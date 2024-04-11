April 14th



1966 - Bobby Lennox gave Celtic a first leg lead in the European Cup Winners Cup, which we overcame in the Anfield return to reach our first European Final. Forward Phil Chisnall was playing his ninth and last reds game.



1971 - Billy Bremner struck as Leeds United won 1-0 at Anfield in the Fairs Cup, with the last of his five goals against the reds. A goalless draw in the return at Elland Road saw the Yorkshiremen through, where they beat Juventus in the two-legged final.



1973  Full-back Chris Lawler played his 500th reds game as we beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at Anfield, with Kevin Keegan on target from the spot.



1976 - Phil Thompson netted in our 1-1 draw with Barcelona at Anfield in the second leg, with Carlos Rexach equalising two minutes later. However, this was enough to take us to our second UEFA Cup Final, after John Toshacks winner in the Camp Nou. This game set our record home European attendance of 55,104 while Brian Hall was playing his 224th and final reds game.



1979 - We beat Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield with Kenny Dalglish heading a goal and Phil Neal also on the scoresheet in what the Echo described as a majestic exhibition of quality football to outplay their FA Cup conquerors of ten days earlier.



1981  We lost 1-0 at Anfield to Manchester United thanks to a goal from Gordon McQueen.



1984 - Ex-reds reserves striker Colin Russell netted one of Stoke Citys goals in their surprise 2-0 win at the Victoria Ground, with Ian Painter also on target. Graeme Souness was booked, taking him to a suspension for gathering twenty disciplinary points.



1990  We were held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield by Nottingham Forest. Ronnie Rosenthal and Steve McMahon both scored before Steve Hodge netted one of his six goals against us, with Nigel Jemson also on the scoresheet.



1995 - We lost 2-1 at Maine Road in another Premiership meeting, with future City player Steve McManaman netting our consolation. Dominic Matteo had the rare distinction of coming on as a substitute, before being replaced himself just nine minutes later.



2006 - We won the FA Youth Cup Final first leg 3-0 at Anfield, with Robbie Threlfall, Ryan Flynn and Miki Roqué grabbing the goals. We lost the return 2-0 to hang on for an aggregate victory to claim the trophy for only the second time.



2007 - We were held to a goalless draw at the City Of Manchester Stadium by Manchester City. Citys Joey Barton pointedly ran to the away fans section and placed flowers in front of a giant Justice for the 96 banner before the game, which was played just a day before the anniversary of the disaster.



2009  We eventually drew 4-4 at Chelsea in the second leg of our Champions League Quarter-final to crash out 7-5 on aggregate. This was our 300th European game, and tenth meeting with Chelsea in continental competition, a new club record. We took a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to an innovative free-kick from Fábio Aurélio, his final reds strike, and a Xabi Alonso spot-kick. Didier Drogba embarrassed Pepe Reina at his near post to pull one back after the break, one of his eleven goals against the reds, with a thumping Alex free-kick drawing the scores level on the night, before Frank Lampard netted. A deflected strike from Lucas and Dirk Kuyt header left us needing just one more goal to progress. Unfortunately, another of Lampards eight goals past us then ended the scoring.



2012 - We came from behind to beat Everton 2-1 at Wembley in our FA Cup Semi-final with keeper Brad Jones becoming the first reds player to make his first four appearances for the club in four different competitions. Nikica Jelavić pounced on hesitation in the centre of our defence to give the Blues a half-time lead. However, Luis Suárez then capitalised on a short back-pass by Sylvain Distin, with Andy Carroll heading in a late winner to send us through to our fourteenth Final.



2016  We staged a dramatic come-back at a raucous Anfield to beat Jürgen Klopps former charges Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund 4-3 on the night to reach the UEFA Europa League Semi-final 5-4 on aggregate. We fell two goals behind inside the opening ten minutes, while we still needed to score twice in the final twelve minutes after Divock Origi scored in his third consecutive reds game with Philippe Coutinho also on target as we trailed 3-2 on the night. Mamadou Sakho nodded in before his centre-back partner Dejan Lovren headed in an injury-time winner.



2018  We beat Bournemouth 3-0 at Anfield. Sadio Mané opened the scoring, with Mohamed Salah nodding in his thirtieth League goal of the season, and fortieth in all competitions, before Roberto Firmino completed the scoring.



2019  Gini Wijnaldum played his hundredth League game for the reds as we beat Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield. Sadio Mané headed us in front after the break, before Mohamed Salah scored a stunning strike.



2021  Real Madrid held us to a goalless draw behind closed doors at Anfield as we crashed out of the UEFA Champions League 3-1 on aggregate at the Quarter-final stage.

