hundredth goal of the season, before being sent off, and we went on to clinch the crucial third spot at the end of the season. Rio Ferdinand and Lee Bowyer had put the visitors two goals in front



2002 - We kept up the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table, as Michael Owens 25th goal of the season gave us a 1-0 win at Sunderland, a result that guaranteed us a top-four finish, at least, for the second successive season. Claudio Reyna was sent off in the dying seconds in front of a record Stadium of Light attendance of 48,355.

2005 - Xabi Alonso returned after his broken ankle suffered on New Years Day, with Djibril Cissé making an even more amazing comeback from injury, to help the reds secure a battling goalless draw at Juventus to reach the Semi-final of the Champions League, our first last-four appearance in Europes premier club competition for two decades.

2008 - Steven Gerrard opened the scoring as he played his 300th League game in our 3-1 defeat of Blackburn Rovers, with substitute Yossi Benayoun proving inspirational. Fernando Torres headed his thirtieth goal of the season, so scoring in his seventh consecutive home League game, a new club record in the top flight. Andriy Voronin added a late third, before Roque Santa Cruz grabbed an injury-time consolation.

2013  We were held to a goalless draw at Reading.

2014 - We beat Manchester City 3-2 at Anfield, our tenth straight League win, with Raheem Sterling and Martin krtel putting us two goals ahead inside the first half hour. However, the visitors drew level through David Silva and a Glen Johnson own goal after the break before Philippe Coutinho pounced on a Vincent Kompany error to secure the victory and our place at the top of the table. This was our 93rd League goal of the season, a new club record in the top flight. Unfortunately, Jordan Henderson was sent off late on and we then proceeded to finish second in the table.

2015 - Raheem Sterling bagged his 23rd and last reds goal as we beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Anfield, with Joe Allen also on target. Moussa Sissoko was sent off late on for the visitors.

2022  Roberto Firmino played his fiftieth game in the UEFA Champions League for the reds, bagging a brace as we were held to a 3-3 draw at Anfield by SL Benfica, to reach the Semi-finals 6-4 on aggregate. Ibrahima Konaté headed in the opener, but Gonçalo Ramos equalised before the break. Firmino put us two goals in front, before Roman Yaremchuk and future red Darwin Núñez struck for the visitors.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 13, 2024, 09:45:00 am
Loads of mad games in there. That 0-0- at Readingwow.

I was at the Forest 5-0 as a spoilt 9 year old. Obviously loved it at the time but probably had no idea just how good a performance I was witnessing.

I remember the mad 5-4 at Leeds. We played some stunning stuff to take a big lead and then nearly blew it.

The Semi Final with Portsmouth was a real slog. A bit fortunate to get the replay, then made heavy weather of that too but think the shoot out was comfortable. Remember watching it on Sportsnight, must have just been the highlights without knowing if wed won.

Oh, and memories of listening to the 1985 semi on the radio. My dad was at Goodison. Not that hes ever talked about it but very lively to say the least I think. Mad game. And even then, an inferior United were bastards for pulling out a result against us.

2001 was Good Friday and I was in Australia, on a 3 day trip from Alice Springsto Uluru and other sights. Had absolutely no way of finding out the result until we were back in the modern world.At the time that felt a big blow in the race for that final Champions League spot.

2005 was a real surprise. Beating Juve at home was amazing but that goal they scored felt like it woukd be important. To shut out a team of that talent was incredible and I think it was at that point that I started to think we could win it. Up until then Id just been enjoying the journey.

2014 what a game. We flew out of the blocks and the goal from the young Sterling was so well taken. Then they came back and showed their quality. To recover from that and find a winner felt incredible. Felt certain wed win the League at that point.



Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 14, 2024, 08:36:43 am
Thank You Nick Enjoyed Reading That
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 14, 2024, 08:40:34 am
April 14th

1966 - Bobby Lennox gave Celtic a first leg lead in the European Cup Winners Cup, which we overcame in the Anfield return to reach our first European Final. Forward Phil Chisnall was playing his ninth and last reds game.

1971 - Billy Bremner struck as Leeds United won 1-0 at Anfield in the Fairs Cup, with the last of his five goals against the reds. A goalless draw in the return at Elland Road saw the Yorkshiremen through, where they beat Juventus in the two-legged final.

1973  Full-back Chris Lawler played his 500th reds game as we beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at Anfield, with Kevin Keegan on target from the spot.

1976 - Phil Thompson netted in our 1-1 draw with Barcelona at Anfield in the second leg, with Carlos Rexach equalising two minutes later. However, this was enough to take us to our second UEFA Cup Final, after John Toshacks winner in the Camp Nou. This game set our record home European attendance of 55,104 while Brian Hall was playing his 224th and final reds game.

1979 - We beat Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield with Kenny Dalglish heading a goal and Phil Neal also on the scoresheet in what the Echo described as a majestic exhibition of quality football to outplay their FA Cup conquerors of ten days earlier.

1981  We lost 1-0 at Anfield to Manchester United thanks to a goal from Gordon McQueen.

1984 - Ex-reds reserves striker Colin Russell netted one of Stoke Citys goals in their surprise 2-0 win at the Victoria Ground, with Ian Painter also on target. Graeme Souness was booked, taking him to a suspension for gathering twenty disciplinary points.

1990  We were held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield by Nottingham Forest. Ronnie Rosenthal and Steve McMahon both scored before Steve Hodge netted one of his six goals against us, with Nigel Jemson also on the scoresheet.

1995 - We lost 2-1 at Maine Road in another Premiership meeting, with future City player Steve McManaman netting our consolation. Dominic Matteo had the rare distinction of coming on as a substitute, before being replaced himself just nine minutes later.

2006 - We won the FA Youth Cup Final first leg 3-0 at Anfield, with Robbie Threlfall, Ryan Flynn and Miki Roqué grabbing the goals. We lost the return 2-0 to hang on for an aggregate victory to claim the trophy for only the second time.

2007 - We were held to a goalless draw at the City Of Manchester Stadium by Manchester City. Citys Joey Barton pointedly ran to the away fans section and placed flowers in front of a giant Justice for the 96 banner before the game, which was played just a day before the anniversary of the disaster.

2009  We eventually drew 4-4 at Chelsea in the second leg of our Champions League Quarter-final to crash out 7-5 on aggregate. This was our 300th European game, and tenth meeting with Chelsea in continental competition, a new club record. We took a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to an innovative free-kick from Fábio Aurélio, his final reds strike, and a Xabi Alonso spot-kick. Didier Drogba embarrassed Pepe Reina at his near post to pull one back after the break, one of his eleven goals against the reds, with a thumping Alex free-kick drawing the scores level on the night, before Frank Lampard netted. A deflected strike from Lucas and Dirk Kuyt header left us needing just one more goal to progress. Unfortunately, another of Lampards eight goals past us then ended the scoring.

2012 - We came from behind to beat Everton 2-1 at Wembley in our FA Cup Semi-final with keeper Brad Jones becoming the first reds player to make his first four appearances for the club in four different competitions. Nikica Jelavić pounced on hesitation in the centre of our defence to give the Blues a half-time lead. However, Luis Suárez then capitalised on a short back-pass by Sylvain Distin, with Andy Carroll heading in a late winner to send us through to our fourteenth Final.

2016  We staged a dramatic come-back at a raucous Anfield to beat Jürgen Klopps former charges Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund 4-3 on the night to reach the UEFA Europa League Semi-final 5-4 on aggregate. We fell two goals behind inside the opening ten minutes, while we still needed to score twice in the final twelve minutes after Divock Origi scored in his third consecutive reds game with Philippe Coutinho also on target as we trailed 3-2 on the night. Mamadou Sakho nodded in before his centre-back partner Dejan Lovren headed in an injury-time winner.

2018  We beat Bournemouth 3-0 at Anfield. Sadio Mané opened the scoring, with Mohamed Salah nodding in his thirtieth League goal of the season, and fortieth in all competitions, before Roberto Firmino completed the scoring.

2019  Gini Wijnaldum played his hundredth League game for the reds as we beat Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield. Sadio Mané headed us in front after the break, before Mohamed Salah scored a stunning strike.

2021  Real Madrid held us to a goalless draw behind closed doors at Anfield as we crashed out of the UEFA Champions League 3-1 on aggregate at the Quarter-final stage.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 14, 2024, 10:00:07 pm
April 15th
1970 - Chris Lawler netted the only goal of the game late on to beat Sunderland .

1972  John Toshack and Steve Heighway as we won 2-0 at West Ham United.

1978  We drew 1-1 at Bristol City , with Steve Heighway on target. Bob Paisley said afterwards, City must have thought it was Christmas all over again. We presented them with a point. Ex-red Peter Cormack struck for the home side, as well as missing a penalty.

1989 - The Hillsborough Disaster occurred that tragically took the lives of 97 Liverpool supporters. R.I.P. and justice for the 97 now that the truth has finally been revealed to the wider world.

JFT97
Y.N.W.A.
Always Remembered
Never Forgotten
God Bless

Remembering the 97 who sadly lost their lives

John Alfred Anderson (62) Thomas Howard (39)
Colin Mark Ashcroft (19) Thomas Anthony Howard (14)
James Gary Aspinall (18) Eric George Hughes (42)
Kester Roger Marcus Ball (16) Alan Johnston (29)
Gerard Bernard Patrick Baron (67) Christine Anne Jones (27)
Simon Bell (17) Gary Philip Jones (18)
Barry Sidney Bennett (26) Richard Jones (25)
David John Benson (22) Nicholas Peter Joynes (27)
David William Birtle (22) Anthony Peter Kelly (29)
Tony Bland (22) Michael David Kelly (38)
Paul David Brady (21) Carl David Lewis (18)
Andrew Mark Brookes (26) David William Mather (19)
Carl Brown (18) Brian Christopher Mathews (38)
David Steven Brown (25) Francis Joseph McAllister (27)
Henry Thomas Burke (47) John McBrien (18)
Peter Andrew Burkett (24) Marion Hazel McCabe (21)
Paul William Carlile (19) Joseph Daniel McCarthy (21)
Raymond Thomas Chapman (50) Peter McDonnell (21)
Gary Christopher Church (19) Alan McGlone (28)
Joseph Clark (29) Keith McGrath (17)
Paul Clark (18) Paul Brian Murray (14)
Gary Collins (22) Lee Nicol (14)
Stephen Paul Copoc (20) Stephen Francis O'Neill (17)
Tracey Elizabeth Cox (23) Jonathon Owens (18)
James Philip Delaney (19) William Roy Pemberton (23)
Christopher Barry Devonside (18) Carl William Rimmer (21)
Christopher Edwards (29) David George Rimmer (38)
Vincent Michael Fitzsimmons (34) Graham John Roberts (24)
Thomas Steven Fox (21) Steven Joseph Robinson (17)
Jon-Paul Gilhooley (10) Henry Charles Rogers (17)
Barry Glover (27) Colin Andrew Hugh William Sefton (23)
Ian Thomas Glover (20) Inger Shah (38)
Derrick George Godwin (24) Paula Ann Smith (26)
Roy Harry Hamilton (34) Adam Edward Spearritt (14)
Philip Hammond (14) Philip John Steele (15)
Eric Hankin (33) David Leonard Thomas (23)
Gary Harrison (27) Patrik John Thompson (35)
Stephen Francis Harrison (31) Peter Reuben Thompson (30)
Peter Andrew Harrison (15) Stuart Paul William Thompson (17)
David Hawley (39) Peter Francis Tootle (21)
James Robert Hennessy (29) Christopher James Traynor (26)
Paul Anthony Hewitson (26) Martin Kevin Traynor (16)
Carl Darren Hewitt (17) Kevin Tyrrell (15)
Nicholas Michael Hewitt (16) Colin Wafer (19)
Sarah Louise Hicks (19) Ian David Whelan (19)
Victoria Jane Hicks (15) Martin Kenneth Wild (29)
Gordon Rodney Horn (20) Kevin Daniel Williams (15)
Arthur Horrocks (41) Graham John Wright (17)
Andrew Stanley Devine(55)


JFT97
Always Remembered
Never Forgotten
YNWA
God Bless
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 15, 2024, 11:14:18 am
Too much to catch up on there but some unreal games

Anyway today all we can say is RIP

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 08:05:28 am
April 16th

1960 - Ian Callaghan played the first of his 857 reds games in our Second Division win over Bristol Rovers, replacing the legendary Billy Liddell. Wing-half Bobby Campbell bagged his second and final reds goal, with Jimmy Melia, Alan ACourt and Roger Hunt also netting. The People named Cally as man of the match, saying he put up a fantastic show that even old favourite Billy Liddell couldnt have bettered.

1960  Former reds boss Rafael Benítez was born in Madrid. He arrived from Valencia in June 2004 and took charge of the reds on 350 occasions, winning 194 times and leading us to the European Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield as well as three other finals. He left the club by mutual consent in June 2010.

1965  We lost 4-0 at Chelsea on Good Friday. Bobby Tambling bagged one of his eight goals against the reds, with Marvin Hinton also on target before the break. Bert Murray netted twice in the second half.

1966  Geoff Strong and Ian St. John struck as we beat Stoke City 2-0 at Anfield, leaving us needing just one more point to clinch the League title. Calvin Palmer was sent off for the visitors as right-half Gordon Milne played his 200th League game for the reds.

1974 We had a 4-0 victory on this day came when Manchester City were beaten at Anfield. Brian Hall struck twice, with Phil Boersma and Kevin Keegan also on target.

1977 - We faced Arsenal , when Phil Neal and Kevin Keegan netted as we won a top-flight fixture 2-0 at Anfield. Ray Clemence was making his 300th League appearance for the reds.

1979 - We faced Aston Villa , losing 3-1 at Villa Park, with David Johnson nabbing our consolation and Phil Thompson putting through his own net, and John Deehan bagging two of his five strikes past us. We only conceded sixteen goals in the whole of that League campaign.

1980 - David Fairclough netted as we drew our FA Cup Semi-final replay with Arsenal 1-1 after extra time at Villa Park, with Alan Sunderland equalising with a goal that TV replays proved was offside, one of his six goals past us. We eventually succumbed in a fourth game nearly three weeks later at Highfield Road

1983 - David Fairclough played his 154th and final reds game as we lost 3-2 at Southampton, with Kenny Dalglish and Craig Johnston on the scoresheet. Nick Holmes struck a brace, with Steve Moran converting a penalty for the home side.

1986 - We played our first ever game on Luton Towns controversial new plastic pitch, with Craig Johnston bagging the only goal of the game. This was our third of seven straight League victories as we ended the season with eleven wins and one draw in our final twelve League outings to clinch our sixteenth title.

1988 - We took part in the Mercantile Credit Football League Centenary Festival, but only survived one 40-minute morning match at Wembley Stadium that ended in a goalless draw with Newcastle United before the Geordies won a sudden-death penalty shoot-out 1-0 after Gary Kelly saved Steve McMahons spot-kick. Unfortunately, John Barnes suffered an injury in this game that ruled him out of our next League fixture.

1991 - Graeme Souness took over as Liverpool Manager. He led us to the FA Cup in his first full season, his only trophy in three years in charge. He won 65 of his 157 games as boss.

1994 - We lost against Newcastle United 2-0 at Anfield. Rob Lee opened the scoring before Andy Cole equalled the Geordies club record of 29 strikes in a season, one of his eleven strikes past us.

1996 - Wayne Rooney was the Everton mascot before a game that ended 1-1, with Robbie Fowler netting late on after Andrei Kanchelskis had opened the scoring with one of his five goals against the reds.

1997 - Fowler and Evertons David Unsworth were sent off towards the end of another 1-1 draw, after Duncan Ferguson had equalised Jamie Redknapps opener.

2000 - Emile Heskey grabbed a brace as we reached a hundred League goals under Gérard Houllier's sole charge, beating Wimbledon 2-1 at Selhurst Park, with Martin Andresen on target for the Dons.

2001 - An amazing Easter Monday game ended in a 3-2 win, our first at Goodison for eleven years. Emile Heskey opened the scoring straight after an unsuccessful Blues penalty appeal. Duncan Ferguson then pounced on a defensive mix-up to equalise with his fifth and last goal past the reds before Markus Babbel netted a classic breakaway goal. Robbie Fowler missed a penalty that would have made it 3-1, before referee Jeff Winter changed the odds by first giving Igor Bican a second booking, and then awarding a dubious penalty, which David Unsworth converted, the hundredth League goal we had conceded under Gérard Houlliers sole charge. Finally, Gary McAllister won the game with a supremely dramatic 44-yard free-kick late into stoppage time. This was Gary Macs hundredth career League goal.

2005 - Steven Gerrard missed a penalty as we were held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield by Tottenham Hotspur. It was game of stunning strikes, with Erik Edman giving the visitors the lead with a 35-yard effort before Luis García equalised. Spurs went in front again through a deflected Robbie Keane header, one of his five past us, but Sami Hyypiä lashed in from eighteen yards to secure a point.

2006 - Pepe Reina kept his thirtieth clean sheet in his fiftieth game for the club, as Robbie Fowler grabbed the only goal of the game at Blackburn Rovers with Djibril Cissé controversially ruled inactive while in an offside position.

2010  The club announced that Martin Broughton had been appointed as Chairman. He was brought in to find a buyer for the club from George Gillett and Tom Hicks, which he succeeded in finding in New England Sports Ventures six months later, following a series of legal battles. He left his role in November 2010 and was knighted for his services to business the following month.

2017  Roberto Firmino headed in the only goal of the game at West Bromwich Albion on the stroke of half time

2022 - Centre-half Ibrahima Konaté scored in his third consecutive game, nodding in the opener as we raced into a three-goal lead over Manchester City in our FA Cup Semi-final at Wembley with Sadio Mané netting a brace before the break. Jack Grealish scored straight after time, with Bernardo Silva scoring in stoppage time.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 08:38:44 am
96 I think Robbie equalised late on a soaking wet night from a Collymore cross.

The next year he got sent off and I think it was Unsworth the prick who started it. Robbie got banned for three games as our title challenged fell away a bit.

2001 was hilarious. The worst part was I missed it all. Was getting a bus from Alice Springs to Townsville which if you look on a map is a fucking long way! Took around 25 hours I think. Found out the result at the internet cafe. Then took a few minutes to digest what happened and the sequence of events! Do t think I saw the Gary Mac free kick until about June when I bought the season video!

2005 had some great goals as you say. Buyouts from the edge of the box, Gar is from well outside it and Edmar for them from closet to the halfway line!

2022 was great. One of the best weve played against City. Battered them before the traditional nervous finish. Thiago and Keita put on a bit of a show.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 10:57:38 am
1991- Seemed like the perfect appointment but it wasnt,

2001- That game was nuts, love the image of Houllier laughing his head off at the winner.

2005- Some unreal goals, Gerrard missed a late penalty and even said if he was seen near one again he was to be shot. I was playing for my saturday league team, we drew 4-4 even though we were 4-1 down with 20 minutes left, disappointingly I was taken off at 3-1. Dont think I played that bad but every time we were losing I was always the first one hooked, the go to scapegoat. Was played right back, told before match, "stay back, do not ever even cross the half way line". Then taken off and told "we wanted someone who is more attacking?". Excuse the pun but talking about shifting the goal posts. Fella who came on for me gave a goal away almost immediately, you would nearly be happy when that happened.

2006- Was supposed to take place on April 15, Blackburn allowed us to move that which was sound of them.

2022- Absolutely played them off the pitch in the first half, 3-2 wasnt a fair reflection, I loved Klopp's fist pumps after it, one of the best ever.


Happy birthday to Rafa, great manager and I had the pleasure of meeting him, an absolute gent

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 08:06:40 am

Great Memories guys
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 08:10:02 am
1971  Tottenham Hotspur held us to a goalless draw at Anfield .

1972  We lost the first leg of the FA Youth Cup Final 1-0 at Aston Villa, thanks to a John Gidman penalty. The reds included Brian Kettle and Phil Thompson, but also lost the second leg 4-2.

1973 - We faced Coventry City at Highfield Road. Phil Boersma netted both goals in our 2-1 victory as Kevin Keegan reached a century of reds outings.

1976 - We beat Stoke City 5-3 at Anfield in a League match. Phil Neal equalised from the spot after we had fallen behind to the last of Terry Conroys four goals past us, with our other goals coming from John Toshack, Ray Kennedy, Emlyn Hughes and David Fairclough. Ian Moores and Alan Bloor also struck for the Potters.

1982 - Kenny Dalglish netted the only goal of our meeting with West Brom , with Joe Fagan taking charge of the reds in Bob Paisleys absence through illness.

1985 - We played an FA Cup Semi-final replay at Maine Road which we lost 2-1 to Manchester United, with our goal scored by Uniteds Paul McGrath before the break. However, Bryan Robson struck one of his seven goals past us after the break with Mark Hughes also grabbing the first of his nine in the second half.

1993 - Mark Walters scored a hat-trick, including a penalty, in our 4-0 defeat of Coventry City, our first treble in the Premier League. David Burrows nabbed the other goal, his third and final one for the club.

1995 - Goals from Robbie Fowler and Ian Rush handed us a 2-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield, for whom Mike Whitlow was dismissed.

1999  Aston Villa won 1-0 at Anfield with Ian Taylor scoring against an uninspired reds team.

2004 - Steven Gerrard had a penalty saved as we were held to a goalless draw by Fulham at Anfield, with Fulhams Zesh Rehman becoming the first British-born Asian player to appear in the Premiership. El-Hadji Diouf made his eightieth and final reds appearance as a substitute, while Jamie Carragher played his 300th game for us.

2011 - We drew 1-1 at Arsenal in a game with plenty of late drama. We suffered injuries to Fábio Aurélio, Andy Carroll and Jamie Carragher, with young full-back pairing Jon Flanagan and Jack Robinson impressing. The home side took the lead in the eighth minute of stoppage time through Robin van Persie from the spot, one of his seven goals past us, but Emmanuel Eboué then shoved Lucas in the back, with Dirk Kuyt converting the late, late penalty to equalise. This was Sotirios Kyrgiakoss 49th and final reds game.

2016  Keeper Danny Ward made his senior reds bow as we won 2-1 at Bournemouths Vitality Stadium, as Dean Court was then known. Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge both struck at the end of the first half, with the latter also striking the woodwork twice. Josh King bagged a stoppage time consolation for the home side.

2019  We thumped Porto 4-1 in the second leg of our UEFA Champions League Quarter-final, having already won the first fixture 2-0. Sadio Mané opened the scoring before the break, with Mohamed Salah adding a second before Éder Militão pulled a goal back for the home side. Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk both headed in late on to complete the scoring.

2023  We trounced relegation-bound Leeds United 6-1 at Elland Road. Cody Gakpo struck first before Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota each netting twice. Darwin Núñez added a late sixth, with Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra on target for the home side.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 10:30:29 am
Have very vague memories of that 1985 replay and listening to it in a radio in my brothers room. Definitely Ely remember going one up. Think I might have gone to bed before they won it (thankfully!).

Walters hat trick was a bit of a dead rubber of a game.

The Leicester win I barely remember, think they were poor then and got relegated and it was a fairly routine win.

99 was dispiritingly bad. Was at a mates 21st that night and most of them were United fans so the contrast in moods was huge. Have a feeling that infamous defeat to Leicester came soon after this.

2011 was funny. I think Arsenal were still in the title race and desperate for the win. We had two -8 year old full backs and we stood firm. They finally got that very late penalty and thought theyd won it only for Lucas to win/buy one with a bit of a stupid push from Eboue. Created that funny moment when Kenny told Wenger to piss off. :D

2019 was very comfortable on our way to Madrid.Maybe a sticky first half hour or so but once we scored we cruised it. Spurs knocked out City the same night.

Last year was good fun. We were just finding some form and Leeds were well and truly there for the taking.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 11:54:45 am
1993- We had nothing to play for but a nice day for once, Walters Hat-trick was the first we had in the Premier League era, he was also our first ever Premier league scorer back in August, nice revenge here after they gubbed us 5-1 at Christmas, David Burrows scored a lovely goal too, he would go on to play for Coventry for a number of years, think he actually scored an own goal in this fixture in 1995 as recently covered (the game Peter Ndlovu scored three against us).

2004- I watched this game in a bar, there was a bizarre moment when a Liverpool fan was disgusted to see Gerrard stepping up because he had Owen for first goal in a bet. When Gerrard missed he actually ran around celebrating, what a fucking loon.

2011- Dramatic game, we hung on despite some injuries, Jay Spearing looked like he blew it giving away a penalty, however we levelled with literally the last kick of the game when Dirk Kuyt scored from the spot in something like the 102nd minute. On the touchline a thrilled Kenny Dalglish turned to shake Arsene Wengers hand only see him waving him away furiously, Kenny typically had no time for it
"What are you talking about, it is a penalty! AH Piss off, Fuck off"

2023- An easy night, Diogo Jota scored for the first time in about a year


2019- I was actually away in Krakow, we were 2-0 up from the first leg and never really in any danger against a team we beat 5-0 the previous season. I was with the Mrs and our very young son. Just being wary of sleep patterns and the cold Krakow night air I didnt stay for the full match, particularly with the view I had, plus the fact that long before full time we were out of sight, not wanting to be selfish I retired home to the warm hotel bar.

It was a bit of a strange feeling that season the way things were going, we were going toe to toe with City for the league, they were also desperate to win the European cup as they never had. It felt to me like our run in Europe almost came up from the rear to overtake the league run, felt like it wasnt thought of for the large part. However on this night we breezed into the last 4, and the following night when Man City went out to Spurs it finally dawned on me we could win this. All this time I thought about winning the league as I had flights booked.

however with a huge competitor eliminated suddenly I Realized number 6 was a big possiblity.

Attached is the view I had of our game hahahaa

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 12:27:39 pm
Crosby Nick:
Have very vague memories of that 1985 replay and listening to it in a radio in my brothers room. Definitely Ely remember going one up. Think I might have gone to bed before they won it (thankfully!).

Walters hat trick was a bit of a dead rubber of a game.

The Leicester win I barely remember, think they were poor then and got relegated and it was a fairly routine win.

99 was dispiritingly bad. Was at a mates 21st that night and most of them were United fans so the contrast in moods was huge. Have a feeling that infamous defeat to Leicester came soon after this.

2011 was funny. I think Arsenal were still in the title race and desperate for the win. We had two -8 year old full backs and we stood firm. They finally got that very late penalty and thought theyd won it only for Lucas to win/buy one with a bit of a stupid push from Eboue. Created that funny moment when Kenny told Wenger to piss off. :D

2019 was very comfortable on our way to Madrid.Maybe a sticky first half hour or so but once we scored we cruised it. Spurs knocked out City the same night.

Last year was good fun. We were just finding some form and Leeds were well and truly there for the taking.


Re the 2011 game 
I was posting on LFC TV Forums when one of the mods messaged me asking if I was willing to appear on Kop Talking 
So I said yes (and was paid for appearing - not a lot but I'd  have done it for nothing )
It was fun looking round the Studios and that . I was one of 3 forum members on that show.
And that's my 5 minutes of fame  ;D
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 12:30:11 pm
paulrazor:
1993- We had nothing to play for but a nice day for once, Walters Hat-trick was the first we had in the Premier League era, he was also our first ever Premier league scorer back in August, nice revenge here after they gubbed us 5-1 at Christmas, David Burrows scored a lovely goal too, he would go on to play for Coventry for a number of years, think he actually scored an own goal in this fixture in 1995 as recently covered (the game Peter Ndlovu scored three against us).

2004- I watched this game in a bar, there was a bizarre moment when a Liverpool fan was disgusted to see Gerrard stepping up because he had Owen for first goal in a bet. When Gerrard missed he actually ran around celebrating, what a fucking loon.

2011- Dramatic game, we hung on despite some injuries, Jay Spearing looked like he blew it giving away a penalty, however we levelled with literally the last kick of the game when Dirk Kuyt scored from the spot in something like the 102nd minute. On the touchline a thrilled Kenny Dalglish turned to shake Arsene Wengers hand only see him waving him away furiously, Kenny typically had no time for it
"What are you talking about, it is a penalty! AH Piss off, Fuck off"

2023- An easy night, Diogo Jota scored for the first time in about a year


2019- I was actually away in Krakow, we were 2-0 up from the first leg and never really in any danger against a team we beat 5-0 the previous season. I was with the Mrs and our very young son. Just being wary of sleep patterns and the cold Krakow night air I didnt stay for the full match, particularly with the view I had, plus the fact that long before full time we were out of sight, not wanting to be selfish I retired home to the warm hotel bar.

It was a bit of a strange feeling that season the way things were going, we were going toe to toe with City for the league, they were also desperate to win the European cup as they never had. It felt to me like our run in Europe almost came up from the rear to overtake the league run, felt like it wasnt thought of for the large part. However on this night we breezed into the last 4, and the following night when Man City went out to Spurs it finally dawned on me we could win this. All this time I thought about winning the league as I had flights booked.

however with a huge competitor eliminated suddenly I Realized number 6 was a big possiblity.

Attached is the view I had of our game hahahaa




Thank You  Great Memories 

Nice Pic   :)
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 06:07:11 pm
