March 25th

1950 - We won through to our first Wembley FA Cup Final, beating Everton 2-0 at Maine Road thanks to goals from Bob Paisley and Billy Liddell. Unfortunately, Arsenal went on to claim the cup.

1967 - Our top-flight meeting with Manchester United on this day ended goalless.

1972  John Toshack headed in the only goal of our trip to Southampton.

1975 - John Toshack netted twice as we triumphed 4-0 over Newcastle United , with future and past Magpies Kevin Keegan and Terry McDermott also netting.

1978  Phil Thompson scored an own goal after Jimmy Case had opened the scoring at Molineux. A second-half Kenny Dalglish brace secured a 3-1 defeat of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

1984 - The first all-Merseyside Cup Final ended in a goalless draw, after extra time. The game was notable for a failed penalty appeal for handball against Alan Hansen, and an Alan Kennedy goal that was disallowed for offside. We clinched our fourth consecutive League Cup in the replay three days later.

2000 - We won 2-1 as substitute Jamie Redknapp headed a dramatic winner against Newcastle United . Titi Camara had opened the scoring with his tenth and final reds goal before Alan Shearer nodded in a leveller, one of his eight goals against the reds.

2004 - Igor Bican was sent off after Emile Heskey had given us the lead at the Stade Vélodrome as we lost 2-1 on the night to Olympique de Marseille, with Didier Drogba converting the resulting penalty, one of his eleven goals past us. We therefore crashed out of the UEFA Cup at the Fourth Round stage 3-2 on aggregate with Abdoulaye Meïté scoring the home sides other goal.

2006 - Steven Gerrard was sent off at home to Everton for two quick-fire yellow cards before Phil Neville put us ahead at the end of the first half with a superb headed own goal from a corner. Luis García put us 2-0 up with a beautiful lob soon after the restart, our 500th home Premiership goal. Tim Cahill headed the visitors back into the game with one of his five goals against us, also their hundredth League goal in an Anfield derby. Substitute Andy van der Meyde was sent off for elbowing Xabi Alonso just five minutes after coming on before Harry Kewell rounded off a 3-1 victory with a fine strike. The two clubs had received special permission for Gerrard and James Beattie to wear 08 shirts to promote Liverpools status as the European Capital of Culture in 2008.

Football: 1949/50: FA Cup semi-final: Everton vs Liverpool

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFh7PnyfsZM
March 22:

1989: Whelan's goal was a beaut, voted our goal of the season.

2017: Mr Liverpool, he should have melwood named after him

March 23

1991: Scored some lovely goals that day, was keeping up by teletext, the goals were flying in, I remember it got to 4-1, I asked could I check, my Dad told me it was back to 4-4, I nearly hit the roof, he laughed his head off when it showed up as 6-1

1996: That was our first defeat since about November, I think David James messed up for their goal? unfortunately we were just not able to get right in the title race, felt like a nail in the coffin here

2008: You could clearly see Masch was only saying to the referee "what happened" but I think he was at it all game and the referee got sick of him, he made a show of himself. Rafa coming on the pitch to calm him down and all.

March 24:

1997: That was unreal with Fowler, I am always convinced he dived and just felt bad about it but not many would have done that.

2002: I remember wondering how crucial that goal would be come the end of the season, brilliant moment.

March 25:

2000: I watched that season review recently, David Thompson had a goal disallowed after about 7 seconds.

2006: The Neville OG was hilarious, Harry Kewell was amazing that day
Cheers  :)
March 26th

1983 - We won our third consecutive League Cup, 2-1. Norman Whiteside opened the scoring for Manchester United with the first of his four goals past us before Alan Kennedy equalised at Wembley. The game went into extra time, with our fitness proving the greater as Frank Stapleton had to come back into defence with Gordon McQueen going up front, due to cramp. Ronnie Whelan, who had scored twice in the previous seasons Final, won the game for us with a beautifully curled shot past the helpless Gary Bailey. Bob Paisley was sent up to lift the trophy in his final season as boss.

1988 - Kenny secured another century when he led the reds to his hundredth victory as Manager, with John Aldridge and John Barnes striking in a 2-1 League defeat of Wimbledon at Anfield. This was Diggers hundredth club goal, while Gary Gillespie reached a century of League appearances for the reds. Dalglish came on as a very late replacement for Aldridge, with Eric Young bagging the visitors consolation straight after that.

1989 - John Aldridge converted a penalty and Peter Beardsley also struck as we won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur . Terry Fenwick had opened the scoring with the last of his four goals past us. Aldos spot-kick was the clubs 7,000th goal in all competitions.

1994  Paul Merson struck the only goal of our trip to Arsenal, one of his seven goals against the reds.

2014  We beat Sunderland 2-1 at Anfield with Steven Gerrard opening the scoring with a free-kick. Daniel Sturridge struck his twentieth League goal of the campaign of the season after the break, also sending another shot onto the crossbar. Lee Cattermole hit the bar for the visitors before Ki Sung-yueng pulled a goal back to ensure a nervy finish.


1983- Lovely goal by Whelan, Grobbelaar was also fortunate not to be sent off when he came way out of his goal and completely cleaned out Gordon McQueen

1988- Back to winning ways but this in the middle of a run of 1 win in 5. But prior to that we had won 16 out of 19 and drawn 3, so there was no way anyone was catching us, we end the day 14 points clear of Man United and with 2 games in hand.

1989- Climbed into the top 3 with our 7th win in a row, we were now 8 points behind Arsenal with 2 games in hand

1994- Season was really piddling out at that stage, first of 3 straight defeats and we would lose 6 of the last 9. Everyone just wanted the season over at this stage.

2014- Our title challenge was really beginning to motor, win number 7 in a row and a further 4 would follow, similar to 1989 it lifted us into the mix and we would eventually finish 2nd. The result here left Sunderland in the bottom 3.

Chelsea lead the table by one point from us, Man city 2 points back with 2 games in hand. However both City and Chelsea still had to come to Anfield while Sunderland would do us huge favours, taking points away to both City and Chelsea in the run in.
Good memory!

That was a rare defeat for us at Highbury back then (1994). Think we won there with a Barnes penalty the season before that, then with a mate Filwer winner in that gold kit the season after. Can remember other wins there including that famous Fowler penalty miss after he said he want fouled, the McManaman volley from a throw in and Titi Camaras winner. I reckon we probably went unbeaten at Highbury from this game in 94 to that early season 00/01 defeat when we went down to 9 men.
Yes that is correct

1992/3 we won 1-0, Barnes penalty and David James saved one from Paul Merson, his first ever clean sheet with us.

1994/5 we won 1-0, Fowler in the last minute

1995/6 0-0

1996/97 won 2-1, Collymore and McAteer, the famous match were Fowler won a penalty then tried to get it cancelled

1997/98 won 1-0, marvellous goal by McManaman

1998/99 0-0

1999/00 won 1-0, Camara

2000/01 lost 2-0, Hamann and McAllister sent off

2001/2 drew 1-1 Riise

2002/3 1-1 Murphy

A good run alright
Wow Good Stats Nick & Paul  :champ
Quote from: Boston Bosox on March 26, 2024, 11:14:08 am
Wow Good Stats Nick & Paul  :champ
thats what we do :D
Quote from: paulrazor on March 26, 2024, 11:26:51 am
thats what we do :D

Funnily enough I was telling my son how I can remember everything from the 90s but not more recent stuff (but he has that covered in the same way! Hell tell me where he watches a certain game). Anyway, I told him to give me a team and a season and Ill tell him the score and he said Arsenal away 95/96 and I drew a complete blank! Typical! I knew we won 3-2 at home just before Christmas so figured it would have been early or late in the season turns out that 0-0 was pretty late on. Must have been a very forgettable game as I have absolutely no recollection of it!
3-1 at xmas haha

Yeah the 0-0 was a forgettable one, we couldnt win the league and had an FA cup final to come so I think we just phoned it in
Quote from: paulrazor on March 26, 2024, 12:28:06 pm
3-1 at xmas haha

Yeah the 0-0 was a forgettable one, we couldnt win the league and had an FA cup final to come so I think we just phoned it in

Fucking typo! I knew that. :lmao

Went one down and then a Fowler hat trick. Think we scored the second a few seconds after some young centre back came on as a sub for them. How do I remember that but not important stuff I was told at work yesterday. :D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 26, 2024, 12:30:20 pm
Fucking typo! I knew that. :lmao

Went one down and then a Fowler hat trick. Think we scored the second a few seconds after some young centre back came on as a sub for them. How do I remember that but not important stuff I was told at work yesterday. :D
yeah great memory. Scott Marshall?

Tell me about it

the other week I was chatting to two lads about the Burnley game we won 3-1, for the life of us we couldnt remember who scored the first

Best part was the other two were actually at the game
Quote from: paulrazor on March 26, 2024, 02:10:31 pm
yeah great memory. Scott Marshall?

Tell me about it

the other week I was chatting to two lads about the Burnley game we won 3-1, for the life of us we couldnt remember who scored the first

Best part was the other two were actually at the game

Was it Virg? Diaz and Nunez got the others didnt they? Definitely less sure about that fake than most of the ones mentioned in this thread though!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 26, 2024, 02:21:42 pm
Was it Virg? Diaz and Nunez got the others didnt they? Definitely less sure about that fake than most of the ones mentioned in this thread though!
Jota

we had to google it
Quote from: paulrazor on March 26, 2024, 02:25:29 pm
Jota

we had to google it

Feels like it was a header from a corner, or was that just their equaliser.

Haha ridiculous all round. :D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 26, 2024, 02:27:45 pm
Feels like it was a header from a corner, or was that just their equaliser.

Haha ridiculous all round. :D
it was yeah, all the goals in that game were headers

Incl their equaliser
March 27th

Not a lot in recent years but here goes

1964 - Sir Roger Hunt scored a hat-trick in our 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur before 57,022 spectators, the highest ever for this fixture.

1965 - We beat Chelsea 2-0 in a Villa Park Semi-final en route to our first ever FA Cup triumph. John Mortimore had a goal disallowed for the Blues before Peter Thompson netted, with Willie Stevenson adding a penalty, the first he had ever taken.

1967  Roger Hunt played his 300th League game for the reds in our goalless Anfield meeting with Arsenal.

1971 - We beat Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford, before losing to Arsenal in the Final. Alun Evans and Brian Hall were on target this time after Alan Ball had given the Blues the lead, one of his eleven strikes past us, with Hall netting his first reds goal.

1976 - Substitute David Fairclough netted a brace as we won 2-0 against Burnley .

1979 - A testimonial match was played at Anfield for long-serving skipper Emlyn Hughes. Borussia Mönchengladbach won 1-0 in front of a crowd of 25,290, raising gate receipts of £39,500.

1982 - Ronnie Whelan struck with Graeme Sharp equalising inside the first three minutes as we won 3-1 at Goodison Park. Graeme Souness and Craig Johnston netted in the second half. Keeper Bruce Grobbelaar was handed a cardboard clowns face by a Blues fan before the game, which he took in good spirits, placing it in the back of his goal!

2005 - A charity match was staged at Anfield, billed as the Tsunami Football Testimonial. A Legends side beat a Celebs team 6-2, with the Legends goals including a brace from Jason McAteer, a Patrick McGuinness own goal, and strikes by Ian Rush, David Johnson and John Aldridge. The event raised an estimated half a million pounds to support those who suffered in the Asian tsunami tragedy that happened the previous Boxing Day.

2007 - Liverpool FC announced that George Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks now owned 98.6% of the clubs shares and intended to compulsorily acquire the remaining shares. Chief Executive Rick Parry said, The incredibly high level of acceptance of the offer shows shareholders have faith in the vision outlined for the club by George Gillett and Tom Hicks. The two Americans remained in control until October 2010.

Legends    (6)    V  Celebs  ( 2 )

Full Game

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPqB1gXjV2o 
Pretty sure Grobbelaar brought off a brilliant save too, one of them he leapt like a salmon and caught the ball mid air.

Johnston's goal I think was the one that looped from the left hand side in to the top corner


2005
Was that on a sunday? If it is the game I am thinking of I was absolutely hungover to fuck, swore Id never drink again and for 24 hours I didnt.

Previous day I raced home from town to watch Israel vs Ireland, I had incidentally bought an Ac Milan shirt that was on offer that day, little did I know what would happen less than two months later.

The Irish went ahead early through Clinton Morrison but instead of going for the kill against an inferior team we sat back, sat back and sat back. It was like watching rugby as all we seemed to do was launch it into touch 60 yards away, Israel would equalize in the last minute. Unfortunately the night was soured further when for no reason a mate of mine was punched in the pub for no reason, nearly started a mass brawl. A friend of mine called Pat, the only time I ever saw him angry, believe me he would have gone through the other guy had we all not jumped up and stopped it, strangely he and the guy in the fight weren't barred, yet one of the lads who helped me break it up was, all he did was seperate it and didnt even throw a punch, next time he went to the same pub he was refused, he hasnt been back since.


2007
Speaking of the unsavory. Those two clowns destroyed the club, I am sure Rafa Benitez still curses them, if it weren't for them he might well have won the league. I thought they would never leave.
Quote from: paulrazor on March 27, 2024, 10:20:23 am
Pretty sure Grobbelaar brought off a brilliant save too, one of them he leapt like a salmon and caught the ball mid air.

Johnston's goal I think was the one that looped from the left hand side in to the top corner


2005
Was that on a sunday? If it is the game I am thinking of I was absolutely hungover to fuck, swore Id never drink again and for 24 hours I didnt.

Previous day I raced home from town to watch Israel vs Ireland, I had incidentally bought an Ac Milan shirt that was on offer that day, little did I know what would happen less than two months later.

The Irish went ahead early through Clinton Morrison but instead of going for the kill against an inferior team we sat back, sat back and sat back. It was like watching rugby as all we seemed to do was launch it into touch 60 yards away, Israel would equalize in the last minute. Unfortunately the night was soured further when for no reason a mate of mine was punched in the pub for no reason, nearly started a mass brawl. A friend of mine called Pat, the only time I ever saw him angry, believe me he would have gone through the other guy had we all not jumped up and stopped it, strangely he and the guy in the fight weren't barred, yet one of the lads who helped me break it up was, all he did was seperate it and didnt even throw a punch, next time he went to the same pub he was refused, he hasnt been back since.


2007
Speaking of the unsavory. Those two clowns destroyed the club, I am sure Rafa Benitez still curses them, if it weren't for them he might well have won the league. I thought they would never leave.



It Was A Sunday  Easter Sunday


yep, day I am thinking of alright
Quote from: Boston Bosox on March 27, 2024, 09:30:33 am
Legends    (6)    V  Celebs  ( 2 )

Full Game

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPqB1gXjV2o 

I went to that game. Took my now wife on the Kop for the first time (oo-er). Remember Molby running the show when he was on the pitch without leaving the centre circle.

It was a Sunday, Easter I think.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 27, 2024, 12:21:15 pm
I went to that game. Took my now wife on the Kop for the first time (oo-er). Remember Molby running the show when he was on the pitch without leaving the centre circle.

It was a Sunday, Easter I think.

Yep
March 28th

1972  We beat Stoke City 2-1 at Anfield . John Ritchie struck the last of his five goals against the reds with Harry Burrows putting through his own net before the break. Kevin Keegan headed in the winner.

1981 - Steve Heighway made his 331st and final League appearance for the reds as we lost at Arsenal, with Alan Sunderland netting the only goal of the game, one of his six against the reds.

1984 - Joe Fagan won his first trophy as reds boss as a Graeme Souness strike handed us the Milk Cup in a replay at Maine Road against Everton.

1987  Wimbledon won 2-1 at Anfield with Nigel Winterburn giving the Dons a first-half lead. Mark Lawrenson ruptured his Achilles immediately after the break before Kenny Dalglish equalised. Alam Cork headed in the winner.

1992 - We lost 2-0 at Bramall Lane, with Brian Deane bagging two of his eight goals against us.

1998 - Barnsley had Darren Bernard, Chris Morgan and Darren Sheridan all sent off as we won 3-2 at Oakwell, thanks to a Karl-Heinz Riedle brace and a last-minute goal from Steve McManaman. Neil Redfearn struck twice, including one from the spot.

2004 - We held Leicester City to a goalless draw at the Walkers Stadium, with Dietmar Hamann playing his 200th reds game.

2007 - Steven Gerrards autobiography won the Tesco Sports Book of the Year at the Galaxy British Book Awards.

2010  We beat Sunderland 3-0 in a Premiership game at Anfield. Fernando Torres bagged a brace, with his first strike being a spectacular effort from distance, while Glen Johnson was also on target.
March 29th

1971 - Alun Evans and Bobby Graham were on target as we beat Ipswich Town 2-1 in a top-flight meeting.

1975  Tommy Smith made his 400th League appearance for us as Kevin Keegan nabbed the only goal of Birmingham Citys visit to Anfield from the penalty spot, with Ian Callaghan playing for the 162nd consecutive time in the League.

1978 - We lost 2-1 at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the European Cup, with Wilfried Hannes putting the home side ahead. David Johnson netted a late equaliser before Rainer Bonhofs free-kick put the home side ahead after a rare Ray Clemence error a minute later. Ian Callaghan made his 857th and final reds appearance. Fortunately, we won through to the Final in the Anfield second leg.

1980 - We lost 2-0 at Tottenham , with John Pratt netting and Glenn Hoddle converting a penalty, the first of his four goals against the reds.

1989  John Barnes grabbed the only goal of Derby Countys visit to Anfield after just two minutes.
I went to that Derby game - was a really bad one! Think wed kick started a great run of form in the month or so before hand and battered everyone. This game was a midweek in the Easter holidays, went for a mates birthday with a trip to McDonalds in Crosby first. Good times. :D
Few good saves from Shilton in that game
The Barnsley game in 1998 was nuts

Paul Ince wrestled a Barnsley fan to the floor who was trying to attack the ref. Believe the away fans had to leg it home
Quote from: paulrazor on March 29, 2024, 12:13:17 pm
The Barnsley game in 1998 was nuts

Paul Ince wrestled a Barnsley fan to the floor who was trying to attack the ref. Believe the away fans had to leg it home

I remember that! Think they went down to 9 men and managed to equalise to make it 2-2. A sign of how flaky we could be at times back then. Then McManaman wont it late on and the natives revolted.
March 30th

1976 - We won 1-0 at the Camp Nou in our UEFA Cup Semi-final first leg, with John Toshack grabbing the only goal as we dominated the match from the start, despite Barcas line-up including the Dutch maestros Johan Cruyff and Johan Neeskens. This was Barcelonas first home defeat by English opposition in European competition and thousands of home fans vented their frustration during the second half by hurling seat cushions onto the pitch, holding up the game for a while. A 1-1 draw at Anfield took us through to the final against Club Brugge.

1982  Terry McDermott bagged his 81st and final goal for the club as we beat Birmingham City 3-1 at Anfield. Ian Rush had already netted twice, with Mick Harford scoring the first of his seven goals past us late on.

1991 - We lost at home to Queens Park Rangers for the only time to date, under the temporary charge of Ronnie Moran, with Les Ferdinand heading in his seventh goal in as many games to put them in front, the first of his six goals past us. Roy Wegerle pounced on a slack Steve Staunton back-pass to double their half-time lead. Jan Mølby converted a spot-kick before Peter Beardsley struck a post, but substitute Clive Wilson scored with his first touch to make the final score 3-1.

1994  Future red Paul Ince headed in the only goal of our trip to Manchester United.

2002 - Vladimír micers second goal in consecutive reds games and a Michael Owen tap-in from a micer cross gave us a 2-0 home League win over Charlton Athletic, moving us back to the top of the table. Vlad became our fastest ever goalscoring substitute, having netted just four minutes after entering the fray as an early replacement for the injured Emile Heskey.

2008 - We bounced back from defeat at Old Trafford by beating Everton 1-0 at Anfield. Pepe Reina kept his 54th clean sheet in his hundredth League game, a new club record to beat Ray Clemence on 53. Fernando Torres scored our hundredth goal of the season early on, notching in his sixth consecutive League home game, equalling a club record, while the club reached 3,000 League points.

2014  We trounced Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 at Anfield to return to the top of the League for the first time since Christmas. Younes Kaboul turned in a Glen Johnson cross early on before Luis Suárez doubled our lead. Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson both struck after the break.
2002 was similar to this season, just with different Mancs. At this stage of the season it was still a proper three horse race.

2008 I missed as was on a flight to Barbados. Think theres an Arsenal trilogy about to feature strongly over the next ten days or so!

2014 was when momentum was really building. Have a feeling Arsenal had beaten (or at least drawn) with City the day before and this was the first time you could see a route to things being in our hands if we won all the remaining games. We were on the real crest of a wave. We scored early and were 2 up well before half time. Battered Spurs home and away that season.
1973 - Pat Jennings made a double save from Tommy Smiths spot-kick as we were held 1-1 by Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, having already saved one from Kevin Keegan in the first half. Keegan netted our goal in the meantime.

1975  We lost 2-0 at Stoke City with Terry Conroy bagging two of his four goals against the reds, including a penalty.

1979 - Terry McDermotts penalty hit a post and bounced away with the scores at 1-1 in our Maine Road FA Cup Semi-final with Manchester United. The game ended 2-2, with Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen on target, and we were knocked out in the replay at Goodison five days later.

1984 - John Wark scored on his debut in a 2-0 win at Watford, our first League victory there, with Ian Rush also netting.

1985 - We lost our meeting with Manchester United on this day, going down 1-0 at home thanks to a goal from Frank Stapleton.

1986 - We headed the League table for the first time that season after a 2-0 Easter Monday defeat of Manchester City at Anfield, thanks to a brace from Steve McMahon.

1990 - Ronnie Rosenthal made his reds debut in a 3-2 home win over Southampton with ex-red Jimmy Case giving the visitors the lead after Paul Rideout had equalised, when John Barnes and Ian Rush struck to add to a Russell Osman own goal.

1992 - Don Hutchison started his Liverpool career in a 4-0 home victory over Notts County, with Michael Thomas, Steve McManaman, Ian Rush and Barry Venison all on target.

1996 - Robbie Fowler scored in his seventh consecutive FA Cup round, as we beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Semi-final. He netted a brace to take him to sixteen strikes in his last fourteen outings, with Jason McAteer also on the scoresheet in the final minute.

2001 - We beat Manchester United 2-0 in the League at Anfield, with Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler scoring past the hapless Fabien Barthez, with Danny Murphy being sent off.

2007 - Peter Crouch scored the perfect hat-trick of right-foot, header and left-foot shot as we thumped Arsenal 4-1 at Anfield to gain some measure of revenge for having been dumped out of both the FA and League Cups by the Gunners in L4 already that season. John Arne Riise played his 200th League game, while Daniel Agger grabbed the other goal, with William Gallas on target for the visitors. This was George Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks first game as owners of the reds.

2013 - We won 2-1 at Aston Villa in an Easter Sunday game, after falling behind to a Christian Benteke strike, one of his seven goals past us to date. Jordan Henderson levelled the scores before Steven Gerrard converted a penalty.

2018  We won 2-1 at Crystal Palace despite falling behind to an early Luka Milivojević penalty. Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah both struck after the break to secure victory.

2019  We beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino nodding us ahead early on. Lucas Moura equalised after the break, but Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris failed to hold a last-minute Mohamed Salah header with the ball going into the net off Toby Alderweireld to send us back to the top of the table.
April 1st

1978  We won 3-0 at Aston Villa. Kenny Dalglish struck twice with Ray Kennedy also scoring inside the opening half hour.

1980  Kenny Dalglish scored the only goal against Stoke City at Anfield.

1981 - We claimed our first League Cup by beating West Ham United 2-1 in a Villa Park replay. Paul Goddard opened the scoring for the Hammers before Kenny Dalglish equalised with a glorious volley, to complete his record of scoring in every round. Alan Hansen was the unlikely match-winner, with a deflected header from a corner after half an hour. Ian Rush made only his second ever reds appearance in this game as veteran winger Steve Heighway had failed a late fitness test. This was the first time that the winners received medals, rather than tankards!

1989  Ronnie Whelan was on target as we won 1-0 at Norwich City.

1991  Matt Le Tissier bagged the only goal of our Easter Monday trip to Southampton, one of his seven goals against the reds.

2000 - We won a Premiership meeting 3-0 at Coventry City, with our goals coming from a Michael Owen brace and Emile Heskeys first reds strike. Ex-red Steve Ogrizovic made his 600th appearance for the Sky Blues in this game. Owens second goal was our 500th in the Premier League.

2002 - Gérard Houllier was awarded the Légion dHonneur, one of the highest civil awards in France, for his achievements in the football world, both with the reds and the French national set-up.

2006 - We won 2-0 at West Bromwich Albion, thanks to goals from Robbie Fowler and Djibril Cissé, from a sixty-yard Xabi Alonso pass. This was Robbies 173rd reds goal, moving him up to fifth in our all-time scoring list ahead of King Kenny. This was our eighth straight win at The Hawthorns.

2010  We played our hundredth game in the Fairs Cup/UEFA Cup/Europa League at SL Benfica in the first leg of our UEFA Europa League Quarter-final. We took the lead through a Daniel Agger strike from a Steven Gerrard free-kick before Ryan Babel was dismissed. We went on to lose 2-1 after two penalties converted by Óscar Cardozo, but won the Anfield return to reach the Semi-final.

2012 - Pepe Reina was sent off while playing his 183rd consecutive League game as we lost 2-0 at Newcastle Uniteds recently rebranded Sports Direct Arena. Pa**** Cissé bagged a brace, with former United player José Enrique ending up in goal as we had already used our three allotted substitutes. Reinas dismissal meant he would miss the upcoming FA Cup Semi-final derby at Wembley.

2017  We beat Everton 3-1 at Anfield with Sadio Mané on target before Matthew Pennington equalised. Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi then secured the victory.

2023  We lost 4-1 at Manchester City, despite Mohamed Salah putting the reds in front before Julián Álvarez , Kevin de Bruyne  ,  İlkay Gündoğan  & Jack Grealish scored for Manchester City
 
April 2nd

1971  West Bromwich Albion held us to a 1-1 draw in a top-flight meeting at Anfield, with Alun Evans bagging our goal late on. Tony Brown bagged one of his eight goals against the reds.

1977  We beat Leeds United 3-1 at Anfield with Phil Neal scoring from the spot, before David Fairclough and Steve Heighway both headed in.

1982 - We climbed to the top of the table for the first time that season, when Kenny Dalglish grabbed the only goal of our Good Friday win over Notts County at Anfield, with Terry McDermott having a penalty saved. We had been languishing in twelfth just fourteen games earlier, but went on to claim our thirteenth League title.

1983 - Graeme Souness bagged the only goal of the game against Sunderland.

1988  We suffered a 2-1 Easter Saturday reverse at Nottingham Forest, one of only two League defeats in that glorious season. John Aldridge nabbed our consolation from the spot, with Forest scoring through an Alan Hansen own goal and one of Neil Webbs five goals past the reds, with future red Nigel Clough having a penalty saved by Bruce Grobbelaar. Jan Mølby reached a century of League games for the reds.

1994 - Ian Rush scored our consolation in a 2-1 League defeat by Sheffield United, with Jostein Flo bagging both Blades goals. This was the last reds strike from open play in front of the standing Kop.

1995 - Steve McManaman was the star of the show as we won our sixth League Cup, when it was known as the Coca Cola Cup, by defeating First Division Bolton Wanderers 2-1 at Wembley. Macca got both our goals, with Alan Thompson grabbing a late consolation for the Trotters. Future red Jason McAteer was on the losing side that day, while John Barnes was playing his 300th reds game.

2005 - We beat Bolton , with Igor Bican heading the only goal of the game at Anfield late on from a Djimi Traoré cross, his third and final reds goal.

2008  Dirk Kuyt grabbed our equaliser just three minutes after Emmanuel Adebayor had struck as we held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of our Champions League Quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium, the first of his five goals past us to date. The home side were denied a good penalty claim when Kuyt appeared to tug Alexander Hleb back during the second half but the reds hung on to ensure they held a small advantage for the Anfield return.

2011  We lost 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion , our first defeat there for thirty years. Glen Johnson and Daniel Agger both had to go off injured inside the first half hour before Martin krtel headed us in front after the break. However, Chris Brunt converted two spot-kicks for the home side.

2016  We were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield by Tottenham Hotspur as Harry Kane equalised following Philippe Coutinhos goal, one of his seven goals past us to date.

2022  Diogo Jota netted as we beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield, with Fabinho converting a late penalty. This was our tenth straight League victory as we went top of the table for a few hours.
