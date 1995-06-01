1973 - Pat Jennings made a double save from Tommy Smiths spot-kick as we were held 1-1 by Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, having already saved one from Kevin Keegan in the first half. Keegan netted our goal in the meantime.



1975  We lost 2-0 at Stoke City with Terry Conroy bagging two of his four goals against the reds, including a penalty.



1979 - Terry McDermotts penalty hit a post and bounced away with the scores at 1-1 in our Maine Road FA Cup Semi-final with Manchester United. The game ended 2-2, with Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen on target, and we were knocked out in the replay at Goodison five days later.



1984 - John Wark scored on his debut in a 2-0 win at Watford, our first League victory there, with Ian Rush also netting.



1985 - We lost our meeting with Manchester United on this day, going down 1-0 at home thanks to a goal from Frank Stapleton.



1986 - We headed the League table for the first time that season after a 2-0 Easter Monday defeat of Manchester City at Anfield, thanks to a brace from Steve McMahon.



1990 - Ronnie Rosenthal made his reds debut in a 3-2 home win over Southampton with ex-red Jimmy Case giving the visitors the lead after Paul Rideout had equalised, when John Barnes and Ian Rush struck to add to a Russell Osman own goal.



1992 - Don Hutchison started his Liverpool career in a 4-0 home victory over Notts County, with Michael Thomas, Steve McManaman, Ian Rush and Barry Venison all on target.



1996 - Robbie Fowler scored in his seventh consecutive FA Cup round, as we beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Semi-final. He netted a brace to take him to sixteen strikes in his last fourteen outings, with Jason McAteer also on the scoresheet in the final minute.



2001 - We beat Manchester United 2-0 in the League at Anfield, with Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler scoring past the hapless Fabien Barthez, with Danny Murphy being sent off.



2007 - Peter Crouch scored the perfect hat-trick of right-foot, header and left-foot shot as we thumped Arsenal 4-1 at Anfield to gain some measure of revenge for having been dumped out of both the FA and League Cups by the Gunners in L4 already that season. John Arne Riise played his 200th League game, while Daniel Agger grabbed the other goal, with William Gallas on target for the visitors. This was George Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks first game as owners of the reds.



2013 - We won 2-1 at Aston Villa in an Easter Sunday game, after falling behind to a Christian Benteke strike, one of his seven goals past us to date. Jordan Henderson levelled the scores before Steven Gerrard converted a penalty.



2018  We won 2-1 at Crystal Palace despite falling behind to an early Luka Milivojević penalty. Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah both struck after the break to secure victory.



2019  We beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino nodding us ahead early on. Lucas Moura equalised after the break, but Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris failed to hold a last-minute Mohamed Salah header with the ball going into the net off Toby Alderweireld to send us back to the top of the table.

