April 13th
1974 Emlyn Hughes played his 400th reds game, netting as we drew 1-1 at Ipswich Town. Trevor Whymark struck the first of his six goals past us.
1982 - Alan Kennedy and Craig Johnston bagged first-half goals as we beat Stoke City 2-0.
1985 - Manchester United held us to a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park after extra time, before beating us in the replay, and then subsequently winning the FA Cup Final itself. Ronnie Whelan and substitute Paul Walsh grabbed our late equalisers at the end of normal and extra time, respectively after Bryan Robson, with one of his seven goals past us, and Frank Stapleton had twice put the Red Devils ahead.
1988 - We trounced Nottingham Forest 5-0, just four days after we had beaten them 2-1 in the FA Cup Semi-final. It was a stunning display that the legendary Tom Finney described as the greatest performance ever. John Aldridge bagged a brace, to add to goals from Ray Houghton, Gary Gillespie and Peter Beardsley. Bruce Grobbelaar was playing his 400th reds game.
1991 - Lee Chapman scored three of his six goals against the reds as we won 5-4 under Ronnie Moran at Leeds United, having led 4-0 after half an hour. John Barnes netted a brace to add to goals from Ray Houghton, David Speedie and a Jan Mølby penalty, with Carl Shutt also on target for the home side.
1992 - We won the first ever FA Cup Semi-final to be decided on penalties. After a goalless two hours of the replay at Villa Park, we beat Portsmouth 3-1 in the penalty shoot-out, with John Barnes and Ian Rush converting before Dean Saunders netted the decisive kick, with Pompey missing the target with three of their spot-kicks. Ronnie Moran took charge of the reds following Graeme Sounesss recent triple heart bypass surgery.
1997 - Robbie Fowler headed in his thirtieth goal of the season against Sunderland before Steve McManaman extended our lead, with ex-red Paul Stewart then heading the home sides consolation on our last ever visit to Roker Park.
1998 - David Thompson scored his first senior reds goal, a late winner as we beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Anfield in the Premiership. This was our hundredth goal from a substitute, while Øyvind Leonhardsen had opened the scoring before Marcus Bent equalised for the Eagles.
2001 - Our Champions League hopes were dented on Good Friday by a 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United. However, Steven Gerrard did score our hundredth goal of the season, before being sent off, and we went on to clinch the crucial third spot at the end of the season. Rio Ferdinand and Lee Bowyer had put the visitors two goals in front
2002 - We kept up the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table, as Michael Owens 25th goal of the season gave us a 1-0 win at Sunderland, a result that guaranteed us a top-four finish, at least, for the second successive season. Claudio Reyna was sent off in the dying seconds in front of a record Stadium of Light attendance of 48,355.
2005 - Xabi Alonso returned after his broken ankle suffered on New Years Day, with Djibril Cissé making an even more amazing comeback from injury, to help the reds secure a battling goalless draw at Juventus to reach the Semi-final of the Champions League, our first last-four appearance in Europes premier club competition for two decades.
2008 - Steven Gerrard opened the scoring as he played his 300th League game in our 3-1 defeat of Blackburn Rovers, with substitute Yossi Benayoun proving inspirational. Fernando Torres headed his thirtieth goal of the season, so scoring in his seventh consecutive home League game, a new club record in the top flight. Andriy Voronin added a late third, before Roque Santa Cruz grabbed an injury-time consolation.
2013 We were held to a goalless draw at Reading.
2014 - We beat Manchester City 3-2 at Anfield, our tenth straight League win, with Raheem Sterling and Martin krtel putting us two goals ahead inside the first half hour. However, the visitors drew level through David Silva and a Glen Johnson own goal after the break before Philippe Coutinho pounced on a Vincent Kompany error to secure the victory and our place at the top of the table. This was our 93rd League goal of the season, a new club record in the top flight. Unfortunately, Jordan Henderson was sent off late on and we then proceeded to finish second in the table.
2015 - Raheem Sterling bagged his 23rd and last reds goal as we beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Anfield, with Joe Allen also on target. Moussa Sissoko was sent off late on for the visitors.
2022 Roberto Firmino played his fiftieth game in the UEFA Champions League for the reds, bagging a brace as we were held to a 3-3 draw at Anfield by SL Benfica, to reach the Semi-finals 6-4 on aggregate. Ibrahima Konaté headed in the opener, but Gonçalo Ramos equalised before the break. Firmino put us two goals in front, before Roman Yaremchuk and future red Darwin Núñez struck for the visitors.