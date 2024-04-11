« previous next »
Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories  (Read 825333 times)

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5320 on: April 11, 2024, 11:48:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 11, 2024, 11:44:49 am
I was at that Southampton game. Think he came off the bench with us 2-1 down and we win 3-2. Proper bulldozer! And Jimmy Casr scored for them I think.
Yeah quite a nice goal from Jimmy Case. When he hit it, it stayed hit!

Rosenthal was a bulldozer alright, he just got his head down and ran.

Was a shame that he never really kept that momentum up.

7 goals in 8 games at the end of that season, he never really got near that again.

He was a very good player on his day
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5321 on: April 11, 2024, 12:00:34 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 11, 2024, 11:32:42 am
He played against southampton just before that, Was definitely his first start vs Charlton though

Thanks. I'm thinking of the Southampton game. He just kept bulldozing his way into the box (as Nick says). I don't remember Jimmy Carr scoring for them though. Or ever playing professional football. But memory can play strange tricks.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5322 on: April 11, 2024, 12:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 11, 2024, 12:00:34 pm
Thanks. I'm thinking of the Southampton game. He just kept bulldozing his way into the box (as Nick says). I don't remember Jimmy Carr scoring for them though. Or ever playing professional football. But memory can play strange tricks.

*Annoying Jimmy Carr laugh*

Good old typo yet again. :D
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5323 on: April 11, 2024, 12:29:55 pm »
I'm convinced Nick types out his posts in a dark room with a threatening dildo pointed in his direction. 
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5324 on: April 11, 2024, 12:32:55 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on April 11, 2024, 12:29:55 pm
I'm convinced Nick types out his posts in a dark room with a threatening dildo pointed in his direction. 

Is there an unthreatening dildo?
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5325 on: April 11, 2024, 01:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 11, 2024, 12:32:55 pm
Is there an unthreatening dildo?

I'm now trying to work out what this typo is meant to say.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5326 on: April 11, 2024, 01:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 11, 2024, 01:39:22 pm
I'm now trying to work out what this typo is meant to say.

That one is typo free.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5327 on: April 11, 2024, 01:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 11, 2024, 01:40:46 pm
That one is typo free.

In that case Nick I don't understand the pun.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5328 on: April 11, 2024, 02:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 11, 2024, 12:32:55 pm
Is there an unthreatening dildo?

Based on your typos, the unthreatening one is the one who sang in Eminem's 'Stan.'
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5329 on: April 11, 2024, 02:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 11, 2024, 01:54:37 pm
In that case Nick I don't understand the pun.

Was more a philosophical question based on Amirs post above mine. Dont worry, I wont do it again!
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5330 on: April 12, 2024, 08:55:41 am »
April 12th

1974 - Peter Cormack nabbed our goal at Manchester City  in a 1-1 draw with Franny Lee on target for the Sky Blues, one of his six past us.

1975  We beat Carlisle United 2-0 at Anfield thanks to goals from John Toshack and Kevin Keegan.

1978 - We won through to the European Cup Final for the second successive season, beating Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0 at Anfield, to progress 4-2 on aggregate. Ray Kennedy, Kenny Dalglish and Jimmy Case netted on the night.

1980 - We held Arsenal to a goalless draw at Hillsborough in the first of our four FA Cup Semi-final ties, before eventually succumbing three weeks later at Highfield Road. Ray Kennedy played his 300th red game that day.

1983 - We played out a goalless draw at Coventry City , with Phil Neal playing his 500th reds game.

1986 - Ronnie Whelan helped keep us on course for our sixteenth League title by netting a hat-trick in our 5-0 mauling of Coventry City at Anfield, with Jan Mølby and Ian Rush also on the scoresheet.

1993 - Ian Rush netted our equaliser at Manchester City after Garry Flitcroft had put the home side ahead.

1995 - We faced the Gunners when Robbie Fowler bagged the only goal of our Premiership meeting at Highbury in the final minute.

1999 - Michael Owen ruptured his hamstring in our goalless draw at Leeds United, the start of several years problems with that muscle. Patrik Berger played his hundredth reds game that day.

2003 - Michael Owen scored in his hundredth different reds game as we beat Fulham 2-0 at Anfield. It was his 134th reds goal in a total of 254 games. Emile Heskey nabbed our other goal in Jean Tiganas final game in charge of Fulham.

2004  Shaun Bartlett struck the only goal of Charlton Athletics visit, the Addicks first win at Anfield since February 1954.

2019  Legendary red Tommy Smith died in Waterloo. He had signed on as a professional on his seventeenth birthday in April 1962, going on to win four League titles, two FA Cups, two UEFA Cups, European Cup, UEFA Super Cup and two FA Charity Shields in his time with Liverpool, netting 48 times in 638 games.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5331 on: April 12, 2024, 09:05:30 am »
Urgh I went to that 2004 Charlton game. Think it was Easter Monday. We were terrible. Wed played them the previous Easter too and were losing with a couple of minutes to go before turning it round. No such luck this time, although we did scrape 4th (rather importantly as it turned out).

Have a feeling that Rush equaliser at City was also Easter Monday. He had a spell of scoring very late winners and equalisers against them around that time.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5332 on: April 12, 2024, 09:51:16 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 12, 2024, 09:05:30 am
Urgh I went to that 2004 Charlton game. Think it was Easter Monday. We were terrible. Wed played them the previous Easter too and were losing with a couple of minutes to go before turning it round. No such luck this time, although we did scrape 4th (rather importantly as it turned out).

Have a feeling that Rush equaliser at City was also Easter Monday. He had a spell of scoring very late winners and equalisers against them around that time.


Yes Both Easter Monday's
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5333 on: April 12, 2024, 10:11:51 am »
The 1993 game I can strangely remember what I was doing that weekend but no recollection of the game at all. We were away in Clare for my Mam's 50th. That was the Monday but as I said I dont remember much about the game at all, 2 days earlier was Man United's famous win over sheffield wednesday, I watched that in my hotel room shaking my head.

Strange thing though, for 1000s of matches for years, I could tell you about a game by remembering what I was doing, yet no real memory of this, afaik the following season Rush equalised late on for another 1-1 draw in the same fixture, like wise I dont think I have any memory of it either.

1999, an injury I dont think he ever got over, believe he was rushed back, quite possibly lead to a row between Houllier and physio Mark Leather who left the club as a result.

2004- Awful easter monday game, had a bet with a united mate, he bet 100 quid against me we Wouldnt finish top 4. Still waiting to be paid.

2019- Was at a wedding when I heard this, not good news, I read his book over lockdown, very very bitter and obsessed with Emlyn Hughes, in fairness Hughes I think rubbed a lot of people up the wrong way but Smith came across as a very bitter man.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5334 on: April 12, 2024, 10:17:18 am »
Re The 1993 Game

Rush pops up to spoil Reid's view of Europe
PETER REID thinks Manchester City can still win a place in Europe. It is technically
possible but would require a set of circumstances so unlikely as to make the very
notion far-fetched.
So the raison d'etre for this match was bank holiday entertainment, and good
value it was despite City losing their front-runners Sheron and White towards the
end of the first half.
By then City were ahead through a tremendous header from Flitcroft whose
pudding-basin haircut was visible above a crowd of defenders as he met Holden's
11th-minute corner from the left. His powerful header left James rooted and a
large question over the visitors' marking.
Liverpool found no such latitude in the City defence, and Curle, Vonk and Phelan
used their exceptional pace to keep Rush, Barnes and Thomas under wraps for
most of the first half.
Rosenthal was preferred to McManaman as Rush's striking partner but his good
early cross, which found Whelan unmarked, ended with a miscued volley. Barnes
was no more successful with a free-kick from 22 yards. His magic is in short supply
these days and his attempt to swerve the ball into a top corner turned into an
easy save for Coton.
City had twice the possession and four times the chances but the loss of Sheron
and White, coupled with a back problem afflicting a hobbling Quinn, who was
hurt in the opening minutes and was later taken to a nursing home for
observation, restricted City's chances of increasing their lead.
A jaded-looking Liverpool seemed to have little to offer when suddenly Burrows
broke down the left from the half-way line. He beat the City substitute Quigley
and raced on to send in a low cross which gave Rush, at the far post, the simplest
tap-in for the equaliser in the 66th minute.
The goal lifted Liverpool and put the City supporters in the crowd of 28,098 in a
state of some anxiety. But the revival was brief and by the end it was City who
were looking more keenly for a winner but hardly on their way to Europe.
Manchester City: Coton; Ranson, Phelan, Reid, Curle, Vonk, White (Quigley,
38min), Sheron (Ingebrigtsen, 29), Quinn, Flitcroft, Holden.
Liverpool: James; Jones, Burrows, Nicol, Wright, Whelan, Rosenthal (Marsh, 56),
Hutchison, Rush, Barnes, Walters.
Referee: M Reed (Birmingham).
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5335 on: April 12, 2024, 12:30:05 pm »
One of about 78 goals we let in from corners that season

thanks for sending
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5336 on: April 13, 2024, 02:08:05 am »
April 13th

1974  Emlyn Hughes played his 400th reds game, netting as we drew 1-1 at Ipswich Town. Trevor Whymark struck the first of his six goals past us.

1982 - Alan Kennedy and Craig Johnston bagged first-half goals as we beat Stoke City 2-0.

1985 - Manchester United held us to a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park after extra time, before beating us in the replay, and then subsequently winning the FA Cup Final itself. Ronnie Whelan and substitute Paul Walsh grabbed our late equalisers at the end of normal and extra time, respectively after Bryan Robson, with one of his seven goals past us, and Frank Stapleton had twice put the Red Devils ahead.

1988 - We trounced Nottingham Forest 5-0, just four days after we had beaten them 2-1 in the FA Cup Semi-final. It was a stunning display that the legendary Tom Finney described as the greatest performance ever. John Aldridge bagged a brace, to add to goals from Ray Houghton, Gary Gillespie and Peter Beardsley. Bruce Grobbelaar was playing his 400th reds game.

1991 - Lee Chapman scored three of his six goals against the reds as we won 5-4 under Ronnie Moran at Leeds United, having led 4-0 after half an hour. John Barnes netted a brace to add to goals from Ray Houghton, David Speedie and a Jan Mølby penalty, with Carl Shutt also on target for the home side.

1992 - We won the first ever FA Cup Semi-final to be decided on penalties. After a goalless two hours of the replay at Villa Park, we beat Portsmouth 3-1 in the penalty shoot-out, with John Barnes and Ian Rush converting before Dean Saunders netted the decisive kick, with Pompey missing the target with three of their spot-kicks. Ronnie Moran took charge of the reds following Graeme Sounesss recent triple heart bypass surgery.

1997 - Robbie Fowler headed in his thirtieth goal of the season against Sunderland before Steve McManaman extended our lead, with ex-red Paul Stewart then heading the home sides consolation on our last ever visit to Roker Park.

1998 - David Thompson scored his first senior reds goal, a late winner as we beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Anfield in the Premiership. This was our hundredth goal from a substitute, while Øyvind Leonhardsen had opened the scoring before Marcus Bent equalised for the Eagles.

2001 - Our Champions League hopes were dented on Good Friday by a 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United. However, Steven Gerrard did score our hundredth goal of the season, before being sent off, and we went on to clinch the crucial third spot at the end of the season. Rio Ferdinand and Lee Bowyer had put the visitors two goals in front



2002 - We kept up the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table, as Michael Owens 25th goal of the season gave us a 1-0 win at Sunderland, a result that guaranteed us a top-four finish, at least, for the second successive season. Claudio Reyna was sent off in the dying seconds in front of a record Stadium of Light attendance of 48,355.

2005 - Xabi Alonso returned after his broken ankle suffered on New Years Day, with Djibril Cissé making an even more amazing comeback from injury, to help the reds secure a battling goalless draw at Juventus to reach the Semi-final of the Champions League, our first last-four appearance in Europes premier club competition for two decades.

2008 - Steven Gerrard opened the scoring as he played his 300th League game in our 3-1 defeat of Blackburn Rovers, with substitute Yossi Benayoun proving inspirational. Fernando Torres headed his thirtieth goal of the season, so scoring in his seventh consecutive home League game, a new club record in the top flight. Andriy Voronin added a late third, before Roque Santa Cruz grabbed an injury-time consolation.

2013  We were held to a goalless draw at Reading.

2014 - We beat Manchester City 3-2 at Anfield, our tenth straight League win, with Raheem Sterling and Martin krtel putting us two goals ahead inside the first half hour. However, the visitors drew level through David Silva and a Glen Johnson own goal after the break before Philippe Coutinho pounced on a Vincent Kompany error to secure the victory and our place at the top of the table. This was our 93rd League goal of the season, a new club record in the top flight. Unfortunately, Jordan Henderson was sent off late on and we then proceeded to finish second in the table.

2015 - Raheem Sterling bagged his 23rd and last reds goal as we beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Anfield, with Joe Allen also on target. Moussa Sissoko was sent off late on for the visitors.

2022  Roberto Firmino played his fiftieth game in the UEFA Champions League for the reds, bagging a brace as we were held to a 3-3 draw at Anfield by SL Benfica, to reach the Semi-finals 6-4 on aggregate. Ibrahima Konaté headed in the opener, but Gonçalo Ramos equalised before the break. Firmino put us two goals in front, before Roman Yaremchuk and future red Darwin Núñez struck for the visitors.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5337 on: April 13, 2024, 09:45:00 am »
Loads of mad games in there. That 0-0- at Readingwow.

I was at the Forest 5-0 as a spoilt 9 year old. Obviously loved it at the time but probably had no idea just how good a performance I was witnessing.

I remember the mad 5-4 at Leeds. We played some stunning stuff to take a big lead and then nearly blew it.

The Semi Final with Portsmouth was a real slog. A bit fortunate to get the replay, then made heavy weather of that too but think the shoot out was comfortable. Remember watching it on Sportsnight, must have just been the highlights without knowing if wed won.

Oh, and memories of listening to the 1985 semi on the radio. My dad was at Goodison. Not that hes ever talked about it but very lively to say the least I think. Mad game. And even then, an inferior United were bastards for pulling out a result against us.

2001 was Good Friday and I was in Australia, on a 3 day trip from Alice Springsto Uluru and other sights. Had absolutely no way of finding out the result until we were back in the modern world.At the time that felt a big blow in the race for that final Champions League spot.

2005 was a real surprise. Beating Juve at home was amazing but that goal they scored felt like it woukd be important. To shut out a team of that talent was incredible and I think it was at that point that I started to think we could win it. Up until then Id just been enjoying the journey.

2014 what a game. We flew out of the blocks and the goal from the young Sterling was so well taken. Then they came back and showed their quality. To recover from that and find a winner felt incredible. Felt certain wed win the League at that point.



Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5338 on: Yesterday at 08:36:43 am »
Thank You Nick Enjoyed Reading That
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5339 on: Yesterday at 08:40:34 am »
April 14th

1966 - Bobby Lennox gave Celtic a first leg lead in the European Cup Winners Cup, which we overcame in the Anfield return to reach our first European Final. Forward Phil Chisnall was playing his ninth and last reds game.

1971 - Billy Bremner struck as Leeds United won 1-0 at Anfield in the Fairs Cup, with the last of his five goals against the reds. A goalless draw in the return at Elland Road saw the Yorkshiremen through, where they beat Juventus in the two-legged final.

1973  Full-back Chris Lawler played his 500th reds game as we beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at Anfield, with Kevin Keegan on target from the spot.

1976 - Phil Thompson netted in our 1-1 draw with Barcelona at Anfield in the second leg, with Carlos Rexach equalising two minutes later. However, this was enough to take us to our second UEFA Cup Final, after John Toshacks winner in the Camp Nou. This game set our record home European attendance of 55,104 while Brian Hall was playing his 224th and final reds game.

1979 - We beat Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield with Kenny Dalglish heading a goal and Phil Neal also on the scoresheet in what the Echo described as a majestic exhibition of quality football to outplay their FA Cup conquerors of ten days earlier.

1981  We lost 1-0 at Anfield to Manchester United thanks to a goal from Gordon McQueen.

1984 - Ex-reds reserves striker Colin Russell netted one of Stoke Citys goals in their surprise 2-0 win at the Victoria Ground, with Ian Painter also on target. Graeme Souness was booked, taking him to a suspension for gathering twenty disciplinary points.

1990  We were held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield by Nottingham Forest. Ronnie Rosenthal and Steve McMahon both scored before Steve Hodge netted one of his six goals against us, with Nigel Jemson also on the scoresheet.

1995 - We lost 2-1 at Maine Road in another Premiership meeting, with future City player Steve McManaman netting our consolation. Dominic Matteo had the rare distinction of coming on as a substitute, before being replaced himself just nine minutes later.

2006 - We won the FA Youth Cup Final first leg 3-0 at Anfield, with Robbie Threlfall, Ryan Flynn and Miki Roqué grabbing the goals. We lost the return 2-0 to hang on for an aggregate victory to claim the trophy for only the second time.

2007 - We were held to a goalless draw at the City Of Manchester Stadium by Manchester City. Citys Joey Barton pointedly ran to the away fans section and placed flowers in front of a giant Justice for the 96 banner before the game, which was played just a day before the anniversary of the disaster.

2009  We eventually drew 4-4 at Chelsea in the second leg of our Champions League Quarter-final to crash out 7-5 on aggregate. This was our 300th European game, and tenth meeting with Chelsea in continental competition, a new club record. We took a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to an innovative free-kick from Fábio Aurélio, his final reds strike, and a Xabi Alonso spot-kick. Didier Drogba embarrassed Pepe Reina at his near post to pull one back after the break, one of his eleven goals against the reds, with a thumping Alex free-kick drawing the scores level on the night, before Frank Lampard netted. A deflected strike from Lucas and Dirk Kuyt header left us needing just one more goal to progress. Unfortunately, another of Lampards eight goals past us then ended the scoring.

2012 - We came from behind to beat Everton 2-1 at Wembley in our FA Cup Semi-final with keeper Brad Jones becoming the first reds player to make his first four appearances for the club in four different competitions. Nikica Jelavić pounced on hesitation in the centre of our defence to give the Blues a half-time lead. However, Luis Suárez then capitalised on a short back-pass by Sylvain Distin, with Andy Carroll heading in a late winner to send us through to our fourteenth Final.

2016  We staged a dramatic come-back at a raucous Anfield to beat Jürgen Klopps former charges Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund 4-3 on the night to reach the UEFA Europa League Semi-final 5-4 on aggregate. We fell two goals behind inside the opening ten minutes, while we still needed to score twice in the final twelve minutes after Divock Origi scored in his third consecutive reds game with Philippe Coutinho also on target as we trailed 3-2 on the night. Mamadou Sakho nodded in before his centre-back partner Dejan Lovren headed in an injury-time winner.

2018  We beat Bournemouth 3-0 at Anfield. Sadio Mané opened the scoring, with Mohamed Salah nodding in his thirtieth League goal of the season, and fortieth in all competitions, before Roberto Firmino completed the scoring.

2019  Gini Wijnaldum played his hundredth League game for the reds as we beat Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield. Sadio Mané headed us in front after the break, before Mohamed Salah scored a stunning strike.

2021  Real Madrid held us to a goalless draw behind closed doors at Anfield as we crashed out of the UEFA Champions League 3-1 on aggregate at the Quarter-final stage.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5340 on: Yesterday at 10:00:07 pm »
April 15th
1970 - Chris Lawler netted the only goal of the game late on to beat Sunderland .

1972  John Toshack and Steve Heighway as we won 2-0 at West Ham United.

1978  We drew 1-1 at Bristol City , with Steve Heighway on target. Bob Paisley said afterwards, City must have thought it was Christmas all over again. We presented them with a point. Ex-red Peter Cormack struck for the home side, as well as missing a penalty.

1989 - The Hillsborough Disaster occurred that tragically took the lives of 97 Liverpool supporters. R.I.P. and justice for the 97 now that the truth has finally been revealed to the wider world.

JFT97
Y.N.W.A.
Always Remembered
Never Forgotten
God Bless

Remembering the 97 who sadly lost their lives

John Alfred Anderson (62) Thomas Howard (39)
Colin Mark Ashcroft (19) Thomas Anthony Howard (14)
James Gary Aspinall (18) Eric George Hughes (42)
Kester Roger Marcus Ball (16) Alan Johnston (29)
Gerard Bernard Patrick Baron (67) Christine Anne Jones (27)
Simon Bell (17) Gary Philip Jones (18)
Barry Sidney Bennett (26) Richard Jones (25)
David John Benson (22) Nicholas Peter Joynes (27)
David William Birtle (22) Anthony Peter Kelly (29)
Tony Bland (22) Michael David Kelly (38)
Paul David Brady (21) Carl David Lewis (18)
Andrew Mark Brookes (26) David William Mather (19)
Carl Brown (18) Brian Christopher Mathews (38)
David Steven Brown (25) Francis Joseph McAllister (27)
Henry Thomas Burke (47) John McBrien (18)
Peter Andrew Burkett (24) Marion Hazel McCabe (21)
Paul William Carlile (19) Joseph Daniel McCarthy (21)
Raymond Thomas Chapman (50) Peter McDonnell (21)
Gary Christopher Church (19) Alan McGlone (28)
Joseph Clark (29) Keith McGrath (17)
Paul Clark (18) Paul Brian Murray (14)
Gary Collins (22) Lee Nicol (14)
Stephen Paul Copoc (20) Stephen Francis O'Neill (17)
Tracey Elizabeth Cox (23) Jonathon Owens (18)
James Philip Delaney (19) William Roy Pemberton (23)
Christopher Barry Devonside (18) Carl William Rimmer (21)
Christopher Edwards (29) David George Rimmer (38)
Vincent Michael Fitzsimmons (34) Graham John Roberts (24)
Thomas Steven Fox (21) Steven Joseph Robinson (17)
Jon-Paul Gilhooley (10) Henry Charles Rogers (17)
Barry Glover (27) Colin Andrew Hugh William Sefton (23)
Ian Thomas Glover (20) Inger Shah (38)
Derrick George Godwin (24) Paula Ann Smith (26)
Roy Harry Hamilton (34) Adam Edward Spearritt (14)
Philip Hammond (14) Philip John Steele (15)
Eric Hankin (33) David Leonard Thomas (23)
Gary Harrison (27) Patrik John Thompson (35)
Stephen Francis Harrison (31) Peter Reuben Thompson (30)
Peter Andrew Harrison (15) Stuart Paul William Thompson (17)
David Hawley (39) Peter Francis Tootle (21)
James Robert Hennessy (29) Christopher James Traynor (26)
Paul Anthony Hewitson (26) Martin Kevin Traynor (16)
Carl Darren Hewitt (17) Kevin Tyrrell (15)
Nicholas Michael Hewitt (16) Colin Wafer (19)
Sarah Louise Hicks (19) Ian David Whelan (19)
Victoria Jane Hicks (15) Martin Kenneth Wild (29)
Gordon Rodney Horn (20) Kevin Daniel Williams (15)
Arthur Horrocks (41) Graham John Wright (17)
Andrew Stanley Devine(55)


JFT97
Always Remembered
Never Forgotten
YNWA
God Bless
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5341 on: Today at 11:14:18 am »
Too much to catch up on there but some unreal games

Anyway today all we can say is RIP

